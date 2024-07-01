Williamson County Property Transfers June 10, 2024

See where houses and property sold for June 10-14, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Number of Properties by Price Range:

  • Under $500,000: 17
  • $500,000 – $1,000,000: 34
  • $1,000,000 – $2,000,000: 26
  • $2,000,000 – $5,000,000: 17
  • Over $5,000,000: 10
PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,650,000Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145143 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$1,725,000Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69414 Wild Elm StFranklin37064
$1,236,000Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 977016 Ellendale DrBrentwood37027
$499,900Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 76 Pg 57351 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$620,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 691523 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179
$959,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68166 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$1,300,000Sullivan Farms Sec F Pb 26 Pg 12408 Madison CtFranklin37064
$965,000Monticello Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 36125 Arlington PlFranklin37064
$1,120,000Telfair Ph3 Pb 71 Pg 55824 Delamotte PassNolensville37135
$1,675,000Jenkins W R Pb 55 Pg 3414 Boyd Mill AveFranklin37064
$880,246Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273036 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$2,030,000Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 20 Pg 24694 Jones Hill DrBrentwood37027
$1,395,900Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 401132 Hibiscus LnNolensville37135
$1,325,000Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32761 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$500,000Carter Subdivision Pb 51 Pg 1141220 Carter StFranklin37064
$540,000Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 1182031 Orangery DrFranklin37064
$480,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247519 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$47,5005897 Davis Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,835,000Annandale Sec 8 Pb 49 Pg 1449238 Carrisbrook LnBrentwood37027
$599,000Franklin Green Sec 15 Pb 31 Pg 1383226 Peyton CtFranklin37064
$2,060,000Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124808 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$939,900Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b Pb 74 Pg 251272 Craigleigh DrNolensville37135
$1,115,000Raintree Forest So Sec 6 Pb 20 Pg 1049485 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$525,000Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 1002220 Hayward LnSpring Hill37174
$724,500Buckingham Park Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 851332 Buckingham CirFranklin37064
$873,000Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217756 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$1,824,900Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 301154 Echo LnFranklin37069
$8,750,000Mallory Park Pb 45 Pg 971598 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$714,900Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 63003 Davinci CtThompsons Station37179
$560,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 842035 Fiona WaySpring Hill37174
$1,635,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356049 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,895,0001126 Beechs Tavern Pvt TrlFranklin37069
$200,0007450 S Harpeth RdFranklin37064
$294,000908 Mountain View Pvt CtThompsons Station37179
$1,467,968Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053157 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$216,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1477012 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$2,550,000Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 591491 Kellywood DrBrentwood37027
$499,000Mallory Park Prof Cntr Pb 4946 Pg 461585 Mallory Ln #103Brentwood37027
$545,000Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 603035 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$1,825,000Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 410 Carmel LnBrentwood37027
$1,310,000Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461001 Littleton WayFranklin37064
$779,900Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 1441114 Frenchtown LnFranklin37067
$925,000Myles Manor Pb 1 Pg 100 Block BMyles Manor CtFranklin37064
$1,150,000Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 31032 Calico StFranklin37064
$999,999Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 691025 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$740,000Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 90507 Cairnview DrFranklin37064
$555,000Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337256 Seaboard Ln #e104Franklin37067
$2,900,000Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98104 Earlham CtFranklin37067
$555,000Stonebrook Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 77501 Meadow Creek LnNolensville37135
$860,000Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 61640 Nevins PlNolensville37135
$637,400Hunters Chase Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 1511133 Hunters Chase DrFranklin37064
$300,000Bujorian Rachelle Pb 75 Pg 747304 Walker RdFranklin37062
$1,575,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 411103 Mccall Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$890,000Dunwoody Commons Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 62508 Dunwoody CtFranklin37069
$5,150,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 65 Pg 1268455 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$4,650,000Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 198127 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$699,900Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 182005 Odessa CtSpring Hill37174
$945,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-a Pb 62 Pg 42675 Dunstan Place DrThompsons Station37179
$4,400,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071912 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$1,535,000Temple Hills The Links Pb 37 Pg 62432 Sandcastle RdFranklin37069
$1,237,000Scales Farmstead Ph3b Pb 75 Pg 43057 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$1,785,000Brentmeade Est Sec 8 Pb 14 Pg 389104 Heritage DrBrentwood37027
$475,000Woodside Ph3 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 365003 Hemlock CtSpring Hill37174
$760,0005518 Sycamore StFranklin37064
$649,900Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 1171999 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$2,695,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118877 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$1,125,000Foxboro Est Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 1439226 Fox Run DrBrentwood37027
$1,800,000813 Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,250,000Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 1503679 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,535,000Harrison Timothy Pb 73 Pg 1481925 Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179
$1,060,000Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 1074026 Camberley StFranklin37064
$507,500Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 931834 Brentwood Pointe DrFranklin37067
$515,000Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1031417 Wildwood CtFranklin37064
$1,410,000Harpeth Est Pb 6 Pg 941118 Harpeth Ridge RdFranklin37067
$1,069,831Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051132 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$995,460Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273024 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,725,000Tolbert Pb 49 Pg 831470 Kittrell RdFranklin37064
$615,000Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 61613 Nevins PlNolensville37135
$665,000Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 591007 Huntsman CirFranklin37064
$4,082,000158 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$675,000Natchez Trace PkwyFranklin37064
$2,235,000Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497128 Bonterra DrFranklin37064
