Williamson County Property Transfers June 10, 2024

See where houses and property sold for June 10-14, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
Number of Properties by Price Range:
- Under $500,000: 17
- $500,000 – $1,000,000: 34
- $1,000,000 – $2,000,000: 26
- $2,000,000 – $5,000,000: 17
- Over $5,000,000: 10
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,650,000
|Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145
|143 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,725,000
|Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69
|414 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,236,000
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 97
|7016 Ellendale Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$499,900
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 76 Pg 57
|351 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$620,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69
|1523 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$959,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|166 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,300,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec F Pb 26 Pg 12
|408 Madison Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$965,000
|Monticello Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 36
|125 Arlington Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,120,000
|Telfair Ph3 Pb 71 Pg 55
|824 Delamotte Pass
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,675,000
|Jenkins W R Pb 55 Pg 3
|414 Boyd Mill Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,246
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3036 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,030,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 20 Pg 24
|694 Jones Hill Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,395,900
|Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 40
|1132 Hibiscus Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,325,000
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2761 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$500,000
|Carter Subdivision Pb 51 Pg 114
|1220 Carter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 118
|2031 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$480,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7519 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$47,500
|5897 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,835,000
|Annandale Sec 8 Pb 49 Pg 144
|9238 Carrisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$599,000
|Franklin Green Sec 15 Pb 31 Pg 138
|3226 Peyton Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,060,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4808 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$939,900
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b Pb 74 Pg 25
|1272 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,115,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 6 Pb 20 Pg 104
|9485 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$525,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 100
|2220 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$724,500
|Buckingham Park Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 85
|1332 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$873,000
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7756 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,824,900
|Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 30
|1154 Echo Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$8,750,000
|Mallory Park Pb 45 Pg 97
|1598 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$714,900
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6
|3003 Davinci Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$560,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 84
|2035 Fiona Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,635,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6049 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,895,000
|1126 Beechs Tavern Pvt Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$200,000
|7450 S Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$294,000
|908 Mountain View Pvt Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,467,968
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3157 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$216,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|7012 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,550,000
|Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 59
|1491 Kellywood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$499,000
|Mallory Park Prof Cntr Pb 4946 Pg 46
|1585 Mallory Ln #103
|Brentwood
|37027
|$545,000
|Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60
|3035 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,825,000
|Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4
|10 Carmel Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,310,000
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1001 Littleton Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$779,900
|Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 144
|1114 Frenchtown Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$925,000
|Myles Manor Pb 1 Pg 100 Block B
|Myles Manor Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000
|Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3
|1032 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$999,999
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69
|1025 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$740,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 90
|507 Cairnview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$555,000
|Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337
|256 Seaboard Ln #e104
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,900,000
|Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98
|104 Earlham Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$555,000
|Stonebrook Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 77
|501 Meadow Creek Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$860,000
|Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 61
|640 Nevins Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$637,400
|Hunters Chase Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 151
|1133 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|Bujorian Rachelle Pb 75 Pg 74
|7304 Walker Rd
|Franklin
|37062
|$1,575,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|1103 Mccall Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$890,000
|Dunwoody Commons Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 62
|508 Dunwoody Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$5,150,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 65 Pg 126
|8455 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,650,000
|Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19
|8127 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$699,900
|Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 18
|2005 Odessa Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$945,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-a Pb 62 Pg 4
|2675 Dunstan Place Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,400,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1912 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,535,000
|Temple Hills The Links Pb 37 Pg 62
|432 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,237,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b Pb 75 Pg 4
|3057 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,785,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 8 Pb 14 Pg 38
|9104 Heritage Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000
|Woodside Ph3 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 36
|5003 Hemlock Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$760,000
|5518 Sycamore St
|Franklin
|37064
|$649,900
|Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 117
|1999 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,695,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8877 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,125,000
|Foxboro Est Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 143
|9226 Fox Run Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000
|813 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 150
|3679 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,535,000
|Harrison Timothy Pb 73 Pg 148
|1925 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,060,000
|Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 107
|4026 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$507,500
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93
|1834 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$515,000
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103
|1417 Wildwood Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,410,000
|Harpeth Est Pb 6 Pg 94
|1118 Harpeth Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,069,831
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1132 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$995,460
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3024 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,725,000
|Tolbert Pb 49 Pg 83
|1470 Kittrell Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 61
|613 Nevins Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$665,000
|Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 59
|1007 Huntsman Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,082,000
|158 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$675,000
|Natchez Trace Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,235,000
