Williamson County Property Transfers July 17

See where houses and property sold for July 17-21, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,751,940.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4792 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,475,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 12 9496 Ashford Place Brentwood 37027 $708,500.00 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 153 London Ln Franklin 37067 $1,053,544.00 October Park 2016 Orange Leaf Cir Franklin 37064 $498,500.00 Cameron Farms Sec 7-a 2590 Milton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,325,744.00 Cool Springs East Sec 29 109 Chatfield Way Franklin 37067 $485,000.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b 2749 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $870,000.00 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 7021 Ellendale Dr Brentwood 37027 $655,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 8 104 Acorn Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,370,000.00 Cromwell Sec 1 1802 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $859,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 3 1325 Chestnut Dr Brentwood 37027 $705,100.00 Breckenridge So Sec 4 308 Breckenridge Rd Franklin 37067 $493,850.00 Spring View Est 402 Spring View Dr Franklin 37064 $2,311,538.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6141 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $679,900.00 Newport Crossing Sec 8 1342 Saybrook Crossing Thompsons Station 37179 $1,054,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 2031 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $960,000.00 Polk Place Sec 6 101 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $630,000.00 Morningside Sec 6 7038 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $722,758.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 3017 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,146,380.00 Terravista Sec2 5091 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,349,688.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 396 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $950,733.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1079 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,650,000.00 Wetherbrooke Sec 1 906 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $894,995.00 Annecy Ph3a 4009 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,100,000.00 Savage Pointe 4422 Savage Pointe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,170,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7 3233 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $198,000.00 3976 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $847,000.00 3976 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,535,920.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4692 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $700,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 5 8011 Vaden Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,085,000.00 Arrington Ridge Sec1 7040 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $755,000.00 Creekstone Commons Sec 4 430 Valley View Dr Franklin 37064 $1,000,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec2 307 Rafferty Ct Franklin 37064 $1,600,000.00 Allenwood 3082 Allenwood Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $359,000.00 Rucker Park 106 Velena St Franklin 37064 $484,500.00 Grove Sec16 8107 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $558,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 8 1310 Saybrook Crossing Thompsons Station 37179 $625,000.00 Buckingham Park Sec 1 311 Albert Cir Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 Westhaven Sec 3 1015 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $535,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 305 Levisa Ln Franklin 37064 $920,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 1 Rev 1 6801 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove 37046 $1,700,100.00 Concord Hunt Sec 6 9185 Monarch Ct Brentwood 37027 $775,000.00 Timothy Grove 6473 Drumright Rd College Grove 37046 $2,405,186.00 Splendor Ridge 209 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9321 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $940,000.00 Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 3006 Arbuckle Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,050,000.00 Timothy Grove 6473 Drumright Rd College Grove 37046 $1,039,995.00 Raintree Forest Sec 3 9401 Shady Vale Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,194,543.00 August Park Ph1a 2005 Friendship Dr Spring Hill 37174 $485,000.00 2149 Kidd Rd Nolensville 37135 $625,000.00 Cunningham Melvin Prop 2276 -78 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,000,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 2908 Polo Club Rd Nashville 37221 $349,900.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 1123 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $515,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2649 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $5,500,000.00 Carters Creek Pike Franklin 37064 $2,575,000.00 Annandale Sec 4 9256 Wardley Park Ln Brentwood 37027 $850,000.00 Lampkin Bridge Est 6385 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $347,500.00 6151 Rural Plains Cir 105 Franklin 37064 $1,070,500.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19 279 Rich Cir Franklin 37069 $1,000,000.00 4470 Les Watkins Rd Franklin 37064 $257,600.