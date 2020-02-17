See where houses sold for January 27-31, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|323500
|Port Royal Estates
|4001 Lexie Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|290000
|Chapmans Retreat
|1715 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|178280
|Clovercroft Preserve
|9224 Stepping Stone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|101449
|Stream Valley
|2011 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|101449
|Stream Valley
|1018 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|535455
|Falls Grove
|7229 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|309999
|Buckner Place
|2822 Biggers Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|264450
|Sharpes Run
|7436 Penngrove Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|489990
|Burberry Glen
|804 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|380000
|Bent Creek
|4721 Jobe Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|680650
|Foxglove Farm
|619 Central Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|740000
|Bridgemore Village
|3513 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|92000
|Arbors@Autumn Ridge
|2990 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|92000
|Arbors@Autumn Ridge
|2989 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|2598000
|Wright Gerald
|3275 Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|749900
|Berry Farms Town Center
|1047 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|432000
|4000 Rural Plains Cir 305
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|285000
|Brentwood Pointe
|1033 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|510198
|Brixworth
|6002 Turncreek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|193000
|Ivan Creek
|4448 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|450000
|Cromwell
|37, 62 & 61 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|490000
|Polk Place
|229 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|660000
|Stags Leap
|6132 Silverado Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|100000
|Davis Jimmy
|Greenbrier Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|830000
|Carlisle
|1627 Cooper Creek Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1074278
|Foxen Canyon
|2490 Santa Barbara Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|606780
|Clovercroft Preserve
|9255 Stepping Stone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1600000
|Wright Gerald
|Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|184500
|Wright Gerald
|Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1265500
|Wright Gerald
|Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1754207
|Traditions
|1851 Pageantry Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|633000
|Chestnut Bend
|537 Ploughmans Bend Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|830000
|Fountainhead
|5111 Fountainhead Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|222500
|Brentwood Pointe
|607 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|451600
|Founders Point
|101 Tyne Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|579900
|4248 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|530950
|Autumn Ridge
|4050 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1299900
|The Governors Club
|222 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|585000
|Lockwood Glen
|2052 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|346400
|Chapmans Retreat
|1235 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|521868
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7205 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|706875
|Scales Farmstead
|208 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|475000
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7012 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|678000
|Fountainbrooke
|349 Childe Harolds Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|365000
|Blackburn Patricia
|Arno Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|598000
|Westhaven
|438 Wire Grass Lane
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|4250000
|7668 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|559000
|Summerlyn
|2032 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|47750
|Harris Vennie L
|7106 Clear Meadows Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|337475
|Stream Valley
|3041 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|789000
|Kings Chapel
|4137 Banner Square Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|327540
|Stream Valley
|3047 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|765000
|Belle Glen
|6112 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|695000
|Raintree Forest
|9447 Foothills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|755000
|Westhaven
|749 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|239000
|Picketts Ridge
|2775 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|330000
|Woodridge
|7522 Aubrey Ridge Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|275000
|Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|TN
|37060
|354000
|Cool Springs East
|604 Amberleigh Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|660000
|Horseshoe Bend
|2766 Rock Wall Rd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|1570074
|Wyngate
|Dinan Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|456661
|Burberry Glen
|788 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|563000
|Summerlyn
|1133 Eckerton Dr
|240000
|Willow Crest
|7811 Willow Crest Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|235000
|Willow Crest
|7809 Willow Crest Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|245000
|Willow Crest
|7815 Willow Crest Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|235000
|Willow Crest
|7813 Willow Crest Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|145000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|(145B-N-01300 & 01000) Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|338000
|Stonebrook
|607 Quarter Horse Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|499900
|Rizer Point
|1014 Reese Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|97000
|Arbors@Autumn Ridge
|2982 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|95000
|Arbors@Autumn Ridge
|3011 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|599000
|Derby Glen Close
|1615 Old Hickory Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|807500
|Deal Eugene
|5585 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|473715
|Nolen Mill
|1115 Madison Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|509077
|Brixworth
|2944 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|298000
|Copper Ridge
|107 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|143940
|Falls Grove
|6917 Fence Post Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|235000
|Picketts Ridge
|2782 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|341355
|Nolen Mill
|813 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|635000
|Sunset Park
|1717 Jonahs Ridge Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|659900
|Autumn Ridge
|2061 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1480000
|Westhaven
|1538 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|357000
|Hunters Chase
|1181 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|625000
|7327 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|619500
|Ivy Glen
|433 Woodcrest Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|215500
|Maplelawn
|2703 Banks Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1270000
|136 Frierson St
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|455900
|Brixworth
|1103 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|450000
|9802 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|814900
|Kings Chapel
|4633 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|640000
|Vineyard Valley
|7179 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|420000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2113 English Garden Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|259900
|Russell Ridge Llc
|Russell Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|267000
|Witt Hill
|1694 Witt Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|206000
|1019 Briggs Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|300000
|Aston Woods
|2809 Lafayette Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|165000
|Bridgemore Village
|3836 Pulpmill Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|551542
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|113 Zoe Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|223195
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1310 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|375000
|Redwing Meadows
|1353 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|845000
|The Governors Club
|107 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|365000
|Owen Hill Farm
|Owen Hill Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|301450
|Copper Ridge
|3093 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|556673
|Tollgate Village
|2881 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|583000
|Hideaway @ Arrington
|7365 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|435000
|Sullivan Farms
|216 Wynbrook Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|570825
|Scales Farmstead
|353 Tulley Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
