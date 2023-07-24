Williamson County Property Transfers July 3

See where houses and property sold for July 3-7, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$949,900.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|400 Verandah Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,548,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 1
|13 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$355,000.00
|409 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,260,000.00
|Barrington
|609 Burton Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$505,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 7-b
|2609 Mercer Place
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,551,617.00
|Sinatra
|1059 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$997,500.00
|Echo
|1700 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$597,900.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7143 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$435,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|304 Flowerwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,269,490.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1128 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$328,981.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|7028 Kinderhook Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$317,816.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|7032 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$650,000.00
|Carriage Hills Sec 3
|8340 Carriage Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000.00
|Highland View Ph 2
|707 Helmsdale Pl N
|Brentwood
|37027
|$730,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec F-2
|3019 Burlington Pass
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,890,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec6
|1806 Fordgate Crossing
|Brentwood
|37027
|$830,000.00
|Mckays Mill Section 37
|1416 Chantilly Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,500,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9242 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,939,680.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9327 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$899,900.00
|Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,275,000.00
|Steeplechase Sec 2
|114 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$610,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 16
|1502 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,117,500.00
|Leipers Fork
|5519 Joseph St
|Franklin
|37064
|$329,442.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|7017 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$4,184,540.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 5
|752 Sinclair Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,652,435.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4676 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,399,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6064 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,050,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 31
|1102 Kirkwood Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,225,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec2c
|3316 Bartrams Bridge Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$900,000.00
|Bujorian Rachelle
|7308 Walker Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$469,000.00
|Kingwood Ph 1
|7511 Kingwood Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,300,000.00
|Leeland
|1145 Warrior Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec6
|9215 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$694,990.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1081 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$439,895.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|6002 Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$358,500.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 3
|2914 Wills Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Echo
|1709 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000.00
|Raintree Forest Reserve
|1539 Abbottsford Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$356,750.00
|Colony House Condo
|1100 W Main St #e-8
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,069,579.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5644 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$885,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b
|2309 Coppergate Way
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$724,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1
|1912 Pomegranate Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$750,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph12
|234 Bent Creek Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$735,000.00
|3911 Mobleys Cut Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$473,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2
|1253 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1a
|4685 Sawmill Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,484,000.00
|Harts Landmark
|2104 Casterline Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$497,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3152 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,060,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 41
|9159 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1004 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$799,322.00
|Twin Springs Sec 2
|1224 Twin Springs Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000.00
|203 2nd Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$286,000.00
|4740 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,299,900.00
|Speer Frank Prop
|8195 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,600,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8467 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$250,000.00
|Fountain View Sec1
|2013 Hector Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$250,000.00
|Fountain View Sec1
|2009 Hector Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$250,000.00
|Fountain View Sec1
|4022 Kathie Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,178,763.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|2027 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$400,000.00
|1519 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$250,000.00
|Fountain View Sec1
|4026 Kathie Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,800,000.00
|Lewisburg Pike And Berry Circle
|304 Berry Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$328,970.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6057 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$409,900.00
|7524 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairivew
|37062
|$309,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #m-7
|Franklin
|37064
|$317,886.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|7042 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$236,114.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|7043 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$485,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8504 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,170,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 4
|1700 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$275,000.00
|Bujorian Rachelle
|7304 Walker Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$6,800,000.00
|Hill Est
|300 Sycamore Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$805,000.00
|Crockett Hills Sec 2
|8230 Frontier Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,675,000.00
|Kinnard Springs Sec 1 B
|3210 Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$609,000.00
|Through The Green Sec2
|1620 Shadow Green Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Breezeway Sec 2
|436 Victorian Park Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$750,000.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|4028 Danes Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,110,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 17
|9695 Sapphire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$900,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b
|2932 Hadley Close Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$415,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 10
|2181 Spring Hill Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|191 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,350,000.00
|Hillsboro Cove Llc
|1617 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,400,000.00
|234 5th Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,680,000.00
|Legends Ridge Add Sec 1
|1008 Chapel Lake Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,749,900.00
|Taramore Ph 8
|1851 Ivy Crest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$845,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1
|1021 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000.00
|6437 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,900,000.00
|6447 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$188,000.00
|Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$970,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7021 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$364,195.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|7051 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$252,603.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|7047 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$790,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 3
|512 Great Angelica Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$757,500.00
|Burberry Glen Ph2
|542 Mildenhall Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$550,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1602 Rosewood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$930,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|1038 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,358,000.00
|Brooksbank Estates Ph1
|304 Redding Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$600,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 18
|2529 Winder Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|245 3rd Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$590,000.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2055 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$610,000.00
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|2034 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$895,000.00
|Whitney Park Ph1
|105 Whitney Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$855,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 2
|1326 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$715,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 5
|6712 N Creekwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,900,000.00
|Cross Pointe
|9003 Pointe Cross Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$557,500.00
|Audubon Cove
|7314 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,050,000.00
|In-a-vale Est Sec 2
|9525 Inavale Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$305,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2048 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,200,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6047 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$760,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec E
|123 Abercairn Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,085,000.00
|Everbright
|212 Everbright Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$165,330.00
|High Park Hill Sec2
|5063 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$450,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 4
|910 Elmington Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Burtonwood Sec 1
|1402 Baileys Barn Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$426,500.00
|101 Ewingville Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$769,900.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|2055 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$291,877.00
|High Park Hill Sec2
|Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$880,280.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5028 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$965,414.00
|Annecy Ph3a
|5563 Bienville St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$749,900.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec1
|7002 Otter Springs Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,125,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 5-a
|2533 Shays Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$748,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8
|6017 Trotwood Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$700,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 6
|109 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064