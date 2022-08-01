Williamson County Property Transfers July 11

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for July 11-15, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,300,000.00Brenthaven Sec 81618 Primm DrBrentwood37027
$3,250,000.00Cool Springs West Sec 53075 Mallory LnFranklin37067
$790,000.00Amelia Park Sec41350 Fairbanks StFranklin37067
$1,700,000.00Brentmeade Est 10721 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$795,000.00Polk Place Sec 6145 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$1,375,000.00Benington 2 Sec1204 Belgian RdNolensville37135
$950,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec262053 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$730,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 31506 Kemah CtBrentwood37027
$2,153,855.00Westhaven Sec573013 Conar StFranklin37064
$15,100,000.00Medical Commons Of4792 Main StSpring Hill37174
$830,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec17032 Balcolm CtCollege Grove37046
$2,265,355.00Grove Sec 149001 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$3,499,000.00Mcguire Stacy3040 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,343,290.00Kings Chapel Sec114708 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$34,656.00Berry FarmsReams Fleming BlvdFranklin37064
$970,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3400 Chamberlain Park LnFranklin37069
$3,750,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27349 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,320,000.00Westhaven Sec 1204 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$25,100,000.00Carothers Crossing Storage5070 Carothers PkwysFranklin37067
$2,000,000.001629 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$1,734,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec11Gracious DrFranklin37064
$830,000.00Lincoln Square Condo3326 Aspen Grove Dr #312Franklin37067
$1,200,000.00Ellington Park Sec 41245 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$852,500.00Concord Crossing Sec 29924 Lodestone DrBrentwood37027
$630,000.00Meadowgreen Acres405 Meadowgreen DrFranklin37069
$300,000.00Blackberry Ridge5012 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$644,485.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164072 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$300,000.00Blackberry Ridge5025 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$175,000.00Harris & Cunningham7260 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$425,000.00Glenhaven 100 Sec 17319 Cumberland DrFairview37062
$6,250,000.00Royal Oaks Business Park133 Holiday CtFranklin37067
$625,000.00Battle Ground Park202 Battle AveFranklin37064
$775,000.005611 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$704,500.00Pray1153 Carter StFranklin37064
$750,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 16114 Generals Way CtFranklin37064
$1,600,000.00Campbell Sta Comm Sec 52206 Spedale CtSpring Hill37174
$287,000.00Newport Meadows307 Newport Meadows CirThompsons Station37179
$3,096,719.00Westhaven Sec54819 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$1,850,000.00Belle Rive504 Abbey DrBrentwood37027
$537,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b3004 Lona CtSpring Hill37174
$825,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 71300 Charing Cross CirFranklin37064
$258,000.00Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1405 Dakota DrSpring Hill37174
$4,780,000.00Mint Springs FarmNolensville RdBrentwood37027
$500,000.00Aston Woods Sec 22628 Hansford DrThompsons Station37179
$688,498.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164077 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$1,725,000.00Inglehame Farms Sec 29006 Grey Pointe CtBrentwood37027
$435,000.00Hill Est304 Ash DrFranklin37064
$410,000.00West Meade Sec 2103 Sherwood TerFranklin37064
$441,000.00Baker Springs Sec 11242 Baker Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$1,175,000.00Breckston Park Sec 1713 Amberwood PlNashville37221
$560,000.003011 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$206,000.00Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #a-4Franklin37064
$1,713,000.00Montclair Sec 21710 Danforth Park CloseBrentwood37027
$3,485,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 5756 Sinclair CirBrentwood37027
$1,250,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32225 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$590,000.00Cedarhill232 Granger View CirFranklin37064
$1,900,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 19603 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$1,020,000.00Cornerstone115 Cornerstone CirFranklin37064
$2,350,000.00Westhaven Sec573024 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,650,000.00Burning Tree Farms Sec28104 Schweitzer PlaceArrington37014
$525,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d2102 Roderick Pl WFranklin37064
$950,000.00Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec32021 Brisbane DrSpring Hill37174
$700,000.00Murfreesboro Rd Ahl4627 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$800,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 211109 Waverly PlaceFranklin37067
$500,000.00Witt Hill Sec 21729 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$1,125,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33344 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$630,500.00Governors Club Ph 111 Tradition LnBrentwood37027
$715,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B148 Bluebell WayFranklin37064
$980,000.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a1315 Craigleigh DrNolensville37135
$754,900.00Tollgate Village Sec153275 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$887,565.00Arrington Ridge Sec27261 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$2,015,000.00Swansons Ridge1715 Swansons Ridge DrFranklin37064
$1,375,000.00Montclair Sec 28337 Lochinver Park LnBrentwood37027
$359,900.00Shirebrook Ph2405 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$375,000.00Cadet Homes104 Reveille CtFranklin37064
$819,000.00Cedarmont Farms Sec 12015 Cedarmont DrFranklin37067
$795,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph47024 Brindle Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$1,675,000.00Kings Chapel Sec84649 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,450,000.00Stephens Valley Sec71224 Luckett RdNashville37221
$768,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec N509 Caselton CtFranklin37069
$631,400.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2631 Mer Rouge DrNolensville37135
$2,750,000.00Witherspoon Sec49224 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$700,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec W112 Ben Brush CirFranklin37069
$999,999.00Oakwood Est Sec 42239 Oakwood RdFranklin37064
$785,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 121357 Tilton DrFranklin37067
$886,013.00Brixworth Ph7a8009 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$5,200,000.00River Oaks Sec 5317 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$1,000,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 79213 Brushboro DrBrentwood37027
$875,000.00Stonebrook Sec 9409 Cobblestone CtNolensville37135
$528,775.00Audubon Cove7407 Hemen WayFairview37062
$660,000.00311 S Margin StFranklin37064
$975,000.00West End Circle704 West End CirFranklin37064
$975,000.00West End Circle704 West End CirFranklin37064
$1,300,000.00Highland View Ph 2706 Roantree DrBrentwood37027
$797,000.00Sweetbriar Ph47214 Sweetbriar LnFairview37062
$950,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 5c2313 Carouth CtNolensville37135
$795,105.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144016 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$430,100.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11508 Teil DrFranklin37064
$852,400.00Arrington Ridge Sec27073 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$935,000.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 6805 Piccadilly DrNolensville37135
$995,000.00Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1140 Lodge Hall RdNolensville37135
$586,500.00Monticello Sec 2101 Williamsburg PlFranklin37064
$285,000.00Warren Park Condos514 N Petway St #303Franklin37064
$527,900.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2089 Branford Place 103Thompsons Station37179
$200,000.00Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #b-4Franklin37064
$225,000.00Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #b-5Franklin37064
$2,100,000.00Hampton Reserve Sec 39562 Yellow Finch CtBrentwood37027
$1,475,000.00Heritage Pointe2125 Homestead LnFranklin37064
$860,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 43051 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$3,000,000.00Troubadour Sec68225 Jolene DrThompsons Station37179
$575,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 5182 Cavalry DrFranklin37064
$6,100,000.00Maryland Farms Sec 465106 Maryland WayBrentwood37027
$665,000.00Baronswood Sec 2361 Baronswood DrNolensville37135
$2,995,000.00Gordon Tommie Est7676 Oscar Green RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,255,000.00Charlton Green Sec 3103 Ashlawn CtFranklin37064
$593,000.00Audubon Cove7317 Audubon CvFairview37062
$273,500.00Westhaven Sec451060 Clifton StFranklin37064
$728,000.00Concord Country Est Sec 11200 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwood37027
$325,000.00Annecy Ph11037 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$2,500,000.001168 Waller RdBrentwood37027

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here