Williamson County Property Transfers July 19

See where houses sold for July 19-23, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$570,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec11
|3041 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$341,100.00
|Prescott Place
|16 Prescott Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$300,000.00
|7365 Old Cox Pk
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$470,000.00
|Heritage Chase Condos
|228 4th Ave N #5
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 2
|1100 Frenchtown Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$240,000.00
|Warren Park Condos
|514 N Petway St #203
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,450,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 4
|1403 Natchez Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$655,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 14
|612 Watermark Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$517,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 5
|836 W Benjamin Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$295,487.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|369 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$405,000.00
|Ddartford Ph2
|2031 Sercy Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$925,000.00
|Highgate Sec 2
|116 Century Oak Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$752,000.00
|In-a-vale Est Sec 4
|754 Sunnybrook Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$671,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8
|8006 June Apple Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$300,000.00
|7319 Overbey Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$352,900.00
|Moon Thomas William
|5104 Aberleigh Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$585,000.00
|James
|308 James Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$288,500.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 2
|2845 Cochran Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$399,900.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|2207 Skylark Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$691,970.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7053 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$404,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c
|3040 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$385,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 5
|508 Maplegrove Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$359,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 5
|1621 Bryson Cv
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$300,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b
|6006 Burnett Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$760,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec1
|2081 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$590,000.00
|Castleberry Farm Ph 5
|7144 Chessington Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$885,000.00
|Berkley Walk
|1016 Berkley Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,650,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4
|9623 Deer Track Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$615,000.00
|7326 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$500,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 7-a
|2936 Mercer Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$727,000.00
|Monticello Sec 4
|406 Revere Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$508,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1
|4641 Sawmill Pl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$700,000.00
|1102 Dora Whitley Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$777,211.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|605 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$525,000.00
|7366 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$815,000.00
|Lake Colonial Est Sec 2
|1031 Valley Forge Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$740,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec E
|107 Abercairn Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$659,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|414 Galloway Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$820,755.00
|Cardel Village
|455 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$823,840.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1232 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$290,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2054 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$785,000.00
|Farmington West
|1805 Farmington Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$340,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b
|1668 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,885,000.00
|Corporate Ridge Office Ph2
|Overlook Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$3,275,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8495 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,300,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a
|1025 Cobbler Ct
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$774,014.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec2
|7194 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$475,000.00
|Buckner Place
|2822 Biggers Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$838,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|7007 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$869,000.00
|Foxglove Farm
|613 Central Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,450,000.00
|Dunblane
|2218 Dunblane Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$535,000.00
|Tollgate Sec10
|3822 Somers Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$459,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph1
|1982 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$495,000.00
|Castleberry Farm Ph 5
|7104 Chessington Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$410,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 3
|2310 Surrey Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$835,000.00
|Crockett Cove Ph 3
|8226 Victory Trl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$15,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 12
|504 Brighton Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$360,000.00
|Springway
|7897 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$622,000.00
|Eagles Glen Sec 2
|641 Gleneagle Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$390,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1
|2010 Trent Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,268,232.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|960 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec4a
|3619 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$768,000.00
|Barclay Place
|2000 Barclay Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$603,619.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7592 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,275,914.00
|Taramore Ph12
|1913 New Bristol Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$300,000.00
|3250 Boyd Mill Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,207,600.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5
|9644 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,800,000.00
|Ivan Creek
|4912 Buds Farm Ln W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$580,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 1
|217 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$390,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 2
|1711 Ginger Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,058,636.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2254 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$2,289,000.00
|Grove Sec 4
|5009 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$720,101.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3298 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$470,000.00
|Generals Retreat
|141 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$615,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 4
|160 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$369,115.00
|2247 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$732,000.00
|Crockett Hills Sec 1
|1621 Crockett Hills Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$805,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec3
|282 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$475,670.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7723 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$2,550,000.00
|Grove Sec11
|8186 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$377,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1916 Redbud Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$500,000.00
|411 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$425,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y
|7000 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$911,000.00
|Sunset Park
|1700 Jonahs Ridge Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$545,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 4
|3026 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$385,000.00
|Maplelawn Est
|2703 Banks Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$920,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 2
|9474 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$575,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y
|8003 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,900,000.00
|Windstone Ph 1
|1013 Falling Leaf Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$432,500.00
|Stonebrook Sec 2
|833 Stonebrook Blvd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$525,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec F-1
|1012 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$975,000.00
|Anderson L C Jr Prop
|3512 Refuge Trl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$616,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 4
|3440 Colebrook Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$565,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 6
|1240 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$810,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|143 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$445,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 1
|315 Crooked Oak Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$716,100.00
|Nolenmeade
|846 Nolenmeade Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$652,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 26
|1809 Cynthiana Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,714,526.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 6
