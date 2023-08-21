Williamson County Property Transfers July 28

See where houses and property sold for July 28 through August 4, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,145,217
|Terravista Sec2
|5092 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$932,500
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1
|94 Poplar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$689,500
|Echelon Sec2
|4031 Tomich Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|318 Braveheart Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$569,990
|2002 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$559,990
|1031 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$827,500
|Bent Creek Ph15 Sec1
|7015 Fishing Creek Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$850,000
|Bent Creek Ph15 Sec1
|7015 Fishing Creek Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$679,000
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|3020 Langston Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$9,600,000
|9020 Church St E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$487,500
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|2304 Mallard Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000
|Catalina Ph 4
|2185 Capistrano Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$610,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec L
|320 Cannonade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$323,900
|Franklin Green Sec 12
|3165 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,649,900
|Stone Valley
|3011 Stone Valley Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$752,000
|Hunting Creek Farms
|1111 Deer Lake Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,025,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 3
|1308 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$910,000
|Stable Acres
|7300 Stirrup Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$890,000
|Avalon Sec 7
|364 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$395,900
|Westhaven Sec60
|1925 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$395,900
|Westhaven Sec60
|1931 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$645,000
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|2015 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,100,000
|5586 Boy Scout Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$582,990
|2042 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,990
|2018 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,875,000
|Overlook Park
|9017 Overlook Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$393,500
|Idlewood
|103 Alexander Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$803,500
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20
|3229 Knotts Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$5,063,109
|Iroquois Est
|312 Arnold Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$682,173
|4830 Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,417,826
|4832 Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$400,000
|5141 Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$415,000
|Leverette Meadows Ph 2
|7605 Leverette Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,650,000
|Annandale Sec 5
|227 Ennismore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,810
|3465 Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$12,507
|3453 Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$995,465
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5416 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,199,000
|October Park
|2001 Orange Leaf Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$794,016
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20
|3213 Knotts Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$960,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2
|2046 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,015,000
|Brookfield Sec 4-a
|2608 Gretchen Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$526,450
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12
|1166 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$347,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 2-b
|2916 Bragg Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2661 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,135,453
|Natures Landing
|3013 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,442,900
|Sinatra
|1019 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$749,900
|Tollgate Village Sec18b
|2921 Americus Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$608,000
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|1042 St Hubbins Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,055,657
|St Marlo Sec3
|6408 Paisley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$649,803
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7125 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$13,298,520
|S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Kirby Primm
|1611 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$589,900
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3210 Calvin Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$569,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 6
|117 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,025,000
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7076 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,455,000
|Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$485,000
|Spring Meadow
|2035 Spring Meadow Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,985,193
|Hardeman Springs Sec4
|6349 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$810,000
|Jamison Station Condos
|324 Liberty Pk #233
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6
|9543 Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$400,000
|Gnapp Jow Property
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$589,900
|Simmons Ridge Sec5
|3055 Blueberry Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000
|Ballenger Farms Ph 2
|721 Cowan Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,390,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec5b
|3828 Everyman Way
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,400,000
|Stephens Valley Sec2
|60 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$548,000
|Riverview Park Sec 4
|515 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,275,000
|Hadley Reserve
|104 Hadley Reserve Pvt Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$404,500
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b
|537 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13
|4824 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$720,000
|Brookfield Sec 7-b
|2013 Valleybrook Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 7
|1468 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,100,000
|Veach Logan
|Cool Springs Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$405,000
|Ridgeport Sec 4
|1936 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$699,900
|Ashton Park Sec 2
|1130 Frenchtown Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$915,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7597 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$758,000
|Rogersshire Sec 2
|602 Dunbrooke Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$637,500
|Benevento East Ph2 Sec4
|6008 San Giovanni Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$700,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 5
|504 Prince Of Wales Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,575,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1241 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$385,000
|Rebel Meadows Sec 4
|828 Rebel Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$533,500
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1
|425 Heroit Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$515,000
|Polston Place
|7137 Donald Wilson Dr
|Fairivew
|37062
|$1,365,000
|Fountainhead Sec 4
|5111 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$569,990
|2014 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 18
|1810 Baslia Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec8b
|3662 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,600,000
|Belle Rive Sec 2
|6303 Wescates Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$535,000
|Stream Valley Sec17
|1013 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$402,674
|Cumberland Estates Ph5
|1013 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$444,724
|Cumberland Estates Ph5
|1014 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$753,798
|Annecy Ph3a
|5558 Bienville St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,031,762
|Terravista Sec1
|5052 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$934,973
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1085 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,423,960
|Westhaven Sec61
|2026 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|West End Circle
|601 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$406,000
|Sharpes Run Sec 3
|7452 Penngrove Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$999,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|779 Willowsprings Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$527,500
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1201 Twin Oaks Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$912,000
|Foxboro Est
|1018 Steeplechase Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$985,900
|Westhaven Sec 3
|126 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,935,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6076 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$420,500
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1035 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,200,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 5-f
|9441 Foothills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,325,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 2
|8207 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$695,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3205 Vinemont Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,050,000
|Twin Springs Sec 2
|1225 Twin Springs Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$749,900
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1
|7414 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$580,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 3
|508 Dale Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,595,000
|Kingsbarns
|2037 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$188,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1127 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$402,397
|Cumberland Estates Ph5
|3007 Kirk Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$775,000
|Sun Valley Est Sec 1
|201 Foxwood Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$420,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1
|3016 Feradach Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$590,000
|Campbell Station Sec 2
|2031 N Amber Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$700,000
|Stream Valley Sec16
|4007 Ledgebrook Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000
|Indian Point Sec 1
|1110 Indian Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$481,637
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1706 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,315,000
|Bonbrook On Concord
|9731 Turner Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$380,000
|Whispering Wind Ph2
|7508 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$505,000
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|2105 Quail Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|Franklin Green Sec 6
|3217 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,998,500
|Valle Verde
|1615 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec2
|2042 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$500,000
|Hill Est
|301 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,125,000
|Oakwood Est Sec 2
|2203 Creekside Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$522,500
|Loopers Landing Sec 2
|2146 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,800,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6
|1668 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$757,700
|Falls Grove Sec 2
|6788 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,075,000
|Sunset Park
|2028 Clifton Johnston Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$725,000
|Cottonwood Est
|136 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$200,000
|Green E E
|926 Green St
|Franklin
|37064
|$380,000
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn
|300 Natchez St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,412,500
|Westhaven Sec57
|3085 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$958,103
|Annecy Ph3a
|4021 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$550,000
|Stream Valley Sec16
|5018 Birchcroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$445,901
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J
|102 Meridian Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$401,188
|Clearview Meadows
|7108 Crestview Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$340,656
|Rolling Acres Sec 2
|7901 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$645,000
|Royal Oaks Sec 1
|212 London Ln
|Franklin
|37067