Williamson County Property Transfers July 3

See where houses and property sold for July 3-7, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $949,900.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 400 Verandah Ln Franklin 37064 $2,548,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 1 13 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $355,000.00 409 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $1,260,000.00 Barrington 609 Burton Dr Franklin 37067 $505,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 7-b 2609 Mercer Place Thompson's Station 37179 $1,551,617.00 Sinatra 1059 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $997,500.00 Echo 1700 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $597,900.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7143 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $435,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 304 Flowerwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,269,490.00 Annecy Ph1 1128 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $328,981.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 7028 Kinderhook Rd Brentwood 37027 $317,816.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 7032 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $650,000.00 Carriage Hills Sec 3 8340 Carriage Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000.00 Highland View Ph 2 707 Helmsdale Pl N Brentwood 37027 $730,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec F-2 3019 Burlington Pass Franklin 37069 $1,890,000.00 Morgan Farms Sec6 1806 Fordgate Crossing Brentwood 37027 $830,000.00 Mckays Mill Section 37 1416 Chantilly Ln Franklin 37067 $3,500,000.00 Witherspoon Sec4 9242 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,939,680.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9327 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $899,900.00 Parker Branch Rd Franklin 37067 $1,275,000.00 Steeplechase Sec 2 114 Steeplechase Ln Nashville 37221 $610,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 16 1502 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $1,117,500.00 Leipers Fork 5519 Joseph St Franklin 37064 $329,442.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 7017 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $4,184,540.00 Princeton Hills Sec 5 752 Sinclair Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,652,435.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4676 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,399,900.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 6064 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,050,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 31 1102 Kirkwood Dr Franklin 37067 $1,225,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec2c 3316 Bartrams Bridge Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $900,000.00 Bujorian Rachelle 7308 Walker Rd Fairview 37062 $469,000.00 Kingwood Ph 1 7511 Kingwood Ct Fairview 37062 $1,300,000.00 Leeland 1145 Warrior Dr Franklin 37064 $2,400,000.00 Witherspoon Sec6 9215 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $694,990.00 Lochridge Sec2 1081 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $439,895.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 6002 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $358,500.00 Pipkin Hills Ph 3 2914 Wills Ct Spring Hill 37174 $750,000.00 Echo 1709 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $925,000.00 Raintree Forest Reserve 1539 Abbottsford Rd Brentwood 37027 $356,750.00 Colony House Condo 1100 W Main St #e-8 Franklin 37064 $1,069,579.00 St Marlo Sec2 5644 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $885,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b 2309 Coppergate Way Thompson's Station 37179 $724,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1 1912 Pomegranate Place Nolensville 37135 $750,000.00 Bent Creek Ph12 234 Bent Creek Tr Nolensville 37135 $735,000.00 3911 Mobleys Cut Rd Franklin 37064 $473,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 1253 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $750,000.00 Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1a 4685 Sawmill Place Nolensville 37135 $1,484,000.00 Harts Landmark 2104 Casterline Ct Franklin 37069 $497,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d 3152 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,060,000.00 Westhaven Sec 41 9159 Keats St Franklin 37064 $1,700,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 1004 Lawson Ln Nolensville 37135 $799,322.00 Twin Springs Sec 2 1224 Twin Springs Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000.00 203 2nd Ave S Franklin 37064 $286,000.00 4740 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,299,900.00 Speer Frank Prop 8195 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $2,600,000.00 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 8467 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $250,000.00 Fountain View Sec1 2013 Hector Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $250,000.00 Fountain View Sec1 2009 Hector Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $250,000.00 Fountain View Sec1 4022 Kathie Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,178,763.00 Pine Creek Sec1 2027 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $400,000.00 1519 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $250,000.00 Fountain View Sec1 4026 Kathie Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $2,800,000.00 Lewisburg Pike And Berry Circle 304 Berry Cir Franklin 37064 $328,970.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 6057 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $409,900.00 7524 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairivew 37062 $309,000.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #m-7 Franklin 37064 $317,886.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 7042 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $236,114.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 7043 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $485,000.00 Grove Sec7 8504 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $2,170,000.00 Westhaven Sec 4 1700 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $275,000.00 Bujorian Rachelle 7304 Walker Rd Fairview 37062 $6,800,000.00 Hill Est 300 Sycamore Dr Franklin 37064 $805,000.00 Crockett Hills Sec 2 8230 Frontier Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,675,000.00 Kinnard Springs Sec 1 B 3210 Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin 37064 $609,000.00 Through The Green Sec2 1620 Shadow Green Dr Franklin 37064 $1,250,000.00 Breezeway Sec 2 436 Victorian Park Cir Franklin 37067 $750,000.00 Brixworth Ph5 4028 Danes Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,110,000.00 Brookfield Sec 17 9695 Sapphire Ct Brentwood 37027 $900,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b 2932 Hadley Close Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $415,000.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 10 2181 Spring Hill Cir Spring Hill 37174 $950,000.00 Cottonwood Est 191 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,350,000.00 Hillsboro Cove Llc 1617 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $2,400,000.00 234 5th Ave N Franklin 37064 $1,680,000.00 Legends Ridge Add Sec 1 1008 Chapel Lake Cir Franklin 37069 $1,749,900.00 Taramore Ph 8 1851 Ivy Crest Dr Brentwood 37027 $845,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 1021 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $1,900,000.00 6437 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $1,900,000.00 6447 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $188,000.00 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $970,000.00 Vineyard Valley Sec1 7021 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove 37046 $364,195.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 7051 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $252,603.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 7047 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $790,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec 3 512 Great Angelica Way Nolensville 37135 $757,500.00 Burberry Glen Ph2 542 Mildenhall Ln Nolensville 37135 $550,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 1602 Rosewood Ct Brentwood 37027 $930,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 1038 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,358,000.00 Brooksbank Estates Ph1 304 Redding Ct Nolensville 37135 $600,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 18 2529 Winder Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 245 3rd Ave N Franklin 37064 $590,000.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2055 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station 37179 $610,000.00 Willowvale @harvey Springs 2034 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $895,000.00 Whitney Park Ph1 105 Whitney Park Dr Nolensville 37135 $855,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 1326 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $715,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 5 6712 N Creekwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,900,000.00 Cross Pointe 9003 Pointe Cross Ln Brentwood 37027 $557,500.00 Audubon Cove 7314 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $1,050,000.00 In-a-vale Est Sec 2 9525 Inavale Ln Brentwood 37027 $305,000.00 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a 2048 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,200,000.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6047 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $760,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec E 123 Abercairn Dr Franklin 37064 $2,085,000.00 Everbright 212 Everbright Ave Franklin 37064 $165,330.00 High Park Hill Sec2 5063 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $450,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 4 910 Elmington Ct Brentwood 37027 $550,000.00 Burtonwood Sec 1 1402 Baileys Barn Ct Spring Hill 37174 $426,500.00 101 Ewingville Dr Franklin 37064 $769,900.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 2055 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $291,877.00 High Park Hill Sec2 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $880,280.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5028 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $965,414.00 Annecy Ph3a 5563 Bienville St Nolensville 37135 $749,900.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec1 7002 Otter Springs Dr Fairview 37062 $1,125,000.00 Brookfield Sec 5-a 2533 Shays Ln Brentwood 37027 $748,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 6017 Trotwood Ln Spring Hill 37174 $700,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 6 109 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064