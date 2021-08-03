Williamson County Property Transfers July 19

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for July 19-23, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$570,000.00Wades Grove Sec113041 Foust DrSpring HillTN37174
$341,100.00Prescott Place16 Prescott PlFranklinTN37069
$300,000.007365 Old Cox PkFairviewTN37062
$470,000.00Heritage Chase Condos228 4th Ave N #5FranklinTN37064
$700,000.00Ashton Park Sec 21100 Frenchtown LnFranklinTN37067
$240,000.00Warren Park Condos514 N Petway St #203FranklinTN37064
$1,450,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 41403 Natchez RdFranklinTN37069
$655,000.00Westhaven Sec 14612 Watermark WayFranklinTN37064
$517,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 5836 W Benjamin CtFranklinTN37067
$295,487.00Stephens Valley Sec6369 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$405,000.00Ddartford Ph22031 Sercy DrSpring HillTN37174
$925,000.00Highgate Sec 2116 Century Oak DrFranklinTN37069
$752,000.00In-a-vale Est Sec 4754 Sunnybrook CtBrentwoodTN37027
$671,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph88006 June Apple LnSpring HillTN37174
$300,000.007319 Overbey RdFairviewTN37062
$352,900.00Moon Thomas William5104 Aberleigh Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$585,000.00James308 James AveFranklinTN37064
$288,500.00Cochran Trace Sec 22845 Cochran Trace DrSpring HillTN37174
$399,900.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 12207 Skylark CtFranklinTN37064
$691,970.00Falls Grove Sec67053 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$404,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c3040 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
$385,000.00Maplewood Sec 5508 Maplegrove CtFranklinTN37064
$359,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 51621 Bryson CvThompsons StationTN37179
$300,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b6006 Burnett CirThompsons StationTN37179
$760,000.00Summerlyn Sec12081 Belsford DrNolensvilleTN37135
$590,000.00Castleberry Farm Ph 57144 Chessington DrFairviewTN37062
$885,000.00Berkley Walk1016 Berkley DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,650,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 49623 Deer Track CtBrentwoodTN37027
$615,000.007326 Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
$500,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 7-a2936 Mercer LnThompsons StationTN37179
$727,000.00Monticello Sec 4406 Revere LnFranklinTN37064
$508,000.00Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 14641 Sawmill PlNolensvilleTN37135
$700,000.001102 Dora Whitley RdFranklinTN37064
$777,211.00Stephens Valley Sec6605 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
$525,000.007366 Taylor RdFairviewTN37062
$815,000.00Lake Colonial Est Sec 21031 Valley Forge DrArringtonTN37014
$740,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec E107 Abercairn DrFranklinTN37064
$659,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec C414 Galloway DrFranklinTN37064
$820,755.00Cardel Village455 Cardel LnFranklinTN37064
$823,840.00Scales Farmstead Ph21232 Spruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
$290,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2054 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
$785,000.00Farmington West1805 Farmington DrFranklinTN37069
$340,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b1668 Hampshire PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
$1,885,000.00Corporate Ridge Office Ph2Overlook Blvd BrentwoodTN37027
$3,275,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48495 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,300,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a1025 Cobbler CtNashvilleTN37221
$774,014.00Vineyard Valley Sec27194 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
$475,000.00Buckner Place2822 Biggers DrThompsons StationTN37179
$838,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec57007 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
$869,000.00Foxglove Farm613 Central DrFranklinTN37064
$1,450,000.00Dunblane2218 Dunblane LnFranklinTN37069
$535,000.00Tollgate Sec103822 Somers LnThompsons StationTN37179
$459,000.00Copper Ridge Ph11982 Allerton WaySpring HillTN37174
$495,000.00Castleberry Farm Ph 57104 Chessington DrFairviewTN37062
$410,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 32310 Surrey LnFranklinTN37067
$835,000.00Crockett Cove Ph 38226 Victory TrlBrentwoodTN37027
$15,000.00Temple Hills Sec 12504 Brighton CtFranklinTN37069
$360,000.00Springway7897 Horn Tavern RdFairviewTN37062
$622,000.00Eagles Glen Sec 2641 Gleneagle LnFranklinTN37067
$390,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-12010 Trent Park DrFranklinTN37069
$1,268,232.00Westhaven Sec52960 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$825,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec4a3619 Martins Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
$768,000.00Barclay Place2000 Barclay LnFranklinTN37064
$603,619.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37592 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,275,914.00Taramore Ph121913 New Bristol LnBrentwoodTN37027
