Williamson County Property Transfers July 26

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for July 26-30, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$1,600,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 5313 Lake Valley DrFranklinTN37069
$536,900.00Benevento Ph 13109 Appian WaySpring HillTN37174
$420,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 12702 Paradise DrSpring HillTN37174
$619,614.00Brixworth Ph7a8017 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
$425,000.00Hazelwood Billy Gene6659 Flat Creek RdSpring HillTN37174
$893,259.00Daventry Sec23200 Chase Point DrFranklinTN37067
$1,000,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 29104 Concord RdBrentwoodTN37027
$739,250.00Ivy Glen Sec 1231 Chester Stephens RdFranklinTN37067
$500,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31834 Brentwood Pointe DrFranklinTN37067
$850,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13507 Alfred Ladd Rd EFranklinTN37064
$874,403.00Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a139 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
$905,000.00Falls Grove Sec37012 Crimson Leaf LnCollege GroveTN37046
$529,900.00Hunters Chase Sec 21046 Huntsman CirFranklinTN37064
$2,376,132.00Smith PropertyOld Natchez TrFranklinTN37064
$325,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 341966 Turning Wheel LnFranklinTN37067
$1,334,379.00Traditions Sec31914 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,305,000.00Avalon Sec 2316 Hamlets End WayFranklinTN37067
$562,750.00Fieldstone Farms Sec E2005 Belmont CirFranklinTN37069
$1,000,000.00James Sub304 James AveFranklinTN37064
$1,648,500.00Sneed Valley2713 Broyles LnFranklinTN37069
$275,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 21105 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$165,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec37131 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
$266,600.00Rolling Acres Sec 27901 Chester RdFairviewTN37062
$570,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec D-22344 Wimbledon CirFranklinTN37069
$389,900.00Sharpes Run Sec 37605 English Ivy PassFairviewTN37062
$608,467.00Brixworth Ph69049 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$2,000,000.00Campbell Station AnnexFitts StSpring HillTN37174
$725,000.00Forest Home Farms Sec 4778 High Point Ridge RdFranklinTN37069
$1,276,000.00Westhaven Sec52943 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$3,500,000.00Mallory Park1000 Flagpole CtBrentwoodTN37027
$1,700,000.003797 Bear Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$4,000,000.003797 Bear Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$359,000.00Kingwood Ph 17114 Kingwood BlvdFairviewTN37062
$775,000.00Goose Creek Est Sec 2404 Downy Meade CtFranklinTN37064
$245,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2015 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
$401,000.00Generals Retreat144 Generals Retreat PlFranklinTN37064
$1,400,000.00River Landing Sec 10272 Gillette DrFranklinTN37069
$175,000.00Pinewood RdFranklinTN37064
$7,608,000.00Pinewood RdFranklinTN37064
$3,200,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27032 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
$655,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 211263 Habersham WayFranklinTN37067
$1,000,000.00Iroquois Est5201 Williamsburg RdBrentwoodTN37027
$900,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 25124 Seward RdBrentwoodTN37027
$200,000.00Glenhaven 100 Sec 17208 Dogwood DrFairviewTN37062
$929,000.00Lynhurst1170 Brookwood AveFranklinTN37067
$12,500,000.00Rolling Hill RetreatLewisburg PkFranklinTN37064
$360,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph32011 Ambie WayFairviewTN37062
$675,569.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37061 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$879,000.00Westhaven Sec52954 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$365,000.00Splendor Ridge131 Splendor Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
$764,925.00Arrington Ridge Sec17048 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$409,500.00Through The Green Sec3532 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
$601,465.00Falls Grove Sec67150 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$350,000.00River Rest Sec 1181 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
$280,000.00LaymanLeonard Creek LnArringtonTN37014
$856,572.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17101 Big Oak LnNolensvilleTN37135
$900,000.00Indian Meadows Sec 51613 Indian Creek CirFranklinTN37064
$522,500.00Dallas Downs Sec 7183 Heathersett DrFranklinTN37064
$1,950,000.00Morgan Farms Sec 11816 Barnstaple LnBrentwoodTN37027
$570,000.00Owl Creek Ph11207 Boxthorn DrBrentwoodTN37027
$622,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A281 Wisteria DrFranklinTN37064
