Williamson County Property Transfers June 10, 2024

See where houses and property sold for June 10-14, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Number of Properties by Price Range:

Under $500,000: 17

$500,000 – $1,000,000: 34

$1,000,000 – $2,000,000: 26

$2,000,000 – $5,000,000: 17

Over $5,000,000: 10

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,650,000 Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145 143 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,725,000 Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69 414 Wild Elm St Franklin 37064 $1,236,000 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 97 7016 Ellendale Dr Brentwood 37027 $499,900 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 76 Pg 57 351 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $620,000 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69 1523 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $959,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 166 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,300,000 Sullivan Farms Sec F Pb 26 Pg 12 408 Madison Ct Franklin 37064 $965,000 Monticello Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 36 125 Arlington Pl Franklin 37064 $1,120,000 Telfair Ph3 Pb 71 Pg 55 824 Delamotte Pass Nolensville 37135 $1,675,000 Jenkins W R Pb 55 Pg 3 414 Boyd Mill Ave Franklin 37064 $880,246 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3036 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $2,030,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 20 Pg 24 694 Jones Hill Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,395,900 Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 40 1132 Hibiscus Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,325,000 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2761 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $500,000 Carter Subdivision Pb 51 Pg 114 1220 Carter St Franklin 37064 $540,000 Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 118 2031 Orangery Dr Franklin 37064 $480,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7519 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $47,500 5897 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,835,000 Annandale Sec 8 Pb 49 Pg 144 9238 Carrisbrook Ln Brentwood 37027 $599,000 Franklin Green Sec 15 Pb 31 Pg 138 3226 Peyton Ct Franklin 37064 $2,060,000 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4808 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $939,900 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b Pb 74 Pg 25 1272 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,115,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 6 Pb 20 Pg 104 9485 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $525,000 Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 100 2220 Hayward Ln Spring Hill 37174 $724,500 Buckingham Park Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 85 1332 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $873,000 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7756 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $1,824,900 Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 30 1154 Echo Ln Franklin 37069 $8,750,000 Mallory Park Pb 45 Pg 97 1598 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $714,900 Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6 3003 Davinci Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $560,000 Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 84 2035 Fiona Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,635,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6049 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,895,000 1126 Beechs Tavern Pvt Trl Franklin 37069 $200,000 7450 S Harpeth Rd Franklin 37064 $294,000 908 Mountain View Pvt Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,467,968 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3157 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $216,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 7012 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,550,000 Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 59 1491 Kellywood Dr Brentwood 37027 $499,000 Mallory Park Prof Cntr Pb 4946 Pg 46 1585 Mallory Ln #103 Brentwood 37027 $545,000 Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60 3035 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,825,000 Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4 10 Carmel Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,310,000 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1001 Littleton Way Franklin 37064 $779,900 Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 144 1114 Frenchtown Ln Franklin 37067 $925,000 Myles Manor Pb 1 Pg 100 Block B Myles Manor Ct Franklin 37064 $1,150,000 Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3 1032 Calico St Franklin 37064 $999,999 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69 1025 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $740,000 Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 90 507 Cairnview Dr Franklin 37064 $555,000 Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337 256 Seaboard Ln #e104 Franklin 37067 $2,900,000 Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98 104 Earlham Ct Franklin 37067 $555,000 Stonebrook Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 77 501 Meadow Creek Ln Nolensville 37135 $860,000 Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 61 640 Nevins Pl Nolensville 37135 $637,400 Hunters Chase Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 151 1133 Hunters Chase Dr Franklin 37064 $300,000 Bujorian Rachelle Pb 75 Pg 74 7304 Walker Rd Franklin 37062 $1,575,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 1103 Mccall Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $890,000 Dunwoody Commons Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 62 508 Dunwoody Ct Franklin 37069 $5,150,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 65 Pg 126 8455 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $4,650,000 Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19 8127 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $699,900 Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 18 2005 Odessa Ct Spring Hill 37174 $945,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-a Pb 62 Pg 4 2675 Dunstan Place Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $4,400,000 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1912 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,535,000 Temple Hills The Links Pb 37 Pg 62 432 Sandcastle Rd Franklin 37069 $1,237,000 Scales Farmstead Ph3b Pb 75 Pg 4 3057 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,785,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 8 Pb 14 Pg 38 9104 Heritage Dr Brentwood 37027 $475,000 Woodside Ph3 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 36 5003 Hemlock Ct Spring Hill 37174 $760,000 5518 Sycamore St Franklin 37064 $649,900 Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 117 1999 Allerton Way Spring Hill 37174 $2,695,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8877 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $1,125,000 Foxboro Est Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 143 9226 Fox Run Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000 813 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 150 3679 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,535,000 Harrison Timothy Pb 73 Pg 148 1925 Sedberry Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,060,000 Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 107 4026 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $507,500 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93 1834 Brentwood Pointe Dr Franklin 37067 $515,000 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103 1417 Wildwood Ct Franklin 37064 $1,410,000 Harpeth Est Pb 6 Pg 94 1118 Harpeth Ridge Rd Franklin 37067 $1,069,831 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1132 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $995,460 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3024 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,725,000 Tolbert Pb 49 Pg 83 1470 Kittrell Rd Franklin 37064 $615,000 Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 61 613 Nevins Pl Nolensville 37135 $665,000 Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 59 1007 Huntsman Cir Franklin 37064 $4,082,000 158 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $675,000 Natchez Trace Pkwy Franklin 37064 $2,235,000 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7128 Bonterra Dr