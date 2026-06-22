Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers June 1, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers June 1, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Williamson county property transfers

Check out the latest Real Estate Property Transfers for Williamson County for June 1-5, 2026, to see which homes and properties changed hands, and what they sold for. To learn more about buying or selling a home, contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionProperty AddressCityZipcode
$2,240,000Stockett Creek Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 264041 Ayleworth LnFranklin37069
$2,303,843Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 567004 Kalarama DrArrington37014
$419,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 31 Pg 831637 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$18,000,0001247 Hillview LnFranklin37064
$4,275,0008285 Haley LnCollege Grove37046
$405,000Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Cb506 Clearbrook CtFranklin37064
$1,150,000Sullivan Farms Sec F Pb 27 Pg 113115 Allyson LnFranklin37064
$794,500Silver Stream Farm Sec 4B Pb 57 Pg 742516 Carmine StNolensville37135
$836,932Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662081 Riley Park DrThompsons Station37179
$380,000Pipkin Hills Ph 4 Pb 32 Pg 1242995 Pipkin Hills DrSpring Hill37174
$442,5005675 Natchez Trace RdFranklin37064
$629,926Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78502 Cedar Brook LnNolensville37135
$1,250,000Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6205 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$1,425,000Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 1111311 Choctaw TrlBrentwood37027
$4,700,0002577 Tom Anderson RdThompsons Station37179
$4,400,000Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 541529 Sam Houston DrBrentwood37027
$855,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753271 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$2,875,000Hallbrook Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 408210 Halford PlaceBrentwood37027
$890,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec1B Pb 46 Pg 812020 Callaway Park PlThompsons Station37179
$1,900,000Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326029 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$195,000Hudgins David R & Susan D7311 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$865,000Swaim Timothy Pb 74 Pg 357903 Daugherty-Capley RdPrimm Springs38476
$725,000Downs Boulevard Prop Pb 42 Pg 44390 Downs BlvdFranklin37064
$1,530,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812227 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$1,175,000Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 100104 Mealer StFranklin37067
$758,000Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34504 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$1,520,000Ralston Row Pb 61 Pg 57408 Dragonfly CtFranklin37064
$552,9002009 Moultrie CirFranklin37064
$2,260,000Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497109 Bonterra DrFranklin37064
$835,000Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662041 Riley Park DrFranklin37064
$300,0007345 Coldwater RdFairview37062
$797,000Cobblestone Court Pb 7 Pg 131232 Pebble Glen DrFranklin37064
$484,000Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35105 Regiment CtFranklin37064
$260,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 941214 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$525,000Paddock Office Condo 1 Pb 8 Pg 139 Block C011229 Ward Cir #B-22Brentwood37027
$1,400,000James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block B314 James AveFranklin37064
$1,742,352Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658033 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$1,743,108Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658018 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$2,075,000Brenthaven Ph 1 Pb 28 Pg 201221 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$1,785,000Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 1311819 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$998,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec10 Pb 57 Pg 131457 Avon River RdFranklin37064
$576,100Riverview Park Sec 10-B Pb 9 Pg 31308 Stonegate DrFranklin37064
$2,400,000River Landing Sec 5 Pb 29 Pg 147829 Highgrove CirFranklin37069
$893,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec8B Pb 63 Pg 262313 Coppergate WayThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68105 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$4,350,0005222 Stillhouse Hollow RdFranklin37064
$730,000Dallas Downs Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 72190 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$2,368,341Century Ind Park Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 85107 Century CtFranklin37064
$1,250,000Arrington Woods Sec2 Pb 87 Pg 1128115 Fox Wander Pvt TrlArrington37014
$475,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9A Pb 60 Pg 1241440 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31859 Novalis StNolensville37135
$1,350,000Foxboro Est Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 1459221 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$235,000Landings@Preston Park Md227 -A Folsom Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$850,000Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 961301 Natchez RdFranklin37069
$2,480,000Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 102301 Harts Landmark DrFranklin37069
$1,650,000Brentmeade Est 10 Pb 16 Pg 1079213 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$1,265,000Burning Tree Farms Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 1288001 Burning Tree Farms RdArrington37014
$925,000Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 247176 Kyles Creek DrFairview37062
$395,000Liberty PkFranklin37064