$536,400.00Ballenger Farms Sec 1 Ph 3604 Coriander CtNolensvilleTN37135
$825,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec35018 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
$516,190.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37069 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$4,500,000.00Schneider Jack S7324 Caney Fork RdFairviewTN37062
$775,000.00Willowsprings Sec 5734 Springlake DrFranklinTN37064
$1,500,000.00Governors Club The Ph 896 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
$1,100,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 149449 Waterfall RdBrentwoodTN37027
$7,344,586.00Pewitt RdFranklinTN37064
$544,700.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b3330 Monoco DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,850,000.00Boyd Mill PkFranklinTN37064
$9,000,000.001381 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$970,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph11033 Lawson LnNolensvilleTN37135
$675,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 351214 Broadmoor CirFranklinTN37067
$1,900,000.00Glenview Plaza2415 Fairview BlvdFairviewTN37062
$600,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 9604 Treelawn PlFranklinTN37064
$584,863.00Tollgate Village Sec16a3432 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
$734,500.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28720 Newcomb StFranklinTN37064
$420,000.005048 Murfreesboro RdArringtonTN37014
$1,525,000.00Swansons Ridge1727 Swansons Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
$535,000.00Cheswicke Farm Sec 4209 Logans CirFranklinTN37067
$468,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 6-b3015 Iroquois DrThompsons StationTN37179
$2,700,000.001304 Murfreesboro RdFranklinTN37064
$761,559.00Mckays Mill Sec 261559 Towne Park LnFranklinTN37067
$608,000.00Commons @ Gateway1416 Moher BlvdFranklinTN37069
$375,000.00Western Woods Village Sec47519 Spicer CtFairviewTN37062
$950,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec11474 Avon River RdFranklinTN37064
$1,095,000.00Westhaven Sec431802 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
$1,900,000.00Grove Sec 46013 Native Pony TrlCollege GroveTN37046
$412,848.00Shadow Green Sec1618 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
$1,279,203.00Hardeman Springs Sec26333 Percheron LnArringtonTN37014
$950,000.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3195 Sturbridge DrFranklinTN37064
$1,376,050.00Westhaven Sec54849 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$1,457,080.00Westhaven Sec54901 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$1,417,000.00Grove Sec138820 Edgecomb DrCollege GroveTN37046
$267,500.00Hardison Hills Sec 41101 Downs Blvd #246FranklinTN37064
$591,457.00Brixworth Ph69055 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$1,069,000.00Indian Point Sec 79306 Crockett RdBrentwoodTN37027
$725,000.00Pewitt RdFranklinTN37064
$387,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J306 Montrose CtFranklinTN37069
$1,120,000.00Alton Cove105 Stillwind CtBrentwoodTN37027
$2,210,000.00Crossroads South Sec 27107 Crossroads BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
$427,990.00Ddartford Ph22029 Sercy DrSpring HillTN37174
$605,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec23006 Davinci CtThompsons StationTN37179
$480,000.00Cherry Grove Ph 11903 Bunbury CtThompsons StationTN37179
$571,000.00Lochridge Sec11018 Kirkpark CtNolensvilleTN37135
$425,000.00Rebel Meadows Sec 2821 Chrisman DrFranklinTN37064
$356,627.00Newport Crossing Sec 51615 Bryson CvThompsons StationTN37179
$750,000.00Hidden Creek Sec 19701 Capstone CtBrentwoodTN37027
$380,170.00Shadow Green Sec1624 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
$391,000.00Hazelwood Billy GeneReynolds RdSpring HillTN37174
$3,100,000.00Two Rivers4220 Two Rivers LnFranklinTN37069
$1,070,000.00Brenthaven East Sec 28203 Foxview CtBrentwoodTN37027
$1,200,000.002705 Buckner RdThompsons StationTN37179
$965,000.00Redbud Sec 27056 Asberry DrNashvilleTN37221
$539,500.00Rebel Meadows Sec 4812 Edwards DrFranklinTN37064
$622,688.00Brixworth Ph7c6082 Kidman LnSpring HillTN37174
$650,000.004316 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
$270,000.00Campbell Station Sec 4i2214 Spedale CtSpring HillTN37174
$995,000.00Indian Point Sec 69306 Navaho DrBrentwoodTN37027
$593,700.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5102 Fine LnFranklinTN37067
$410,000.00Rolling Acres Sec 67215 Sugar Maple DrFairviewTN37062
$555,000.00Franklin Green Sec 153222 Peyton CtFranklinTN37064
$1,248,093.005525 Hargrove Ridge RdFranklinTN37064
$850,000.00511 W Meade BlvdFranklinTN37064
$750,000.004741 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons StationTN37179
$1,885,250.006751 Flat Creek RdCollege GroveTN37046
