Williamson County Property Transfers July 17

See where houses and property sold for July 17-21, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,751,940.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4792 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,475,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 12
|9496 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$708,500.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3
|153 London Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,053,544.00
|October Park
|2016 Orange Leaf Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$498,500.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 7-a
|2590 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,325,744.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 29
|109 Chatfield Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$485,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b
|2749 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$870,000.00
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1
|7021 Ellendale Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$655,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 8
|104 Acorn Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,370,000.00
|Cromwell Sec 1
|1802 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$859,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 3
|1325 Chestnut Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$705,100.00
|Breckenridge So Sec 4
|308 Breckenridge Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$493,850.00
|Spring View Est
|402 Spring View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,311,538.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6141 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$679,900.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 8
|1342 Saybrook Crossing
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,054,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|2031 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 6
|101 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000.00
|Morningside Sec 6
|7038 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$722,758.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|3017 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,146,380.00
|Terravista Sec2
|5091 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,349,688.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|396 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$950,733.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1079 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000.00
|Wetherbrooke Sec 1
|906 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$894,995.00
|Annecy Ph3a
|4009 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,100,000.00
|Savage Pointe
|4422 Savage Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,170,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7
|3233 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$198,000.00
|3976 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$847,000.00
|3976 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,535,920.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4692 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$700,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 5
|8011 Vaden Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,085,000.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7040 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$755,000.00
|Creekstone Commons Sec 4
|430 Valley View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec2
|307 Rafferty Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000.00
|Allenwood
|3082 Allenwood Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$359,000.00
|Rucker Park
|106 Velena St
|Franklin
|37064
|$484,500.00
|Grove Sec16
|8107 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$558,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 8
|1310 Saybrook Crossing
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$625,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 1
|311 Albert Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 3
|1015 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1
|305 Levisa Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$920,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 1 Rev 1
|6801 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,700,100.00
|Concord Hunt Sec 6
|9185 Monarch Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$775,000.00
|Timothy Grove
|6473 Drumright Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,405,186.00
|Splendor Ridge
|209 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9321 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$940,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3
|3006 Arbuckle Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,050,000.00
|Timothy Grove
|6473 Drumright Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,039,995.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 3
|9401 Shady Vale Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,194,543.00
|August Park Ph1a
|2005 Friendship Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$485,000.00
|2149 Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$625,000.00
|Cunningham Melvin Prop
|2276 -78 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,000,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1
|2908 Polo Club Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$349,900.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|1123 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$515,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2649 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,500,000.00
|Carters Creek Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,575,000.00
|Annandale Sec 4
|9256 Wardley Park Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Lampkin Bridge Est
|6385 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$347,500.00
|6151 Rural Plains Cir 105
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,070,500.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19
|279 Rich Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,000,000.00
|4470 Les Watkins Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$257,600.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e
|2071 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000.00
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3
|8239 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,170,000.00
|Whetstone Ph2
|699 Harrogate Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,218,455.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5608 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 9
|3303 Milton Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$315,000.00
|Warren Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$515,000.00
|Warren Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,250,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|236 Meriwether Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,960,445.00
|Stephens Valley Sec9
|657 Jackson Falls Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$629,000.00
|Morningside Sec 5
|7021 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$500,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5148 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$590,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|2015 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$335,000.00
|7120 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$800,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 2
|6220 Bridlewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$760,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 6
|803 Founders Pointe Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$844,540.00
|Annecy Ph1
|5028 Evangeline Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$500,000.00
|Coleman John E Sr
|9359 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$491,000.00
|Witt Hill Ph 1
|1657 Witt Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,383,911.00
|Candlewood Sec 1
|2913 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 5
|813 Steeplechase Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$577.19
|Galleria Commercial Complx
|Mallory Station Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$45,000.00
|Sneed Glen
|1114 Sneed Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$475,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b
|541 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,725,000.00
|Heights
|1003 Heights Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 6
|305 Hayeswood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$880,000.00
|Foxland Hall Sec 2-a
|401 Foxborough Sq W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$380,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 2 Sec 1
|304 Hanley Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$615,000.00
|Castleberry Farm Ph 3
|7141 Locksley Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$582,990.00
|2036 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,400.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2
|7218 Adenborough Dr
|Fairiview
|37062
|$1,500,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec V
|306 Rothwell Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$373,200.00
|Rucker Park
|124 Velena St
|Franklin
|37064
|$369,900.00
|Augusta Place Sec 2
|2808 Pinnacle Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,636,101.00
|1824 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$820,000.00
|Landings @ Preston Park
|Drakes Pvt Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$370,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3266 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$270,000.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 3
|2829 Faith Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$980,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa
|145 Carphilly Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$890,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|2007 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$807,000.00
|Bushnell Farm
|2060 Bushnell Farm Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$280,000.00
|Landings @ Preston Park
|Folsom Pvt Pass A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,235,000.00
|Harpeth Meadows Sec 2
|183 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$303,905.00
|Chester Est Sec 1
|7105 Birch Bark Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$515,000.00
|River Rest Est Sec 2
|1605 Blue Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,285,000.00
|Mckays Mill Section 32
|1428 Bernard Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,069,000.00
|Yorktown Sec 2
|217 Gloucester St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,106.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|1031 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,055,625.00
|Terravista Sec2
|5140 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,134,080.00
|Terravista Sec2
|5111 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,059,815.00
|Terravista Sec2
|5128 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$273,867.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1305 Mcquiddy Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$565,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1
|308 Dobson Branch Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$750,000.00
|Telfair Ph1
|429 Edenfield Pass
|Nolensville
|37135
|$844,890.00
|Annecy Ph1
|5032 Evangeline Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,634,351.00
|Sinatra
|1024 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,900,000.00
|1686 Sunset Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,199,900.00
|Monticello Sec 4
|112 Poteat Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$459,000.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2
|4045 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1600 Rosewood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$725,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph4
|2105 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$587,500.00
|Bent Creek Ph 9 Sec 1
|4989 Maxwell Landing Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$773,636.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2
|7217 Adenborough Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$183,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2
|1114 Elk Grove Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,092,518.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5636 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$357,350.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|1703 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$208,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2
|1108 Elk Grove Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000.00
|Belle Rive
|6101 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec1
|513 Tywater Crossing Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,055,000.00
|Reeds Vale Sec1
|Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,100,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 1
|5117 Meadow Lake Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,440,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec13
|Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$940,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 5
|200 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Echo
|1705 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$505,630.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 8
|2707 Adobe Hills Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179