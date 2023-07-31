Williamson County Property Transfers July 10

See where houses and property sold for July 10-14, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionProperty AddressProperty
$21,750,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec264025 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$7,200,000Stream Valley Sec9303 Oberlin CtFranklin37064
$4,988,575Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 23136 Langley DrFranklin37064
$4,516,148Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c3048 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$3,900,000Westhaven Sec 445044 Nelson DrFranklin37064
$3,500,000Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a2812 Masons CtSpring Hill37174
$3,350,000Whispering Wind Ph27601 Whispering Wind LnFairview37062
$3,000,000Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec21585 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179
$2,810,000Lockwood Glen Sec12301 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$2,566,680Country Club Est7009 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$2,554,000Brentwood Hills Sec 45012 Ashby DrBrentwood37027
$2,400,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec33079 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$2,300,000Westhaven Sec 1300 Addison AveFranklin37064
$1,900,000Hearth At FranklinFulton Greer LnFranklin37064
$1,832,840Stephens Valley Sec71228 Luckett RdNashville37221
$1,825,000School Manor502 Figuers DrFranklin37064
$1,821,450Daventry Sec13233 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$1,772,500Raintree Forest Reserve1544 Richlawn DrBrentwood37027
$1,760,000Residences Of Grant Park212 Grant Park DrFranklin37067
$1,750,000Terravista Sec15020 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,649,475Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 47020 Scenicview CtBrentwood37027
$1,600,000Pine Creek Sec13009 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$1,575,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b1664 Hampshire PlaceThompsons Station37179
$1,550,000Stream Valley Sec162061 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$1,545,000Wynwood Park Ph17123 Frances StFairview37062
$1,530,000Grove Sec158865 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$1,455,000Shadow Creek @355 Shadow Creek DrBrentwood37027
$1,440,000Campbell Station Sec 23044 O'hallorn DrSpring Hill37174
$1,400,000230 3rd Ave SFranklin37064
$1,400,000River Rest Sec 1202 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$1,375,000Mckays Mill Sec 191311 Pemberton Heights DrFranklin37067
$1,360,000Stonebrook Sec 8865 Stonebrook BlvdNolensville37135
$1,325,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec331013 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$1,275,000Whitehall Farms Sec 31070 Whitehall DrFranklin37069
$1,225,000Amelia Park Sec 21138 Amelia Park DrFranklin37067
$1,190,000Stonebrook Sec 13-c708 Stonecastle PlNolensville37135
$1,175,000Crowne Pointe Sec 63009 Liverpool DrThompsons Station37179
$1,160,000Meadowgreen Acres222 Stable RdFranklin37069
$1,150,000Temple Ridge Est Sec 11116 Temple Ridge CtNashville37221
$1,120,2507518 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$1,075,000Stephens Valley Sec8Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$1,069,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec271025 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$1,040,000Arrington Retreat Sec41100 Waterbridge DrNolensville37135
$1,006,280Pine Creek Sec1Pine Creek DrFranklin37064
$1,000,000Grove Sec 149048 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$992,000River Rest Est Sec 41024 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$987,190Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 37149 Willow CtBrentwood37027
$979,900Harpeth School Rd4514 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$977,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a2994 Polo Club RdNashville37221
$975,000Temple Hills Sec 1181 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$965,000Valhalla Ph 2751 Valhalla LnBrentwood37027
$960,000Kings Chapel Sec134709 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$960,000Mckays Mill Section 371241 Broadgate DrFranklin37067
$959,000Cottonwood Est409 Martin CtFranklin37069
$950,000Westhaven Sec 405102 Donovan StFranklin37064
$930,000Garner Inv Llc1010 Garner Hall Pvt LnFranklin37064
$929,0003478 Sweeney Hollow RdFranklin37064
$920,000Benington 2 Sec1205 Belgian RdNolensville37135
$920,000Brixworth Ph61124 Brixworth DrSpring Hill37174
$914,495Redwing Farms Sec 21003 Shannon LnFranklin37064
$912,000Lookaway Farms Sec16201 Tall Timbers RdFranklin37067
$900,000Stream Valley Sec 65006 Rockport AveFranklin37064
$890,000Grove Sec 26205 Lynch LnCollege Grove37046
$885,000Cornerstone153 Cornerstone CirFranklin37064
