Williamson County Property Transfers July 15, 2024

See where houses and property sold for July 15-19, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,300,000 Nashville Const Co Inc Pb 79 Pg 68 5512 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $610,000 Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10 1065 Meandering Way Franklin 37067 $759,900 Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1b Pb 61 Pg 122 8048 Warren Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,937,500 Glen Abbey Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 43 9504 Glenfiddich Tr Brentwood 37027 $542,000 Burtonwood Add Ph 3 Pb 43 Pg 77 7001 Thrush Pl Spring Hill 37174 $795,000 Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119 438 Edenfield Pass Nolensville 37135 $442,000 Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74 614 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37064 $560,000 Sunset Manor Add Pb 75 Pg 302 Block C 422 Battle Ave Franklin 37064 $725,000 Meadowview Est Pb 7 Pg 46 4021 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $459,770 Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55 1020 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,135,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140 2085 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $300,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Sec8 Pb 46 Pg 19 1004 Briggs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $252,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2658 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,235,480 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6048 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $574,000 Towne Village At Tollgate 1970 Newark Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $857,631 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 207 Asterwood Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $620,000 Mckays Mill Sec 27 Pb 40 Pg 13 1101 Hudson Ln Franklin 37067 $1,017,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 103 Saddlewalk Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $3,168,145 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8081 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $748,845 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 5049 Rockport Ave Franklin 37064 $790,000 Scales Farmstead Ph3a Pb 72 Pg 103 205 Heydon Ct Nolensville 37135 $985,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62 3529 Union Village Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,486,500 Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154 533 Turtle Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $334,000 Fernvale Springs Pb 49 Pg 96 7112 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $1,167,780 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7308 Crowell Dr College Grove 37046 $1,399,542 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7209 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $659,900 Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31 4001 Lattigo Ct Spring Hill 37174 $624,500 Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109 735 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3020 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $905,000 Williamson Est Pb 3 Pg 50 6425 Johnson Chapel Rd W Brentwood 37027 $775,000 Wades Grove Sec11 Pb 62 Pg 51 3029 Foust Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,150,000 Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57 133 Cornerstone Cir Franklin 37064 $430,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29 6042 Pelican Way College Grove 37046 $793,200 Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27 323 Millhouse Dr Franklin 37064 $1,200 Cooper Herschel L 7104 Cooper Ln Fairview 37062 $400,643 Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 59 2812 Masons Ct Spring Hill 37174 $435,000 Grammer Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 98 7706 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $738,000 Rogersshire Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 35 405 Eastover Ct Franklin 37064 $412,050 Highlands @campbell Sta Sec 2 Ph 4 Pb 49 Pg 27 3004 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $4,000,000 3595 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 37067 $960,515 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5490 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $253,522 West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49 807 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $865,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec4e Pb 62 Pg 9 2384 Stockwood Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,475,000 River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27 6012 Johnson Chapel Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,430,930 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3529 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $395,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 44 Pg 11 2009 Morrison Ave Spring Hill 37174 $670,000 Riverview Park Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 57 925 Lawnview Ln Franklin 37064 $400,000 Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 100 2977 Augusta Trace Dr Spring Hill 37174 $3,500,000 Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150 8150 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $3,300,000 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110 1524 Amesbury Ln Franklin 37069 $454,500 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8076 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $1,135,000 Breezeway Sec 5 Pb 58 Pg 128 207 Danton Ct Franklin 37067 $2,150,000 Ashlyn Pb 83 Pg 40 7323 Chilton Ct Fairview 37062 $6,705,000 5279 Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $268,500 Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 112 7344 Planters Rd Fairview, 37062 $1,099,050 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1138 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37067 $1,070,000 Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92 630 Band Dr Franklin 37064 $2,615,000 Windstone Ph 2 Pb 47 Pg 94 846 Windstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 $688,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82 225 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $690,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec F-1 Pb 20 Pg 149 1032 Glastonbury Dr Franklin 37069 $1,375,000 Jones J B Pb 29 Pg 86 8040 Horton Hwy Arrington 37014 $1,045,000 Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150 206 Fitzgerald St Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Pecan Hills Pb 15 Pg 94 2610 Sherrie St Thompson Station 37179 $715,000 Mckays Mill Sec 11 Pb 32 Pg 109 1315 Tilton Dr Franklin 37067 $510,000 Eastview Pb 1 Pg 64 Block C 616 Eastview Dr Franklin 37064 $940,000 Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45 102 Steeplechase Ln Nashville 37221 $575,000 Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b Pb 44 Pg 67 2521 Hester Ct Nolensville 37135 $200,000 Artesian Acres Pb 12 Pg 9 2015 Artesian Dr Nolensville 37135 $150,000 Jones Ray Prop Pb 29 Pg 129 1671 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $385,000 Hardison Hills Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 142 1101 Downs Blvd #245 Franklin 37064 $415,000 Candlewood Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 98 2605 Matchstick Pl Spring Hill 37174 $1,800,000 Lookaway Farms Sec2 Pb 77 Pg 29 6149 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $875,000 Winterset Woods Sec 5c Pb 56 Pg 105 2216 Carouth Ct Nolensville 37135 $318,000 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 44 804 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,339,900 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2911 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,550,000 Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 16 1110 Scramblers Knob Franklin 37069 $600,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51 213 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $989,400 Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140 611 Lockwood Ln Franklin 37064 $400,000 Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 100 2980 Augusta Trace Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,049,777 Kings Chapel Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 78 1204 Old Spring Trl Arrington 37014 $889,000 Temple Hills Sec 12 Pb 22 Pg 73 609 Hampden Ct Franklin 37069 $1,020,000 Avalon Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 97 307 Wandering Cir Franklin 37067 $1,050,000 Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107 6629 Edgemore Dr College Grove 37046 $2,525,000 Summers-camp Pb 74 Pg 126 2328 Foxhaven Dr Franklin 37069 $1,577,226 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 53 4048 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $850,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9256 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $470,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129 176 Cavalcade Cir Franklin 37069 $960,000 Walnut Winds Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 86 609 Akin Ct Franklin 37064 $525,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C011 1524 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $959,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94 205 Heathstone Cir Franklin 37069 $840,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82 216 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $765,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15 Pb 61 Pg 11 86 Molly Bright Ln Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 46 3243 Bradfield Dr Nolensville 37135 $654,150 Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 3 8030 Warren Dr Nolensville 37135 $310,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 131 1037 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $4,200,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7361 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $345,000 7745 Pinewood Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,030,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 Pb 76 Pg 9 7297 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,850,000 Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 55 11 Carmel Ln Brentwood 37027 $788,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec N Pb 12 Pg 145 720 Shadowlawn Ct Franklin 37069 $397,300 Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55 4033 Locerbie Cir Spring Hill 37174 $687,150 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2622 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,179,000 Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 172 911 Center Ridge Ct Brentwood 37027 $554,000 Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127 7054 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,965,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6065 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,185,000 Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 112 1537 Richlawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $730,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 7 Pb 45 Pg 34 1357 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $640,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a Pb 59 Pg 37 2156 Ravenscourt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $880,000 Crockett Hills Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 29 8302 Alamo Rd Brentwood 37027 $977,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 101 Saddlewalk Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,675,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4605 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,191,746 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7304 Crowell Dr Franklin 37067 $806,970 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 111 Saddlewalk Dr Spring Hill 37174 $835,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b Pb 68 Pg 39 2705 Cloister Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $765,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 26 5013 Evanston Way Thompson Station 37179 $1,009,270 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5440 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,475,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 1128 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $400,000 Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 29 Block B 105 Dabney Dr Franklin 37064 $871,544 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3475 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $900,000 Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 31 516 Davis Dr Brentwood 37027 $724,900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4 Pb 58 Pg 67 7007 Brindle Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $3,700,000 Marshall Place Pb 70 Pg 127 8909 Palmer Pvt Way Brentwood 37027 $686,025 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4031 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,150,000 Arrington Ridge Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 76 7036 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $768,000 Waters Edge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 136 2049 Inland Dr Franklin 37064 $2,565,698 Witherspoon Sec7 Pb 75 Pg 84 9315 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $999,540 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 4018 Edwin Rd Franklin 37064 $1,130,000 Benington Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 69 1512 Pumpkin Ridge Ct Nolensville 37135 $735,000 Carters Pb 81 Pg 64 Snowbird Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $845,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 149 430 Logans Cir Franklin 37067 $425,000 Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 11 Block J 329 Ash Dr Franklin 37064 $1,878,100 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 9540 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 601 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $688,800 Millgate Pb 42 Pg 121 203 Monks Way Franklin 37064 $1,505,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61 8017 Keats St Franklin 37064 $850,000 River Rest Est Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 108 Block 2 1809 Blue Springs Ct Franklin 37069 $4,985,000 Overlook Park Pb 55 Pg 39 9015 Overlook Blvd Brentwood 37027 $770,000 Creekstone Commons Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 10 425 Valley View Dr Franklin 37064 $2,075,000 Taramore Ph 4 Pb 55 Pg 36 9520 Elgin Way Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7505 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $809,000 Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147 419 Sir John Ct Franklin 37064 $356,400 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1953 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $440,000 Retreat At Tollgate Villag 2000 Newark Ln H-201 Thompsons Station 37179 $475,000 Burtonwood Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 30 2924 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $950,000 Foxland Hall Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 83 6014 Foxland Dr Brentwood 37027