$605,000Residences Of Grant Park Pb 4829 Pg 670123 Grant Park DrFranklin37067
$448,000Haynes Crossing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 1372983 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$860,000Tollgate Village Sec14b Pb 61 Pg 322785 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$848,208Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223321 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$436,0901049 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143019 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$60,0002318 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$703,500Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27308 Millhouse DrFranklin37064
$389,000Pipkin Hills Ph 5 Pb 34 Pg 1423000 Pipkin Hills DrSpring Hill37174
$2,315,000Sheridan Park Pb 41 Pg 125609 Saddlewood LnBrentwood37027
$230,100Wades Grove Sec 1Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$520,000Rock Hill Farms Pb 66 Pg 772822 Rock Hill Pvt LnNolensville37135
$1,619,900Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124664 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$715,830Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685041 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$1,400,000Kings Chapel Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 24095 Old Light CirArrington37014
$1,404,820Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577056 Starnes Creek BlvdFranklin37064
$775,000Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34521 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$1,220,000Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb Db33 Pg 365304 Natchez StFranklin37064
$404,0051047 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$1,732,000Westhaven Sec 16 Pb 45 Pg 821564 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$805,000Polk Place Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 34109 Grove LnFranklin37064
$760,000Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 1041328 Kinnard DrFranklin37064
$485,000Newport Crossing Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 1251404 Augustine CtThompson Station37179
$1,086,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051168 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$525,000Russell Ridge Pb 72 Pg 1256016 Russell Ridge Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,038,698Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367324 Crowell DrCollege Grove37046
$675,000Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 106224 Kensington PlFranklin37067
$405,000Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 2642809 Kennedy CtFranklin37064
$2,249,900Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121668 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Meadow Lake Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 995210 Meadow Lake RdBrentwood37027
$1,650,000Bethesda-arno RdThompsons Station37179
$615,000Morningside Sec 8 Pb 40 Pg 1047135 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,300,000Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 1359566 Dresden SqBrentwood37027
$744,220Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 149009 Brookpark AveFranklin37064
$1,330,850Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133549 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$396,8251045 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$18,0002000 Newark Ln G-203Thompsons Station37179
$769,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 363043 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$376,1401043 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$665,0005750 Leipers Creek RdColumbia38401
$797,784Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84524 Wilkerson PlaceSpring Hill37174
$844,928Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 161007 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$2,000,000Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 738390 Six String Pvt DrArrington37014
$785,000Polston Place Pb 43 Pg 347302 Hudgins CtFairview37062
$1,200,000Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 401136 Hibiscus LnNolensville37135
$970,0007302 Overbey RdFairview37062
$925,000Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 1431108 Mcclellan LnNolensville37135
$850,000Craige Frank Pb 73 Pg 109Sweeney Hollow RdFranklin37064
$635,000Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 59536 Justin DrFranklin37064
$378,599Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1249804 Hartwick CtBrentwood37027
$362,500Cox Property Pb 78 Pg 1479827 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$730,000Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 4108 Winged Foot DrFranklin37069
$541,500Riverview Park Sec 5-a Pb 8 Pg 94969 Oak Meadow DrFranklin37064
$2,250,000Westhaven Sec30 Pb 62 Pg 57514 Rochester CloseFranklin37064
$1,133,304Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973338 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,200,0004452 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$1,075,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31627 Silva LnNolensville37135
$1,100,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 46 Pg 78327 Wise RdFranklin37064
$1,210,000Foxland Hall Sec 3-c621 Hunters LnBrentwood37027
$725,000Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 456353 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege Grove37046
$385,000Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 13 Pg 1362107 Apollo DrFranklin37069
$1,460,693Noland Jack Pb 23 Pg 942044 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$802,500Mayberry Station Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 351405 Dodson CtFranklin37064
$439,900Beasley Wj Pb 21 Pg 5421134 Mulberry StFranklin37064
$929,035Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217764 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$815,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 615067 Donovan StFranklin37064
$731,000Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27318 Millhouse DrFranklin37064
$967,500Westhaven Sec 36 Pb 57 Pg 107226 Fitzgerald StFranklin37064
$216,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1477013 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$1,300,000Franklin Industrial Park Pb 8 Pg 140129 Alpha DrFranklin37064
$691,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1477006 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$1,015,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68118 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$3,750,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118084 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$849,900Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86115 Arkstone LnThompsons Station37179
$385,000Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Cb1249 Carriage Park DrFranklin37064
$2,400,000Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 738406 Six String Pvt DrArrington37014
$555,000Pennock Place Pb 73 Pg 907314 Lakelet CvFairview37062
$450,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053168 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$220,000Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 1383416 Dunchurch CtFranklin37067
$750,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 1402253 Chaucer Park LnThompsons Station37179
$1,395,816Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1397024 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,396,634Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 27005 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$1,664,500Laurelbrooke Sec 11-b #11 Pb 32 Pg 933013 Flagstone DrFranklin37069
$1,280,000Brooksbank Estates Ph1 Pb 67 Pg 42114 Brooksbank DrNolensville37135
$590,000Residences Of Grant Park725 Grant Park CtFranklin37067
$785,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 Pb 64 Pg 922062 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$875,000Lockwood Glen Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 45318 Rafferty CtFranklin37064
$766,392Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 78001 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,800,0004922 Bethesda-duplex RdCollege Grove37046