$869,0004030 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$850,000Avenue Downs Sec12772 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$829,000Avenue Downs Sec 22911 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$825,0004030 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$820,000Indian Point Sec 49208 Shawnee TrlBrentwood37027
$819,000Brenthaven Sec 48012 Knoll CtBrentwood37027
$815,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 39621 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$800,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 1721 Brentwood PointeBrentwood370027
$793,000Cumberland Estates Ph41037 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$780,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph104114 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$770,000Brookfield Sec 199954 Lodestone DrBrentwood37027
$755,000Inglehame Farms Sec 61826 Bronwyn CtBrentwood37027
$731,000Hyde Justice Farm3751 Old Charlotte PkFranklin37069
$725,000Falcon Creek Sec 2202 Golden Leaf CtFranklin37067
$719,900Bluebird Hollow Ph13023 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$710,000Fieldstone Farms Sec F-11014 Glastonbury DrFranklin37069
$710,000Governors Club The Ph 19 Crooked Stick LnBrentwood37027
$700,000Echo1701 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$695,000Littlebury Sec33348 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$689,900Kings Chapel Sec134705 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$685,000Burberry Glen Ph2724 Ravensdowne DrNolensville37135
$656,700Brenthaven Sec 51422 Brenthaven DrBrentwood37027
$655,000Legends Ridge Add Sec 11000 Chapel Lake CirFranklin37069
$650,000Oakwood Est Sec 12218 Castlewood DrFranklin37064
$645,000Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 1231 Irvine LnFranklin37064
$640,000West End Circle809 West End CirFranklin37064
$635,000Falls Grove Sec67069 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$625,000Westhaven Sec61Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$625,0002432 Fly RdNolensville37135
$610,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec253024 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$605,000Annecy Ph12210 Broadway StNolensville37135
$604,349Laurelbrooke Sec 131801 Waterstone CtFranklin37069
$589,000Bridgeton Park Sec 11283 Bridgeton Park DrBrentwood37027
$575,000Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #q-5Franklin37064
$565,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 2633 Post Oak CirBrentwood37027
$565,000Sullivan Farms Sec E322 Stillcreek DrFranklin37064
$550,000Brandenburg7300 Brandenburg CvFairview37062
$549,900Spencer Creek Place1114 Gray Fox LnFranklin37069
$544,900Cross Pointe9005 Pointe Cross LnBrentwood37027
$535,000Tollgate Village Sec153303 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$527,5001519 Chapman LnSpring Hill37174
$512,000Caldwell Est Sec 1304 Springhouse CirFranklin37067
$503,960Silver Stream Farm Sec 4b2263 Dominick DrNolensville37135
$500,000Carondelet Sec 19014 Carondelet PlBrentwood37027
$485,000Woodside Ph3 Sec21026 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$485,000Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #e-1Franklin37064
$475,000Sutherland Sec 32863 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179
$467,000St Marlo Sec25625 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$457,830Tanyard Springs Ph 34004 Williford WaySpring Hill37174
$450,000Wades Grove Sec 3-a2008 Katach CtSpring Hill37174
$450,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec47561 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$450,000Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 14872 Powder Spring RdNolensville37135
$438,9004295 Pate RdFranklin37064
$435,000Waters Edge Sec61101 Crisp Spring DrFranklin37064
$425,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec153021 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$418,000Grove Sec 26247 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$409,900St Marlo Sec46536 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$400,000High Park Hill Sec15435 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$380,000Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b1209 White Rock RdSpring Hill37174
$375,000Mckays Mill Sec 241917 Montgomery WayFranklin37067
$365,000Annandale Sec 79281 Wardley Park LnBrentwood37027
$365,0007921 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$360,0006051 Rural Plains Cir 203Franklin37064
$350,000Carlisle Sec 21431 Primrose LnFranklin37064
$349,0001408 Adams StFranklin37064
$317,500Concord Realty914 Bluff RdBrentwood37027
$285,000Falcon Creek Sec 21015 Meandering WayFranklin37067
$264,000Sullivan Farms Sec E303 Findon CtFranklin37064
$260,000Burtonwood Ph 51206 Eagles Rest CtSpring Hill37174
$235,000Fernvale Heights Ph 37480 Christopher StFairview37062
$215,000Kings Chapel Sec 124784 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$171,443Kings Crossing1387 Moonlight TrlBrentwood37027
$150,000Morgan Farms Sec51843 Wadebridge WayBrentwood37027

