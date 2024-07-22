Williamson County Property Transfers July 1, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for July 1-5, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$899,900Bridgeton Park Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 1449708 Valley Springs DrBrentwood37027
$449,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85560 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$2,100,000Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 75 Pg 311615 Treehouse CtBrentwood37027
$977,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68307 Cypress CtFranklin37064
$825,000Mckays Mill Sec 21 Pb 42 Pg 1172204 Wolford CirFranklin,37067
$2,800,000Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6226 Cavanaugh LnFranklin37064
$1,399,900Glenellen Est Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 229490 Wicklow RdBrentwood37027
$420,3701008 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$944,900High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975448 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,976,508Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121630 Kaschlina PtBrentwood37027
$986,946Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481101 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$1,345,000Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 909034 Lochmere CtBrentwood37027
$760,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec4c Pb 59 Pg 1462195 Chaucer Park LnThompsons Station37179
$742,500Bent Creek Ph 4 Sec 1a Pb 55 Pg 965044 Aunt Nannies PlaceNolensville37135
$540,000Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 1141121 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$920,000Amelia Park Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 1441019 Amelia Park DrFranklin37067
$3,403,016Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241730 Briarmont PlaceBrentwood37027
$560,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282697 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$3,850,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 78 Pg 1391407 Amesbury LnFranklin37069
$995,000Settlers Point Pb 7 Pg 233670 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$1,301,840Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 1383408 Dunchurch CtFranklin37067
$1,575,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35395 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,650,000Fountainhead Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 815122 Woodland Hills DrBrentwood37027
$675,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 50 Pg 522123 Chaucer Park LnThompsons Station37179
$1,060,000Hidden Creek Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 239710 Capstone CtBrentwood37027
$968,000Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec1 Pb 70 Pg 1365013 Wallaby DrSpring Hill37174
$498,000Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105104 Mccord CtNolensville37135
$660,000Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57435 Mackenzie WayFranklin37064
$843,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132612 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$810,000Burkitt Village Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 1432228 Kirkwall DrNolensville37135
$1,375,000Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 37 Pg 120202 Addison AveFranklin37064
$635,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282718 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$1,172,559Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367312 Crowell DrCollege Grove37046
$1,500,540Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367117 Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$495,000Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 1081257 Baker Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$670,000Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57435 Mackenzie WayFranklin37064
$925,000Summerlyn Sec5 Pb 67 Pg 1142000 Belsford DrNolensville37135
$1,516,790Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367121 Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$1,913,643Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145033 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$1,343,926Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247895 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$875,000Sherwood Green Est Ph4 Pb 64 Pg 603220 Burris DrNolensville37135
$1,260,000Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 198111 Dozier PlBrentwood37027
$415,000Spring Hill Est Ph 3 Pb 20 Pg 1404005 Kelsey WaySpring Hill37174
$2,775,0004524 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$578,700Echelon Cottages2069 Moultrie CirFranklin37064
$445,000Leverette Meadows Ph 2 Pb 51 Pg 637707 Millie Louise CtFairview37062
$660,000Ballenger Farms Ph 2 Pb 42 Pg 1351230 Creekside DrNolensville,37135
$460,000Collinsworth Eric Pb 81 Pg 72Younger Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,400,000Legends Ridge Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 47208 Lake Ridge CtFranklin37069
$2,000,000Bentley Pb 66 Pg 434231 Gosey Hill RdFranklin37064
$428,0007242 Old Cox PkFairview37062
$2,100,0001547 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$784,715Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503303 Sassafras LnFranklin37064
$3,328,5001360 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$2,765,000Valley View Pb 68 Pg 94510 Doubleday LnBrentwood37027
$1,070,000Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 593062 Allenwood DrThompsons Station37179
$1,675,000Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 381807 Legacy Cove LnBrentwood37027
$931,000Falls Grove Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 367229 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$855,150Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827500 Scottish View WayArrington37014
$440,470Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 881300 Branchside CtThompsons Station37179
$1,215,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 11 Pg 109211 Hillside DrFranklin37067
$640,000Concord Country Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 411104 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwood37027
$839,900Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 357215 Adenborough DrFairview37062
$750,000Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1 Pb 22 Pg 58432 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$115,0007170 Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$572,000Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63616 Shadycrest LnFranklin37064
$614,990Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131136 Cavalcade DrFranklin37069
$396,303Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119233 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$625,0006557 Eudailey-covington RdCollege Grove37046
$507,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 46 Pg 811032 Danby Trace DrThompsons Station37179
$626,375Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393125 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$560,000Tanyard Springs Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 1111052 Tanyard Springs DrSpring Hill37174
$400,0005751 Greenbrier RdFranklin37064