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e 2071 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $2,150,000.00 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 8239 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,170,000.00 Whetstone Ph2 699 Harrogate Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,218,455.00 St Marlo Sec2 5608 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $300,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 9 3303 Milton Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $315,000.00 Warren Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $515,000.00 Warren Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,250,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a 236 Meriwether Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,960,445.00 Stephens Valley Sec9 657 Jackson Falls Dr Franklin 37069 $629,000.00 Morningside Sec 5 7021 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $500,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5148 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $590,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 2 2015 Upland Dr Franklin 37067 $335,000.00 7120 Taylor Rd Fairview 37062 $800,000.00 River Oaks Sec 2 6220 Bridlewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $760,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 6 803 Founders Pointe Blvd Franklin 37064 $844,540.00 Annecy Ph1 5028 Evangeline Place Nolensville 37135 $500,000.00 Coleman John E Sr 9359 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $491,000.00 Witt Hill Ph 1 1657 Witt Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,383,911.00 Candlewood Sec 1 2913 Hearthside Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 5 813 Steeplechase Dr Brentwood 37027 $577.19 Galleria Commercial Complx Mallory Station Rd Franklin 37064 $45,000.00 Sneed Glen 1114 Sneed Glen Dr Franklin 37069 $475,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 5-b 541 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $1,725,000.00 Heights 1003 Heights Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 6 305 Hayeswood Dr Brentwood 37027 $880,000.00 Foxland Hall Sec 2-a 401 Foxborough Sq W Brentwood 37027 $380,000.00 Prescott Place Ph 2 Sec 1 304 Hanley Ln Franklin 37069 $615,000.00 Castleberry Farm Ph 3 7141 Locksley Ln Fairview 37062 $582,990.00 2036 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $800,400.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 7218 Adenborough Dr Fairiview 37062 $1,500,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec V 306 Rothwell Pl Franklin 37069 $373,200.00 Rucker Park 124 Velena St Franklin 37064 $369,900.00 Augusta Place Sec 2 2808 Pinnacle Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,636,101.00 1824 Sedberry Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $820,000.00 Landings @ Preston Park Drakes Pvt Way Spring Hill 37174 $370,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3266 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $270,000.00 Pipkin Hills Ph 3 2829 Faith Ln Spring Hill 37174 $980,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa 145 Carphilly Cir Franklin 37069 $890,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 2007 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $807,000.00 Bushnell Farm 2060 Bushnell Farm Dr Franklin 37064 $280,000.00 Landings @ Preston Park Folsom Pvt Pass A Spring Hill 37174 $1,235,000.00 Harpeth Meadows Sec 2 183 Lancaster Dr Franklin 37064 $303,905.00 Chester Est Sec 1 7105 Birch Bark Ct Fairview 37062 $515,000.00 River Rest Est Sec 2 1605 Blue Springs Rd Franklin 37069 $1,285,000.00 Mckays Mill Section 32 1428 Bernard Way Franklin 37067 $1,069,000.00 Yorktown Sec 2 217 Gloucester St Franklin 37064 $1,300,106.00 Westhaven Sec60 1031 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,055,625.00 Terravista Sec2 5140 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,134,080.00 Terravista Sec2 5111 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,059,815.00 Terravista Sec2 5128 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $273,867.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1305 Mcquiddy Rd Nashville 37221 $565,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1 308 Dobson Branch Trl Nolensville 37135 $750,000.00 Telfair Ph1 429 Edenfield Pass Nolensville 37135 $844,890.00 Annecy Ph1 5032 Evangeline Place Nolensville 37135 $1,634,351.00 Sinatra 1024 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,900,000.00 1686 Sunset Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,199,900.00 Monticello Sec 4 112 Poteat Pl Franklin 37064 $459,000.00 Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 4045 Locerbie Cir Spring Hill 37174 $425,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 1600 Rosewood Ct Brentwood 37027 $725,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph4 2105 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $587,500.00 Bent Creek Ph 9 Sec 1 4989 Maxwell Landing Dr Nolensville 37135 $773,636.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 7217 Adenborough Dr Fairview 37062 $183,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 1114 Elk Grove Ave Franklin 37064 $1,092,518.00 St Marlo Sec2 5636 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $357,350.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 1703 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $208,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 1108 Elk Grove Ave Franklin 37064 $1,650,000.00 Belle Rive 6101 Belle Rive Dr Brentwood 37027 $850,000.00 Tywater Crossing Sec1 513 Tywater Crossing Blvd Franklin 37064 $3,055,000.00 Reeds Vale Sec1 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $1,100,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 1 5117 Meadow Lake Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,440,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec13 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $940,000.00 Westhaven Sec 5 200 Pearl St Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Echo 1705 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $505,630.00 Cameron Farms Sec 8 2707 Adobe Hills Pl Thompsons Station 37179