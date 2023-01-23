Williamson County Property Transfers January 3

See where houses and property sold for January 3-6, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $780,000.00 Waters Edge Sec6 4132 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $449,900.00 Leverette Meadows Ph 2 7702 Millie Louise Ct Fairview 37062 $723,697.00 Waters Edge Sec6 2135 Gunwale St Franklin 37064 $450,750.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 1649 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $415,000.00 Cherokee Hills Ph 2 7806 Shauna Cir Fairview 37062 $899,900.00 Lake Road 7213 Lake Rd Fairview 37062 $738,120.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2111 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $749,900.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph5 4166 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $3,820,000.00 1614 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $825,500.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7137 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $730,000.00 Bridgeton Park Sec 1 1266 Bridgeton Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,725,000.00 Magnolia Vale Ph 2 1010 Morgans Landing Ct Brentwood 37027 $964,113.00 Pine Creek Sec1 3033 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $1,955,259.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6105 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $677,490.00 Waters Edge Sec6 2131 Gunwale St Franklin 37064 $2,000,000.00 Meeks Rd Franklin 37064 $440,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 1717 Emma Cir Spring Hill 37174 $676,455.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2105 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,700,000.00 Duplex Port Royal Rd Spring Hill 37174 $565,000.00 Nolen Mill Ph2 816 Cottage House Ln Nolensville 37135 $175,000.00 Holt Mary Ann Prop 5849 Bending Chestnut Rd Franklin 37064 $720,369.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3204 Knotts Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $420,000.00 Petway Place 416 N Petway St Franklin 37064 $463,100.00 Fernvale Springs Townhomes 7503 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $1,050,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7617 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $179,000.00 Orleans Est Condos 1202 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 5695 Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $1,165,000.00 Green 6807 Pulltight Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $690,000.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec 4b 2259 Dominick Dr Nolensville 37135 $814,900.00 Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 300 Fishing Ford Ct Nolensville 37135 $510,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 1 117 E Lake Ct Franklin 37067 $825,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec 1 516 Emerson Hill Rd Nolensville 37135 $534,500.00 Premier Bus Park Condos 256 Seaboard Ln #f103 Brentwood 37027 $630,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 2212 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $610,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 30 1306 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $380,000.00 Allen 7447 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $822,325.00 Lochridge Sec3 4020 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,100,000.00 713 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $545,900.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1 426 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $2,585,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 5 45 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $455,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a 1474 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $860,000.00 Highlands At Ladd Park Section 04 324 Molly Bright Ln Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 $487,000.00 Ridgeport Sec 5b 1807 Packard Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,003,282.00 Pine Creek Sec1 3037 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $830,228.00 Pine Creek Sec1 3029 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $629,483.00 Waters Edge Sec6 2129 Gunwale St Franklin 37064 $655,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 9 Sec 1 4970 Maxwell Landing Dr Nolensville 37135 $800,455.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 3050 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $390,000.00 Baker Springs Sec 1 104 Hiram Ct Spring Hill 37174 $753,265.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2107 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $975,000.00 Hills 1912 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $9,506,000.00 Sam Donald Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,650,000.00 Troubadour Sec7 8008 Backwoods Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $1,550,000.00 Fincher Ronald 1021 Tulloss Rd Franklin 37067 $899,900.00 Arrington Retreat Sec4 1201 Bobwhite Trl Nolensville 37135 $850,000.00 Tap Root Hills Sec1 3044 Farmhouse Dr Franklin 37067 $517,500.00 Riverview Park Sec 5-b 723 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $703,854.00 Lochridge Sec3 4017 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $59,339.00 1440 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $63,366.00 Goose Creek By-pass Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 3 1743 Stillwater Cir Brentwood 37027 $50,000.00 1436 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $1,010,797.00 Lockwood Glen Sec15 318 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064