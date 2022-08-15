Williamson County Property Transfers July 25

See where houses and property sold for July 25-29, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $525,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 10-b 242 Turnbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $1,550,000.00 Hurstbourne Park Sec3 344 Mealer St Franklin 37067 $2,120,276.00 Splendor Ridge 119 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,232,455.00 Westhaven Sec59 6040 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $570,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 15 1035 St Hubbins Dr Spring Hill 37174 $558,400.00 Stonebrook Sec 12-c 1101 Michelle Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,096,710.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 809 Edson Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,000,000.00 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 4-a 1409 Plantation Dr Brentwood 37027 $796,000.00 Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 417 Valley View Dr Franklin 37064 $385,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 718 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $848,545.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3048 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $789,900.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 849 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $1,600,000.00 Lansdowne Sec 2 9200 Prestmoor Pl Brentwood 37027 $840,000.00 Polk Place Sec 8 279 Noah Dr Franklin 37064 $507,000.00 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c 2003 Rudder Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,775,000.00 Chardonnay Sec 2 9013 Chardonnay Tr Franklin 37067 $500,000.00 Prescott Place Ph 1 56 Banwell Park Franklin 37069 $1,375,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4652 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $300,000.00 College Grove 8785 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $380,000.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1323 Mallard Dr Franklin 37064 $780,000.00 Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1b 8050 Warren Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,460,000.00 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3 1099 Arbor Run Pl Brentwood 37027 $400,000.00 8421 Covington Rd College Grove 37046 $1,449,000.00 Carlisle Sec 2 1100 Stone Mill Ln Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Westhaven Sec 41 9123 Keats St Franklin 37064 $876,669.00 Annecy Ph1 2195 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $799,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3025 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,800.00 Mayberry Station Sec 3-b 1437 Ridley Dr Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 Heatherwood Hills Sec 2 101 Dogwood Ln Franklin 37064 $665,550.00 Eagles Glen Sec 1 141 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $1,250,000.00 Breckston Park Sec 2 920 Belden Way Nashville 37221 $550,000.00 Rogersshire Sec 2 607 Dunbrooke Ct Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec27 966 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $560,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 18 1417 Bern Dr Spring Hill 37174 $800,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 3 1743 Stillwater Cir Brentwood 37027 $923,000.00 Ashton Park Sec 1 512 Eden Park Dr Franklin 37067 $2,235,000.00 Crews Charles E Jr 5888 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $363,750.00 Magnolia Place 409 Alexander Dr Franklin 37064 $940,000.00 Brenthaven East Sec 3 1224 Knox Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $861,056.00 Pine Creek Sec1 3013 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $299,900.00 Hardison Hills Sec 1 1101 Downs Blvd #i-104 Franklin 37064 $923,765.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 620 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $485,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 808 Brandyleigh Ct Franklin 37069 $506,620.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1544 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $1,149,900.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1362 Sweetwater Dr Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 7656 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $355,000.00 Chester Est Sec 2 7111 Birch Bark Dr Fairivew 37062 $1,150,000.00 Country Club Est 506 Mansion Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,398,603.00 Annecy Ph2a 1080 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,169,800.00 Avalon Sec 6 429 Wandering Trl Franklin 37067 $705,100.00 Foxland Hall Sec 2-a 401 Foxborough Sq W Brentwood 37027 $335,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 1037 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,536,778.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5133 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $616,000.00 2313 Nolensville Park Rd Nolensville 37135 $829,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 1 508 White Oak Ct Brentwood 37027 $764,250.00 Dallas Downs Sec 16 114 Generals Way Ct Franklin 37064 $1,558,919.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1589 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $609,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 21 2280 Winder Cir Franklin 37064 $115,000.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 6002 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $225,000.00 Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 7332 Planters Rd Fairview 37062 $765,045.00 Lochridge Sec4 5037 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,464.00 4620 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,300,000.00 Westhaven Sec53 1061 Calico St Franklin 37064 $431,700.00 Fernvale Springs Condos 7711 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir Fairview 37062 $900,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 6-a 150 N Berwick Ln Franklin 37069 $623,000.00 Wades Grove Sec18a 7002 Minor Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $954,000.00 Cottonwood Est 151 Cottonwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,530,000.00 Fountainbrooke Sec 6 380 Childe Harolds Cir Brentwood 37027 $620,000.00 Magnolia Place 1019 Del Rio Ct Franklin 37069 $1,100,000.00 Brownstones Office Condos 3325 Aspen Grove Dr #201 Franklin 37067 $710,000.00 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 1031 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,044,090.00 Ozburn Carrie S 7605 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,710,000.00 3336 Floyd Rd Franklin 37064 $2,200,000.00 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 8828 Drosera Cir College Grove 37046 $1,400,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 4 7 Innisbrook Ln Brentwood 37027 $524,000.00 2635 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,000,000.00 Owl Creek Ph1 9787 Glenmore Ln Brentwood 37027 $352,000.00 2083 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $332,500.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 206 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $443,812.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1540 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $811,001.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 113 Snowden St E Franklin 37064 $1,299,900.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 140 Barlow Dr Franklin 37064 $544,000.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b 6001 Burnett Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,089,000.00 Westhaven Sec50 2018 Erwin St Franklin 37064 $1,776,000.00 Old Smyrna Rd Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 1013 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $777,727.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 862 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $797,139.00 Annecy Ph1 3028 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $525,000.00 Heritage Manor 726 Heritage Ct Franklin 37067 $952,623.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 932 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $975,000.00 Cheekwood Sec 2 207 Cheekwood Ct Franklin 37069 $725,000.00 Westhaven Sec 15 106 Front St #22 Franklin 37064 $840,000.00 St Marlow Sec1 Duquette Dr Franklin 37064 $799,016.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4012 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $640,000.00 2155 Osburn Rd Arrington 37014 $394,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 4000 Shadow Green Dr 4205 Franklin 37064 $1,815,000.00 Ashton Park Sec 1 137 Allenhurst Cir Franklin 37067 $994,140.00 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 1419 Plymouth Dr Brentwood 37027 $673,550.00 Annecy Ph1 3009 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $775,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 2405 Manderly Trl Franklin 37069 $1,327,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 5 333 Whitewater Way Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 1513 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $610,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 1128 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $469,900.00 Wyngate Est Ph 3 2087 Prescott Way Spring Hill 37174 $679,900.00 Audubon Cove 7304 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $540,000.00 Maplewood Sec 1 219 Jennette Pl Franklin 37064 $770,000.00 Belshire Ph3 1074 Cantwell Place Spring Hill 37174 $610,000.00 Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 2031 Fiona Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000.00 Vale Creek 5009 Toll Road Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $595,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 18 2501 Winder Dr Franklin 37064 $2,610,000.00 Grove Sec 14 9013 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $1,731,000.00 Annecy Ph2a 1095 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $875,000.00 Cottonwood Est 131 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $297,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 4000 Shadow Green Dr 4101 Franklin 37064 $842,175.00 Lochridge Sec4 5032 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $439,000.00 Del Rio Commons 1141 Magnolia Dr Franklin 37064 $671,000.00 Willowvale @harvey Springs 1053 Harvey Springs Dr Spring Hill 37174 $759,225.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7605 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $319,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 4000 Shadow Green Dr 4302 Franklin 37064 $975,000.00 5584 Carters Creek Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $1,725,000.00 Annecy Ph1 1053 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135