$300,000.003250 Boyd Mill AveFranklinTN37064
$1,207,600.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 59644 Brunswick DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,800,000.00Ivan Creek4912 Buds Farm Ln WFranklinTN37064
$580,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 1217 Lancelot LnFranklinTN37064
$390,000.00Ridgeport Sec 21711 Ginger WaySpring HillTN37174
$1,058,636.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12254 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
$2,289,000.00Grove Sec 45009 Native Pony TrlCollege GroveTN37046
$720,101.00Tollgate Village Sec153298 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
$470,000.00Generals Retreat141 Generals Retreat PlFranklinTN37064
$615,000.00Polk Place Sec 4160 Polk Place DrFranklinTN37064
$369,115.002247 Henpeck LnFranklinTN37064
$732,000.00Crockett Hills Sec 11621 Crockett Hills BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
$805,000.00Stephens Valley Sec3282 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$475,670.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17723 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
$2,550,000.00Grove Sec118186 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$377,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11916 Redbud CtFranklinTN37064
$500,000.00411 Grant Park DrFranklinTN37067
$425,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Y7000 Penbrook DrFranklinTN37069
$911,000.00Sunset Park1700 Jonahs Ridge WayNolensvilleTN37135
$545,000.00Wakefield Sec 43026 Romain TrlSpring HillTN37174
$385,000.00Maplelawn Est2703 Banks CtThompsons StationTN37179
$920,000.00Chenoweth Sec 29474 Chesapeake DrBrentwoodTN37027
$575,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Y8003 Penbrook DrFranklinTN37069
$1,900,000.00Windstone Ph 11013 Falling Leaf CirBrentwoodTN37027
$432,500.00Stonebrook Sec 2833 Stonebrook BlvdNolensvilleTN37135
$525,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec F-11012 Glastonbury DrFranklinTN37069
$975,000.00Anderson L C Jr Prop3512 Refuge TrlThompsons StationTN37179
$616,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 43440 Colebrook DrThompsons StationTN37179
$565,000.00Stonebrook Sec 61240 Countryside RdNolensvilleTN37135
$810,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park143 Circuit RdFranklinTN37064
$445,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 1315 Crooked Oak CtFranklinTN37067
$716,100.00Nolenmeade846 Nolenmeade PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
$652,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 261809 Cynthiana LnFranklinTN37067
$2,714,526.00Meadow Lake Sec 6308 Hayeswood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$682,500.00Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec11534 Eden Rose PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
$700,000.00Brenthaven Sec 41404 Parker PlBrentwoodTN37027
$427,275.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2051 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$6,641,046.00New Hwy 96 WFranklinTN37064
$727,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec31619 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
$1,033,827.00Brooksbank Estates Ph2679 Lawler LnNolensvilleTN37135
$1,800,692.00Witherspoon Sec69219 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
$151,500.00Arrington Ridge Sec17013 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$2,690,000.00Grove Sec78531 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,965,605.00Witherspoon Sec69263 Berwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
$825,000.00Carondelet Sec 3712 Shenandoah DrBrentwoodTN37027
$630,000.00Benevento East Sec 12012 Via Francesco CtSpring HillTN37174
$360,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11624 Vineland DrBrentwoodTN37027
$489,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec E2020 Belmont CirFranklinTN37069
$1,325,000.00Henley Sec 2626 Band DrFranklinTN37064
$1,025,000.00Falls Grove Sec 47017 Farm Field DrCollege GroveTN37046
$499,000.00Southern Woods Sec 16917 Southern Woods DrBrentwoodTN37027
$925,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1032 Sunset RdBrentwoodTN37027
$587,950.00Falls Grove Sec67151 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$675,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 6714 Founders Pointe BlvdFranklinTN37064
$1,250,000.00Benington 2 Sec2a433 Oldenburg RdNolensvilleTN37135
$915,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 65321 Williamsburg RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,770,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec61746 Umbria DrBrentwoodTN37027
$415,000.00River Rest Sec 1237 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
$912,000.00Shadow Creek @362 Shadow Creek DrBrentwoodTN37027
$3,200,000.00214 4th Ave SFranklinTN37064
$845,120.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18231 Circuit RdFranklinTN37064
$1,070,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec342048 Hornsby DrFranklinTN37064
$640,000.00Campbell Station Sec 152012 Gweneth DrSpring HillTN37174