$1,350,000Avalon Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 137429 Beauchamp CirFranklin37067
$1,305,000Inglis Pb 26 Pg 982254 Osburn RdArrington37014
$1,627,450Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38128 Morris StFranklin37064
$835,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec1A Pb 46 Pg 802521 Westerham WayThompsons Station37179
$400,0002990 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$985,000Arrington Retreat Sec 3 Pb 59 Pg 52536 Great Angelica WayNolensville37135
$1,405,000Breckston Park Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 130713 Amberwood PlNashville37221
$649,900Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 7215 Devrow CtFranklin37064
$658,000Wades Grove Sec 6 Pb 59 Pg 1026013 Sanmar DrSpring Hill37174
$3,285,000Boone StFairview37062
$890,780Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053126 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$769,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec7B Pb 60 Pg 82113 English Garden WayThompsons Station37179
$1,360,000Richard Pb 15 Pg 354216 Crowder RdFranklin37064
$2,134,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 619021 Keats StFranklin37064
$1,260,000Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 1121530 Richlawn DrBrentwood37027
$865,000Amelia Park Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 1441055 Amelia Park DrFranklin37067
$510,0007320 Northwest HwyFairview37062
$1,350,0002359 Lewisburg PkFranklin37067
$829,900Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 466062 Yellowstone DrNolensville37135
$700,000Rolling Hills Community Church IncWerthan CirFranklin37064
$837,578Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662061 Riley Park DrFranklin37064
$1,250,000Concord Chase Est Pb 14 Pg 741601 Gordon Petty DrBrentwood37027
$1,034,990August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 125952 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$2,500,0003192 Boxley Valley RdFranklin37064
$749,999Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128453 Herringbone CtFranklin37064
$572,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528412 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$449,900Prescott Place @ Fieldstone Farms Condos Ph3 Sec6 Pb 24 Pg 3676 Cromford PlFranklin37069
$1,300,000St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886544 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$6,900,000Hale Brenda Franks Pb 75 Pg 594090 Natchez Ridge Pvt LnFranklin37064
$590,000Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 461808 Kara CtSpring Hill37174
$470,0005675 Natchez Trace RdFranklin37064
$1,300,000Temple Hills Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 65106 Doral DrFranklin37069
$1,866,000Westhaven Sec 4 Pb 38 Pg 721627 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$401,000Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block C217 Walnut DrFranklin37064
$600,000Drumright Hills Pb 75 Pg 1476816 Drumright Hill Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$495,000Wyngate Est Ph 20 Pb 40 Pg 1101453 Bern DrSpring Hill37174
$1,099,990Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 783981 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$2,050,000Stockett Creek Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 263004 Strickland DrNashville37221
$1,315,000Daventry Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 1293233 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$793,000Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662837 Kayla CtThompsons Station37179
$865,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29625 Flathead AlleySpring Hill37174
$450,000Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 922704 Cash CtThompsons Station37179
$3,175,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-B Pb 37 Pg 905230 Lysander LnBrentwood37027
$647,000Generals Retreat Pb 4333 Pg 472147 Generals Retreat PlFranklin37064
$1,280,000Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 701650 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$343,510Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 447193 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$2,725,000Wyelea Farms Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 1233705 Lechlade Pvt CtFranklin37069
$1,729,087Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658054 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$882,500Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 532063 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$1,395,646Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658013 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$1,090,000Vella Kimberly Pb 82 Pg 429626 Stanfield RdBrentwood37027
$2,150,000Wilson Pike Homes Pb 85 Pg 369013 Karen CtBrentwood37027
$2,000,000Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 346321 Turkey Foot CtFranklin37067
$774,990Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 582056 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$1,300,000Kings Chapel Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 24312 Union Springs LnArrington37014
$1,100,000Dunwoody Commons Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 62508 Dunwoody CtFranklin37069
$970,000Westhaven Section 17 Pb 48 Pg 961175 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$2,100,000Temple Hills Country Club Pb 47 Pg 1116521 Stableford LnFranklin37069
$1,429,000Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46338 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$520,000Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 14 Pg 34308 Montrose CtFranklin37069
$555,000Newport Crossing Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 1251505 Beaufort PlThompsons Station37179
$1,835,000Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 734062 San Gabriel LnBrentwood37027
$1,425,000Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577023 Starnes Creek BlvdCollege Grove37046
$560,000Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97516 Clover Leaf LnFranklin37067
