Williamson County Property Transfers June 1, 2026

Check out the latest Real Estate Property Transfers for Williamson County for June 1-5, 2026, to see which homes and properties changed hands, and what they sold for. To learn more about buying or selling a home, contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Property Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,240,000
|Stockett Creek Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 26
|4041 Ayleworth Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,303,843
|Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56
|7004 Kalarama Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$419,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 31 Pg 83
|1637 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$18,000,000
|1247 Hillview Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,275,000
|8285 Haley Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$405,000
|Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Cb
|506 Clearbrook Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec F Pb 27 Pg 113
|115 Allyson Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$794,500
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 4B Pb 57 Pg 74
|2516 Carmine St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$836,932
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2081 Riley Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$380,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 4 Pb 32 Pg 124
|2995 Pipkin Hills Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$442,500
|5675 Natchez Trace Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$629,926
|Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78
|502 Cedar Brook Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,250,000
|Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6
|205 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,425,000
|Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 111
|1311 Choctaw Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,700,000
|2577 Tom Anderson Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,400,000
|Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54
|1529 Sam Houston Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$855,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3271 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,875,000
|Hallbrook Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 40
|8210 Halford Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$890,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1B Pb 46 Pg 81
|2020 Callaway Park Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,900,000
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6029 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$195,000
|Hudgins David R & Susan D
|7311 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$865,000
|Swaim Timothy Pb 74 Pg 35
|7903 Daugherty-Capley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$725,000
|Downs Boulevard Prop Pb 42 Pg 44
|390 Downs Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,530,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2227 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,175,000
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 100
|104 Mealer St
|Franklin
|37067
|$758,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34
|504 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,520,000
|Ralston Row Pb 61 Pg 57
|408 Dragonfly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$552,900
|2009 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,260,000
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7109 Bonterra Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2041 Riley Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|7345 Coldwater Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$797,000
|Cobblestone Court Pb 7 Pg 131
|232 Pebble Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$484,000
|Cadet Homes Pb 4 Pg 35
|105 Regiment Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$260,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94
|1214 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$525,000
|Paddock Office Condo 1 Pb 8 Pg 139 Block C011
|229 Ward Cir #B-22
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000
|James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block B
|314 James Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,742,352
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8033 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,743,108
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8018 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,075,000
|Brenthaven Ph 1 Pb 28 Pg 20
|1221 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,785,000
|Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 131
|1819 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$998,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec10 Pb 57 Pg 131
|457 Avon River Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$576,100
|Riverview Park Sec 10-B Pb 9 Pg 31
|308 Stonegate Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|River Landing Sec 5 Pb 29 Pg 147
|829 Highgrove Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$893,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec8B Pb 63 Pg 26
|2313 Coppergate Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|105 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$4,350,000
|5222 Stillhouse Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 72
|190 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,368,341
|Century Ind Park Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 85
|107 Century Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Arrington Woods Sec2 Pb 87 Pg 112
|8115 Fox Wander Pvt Trl
|Arrington
|37014
|$475,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9A Pb 60 Pg 124
|1440 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31
|859 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,350,000
|Foxboro Est Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 145
|9221 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$235,000
|Landings@Preston Park Md
|227 -A Folsom Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 96
|1301 Natchez Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,480,000
|Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 10
|2301 Harts Landmark Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,650,000
|Brentmeade Est 10 Pb 16 Pg 107
|9213 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,265,000
|Burning Tree Farms Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 128
|8001 Burning Tree Farms Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$925,000
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 24
|7176 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$395,000
|Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Avalon Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 137
|429 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,305,000
|Inglis Pb 26 Pg 98
|2254 Osburn Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,627,450
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|128 Morris St
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1A Pb 46 Pg 80
|2521 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|2990 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$985,000
|Arrington Retreat Sec 3 Pb 59 Pg 52
|536 Great Angelica Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,405,000
|Breckston Park Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 130
|713 Amberwood Pl
|Nashville
|37221
|$649,900
|Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 7
|215 Devrow Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$658,000
|Wades Grove Sec 6 Pb 59 Pg 102
|6013 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,285,000
|Boone St
|Fairview
|37062
|$890,780
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3126 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$769,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7B Pb 60 Pg 8
|2113 English Garden Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,360,000
|Richard Pb 15 Pg 35
|4216 Crowder Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,134,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61
|9021 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,260,000
|Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 112
|1530 Richlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$865,000
|Amelia Park Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 144
|1055 Amelia Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$510,000
|7320 Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,350,000
|2359 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$829,900
|Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 46
|6062 Yellowstone Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$700,000
|Rolling Hills Community Church Inc
|Werthan Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$837,578
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2061 Riley Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Concord Chase Est Pb 14 Pg 74
|1601 Gordon Petty Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,034,990
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|5952 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,500,000
|3192 Boxley Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$749,999
|Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128
|453 Herringbone Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$572,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8412 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$449,900
|Prescott Place @ Fieldstone Farms Condos Ph3 Sec6 Pb 24 Pg 36
|76 Cromford Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,300,000
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6544 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,900,000
|Hale Brenda Franks Pb 75 Pg 59
|4090 Natchez Ridge Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$590,000
|Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 46
|1808 Kara Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$470,000
|5675 Natchez Trace Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Temple Hills Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 65
|106 Doral Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,866,000
|Westhaven Sec 4 Pb 38 Pg 72
|1627 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$401,000
|Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block C
|217 Walnut Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Drumright Hills Pb 75 Pg 147
|6816 Drumright Hill Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$495,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 20 Pb 40 Pg 110
|1453 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,099,990
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|3981 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,050,000
