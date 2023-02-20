Williamson County Property Transfers January 30

See where houses and property sold for January 30 through February 3, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$457,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J304 Montrose CtFranklin37069
$572,000.00Green Acres602 Hill DrFranklin37064
$555,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 22410 Adelaide DrThompsons Station37179
$1,750,000.00Leeland1146 Warrior DrFranklin37064
$1,410,515.00Kings Chapel Sec114759 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,295,000.00Temple Hills Sec 6-a155 N Berwick LnFranklin37069
$402,500.00Lexington Farms Sec 21027 Lexington Farms DrSpring HIll37174
$378,200.00Liberty RdFairview37062
$425,000.002076 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$1,575,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c3628 Ronstadt RdThompsons Station37179
$918,500.00Rosebrooke Sec2b1653 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$845,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec 11021 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$1,000,000.00Breckston Park Sec 1700 Amberwood PlNashville37221
$675,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec22069 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$925,000.00Russell Ridge6017 Russell Ridge Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,200,979.00Pine Creek Sec12012 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$1,125,000.00862 Lewisburg AveFranklin37064
$290,000.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4906 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$579,000.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3300 Walpole CtNolensville37135
$1,437,000.00Vale Creek5228 Mead Park DrThompsons Station37179
$825,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec1a2505 Westerham WayThompsons Station37179
$310,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec21285 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$675,000.00Witherspoon Sec79312 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$755,000.00Westhaven Sec 5226 Pearl StFranklin37064
$435,000.00Pennock Place7328 Lakelet CvFairview37062
$384,900.00Westhaven Sec612002 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$1,120,615.00Terravista Sec15220 Terra CtFranklin37064
$790,500.00Hills1920 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000.001504 Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$5,164,400.00Witherspoon Sec79316 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$855,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 21322 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$1,107,920.00St Marlo Sec16039 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$645,000.00St Marlo Sec2Winslet DrFranklin37064
$860,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Section 02423 Lena LnFranklin37067
$400,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11626 Vineland DrBrentwood37027
$645,000.00St Marlo Sec1Winslet DrFranklin37064
$395,000.007845 Daugherty-capley RdFairview37062
$799,700.00Tollgate Village Sec18b2913 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$1,562,385.00Kings Chapel Sec74123 Old Light CirArrington37014
$1,150,000.00Brookfield Sec 199961 Lodestone DrBrentwood37027
$1,111,448.00Terravista Sec15304 Eagle Trail CtFranklin37064
$2,090,487.00Grove Sec98700 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,109,849.00Terravista Sec15313 Eagle Trl CtFranklin37064
$620,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 59777 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwood37027
$750,325.00Lochridge Sec11005 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$526,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a2561 Wellesley Square DrThompsons Station37179
$720,000.00Southern Woods Sec 11520 Pinkerton RdBrentwood37027
$3,500,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 41073 Vaughn Crest DrFranklin37069
$787,000.00Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph33007 Arbuckle LnSpring HIll37174
$875,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec37100 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$7,000.00Marable Charles D4341 S Carothers RdFranklin37064
$675,000.00Falls Grove Sec 26769 Pleasant Gate LnCollege Grove37046
$509,400.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2089 Branford Place 102Thompsons Station37179
$450,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph41029 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$566,990.00Waters Edge Sec6143 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$960,000.00Brittain Downs Ph11517 Eden Rose PlaceNolensville37135
$1,700,000.00Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 36050 Saddleview DrFranklin37067
$700,000.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3404 Cowan CtNolensville37135
$350,000.001122 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$400,000.00Johnson Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$447,935.00Cumberland Estates Ph53006 Kirk CtFairview37062
$2,022,153.00Hardeman Springs Sec46340 Percheron LnArrington37014
$784,000.00Annecy Ph14050 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$899,900.00Vineyard Valley Sec37128 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$1,900,000.00S Lick Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$320,000.00Springway Sec 27873 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$633,507.00Waters Edge Sec6131 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$220,000.00Hard Bargain611 Mt Hope StFranklin37064
$1,597,000.00Westhaven Sec556001 Donovan StFranklin37064
$100,000.004761 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$150,000.004761 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$300,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph4Venable CtFairview37062
$6,150,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47569 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$940,000.00Temple Hills Sec 1112 Oakland Hills DrFranklin37069
$430,000.00Hunters Chase Sec 11160 Hunters Chase DrFranklin37064
$375,000.003248 Boyd Mill AveFranklin37064
$2,900,000.00Aspen Grove Sec S360 Cool Springs BlvdFranklin37064
$439,000.00Hunters Chase Sec 11160 Hunters Chase DrFranklin37064
$480,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 17028 Tartan DrBrentwood37027
$6,000,000.00Ingram H P8089 Horton HwyArrington37014
$120,000.00Madden Prop4389 Peyt-trinity RdFranklin37064
$2,539,720.00Tuscany Hills Sec71754 Umbria DrBrentwood37027
$4,073,326.00Meadow Lake Sec 45106 Seward RdBrentwood37027

