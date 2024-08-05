Williamson County Property Transfers July 15, 2024

See where houses and property sold for July 15-19, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,300,000
|Nashville Const Co Inc Pb 79 Pg 68
|5512 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10
|1065 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$759,900
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1b Pb 61 Pg 122
|8048 Warren Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,937,500
|Glen Abbey Sec2 Pb 63 Pg 43
|9504 Glenfiddich Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$542,000
|Burtonwood Add Ph 3 Pb 43 Pg 77
|7001 Thrush Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$795,000
|Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119
|438 Edenfield Pass
|Nolensville
|37135
|$442,000
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74
|614 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000
|Sunset Manor Add Pb 75 Pg 302 Block C
|422 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000
|Meadowview Est Pb 7 Pg 46
|4021 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$459,770
|Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55
|1020 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,135,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140
|2085 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Sec8 Pb 46 Pg 19
|1004 Briggs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$252,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2658 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,235,480
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6048 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$574,000
|Towne Village At Tollgate
|1970 Newark Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$857,631
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|207 Asterwood Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$620,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 27 Pb 40 Pg 13
|1101 Hudson Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,017,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|103 Saddlewalk Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,168,145
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8081 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$748,845
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|5049 Rockport Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a Pb 72 Pg 103
|205 Heydon Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$985,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62
|3529 Union Village Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,486,500
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154
|533 Turtle Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$334,000
|Fernvale Springs Pb 49 Pg 96
|7112 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,167,780
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7308 Crowell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,399,542
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7209 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$659,900
|Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31
|4001 Lattigo Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$624,500
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109
|735 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3020 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$905,000
|Williamson Est Pb 3 Pg 50
|6425 Johnson Chapel Rd W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$775,000
|Wades Grove Sec11 Pb 62 Pg 51
|3029 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,150,000
|Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57
|133 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29
|6042 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$793,200
|Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27
|323 Millhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200
|Cooper Herschel L
|7104 Cooper Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$400,643
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 59
|2812 Masons Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$435,000
|Grammer Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 98
|7706 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$738,000
|Rogersshire Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 35
|405 Eastover Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$412,050
|Highlands @campbell Sta Sec 2 Ph 4 Pb 49 Pg 27
|3004 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,000,000
|3595 Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|37067
|$960,515
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5490 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$253,522
|West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49
|807 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$865,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4e Pb 62 Pg 9
|2384 Stockwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,475,000
|River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27
|6012 Johnson Chapel Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,430,930
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3529 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$395,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 44 Pg 11
|2009 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$670,000
|Riverview Park Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 57
|925 Lawnview Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 100
|2977 Augusta Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,500,000
|Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150
|8150 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,300,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110
|1524 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$454,500
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8076 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,135,000
|Breezeway Sec 5 Pb 58 Pg 128
|207 Danton Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,150,000
|Ashlyn Pb 83 Pg 40
|7323 Chilton Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$6,705,000
|5279 Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$268,500
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 112
|7344 Planters Rd
|Fairview,
|37062
|$1,099,050
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1138 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,070,000
|Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92
|630 Band Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,615,000
|Windstone Ph 2 Pb 47 Pg 94
|846 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$688,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82
|225 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$690,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec F-1 Pb 20 Pg 149
|1032 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,375,000
|Jones J B Pb 29 Pg 86
|8040 Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,045,000
|Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150
|206 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Pecan Hills Pb 15 Pg 94
|2610 Sherrie St
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$715,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 11 Pb 32 Pg 109
|1315 Tilton Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$510,000
|Eastview Pb 1 Pg 64 Block C
|616 Eastview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000
|Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45
|102 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$575,000
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b Pb 44 Pg 67
|2521 Hester Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$200,000
|Artesian Acres Pb 12 Pg 9
|2015 Artesian Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$150,000
|Jones Ray Prop Pb 29 Pg 129
|1671 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$385,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 142
|1101 Downs Blvd #245
|Franklin
|37064
|$415,000
|Candlewood Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 98
|2605 Matchstick Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,800,000
|Lookaway Farms Sec2 Pb 77 Pg 29
|6149 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$875,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 5c Pb 56 Pg 105
|2216 Carouth Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$318,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 44
|804 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,339,900
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2911 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,550,000
|Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 16
|1110 Scramblers Knob
|Franklin
|37069
|$600,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51
|213 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$989,400
|Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140
|611 Lockwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 100
|2980 Augusta Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,049,777
|Kings Chapel Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 78
|1204 Old Spring Trl
|Arrington
|37014
|$889,000
|Temple Hills Sec 12 Pb 22 Pg 73
|609 Hampden Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,020,000
|Avalon Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 97
|307 Wandering Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,050,000
|Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107
|6629 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,525,000
|Summers-camp Pb 74 Pg 126
|2328 Foxhaven Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,577,226
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 53
|4048 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9256 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$470,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129
|176 Cavalcade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$960,000
|Walnut Winds Sec 4 Pb 22 Pg 86
|609 Akin Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C011
|1524 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$959,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94
|205 Heathstone Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$840,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82
|216 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$765,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15 Pb 61 Pg 11
|86 Molly Bright Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 46
|3243 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$654,150
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 3
|8030 Warren Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$310,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 131
|1037 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,200,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7361 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$345,000
|7745 Pinewood Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,030,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 Pb 76 Pg 9
|7297 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,850,000
|Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 55
|11 Carmel Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$788,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec N Pb 12 Pg 145
|720 Shadowlawn Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$397,300
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55
|4033 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$687,150
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2622 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,179,000
|Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 172
|911 Center Ridge Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$554,000
|Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127
|7054 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,965,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6065 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,185,000
|Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 112
|1537 Richlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$730,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 7 Pb 45 Pg 34
|1357 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$640,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a Pb 59 Pg 37
|2156 Ravenscourt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$880,000
|Crockett Hills Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 29
|8302 Alamo Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$977,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|101 Saddlewalk Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,675,000
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4605 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,191,746
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7304 Crowell Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$806,970
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|111 Saddlewalk Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$835,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b Pb 68 Pg 39
|2705 Cloister Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$765,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 26
|5013 Evanston Way
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$1,009,270
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5440 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,475,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|1128 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$400,000
|Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 29 Block B
|105 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$871,544
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3475 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$900,000
|Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 31
|516 Davis Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$724,900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4 Pb 58 Pg 67
|7007 Brindle Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,700,000
|Marshall Place Pb 70 Pg 127
|8909 Palmer Pvt Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$686,025
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4031 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000
|Arrington Ridge Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 76
|7036 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$768,000
|Waters Edge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 136
|2049 Inland Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,565,698
|Witherspoon Sec7 Pb 75 Pg 84
|9315 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$999,540
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|4018 Edwin Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,130,000
|Benington Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 69
|1512 Pumpkin Ridge Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$735,000
|Carters Pb 81 Pg 64
|Snowbird Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$845,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 149
|430 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$425,000
|Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 11 Block J
|329 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,878,100
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|9540 Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|601 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$688,800
|Millgate Pb 42 Pg 121
|203 Monks Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,505,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61
|8017 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|River Rest Est Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 108 Block 2
|1809 Blue Springs Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$4,985,000
|Overlook Park Pb 55 Pg 39
|9015 Overlook Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$770,000
|Creekstone Commons Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 10
|425 Valley View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,075,000
|Taramore Ph 4 Pb 55 Pg 36
|9520 Elgin Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7505 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$809,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147
|419 Sir John Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$356,400
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1953 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$440,000
|Retreat At Tollgate Villag
|2000 Newark Ln H-201
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,000
|Burtonwood Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 30
|2924 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 83
|6014 Foxland Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
