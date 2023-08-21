Williamson County Property Transfers July 28

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for July 28 through August 4, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,145,217Terravista Sec25092 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$932,500Berry Farms Town Center Sec 194 Poplar StFranklin37064
$689,500Echelon Sec24031 Tomich DrFranklin37064
$820,000Sullivan Farms Sec B318 Braveheart DrFranklin37064
$569,9902002 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$559,9901031 Harmony Hills Pvt DrFranklin37064
$827,500Bent Creek Ph15 Sec17015 Fishing Creek RdNolensville37135
$850,000Bent Creek Ph15 Sec17015 Fishing Creek RdNolensville37135
$679,000Willowvale @harvey Springs3020 Langston PlaceSpring Hill37174
$9,600,0009020 Church St EBrentwood37027
$487,500Boyd Mill Est Sec 12304 Mallard CtFranklin37064
$1,175,000Catalina Ph 42185 Capistrano WayNolensville37135
$610,000Fieldstone Farms Sec L320 Cannonade CirFranklin37069
$323,900Franklin Green Sec 123165 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$2,649,900Stone Valley3011 Stone Valley Pvt LnFranklin37064
$752,000Hunting Creek Farms1111 Deer Lake RdFranklin37069
$1,025,000Brenthaven East Sec 31308 Knox Valley DrBrentwood37027
$910,000Stable Acres7300 Stirrup LnFairview37062
$890,000Avalon Sec 7364 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$395,900Westhaven Sec601925 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$395,900Westhaven Sec601931 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$645,000Willowvale @harvey Springs2015 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$2,100,0005586 Boy Scout RdFranklin37064
$582,9902042 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$575,9902018 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$2,875,000Overlook Park9017 Overlook BlvdBrentwood37027
$393,500Idlewood103 Alexander DrFranklin37064
$803,500Fields Of Canterbury Sec203229 Knotts DrThompson's Station37179
$5,063,109Iroquois Est312 Arnold RdBrentwood37027
$682,1734830 Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$3,417,8264832 Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$400,0005141 Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$415,000Leverette Meadows Ph 27605 Leverette DrFairview37062
$1,650,000Annandale Sec 5227 Ennismore LnBrentwood37027
$1,8103465 Carothers PkwyFranklin37064
$12,5073453 Carothers PkwyFranklin37064
$995,465High Park Hill Sec15416 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,199,000October Park2001 Orange Leaf CirFranklin37067
$794,016Fields Of Canterbury Sec203213 Knotts DrThompson's Station37179
$960,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec22046 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$1,015,000Brookfield Sec 4-a2608 Gretchen CtBrentwood37027
$526,450Forrest Crossing Sec 121166 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$347,000Pipkin Hills Ph 2-b2916 Bragg CtSpring Hill37174
$525,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec142661 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$2,135,453Natures Landing3013 Natures Landing DrFranklin37064
$1,442,900Sinatra1019 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$749,900Tollgate Village Sec18b2921 Americus DrThompson's Station37179
$608,000Campbell Station Sec 151042 St Hubbins DrSpring Hill37174
$1,055,657St Marlo Sec36408 Paisley CtFranklin37064
$649,803Pepper Tree Cove Ph37125 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$13,298,520S Carothers RdFranklin37064
$1,400,000Kirby Primm1611 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$589,900Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 13210 Calvin CtFranklin37064
$569,000Dallas Downs Sec 6117 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$1,025,000Arrington Ridge Sec27076 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,455,000Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$485,000Spring Meadow2035 Spring Meadow CirSpring Hill37174
$1,985,193Hardeman Springs Sec46349 Percheron LnArrington37014
$810,000Jamison Station Condos324 Liberty Pk #233Franklin37064
$1,350,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 69543 Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027
$400,000Gnapp Jow PropertyPinewood RdFranklin37064
$589,900Simmons Ridge Sec53055 Blueberry LnFranklin37064
$630,000Ballenger Farms Ph 2721 Cowan DrNolensville37135
$1,390,000Bridgemore Village Sec5b3828 Everyman WayThompson's Station37179
$1,400,000Stephens Valley Sec260 Glenrock DrNashville37221
$548,000Riverview Park Sec 4515 Countrywood DrFranklin37064
$1,275,000Hadley Reserve104 Hadley Reserve Pvt CtNolensville37135
