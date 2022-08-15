Williamson County Property Transfers July 25

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for July 25-29, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$525,000.00Riverview Park Sec 10-b242 Turnbrook LnFranklin37064
$1,550,000.00Hurstbourne Park Sec3344 Mealer StFranklin37067
$2,120,276.00Splendor Ridge119 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$1,232,455.00Westhaven Sec596040 Camberley StFranklin37064
$570,000.00Campbell Station Sec 151035 St Hubbins DrSpring Hill37174
$558,400.00Stonebrook Sec 12-c1101 Michelle CtNolensville37135
$1,096,710.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2809 Edson LnNolensville37135
$1,000,000.00Brentwood So Ltd Sec 4-a1409 Plantation DrBrentwood37027
$796,000.00Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2417 Valley View DrFranklin37064
$385,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1718 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$848,545.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3048 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$789,900.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23849 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$1,600,000.00Lansdowne Sec 29200 Prestmoor PlBrentwood37027
$840,000.00Polk Place Sec 8279 Noah DrFranklin37064
$507,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c2003 Rudder CtSpring Hill37174
$1,775,000.00Chardonnay Sec 29013 Chardonnay TrFranklin37067
$500,000.00Prescott Place Ph 156 Banwell ParkFranklin37069
$1,375,000.00Kings Chapel Sec114652 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$300,000.00College Grove8785 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$380,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11323 Mallard DrFranklin37064
$780,000.00Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1b8050 Warren DrNolensville37135
$1,460,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 31099 Arbor Run PlBrentwood37027
$400,000.008421 Covington RdCollege Grove37046
$1,449,000.00Carlisle Sec 21100 Stone Mill LnFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Westhaven Sec 419123 Keats StFranklin37064
$876,669.00Annecy Ph12195 Broadway StNolensville37135
$799,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph13025 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$1,100,800.00Mayberry Station Sec 3-b1437 Ridley DrFranklin37064
$675,000.00Heatherwood Hills Sec 2101 Dogwood LnFranklin37064
$665,550.00Eagles Glen Sec 1141 Eagles Glen DrFranklin37067
$1,250,000.00Breckston Park Sec 2920 Belden WayNashville37221
$550,000.00Rogersshire Sec 2607 Dunbrooke CtFranklin37064
$750,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec27966 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$560,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 181417 Bern DrSpring Hill37174
$800,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 31743 Stillwater CirBrentwood37027
$923,000.00Ashton Park Sec 1512 Eden Park DrFranklin37067
$2,235,000.00Crews Charles E Jr5888 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$363,750.00Magnolia Place409 Alexander DrFranklin37064
$940,000.00Brenthaven East Sec 31224 Knox Valley DrBrentwood37027
$861,056.00Pine Creek Sec13013 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$299,900.00Hardison Hills Sec 11101 Downs Blvd #i-104Franklin37064
$923,765.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2620 Silva LnNolensville37135
$485,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2808 Brandyleigh CtFranklin37069
$506,620.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171544 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$1,149,900.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1362 Sweetwater DrBrentwood37027
$750,000.007656 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$355,000.00Chester Est Sec 27111 Birch Bark DrFairivew37062
$1,150,000.00Country Club Est506 Mansion DrBrentwood37027
$1,398,603.00Annecy Ph2a1080 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,169,800.00Avalon Sec 6429 Wandering TrlFranklin37067
$705,100.00Foxland Hall Sec 2-a401 Foxborough Sq WBrentwood37027
$335,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 21037 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,536,778.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25133 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$616,000.002313 Nolensville Park RdNolensville37135
$829,000.00Southern Woods Sec 1508 White Oak CtBrentwood37027
$764,250.00Dallas Downs Sec 16114 Generals Way CtFranklin37064
$1,558,919.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41589 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$609,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 212280 Winder CirFranklin37064
