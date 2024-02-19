Williamson County Property Transfers January 29, 2024

See where houses and property sold for January 29 through February 2, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $600,000 7123 Dice Lampley Rd Fairview 37062 $975,000 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5600 Carney Ln Franklin 37064 $925,000 Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101 6060 Maysbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $171,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7320 Crowell Dr College Grove 37046 $490,000 Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60 3041 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $405,000 1939 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $693,350 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 2020 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station 37179 $247,000 Newport Cove Condos Pb 34 Pg 133 109 Newport Cove Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $992,662 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6536 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $468,700 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 1048 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $1,150,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7132 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $171,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7304 Crowell Dr Franklin 37067 $1,850,000 Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34 6003 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37064 $1,016,126 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6551 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $603,900 Westfield Pb 3 Pg 33 610 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $440,000 7320 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $795,000 Indian Meadows Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 94 1535 Indian Meadows Dr Franklin 37064 $325,550 Grammer Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 98 7716 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $325,000 4285 N Chapel Rd Franklin 37067 $515,000 Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60 2055 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $485,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1512 Channing Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,543,000 Beechwood Plantation Pb 46 Pg 1 3617 Kesslin Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $2,375,240 Oscar Green Rd Franklin 37064 $775,000 Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22 9322 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $778,568 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3228 Knotts Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $850,000 Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136 110 Zinnia Ln Franklin 37064 $3,000,000 South Park Pb 34 Pg 56 111 Southeast Pkwy Ct Franklin 37064 $1,800 Natchez Trace Pkwy Franklin 37064 $288,500 Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143 502 Sydenham Dr Franklin 37064 $833,000 Hidden Creek Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 23 9709 Capstone Ct Brentwood 37027 $390,000 7511 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $2,300,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29 6065 Pelican Way College Grove 37046 $835,000 3986 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $379,900 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 1801 Shadow Green Dr 301 Franklin 37064 $565,000 6959 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $1,375,000 October Park Pb 68 Pg 125 2037 Orange Leaf Cir Franklin 37067 $730,000 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2297 Maytown Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $550,000 Liberty Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 106 871 E Benjamin Dr Franklin 37067 $559,990 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9042 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $699,900 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26 5006 Fremantle Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,050,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 74 706 Fountainwood Blvd Franklin 37064 $495,000 Sutherland Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 58 2824 Jason Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $745,000 Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 88 1696 Lantana Dr Spring Hill 37174 $535,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 34 1162 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $1,090,000 5564 Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $775,000 Concord Country Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 57 1217 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood 37027 $745,000 Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40 117 Delta Blvd Franklin 37067 $240,900 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6012 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $240,900 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6018 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $195,994 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 1012 Boundary St Franklin 37064 $195,994 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 1018 Boundary St Franklin 37064 $2,875,000 Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6 513 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $1,800,000 Indian Point Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 104 9220 Shawnee Trl Brentwood 37027 $1,050,411 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2025 William St Franklin 37064 $6,500,000 Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 135 7588 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd College Grove 37046 $3,489,640 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $305,500 Rolling Acres Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 96 7208 Sugar Maple Dr Fairview 37062 $496,000 Franklin Green Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 100 3207 Gardendale Dr Franklin 37064 $4,000,000 Governors Club Ph 5 Pb 62 Pg 104 48 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $1,222,000 Brookfield Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 23 2616 Gretchen Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,356,065 Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122 4629 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $589,990 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9048 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Ellington Park Sec 5 Pb 67 Pg 28 200 Gilbert Dr Franklin 37064 $730,000 Crockett Hills Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 53 1612 Crockett Hills Blvd Brentwood 37027 $3,750,000 Perry William C Pb 69 Pg 16 213 9th Ave S Franklin 37064 $2,795,000 Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 139 5213 Heathrow Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $925,000 Kings Chapel Sec 2-b Pb 48 Pg 40 1197 Meadow Bridge Ln Arrington 37014 $1,950,000 Westhaven Sec 34 Pb 56 Pg 27 1559 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,650,000 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4685 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $810,000 Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87 8049 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $349,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 155 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $995,000 Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3 1019 Calico St Franklin 37064 $3,350,000 Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 16 1006 Scramblers Knob Franklin 37069 $642,224 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2717 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $875,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 33 Pg 99 108 Buckhead Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,447,402 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7004 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,299,900 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1004 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $549,990 Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 84 3016 Feradach Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,325,000 Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 2 3004 Coral Bell Ln Franklin 37067 $466,000 June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123 410 Mare Alley Spring Hill 37174 $375,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 16 Pg 77 355 Cannonade Cir Franklin 37069 $1,135,000 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5116 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $680,000 June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123 412 Mare Alley Spring Hill 37174 $296,000 June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123 217 Guthrie Alley Spring Hill 37174 $592,000 June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123 416 Mare Alley Thompson's Station 37179 $1,250,000 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $1,300,000 Chenoweth Sec 11 Pb 16 Pg 122 9370 Smithson Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,690,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 119 610 Post Oak Cir Brentwood 37027 $250,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 56 4030 Kathie Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,988,400 Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 10 2305 Harts Landmark Dr Franklin 37069 $745,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 27 Pg 139 294 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $600,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51 206 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $925,000 4659 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $850,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 48 7027 Salmon Run Spring Hill 37174 $1,170,000 Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107 404 Cornwall Dr Brentwood 37027 $200,000 Fuller Rd College Grove 37046 $1,800,000 6841 Fuller Rd College Grove 37046 $630,000 Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 96 7019 Minor Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $549,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2725 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $592,000 Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49 612 Independence Dr E Franklin 37067 $1,875,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 411 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $550,000 Franklin Green Sec 8 Pb 31 Pg 33 3127 Brimstead Dr Franklin 37067 $1,085,000 Stream Valley Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 101 113 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $575,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5220 Bond Springs Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $1,750,000 Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 30 1162 Echo Ln Franklin 37064 $960,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8324 Solstice Dr $1,454,442 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2048 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $420,000 Lynhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block F 1202 Brookwood Ave Franklin 37064 $975,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 46 Pg 78 189 Clyde Cir Franklin 37064 $1,289,811 Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51 2001 Landry Place Thompson's Station 37179 $1,934,086 Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118 3000 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,451,510 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 1000 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $2,407,572 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4001 Kathie Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $576,371 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 147 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000 7263 Nolensville Rd #1 Nolensville 37135 $5,850,762 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 825 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $570,000 Lynhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block F 1202 Brookwood Ave Franklin 37064 $1,519,885 Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84 606 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $7,188,307 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1984 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $6,149,236 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2068 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $2,325,000 Durham Manor Pb 48 Pg 57 2221 Grey Cliff Dr Franklin 37064 $1,310,400 Meeting Of The Rivers Llc Property 119 Trinity Rd Franklin 37064