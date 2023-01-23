Williamson County Property Transfers January 3

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for January 3-6, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$780,000.00Waters Edge Sec64132 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$449,900.00Leverette Meadows Ph 27702 Millie Louise CtFairview37062
$723,697.00Waters Edge Sec62135 Gunwale StFranklin37064
$450,750.00Rosebrooke Sec2b1649 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$415,000.00Cherokee Hills Ph 27806 Shauna CirFairview37062
$899,900.00Lake Road7213 Lake RdFairview37062
$738,120.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2111 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$749,900.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph54166 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$3,820,000.001614 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$825,500.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph37137 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$730,000.00Bridgeton Park Sec 11266 Bridgeton Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,725,000.00Magnolia Vale Ph 21010 Morgans Landing CtBrentwood37027
$964,113.00Pine Creek Sec13033 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$1,955,259.00Lookaway Farms Sec26105 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$677,490.00Waters Edge Sec62131 Gunwale StFranklin37064
$2,000,000.00Meeks RdFranklin37064
$440,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec21717 Emma CirSpring Hill37174
$676,455.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2105 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$1,700,000.00DuplexPort Royal RdSpring Hill37174
$565,000.00Nolen Mill Ph2816 Cottage House LnNolensville37135
$175,000.00Holt Mary Ann Prop5849 Bending Chestnut RdFranklin37064
$720,369.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec183204 Knotts DrThompsons Station37179
$420,000.00Petway Place416 N Petway StFranklin37064
$463,100.00Fernvale Springs Townhomes7503 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$1,050,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57617 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$179,000.00Orleans Est Condos1202 Granville RdFranklin37064
$900,000.005695 Wilkins Branch RdFranklin37064
$1,165,000.00Green6807 Pulltight Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$690,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 4b2259 Dominick DrNolensville37135
$814,900.00Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1300 Fishing Ford CtNolensville37135
$510,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 1117 E Lake CtFranklin37067
$825,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec 1516 Emerson Hill RdNolensville37135
$534,500.00Premier Bus Park Condos256 Seaboard Ln #f103Brentwood37027
$630,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 12212 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$610,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 301306 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$380,000.00Allen7447 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$822,325.00Lochridge Sec34020 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$1,100,000.00713 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$545,900.00Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1426 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$2,585,000.00Governors Club The Ph 545 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$455,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a1474 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$860,000.00Highlands At Ladd Park Section 04324 Molly Bright LnFranklin37064
$1,350,000.00Vaughn RdNashville37221
$487,000.00Ridgeport Sec 5b1807 Packard CtSpring Hill37174
$1,003,282.00Pine Creek Sec13037 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$830,228.00Pine Creek Sec13029 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$629,483.00Waters Edge Sec62129 Gunwale StFranklin37064
$655,000.00Bent Creek Ph 9 Sec 14970 Maxwell Landing DrNolensville37135
$800,455.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec153050 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$390,000.00Baker Springs Sec 1104 Hiram CtSpring Hill37174
$753,265.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2107 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$975,000.00Hills1912 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$9,506,000.00Sam Donald RdBrentwood37027
$3,650,000.00Troubadour Sec78008 Backwoods Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$1,550,000.00Fincher Ronald1021 Tulloss RdFranklin37067
$899,900.00Arrington Retreat Sec41201 Bobwhite TrlNolensville37135
$850,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec13044 Farmhouse DrFranklin37067
$517,500.00Riverview Park Sec 5-b723 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$703,854.00Lochridge Sec34017 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$59,339.001440 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$63,366.00Goose Creek By-passFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 31743 Stillwater CirBrentwood37027
$50,000.001436 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$1,010,797.00Lockwood Glen Sec15318 Sherman CtFranklin37064

