Williamson County Property Transfers July 15, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for July 15-19, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,300,000Nashville Const Co Inc Pb 79 Pg 685512 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$610,000Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 101065 Meandering WayFranklin37067
$759,900Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1b Pb 61 Pg 1228048 Warren DrNolensville37135
$1,937,500Glen Abbey Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 439504 Glenfiddich TrBrentwood37027
$542,000Burtonwood Add Ph 3 Pb 43 Pg 777001 Thrush PlSpring Hill37174
$795,000Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119438 Edenfield PassNolensville37135
$442,000Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74614 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37064
$560,000Sunset Manor Add Pb 75 Pg 302 Block C422 Battle AveFranklin37064
$725,000Meadowview Est Pb 7 Pg 464021 Arno RdFranklin37064
$459,770Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 551020 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$1,135,000Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 1402085 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$300,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Sec8 Pb 46 Pg 191004 Briggs LnSpring Hill37174
$252,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132658 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,235,480Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396048 Congress DrFranklin37064
$574,000Towne Village At Tollgate1970 Newark Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$857,631June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113207 Asterwood CtThompsons Station37179
$620,000Mckays Mill Sec 27 Pb 40 Pg 131101 Hudson LnFranklin37067
$1,017,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113103 Saddlewalk DrThompsons Station37179
$3,168,145Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118081 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$748,845Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 145049 Rockport AveFranklin37064
$790,000Scales Farmstead Ph3a Pb 72 Pg 103205 Heydon CtNolensville37135
$985,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 623529 Union Village RdThompsons Station37179
$1,486,500Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154533 Turtle Creek DrBrentwood37027
$334,000Fernvale Springs Pb 49 Pg 967112 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$1,167,780Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367308 Crowell DrCollege Grove37046
$1,399,542Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367209 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$659,900Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 314001 Lattigo CtSpring Hill37174
$624,500Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109735 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143020 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$905,000Williamson Est Pb 3 Pg 506425 Johnson Chapel Rd WBrentwood37027
$775,000Wades Grove Sec11 Pb 62 Pg 513029 Foust DrSpring Hill37174
$1,150,000Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57133 Cornerstone CirFranklin37064
$430,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 296042 Pelican WayCollege Grove37046
$793,200Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27323 Millhouse DrFranklin37064
$1,200Cooper Herschel L7104 Cooper LnFairview37062
$400,643Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 592812 Masons CtSpring Hill37174
$435,000Grammer Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 987706 Chester RdFairview37062
$738,000Rogersshire Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 35405 Eastover CtFranklin37064
$412,050Highlands @campbell Sta Sec 2 Ph 4 Pb 49 Pg 273004 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$4,000,0003595 Carothers PkwyFranklin37067
$960,515High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525490 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$253,522West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49807 West End CirFranklin37064
$865,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec4e Pb 62 Pg 92384 Stockwood TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,475,000River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 276012 Johnson Chapel RdBrentwood37027
$1,430,930Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133529 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$395,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 44 Pg 112009 Morrison AveSpring Hill37174
$670,000Riverview Park Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 57925 Lawnview LnFranklin37064
$400,000Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1002977 Augusta Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$3,500,000Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 1508150 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$3,300,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 1101524 Amesbury LnFranklin37069
$454,500Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238076 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$1,135,000Breezeway Sec 5 Pb 58 Pg 128207 Danton CtFranklin37067
$2,150,000Ashlyn Pb 83 Pg 407323 Chilton CtFairview37062
$6,705,0005279 Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$268,500Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 1127344 Planters RdFairview,37062
$1,099,050Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051138 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37067
$1,070,000Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92630 Band DrFranklin37064
$2,615,000Windstone Ph 2 Pb 47 Pg 94846 Windstone BlvdBrentwood37027
$688,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82225 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$690,000Fieldstone Farms Sec F-1 Pb 20 Pg 1491032 Glastonbury DrFranklin37069
$1,375,000Jones J B Pb 29 Pg 868040 Horton HwyArrington37014
$1,045,000Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150206 Fitzgerald StFranklin37064
$1,000,000Pecan Hills Pb 15 Pg 942610 Sherrie StThompson Station37179
$715,000Mckays Mill Sec 11 Pb 32 Pg 1091315 Tilton DrFranklin37067
$510,000Eastview Pb 1 Pg 64 Block C616 Eastview DrFranklin37064
$940,000Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45102 Steeplechase LnNashville37221
$575,000Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b Pb 44 Pg 672521 Hester CtNolensville37135
$200,000Artesian Acres Pb 12 Pg 92015 Artesian DrNolensville37135
$150,000Jones Ray Prop Pb 29 Pg 1291671 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$385,000Hardison Hills Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 1421101 Downs Blvd #245Franklin37064
$415,000Candlewood Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 982605 Matchstick PlSpring Hill37174
$1,800,000Lookaway Farms Sec2 Pb 77 Pg 296149 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$875,000Winterset Woods Sec 5c Pb 56 Pg 1052216 Carouth CtNolensville37135
$318,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 44804 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$1,339,900Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362911 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$1,550,000Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 161110 Scramblers KnobFranklin37069
