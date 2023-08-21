Williamson County Property Transfers July 28

See where houses and property sold for July 28 through August 4, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,145,217 Terravista Sec2 5092 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $932,500 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 94 Poplar St Franklin 37064 $689,500 Echelon Sec2 4031 Tomich Dr Franklin 37064 $820,000 Sullivan Farms Sec B 318 Braveheart Dr Franklin 37064 $569,990 2002 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $559,990 1031 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $827,500 Bent Creek Ph15 Sec1 7015 Fishing Creek Rd Nolensville 37135 $850,000 Bent Creek Ph15 Sec1 7015 Fishing Creek Rd Nolensville 37135 $679,000 Willowvale @harvey Springs 3020 Langston Place Spring Hill 37174 $9,600,000 9020 Church St E Brentwood 37027 $487,500 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 2304 Mallard Ct Franklin 37064 $1,175,000 Catalina Ph 4 2185 Capistrano Way Nolensville 37135 $610,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec L 320 Cannonade Cir Franklin 37069 $323,900 Franklin Green Sec 12 3165 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $2,649,900 Stone Valley 3011 Stone Valley Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $752,000 Hunting Creek Farms 1111 Deer Lake Rd Franklin 37069 $1,025,000 Brenthaven East Sec 3 1308 Knox Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $910,000 Stable Acres 7300 Stirrup Ln Fairview 37062 $890,000 Avalon Sec 7 364 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $395,900 Westhaven Sec60 1925 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $395,900 Westhaven Sec60 1931 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $645,000 Willowvale @harvey Springs 2015 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,100,000 5586 Boy Scout Rd Franklin 37064 $582,990 2042 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $575,990 2018 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $2,875,000 Overlook Park 9017 Overlook Blvd Brentwood 37027 $393,500 Idlewood 103 Alexander Dr Franklin 37064 $803,500 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 3229 Knotts Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $5,063,109 Iroquois Est 312 Arnold Rd Brentwood 37027 $682,173 4830 Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $3,417,826 4832 Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $400,000 5141 Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $415,000 Leverette Meadows Ph 2 7605 Leverette Dr Fairview 37062 $1,650,000 Annandale Sec 5 227 Ennismore Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,810 3465 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 37064 $12,507 3453 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 37064 $995,465 High Park Hill Sec1 5416 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,199,000 October Park 2001 Orange Leaf Cir Franklin 37067 $794,016 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 3213 Knotts Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $960,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 2046 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,015,000 Brookfield Sec 4-a 2608 Gretchen Ct Brentwood 37027 $526,450 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 1166 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $347,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 2-b 2916 Bragg Ct Spring Hill 37174 $525,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2661 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $2,135,453 Natures Landing 3013 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $1,442,900 Sinatra 1019 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $749,900 Tollgate Village Sec18b 2921 Americus Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $608,000 Campbell Station Sec 15 1042 St Hubbins Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,055,657 St Marlo Sec3 6408 Paisley Ct Franklin 37064 $649,803 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7125 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $13,298,520 S Carothers Rd Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Kirby Primm 1611 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $589,900 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 3210 Calvin Ct Franklin 37064 $569,000 Dallas Downs Sec 6 117 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $1,025,000 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7076 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,455,000 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $485,000 Spring Meadow 2035 Spring Meadow Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,985,193 Hardeman Springs Sec4 6349 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $810,000 Jamison Station Condos 324 Liberty Pk #233 Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 9543 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027 $400,000 Gnapp Jow Property Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $589,900 Simmons Ridge Sec5 3055 Blueberry Ln Franklin 37064 $630,000 Ballenger Farms Ph 2 721 Cowan Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,390,000 Bridgemore Village Sec5b 3828 Everyman Way Thompson's Station 37179 $1,400,000 Stephens Valley Sec2 60 Glenrock Dr Nashville 37221 $548,000 Riverview Park Sec 4 515 Countrywood Dr Franklin 37064 $1,275,000 Hadley Reserve 104 Hadley Reserve Pvt Ct Nolensville 37135 $404,500 Riverview Park Sec 5-b 537 