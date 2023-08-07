Williamson County Property Transfers July 17

See where houses and property sold for July 17-21, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,751,940.00Kings Chapel Sec 124792 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,475,000.00Chenoweth Sec 129496 Ashford PlaceBrentwood37027
$708,500.00Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3153 London LnFranklin37067
$1,053,544.00October Park2016 Orange Leaf CirFranklin37064
$498,500.00Cameron Farms Sec 7-a2590 Milton LnThompsons Station37179
$2,325,744.00Cool Springs East Sec 29109 Chatfield WayFranklin37067
$485,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b2749 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179
$870,000.00Brentwood So Ltd Sec 17021 Ellendale DrBrentwood37027
$655,000.00Stonebrook Sec 8104 Acorn CtNolensville37135
$1,370,000.00Cromwell Sec 11802 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$859,000.00Southern Woods Sec 31325 Chestnut DrBrentwood37027
$705,100.00Breckenridge So Sec 4308 Breckenridge RdFranklin37067
$493,850.00Spring View Est402 Spring View DrFranklin37064
$2,311,538.00Lookaway Farms Sec26141 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$679,900.00Newport Crossing Sec 81342 Saybrook CrossingThompsons Station37179
$1,054,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec72031 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$960,000.00Polk Place Sec 6101 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$630,000.00Morningside Sec 67038 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$722,758.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec153017 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$1,146,380.00Terravista Sec25091 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,349,688.00Stephens Valley Sec7396 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$950,733.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31079 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$1,650,000.00Wetherbrooke Sec 1906 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$894,995.00Annecy Ph3a4009 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$1,100,000.00Savage Pointe4422 Savage Pointe DrFranklin37064
$1,170,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 73233 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$198,000.003976 Johnson Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$847,000.003976 Johnson Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$1,535,920.00Kings Chapel Sec 124692 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$700,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 58011 Vaden DrBrentwood37027
$1,085,000.00Arrington Ridge Sec17040 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$755,000.00Creekstone Commons Sec 4430 Valley View DrFranklin37064
$1,000,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec2307 Rafferty CtFranklin37064
$1,600,000.00Allenwood3082 Allenwood DrThompsons Station37179
$359,000.00Rucker Park106 Velena StFranklin37064
$484,500.00Grove Sec168107 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$558,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 81310 Saybrook CrossingThompsons Station37179
$625,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 1311 Albert CirFranklin37064
$800,000.00Westhaven Sec 31015 State BlvdFranklin37064
$535,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1305 Levisa LnFranklin37064
$920,000.00Falls Grove Sec 1 Rev 16801 Falls Ridge LnCollege Grove37046
$1,700,100.00Concord Hunt Sec 69185 Monarch CtBrentwood37027
$775,000.00Timothy Grove6473 Drumright RdCollege Grove37046
$2,405,186.00Splendor Ridge209 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$750,000.00Witherspoon Sec89321 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$940,000.00Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph33006 Arbuckle LnSpring Hill37174
$1,050,000.00Timothy Grove6473 Drumright RdCollege Grove37046
$1,039,995.00Raintree Forest Sec 39401 Shady Vale CtBrentwood37027
$1,194,543.00August Park Ph1a2005 Friendship DrSpring Hill37174
$485,000.002149 Kidd RdNolensville37135
$625,000.00Cunningham Melvin Prop2276 -78 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,000,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 12908 Polo Club RdNashville37221
$349,900.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 21123 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$515,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142649 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$5,500,000.00Carters Creek PikeFranklin37064
$2,575,000.00Annandale Sec 49256 Wardley Park LnBrentwood37027
$850,000.00Lampkin Bridge Est6385 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege Grove37046
$347,500.006151 Rural Plains Cir 105Franklin37064
$1,070,500.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19279 Rich CirFranklin37069
$1,000,000.004470 Les Watkins RdFranklin37064
$257,600.00Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e2071 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$2,150,000.00Grove Sec 5 Ph38239 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,170,000.00Whetstone Ph2699 Harrogate DrBrentwood37027
