Williamson County Property Transfers January 25

See where houses sold for January 25-29, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$350,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|1109 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$300,000.00
|1430 Kittrell Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$225,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2008 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$610,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 4
|585 Marigold Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$187,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-4
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a
|Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$150,000.00
|6640 Arno Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$370,000.00
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff
|97 Alton Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$335,000.00
|West Meade Sec 1
|1308 Chickering Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,067,000.00
|Westhaven Sec33
|1553 Fleetwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$354,600.00
|Andover Sec 1
|620 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$122,500.00
|Potters Clay Sec 2
|7014 Lonesome Dove Pvt Trl
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$3,200,000.00
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Columbia
|TN
|38401
|$200,000.00
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Columbia
|TN
|38401
|$824,422.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1212 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$465,000.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1850 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$309,900.00
|Baker Springs Sec 1
|1237 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$340,000.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 5
|3013 Pipkin Hills Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$599,400.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|2304 Dugan Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,000,000.00
|6992 Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$602,488.00
|Marshall Place
|8903 Palmer Pvt Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$47,499.00
|Lincoln Park
|7201 Cold Harbor Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$399,999.00
|Green Acres
|438 Green Acres Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$830,000.00
|Resub
|1012 Bunker Hill Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$552,790.00
|Dixon John David
|Russell Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$440,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 4-a
|1913 Ashburn Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$223,540.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1
|5004 Gates Mill Rdg
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$469,500.00
|2015 Maple Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$625,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1449 Red Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$490,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|127 Bluebell Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$572,000.00
|315 S Margin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,900.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9037 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$340,000.00
|9914 Maupin Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,410,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|Mcdaniel Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$705,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|Mcdaniel Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,410,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|Mcdaniel Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$910,425.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4521 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$310,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 1
|3201 Nicole Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$299,999.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 4
|2729 Mollys Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$130,351,037.00
|Centerview Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$669,400.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 1
|2236 Castlewood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$541,499.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7110 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$910,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 44
|1507 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$235,000.00
|Jackson Place
|200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #i-4
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$401,345.00
|Copper Ridge Ph6
|3042 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$381,900.00
|Burtonwood Ph 2
|2934 Burtonwood Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,630,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8716 Wolfsbane Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$415,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 16
|1505 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,350,000.00
|5327 Big East Fork Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$527,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 11
|853 Abington Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$350,000.00
|Southern Woods West Sec 5 @ Shadow Creek
|361 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$720,000.00
|Sunny Side Est Sec 2
|2011 Sunny Side Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$635,000.00
|Jackson Lake Sec 2 Rev 3
|512 Elk Hollow Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$213,750.00
|Grove
|9109 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$427,500.00
|Grove
|9121 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,581,750.00
|Grove
|9017 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$305,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2665 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$417,000.00
|Twin Oaks
|1576 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,387,500.00
|Witherspoon Sec2
|1468 Witherspoon Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$305,000.00
|Lexington Farms Sec 1
|101 Coolmore Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$463,459.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3074 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$349,900.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-b
|2022 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,368,828.00
|Parkside @ Brenthaven
|8232 Glover Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$314,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1259 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$600,000.00
|College Grove
|8810 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$614,900.00
|Amelia Park Sec4
|1098 Amelia Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$448,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$184,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5113 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$648,367.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|6805 Flower Hill Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$857,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5129 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$420,000.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 1
|1128 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$468,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec5
|2025 Firtree Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$400,000.00
|5741 Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$301,900.00
|Shirebrook Ph2
|300 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$203,400.00
|Chester Est Sec 1
|7101 White Oak Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$481,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9-a
|923 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$737,500.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21
|423 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$482,500.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3068 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$499,900.00
|Burberry Glen Ph1
|505 Mildenhall Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$305,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1312 Mallard Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$518,174.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2713 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$699,900.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1243 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,899,900.00
|5956 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5144 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$535,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1c
|5088 Aunt Nannies Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$270,000.00
|Hill Est
|224 -c Chestnut Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,167,067.00
|Stephens Valley Sec4
|813 Carsten St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$557,450.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 20
|1507 Braden Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$315,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 8
|111 Collinwood Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$426,000.00
|6698 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$225,000.00
|October Park
|2001 Orange Leaf Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$225,000.00
|October Park
|1020 October Park Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$225,000.00
|October Park
|1044 October Park Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$225,000.00
|October Park
|2031 Orange Leaf Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$830,000.00
|Chardonnay Ph2 Sec6
|5021 Blackjack Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$132,950.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7092 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$587,380.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7089 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$320,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 4
|1152 Summerville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$957,000.00
|Chardonnay Sec 3
|4132 Mirrasou Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$650,000.00
|Grove Sec11
|8177 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,900,000.00
|Oman
|7004 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$500,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 1
|100 Oakmont Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$327,500.00
|7328 Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$510,000.00
|Jamison Station Condos
|320 Liberty Pk #201
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$226,000.00
|7319 Spencer Mill Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$409,000.00
|Shannon Glen Sec 3
|1910 O'leary Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$318,500.00
|Wyngate Est Rev
|2328 Leighton Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$400,000.00
|Harpeth School Rd
|4524 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Harpeth School Rd
|4524 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$473,163.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3062 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$490,000.00
|Burkitt Place Ph2f
|8337 Parkfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,700,000.00
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a
|1179 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$275,000.00
|Green Acres
|403 Harpeth Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$342,369.00
|200 Jennings St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$294,000.00
|Highland Gardens
|315 Mercury Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$388,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,200,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|415 Canterbury Rise
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$751,094.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|2008 Largo Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$739,359.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|6739 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$609,900.00
|Monticello Sec 4
|404 Revere Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$569,000.00
|Redbud Sec 2
|5962 Asberry Ct
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$155,000.00
|8188 Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$566,770.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec1
|609 Tywater Crossing Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$537,101.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a
|2885 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,525,000.00
|3373 Sweeney Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$489,187.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3080 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064