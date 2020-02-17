See where houses sold for January 27-31, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 323500 Port Royal Estates 4001 Lexie Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 290000 Chapmans Retreat 1715 Stephenson Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 178280 Clovercroft Preserve 9224 Stepping Stone Dr Franklin TN 37067 101449 Stream Valley 2011 Fernshaw Ln Franklin TN 37064 101449 Stream Valley 1018 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 535455 Falls Grove 7229 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 309999 Buckner Place 2822 Biggers Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 264450 Sharpes Run 7436 Penngrove Ln Fairview TN 37062 489990 Burberry Glen 804 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville TN 37135 380000 Bent Creek 4721 Jobe Trl Nolensville TN 37135 680650 Foxglove Farm 619 Central Dr Franklin TN 37064 740000 Bridgemore Village 3513 Creamery Bridge Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 92000 Arbors@Autumn Ridge 2990 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill TN 37174 92000 Arbors@Autumn Ridge 2989 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill TN 37174 2598000 Wright Gerald 3275 Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin TN 37064 749900 Berry Farms Town Center 1047 General Martin Ln Franklin TN 37064 432000 4000 Rural Plains Cir 305 Franklin TN 37064 285000 Brentwood Pointe 1033 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 510198 Brixworth 6002 Turncreek Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 193000 Ivan Creek 4448 Ivan Creek Dr Franklin TN 37064 450000 Cromwell 37, 62 & 61 Burland Crescent Brentwood TN 37027 490000 Polk Place 229 Polk Place Dr Franklin TN 37064 660000 Stags Leap 6132 Silverado Tr Franklin TN 37064 100000 Davis Jimmy Greenbrier Rd Franklin TN 37064 830000 Carlisle 1627 Cooper Creek Ln Franklin TN 37064 1074278 Foxen Canyon 2490 Santa Barbara Ln Franklin TN 37069 606780 Clovercroft Preserve 9255 Stepping Stone Dr Franklin TN 37067 1600000 Wright Gerald Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin TN 37064 184500 Wright Gerald Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin TN 37064 1265500 Wright Gerald Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin TN 37064 1754207 Traditions 1851 Pageantry Cir Brentwood TN 37027 633000 Chestnut Bend 537 Ploughmans Bend Dr Franklin TN 37064 830000 Fountainhead 5111 Fountainhead Dr Brentwood TN 37027 222500 Brentwood Pointe 607 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 451600 Founders Point 101 Tyne Dr Franklin TN 37064 579900 4248 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin TN 37064 530950 Autumn Ridge 4050 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 1299900 The Governors Club 222 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 585000 Lockwood Glen 2052 Mcavoy Dr Franklin TN 37064 346400 Chapmans Retreat 1235 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 521868 Mcdaniel Estates 7205 Ludlow Dr College Grove TN 37046 706875 Scales Farmstead 208 Broadgreen Ln Nolensville TN 37135 475000 Mcdaniel Estates 7012 Balcolm Ct College Grove TN 37046 678000 Fountainbrooke 349 Childe Harolds Cir Brentwood TN 37027 365000 Blackburn Patricia Arno Rd College Grove TN 37046 598000 Westhaven 438 Wire Grass Lane Franklin TN 37064 4250000 7668 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 559000 Summerlyn 2032 Belsford Dr Nolensville TN 37135 47750 Harris Vennie L 7106 Clear Meadows Ln Fairview TN 37062 337475 Stream Valley 3041 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 789000 Kings Chapel 4137 Banner Square Ln Arrington TN 37014 327540 Stream Valley 3047 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 765000 Belle Glen 6112 Belle Rive Dr Brentwood TN 37027 695000 Raintree Forest 9447 Foothills Dr Brentwood TN 37027 755000 Westhaven 749 Shelley Ln Franklin TN 37064 239000 Picketts Ridge 2775 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 330000 Woodridge 7522 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 37062 275000 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville TN 37060 354000 Cool Springs East 604 Amberleigh Ct Franklin TN 37067 660000 Horseshoe Bend 2766 Rock Wall Rd Nashville TN 37221 1570074 Wyngate Dinan Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 456661 Burberry Glen 788 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville TN 37135 563000 Summerlyn 1133 Eckerton Dr 240000 Willow Crest 7811 Willow Crest Dr Fairview TN 37062 235000 Willow Crest 7809 Willow Crest Dr Fairview TN 37062 245000 Willow Crest 7815 Willow Crest Dr Fairview TN 37062 235000 Willow Crest 7813 Willow Crest Dr Fairview TN 37062 145000 Fields Of Canterbury (145B-N-01300 & 01000) Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 338000 Stonebrook 607 Quarter Horse Ln Nolensville TN 37135 499900 Rizer Point 1014 Reese Dr Franklin TN 37069 97000 Arbors@Autumn Ridge 2982 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill TN 37174 95000 Arbors@Autumn Ridge 3011 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill TN 37174 599000 Derby Glen Close 1615 Old Hickory Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 807500 Deal Eugene 5585 Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin TN 37064 473715 Nolen Mill 1115 Madison Mill Dr Nolensville TN 37135 509077 Brixworth 2944 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill TN 37174 298000 Copper Ridge 107 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 143940 Falls Grove 6917 Fence Post Ln College Grove TN 37046 235000 Picketts Ridge 2782 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 341355 Nolen Mill 813 Cottage House Ln Nolensville TN 37135 635000 Sunset Park 1717 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135 659900 Autumn Ridge 2061 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill TN 37174 1480000 Westhaven 1538 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 357000 Hunters Chase 1181 Hunters Chase Dr Franklin TN 37064 625000 7327 Brush Creek Rd Fairview TN 37062 619500 Ivy Glen 433 Woodcrest Ln Franklin TN 37067 215500 Maplelawn 2703 Banks Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 1270000 136 Frierson St Brentwood TN 37027 455900 Brixworth 1103 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 450000 9802 Concord Rd Brentwood TN 37027 814900 Kings Chapel 4633 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 640000 Vineyard Valley 7179 Neills Branch Dr College Grove TN 37046 420000 Fields Of Canterbury 2113 English Garden Way Thompsons Station TN 37179 259900 Russell Ridge Llc Russell Rd Franklin TN 37064 267000 Witt Hill 1694 Witt Hill Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 206000 1019 Briggs Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 300000 Aston Woods 2809 Lafayette Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 165000 Bridgemore Village 3836 Pulpmill Dr Franklin TN 37064 551542 Highlands @ Ladd Park 113 Zoe Ct Franklin TN 37064 223195 Woods @ Burberry Glen 1310 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville TN 37135 375000 Redwing Meadows 1353 Ascot Ln Franklin TN 37064 845000 The Governors Club 107 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 365000 Owen Hill Farm Owen Hill Rd College Grove TN 37046 301450 Copper Ridge 3093 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 556673 Tollgate Village 2881 Americus Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 583000 Hideaway @ Arrington 7365 Harlow Dr College Grove TN 37046 435000 Sullivan Farms 216 Wynbrook Ct Franklin TN 37064 570825 Scales Farmstead 353 Tulley Ct Nolensville TN 37135