$1,218,455.00St Marlo Sec25608 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$300,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 93303 Milton CtThompsons Station37179
$315,000.00Warren Hollow RdNolensville37135
$515,000.00Warren Hollow RdNolensville37135
$1,250,000.00Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a236 Meriwether BlvdNashville37221
$1,960,445.00Stephens Valley Sec9657 Jackson Falls DrFranklin37069
$629,000.00Morningside Sec 57021 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$500,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25148 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$590,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 22015 Upland DrFranklin37067
$335,000.007120 Taylor RdFairview37062
$800,000.00River Oaks Sec 26220 Bridlewood LnBrentwood37027
$760,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 6803 Founders Pointe BlvdFranklin37064
$844,540.00Annecy Ph15028 Evangeline PlaceNolensville37135
$500,000.00Coleman John E Sr9359 Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$491,000.00Witt Hill Ph 11657 Witt Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$1,383,911.00Candlewood Sec 12913 Hearthside DrSpring Hill37174
$1,200,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 5813 Steeplechase DrBrentwood37027
$577.19Galleria Commercial ComplxMallory Station RdFranklin37064
$45,000.00Sneed Glen1114 Sneed Glen DrFranklin37069
$475,000.00Riverview Park Sec 5-b541 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$1,725,000.00Heights1003 Heights BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,200,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 6305 Hayeswood DrBrentwood37027
$880,000.00Foxland Hall Sec 2-a401 Foxborough Sq WBrentwood37027
$380,000.00Prescott Place Ph 2 Sec 1304 Hanley LnFranklin37069
$615,000.00Castleberry Farm Ph 37141 Locksley LnFairview37062
$582,990.002036 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$800,400.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph27218 Adenborough DrFairiview37062
$1,500,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec V306 Rothwell PlFranklin37069
$373,200.00Rucker Park124 Velena StFranklin37064
$369,900.00Augusta Place Sec 22808 Pinnacle CtSpring Hill37174
$2,636,101.001824 Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179
$820,000.00Landings @ Preston ParkDrakes Pvt WaySpring Hill37174
$370,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec183266 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$270,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 32829 Faith LnSpring Hill37174
$980,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa145 Carphilly CirFranklin37069
$890,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec252007 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$807,000.00Bushnell Farm2060 Bushnell Farm DrFranklin37064
$280,000.00Landings @ Preston ParkFolsom Pvt Pass ASpring Hill37174
$1,235,000.00Harpeth Meadows Sec 2183 Lancaster DrFranklin37064
$303,905.00Chester Est Sec 17105 Birch Bark CtFairview37062
$515,000.00River Rest Est Sec 21605 Blue Springs RdFranklin37069
$1,285,000.00Mckays Mill Section 321428 Bernard WayFranklin37067
$1,069,000.00Yorktown Sec 2217 Gloucester StFranklin37064
$1,300,106.00Westhaven Sec601031 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,055,625.00Terravista Sec25140 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,134,080.00Terravista Sec25111 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,059,815.00Terravista Sec25128 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$273,867.00Stephens Valley Sec71305 Mcquiddy RdNashville37221
$565,000.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1308 Dobson Branch TrlNolensville37135
$750,000.00Telfair Ph1429 Edenfield PassNolensville37135
$844,890.00Annecy Ph15032 Evangeline PlaceNolensville37135
$1,634,351.00Sinatra1024 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,900,000.001686 Sunset RdNolensville37135
$1,199,900.00Monticello Sec 4112 Poteat PlFranklin37064
$459,000.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 24045 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$425,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11600 Rosewood CtBrentwood37027
$725,000.00Copper Ridge Ph42105 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$587,500.00Bent Creek Ph 9 Sec 14989 Maxwell Landing DrNolensville37135
$773,636.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph27217 Adenborough DrFairview37062
$183,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec21114 Elk Grove AveFranklin37064
$1,092,518.00St Marlo Sec25636 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$357,350.00Rosebrooke Sec2b1703 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$208,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec21108 Elk Grove AveFranklin37064
$1,650,000.00Belle Rive6101 Belle Rive DrBrentwood37027
$850,000.00Tywater Crossing Sec1513 Tywater Crossing BlvdFranklin37064
$3,055,000.00Reeds Vale Sec1Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$1,100,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 15117 Meadow Lake RdBrentwood37027
$1,440,000.00Kings Chapel Sec13Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$940,000.00Westhaven Sec 5200 Pearl StFranklin37064
$750,000.00Echo1705 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$505,630.00Cameron Farms Sec 82707 Adobe Hills PlThompsons Station37179

