Williamson County Property Transfers July 1, 2024

See where houses and property sold for July 1-5, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $899,900 Bridgeton Park Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 144 9708 Valley Springs Dr Brentwood 37027 $449,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 560 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $2,100,000 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 75 Pg 31 1615 Treehouse Ct Brentwood 37027 $977,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 307 Cypress Ct Franklin 37064 $825,000 Mckays Mill Sec 21 Pb 42 Pg 117 2204 Wolford Cir Franklin, 37067 $2,800,000 Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6 226 Cavanaugh Ln Franklin 37064 $1,399,900 Glenellen Est Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 22 9490 Wicklow Rd Brentwood 37027 $420,370 1008 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $944,900 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5448 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,976,508 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1630 Kaschlina Pt Brentwood 37027 $986,946 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1101 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $1,345,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 90 9034 Lochmere Ct Brentwood 37027 $760,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec4c Pb 59 Pg 146 2195 Chaucer Park Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $742,500 Bent Creek Ph 4 Sec 1a Pb 55 Pg 96 5044 Aunt Nannies Place Nolensville 37135 $540,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114 1121 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $920,000 Amelia Park Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 144 1019 Amelia Park Dr Franklin 37067 $3,403,016 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1730 Briarmont Place Brentwood 37027 $560,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2697 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $3,850,000 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 78 Pg 139 1407 Amesbury Ln Franklin 37069 $995,000 Settlers Point Pb 7 Pg 23 3670 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $1,301,840 Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138 3408 Dunchurch Ct Franklin 37067 $1,575,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 395 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,650,000 Fountainhead Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 81 5122 Woodland Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $675,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 50 Pg 52 2123 Chaucer Park Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,060,000 Hidden Creek Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 23 9710 Capstone Ct Brentwood 37027 $968,000 Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec1 Pb 70 Pg 136 5013 Wallaby Dr Spring Hill 37174 $498,000 Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105 104 Mccord Ct Nolensville 37135 $660,000 Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57 435 Mackenzie Way Franklin 37064 $843,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2612 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $810,000 Burkitt Village Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 143 2228 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,375,000 Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 37 Pg 120 202 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $635,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2718 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,172,559 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7312 Crowell Dr College Grove 37046 $1,500,540 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7117 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $495,000 Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108 1257 Baker Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $670,000 Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57 435 Mackenzie Way Franklin 37064 $925,000 Summerlyn Sec5 Pb 67 Pg 114 2000 Belsford Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,516,790 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7121 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $1,913,643 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5033 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $1,343,926 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7895 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $875,000 Sherwood Green Est Ph4 Pb 64 Pg 60 3220 Burris Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,260,000 Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19 8111 Dozier Pl Brentwood 37027 $415,000 Spring Hill Est Ph 3 Pb 20 Pg 140 4005 Kelsey Way Spring Hill 37174 $2,775,000 4524 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $578,700 Echelon Cottages 2069 Moultrie Cir Franklin 37064 $445,000 Leverette Meadows Ph 2 Pb 51 Pg 63 7707 Millie Louise Ct Fairview 37062 $660,000 Ballenger Farms Ph 2 Pb 42 Pg 135 1230 Creekside Dr Nolensville, 37135 $460,000 Collinsworth Eric Pb 81 Pg 72 Younger Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,400,000 Legends Ridge Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 47 208 Lake Ridge Ct Franklin 37069 $2,000,000 Bentley Pb 66 Pg 43 4231 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $428,000 7242 Old Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $2,100,000 1547 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $784,715 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3303 Sassafras Ln Franklin 37064 $3,328,500 1360 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $2,765,000 Valley View Pb 68 Pg 94 510 Doubleday Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,070,000 Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 59 3062 Allenwood Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,675,000 Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 38 1807 Legacy Cove Ln Brentwood 37027 $931,000 Falls Grove Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 36 7229 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $855,150 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7500 Scottish View Way Arrington 37014 $440,470 Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88 1300 Branchside Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,215,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 11 Pg 109 211 Hillside Dr Franklin 37067 $640,000 Concord Country Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 41 1104 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood 37027 $839,900 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35 7215 Adenborough Dr Fairview 37062 $750,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1 Pb 22 Pg 58 432 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $115,000 7170 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $572,000 Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63 616 Shadycrest Ln Franklin 37064 $614,990 Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131 136 Cavalcade Dr Franklin 37069 $396,303 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9233 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $625,000 6557 Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove 37046 $507,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 46 Pg 81 1032 Danby Trace Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $626,375 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3125 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $560,000 Tanyard Springs Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 111 1052 Tanyard Springs Dr Spring Hill 37174 $400,000 5751 Greenbrier Rd Franklin 37064 $610,000 Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 14 