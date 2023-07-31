Williamson County Property Transfers July 10

See where houses and property sold for July 10-14, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Property Address Property $21,750,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 4025 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $7,200,000 Stream Valley Sec9 303 Oberlin Ct Franklin 37064 $4,988,575 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 3136 Langley Dr Franklin 37064 $4,516,148 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c 3048 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $3,900,000 Westhaven Sec 44 5044 Nelson Dr Franklin 37064 $3,500,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a 2812 Masons Ct Spring Hill 37174 $3,350,000 Whispering Wind Ph2 7601 Whispering Wind Ln Fairview 37062 $3,000,000 Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2 1585 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,810,000 Lockwood Glen Sec12 301 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $2,566,680 Country Club Est 7009 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,554,000 Brentwood Hills Sec 4 5012 Ashby Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 3079 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $2,300,000 Westhaven Sec 1 300 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $1,900,000 Hearth At Franklin Fulton Greer Ln Franklin 37064 $1,832,840 Stephens Valley Sec7 1228 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $1,825,000 School Manor 502 Figuers Dr Franklin 37064 $1,821,450 Daventry Sec1 3233 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $1,772,500 Raintree Forest Reserve 1544 Richlawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,760,000 Residences Of Grant Park 212 Grant Park Dr Franklin 37067 $1,750,000 Terravista Sec1 5020 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,649,475 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 4 7020 Scenicview Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000 Pine Creek Sec1 3009 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $1,575,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b 1664 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station 37179 $1,550,000 Stream Valley Sec16 2061 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,545,000 Wynwood Park Ph1 7123 Frances St Fairview 37062 $1,530,000 Grove Sec15 8865 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $1,455,000 Shadow Creek @ 355 Shadow Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,440,000 Campbell Station Sec 2 3044 O'hallorn Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,400,000 230 3rd Ave S Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 River Rest Sec 1 202 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,375,000 Mckays Mill Sec 19 1311 Pemberton Heights Dr Franklin 37067 $1,360,000 Stonebrook Sec 8 865 Stonebrook Blvd Nolensville 37135 $1,325,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33 1013 Hornsby Dr Franklin 37064 $1,275,000 Whitehall Farms Sec 3 1070 Whitehall Dr Franklin 37069 $1,225,000 Amelia Park Sec 2 1138 Amelia Park Dr Franklin 37067 $1,190,000 Stonebrook Sec 13-c 708 Stonecastle Pl Nolensville 37135 $1,175,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 6 3009 Liverpool Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,160,000 Meadowgreen Acres 222 Stable Rd Franklin 37069 $1,150,000 Temple Ridge Est Sec 1 1116 Temple Ridge Ct Nashville 37221 $1,120,250 7518 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $1,075,000 Stephens Valley Sec8 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $1,069,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec27 1025 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $1,040,000 Arrington Retreat Sec4 1100 Waterbridge Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,006,280 Pine Creek Sec1 Pine Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Grove Sec 14 9048 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $992,000 River Rest Est Sec 4 1024 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $987,190 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 7149 Willow Ct Brentwood 37027 $979,900 Harpeth School Rd 4514 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $977,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a 2994 Polo Club Rd Nashville 37221 $975,000 Temple Hills Sec 1 181 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $965,000 Valhalla Ph 2 751 Valhalla Ln Brentwood 37027 $960,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 4709 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $960,000 Mckays Mill Section 37 1241 Broadgate Dr Franklin 37067 $959,000 Cottonwood Est 409 Martin Ct Franklin 37069 $950,000 Westhaven Sec 40 5102 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $930,000 Garner Inv Llc 1010 Garner Hall Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $929,000 3478 Sweeney Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $920,000 Benington 2 Sec1 205 Belgian Rd Nolensville 37135 $920,000 Brixworth Ph6 1124 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill 37174 $914,495 Redwing Farms Sec 2 1003 Shannon Ln Franklin 37064 $912,000 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6201 Tall Timbers Rd Franklin 37067 $900,000 Stream Valley Sec 6 5006 Rockport Ave Franklin 37064 $890,000 Grove Sec 2 6205 Lynch Ln College Grove 37046 $885,000 Cornerstone 153 Cornerstone Cir Franklin 37064 $869,000 4030 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $850,000 