|Stockett Creek Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 26
|3004 Strickland Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,315,000
|Daventry Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 129
|3233 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$793,000
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2837 Kayla Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$865,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|625 Flathead Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 92
|2704 Cash Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,175,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-B Pb 37 Pg 90
|5230 Lysander Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$647,000
|Generals Retreat Pb 4333 Pg 472
|147 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,280,000
|Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 70
|1650 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$343,510
|Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 44
|7193 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,725,000
|Wyelea Farms Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 123
|3705 Lechlade Pvt Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,729,087
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8054 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$882,500
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 53
|2063 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,395,646
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8013 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,090,000
|Vella Kimberly Pb 82 Pg 42
|9626 Stanfield Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,150,000
|Wilson Pike Homes Pb 85 Pg 36
|9013 Karen Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000
|Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34
|6321 Turkey Foot Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$774,990
|Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58
|2056 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,300,000
|Kings Chapel Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 2
|4312 Union Springs Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,100,000
|Dunwoody Commons Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 62
|508 Dunwoody Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$970,000
|Westhaven Section 17 Pb 48 Pg 96
|1175 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Temple Hills Country Club Pb 47 Pg 111
|6521 Stableford Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,429,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46
|338 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$520,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 14 Pg 34
|308 Montrose Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$555,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 125
|1505 Beaufort Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,835,000
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|4062 San Gabriel Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,425,000
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7023 Starnes Creek Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$560,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97
|516 Clover Leaf Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,600,000
|Westhaven Sec52 Pb 74 Pg 49
|1007 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,277,595
|Lawrence Joel B Pb 56 Pg 72
|6865 Flat Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$765,000
|Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 104
|5012 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$880,000
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2214 Paden Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$745,000
|Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1B Pb 57 Pg 122
|1421 Jersey Farm Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,303,850
|Willow Ridge Pb 83 Pg 95
|3051 Ash Dale Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$599,900
|Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109
|2005 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$795,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12-B Pb 20 Pg 20
|412 Royal Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 6 Pb 48 Pg 18
|1835 Bronwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$799,000
|Andover Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 78
|307 Fletcher Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$460,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 21 Pg 41 Block C016
|1551 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37064
|$793,500
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2840 Kayla Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$899,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34
|349 Tulley Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$710,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39
|1404 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92
|639 Band Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6018 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Mcdaniel Road Est Pb 41 Pg 46
|6409 Delvin Farms Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$846,000
|Brentwood Glen Pb 25 Pg 31
|9101 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$485,000
|Residences Of Grant Park
|723 Grant Park Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,125,000
|Charlton Green Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 3
|107 Ashlawn Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$352,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8349 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,650,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|2001 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Montclair Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 18
|1740 Forsyth Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|8625 Webb Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$560,000
|Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60
|2043 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,999,900
|Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147
|6304 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,200,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 Pb 24 Pg 89
|617 Pendlebury Park Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$650,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2738 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,099,000
|Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109
|1937 Rosewood Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,299,999
|Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126
|1012 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Daugherty Est Pb 4 Pg 88
|7102 Westview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$970,000
|Forest Home Farms Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 59
|1134 Barrel Spgs Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$799,000
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17
|1027 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$322,500
|Cherokee Hills Ph 2 Pb 28 Pg 39
|7817 Shauna Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$560,000
|Choctaw Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,306,000
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154
|546 Turtle Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,380,000
|Willowick Pb 12 Pg 42
|7061 Willowick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97
|2204 Falcon Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$990,000
|Brookfield Sec 2-B Pb 30 Pg 92
|2207 Husker Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$875,000
|Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64
|3078 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$489,900
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 10 Pg 73 Block C038
|1623 Clearview Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$803,030
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|155 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147
|1164 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,625,000
|Hadley Reserve Pb 67 Pg 147
|104 Hadley Reserve Pvt Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$950,000
|Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84
|387 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$810,000
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8
|2425 Nolan Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$348,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127
|1432 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,250,000
|Brentwood Hills Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 103
|5010 Longstreet Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$477,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C016
|302 Flowerwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,325,000
|Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92
|637 Band Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$901,500
|Arrington Retreat Sec 3 Pb 59 Pg 52
|540 Great Angelica Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,500,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 6 Pb 26 Pg 11
|692 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$815,000
|Buckner Place Pb 75 Pg 68
|2836 Pedigo Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$875,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|9029 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,825,000
|Traditions Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 25
|1898 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,205,192
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8741 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,165,000
|Westfield Pb 3 Pg 33
|102 Hamlet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$492,500
|Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 54
|2622 Danbury Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$669,000
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|1004 Chapel Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,050,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 8-C Pb 25 Pg 56
|821 N Hampton Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,215,000
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1A Pb 67 Pg 138
|208 Meriwether Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$5,300,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 64 Pg 41
|7223 Shagbark Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$985,000
|Monticello Sec 5-B Pb 21 Pg 080
|261 Poteat Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000
|Reserve @Raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1627 Kaschlina Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
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