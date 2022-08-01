Williamson County Property Transfers July 11

See where houses and property sold for July 11-15, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,300,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 8 1618 Primm Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,250,000.00 Cool Springs West Sec 5 3075 Mallory Ln Franklin 37067 $790,000.00 Amelia Park Sec4 1350 Fairbanks St Franklin 37067 $1,700,000.00 Brentmeade Est 10 721 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $795,000.00 Polk Place Sec 6 145 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $1,375,000.00 Benington 2 Sec1 204 Belgian Rd Nolensville 37135 $950,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 2053 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $730,000.00 Chestnut Springs Sec 3 1506 Kemah Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,153,855.00 Westhaven Sec57 3013 Conar St Franklin 37064 $15,100,000.00 Medical Commons Of 4792 Main St Spring Hill 37174 $830,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 7032 Balcolm Ct College Grove 37046 $2,265,355.00 Grove Sec 14 9001 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $3,499,000.00 Mcguire Stacy 3040 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,343,290.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4708 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $34,656.00 Berry Farms Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin 37064 $970,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3 400 Chamberlain Park Ln Franklin 37069 $3,750,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7349 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,320,000.00 Westhaven Sec 1 204 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $25,100,000.00 Carothers Crossing Storage 5070 Carothers Pkwys Franklin 37067 $2,000,000.00 1629 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $1,734,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $830,000.00 Lincoln Square Condo 3326 Aspen Grove Dr #312 Franklin 37067 $1,200,000.00 Ellington Park Sec 4 1245 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $852,500.00 Concord Crossing Sec 2 9924 Lodestone Dr Brentwood 37027 $630,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 405 Meadowgreen Dr Franklin 37069 $300,000.00 Blackberry Ridge 5012 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $644,485.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4072 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $300,000.00 Blackberry Ridge 5025 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $175,000.00 Harris & Cunningham 7260 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $425,000.00 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 7319 Cumberland Dr Fairview 37062 $6,250,000.00 Royal Oaks Business Park 133 Holiday Ct Franklin 37067 $625,000.00 Battle Ground Park 202 Battle Ave Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 5611 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $704,500.00 Pray 1153 Carter St Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 16 114 Generals Way Ct Franklin 37064 $1,600,000.00 Campbell Sta Comm Sec 5 2206 Spedale Ct Spring Hill 37174 $287,000.00 Newport Meadows 307 Newport Meadows Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $3,096,719.00 Westhaven Sec54 819 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,850,000.00 Belle Rive 504 Abbey Dr Brentwood 37027 $537,000.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b 3004 Lona Ct Spring Hill 37174 $825,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 7 1300 Charing Cross Cir Franklin 37064 $258,000.00 Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1 405 Dakota Dr Spring Hill 37174 $4,780,000.00 Mint Springs Farm Nolensville Rd Brentwood 37027 $500,000.00 Aston Woods Sec 2 2628 Hansford Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $688,498.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4077 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,725,000.00 Inglehame Farms Sec 2 9006 Grey Pointe Ct Brentwood 37027 $435,000.00 Hill Est 304 Ash Dr Franklin 37064 $410,000.00 West Meade Sec 2 103 Sherwood Ter Franklin 37064 $441,000.00 Baker Springs Sec 1 1242 Baker Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,175,000.00 Breckston Park Sec 1 713 Amberwood Pl Nashville 37221 $560,000.00 3011 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $206,000.00 Indian Springs Condos 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #a-4 Franklin 37064 $1,713,000.00 Montclair Sec 2 1710 Danforth Park Close Brentwood 37027 $3,485,000.00 Princeton Hills Sec 5 756 Sinclair Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 225 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $590,000.00 Cedarhill 232 Granger View Cir Franklin 37064 $1,900,000.00 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 1 9603 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,020,000.00 Cornerstone 115 Cornerstone Cir Franklin 37064 $2,350,000.00 Westhaven Sec57 3024 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,650,000.00 Burning Tree Farms Sec2 8104 Schweitzer Place Arrington 37014 $525,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d 2102 Roderick Pl W Franklin 37064 $950,000.00 Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3 2021 Brisbane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $700,000.00 Murfreesboro Rd Ahl 4627 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $800,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 21 1109 Waverly Place Franklin 37067 $500,000.00 Witt Hill Sec 2 1729 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,125,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33 344 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $630,500.00 Governors Club Ph 11 1 Tradition Ln Brentwood 37027 $715,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec B 148 Bluebell Way Franklin 37064 $980,000.00 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a 1315 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $754,900.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3275 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $887,565.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7261 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $2,015,000.00 Swansons Ridge 1715 Swansons Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,375,000.00 Montclair Sec 2 8337 Lochinver Park Ln Brentwood 37027 $359,900.00 Shirebrook Ph2 405 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $375,000.00 Cadet Homes 104 Reveille Ct Franklin 37064 $819,000.00 Cedarmont Farms Sec 1 2015 Cedarmont Dr Franklin 37067 $795,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4 7024 Brindle Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,675,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec8 4649 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,450,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1224 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $768,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec N 509 Caselton Ct Franklin 37069 $631,400.00 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2 631 Mer Rouge Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,750,000.00 Witherspoon Sec4 9224 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $700,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec W 112 Ben Brush Cir Franklin 37069 $999,999.00 Oakwood Est Sec 4 2239 Oakwood Rd Franklin 37064 $785,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 12 1357 Tilton Dr Franklin 37067 $886,013.00 Brixworth Ph7a 8009 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $5,200,000.00 River Oaks Sec 5 317 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 7 9213 Brushboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $875,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 9 409 Cobblestone Ct Nolensville 37135 $528,775.00 Audubon Cove 7407 Hemen Way Fairview 37062 $660,000.00 311 S Margin St Franklin 37064 $975,000.00 West End Circle 704 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $1,300,000.00 Highland View Ph 2 706 Roantree Dr Brentwood 37027 $797,000.00 Sweetbriar Ph4 7214 Sweetbriar Ln Fairview 37062 $950,000.00 Winterset Woods Sec 5c 2313 Carouth Ct Nolensville 37135 $795,105.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4016 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $430,100.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1508 Teil Dr Franklin 37064 $852,400.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7073 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $935,000.00 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 6 805 Piccadilly Dr Nolensville 37135 $995,000.00 Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 140 Lodge Hall Rd Nolensville 37135 $586,500.00 Monticello Sec 2 101 Williamsburg Pl Franklin 37064 $285,000.00 Warren Park Condos 514 N Petway St #303 Franklin 37064 $527,900.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2089 Branford Place 103 Thompsons Station 37179 $200,000.00 Indian Springs Condos 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #b-4 Franklin 37064 $225,000.00 Indian Springs Condos 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #b-5 Franklin 37064 $2,100,000.00 Hampton Reserve Sec 3 9562 Yellow Finch Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,475,000.00 Heritage Pointe 2125 Homestead Ln Franklin 37064 $860,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 4 3051 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $3,000,000.00 Troubadour Sec6 8225 Jolene Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $575,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 5 182 Cavalry Dr Franklin 37064 $6,100,000.00 Maryland Farms Sec 46 5106 Maryland Way Brentwood 37027 $665,000.00 Baronswood Sec 2 361 Baronswood Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,995,000.00 Gordon Tommie Est 7676 Oscar Green Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,255,000.00 Charlton Green Sec 3 103 Ashlawn Ct Franklin 37064 $593,000.00 Audubon Cove 7317 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $273,500.00 Westhaven Sec45 1060 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $728,000.00 Concord Country Est Sec 1 1200 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood 37027 $325,000.00 Annecy Ph1 1037 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $2,500,000.00 1168 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027