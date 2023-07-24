Williamson County Property Transfers July 3

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for July 3-7, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$949,900.00Willowsprings Sec 1400 Verandah LnFranklin37064
$2,548,000.00Governors Club The Ph 113 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$355,000.00409 Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$1,260,000.00Barrington609 Burton DrFranklin37067
$505,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 7-b2609 Mercer PlaceThompson's Station37179
$1,551,617.00Sinatra1059 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$997,500.00Echo1700 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$597,900.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph37143 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$435,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 1304 Flowerwood CtBrentwood37027
$1,269,490.00Annecy Ph11128 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$328,981.00Stephens Valley Sec87028 Kinderhook RdBrentwood37027
$317,816.00Stephens Valley Sec87032 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$650,000.00Carriage Hills Sec 38340 Carriage Hills DrBrentwood37027
$1,150,000.00Highland View Ph 2707 Helmsdale Pl NBrentwood37027
$730,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec F-23019 Burlington PassFranklin37069
$1,890,000.00Morgan Farms Sec61806 Fordgate CrossingBrentwood37027
$830,000.00Mckays Mill Section 371416 Chantilly LnFranklin37067
$3,500,000.00Witherspoon Sec49242 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$3,939,680.00Witherspoon Sec89327 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$899,900.00Parker Branch RdFranklin37067
$1,275,000.00Steeplechase Sec 2114 Steeplechase LnNashville37221
$610,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 161502 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$1,117,500.00Leipers Fork5519 Joseph StFranklin37064
$329,442.00Stephens Valley Sec87017 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$4,184,540.00Princeton Hills Sec 5752 Sinclair CirBrentwood37027
$1,652,435.00Kings Chapel Sec 124676 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,399,900.00Stephens Valley Sec76064 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,050,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 311102 Kirkwood DrFranklin37067
$1,225,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec2c3316 Bartrams Bridge RdThompson's Station37179
$900,000.00Bujorian Rachelle7308 Walker RdFairview37062
$469,000.00Kingwood Ph 17511 Kingwood CtFairview37062
$1,300,000.00Leeland1145 Warrior DrFranklin37064
$2,400,000.00Witherspoon Sec69215 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$694,990.00Lochridge Sec21081 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$439,895.00Cumberland Estates Ph46002 Venable CtFairview37062
$358,500.00Pipkin Hills Ph 32914 Wills CtSpring Hill37174
$750,000.00Echo1709 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$925,000.00Raintree Forest Reserve1539 Abbottsford RdBrentwood37027
$356,750.00Colony House Condo1100 W Main St #e-8Franklin37064
$1,069,579.00St Marlo Sec25644 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$885,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b2309 Coppergate WayThompson's Station37179
$724,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec11912 Pomegranate PlaceNolensville37135
$750,000.00Bent Creek Ph12234 Bent Creek TrNolensville37135
$735,000.003911 Mobleys Cut RdFranklin37064
$473,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec21253 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$750,000.00Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1a4685 Sawmill PlaceNolensville37135
$1,484,000.00Harts Landmark2104 Casterline CtFranklin37069
$497,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3152 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$1,060,000.00Westhaven Sec 419159 Keats StFranklin37064
$1,700,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph11004 Lawson LnNolensville37135
$799,322.00Twin Springs Sec 21224 Twin Springs DrBrentwood37027
$1,700,000.00203 2nd Ave SFranklin37064
$286,000.004740 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$1,299,900.00Speer Frank Prop8195 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$2,600,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48467 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$250,000.00Fountain View Sec12013 Hector DrThompson's Station37179
$250,000.00Fountain View Sec12009 Hector DrThompson's Station37179
$250,000.00Fountain View Sec14022 Kathie DrThompson's Station37179
$1,178,763.00Pine Creek Sec12027 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$400,000.001519 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$250,000.00Fountain View Sec14026 Kathie DrThompson's Station37179
$2,800,000.00Lewisburg Pike And Berry Circle304 Berry CirFranklin37064
$328,970.00Stephens Valley Sec76057 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$409,900.007524 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairivew37062
$309,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #m-7Franklin37064
$317,886.00Stephens Valley Sec87042 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$236,114.00Stephens Valley Sec87043 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$485,000.00Grove Sec78504 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$2,170,000.00Westhaven Sec 41700 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$275,000.00Bujorian Rachelle7304 Walker RdFairview37062
$6,800,000.00Hill Est300 Sycamore DrFranklin37064
$805,000.00Crockett Hills Sec 28230 Frontier LnBrentwood37027
$1,675,000.00Kinnard Springs Sec 1 B3210 Kinnard Springs RdFranklin37064
$609,000.00Through The Green Sec21620 Shadow Green DrFranklin37064
$1,250,000.00Breezeway Sec 2436 Victorian Park CirFranklin37067
$750,000.00Brixworth Ph54028 Danes DrSpring Hill37174
$1,110,000.00Brookfield Sec 179695 Sapphire CtBrentwood37027
$900,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b2932 Hadley Close LnThompson's Station37179
$415,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 102181 Spring Hill CirSpring Hill37174
$950,000.00Cottonwood Est191 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$1,350,000.00Hillsboro Cove Llc1617 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$2,400,000.00234 5th Ave NFranklin37064
$1,680,000.00Legends Ridge Add Sec 11008 Chapel Lake CirFranklin37069
$1,749,900.00Taramore Ph 81851 Ivy Crest DrBrentwood37027
$845,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec 11021 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$1,900,000.006437 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$1,900,000.006447 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$188,000.00Sanford RdNolensville37135
$970,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec17021 Vineyard Valley DrCollege Grove37046
$364,195.00Stephens Valley Sec87051 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$252,603.00Stephens Valley Sec87047 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$790,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec 3512 Great Angelica WayNolensville37135
$757,500.00Burberry Glen Ph2542 Mildenhall LnNolensville37135
$550,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11602 Rosewood CtBrentwood37027
$930,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph21038 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$1,358,000.00Brooksbank Estates Ph1304 Redding CtNolensville37135
$600,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 182529 Winder DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00245 3rd Ave NFranklin37064
$590,000.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2055 Tollgate BlvdThompson's Station37179
$610,000.00Willowvale @harvey Springs2034 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$895,000.00Whitney Park Ph1105 Whitney Park DrNolensville37135
$855,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 21326 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$715,000.00Southern Woods Sec 56712 N Creekwood DrBrentwood37027
$2,900,000.00Cross Pointe9003 Pointe Cross LnBrentwood37027
$557,500.00Audubon Cove7314 Audubon CvFairview37062
$1,050,000.00In-a-vale Est Sec 29525 Inavale LnBrentwood37027
$305,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2048 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$2,200,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec26047 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$760,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec E123 Abercairn DrFranklin37064
$2,085,000.00Everbright212 Everbright AveFranklin37064
$165,330.00High Park Hill Sec25063 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$450,000.00Chenoweth Sec 4910 Elmington CtBrentwood37027
$550,000.00Burtonwood Sec 11402 Baileys Barn CtSpring Hill37174
$426,500.00101 Ewingville DrFranklin37064
$769,900.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec12055 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$291,877.00High Park Hill Sec2Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$880,280.00High Park Hill Sec15028 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$965,414.00Annecy Ph3a5563 Bienville StNolensville37135
$749,900.00Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec17002 Otter Springs DrFairview37062
$1,125,000.00Brookfield Sec 5-a2533 Shays LnBrentwood37027
$748,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph86017 Trotwood LnSpring Hill37174
$700,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 6109 Heathersett DrFranklin37064

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here