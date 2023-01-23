Williamson County Property Transfers January 3

See where houses and property sold for January 3-6, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$780,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|4132 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$449,900.00
|Leverette Meadows Ph 2
|7702 Millie Louise Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$723,697.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|2135 Gunwale St
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,750.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|1649 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$415,000.00
|Cherokee Hills Ph 2
|7806 Shauna Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$899,900.00
|Lake Road
|7213 Lake Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$738,120.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2111 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$749,900.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph5
|4166 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,820,000.00
|1614 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,500.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7137 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$730,000.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 1
|1266 Bridgeton Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,725,000.00
|Magnolia Vale Ph 2
|1010 Morgans Landing Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$964,113.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|3033 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,955,259.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6105 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$677,490.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|2131 Gunwale St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000.00
|Meeks Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2
|1717 Emma Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$676,455.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2105 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,700,000.00
|Duplex
|Port Royal Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$565,000.00
|Nolen Mill Ph2
|816 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$175,000.00
|Holt Mary Ann Prop
|5849 Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,369.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3204 Knotts Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$420,000.00
|Petway Place
|416 N Petway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$463,100.00
|Fernvale Springs Townhomes
|7503 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,050,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7617 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$179,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1202 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|5695 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,165,000.00
|Green
|6807 Pulltight Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$690,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 4b
|2259 Dominick Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$814,900.00
|Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1
|300 Fishing Ford Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$510,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|117 E Lake Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$825,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1
|516 Emerson Hill Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$534,500.00
|Premier Bus Park Condos
|256 Seaboard Ln #f103
|Brentwood
|37027
|$630,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|2212 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$610,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 30
|1306 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$380,000.00
|Allen
|7447 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$822,325.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4020 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,100,000.00
|713 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$545,900.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1
|426 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,585,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 5
|45 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$455,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a
|1474 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$860,000.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Section 04
|324 Molly Bright Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$487,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 5b
|1807 Packard Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,003,282.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|3037 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$830,228.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|3029 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$629,483.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|2129 Gunwale St
|Franklin
|37064
|$655,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 9 Sec 1
|4970 Maxwell Landing Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$800,455.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|3050 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$390,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 1
|104 Hiram Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$753,265.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2107 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$975,000.00
|Hills
|1912 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$9,506,000.00
|Sam Donald Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,650,000.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|8008 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,550,000.00
|Fincher Ronald
|1021 Tulloss Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$899,900.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec4
|1201 Bobwhite Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$850,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec1
|3044 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$517,500.00
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b
|723 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$703,854.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4017 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$59,339.00
|1440 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$63,366.00
|Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 3
|1743 Stillwater Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$50,000.00
|1436 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,010,797.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|318 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064