$1,600,000Westhaven Sec52 Pb 74 Pg 491007 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,277,595Lawrence Joel B Pb 56 Pg 726865 Flat Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$765,000Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 1045012 Paddy TrSpring Hill37174
$880,000Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082214 Paden RdNolensville37135
$745,000Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1B Pb 57 Pg 1221421 Jersey Farm RdNolensville37135
$1,303,850Willow Ridge Pb 83 Pg 953051 Ash Dale LnNolensville37135
$599,900Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 1092005 Keene CirSpring Hill37174
$795,000Forrest Crossing Sec 12-B Pb 20 Pg 20412 Royal CrossingFranklin37064
$1,800,000Inglehame Farms Sec 6 Pb 48 Pg 181835 Bronwyn CtBrentwood37027
$799,000Andover Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 78307 Fletcher CtFranklin37067
$460,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 21 Pg 41 Block C0161551 Brentwood PointeFranklin37064
$793,500Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662840 Kayla CtThompsons Station37179
$899,000Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34349 Tulley CtNolensville37135
$710,000Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 391404 Buckingham CirFranklin37064
$1,250,000Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92639 Band DrFranklin37064
$485,000Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16018 Sunrise CirFranklin37064
$600,000Mcdaniel Road Est Pb 41 Pg 466409 Delvin Farms LnCollege Grove37046
$846,000Brentwood Glen Pb 25 Pg 319101 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$485,000Residences Of Grant Park723 Grant Park CtFranklin37067
$1,125,000Charlton Green Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 3107 Ashlawn CtFranklin37064
$352,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528349 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$1,650,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 1372001 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$1,250,000Montclair Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 181740 Forsyth Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,500,0008625 Webb RdCollege Grove37046
$560,000Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 602043 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$1,999,900Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 1476304 Percheron LnArrington37014
$1,200,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 Pb 24 Pg 89617 Pendlebury Park PlFranklin37069
$650,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282738 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$1,099,000Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 1091937 Rosewood Valley DrBrentwood37027
$1,299,999Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 1261012 Clifton StFranklin37064
$700,000Daugherty Est Pb 4 Pg 887102 Westview BlvdFairview37062
$970,000Forest Home Farms Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 591134 Barrel Spgs Hollow RdFranklin37069
$799,000Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 171027 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$322,500Cherokee Hills Ph 2 Pb 28 Pg 397817 Shauna CirFairview37062
$560,000Choctaw RdCollege Grove37046
$2,306,000Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154546 Turtle Creek DrBrentwood37027
$1,380,000Willowick Pb 12 Pg 427061 Willowick DrBrentwood37027
$550,000Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 972204 Falcon Creek DrFranklin37067
$990,000Brookfield Sec 2-B Pb 30 Pg 922207 Husker CtBrentwood37027
$875,000Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 643078 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$489,900Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 10 Pg 73 Block C0381623 Clearview DrBrentwood37027
$803,030June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29155 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$650,000Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 1471164 Buckingham CirFranklin37064
$1,625,000Hadley Reserve Pb 67 Pg 147104 Hadley Reserve Pvt CtNolensville37135
$950,000Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84387 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$810,000Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 82425 Nolan DrThompsons Station37179
$348,000Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 1271432 Bern DrSpring Hill37174
$1,250,000Brentwood Hills Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 1035010 Longstreet DrBrentwood37027
$477,000Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C016302 Flowerwood CtBrentwood37027
$1,325,000Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92637 Band DrFranklin37064
$901,500Arrington Retreat Sec 3 Pb 59 Pg 52540 Great Angelica WayNolensville37135
$5,500,000Legends Ridge Sec 6 Pb 26 Pg 11692 Legends Crest DrFranklin37069
$815,000Buckner Place Pb 75 Pg 682836 Pedigo PlSpring Hill37174
$875,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 1379029 Berry Farms CrossingFranklin37064
$1,825,000Traditions Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 251898 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$3,205,192Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238741 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$1,165,000Westfield Pb 3 Pg 33102 Hamlet DrFranklin37064
$492,500Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 542622 Danbury CirSpring Hill37174
$669,000Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 351004 Chapel CtFranklin37069
$1,050,000Forrest Crossing Sec 8-C Pb 25 Pg 56821 N Hampton CvFranklin37064
$1,215,000Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1A Pb 67 Pg 138208 Meriwether BlvdNashville37221
$5,300,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 64 Pg 417223 Shagbark LnCollege Grove37046
$985,000Monticello Sec 5-B Pb 21 Pg 080261 Poteat PlFranklin37064
$2,500,000Reserve @Raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121627 Kaschlina PtBrentwood37027

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