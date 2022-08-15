Williamson County Property Transfers July 25

See where houses and property sold for July 25-29, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$525,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 10-b
|242 Turnbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec3
|344 Mealer St
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,120,276.00
|Splendor Ridge
|119 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,232,455.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6040 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$570,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|1035 St Hubbins Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$558,400.00
|Stonebrook Sec 12-c
|1101 Michelle Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,096,710.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|809 Edson Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,000,000.00
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 4-a
|1409 Plantation Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$796,000.00
|Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2
|417 Valley View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$385,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|718 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$848,545.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3048 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$789,900.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23
|849 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000.00
|Lansdowne Sec 2
|9200 Prestmoor Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$840,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 8
|279 Noah Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$507,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c
|2003 Rudder Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,775,000.00
|Chardonnay Sec 2
|9013 Chardonnay Tr
|Franklin
|37067
|$500,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 1
|56 Banwell Park
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,375,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4652 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$300,000.00
|College Grove
|8785 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$380,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1323 Mallard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1b
|8050 Warren Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,460,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3
|1099 Arbor Run Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$400,000.00
|8421 Covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,449,000.00
|Carlisle Sec 2
|1100 Stone Mill Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 41
|9123 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$876,669.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2195 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$799,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3025 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,800.00
|Mayberry Station Sec 3-b
|1437 Ridley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Heatherwood Hills Sec 2
|101 Dogwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$665,550.00
|Eagles Glen Sec 1
|141 Eagles Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,250,000.00
|Breckston Park Sec 2
|920 Belden Way
|Nashville
|37221
|$550,000.00
|Rogersshire Sec 2
|607 Dunbrooke Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec27
|966 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 18
|1417 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$800,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 3
|1743 Stillwater Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$923,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 1
|512 Eden Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,235,000.00
|Crews Charles E Jr
|5888 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$363,750.00
|Magnolia Place
|409 Alexander Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 3
|1224 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$861,056.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|3013 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$299,900.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #i-104
|Franklin
|37064
|$923,765.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|620 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$485,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|808 Brandyleigh Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$506,620.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1544 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,149,900.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1362 Sweetwater Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|7656 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$355,000.00
|Chester Est Sec 2
|7111 Birch Bark Dr
|Fairivew
|37062
|$1,150,000.00
|Country Club Est
|506 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,398,603.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|1080 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,169,800.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|429 Wandering Trl
|Franklin
|37067
|$705,100.00
|Foxland Hall Sec 2-a
|401 Foxborough Sq W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$335,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|1037 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,536,778.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5133 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$616,000.00
|2313 Nolensville Park Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$829,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 1
|508 White Oak Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$764,250.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 16
|114 Generals Way Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,558,919.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1589 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$609,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 21
|2280 Winder Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$115,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|6002 Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$225,000.00
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 2
|7332 Planters Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$765,045.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5037 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,464.00
|4620 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,300,000.00
|Westhaven Sec53
|1061 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$431,700.00
|Fernvale Springs Condos
|7711 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$900,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 6-a
|150 N Berwick Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$623,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec18a
|7002 Minor Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$954,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|151 Cottonwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,530,000.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 6
|380 Childe Harolds Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$620,000.00
|Magnolia Place
|1019 Del Rio Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,100,000.00
|Brownstones Office Condos
|3325 Aspen Grove Dr #201
|Franklin
|37067
|$710,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2
|1031 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,044,090.00
|Ozburn Carrie S
|7605 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,710,000.00
|3336 Floyd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8828 Drosera Cir
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,400,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 4
|7 Innisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$524,000.00
|2635 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,000,000.00
|Owl Creek Ph1
|9787 Glenmore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$352,000.00
|2083 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$332,500.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|206 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$443,812.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1540 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$811,001.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30
|113 Snowden St E
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,299,900.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18
|140 Barlow Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$544,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b
|6001 Burnett Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,089,000.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|2018 Erwin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,776,000.00
|Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1
|1013 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$777,727.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|862 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$797,139.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3028 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$525,000.00
|Heritage Manor
|726 Heritage Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$952,623.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|932 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$975,000.00
|Cheekwood Sec 2
|207 Cheekwood Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$725,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 15
|106 Front St #22
|Franklin
|37064
|$840,000.00
|St Marlow Sec1
|Duquette Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,016.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4012 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$640,000.00
|2155 Osburn Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$394,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 4205
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,815,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 1
|137 Allenhurst Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$994,140.00
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2
|1419 Plymouth Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$673,550.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3009 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$775,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4
|2405 Manderly Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,327,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 5
|333 Whitewater Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 4
|1513 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$610,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12
|1128 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$469,900.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 3
|2087 Prescott Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$679,900.00
|Audubon Cove
|7304 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$540,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 1
|219 Jennette Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$770,000.00
|Belshire Ph3
|1074 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$610,000.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1
|2031 Fiona Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000.00
|Vale Creek
|5009 Toll Road Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$595,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 18
|2501 Winder Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,610,000.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9013 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,731,000.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|1095 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$875,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|131 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$297,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 4101
|Franklin
|37064
|$842,175.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5032 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$439,000.00
|Del Rio Commons
|1141 Magnolia Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$671,000.00
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|1053 Harvey Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$759,225.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7605 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$319,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 4302
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000.00
|5584 Carters Creek Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,725,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1053 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135