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7128 Bonterra Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$605,000
|Residences Of Grant Park Pb 4829 Pg 670
|123 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$448,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 137
|2983 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$860,000
|Tollgate Village Sec14b Pb 61 Pg 32
|2785 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$848,208
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3321 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$436,090
|1049 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3019 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$60,000
|2318 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$703,500
|Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27
|308 Millhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$389,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 5 Pb 34 Pg 142
|3000 Pipkin Hills Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,315,000
|Sheridan Park Pb 41 Pg 12
|5609 Saddlewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$230,100
|Wades Grove Sec 1
|Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$520,000
|Rock Hill Farms Pb 66 Pg 77
|2822 Rock Hill Pvt Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,619,900
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4664 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$715,830
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5041 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,400,000
|Kings Chapel Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 2
|4095 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,404,820
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7056 Starnes Creek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34
|521 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,220,000
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb Db33 Pg 365
|304 Natchez St
|Franklin
|37064
|$404,005
|1047 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,732,000
|Westhaven Sec 16 Pb 45 Pg 82
|1564 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$805,000
|Polk Place Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 34
|109 Grove Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$760,000
|Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 104
|1328 Kinnard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 125
|1404 Augustine Ct
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$1,086,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1168 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000
|Russell Ridge Pb 72 Pg 125
|6016 Russell Ridge Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,038,698
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7324 Crowell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$675,000
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 106
|224 Kensington Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$405,000
|Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264
|2809 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,249,900
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1668 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 99
|5210 Meadow Lake Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,650,000
|Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$615,000
|Morningside Sec 8 Pb 40 Pg 104
|7135 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,300,000
|Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 135
|9566 Dresden Sq
|Brentwood
|37027
|$744,220
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|9009 Brookpark Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,330,850
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3549 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$396,825
|1045 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$18,000
|2000 Newark Ln G-203
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$769,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|3043 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$376,140
|1043 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$665,000
|5750 Leipers Creek Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$797,784
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|524 Wilkerson Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$844,928
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|1007 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73
|8390 Six String Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$785,000
|Polston Place Pb 43 Pg 34
|7302 Hudgins Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,200,000
|Brittain Downs East Pb 77 Pg 40
|1136 Hibiscus Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$970,000
|7302 Overbey Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$925,000
|Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143
|1108 Mcclellan Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$850,000
|Craige Frank Pb 73 Pg 109
|Sweeney Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000
|Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 59
|536 Justin Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$378,599
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|9804 Hartwick Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$362,500
|Cox Property Pb 78 Pg 147
|9827 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$730,000
|Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 4
|108 Winged Foot Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$541,500
|Riverview Park Sec 5-a Pb 8 Pg 94
|969 Oak Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,250,000
|Westhaven Sec30 Pb 62 Pg 57
|514 Rochester Close
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,133,304
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3338 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,200,000
|4452 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,075,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31
|627 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,100,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 46 Pg 78
|327 Wise Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,210,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 3-c
|621 Hunters Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$725,000
|Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 45
|6353 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$385,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 13 Pg 136
|2107 Apollo Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,460,693
|Noland Jack Pb 23 Pg 94
|2044 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$802,500
|Mayberry Station Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 35
|1405 Dodson Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$439,900
|Beasley Wj Pb 21 Pg 542
|1134 Mulberry St
|Franklin
|37064
|$929,035
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7764 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$815,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61
|5067 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$731,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27
|318 Millhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$967,500
|Westhaven Sec 36 Pb 57 Pg 107
|226 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|37064
|$216,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|7013 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Franklin Industrial Park Pb 8 Pg 140
|129 Alpha Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$691,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|7006 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,015,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|118 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,750,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8084 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$849,900
|Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86
|115 Arkstone Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$385,000
|Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Cb
|1249 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73
|8406 Six String Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$555,000
|Pennock Place Pb 73 Pg 90
|7314 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$450,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3168 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$220,000
|Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138
|3416 Dunchurch Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$750,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 140
|2253 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,395,816
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|7024 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,396,634
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|7005 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,664,500
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11-b #11 Pb 32 Pg 93
|3013 Flagstone Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,280,000
|Brooksbank Estates Ph1 Pb 67 Pg 42
|114 Brooksbank Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$590,000
|Residences Of Grant Park
|725 Grant Park Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$785,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 Pb 64 Pg 92
|2062 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 45
|318 Rafferty Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$766,392
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|8001 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000
|4922 Bethesda-duplex Rd
|College Grove
|37046
