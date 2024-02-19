Williamson County Property Transfers January 29, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for January 29 through February 2, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$600,0007123 Dice Lampley RdFairview37062
$975,000Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745600 Carney LnFranklin37064
$925,000Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 1016060 Maysbrook LnFranklin37064
$171,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367320 Crowell DrCollege Grove37046
$490,000Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 603041 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$405,0001939 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$693,350Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1392020 Tollgate BlvdThompson's Station37179
$247,000Newport Cove Condos Pb 34 Pg 133109 Newport Cove CtThompson's Station37179
$992,662St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886536 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$468,700Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1171048 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$1,150,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367132 Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$171,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367304 Crowell DrFranklin37067
$1,850,000Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 346003 Lookaway CirFranklin37064
$1,016,126St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886551 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$603,900Westfield Pb 3 Pg 33610 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$440,0007320 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$795,000Indian Meadows Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 941535 Indian Meadows DrFranklin37064
$325,550Grammer Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 987716 Chester RdFairview37062
$325,0004285 N Chapel RdFranklin37067
$515,000Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 602055 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$485,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241512 Channing DrThompson's Station37179
$1,543,000Beechwood Plantation Pb 46 Pg 13617 Kesslin Pvt LnFranklin37064
$2,375,240Oscar Green RdFranklin37064
$775,000Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 229322 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$778,568Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223228 Knotts DrThompson's Station37179
$850,000Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136110 Zinnia LnFranklin37064
$3,000,000South Park Pb 34 Pg 56111 Southeast Pkwy CtFranklin37064
$1,800Natchez Trace PkwyFranklin37064
$288,500Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143502 Sydenham DrFranklin37064
$833,000Hidden Creek Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 239709 Capstone CtBrentwood37027
$390,0007511 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$2,300,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 296065 Pelican WayCollege Grove37046
$835,0003986 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$379,900Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 981801 Shadow Green Dr 301Franklin37064
$565,0006959 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$1,375,000October Park Pb 68 Pg 1252037 Orange Leaf CirFranklin37067
$730,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122297 Maytown CirThompson's Station37179
$550,000Liberty Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 106871 E Benjamin DrFranklin37067
$559,990Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79042 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$699,900Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 265006 Fremantle CtSpring Hill37174
$1,050,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 74706 Fountainwood BlvdFranklin37064
$495,000Sutherland Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 582824 Jason CtThompson's Station37179
$745,000Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 881696 Lantana DrSpring Hill37174
$535,000Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 341162 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$1,090,0005564 Wilkins Branch RdFranklin37064
$775,000Concord Country Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 571217 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwood37027
$745,000Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40117 Delta BlvdFranklin37067
$240,900Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396012 Congress DrFranklin37064
$240,900Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396018 Congress DrFranklin37064
$195,994Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 361012 Boundary StFranklin37064
$195,994Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 361018 Boundary StFranklin37064
$2,875,000Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6513 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$1,800,000Indian Point Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 1049220 Shawnee TrlBrentwood37027
$1,050,411Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922025 William StFranklin37064
$6,500,000Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 1357588 Trident Ridge Pvt RdCollege Grove37046
$3,489,640Coleman RdFranklin37064
$305,500Rolling Acres Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 967208 Sugar Maple DrFairview37062
$496,000Franklin Green Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 1003207 Gardendale DrFranklin37064
$4,000,000Governors Club Ph 5 Pb 62 Pg 10448 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$1,222,000Brookfield Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 232616 Gretchen CtBrentwood37027
$1,356,065Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 1224629 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$589,990Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79048 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000Ellington Park Sec 5 Pb 67 Pg 28200 Gilbert DrFranklin37064
$730,000Crockett Hills Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 531612 Crockett Hills BlvdBrentwood37027
$3,750,000Perry William C Pb 69 Pg 16213 9th Ave SFranklin37064
$2,795,000Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 1395213 Heathrow Hills DrBrentwood37027
$925,000Kings Chapel Sec 2-b Pb 48 Pg 401197 Meadow Bridge LnArrington37014
$1,950,000Westhaven Sec 34 Pb 56 Pg 271559 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$1,650,000Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124685 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$810,000Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 878049 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$349,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85155 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$995,000Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 31019 Calico StFranklin37064
$3,350,000Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 161006 Scramblers KnobFranklin37069
$642,224Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282717 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$875,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 33 Pg 99108 Buckhead CtBrentwood37027
$1,447,402Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367004 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,299,900Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121004 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$549,990Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 843016 Feradach LnSpring Hill37174
$1,325,000Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 23004 Coral Bell LnFranklin37067
$466,000June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123410 Mare AlleySpring Hill37174
$375,000Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 16 Pg 77355 Cannonade CirFranklin37069
$1,135,000Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745116 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$680,000June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123412 Mare AlleySpring Hill37174
$296,000June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123217 Guthrie AlleySpring Hill37174
$592,000June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123416 Mare AlleyThompson's Station37179
$1,250,000Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$1,300,000Chenoweth Sec 11 Pb 16 Pg 1229370 Smithson LnBrentwood37027
$1,690,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 119610 Post Oak CirBrentwood37027
$250,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 564030 Kathie DrThompson's Station37179
$1,988,400Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 102305 Harts Landmark DrFranklin37069
$745,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 27 Pg 139294 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$600,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51206 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$925,0004659 Bennett Hollow RdThompson's Station37179
$850,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 487027 Salmon RunSpring Hill37174
$1,170,000Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107404 Cornwall DrBrentwood37027
$200,000Fuller RdCollege Grove37046
$1,800,0006841 Fuller RdCollege Grove37046
$630,000Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 967019 Minor Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$549,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282725 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$592,000Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49612 Independence Dr EFranklin37067
$1,875,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35411 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$550,000Franklin Green Sec 8 Pb 31 Pg 333127 Brimstead DrFranklin37067
$1,085,000Stream Valley Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 101113 Stream Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$575,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345220 Bond Springs CtThompson's Station37179
$1,750,000Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 301162 Echo LnFranklin37064
$960,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528324 Solstice Dr
$1,454,442Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922048 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$420,000Lynhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block F1202 Brookwood AveFranklin37064
$975,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 46 Pg 78189 Clyde CirFranklin37064
$1,289,811Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512001 Landry PlaceThompson's Station37179
$1,934,086Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 1183000 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,451,510Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 681000 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$2,407,572Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784001 Kathie DrThompson's Station37179
$576,371Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107147 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174
$1,500,0007263 Nolensville Rd #1Nolensville37135
$5,850,762Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143825 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$570,000Lynhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block F1202 Brookwood AveFranklin37064
$1,519,885Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84606 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$7,188,307Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481984 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$6,149,236Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162068 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$2,325,000Durham Manor Pb 48 Pg 572221 Grey Cliff DrFranklin37064
$1,310,400Meeting Of The Rivers Llc Property119 Trinity RdFranklin37064