$610,000Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 14 Pg 105806 Rockwood DrNolensville37135
$1,479,900Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 102159 Hartland RdFranklin37064
$449,900Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 641711 Whitt DrSpring Hill37174
$605,000Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109512 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$1,500,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363233 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$299,999Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C111603 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$6,200,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 557116 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$975,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971009 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$795,000Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1053005 Benevento DrSpring Hill37174
$539,000Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105405 Ramblewood LnNolensville37135
$840,000Westhaven Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 731007 State BlvdFranklin37064
$1,323,000Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146992 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,971,844Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921012 William StFranklin37064
$378,000Cox Run Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 1107304 Cox Run DrFairview37062
$500,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 1301532 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$2,900,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119225 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$600,000Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1053145 Appian WaySpring Hill37174
$516,500Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 21487 Alton Park LnFranklin37069
$1,150,0003876 Robinson RdThompsons Station37179
$1,135,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 92901 N Meadow LnNashville37221
$92,5007210 Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$620,000Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 941319 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$1,100,000Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Pb 71 Pg 1386009 Garrison RdFranklin37064
$839,000James Pb 2 Pg 10 Block D208 Avondale DrFranklin37064
$624,000Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1b Pb 57 Pg 1225072 Falling Water RdNolensville37135
$772,640June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132614 Buckner LnFranklin37069
$742,500Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 1501038 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$6,900,000Autumn Springs Exec Office Pb 4288 Pg 581512 Autumn Springs Ct #100Franklin37067
$2,543,515Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121671 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$742,360June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132616 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$2,199,999Monticello Sec 5-c Pb 21 Pg 81241 Spencer Creek RdFranklin37069
$930,000Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1305006 Maysbrook LnFranklin37064
$2,750,000Hampton Reserve Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 279553 Hampton Reserve DrBrentwood37027
$1,499,900Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 1224622 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$1,695,000Burghley Place Pb 37 Pg 108640 Burghley LnFranklin37064
$302,500Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C067303 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$815,000Temple Hills Sec 10 Pb 10 Pg 8261 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$395,000Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17111 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$750,000Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 Pb 18 Pg 1272417 Manderly TrlFranklin37069
$1,220,000Farms @ Clovercroft Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 829202 Holstein DrNolensville37135
$864,000Cliffs @ Garrison CreekGarrison Rd
$674,643Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162055 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,510,000Indian Point Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 721211 Arrowhead DrBrentwood,37027
$374,900Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 38 Pg 91044 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$390,800Winstead Court Pb 7 Pg 54352 4th Ave S #4Franklin37064
$962,500Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1 Pb 21 Pg 40600 Crofton Park LnFranklin37069
$565,000Morningside Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 926007 Sunrise CirFranklin37064
$1,465,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374812 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,405,500Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111473 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$749,000Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63501 Sharpe DrFranklin37064
$846,200Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 636871 Manor DrCollege Grove37046
$770,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph13 Pb 67 Pg 193000 Grunion LnSpring Hill37174
$580,000Stonebrook Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 100602 Candleshoe CtNolensville37135
$4,700,000Village At West Main Pb 70 Pg 221325 W Main StFranklin37064
$880,000Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217712 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$255,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117067 Bolton StFranklin37064
$683,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 265004 Fremantle CtThompsons Station37179
$925,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68121 Cottonwood DrFranklin37069
$1,350,000Inglehame Farms Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 1341803 Grey Pointe DrBrentwood37027
$255,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117061 Bolton StFranklin37064
$255,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117073 Bolton StFranklin37064
$1,282,700Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 821463 Marcasite DrBrentwood37027
$1,068,000Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 1091916 Harpeth River DrBrentwood37027
$275,000Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 1227620 Hudlow CtFairview37062
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143025 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$3,743,696Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537005 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$1,143,000Owl Creek Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 471218 Boxthorn DrBrentwood37027
$545,000Pepper Tree Cove Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 377116 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$2,115,000Traditions Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 999010 Carnival DrBrentwood37027
$549,900Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33612 Cobert LnFranklin37064
$1,200,000Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337256 Seaboard Ln #b102Franklin37067
$361,000Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 1322902 Wills CtSpring Hill37174
$1,199,900Bridgemore Village Sec2b Pb 58 Pg 1332752 Cabin Run Bridge RdThompsons Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here