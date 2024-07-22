Williamson County Property Transfers July 1, 2024

See where houses and property sold for July 1-5, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$899,900
|Bridgeton Park Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 144
|9708 Valley Springs Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$449,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|560 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,100,000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 75 Pg 31
|1615 Treehouse Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$977,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|307 Cypress Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 21 Pb 42 Pg 117
|2204 Wolford Cir
|Franklin,
|37067
|$2,800,000
|Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6
|226 Cavanaugh Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,399,900
|Glenellen Est Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 22
|9490 Wicklow Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$420,370
|1008 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$944,900
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5448 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,976,508
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1630 Kaschlina Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$986,946
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1101 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,345,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 90
|9034 Lochmere Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$760,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4c Pb 59 Pg 146
|2195 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$742,500
|Bent Creek Ph 4 Sec 1a Pb 55 Pg 96
|5044 Aunt Nannies Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$540,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114
|1121 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$920,000
|Amelia Park Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 144
|1019 Amelia Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,403,016
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1730 Briarmont Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$560,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2697 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,850,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 78 Pg 139
|1407 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$995,000
|Settlers Point Pb 7 Pg 23
|3670 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,301,840
|Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138
|3408 Dunchurch Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,575,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|395 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,650,000
|Fountainhead Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 81
|5122 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$675,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 50 Pg 52
|2123 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,060,000
|Hidden Creek Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 23
|9710 Capstone Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$968,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec1 Pb 70 Pg 136
|5013 Wallaby Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$498,000
|Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105
|104 Mccord Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$660,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57
|435 Mackenzie Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$843,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2612 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$810,000
|Burkitt Village Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 143
|2228 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,375,000
|Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 37 Pg 120
|202 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2718 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,172,559
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7312 Crowell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,500,540
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7117 Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$495,000
|Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108
|1257 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$670,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57
|435 Mackenzie Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|Summerlyn Sec5 Pb 67 Pg 114
|2000 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,516,790
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7121 Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,913,643
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5033 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,343,926
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7895 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$875,000
|Sherwood Green Est Ph4 Pb 64 Pg 60
|3220 Burris Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,260,000
|Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19
|8111 Dozier Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$415,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 3 Pb 20 Pg 140
|4005 Kelsey Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,775,000
|4524 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$578,700
|Echelon Cottages
|2069 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$445,000
|Leverette Meadows Ph 2 Pb 51 Pg 63
|7707 Millie Louise Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$660,000
|Ballenger Farms Ph 2 Pb 42 Pg 135
|1230 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville,
|37135
|$460,000
|Collinsworth Eric Pb 81 Pg 72
|Younger Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,400,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 47
|208 Lake Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,000,000
|Bentley Pb 66 Pg 43
|4231 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$428,000
|7242 Old Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,100,000
|1547 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$784,715
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3303 Sassafras Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,328,500
|1360 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,765,000
|Valley View Pb 68 Pg 94
|510 Doubleday Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,070,000
|Allenwood Pb 62 Pg 59
|3062 Allenwood Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,675,000
|Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 38
|1807 Legacy Cove Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$931,000
|Falls Grove Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 36
|7229 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$855,150
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7500 Scottish View Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$440,470
|Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88
|1300 Branchside Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,215,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 11 Pg 109
|211 Hillside Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$640,000
|Concord Country Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 41
|1104 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$839,900
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35
|7215 Adenborough Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$750,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1 Pb 22 Pg 58
|432 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$115,000
|7170 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$572,000
|Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63
|616 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$614,990
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131
|136 Cavalcade Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$396,303
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9233 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$625,000
|6557 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$507,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 46 Pg 81
|1032 Danby Trace Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$626,375
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3125 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$560,000
|Tanyard Springs Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 111
|1052 Tanyard Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000
|5751 Greenbrier Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000
|Stonebrook Sec 7 Pb 14 Pg 105
|806 Rockwood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,479,900
|Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 10
|2159 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$449,900
|Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 64
|1711 Whitt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$605,000
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109
|512 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3233 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$299,999
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C111
|603 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,200,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55
|7116 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$975,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1009 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$795,000
|Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105
|3005 Benevento Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$539,000
|Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105
|405 Ramblewood Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$840,000
|Westhaven Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 73
|1007 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,323,000
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|992 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,971,844
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1012 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$378,000
|Cox Run Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 110
|7304 Cox Run Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$500,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 130
|1532 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,900,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9225 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$600,000
|Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105
|3145 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$516,500
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214
|87 Alton Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,150,000
|3876 Robinson Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,135,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 92
|901 N Meadow Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$92,500
|7210 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$620,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94
|1319 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,100,000
|Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Pb 71 Pg 138
|6009 Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$839,000
|James Pb 2 Pg 10 Block D
|208 Avondale Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$624,000
|Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1b Pb 57 Pg 122
|5072 Falling Water Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$772,640
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2614 Buckner Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$742,500
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 150
|1038 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$6,900,000
|Autumn Springs Exec Office Pb 4288 Pg 581
|512 Autumn Springs Ct #100
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,543,515
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1671 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$742,360
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2616 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,199,999
|Monticello Sec 5-c Pb 21 Pg 81
|241 Spencer Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$930,000
|Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130
|5006 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,750,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 27
|9553 Hampton Reserve Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,499,900
|Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122
|4622 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,695,000
|Burghley Place Pb 37 Pg 108
|640 Burghley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$302,500
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C067
|303 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$815,000
|Temple Hills Sec 10 Pb 10 Pg 8
|261 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$395,000
|Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17
|111 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 Pb 18 Pg 127
|2417 Manderly Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,220,000
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 82
|9202 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$864,000
|Cliffs @ Garrison Creek
|Garrison Rd
|$674,643
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2055 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,510,000
|Indian Point Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 72
|1211 Arrowhead Dr
|Brentwood,
|37027
|$374,900
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 38 Pg 9
|1044 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$390,800
|Winstead Court Pb 7 Pg 54
|352 4th Ave S #4
|Franklin
|37064
|$962,500
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1 Pb 21 Pg 40
|600 Crofton Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$565,000
|Morningside Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 92
|6007 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,465,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4812 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,405,500
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1473 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$749,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63
|501 Sharpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$846,200
|Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63
|6871 Manor Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$770,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph13 Pb 67 Pg 19
|3000 Grunion Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$580,000
|Stonebrook Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 100
|602 Candleshoe Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,700,000
|Village At West Main Pb 70 Pg 22
|1325 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,000
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7712 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$255,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7067 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$683,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26
|5004 Fremantle Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$925,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|121 Cottonwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,350,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 134
|1803 Grey Pointe Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$255,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7061 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$255,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7073 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,282,700
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 82
|1463 Marcasite Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,068,000
|Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109
|1916 Harpeth River Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$275,000
|Fernvale Heights Ph 3 Pb 25 Pg 122
|7620 Hudlow Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3025 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,743,696
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7005 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,143,000
|Owl Creek Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 47
|1218 Boxthorn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$545,000
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 37
|7116 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,115,000
|Traditions Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 99
|9010 Carnival Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$549,900
|Lockwood Glen Sec 3 Pb 60 Pg 33
|612 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337
|256 Seaboard Ln #b102
|Franklin
|37067
|$361,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 132
|2902 Wills Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,199,900
|Bridgemore Village Sec2b Pb 58 Pg 133
|2752 Cabin Run Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
