Williamson County Property Transfers January 29, 2024

See where houses and property sold for January 29 through February 2, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$600,000
|7123 Dice Lampley Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$975,000
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5600 Carney Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101
|6060 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$171,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7320 Crowell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$490,000
|Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60
|3041 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$405,000
|1939 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$693,350
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|2020 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$247,000
|Newport Cove Condos Pb 34 Pg 133
|109 Newport Cove Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$992,662
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6536 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$468,700
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|1048 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7132 Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$171,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7304 Crowell Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,850,000
|Lookaway Farms Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 34
|6003 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,016,126
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6551 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$603,900
|Westfield Pb 3 Pg 33
|610 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000
|7320 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$795,000
|Indian Meadows Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 94
|1535 Indian Meadows Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,550
|Grammer Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 98
|7716 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$325,000
|4285 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$515,000
|Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60
|2055 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1512 Channing Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,543,000
|Beechwood Plantation Pb 46 Pg 1
|3617 Kesslin Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,375,240
|Oscar Green Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000
|Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22
|9322 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$778,568
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3228 Knotts Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$850,000
|Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136
|110 Zinnia Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000
|South Park Pb 34 Pg 56
|111 Southeast Pkwy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800
|Natchez Trace Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$288,500
|Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143
|502 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$833,000
|Hidden Creek Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 23
|9709 Capstone Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$390,000
|7511 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,300,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29
|6065 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$835,000
|3986 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$379,900
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 301
|Franklin
|37064
|$565,000
|6959 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,375,000
|October Park Pb 68 Pg 125
|2037 Orange Leaf Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$730,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2297 Maytown Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$550,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 106
|871 E Benjamin Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$559,990
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9042 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,900
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26
|5006 Fremantle Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,050,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 74
|706 Fountainwood Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$495,000
|Sutherland Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 58
|2824 Jason Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$745,000
|Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 88
|1696 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$535,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 34
|1162 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,090,000
|5564 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000
|Concord Country Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 57
|1217 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$745,000
|Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40
|117 Delta Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$240,900
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6012 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$240,900
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6018 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$195,994
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|1012 Boundary St
|Franklin
|37064
|$195,994
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|1018 Boundary St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,875,000
|Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6
|513 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000
|Indian Point Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 104
|9220 Shawnee Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,411
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2025 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,500,000
|Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 135
|7588 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,489,640
|Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$305,500
|Rolling Acres Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 96
|7208 Sugar Maple Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$496,000
|Franklin Green Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 100
|3207 Gardendale Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,000,000
|Governors Club Ph 5 Pb 62 Pg 104
|48 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,222,000
|Brookfield Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 23
|2616 Gretchen Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,356,065
|Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122
|4629 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$589,990
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9048 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Ellington Park Sec 5 Pb 67 Pg 28
|200 Gilbert Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000
|Crockett Hills Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 53
|1612 Crockett Hills Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,750,000
|Perry William C Pb 69 Pg 16
|213 9th Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,795,000
|Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 139
|5213 Heathrow Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 2-b Pb 48 Pg 40
|1197 Meadow Bridge Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,950,000
|Westhaven Sec 34 Pb 56 Pg 27
|1559 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4685 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$810,000
|Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87
|8049 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$349,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|155 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$995,000
|Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3
|1019 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,350,000
|Deerfield Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 16
|1006 Scramblers Knob
|Franklin
|37069
|$642,224
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2717 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$875,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 33 Pg 99
|108 Buckhead Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,447,402
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7004 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,299,900
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1004 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$549,990
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 84
|3016 Feradach Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,325,000
|Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 2
|3004 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$466,000
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123
|410 Mare Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$375,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 16 Pg 77
|355 Cannonade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,135,000
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5116 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$680,000
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123
|412 Mare Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$296,000
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123
|217 Guthrie Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$592,000
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123
|416 Mare Alley
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,250,000
|Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,300,000
|Chenoweth Sec 11 Pb 16 Pg 122
|9370 Smithson Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,690,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 119
|610 Post Oak Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$250,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 56
|4030 Kathie Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,988,400
|Harts Landmark Pb 60 Pg 10
|2305 Harts Landmark Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$745,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 27 Pg 139
|294 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51
|206 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|4659 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$850,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 62 Pg 48
|7027 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,170,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107
|404 Cornwall Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$200,000
|Fuller Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,800,000
|6841 Fuller Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$630,000
|Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 96
|7019 Minor Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$549,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2725 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$592,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49
|612 Independence Dr E
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,875,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|411 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$550,000
|Franklin Green Sec 8 Pb 31 Pg 33
|3127 Brimstead Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,085,000
|Stream Valley Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 101
|113 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5220 Bond Springs Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,750,000
|Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 30
|1162 Echo Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8324 Solstice Dr
|$1,454,442
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2048 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,000
|Lynhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block F
|1202 Brookwood Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 46 Pg 78
|189 Clyde Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,289,811
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2001 Landry Place
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,934,086
|Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118
|3000 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,451,510
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|1000 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,407,572
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4001 Kathie Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$576,371
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|147 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000
|7263 Nolensville Rd #1
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,850,762
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|825 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$570,000
|Lynhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block F
|1202 Brookwood Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,519,885
|Wilkerson Place Ph2a Pb 80 Pg 84
|606 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$7,188,307
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1984 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$6,149,236
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2068 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,325,000
|Durham Manor Pb 48 Pg 57
|2221 Grey Cliff Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,310,400
|Meeting Of The Rivers Llc Property
|119 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064