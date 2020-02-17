property transfers real estate

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
323500Port Royal Estates4001 Lexie LnSpring HillTN37174
290000Chapmans Retreat1715 Stephenson LnSpring HillTN37174
178280Clovercroft Preserve9224 Stepping Stone DrFranklinTN37067
101449Stream Valley2011 Fernshaw LnFranklinTN37064
101449Stream Valley1018 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
535455Falls Grove7229 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
309999Buckner Place2822 Biggers DrThompsons StationTN37179
264450Sharpes Run7436 Penngrove LnFairviewTN37062
489990Burberry Glen804 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
380000Bent Creek4721 Jobe TrlNolensvilleTN37135
680650Foxglove Farm619 Central DrFranklinTN37064
740000Bridgemore Village3513 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons StationTN37179
92000Arbors@Autumn Ridge2990 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
92000Arbors@Autumn Ridge2989 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
2598000Wright Gerald3275 Kinnard Springs RdFranklinTN37064
749900Berry Farms Town Center1047 General Martin LnFranklinTN37064
4320004000 Rural Plains Cir 305FranklinTN37064
285000Brentwood Pointe1033 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
510198Brixworth6002 Turncreek RdThompsons StationTN37179
193000Ivan Creek4448 Ivan Creek DrFranklinTN37064
450000Cromwell37, 62 & 61 Burland CrescentBrentwoodTN37027
490000Polk Place229 Polk Place DrFranklinTN37064
660000Stags Leap6132 Silverado TrFranklinTN37064
100000Davis JimmyGreenbrier RdFranklinTN37064
830000Carlisle1627 Cooper Creek LnFranklinTN37064
1074278Foxen Canyon2490 Santa Barbara LnFranklinTN37069
606780Clovercroft Preserve9255 Stepping Stone DrFranklinTN37067
1600000Wright GeraldKinnard Springs RdFranklinTN37064
184500Wright GeraldKinnard Springs RdFranklinTN37064
1265500Wright GeraldKinnard Springs RdFranklinTN37064
1754207Traditions1851 Pageantry CirBrentwoodTN37027
633000Chestnut Bend537 Ploughmans Bend DrFranklinTN37064
830000Fountainhead5111 Fountainhead DrBrentwoodTN37027
222500Brentwood Pointe607 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
451600Founders Point101 Tyne DrFranklinTN37064
5799004248 Gosey Hill RdFranklinTN37064
530950Autumn Ridge4050 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
1299900The Governors Club222 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
585000Lockwood Glen2052 Mcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
346400Chapmans Retreat1235 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring HillTN37174
521868Mcdaniel Estates7205 Ludlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
706875Scales Farmstead208 Broadgreen LnNolensvilleTN37135
475000Mcdaniel Estates7012 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
678000Fountainbrooke349 Childe Harolds CirBrentwoodTN37027
365000Blackburn PatriciaArno RdCollege GroveTN37046
598000Westhaven438 Wire Grass LaneFranklinTN37064
42500007668 Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
559000Summerlyn2032 Belsford DrNolensvilleTN37135
47750Harris Vennie L7106 Clear Meadows LnFairviewTN37062
337475Stream Valley3041 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
789000Kings Chapel4137 Banner Square LnArringtonTN37014
327540Stream Valley3047 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
765000Belle Glen6112 Belle Rive DrBrentwoodTN37027
695000Raintree Forest9447 Foothills DrBrentwoodTN37027
755000Westhaven749 Shelley LnFranklinTN37064
239000Picketts Ridge2775 Sutherland DrThompsons StationTN37179
330000Woodridge7522 Aubrey Ridge DrFairviewTN37062
275000Taliaferro RdEaglevilleTN37060
354000Cool Springs East604 Amberleigh CtFranklinTN37067
660000Horseshoe Bend2766 Rock Wall RdNashvilleTN37221
1570074WyngateDinan CtSpring HillTN37174
456661Burberry Glen788 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
563000Summerlyn1133 Eckerton Dr
240000Willow Crest7811 Willow Crest DrFairviewTN37062
235000Willow Crest7809 Willow Crest DrFairviewTN37062
245000Willow Crest7815 Willow Crest DrFairviewTN37062
235000Willow Crest7813 Willow Crest DrFairviewTN37062
145000Fields Of Canterbury(145B-N-01300 & 01000) Bramblewood LnThompsons StationTN37179
338000Stonebrook607 Quarter Horse LnNolensvilleTN37135
499900Rizer Point1014 Reese DrFranklinTN37069
97000Arbors@Autumn Ridge2982 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
95000Arbors@Autumn Ridge3011 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
599000Derby Glen Close1615 Old Hickory BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
807500Deal Eugene5585 Wilkins Branch RdFranklinTN37064
473715Nolen Mill1115 Madison Mill DrNolensvilleTN37135
509077Brixworth2944 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
298000Copper Ridge107 Clavie Crew LnSpring HillTN37174
143940Falls Grove6917 Fence Post LnCollege GroveTN37046
235000Picketts Ridge2782 Sutherland DrThompsons StationTN37179
341355Nolen Mill813 Cottage House LnNolensvilleTN37135
635000Sunset Park1717 Jonahs Ridge WayNolensvilleTN37135
659900Autumn Ridge2061 Autumn Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
1480000Westhaven1538 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
357000Hunters Chase1181 Hunters Chase DrFranklinTN37064
6250007327 Brush Creek RdFairviewTN37062
619500Ivy Glen433 Woodcrest LnFranklinTN37067
215500Maplelawn2703 Banks CtThompsons StationTN37179
1270000136 Frierson StBrentwoodTN37027
455900Brixworth1103 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
4500009802 Concord RdBrentwoodTN37027
814900Kings Chapel4633 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
640000Vineyard Valley7179 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
420000Fields Of Canterbury2113 English Garden WayThompsons StationTN37179
259900Russell Ridge LlcRussell RdFranklinTN37064
267000Witt Hill1694 Witt Hill DrSpring HillTN37174
2060001019 Briggs LnSpring HillTN37174
300000Aston Woods2809 Lafayette DrThompsons StationTN37179
165000Bridgemore Village3836 Pulpmill DrFranklinTN37064
551542Highlands @ Ladd Park113 Zoe CtFranklinTN37064
223195Woods @ Burberry Glen1310 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
375000Redwing Meadows1353 Ascot LnFranklinTN37064
845000The Governors Club107 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
365000Owen Hill FarmOwen Hill RdCollege GroveTN37046
301450Copper Ridge3093 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
556673Tollgate Village2881 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
583000Hideaway @ Arrington7365 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
435000Sullivan Farms216 Wynbrook CtFranklinTN37064
570825Scales Farmstead353 Tulley CtNolensvilleTN37135