Pg 105 806 Rockwood Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,479,900 Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 10 2159 Hartland Rd Franklin 37064 $449,900 Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 64 1711 Whitt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $605,000 Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109 512 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3233 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $299,999 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C111 603 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $6,200,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55 7116 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $975,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 1009 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $795,000 Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105 3005 Benevento Dr Spring Hill 37174 $539,000 Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105 405 Ramblewood Ln Nolensville 37135 $840,000 Westhaven Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 73 1007 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,323,000 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 992 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,971,844 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1012 William St Franklin 37064 $378,000 Cox Run Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 110 7304 Cox Run Dr Fairview 37062 $500,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 130 1532 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $2,900,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9225 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $600,000 Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105 3145 Appian Way Spring Hill 37174 $516,500 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214 87 Alton Park Ln Franklin 37069 $1,150,000 3876 Robinson Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,135,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 92 901 N Meadow Ln Nashville 37221 $92,500 7210 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $620,000 Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94 1319 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $1,100,000 Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Pb 71 Pg 138 6009 Garrison Rd Franklin 37064 $839,000 James Pb 2 Pg 10 Block D 208 Avondale Dr Franklin 37064 $624,000 Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1b Pb 57 Pg 122 5072 Falling Water Rd Nolensville 37135 $772,640 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2614 Buckner Ln Franklin 37069 $742,500 Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 150 1038 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $6,900,000 Autumn Springs Exec Office Pb 4288 Pg 581 512 Autumn Springs Ct #100 Franklin 37067 $2,543,515 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1671 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $742,360 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2616 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,199,999 Monticello Sec 5-c Pb 21 Pg 81 241 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin 37069 $930,000 Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130 5006 Maysbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $2,750,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 27 9553 Hampton Reserve Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,499,900 Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122 4622 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,695,000 Burghley Place Pb 37 Pg 108 640 Burghley Ln Franklin 37064 $302,500 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C067 303 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $815,000 Temple Hills Sec 10 Pb 10 Pg 8 261 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $395,000 Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17 111 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $750,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 Pb 18 Pg 127 2417 Manderly Trl Franklin 37069 $1,220,000 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 82 9202 Holstein Dr Nolensville 37135 $864,000 Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Garrison Rd $674,643 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2055 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,510,000 Indian Point Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 72 1211 Arrowhead Dr Brentwood, 37027 $374,900 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 38 Pg 9 1044 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $390,800 Winstead Court Pb 7 Pg 54 352 4th Ave S #4 Franklin 37064 $962,500 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1 Pb 21 Pg 40 600 Crofton Park Ln Franklin 37069 $565,000 Morningside Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 92 6007 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37064 $1,465,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4812 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,405,500 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1473 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $749,000 Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63 501 Sharpe Dr Franklin 37064 $846,200 Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63 6871 Manor Dr College Grove 37046 $770,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph13 Pb 67 Pg 19 3000 Grunion Ln Spring Hill 37174 $580,000 Stonebrook Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 100 602 Candleshoe Ct Nolensville 37135 $4,700,000 Village At West Main Pb 70 Pg 22 1325 W Main St Franklin 37064 $880,000 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7712 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $255,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7067 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $683,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26 5004 Fremantle Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $925,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 121 Cottonwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,350,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 134 1803 Grey Pointe Dr Brentwood 37027 $255,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7061 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $255,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7073 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $1,282,700 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 82 1463 Marcasite Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,068,000 Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109 1916 Harpeth River Dr Brentwood 37027 $275,000 Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 122 7620 Hudlow Ct Fairview 37062 $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3025 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $3,743,696 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7005 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $1,143,000 Owl Creek Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 47 1218 Boxthorn Dr Brentwood 37027 $545,000 Pepper Tree Cove Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 37 7116 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $2,115,000 Traditions Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 99 9010 Carnival Dr Brentwood 37027 $549,900 Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33 612 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337 256 Seaboard Ln #b102 Franklin 37067 $361,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 132 2902 Wills Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,199,900 Bridgemore Village Sec2b Pb 58 Pg 133 2752 Cabin Run Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email