|308 Hayeswood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$682,500.00
|Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec1
|1534 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$700,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 4
|1404 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$427,275.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2051 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$6,641,046.00
|New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$727,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec31
|619 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,033,827.00
|Brooksbank Estates Ph2
|679 Lawler Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,800,692.00
|Witherspoon Sec6
|9219 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$151,500.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7013 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$2,690,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8531 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,965,605.00
|Witherspoon Sec6
|9263 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$825,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 3
|712 Shenandoah Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$630,000.00
|Benevento East Sec 1
|2012 Via Francesco Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$360,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1624 Vineland Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$489,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec E
|2020 Belmont Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,325,000.00
|Henley Sec 2
|626 Band Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,025,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|7017 Farm Field Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$499,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 1
|6917 Southern Woods Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$925,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1032 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$587,950.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7151 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$675,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 6
|714 Founders Pointe Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Benington 2 Sec2a
|433 Oldenburg Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$915,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 6
|5321 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,770,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec6
|1746 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$415,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|237 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$912,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|362 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$3,200,000.00
|214 4th Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$845,120.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18
|231 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,070,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34
|2048 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$640,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|2012 Gweneth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$425,000.00
|Prescott Place
|64 Anston Park
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$324,000.00
|Songbird Springs
|7506 Ivorybill Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$827,500.00
|Quest Ridge
|5735 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$20,000.00
|Burke Hollow Rd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$1,450,000.00
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$390,000.00
|213 Old Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$450,000.00
|2247 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$530,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 6
|3208 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,697,000.00
|Grove Sec13
|9120 Joiner Creek Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$600,000.00
|Daugherty
|7218 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$25,000.00
|Daugherty
|7218 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$112,200.00
|7768 Dice Lampley Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$2,200,000.00
|164 Spencer Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$950,572.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4618 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$780,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 1
|302 Abram Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,395,000.00
|246 2nd Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$989,900.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2300 Flagstaff Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$450,000.00
|1786 Pleasant Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$741,000.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|948 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,080,000.00
|Everett Henry Farm
|Broadway St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,500,283.00
|Westhaven Sec53
|1074 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$360,000.00
|Carriage Park Condos
|1243 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$190,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6305 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$600,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 4-a
|1965 Ashburn Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$585,634.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7065 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$770,000.00
|Cornerstone
|157 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$495,000.00
|Burtonwood Ph 1
|2901 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$649,990.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2
|4016 Compass Pointe Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$96,000.00
|Catalina Ph6
|800 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,515,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec 1
|1800 Morgan Farms Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$358,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2642 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$750,000.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 2
|8224 Wikle Rd E
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$490,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2
|1535 Mooreland Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$575,000.00
|Benevento East Sec 1
|1009 Via Francesco Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$739,719.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b
|1516 Little Leaf Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$603,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 2
|1202 Habersham Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$3,100,000.00
|Everett Henry Farm
|2230 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$879,000.00
|Vale Creek
|5212 Mead Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,400,000.00
|Oman
|7012 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$925,000.00
|Garden Club Sec 2
|3042 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$750,000.00
|Russell Ridge
|6021 Russell Ridge Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|1669 Guy Ferrell Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$555,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 14
|1335 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$430,156.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|606 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$439,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|211 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$245,000.00
|Everett Henry Farm
|Broadway St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$480,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec1
|1971 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,800,000.00
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a
|1171 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,120,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec1
|5013 Captain Freeman Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$398,500.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|1013 Belamy Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$615,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 1
|3003 Helfrich Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$980,000.00
|Telfair Ph1
|Sanford Rd 2650
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,525,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec5
|4067 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$685,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b
|2005 Callaway Park Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$950,000.00
|Owl Creek Ph1
|9781 Glenmore Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$999,999.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 4-a
|1584 Fawn Creek Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$315,000.00
|Mcfarlin Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$809,995.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3210 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$3,250,000.00
|Annandale Sec 2
|291 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,420,500.00
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a
|1504 Buckskin Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$687,859.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|1060 Dovecrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$684,900.00
|Burkitt Village Ph3
|205 Trimble Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$648,500.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9-d
|451 Royal Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$728,540.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7028 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$383,770.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|612 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$315,000.00
|Chester Creek Sec 1
|7107 Little John Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$697,833.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1040 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$577,801.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 1
|1168 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,378,724.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|637 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$457,651.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1872 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
