Williamson County Property Transfers July 26

See where houses sold for July 26-30, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$1,600,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 5
|313 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$536,900.00
|Benevento Ph 1
|3109 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$420,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 1
|2702 Paradise Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$619,614.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8017 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$425,000.00
|Hazelwood Billy Gene
|6659 Flat Creek Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$893,259.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3200 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,000,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 2
|9104 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$739,250.00
|Ivy Glen Sec 1
|231 Chester Stephens Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$739,250.00
|Ivy Glen Sec 1
|231 Chester Stephens Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$500,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1834 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$850,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13
|507 Alfred Ladd Rd E
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$874,403.00
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|139 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$905,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec3
|7012 Crimson Leaf Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$529,900.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 2
|1046 Huntsman Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,376,132.00
|Smith Property
|Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$325,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1966 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,334,379.00
|Traditions Sec3
|1914 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,305,000.00
|Avalon Sec 2
|316 Hamlets End Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$562,750.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec E
|2005 Belmont Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,000,000.00
|James Sub
|304 James Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,648,500.00
|Sneed Valley
|2713 Broyles Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$275,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|1105 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$165,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7131 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$266,600.00
|Rolling Acres Sec 2
|7901 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$570,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2
|2344 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$389,900.00
|Sharpes Run Sec 3
|7605 English Ivy Pass
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$608,467.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|9049 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,000,000.00
|Campbell Station Annex
|Fitts St
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$725,000.00
|Forest Home Farms Sec 4
|778 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,276,000.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|943 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,500,000.00
|Mallory Park
|1000 Flagpole Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,700,000.00
|3797 Bear Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$4,000,000.00
|3797 Bear Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$359,000.00
|Kingwood Ph 1
|7114 Kingwood Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$775,000.00
|Goose Creek Est Sec 2
|404 Downy Meade Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$245,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2015 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$401,000.00
|Generals Retreat
|144 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|River Landing Sec 10
|272 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$175,000.00
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$7,608,000.00
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,200,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7032 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$655,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 21
|1263 Habersham Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,000,000.00
|Iroquois Est
|5201 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$900,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 2
|5124 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$200,000.00
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1
|7208 Dogwood Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$929,000.00
|Lynhurst
|1170 Brookwood Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$12,500,000.00
|Rolling Hill Retreat
|Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$360,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|2011 Ambie Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$675,569.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7061 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$879,000.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|954 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$365,000.00
|Splendor Ridge
|131 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$764,925.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7048 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$409,500.00
|Through The Green Sec3
|532 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$601,465.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7150 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$350,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|181 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$280,000.00
|Layman
|Leonard Creek Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$856,572.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7101 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$900,000.00
|Indian Meadows Sec 5
|1613 Indian Creek Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$522,500.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 7
|183 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,950,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec 1
|1816 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$570,000.00
|Owl Creek Ph1
|1207 Boxthorn Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$622,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|281 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$536,400.00
|Ballenger Farms Sec 1 Ph 3
|604 Coriander Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$825,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec3
|5018 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$516,190.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7069 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$4,500,000.00
|Schneider Jack S
|7324 Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$775,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 5
|734 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 8
|96 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 14
|9449 Waterfall Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$7,344,586.00
|Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$544,700.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b
|3330 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,850,000.00
|Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$9,000,000.00
|1381 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$970,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1033 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$675,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 35
|1214 Broadmoor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,900,000.00
|Glenview Plaza
|2415 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$600,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 9
|604 Treelawn Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$584,863.00
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3432 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$734,500.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28
|720 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$420,000.00
|5048 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,525,000.00
|Swansons Ridge
|1727 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$535,000.00
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 4
|209 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$468,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 6-b
|3015 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$2,700,000.00
|1304 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$761,559.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 26
|1559 Towne Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$608,000.00
|Commons @ Gateway
|1416 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$375,000.00
|Western Woods Village Sec4
|7519 Spicer Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$950,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec11
|474 Avon River Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,095,000.00
|Westhaven Sec43
|1802 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,900,000.00
|Grove Sec 4
|6013 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$412,848.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|618 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,279,203.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6333 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$950,000.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3
|195 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,376,050.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|849 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,457,080.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|901 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,417,000.00
