Williamson County Property Transfers June 1, 2026

Check out the latest Real Estate Property Transfers for Williamson County for June 1-5, 2026, to see which homes and properties changed hands, and what they sold for. To learn more about buying or selling a home, contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Property Address City Zipcode $2,240,000 Stockett Creek Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 26 4041 Ayleworth Ln Franklin 37069 $2,303,843 Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56 7004 Kalarama Dr Arrington 37014 $419,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 31 Pg 83 1637 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $18,000,000 1247 Hillview Ln Franklin 37064 $4,275,000 8285 Haley Ln College Grove 37046 $405,000 Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Cb 506 Clearbrook Ct Franklin 37064 $1,150,000 Sullivan Farms Sec F Pb 27 Pg 113 115 Allyson Ln Franklin 37064 $794,500 Silver Stream Farm Sec 4B Pb 57 Pg 74 2516 Carmine St Nolensville 37135 $836,932 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2081 Riley Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $380,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 4 Pb 32 Pg 124 2995 Pipkin Hills Dr Spring Hill 37174 $442,500 5675 Natchez Trace Rd Franklin 37064 $629,926 Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78 502 Cedar Brook Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,250,000 Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6 205 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,425,000 Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 111 1311 Choctaw Trl Brentwood 37027 $4,700,000 2577 Tom Anderson Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $4,400,000 Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54 1529 Sam Houston Dr Brentwood 37027 $855,000 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3271 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,875,000 Hallbrook Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 40 8210 Halford Place Brentwood 37027 $890,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec1B Pb 46 Pg 81 2020 Callaway Park Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,900,000 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6029 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $195,000 Hudgins David R & Susan D 7311 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $865,000 Swaim Timothy Pb 74 Pg 35 7903 Daugherty-Capley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $725,000 Downs Boulevard Prop Pb 42 Pg 44 390 Downs Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,530,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81 2227 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,175,000 Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 100 104 Mealer St Franklin 37067 $758,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34 504 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $1,520,000 Ralston Row Pb 61 Pg 57 408 Dragonfly Ct Franklin 37064 $552,900 2009 Moultrie Cir Franklin 37064 $2,260,000 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7109 Bonterra Dr Franklin 37064 $835,000 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2041 Riley Park Dr Franklin 37064 $300,000 7345 Coldwater Rd Fairview 37062 $797,000 Cobblestone Court Pb 7 Pg 131 232 Pebble Glen Dr Franklin 37064 $484,000 Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35 105 Regiment Ct Franklin 37064 $260,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94 1214 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $525,000 Paddock Office Condo 1 Pb 8 Pg 139 Block C011 229 Ward Cir #B-22 Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000 James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block B 314 James Ave Franklin 37064 $1,742,352 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8033 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $1,743,108 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8018 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $2,075,000 Brenthaven Ph 1 Pb 28 Pg 20 1221 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,785,000 Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 131 1819 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $998,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec10 Pb 57 Pg 131 457 Avon River Rd Franklin 37064 $576,100 Riverview Park Sec 10-B Pb 9 Pg 31 308 Stonegate Dr Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 River Landing Sec 5 Pb 29 Pg 147 829 Highgrove Cir Franklin 37069 $893,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec8B Pb 63 Pg 26 2313 Coppergate Way Thompsons Station 37179 $1,150,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 105 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $4,350,000 5222 Stillhouse Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $730,000 Dallas Downs Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 72 190 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $2,368,341 Century Ind Park Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 85 107 Century Ct Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Arrington Woods Sec2 Pb 87 Pg 112 8115 Fox Wander Pvt Trl Arrington 37014 $475,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9A Pb 60 Pg 124 1440 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,150,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31 859 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $1,350,000 Foxboro Est Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 145 9221 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $235,000 Landings@Preston Park Md 227 -A Folsom Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $850,000 Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 96 1301 Natchez Rd Franklin 37069 $2,480,000 Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 10 2301 Harts Landmark Dr Franklin 37069 $1,650,000 Brentmeade Est 10 Pb 16 Pg 107 9213 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,265,000 Burning Tree Farms Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 128 8001 Burning Tree Farms Rd Arrington 37014 $925,000 Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 24 7176 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview 37062 $395,000 Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Avalon Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 137 429 Beauchamp Cir Franklin 37067 $1,305,000 Inglis Pb 26 Pg 98 2254 Osburn Rd Arrington 37014 $1,627,450 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38 128 Morris St Franklin 37064 $835,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec1A Pb 46 Pg 80 2521 Westerham Way Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000 2990 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $985,000 Arrington Retreat Sec 3 Pb 59 Pg 52 536 Great Angelica Way Nolensville 37135 $1,405,000 Breckston Park Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 130 713 Amberwood Pl Nashville 37221 $649,900 Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 7 215 Devrow Ct Franklin 37064 $658,000 Wades Grove Sec 6 Pb 59 Pg 102 6013 Sanmar Dr Spring Hill 37174 $3,285,000 Boone St Fairview 37062 $890,780 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3126 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $769,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7B Pb 60 Pg 8 2113 English Garden Way Thompsons Station 37179 $1,360,000 Richard Pb 15 Pg 35 4216 Crowder Rd Franklin 37064 $2,134,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61 9021 Keats St Franklin 37064 $1,260,000 Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 112 1530 Richlawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $865,000 Amelia Park Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 144 1055 Amelia Park Dr Franklin 37067 $510,000 7320 Northwest Hwy Fairview 37062 $1,350,000 2359 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37067 $829,900 Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 46 6062 Yellowstone Dr Nolensville 37135 $700,000 Rolling Hills Community Church Inc Werthan Cir Franklin 37064 $837,578 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2061 Riley Park Dr Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Concord Chase Est Pb 14 Pg 74 1601 Gordon Petty Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,034,990 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 5952 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,500,000 3192 Boxley Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $749,999 Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128 453 Herringbone Ct Franklin 37064 $572,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8412 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $449,900 Prescott Place @ Fieldstone Farms Condos Ph3 Sec6 Pb 24 Pg 36 76 Cromford Pl Franklin 37069 $1,300,000 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6544 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $6,900,000 Hale Brenda Franks Pb 75 Pg 59 4090 Natchez Ridge Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $590,000 Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 46 1808 Kara Ct Spring Hill 37174 $470,000 5675 Natchez Trace Rd Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Temple Hills Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 65 106 Doral Dr Franklin 37069 $1,866,000 Westhaven Sec 4 Pb 38 Pg 72 1627 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $401,000 Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block C 217 Walnut Dr Franklin 37064 $600,000 Drumright Hills Pb 75 Pg 147 6816 Drumright Hill Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $495,000 Wyngate Est Ph 20 Pb 40 Pg 110 1453 Bern Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,099,990 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 3981 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,050,000 Stockett Creek Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 26 3004 Strickland Dr Nashville 37221 $1,315,000 Daventry Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 129 3233 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $793,000 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2837 Kayla Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $865,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 625 Flathead Alley Spring Hill 37174 $450,000 Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 92 2704 Cash Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $3,175,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-B Pb 37 Pg 90 5230 Lysander Ln Brentwood 37027 $647,000 Generals Retreat Pb 4333 Pg 472 147 Generals Retreat Pl Franklin 37064 $1,280,000 Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 70 1650 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $343,510 Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 44 7193 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $2,725,000 Wyelea Farms Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 123 3705 Lechlade Pvt Ct Franklin 37069 $1,729,087 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8054 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $882,500 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 53 2063 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $1,395,646 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8013 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $1,090,000 Vella Kimberly Pb 82 Pg 42 9626 Stanfield Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,150,000 Wilson Pike Homes Pb 85 Pg 36 9013 Karen Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000 Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34 6321 Turkey Foot Ct Franklin 37067 $774,990 Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58 2056 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,300,000 Kings Chapel Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 2 4312 Union Springs Ln Arrington 37014 $1,100,000 Dunwoody Commons Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 62 508 Dunwoody Ct Franklin 37069 $970,000 Westhaven Section 17 Pb 48 Pg 96 1175 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Temple Hills Country Club Pb 47 Pg 111 6521 Stableford Ln Franklin 37069 $1,429,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46 338 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $520,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 14 Pg 34 308 Montrose Ct Franklin 37069 $555,000 Newport Crossing Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 125 1505 Beaufort Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,835,000 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 4062 San Gabriel Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,425,000 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7023 Starnes Creek Blvd College Grove 37046 $560,000 Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97 516 Clover Leaf Ln Franklin 37067 $1,600,000 Westhaven Sec52 Pb 74 Pg 49 1007 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,277,595 