$305,000.00Carriage Park Condos100 Woods CtFranklinTN37064
$700,000.00101 Forest TrailBrentwoodTN37027
$635,846.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1264 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$2,100,000.00Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a1242 Saddle Springs DrThompsons StationTN37179
$625,000.00Caldwell Anita Prop4224 Gosey Hill RdFranklinTN37064
$371,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1601 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$600,000.00Westhaven Sec 388 Pearl StFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Owl Creek Ph11203 Boxthorn DrBrentwoodTN37027
$525,000.00Franklin Green Sec 63211 Dark Woods DrFranklinTN37064
$1,459,725.00Grove Sec139413 Thatchbay CtCollege GroveTN37046
$650,000.00Ellington Park Sec 3104 Ellington DrFranklinTN37064
$615,000.00Maplewood Sec 4628 Watson Branch DrFranklinTN37064
$270,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #f-2FranklinTN37064
$433,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 201819 Baslia LnSpring HillTN37174
$886,500.00Mckays Mill Sec 101528 Towne Park LnFranklinTN37067
$1,325,000.00Taku Llc5023 Harpeth DrBrentwoodTN37027
$200,000.00Colony House Condo1100 W Main St #a-7FranklinTN37064
$592,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b2113 English Garden WayThompsons StationTN37179
$1,276,000.00Concord Hunt Sec 39131 Concord Hunt CirBrentwoodTN37027
$425,000.008757 Horton HwyCollege GroveTN37046
$635,000.00Sunset Manor421 Battle AveFranklinTN37064
$430,000.00Through The Green Sec3544 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
$800,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1361 Sweetwater DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,200,000.00Telfair Ph21129 Mcclellan LnNolensvilleTN37135
$668,000.004253 Pate RdFranklinTN37064
$610,000.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 12840 Kaye DrSpring HillTN37174
$340,000.005901 Leipers Creek RdColumbiaTN38401
$230,000.00Churchill Farms Ph 2-a2900 Churchill LnThompsons StationTN37179
$725,000.00Polk Place Sec 6141 Sontag DrFranklinTN37064
$450,000.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a5035 Burke TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$1,358,650.00Asher Downs156 Asher Downs CirNolensvilleTN37135
$435,000.00River Rest Sec 1102 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
$591,500.00Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2197 Lodge Hall RdNolensvilleTN37135
$2,300,000.00Forest Home Farms Sec 11031 Barrel Spgs Hollow RdFranklinTN37069
$327,500.00Cochran Trace Sec 22840 Scoville LnSpring HillTN37174
$628,396.00Tap Root Hills Sec57006 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
$705,000.00Glennmont Sec 11020 Glessner DrSpring HillTN37174
$765,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec B227 Winter Hill RdFranklinTN37067
$980,000.00Liberty Downs9412 Green Hill CirBrentwoodTN37027
$475,500.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 22826 Kaye DrThompsons StationTN37179
$675,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 6532 Fort Lee CtNolensvilleTN37135
$550,000.00Eldorado Acres Sec 21711 Sherwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$335,000.00Clearview Meadows7212 Clearview DrFairviewTN37062
$1,625,000.00Harts Landmark2205 Stardust CtFranklinTN37069
$590,000.00Dakota Pointe Ph 23008 Sakari CirSpring HillTN37174
$567,000.00Stonebrook Sec 61234 Countryside RdNolensvilleTN37135
$1,010,000.00Shadow Creek @415 Enclave CtBrentwoodTN37027
$264,502.00Dylan Woods137 Dylan Woods DrNolensvilleTN37135
$733,568.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec385002 Fullbright CtFranklinTN37064
$570,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec F-11031 Glastonbury DrFranklinTN37069
$1,250,000.00Avalon Sec 2100 King Arthur DrFranklinTN37067
$175,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 12650 Sutherland DrThompsons StationTN37179
$545,000.007114 Sleepy Hollow RdFairviewTN37062
$630,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec D221 Lighthouse TerFranklinTN37064
$713,157.00Lockwood Glen Sec9424 Dewar DrFranklinTN37064
$585,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 12424 Savannah WayFranklinTN37067
$450,000.001262 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$435,000.00Glenhaven 100 Sec 17211 Dianne DrFairviewTN37062
$1,234,110.005329 Leipers Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$520,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 11722 Stephenson LnSpring HillTN37174
$4,425,000.00Warren Lloyd Duff PropBethesda-arno RdThompsons StationTN37179
$621,762.00Tollgate Village Sec16a3444 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
$307,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta1004 Misty Morn CirSpring HillTN37174

