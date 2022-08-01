Williamson County Property Transfers July 11

See where houses and property sold for July 11-15, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,300,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 8
|1618 Primm Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,250,000.00
|Cool Springs West Sec 5
|3075 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$790,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec4
|1350 Fairbanks St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,700,000.00
|Brentmeade Est 10
|721 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$795,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 6
|145 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,375,000.00
|Benington 2 Sec1
|204 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$950,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26
|2053 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 3
|1506 Kemah Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,153,855.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3013 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$15,100,000.00
|Medical Commons Of
|4792 Main St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$830,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|7032 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,265,355.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9001 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,499,000.00
|Mcguire Stacy
|3040 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,343,290.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4708 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$34,656.00
|Berry Farms
|Reams Fleming Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$970,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3
|400 Chamberlain Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,750,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7349 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,320,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 1
|204 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$25,100,000.00
|Carothers Crossing Storage
|5070 Carothers Pkwys
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,000,000.00
|1629 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,734,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec11
|Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$830,000.00
|Lincoln Square Condo
|3326 Aspen Grove Dr #312
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,200,000.00
|Ellington Park Sec 4
|1245 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$852,500.00
|Concord Crossing Sec 2
|9924 Lodestone Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$630,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|405 Meadowgreen Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$300,000.00
|Blackberry Ridge
|5012 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$644,485.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4072 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$300,000.00
|Blackberry Ridge
|5025 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$175,000.00
|Harris & Cunningham
|7260 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$425,000.00
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1
|7319 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$6,250,000.00
|Royal Oaks Business Park
|133 Holiday Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$625,000.00
|Battle Ground Park
|202 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|5611 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$704,500.00
|Pray
|1153 Carter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 16
|114 Generals Way Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000.00
|Campbell Sta Comm Sec 5
|2206 Spedale Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$287,000.00
|Newport Meadows
|307 Newport Meadows Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,096,719.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|819 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000.00
|Belle Rive
|504 Abbey Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$537,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b
|3004 Lona Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7
|1300 Charing Cross Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$258,000.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1
|405 Dakota Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,780,000.00
|Mint Springs Farm
|Nolensville Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 2
|2628 Hansford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$688,498.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4077 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,725,000.00
|Inglehame Farms Sec 2
|9006 Grey Pointe Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$435,000.00
|Hill Est
|304 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$410,000.00
|West Meade Sec 2
|103 Sherwood Ter
|Franklin
|37064
|$441,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 1
|1242 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,175,000.00
|Breckston Park Sec 1
|713 Amberwood Pl
|Nashville
|37221
|$560,000.00
|3011 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$206,000.00
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #a-4
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,713,000.00
|Montclair Sec 2
|1710 Danforth Park Close
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,485,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 5
|756 Sinclair Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32
|225 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$590,000.00
|Cedarhill
|232 Granger View Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 1
|9603 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,020,000.00
|Cornerstone
|115 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,350,000.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3024 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000.00
|Burning Tree Farms Sec2
|8104 Schweitzer Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$525,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d
|2102 Roderick Pl W
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3
|2021 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$700,000.00
|Murfreesboro Rd Ahl
|4627 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$800,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 21
|1109 Waverly Place
|Franklin
|37067
|$500,000.00
|Witt Hill Sec 2
|1729 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,125,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33
|344 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,500.00
|Governors Club Ph 11
|1 Tradition Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$715,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|148 Bluebell Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$980,000.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a
|1315 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$754,900.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3275 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$887,565.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7261 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,015,000.00
|Swansons Ridge
|1715 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,375,000.00
|Montclair Sec 2
|8337 Lochinver Park Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$359,900.00
|Shirebrook Ph2
|405 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$375,000.00
|Cadet Homes
|104 Reveille Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$819,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Sec 1
|2015 Cedarmont Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$795,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4
|7024 Brindle Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,675,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4649 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,450,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1224 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$768,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec N
|509 Caselton Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$631,400.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2
|631 Mer Rouge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,750,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9224 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec W
|112 Ben Brush Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$999,999.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 4
|2239 Oakwood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$785,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 12
|1357 Tilton Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$886,013.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8009 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$5,200,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 5
|317 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 7
|9213 Brushboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$875,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 9
|409 Cobblestone Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$528,775.00
|Audubon Cove
|7407 Hemen Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$660,000.00
|311 S Margin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000.00
|West End Circle
|704 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000.00
|Highland View Ph 2
|706 Roantree Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$797,000.00
|Sweetbriar Ph4
|7214 Sweetbriar Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$950,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 5c
|2313 Carouth Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$795,105.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4016 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$430,100.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1508 Teil Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$852,400.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7073 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$935,000.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 6
|805 Piccadilly Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$995,000.00
|Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1
|140 Lodge Hall Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$586,500.00
|Monticello Sec 2
|101 Williamsburg Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$285,000.00
|Warren Park Condos
|514 N Petway St #303
|Franklin
|37064
|$527,900.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2089 Branford Place 103
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$200,000.00
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #b-4
|Franklin
|37064
|$225,000.00
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #b-5
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000.00
|Hampton Reserve Sec 3
|9562 Yellow Finch Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,475,000.00
|Heritage Pointe
|2125 Homestead Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$860,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 4
|3051 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,000,000.00
|Troubadour Sec6
|8225 Jolene Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$575,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 5
|182 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,100,000.00
|Maryland Farms Sec 46
|5106 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$665,000.00
|Baronswood Sec 2
|361 Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,995,000.00
|Gordon Tommie Est
|7676 Oscar Green Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,255,000.00
|Charlton Green Sec 3
|103 Ashlawn Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$593,000.00
|Audubon Cove
|7317 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$273,500.00
|Westhaven Sec45
|1060 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$728,000.00
|Concord Country Est Sec 1
|1200 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$325,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1037 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,500,000.00
|1168 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027