Lawrence Joel B Pb 56 Pg 72 6865 Flat Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $765,000 Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 104 5012 Paddy Tr Spring Hill 37174 $880,000 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2214 Paden Rd Nolensville 37135 $745,000 Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1B Pb 57 Pg 122 1421 Jersey Farm Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,303,850 Willow Ridge Pb 83 Pg 95 3051 Ash Dale Ln Nolensville 37135 $599,900 Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109 2005 Keene Cir Spring Hill 37174 $795,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 12-B Pb 20 Pg 20 412 Royal Crossing Franklin 37064 $1,800,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 6 Pb 48 Pg 18 1835 Bronwyn Ct Brentwood 37027 $799,000 Andover Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 78 307 Fletcher Ct Franklin 37067 $460,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 21 Pg 41 Block C016 1551 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37064 $793,500 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2840 Kayla Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $899,000 Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34 349 Tulley Ct Nolensville 37135 $710,000 Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39 1404 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92 639 Band Dr Franklin 37064 $485,000 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6018 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37064 $600,000 Mcdaniel Road Est Pb 41 Pg 46 6409 Delvin Farms Ln College Grove 37046 $846,000 Brentwood Glen Pb 25 Pg 31 9101 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $485,000 Residences Of Grant Park 723 Grant Park Ct Franklin 37067 $1,125,000 Charlton Green Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 3 107 Ashlawn Ct Franklin 37064 $352,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8349 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $1,650,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 2001 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Montclair Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 18 1740 Forsyth Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 8625 Webb Rd College Grove 37046 $560,000 Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60 2043 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,999,900 Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147 6304 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $1,200,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 Pb 24 Pg 89 617 Pendlebury Park Pl Franklin 37069 $650,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2738 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,099,000 Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109 1937 Rosewood Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,299,999 Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126 1012 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $700,000 Daugherty Est Pb 4 Pg 88 7102 Westview Blvd Fairview 37062 $970,000 Forest Home Farms Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 59 1134 Barrel Spgs Hollow Rd Franklin 37069 $799,000 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17 1027 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $322,500 Cherokee Hills Ph 2 Pb 28 Pg 39 7817 Shauna Cir Fairview 37062 $560,000 Choctaw Rd College Grove 37046 $2,306,000 Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154 546 Turtle Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,380,000 Willowick Pb 12 Pg 42 7061 Willowick Dr Brentwood 37027 $550,000 Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97 2204 Falcon Creek Dr Franklin 37067 $990,000 Brookfield Sec 2-B Pb 30 Pg 92 2207 Husker Ct Brentwood 37027 $875,000 Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64 3078 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $489,900 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 10 Pg 73 Block C038 1623 Clearview Dr Brentwood 37027 $803,030 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 155 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $650,000 Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147 1164 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $1,625,000 Hadley Reserve Pb 67 Pg 147 104 Hadley Reserve Pvt Ct Nolensville 37135 $950,000 Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84 387 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $810,000 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8 2425 Nolan Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $348,000 Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127 1432 Bern Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,250,000 Brentwood Hills Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 103 5010 Longstreet Dr Brentwood 37027 $477,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C016 302 Flowerwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,325,000 Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92 637 Band Dr Franklin 37064 $901,500 Arrington Retreat Sec 3 Pb 59 Pg 52 540 Great Angelica Way Nolensville 37135 $5,500,000 Legends Ridge Sec 6 Pb 26 Pg 11 692 Legends Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $815,000 Buckner Place Pb 75 Pg 68 2836 Pedigo Pl Spring Hill 37174 $875,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 9029 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin 37064 $1,825,000 Traditions Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 25 1898 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $3,205,192 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8741 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $1,165,000 Westfield Pb 3 Pg 33 102 Hamlet Dr Franklin 37064 $492,500 Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 54 2622 Danbury Cir Spring Hill 37174 $669,000 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 1004 Chapel Ct Franklin 37069 $1,050,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 8-C Pb 25 Pg 56 821 N Hampton Cv Franklin 37064 $1,215,000 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1A Pb 67 Pg 138 208 Meriwether Blvd Nashville 37221 $5,300,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 64 Pg 41 7223 Shagbark Ln College Grove 37046 $985,000 Monticello Sec 5-B Pb 21 Pg 080 261 Poteat Pl Franklin 37064 $2,500,000 Reserve @Raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1627 Kaschlina Pt Brentwood 37027