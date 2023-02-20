Williamson County Property Transfers January 30

See where houses and property sold for January 30 through February 3, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $457,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec J 304 Montrose Ct Franklin 37069 $572,000.00 Green Acres 602 Hill Dr Franklin 37064 $555,000.00 Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 2410 Adelaide Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,750,000.00 Leeland 1146 Warrior Dr Franklin 37064 $1,410,515.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4759 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,295,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 6-a 155 N Berwick Ln Franklin 37069 $402,500.00 Lexington Farms Sec 2 1027 Lexington Farms Dr Spring HIll 37174 $378,200.00 Liberty Rd Fairview 37062 $425,000.00 2076 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $1,575,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c 3628 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $918,500.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 1653 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $845,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 1021 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $1,000,000.00 Breckston Park Sec 1 700 Amberwood Pl Nashville 37221 $675,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 2069 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $925,000.00 Russell Ridge 6017 Russell Ridge Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,200,979.00 Pine Creek Sec1 2012 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $1,125,000.00 862 Lewisburg Ave Franklin 37064 $290,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 906 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $579,000.00 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3 300 Walpole Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,437,000.00 Vale Creek 5228 Mead Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $825,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec1a 2505 Westerham Way Thompsons Station 37179 $310,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 1285 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $675,000.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9312 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $755,000.00 Westhaven Sec 5 226 Pearl St Franklin 37064 $435,000.00 Pennock Place 7328 Lakelet Cv Fairview 37062 $384,900.00 Westhaven Sec61 2002 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $1,120,615.00 Terravista Sec1 5220 Terra Ct Franklin 37064 $790,500.00 Hills 1920 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000.00 1504 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $5,164,400.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9316 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $855,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 1322 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,107,920.00 St Marlo Sec1 6039 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $645,000.00 St Marlo Sec2 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $860,000.00 Village Of Clovercroft Section 02 423 Lena Ln Franklin 37067 $400,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 1626 Vineland Dr Brentwood 37027 $645,000.00 St Marlo Sec1 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $395,000.00 7845 Daugherty-capley Rd Fairview 37062 $799,700.00 Tollgate Village Sec18b 2913 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,562,385.00 Kings Chapel Sec7 4123 Old Light Cir Arrington 37014 $1,150,000.00 Brookfield Sec 19 9961 Lodestone Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,111,448.00 Terravista Sec1 5304 Eagle Trail Ct Franklin 37064 $2,090,487.00 Grove Sec9 8700 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,109,849.00 Terravista Sec1 5313 Eagle Trl Ct Franklin 37064 $620,000.00 Chestnut Springs Sec 5 9777 Jupiter Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $750,325.00 Lochridge Sec1 1005 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $526,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a 2561 Wellesley Square Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $720,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 1 1520 Pinkerton Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,500,000.00 Laurelbrooke Sec 4 1073 Vaughn Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $787,000.00 Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 3007 Arbuckle Ln Spring HIll 37174 $875,000.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7100 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $7,000.00 Marable Charles D 4341 S Carothers Rd Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 2 6769 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove 37046 $509,400.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2089 Branford Place 102 Thompsons Station 37179 $450,000.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 1029 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $566,990.00 Waters Edge Sec6 143 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $960,000.00 Brittain Downs Ph1 1517 Eden Rose Place Nolensville 37135 $1,700,000.00 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 3 6050 Saddleview Dr Franklin 37067 $700,000.00 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3 404 Cowan Ct Nolensville 37135 $350,000.00 1122 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $400,000.00 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $447,935.00 Cumberland Estates Ph5 3006 Kirk Ct Fairview 37062 $2,022,153.00 Hardeman Springs Sec4 6340 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $784,000.00 Annecy Ph1 4050 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $899,900.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7128 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $1,900,000.00 S Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $320,000.00 Springway Sec 2 7873 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $633,507.00 Waters Edge Sec6 131 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $220,000.00 Hard Bargain 611 Mt Hope St Franklin 37064 $1,597,000.00 Westhaven Sec55 6001 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $100,000.00 4761 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $150,000.00 4761 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $300,000.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $6,150,000.00 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 7569 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $940,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 1 112 Oakland Hills Dr Franklin 37069 $430,000.00 Hunters Chase Sec 1 1160 Hunters Chase Dr Franklin 37064 $375,000.00 3248 Boyd Mill Ave Franklin 37064 $2,900,000.00 Aspen Grove Sec S 360 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin 37064 $439,000.00 Hunters Chase Sec 1 1160 Hunters Chase Dr Franklin 37064 $480,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 7028 Tartan Dr Brentwood 37027 $6,000,000.00 Ingram H P 8089 Horton Hwy Arrington 37014 $120,000.00 Madden Prop 4389 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $2,539,720.00 Tuscany Hills Sec7 1754 Umbria Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,073,326.00 Meadow Lake Sec 4 5106 Seward Rd Brentwood 37027