$600,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51213 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$989,400Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140611 Lockwood LnFranklin37064
$400,000Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1002980 Augusta Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$1,049,777Kings Chapel Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 781204 Old Spring TrlArrington37014
$889,000Temple Hills Sec 12 Pb 22 Pg 73609 Hampden CtFranklin37069
$1,020,000Avalon Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 97307 Wandering CirFranklin37067
$1,050,000Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 1076629 Edgemore DrCollege Grove37046
$2,525,000Summers-camp Pb 74 Pg 1262328 Foxhaven DrFranklin37069
$1,577,226Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 534048 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$850,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119256 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$470,000Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129176 Cavalcade CirFranklin37069
$960,000Walnut Winds Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 86609 Akin CtFranklin37064
$525,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C0111524 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$959,000Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94205 Heathstone CirFranklin37069
$840,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82216 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$765,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15 Pb 61 Pg 1186 Molly Bright LnFranklin37064
$1,000,000Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 463243 Bradfield DrNolensville37135
$654,150Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 38030 Warren DrNolensville37135
$310,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 1311037 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$4,200,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537361 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$345,0007745 Pinewood RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,030,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 Pb 76 Pg 97297 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,850,000Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 5511 Carmel LnBrentwood37027
$788,000Fieldstone Farms Sec N Pb 12 Pg 145720 Shadowlawn CtFranklin37069
$397,300Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 554033 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$687,150June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132622 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$2,179,000Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 172911 Center Ridge CtBrentwood37027
$554,000Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 1277054 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,965,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356065 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,185,000Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 1121537 Richlawn DrBrentwood37027
$730,000Spring Hill Place Sec 7 Pb 45 Pg 341357 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$640,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a Pb 59 Pg 372156 Ravenscourt DrThompsons Station37179
$880,000Crockett Hills Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 298302 Alamo RdBrentwood37027
$977,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113101 Saddlewalk DrSpring Hill37174
$1,675,000Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954605 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,191,746Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367304 Crowell DrFranklin37067
$806,970June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113111 Saddlewalk DrSpring Hill37174
$835,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b Pb 68 Pg 392705 Cloister LnThompsons Station37179
$765,000Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 265013 Evanston WayThompson Station37179
$1,009,270High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975440 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,475,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 701128 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$400,000Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 29 Block B105 Dabney DrFranklin37064
$871,544Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223475 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$900,000Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 31516 Davis DrBrentwood37027
$724,900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4 Pb 58 Pg 677007 Brindle Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$3,700,000Marshall Place Pb 70 Pg 1278909 Palmer Pvt WayBrentwood37027
$686,025Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884031 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$1,150,000Arrington Ridge Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 767036 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$768,000Waters Edge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1362049 Inland DrFranklin37064
$2,565,698Witherspoon Sec7 Pb 75 Pg 849315 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$999,540Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 364018 Edwin RdFranklin37064
$1,130,000Benington Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 691512 Pumpkin Ridge CtNolensville37135
$735,000Carters Pb 81 Pg 64Snowbird Hollow RdFranklin37064
$845,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 149430 Logans CirFranklin37067
$425,000Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 11 Block J329 Ash DrFranklin37064
$1,878,100Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 129540 Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027
$1,200,000Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96601 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$688,800Millgate Pb 42 Pg 121203 Monks WayFranklin37064
$1,505,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 618017 Keats StFranklin37064
$850,000River Rest Est Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 108 Block 21809 Blue Springs CtFranklin37069
$4,985,000Overlook Park Pb 55 Pg 399015 Overlook BlvdBrentwood37027
$770,000Creekstone Commons Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 10425 Valley View DrFranklin37064
$2,075,000Taramore Ph 4 Pb 55 Pg 369520 Elgin WayBrentwood37027
$2,000,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547505 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$809,000Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147419 Sir John CtFranklin37064
$356,400Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851953 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$440,000Retreat At Tollgate Villag2000 Newark Ln H-201Thompsons Station37179
$475,000Burtonwood Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 302924 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$950,000Foxland Hall Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 836014 Foxland DrBrentwood37027

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here