|Grove Sec13
|8820 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$267,500.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 4
|1101 Downs Blvd #246
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$591,457.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|9055 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,069,000.00
|Indian Point Sec 7
|9306 Crockett Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$725,000.00
|Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$387,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J
|306 Montrose Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,120,000.00
|Alton Cove
|105 Stillwind Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,210,000.00
|Crossroads South Sec 2
|7107 Crossroads Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$427,990.00
|Ddartford Ph2
|2029 Sercy Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$605,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2
|3006 Davinci Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$480,000.00
|Cherry Grove Ph 1
|1903 Bunbury Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$571,000.00
|Lochridge Sec1
|1018 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$425,000.00
|Rebel Meadows Sec 2
|821 Chrisman Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$356,627.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 5
|1615 Bryson Cv
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$750,000.00
|Hidden Creek Sec 1
|9701 Capstone Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$380,170.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|624 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$391,000.00
|Hazelwood Billy Gene
|Reynolds Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$3,100,000.00
|Two Rivers
|4220 Two Rivers Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,070,000.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 2
|8203 Foxview Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,200,000.00
|2705 Buckner Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$965,000.00
|Redbud Sec 2
|7056 Asberry Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$539,500.00
|Rebel Meadows Sec 4
|812 Edwards Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$622,688.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6082 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$650,000.00
|4316 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$270,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 4i
|2214 Spedale Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$995,000.00
|Indian Point Sec 6
|9306 Navaho Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$593,700.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5
|102 Fine Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$410,000.00
|Rolling Acres Sec 6
|7215 Sugar Maple Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$555,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 15
|3222 Peyton Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,248,093.00
|5525 Hargrove Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$850,000.00
|511 W Meade Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$750,000.00
|4741 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,885,250.00
|6751 Flat Creek Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$305,000.00
|Carriage Park Condos
|100 Woods Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$700,000.00
|101 Forest Trail
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$635,846.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1264 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$2,100,000.00
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a
|1242 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$625,000.00
|Caldwell Anita Prop
|4224 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$371,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|601 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 3
|88 Pearl St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Owl Creek Ph1
|1203 Boxthorn Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$525,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 6
|3211 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,459,725.00
|Grove Sec13
|9413 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$650,000.00
|Ellington Park Sec 3
|104 Ellington Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$615,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 4
|628 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$270,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #f-2
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$433,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 20
|1819 Baslia Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$886,500.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 10
|1528 Towne Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,325,000.00
|Taku Llc
|5023 Harpeth Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$200,000.00
|Colony House Condo
|1100 W Main St #a-7
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$592,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b
|2113 English Garden Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,276,000.00
|Concord Hunt Sec 3
|9131 Concord Hunt Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$425,000.00
|8757 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$635,000.00
|Sunset Manor
|421 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$430,000.00
|Through The Green Sec3
|544 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1361 Sweetwater Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,200,000.00
|Telfair Ph2
|1129 Mcclellan Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$668,000.00
|4253 Pate Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$610,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1
|2840 Kaye Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$340,000.00
|5901 Leipers Creek Rd
|Columbia
|TN
|38401
|$230,000.00
|Churchill Farms Ph 2-a
|2900 Churchill Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$725,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 6
|141 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a
|5035 Burke Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,358,650.00
|Asher Downs
|156 Asher Downs Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$435,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|102 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$591,500.00
|Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2
|197 Lodge Hall Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$2,300,000.00
|Forest Home Farms Sec 1
|1031 Barrel Spgs Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$327,500.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 2
|2840 Scoville Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$628,396.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|7006 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$705,000.00
|Glennmont Sec 1
|1020 Glessner Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$765,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec B
|227 Winter Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$980,000.00
|Liberty Downs
|9412 Green Hill Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$475,500.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2
|2826 Kaye Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$675,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 6
|532 Fort Lee Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$550,000.00
|Eldorado Acres Sec 2
|1711 Sherwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$335,000.00
|Clearview Meadows
|7212 Clearview Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,625,000.00
|Harts Landmark
|2205 Stardust Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$590,000.00
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2
|3008 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$567,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 6
|1234 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,010,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|415 Enclave Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$264,502.00
|Dylan Woods
|137 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$733,568.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|5002 Fullbright Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$570,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec F-1
|1031 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,250,000.00
|Avalon Sec 2
|100 King Arthur Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$175,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2650 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$545,000.00
|7114 Sleepy Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$630,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec D
|221 Lighthouse Ter
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$713,157.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|424 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$585,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 12
|424 Savannah Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$450,000.00
|1262 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$435,000.00
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1
|7211 Dianne Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,234,110.00
|5329 Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$520,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1722 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$4,425,000.00
|Warren Lloyd Duff Prop
|Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$621,762.00
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3444 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$307,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|1004 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