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $450,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 4824 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $720,000 Brookfield Sec 7-b 2013 Valleybrook Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 7 1468 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37069 $2,100,000 Veach Logan Cool Springs Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $405,000 Ridgeport Sec 4 1936 Portway Rd Spring Hill 37174 $699,900 Ashton Park Sec 2 1130 Frenchtown Ln Franklin 37067 $915,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec3 7597 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $758,000 Rogersshire Sec 2 602 Dunbrooke Ct Franklin 37064 $637,500 Benevento East Ph2 Sec4 6008 San Giovanni Ct Spring Hill 37174 $700,000 Buckingham Park Sec 5 504 Prince Of Wales Ct Franklin 37064 $1,575,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 1241 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $385,000 Rebel Meadows Sec 4 828 Rebel Cir Franklin 37064 $533,500 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1 425 Heroit Dr Spring Hill 37174 $515,000 Polston Place 7137 Donald Wilson Dr Fairivew 37062 $1,365,000 Fountainhead Sec 4 5111 Woodland Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $569,990 2014 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $625,000 Wyngate Est Ph 18 1810 Baslia Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000 Bridgemore Village Sec8b 3662 Martins Mill Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $2,600,000 Belle Rive Sec 2 6303 Wescates Ct Brentwood 37027 $535,000 Stream Valley Sec17 1013 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $402,674 Cumberland Estates Ph5 1013 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $444,724 Cumberland Estates Ph5 1014 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $753,798 Annecy Ph3a 5558 Bienville St Nolensville 37135 $1,031,762 Terravista Sec1 5052 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $934,973 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1085 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,423,960 Westhaven Sec61 2026 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 West End Circle 601 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $406,000 Sharpes Run Sec 3 7452 Penngrove Ln Fairview 37062 $999,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 779 Willowsprings Blvd Franklin 37064 $527,500 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1201 Twin Oaks Dr Franklin 37064 $912,000 Foxboro Est 1018 Steeplechase Dr Brentwood 37027 $985,900 Westhaven Sec 3 126 Pearl St Franklin 37064 $1,935,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 6076 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $420,500 Mckays Mill Sec 34 1035 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $1,200,000 Raintree Forest Sec 5-f 9441 Foothills Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,325,000 Brenthaven East Sec 2 8207 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $695,000 Tollgate Village Sec15 3205 Vinemont Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,050,000 Twin Springs Sec 2 1225 Twin Springs Dr Brentwood 37027 $749,900 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 7414 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $580,000 Liberty Hills Sec 3 508 Dale Ct Franklin 37067 $1,595,000 Kingsbarns 2037 Kingsbarns Dr Nolensville 37135 $188,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1127 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $402,397 Cumberland Estates Ph5 3007 Kirk Ct Fairview 37062 $775,000 Sun Valley Est Sec 1 201 Foxwood Ln Franklin 37069 $420,000 Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 3016 Feradach Ln Spring Hill 37174 $590,000 Campbell Station Sec 2 2031 N Amber Dr Spring Hill 37174 $700,000 Stream Valley Sec16 4007 Ledgebrook Dr Franklin 37064 $2,150,000 Indian Point Sec 1 1110 Indian Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $481,637 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 1706 Stephenson Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,315,000 Bonbrook On Concord 9731 Turner Ln Brentwood 37027 $380,000 Whispering Wind Ph2 7508 Cumberland Dr Fairview 37062 $505,000 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 2105 Quail Ct Franklin 37064 $550,000 Franklin Green Sec 6 3217 Dark Woods Dr Franklin 37064 $1,998,500 Valle Verde 1615 Valle Verde Dr Brentwood 37027 $850,000 Tap Root Hills Sec2 2042 Nolencrest Way Franklin 37067 $500,000 Hill Est 301 Ash Dr Franklin 37064 $1,125,000 Oakwood Est Sec 2 2203 Creekside Ct Franklin 37064 $522,500 Loopers Landing Sec 2 2146 Loudenslager Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,800,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 1668 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $757,700 Falls Grove Sec 2 6788 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove 37046 $1,075,000 Sunset Park 2028 Clifton Johnston Ct Nolensville 37135 $725,000 Cottonwood Est 136 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $200,000 Green E E 926 Green St Franklin 37064 $380,000 Tohrner & Cannon Addn 300 Natchez St Franklin 37064 $1,412,500 Westhaven Sec57 3085 Conar St Franklin 37064 $958,103 Annecy Ph3a 4021 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $550,000 Stream Valley Sec16 5018 Birchcroft Ln Franklin 37064 $445,901 Fieldstone Farms Sec J 102 Meridian Ct Franklin 37069 $401,188 Clearview Meadows 7108 Crestview Dr Fairview 37062 $340,656 Rolling Acres Sec 2 7901 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $645,000 Royal Oaks Sec 1 212 London Ln Franklin 37067