Avenue Downs Sec1 2772 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $829,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 2911 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $825,000 4030 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $820,000 Indian Point Sec 4 9208 Shawnee Trl Brentwood 37027 $819,000 Brenthaven Sec 4 8012 Knoll Ct Brentwood 37027 $815,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3 9621 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $800,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 721 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 370027 $793,000 Cumberland Estates Ph4 1037 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $780,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10 4114 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $770,000 Brookfield Sec 19 9954 Lodestone Dr Brentwood 37027 $755,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 6 1826 Bronwyn Ct Brentwood 37027 $731,000 Hyde Justice Farm 3751 Old Charlotte Pk Franklin 37069 $725,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 202 Golden Leaf Ct Franklin 37067 $719,900 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3023 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $710,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec F-1 1014 Glastonbury Dr Franklin 37069 $710,000 Governors Club The Ph 1 9 Crooked Stick Ln Brentwood 37027 $700,000 Echo 1701 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $695,000 Littlebury Sec3 3348 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $689,900 Kings Chapel Sec13 4705 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $685,000 Burberry Glen Ph2 724 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville 37135 $656,700 Brenthaven Sec 5 1422 Brenthaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $655,000 Legends Ridge Add Sec 1 1000 Chapel Lake Cir Franklin 37069 $650,000 Oakwood Est Sec 1 2218 Castlewood Dr Franklin 37064 $645,000 Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 1 231 Irvine Ln Franklin 37064 $640,000 West End Circle 809 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $635,000 Falls Grove Sec6 7069 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $625,000 Westhaven Sec61 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $625,000 2432 Fly Rd Nolensville 37135 $610,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 3024 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $605,000 Annecy Ph1 2210 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $604,349 Laurelbrooke Sec 13 1801 Waterstone Ct Franklin 37069 $589,000 Bridgeton Park Sec 1 1283 Bridgeton Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $575,000 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #q-5 Franklin 37064 $565,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 2 633 Post Oak Cir Brentwood 37027 $565,000 Sullivan Farms Sec E 322 Stillcreek Dr Franklin 37064 $550,000 Brandenburg 7300 Brandenburg Cv Fairview 37062 $549,900 Spencer Creek Place 1114 Gray Fox Ln Franklin 37069 $544,900 Cross Pointe 9005 Pointe Cross Ln Brentwood 37027 $535,000 Tollgate Village Sec15 3303 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $527,500 1519 Chapman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $512,000 Caldwell Est Sec 1 304 Springhouse Cir Franklin 37067 $503,960 Silver Stream Farm Sec 4b 2263 Dominick Dr Nolensville 37135 $500,000 Carondelet Sec 1 9014 Carondelet Pl Brentwood 37027 $485,000 Woodside Ph3 Sec2 1026 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $485,000 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #e-1 Franklin 37064 $475,000 Sutherland Sec 3 2863 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $467,000 St Marlo Sec2 5625 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $457,830 Tanyard Springs Ph 3 4004 Williford Way Spring Hill 37174 $450,000 Wades Grove Sec 3-a 2008 Katach Ct Spring Hill 37174 $450,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 7561 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $450,000 Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1 4872 Powder Spring Rd Nolensville 37135 $438,900 4295 Pate Rd Franklin 37064 $435,000 Waters Edge Sec6 1101 Crisp Spring Dr Franklin 37064 $425,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 3021 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $418,000 Grove Sec 2 6247 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $409,900 St Marlo Sec4 6536 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $400,000 High Park Hill Sec1 5435 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $380,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b 1209 White Rock Rd Spring Hill 37174 $375,000 Mckays Mill Sec 24 1917 Montgomery Way Franklin 37067 $365,000 Annandale Sec 7 9281 Wardley Park Ln Brentwood 37027 $365,000 7921 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $360,000 6051 Rural Plains Cir 203 Franklin 37064 $350,000 Carlisle Sec 2 1431 Primrose Ln Franklin 37064 $349,000 1408 Adams St Franklin 37064 $317,500 Concord Realty 914 Bluff Rd Brentwood 37027 $285,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 1015 Meandering Way Franklin 37067 $264,000 Sullivan Farms Sec E 303 Findon Ct Franklin 37064 $260,000 Burtonwood Ph 5 1206 Eagles Rest Ct Spring Hill 37174 $235,000 Fernvale Heights Ph 3 7480 Christopher St Fairview 37062 $215,000 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4784 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $171,443 Kings Crossing 1387 Moonlight Trl Brentwood 37027 $150,000 Morgan Farms Sec5 1843 Wadebridge Way Brentwood 37027