$425,000.00Prescott Place64 Anston ParkFranklinTN37069
$324,000.00Songbird Springs7506 Ivorybill LnFranklinTN37064
$827,500.00Quest Ridge5735 Old Hwy 96FranklinTN37064
$20,000.00Burke Hollow RdNashvilleTN37221
$1,450,000.00Leipers Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$390,000.00213 Old Carters Creek PkFranklinTN37064
$450,000.002247 Henpeck LnFranklinTN37064
$530,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 63208 Vera Valley RdFranklinTN37064
$1,697,000.00Grove Sec139120 Joiner Creek CtCollege GroveTN37046
$600,000.00Daugherty7218 Crow Cut RdFairviewTN37062
$25,000.00Daugherty7218 Crow Cut RdFairviewTN37062
$112,200.007768 Dice Lampley RdFairviewTN37062
$2,200,000.00164 Spencer Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$950,572.00Kings Chapel Sec84618 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$780,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 1302 Abram CtFranklinTN37064
$1,395,000.00246 2nd Ave SFranklinTN37064
$989,900.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12300 Flagstaff LnThompsons StationTN37179
$450,000.001786 Pleasant Hill RdFranklinTN37067
$741,000.00Westhaven Sec52948 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$1,080,000.00Everett Henry FarmBroadway StNolensvilleTN37135
$1,500,283.00Westhaven Sec531074 Calico StFranklinTN37064
$360,000.00Carriage Park Condos1243 Carriage Park DrFranklinTN37064
$190,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec26305 Percheron LnArringtonTN37014
$600,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 4-a1965 Ashburn CtNolensvilleTN37135
$585,634.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37065 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$770,000.00Cornerstone157 Cornerstone CirFranklinTN37064
$495,000.00Burtonwood Ph 12901 Buckner LnSpring HillTN37174
$649,990.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec24016 Compass Pointe CtThompsons StationTN37179
$96,000.00Catalina Ph6800 Alameda AveNolensvilleTN37135
$1,515,000.00Morgan Farms Sec 11800 Morgan Farms WayBrentwoodTN37027
$358,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 12642 Sutherland DrThompsons StationTN37179
$750,000.00Brenthaven East Sec 28224 Wikle Rd EBrentwoodTN37027
$490,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 21535 Mooreland BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
$575,000.00Benevento East Sec 11009 Via Francesco WaySpring HillTN37174
$739,719.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b1516 Little Leaf WayNolensvilleTN37135
$603,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 21202 Habersham WayFranklinTN37067
$3,100,000.00Everett Henry Farm2230 Broadway StNolensvilleTN37135
$879,000.00Vale Creek5212 Mead Park DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,400,000.00Oman7012 Crews LnBrentwoodTN37027
$925,000.00Garden Club Sec 23042 Coral Bell LnFranklinTN37067
$750,000.00Russell Ridge6021 Russell Ridge Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$1,700,000.001669 Guy Ferrell RdFranklinTN37067
$555,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 141335 Liberty PkFranklinTN37067
$430,156.00Shadow Green Sec1606 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
$439,000.00River Rest Sec 1211 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
$245,000.00Everett Henry FarmBroadway StNolensvilleTN37135
$480,000.00Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec11971 Allerton WaySpring HillTN37174
$1,800,000.00Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a1171 Saddle Springs DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,120,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec15013 Captain Freeman PkwyFranklinTN37064
$398,500.00Stream Valley Sec161013 Belamy LnFranklinTN37064
$615,000.00Wades Grove Sec 13003 Helfrich CtSpring HillTN37174
$980,000.00Telfair Ph1Sanford Rd 2650NolensvilleTN37135
$1,525,000.00Kings Chapel Sec54067 Old Light CirArringtonTN37014
$685,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b2005 Callaway Park PlThompsons StationTN37179
$950,000.00Owl Creek Ph19781 Glenmore LnBrentwoodTN37027
$999,999.00Raintree Forest Sec 4-a1584 Fawn Creek RdBrentwoodTN37027
$315,000.00Mcfarlin Rd NolensvilleTN37135
$809,995.00Daventry Sec23210 Chase Point DrFranklinTN37067
$3,250,000.00Annandale Sec 2291 Jones PkwyBrentwoodTN37027
$1,420,500.00Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a1504 Buckskin CtThompsons StationTN37179
$687,859.00Tap Root Hills Sec51060 Dovecrest WayFranklinTN37067
$684,900.00Burkitt Village Ph3205 Trimble CtNolensvilleTN37135
$648,500.00Forrest Crossing Sec 9-d451 Royal CrossingFranklinTN37064
$728,540.00Arrington Ridge Sec17028 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$383,770.00Shadow Green Sec1612 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
$315,000.00Chester Creek Sec 17107 Little John LnFairviewTN37062
$697,833.00Riverbluff Sec31040 Wetzel DrFranklinTN37064
$577,801.00Hunters Chase Sec 11168 Hunters Chase DrFranklinTN37064
$1,378,724.00Stephens Valley Sec6637 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
$457,651.00Traditions Sec41872 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027