$404,500Riverview Park Sec 5-b537 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$450,000Kings Chapel Sec134824 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$720,000Brookfield Sec 7-b2013 Valleybrook DrBrentwood37027
$2,000,000Laurelbrooke Sec 71468 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37069
$2,100,000Veach LoganCool Springs RdThompson's Station37179
$405,000Ridgeport Sec 41936 Portway RdSpring Hill37174
$699,900Ashton Park Sec 21130 Frenchtown LnFranklin37067
$915,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec37597 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$758,000Rogersshire Sec 2602 Dunbrooke CtFranklin37064
$637,500Benevento East Ph2 Sec46008 San Giovanni CtSpring Hill37174
$700,000Buckingham Park Sec 5504 Prince Of Wales CtFranklin37064
$1,575,000Stephens Valley Sec71241 Luckett RdNashville37221
$385,000Rebel Meadows Sec 4828 Rebel CirFranklin37064
$533,500Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1425 Heroit DrSpring Hill37174
$515,000Polston Place7137 Donald Wilson DrFairivew37062
$1,365,000Fountainhead Sec 45111 Woodland Hills DrBrentwood37027
$569,9902014 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$625,000Wyngate Est Ph 181810 Baslia LnSpring Hill37174
$1,100,000Bridgemore Village Sec8b3662 Martins Mill RdThompson's Station37179
$2,600,000Belle Rive Sec 26303 Wescates CtBrentwood37027
$535,000Stream Valley Sec171013 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$402,674Cumberland Estates Ph51013 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$444,724Cumberland Estates Ph51014 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$753,798Annecy Ph3a5558 Bienville StNolensville37135
$1,031,762Terravista Sec15052 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$934,973Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31085 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$2,423,960Westhaven Sec612026 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$1,350,000West End Circle601 West End CirFranklin37064
$406,000Sharpes Run Sec 37452 Penngrove LnFairview37062
$999,000Willowsprings Sec 1779 Willowsprings BlvdFranklin37064
$527,500Boyd Mill Est Sec 11201 Twin Oaks DrFranklin37064
$912,000Foxboro Est1018 Steeplechase DrBrentwood37027
$985,900Westhaven Sec 3126 Pearl StFranklin37064
$1,935,000Stephens Valley Sec76076 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$420,500Mckays Mill Sec 341035 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$1,200,000Raintree Forest Sec 5-f9441 Foothills DrBrentwood37027
$1,325,000Brenthaven East Sec 28207 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$695,000Tollgate Village Sec153205 Vinemont DrThompson's Station37179
$1,050,000Twin Springs Sec 21225 Twin Springs DrBrentwood37027
$749,900Otter Creek Springs Ph17414 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$580,000Liberty Hills Sec 3508 Dale CtFranklin37067
$1,595,000Kingsbarns2037 Kingsbarns DrNolensville37135
$188,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31127 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$402,397Cumberland Estates Ph53007 Kirk CtFairview37062
$775,000Sun Valley Est Sec 1201 Foxwood LnFranklin37069
$420,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 13016 Feradach LnSpring Hill37174
$590,000Campbell Station Sec 22031 N Amber DrSpring Hill37174
$700,000Stream Valley Sec164007 Ledgebrook DrFranklin37064
$2,150,000Indian Point Sec 11110 Indian Point DrBrentwood37027
$481,637Chapmans Retreat Ph 11706 Stephenson LnSpring Hill37174
$1,315,000Bonbrook On Concord9731 Turner LnBrentwood37027
$380,000Whispering Wind Ph27508 Cumberland DrFairview37062
$505,000Boyd Mill Est Sec 12105 Quail CtFranklin37064
$550,000Franklin Green Sec 63217 Dark Woods DrFranklin37064
$1,998,500Valle Verde1615 Valle Verde DrBrentwood37027
$850,000Tap Root Hills Sec22042 Nolencrest WayFranklin37067
$500,000Hill Est301 Ash DrFranklin37064
$1,125,000Oakwood Est Sec 22203 Creekside CtFranklin37064
$522,500Loopers Landing Sec 22146 Loudenslager DrThompson's Station37179
$1,800,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 61668 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$757,700Falls Grove Sec 26788 Pleasant Gate LnCollege Grove37046
$1,075,000Sunset Park2028 Clifton Johnston CtNolensville37135
$725,000Cottonwood Est136 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$200,000Green E E926 Green StFranklin37064
$380,000Tohrner & Cannon Addn300 Natchez StFranklin37064
$1,412,500Westhaven Sec573085 Conar StFranklin37064
$958,103Annecy Ph3a4021 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$550,000Stream Valley Sec165018 Birchcroft LnFranklin37064
$445,901Fieldstone Farms Sec J102 Meridian CtFranklin37069
$401,188Clearview Meadows7108 Crestview DrFairview37062
$340,656Rolling Acres Sec 27901 Chester RdFairview37062
$645,000Royal Oaks Sec 1212 London LnFranklin37067