Franklin 37064 $605,000 Residences Of Grant Park Pb 4829 Pg 670 123 Grant Park Dr Franklin 37067 $448,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 137 2983 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $860,000 Tollgate Village Sec14b Pb 61 Pg 32 2785 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $848,208 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3321 Longport Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $436,090 1049 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3019 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $60,000 2318 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $703,500 Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27 308 Millhouse Dr Franklin 37064 $389,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 5 Pb 34 Pg 142 3000 Pipkin Hills Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,315,000 Sheridan Park Pb 41 Pg 12 5609 Saddlewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $230,100 Wades Grove Sec 1 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $520,000 Rock Hill Farms Pb 66 Pg 77 2822 Rock Hill Pvt Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,619,900 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4664 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $715,830 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5041 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,000 Kings Chapel Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 2 4095 Old Light Cir Arrington 37014 $1,404,820 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7056 Starnes Creek Blvd Franklin 37064 $775,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34 521 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $1,220,000 Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb Db33 Pg 365 304 Natchez St Franklin 37064 $404,005 1047 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,732,000 Westhaven Sec 16 Pb 45 Pg 82 1564 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $805,000 Polk Place Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 34 109 Grove Ln Franklin 37064 $760,000 Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 104 1328 Kinnard Dr Franklin 37064 $485,000 Newport Crossing Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 125 1404 Augustine Ct Thompson Station 37179 $1,086,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1168 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $525,000 Russell Ridge Pb 72 Pg 125 6016 Russell Ridge Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,038,698 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7324 Crowell Dr College Grove 37046 $675,000 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 106 224 Kensington Pl Franklin 37067 $405,000 Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264 2809 Kennedy Ct Franklin 37064 $2,249,900 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1668 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Meadow Lake Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 99 5210 Meadow Lake Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,650,000 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $615,000 Morningside Sec 8 Pb 40 Pg 104 7135 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,300,000 Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 135 9566 Dresden Sq Brentwood 37027 $744,220 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 9009 Brookpark Ave Franklin 37064 $1,330,850 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3549 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $396,825 1045 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $18,000 2000 Newark Ln G-203 Thompsons Station 37179 $769,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 3043 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $376,140 1043 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $665,000 5750 Leipers Creek Rd Columbia 38401 $797,784 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 524 Wilkerson Place Spring Hill 37174 $844,928 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 1007 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73 8390 Six String Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $785,000 Polston Place Pb 43 Pg 34 7302 Hudgins Ct Fairview 37062 $1,200,000 Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 40 1136 Hibiscus Ln Nolensville 37135 $970,000 7302 Overbey Rd Fairview 37062 $925,000 Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143 1108 Mcclellan Ln Nolensville 37135 $850,000 Craige Frank Pb 73 Pg 109 Sweeney Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $635,000 Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 59 536 Justin Dr Franklin 37064 $378,599 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 9804 Hartwick Ct Brentwood 37027 $362,500 Cox Property Pb 78 Pg 147 9827 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $730,000 Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 4 108 Winged Foot Dr Franklin 37069 $541,500 Riverview Park Sec 5-a Pb 8 Pg 94 969 Oak Meadow Dr Franklin 37064 $2,250,000 Westhaven Sec30 Pb 62 Pg 57 514 Rochester Close Franklin 37064 $1,133,304 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3338 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,200,000 4452 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $1,075,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31 627 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,100,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 46 Pg 78 327 Wise Rd Franklin 37064 $1,210,000 Foxland Hall Sec 3-c 621 Hunters Ln Brentwood 37027 $725,000 Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 45 6353 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $385,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 13 Pg 136 2107 Apollo Dr Franklin 37069 $1,460,693 Noland Jack Pb 23 Pg 94 2044 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $802,500 Mayberry Station Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 35 1405 Dodson Ct Franklin 37064 $439,900 Beasley Wj Pb 21 Pg 542 1134 Mulberry St Franklin 37064 $929,035 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7764 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $815,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61 5067 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $731,000 Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27 318 Millhouse Dr Franklin 37064 $967,500 Westhaven Sec 36 Pb 57 Pg 107 226 Fitzgerald St Franklin 37064 $216,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 7013 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Franklin Industrial Park Pb 8 Pg 140 129 Alpha Dr Franklin 37064 $691,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 7006 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,015,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 118 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $3,750,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8084 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $849,900 Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86 115 Arkstone Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $385,000 Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Cb 1249 Carriage Park Dr Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73 8406 Six String Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $555,000 Pennock Place Pb 73 Pg 90 7314 Lakelet Cv Fairview 37062 $450,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3168 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $220,000 Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138 3416 Dunchurch Ct Franklin 37067 $750,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 140 2253 Chaucer Park Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,395,816 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 7024 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,396,634 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 7005 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $1,664,500 Laurelbrooke Sec 11-b #11 Pb 32 Pg 93 3013 Flagstone Dr Franklin 37069 $1,280,000 Brooksbank Estates Ph1 Pb 67 Pg 42 114 Brooksbank Dr Nolensville 37135 $590,000 Residences Of Grant Park 725 Grant Park Ct Franklin 37067 $785,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 Pb 64 Pg 92 2062 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $875,000 Lockwood Glen Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 45 318 Rafferty Ct Franklin 37064 $766,392 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 8001 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,800,000 4922 Bethesda-duplex Rd College Grove 37046

