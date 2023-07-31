Williamson County Property Transfers July 10

See where houses and property sold for July 10-14, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Property Address
|Property
|$21,750,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26
|4025 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$7,200,000
|Stream Valley Sec9
|303 Oberlin Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,988,575
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2
|3136 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,516,148
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c
|3048 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,900,000
|Westhaven Sec 44
|5044 Nelson Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,500,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a
|2812 Masons Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,350,000
|Whispering Wind Ph2
|7601 Whispering Wind Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,000,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2
|1585 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,810,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec12
|301 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,566,680
|Country Club Est
|7009 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,554,000
|Brentwood Hills Sec 4
|5012 Ashby Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|3079 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,300,000
|Westhaven Sec 1
|300 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000
|Hearth At Franklin
|Fulton Greer Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,832,840
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1228 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,825,000
|School Manor
|502 Figuers Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,821,450
|Daventry Sec1
|3233 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,772,500
|Raintree Forest Reserve
|1544 Richlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,760,000
|Residences Of Grant Park
|212 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,750,000
|Terravista Sec1
|5020 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,649,475
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 4
|7020 Scenicview Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000
|Pine Creek Sec1
|3009 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,575,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b
|1664 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,550,000
|Stream Valley Sec16
|2061 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,545,000
|Wynwood Park Ph1
|7123 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,530,000
|Grove Sec15
|8865 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,455,000
|Shadow Creek @
|355 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,440,000
|Campbell Station Sec 2
|3044 O'hallorn Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,400,000
|230 3rd Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|River Rest Sec 1
|202 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,375,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 19
|1311 Pemberton Heights Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,360,000
|Stonebrook Sec 8
|865 Stonebrook Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,325,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33
|1013 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,275,000
|Whitehall Farms Sec 3
|1070 Whitehall Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,225,000
|Amelia Park Sec 2
|1138 Amelia Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,190,000
|Stonebrook Sec 13-c
|708 Stonecastle Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,175,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 6
|3009 Liverpool Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,160,000
|Meadowgreen Acres
|222 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,150,000
|Temple Ridge Est Sec 1
|1116 Temple Ridge Ct
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,120,250
|7518 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,075,000
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,069,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec27
|1025 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,040,000
|Arrington Retreat Sec4
|1100 Waterbridge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,006,280
|Pine Creek Sec1
|Pine Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Grove Sec 14
|9048 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$992,000
|River Rest Est Sec 4
|1024 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$987,190
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3
|7149 Willow Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$979,900
|Harpeth School Rd
|4514 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$977,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a
|2994 Polo Club Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$975,000
|Temple Hills Sec 1
|181 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$965,000
|Valhalla Ph 2
|751 Valhalla Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$960,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13
|4709 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$960,000
|Mckays Mill Section 37
|1241 Broadgate Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$959,000
|Cottonwood Est
|409 Martin Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$950,000
|Westhaven Sec 40
|5102 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$930,000
|Garner Inv Llc
|1010 Garner Hall Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$929,000
|3478 Sweeney Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$920,000
|Benington 2 Sec1
|205 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$920,000
|Brixworth Ph6
|1124 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$914,495
|Redwing Farms Sec 2
|1003 Shannon Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$912,000
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6201 Tall Timbers Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$900,000
|Stream Valley Sec 6
|5006 Rockport Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$890,000
|Grove Sec 2
|6205 Lynch Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$885,000
|Cornerstone
|153 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$869,000
|4030 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$850,000
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2772 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$829,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2
|2911 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$825,000
|4030 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$820,000
|Indian Point Sec 4
|9208 Shawnee Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$819,000
|Brenthaven Sec 4
|8012 Knoll Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$815,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3
|9621 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|721 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|370027
|$793,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|1037 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$780,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10
|4114 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$770,000
|Brookfield Sec 19
|9954 Lodestone Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$755,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 6
|1826 Bronwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$731,000
|Hyde Justice Farm
|3751 Old Charlotte Pk
|Franklin
|37069
|$725,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|202 Golden Leaf Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$719,900
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3023 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$710,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec F-1
|1014 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$710,000
|Governors Club The Ph 1
|9 Crooked Stick Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000
|Echo
|1701 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$695,000
|Littlebury Sec3
|3348 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$689,900
|Kings Chapel Sec13
|4705 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$685,000
|Burberry Glen Ph2
|724 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$656,700
|Brenthaven Sec 5
|1422 Brenthaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$655,000
|Legends Ridge Add Sec 1
|1000 Chapel Lake Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$650,000
|Oakwood Est Sec 1
|2218 Castlewood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$645,000
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 1
|231 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$640,000
|West End Circle
|809 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7069 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$625,000
|Westhaven Sec61
|Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000
|2432 Fly Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$610,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|3024 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$605,000
|Annecy Ph1
|2210 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$604,349
|Laurelbrooke Sec 13
|1801 Waterstone Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$589,000
|Bridgeton Park Sec 1
|1283 Bridgeton Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$575,000
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #q-5
|Franklin
|37064
|$565,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 2
|633 Post Oak Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$565,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec E
|322 Stillcreek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|Brandenburg
|7300 Brandenburg Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$549,900
|Spencer Creek Place
|1114 Gray Fox Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$544,900
|Cross Pointe
|9005 Pointe Cross Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$535,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3303 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$527,500
|1519 Chapman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$512,000
|Caldwell Est Sec 1
|304 Springhouse Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$503,960
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 4b
|2263 Dominick Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$500,000
|Carondelet Sec 1
|9014 Carondelet Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$485,000
|Woodside Ph3 Sec2
|1026 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$485,000
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #e-1
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000
|Sutherland Sec 3
|2863 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$467,000
|St Marlo Sec2
|5625 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$457,830
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3
|4004 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a
|2008 Katach Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7561 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$450,000
|Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1
|4872 Powder Spring Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$438,900
|4295 Pate Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$435,000
|Waters Edge Sec6
|1101 Crisp Spring Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|3021 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$418,000
|Grove Sec 2
|6247 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$409,900
|St Marlo Sec4
|6536 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5435 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$380,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b
|1209 White Rock Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$375,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 24
|1917 Montgomery Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$365,000
|Annandale Sec 7
|9281 Wardley Park Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$365,000
|7921 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$360,000
|6051 Rural Plains Cir 203
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000
|Carlisle Sec 2
|1431 Primrose Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$349,000
|1408 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$317,500
|Concord Realty
|914 Bluff Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$285,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|1015 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$264,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec E
|303 Findon Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$260,000
|Burtonwood Ph 5
|1206 Eagles Rest Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$235,000
|Fernvale Heights Ph 3
|7480 Christopher St
|Fairview
|37062
|$215,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4784 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$171,443
|Kings Crossing
|1387 Moonlight Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$150,000
|Morgan Farms Sec5
|1843 Wadebridge Way
|Brentwood
|37027