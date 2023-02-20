Williamson County Property Transfers January 30

See where houses and property sold for January 30 through February 3, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$457,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J
|304 Montrose Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$572,000.00
|Green Acres
|602 Hill Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$555,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2
|2410 Adelaide Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,750,000.00
|Leeland
|1146 Warrior Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,410,515.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4759 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,295,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 6-a
|155 N Berwick Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$402,500.00
|Lexington Farms Sec 2
|1027 Lexington Farms Dr
|Spring HIll
|37174
|$378,200.00
|Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$425,000.00
|2076 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,575,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c
|3628 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$918,500.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|1653 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$845,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1
|1021 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Breckston Park Sec 1
|700 Amberwood Pl
|Nashville
|37221
|$675,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|2069 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000.00
|Russell Ridge
|6017 Russell Ridge Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,979.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|2012 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,125,000.00
|862 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$290,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4
|906 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$579,000.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3
|300 Walpole Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,437,000.00
|Vale Creek
|5228 Mead Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$825,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1a
|2505 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$310,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2
|1285 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$675,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9312 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$755,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 5
|226 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$435,000.00
|Pennock Place
|7328 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$384,900.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|2002 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,120,615.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5220 Terra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,500.00
|Hills
|1920 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000.00
|1504 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$5,164,400.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9316 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$855,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 2
|1322 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,107,920.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6039 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$645,000.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$860,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Section 02
|423 Lena Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$400,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1626 Vineland Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$645,000.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$395,000.00
|7845 Daugherty-capley Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$799,700.00
|Tollgate Village Sec18b
|2913 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,562,385.00
|Kings Chapel Sec7
|4123 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,150,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 19
|9961 Lodestone Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,111,448.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5304 Eagle Trail Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,090,487.00
|Grove Sec9
|8700 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,109,849.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5313 Eagle Trl Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 5
|9777 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,325.00
|Lochridge Sec1
|1005 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$526,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a
|2561 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$720,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 1
|1520 Pinkerton Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,500,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 4
|1073 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$787,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3
|3007 Arbuckle Ln
|Spring HIll
|37174
|$875,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7100 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$7,000.00
|Marable Charles D
|4341 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 2
|6769 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$509,400.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2089 Branford Place 102
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|1029 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$566,990.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|143 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph1
|1517 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,700,000.00
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 3
|6050 Saddleview Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$700,000.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3
|404 Cowan Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$350,000.00
|1122 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$400,000.00
|Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$447,935.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph5
|3006 Kirk Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,022,153.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec4
|6340 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$784,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|4050 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$899,900.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7128 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,900,000.00
|S Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$320,000.00
|Springway Sec 2
|7873 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$633,507.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|131 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$220,000.00
|Hard Bargain
|611 Mt Hope St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,597,000.00
|Westhaven Sec55
|6001 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$100,000.00
|4761 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$150,000.00
|4761 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$6,150,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7569 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$940,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 1
|112 Oakland Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$430,000.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 1
|1160 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$375,000.00
|3248 Boyd Mill Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,900,000.00
|Aspen Grove Sec S
|360 Cool Springs Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$439,000.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 1
|1160 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$480,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|7028 Tartan Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,000,000.00
|Ingram H P
|8089 Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|37014
|$120,000.00
|Madden Prop
|4389 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,539,720.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec7
|1754 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,073,326.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 4
|5106 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|37027