$115,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph46002 Venable CtFairview37062
$225,000.00Meadows At Fairview Ph 27332 Planters RdFairview37062
$765,045.00Lochridge Sec45037 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$1,464.004620 Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$1,300,000.00Westhaven Sec531061 Calico StFranklin37064
$431,700.00Fernvale Springs Condos7711 Fernvale Springs Pvt CirFairview37062
$900,000.00Temple Hills Sec 6-a150 N Berwick LnFranklin37069
$623,000.00Wades Grove Sec18a7002 Minor Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$954,000.00Cottonwood Est151 Cottonwood DrFranklin37069
$1,530,000.00Fountainbrooke Sec 6380 Childe Harolds CirBrentwood37027
$620,000.00Magnolia Place1019 Del Rio CtFranklin37069
$1,100,000.00Brownstones Office Condos3325 Aspen Grove Dr #201Franklin37067
$710,000.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 21031 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$2,044,090.00Ozburn Carrie S7605 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$1,710,000.003336 Floyd RdFranklin37064
$2,200,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48828 Drosera CirCollege Grove37046
$1,400,000.00Governors Club The Ph 47 Innisbrook LnBrentwood37027
$524,000.002635 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$1,000,000.00Owl Creek Ph19787 Glenmore LnBrentwood37027
$352,000.002083 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$332,500.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1206 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$443,812.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171540 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$811,001.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30113 Snowden St EFranklin37064
$1,299,900.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18140 Barlow DrFranklin37064
$544,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b6001 Burnett CirThompsons Station37179
$1,089,000.00Westhaven Sec502018 Erwin StFranklin37064
$1,776,000.00Old Smyrna RdBrentwood37027
$600,000.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 11013 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$777,727.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2862 Novalis StNolensville37135
$797,139.00Annecy Ph13028 Jada WayNolensville37135
$525,000.00Heritage Manor726 Heritage CtFranklin37067
$952,623.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2932 Tynan WayNolensville37135
$975,000.00Cheekwood Sec 2207 Cheekwood CtFranklin37069
$725,000.00Westhaven Sec 15106 Front St #22Franklin37064
$840,000.00St Marlow Sec1Duquette DrFranklin37064
$799,016.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144012 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$640,000.002155 Osburn RdArrington37014
$394,990.00Shadow Green Sec24000 Shadow Green Dr 4205Franklin37064
$1,815,000.00Ashton Park Sec 1137 Allenhurst CirFranklin37067
$994,140.00Brentwood So Ltd Sec 21419 Plymouth DrBrentwood37027
$673,550.00Annecy Ph13009 Jada WayNolensville37135
$775,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec D-42405 Manderly TrlFranklin37069
$1,327,000.00Willowsprings Sec 5333 Whitewater WayFranklin37064
$775,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 41513 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$610,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 121128 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$469,900.00Wyngate Est Ph 32087 Prescott WaySpring Hill37174
$679,900.00Audubon Cove7304 Audubon CvFairview37062
$540,000.00Maplewood Sec 1219 Jennette PlFranklin37064
$770,000.00Belshire Ph31074 Cantwell PlaceSpring Hill37174
$610,000.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 12031 Fiona WaySpring Hill37174
$1,300,000.00Vale Creek5009 Toll Road CtThompsons Station37179
$595,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 182501 Winder DrFranklin37064
$2,610,000.00Grove Sec 149013 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$1,731,000.00Annecy Ph2a1095 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$875,000.00Cottonwood Est131 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$297,990.00Shadow Green Sec24000 Shadow Green Dr 4101Franklin37064
$842,175.00Lochridge Sec45032 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$439,000.00Del Rio Commons1141 Magnolia DrFranklin37064
$671,000.00Willowvale @harvey Springs1053 Harvey Springs DrSpring Hill37174
$759,225.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57605 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$319,990.00Shadow Green Sec24000 Shadow Green Dr 4302Franklin37064
$975,000.005584 Carters Creek PkThompsons Station37179
$1,725,000.00Annecy Ph11053 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135

