Williamson County Property Transfers January 25

Michael Carpenter
See where houses sold for January 25-29, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$350,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 21109 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$300,000.001430 Kittrell RdFranklinTN37064
$225,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2008 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
$610,000.00Willowsprings Sec 4585 Marigold DrFranklinTN37064
$187,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-4FranklinTN37064
$500,000.00Wilkerson Place Ph1aSouthmen Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
$150,000.006640 Arno RdCollege GroveTN37046
$370,000.00Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff97 Alton Park LnFranklinTN37069
$335,000.00West Meade Sec 11308 Chickering DrFranklinTN37064
$1,067,000.00Westhaven Sec331553 Fleetwood DrFranklinTN37064
$354,600.00Andover Sec 1620 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37067
$122,500.00Potters Clay Sec 27014 Lonesome Dove Pvt TrlFairviewTN37062
$3,200,000.00Leipers Creek RdColumbiaTN38401
$200,000.00Leipers Creek RdColumbiaTN38401
$824,422.00Scales Farmstead Ph21212 Spruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
$465,000.00Traditions Sec41850 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$309,900.00Baker Springs Sec 11237 Baker Creek DrSpring HillTN37174
$340,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 53013 Pipkin Hills DrSpring HillTN37174
$599,400.00Scales Farmstead Ph12304 Dugan DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,000,000.006992 Giles Hill RdCollege GroveTN37046
$602,488.00Marshall Place8903 Palmer Pvt WayBrentwoodTN37027
$47,499.00Lincoln Park7201 Cold Harbor CtFairviewTN37062
$399,999.00Green Acres438 Green Acres DrFranklinTN37064
$830,000.00Resub1012 Bunker Hill DrArringtonTN37014
$552,790.00Dixon John DavidRussell RdFranklinTN37064
$440,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 4-a1913 Ashburn CtNolensvilleTN37135
$223,540.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec15004 Gates Mill RdgFranklinTN37064
$469,500.002015 Maple LnFranklinTN37067
$625,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1449 Red Oak DrBrentwoodTN37027
$490,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B127 Bluebell WayFranklinTN37064
$572,000.00315 S Margin StFranklinTN37064
$550,900.00Brixworth Ph7b9037 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$340,000.009914 Maupin RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,410,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec1Mcdaniel RdCollege GroveTN37046
$705,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec1Mcdaniel RdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,410,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec1Mcdaniel RdCollege GroveTN37046
$910,425.00Kings Chapel Sec84521 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$310,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 13201 Nicole DrSpring HillTN37174
$299,999.00Pipkin Hills Ph 42729 Mollys CtSpring HillTN37174
$130,351,037.00Centerview Dr BrentwoodTN37027
$669,400.00Oakwood Est Sec 12236 Castlewood DrFranklinTN37064
$541,499.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17110 Big Oak LnNolensvilleTN37135
$910,000.00Westhaven Sec 441507 Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
$235,000.00Jackson Place200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #i-4FranklinTN37067
$401,345.00Copper Ridge Ph63042 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$381,900.00Burtonwood Ph 22934 Burtonwood DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,630,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48716 Wolfsbane LnCollege GroveTN37046
$415,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 161505 Decatur CirFranklinTN37067
$1,350,000.005327 Big East Fork RdFranklinTN37064
$527,000.00Temple Hills Sec 11853 Abington WayFranklinTN37069
$350,000.00Southern Woods West Sec 5 @ Shadow Creek361 Shadow Creek DrBrentwoodTN37027
$720,000.00Sunny Side Est Sec 22011 Sunny Side DrBrentwoodTN37027
$635,000.00Jackson Lake Sec 2 Rev 3512 Elk Hollow CtFranklinTN37069
$213,750.00Grove9109 Sawtooth LnCollege GroveTN37046
$427,500.00Grove9121 Sawtooth LnCollege GroveTN37046
$1,581,750.00Grove9017 Passiflora CtCollege GroveTN37046
$305,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 12665 New Port Royal RdThompsons StationTN37179
$417,000.00Twin Oaks1576 Birchwood CirFranklinTN37064
$3,387,500.00Witherspoon Sec21468 Witherspoon DrBrentwoodTN37027
$305,000.00Lexington Farms Sec 1101 Coolmore CtSpring HillTN37174
$463,459.00Waters Edge Sec53074 Mainstream DrFranklinTN37064
$349,900.00Forrest Crossing Sec 3-b2022 Roderick CirFranklinTN37064
$1,368,828.00Parkside @ Brenthaven8232 Glover DrBrentwoodTN37027
$314,000.00Baker Springs Sec 21259 Baker Creek DrSpring HillTN37174
$600,000.00College Grove8810 Horton HwyCollege GroveTN37046
$614,900.00Amelia Park Sec41098 Amelia Park DrFranklinTN37067
$448,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2Bond Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
$184,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25113 Bond Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
$648,367.00Falls Grove Sec 46805 Flower Hill DrCollege GroveTN37046
$857,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25129 Bond Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
$420,000.00Hunters Chase Sec 11128 Hunters Chase DrFranklinTN37064
$468,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec52025 Firtree WayThompsons StationTN37179
$400,000.005741 Bending Chestnut RdFranklinTN37064
$301,900.00Shirebrook Ph2300 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
$203,400.00Chester Est Sec 17101 White Oak DrFairviewTN37062
$481,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 9-a923 Riverview DrFranklinTN37064
$737,500.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21423 Finnhorse LnFranklinTN37064
$482,500.00Waters Edge Sec53068 Mainstream DrFranklinTN37064
$499,900.00Burberry Glen Ph1505 Mildenhall LnNolensvilleTN37135
$305,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11312 Mallard DrFranklinTN37064
$518,174.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2713 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$699,900.00Scales Farmstead Ph21243 Spruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,899,900.005956 N Lick Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$350,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25144 Bond Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
$535,000.00Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1c5088 Aunt Nannies PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
$270,000.00Hill Est224 -c Chestnut LnFranklinTN37064
$1,167,067.00Stephens Valley Sec4813 Carsten StNashvilleTN37221
$557,450.00Mckays Mill Sec 201507 Braden CirFranklinTN37067
$315,000.00Temple Hills Sec 8111 Collinwood PlFranklinTN37069
$426,000.006698 Eudailey-covington RdCollege GroveTN37046
$225,000.00October Park2001 Orange Leaf CirFranklinTN37067
$225,000.00October Park1020 October Park WayFranklinTN37067
$225,000.00October Park1044 October Park WayFranklinTN37067
$225,000.00October Park2031 Orange Leaf CirFranklinTN37067
$830,000.00Chardonnay Ph2 Sec65021 Blackjack DrFranklinTN37067
$132,950.00Falls Grove Sec67092 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$587,380.00Falls Grove Sec67089 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$320,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 41152 Summerville CirThompsons StationTN37179
$957,000.00Chardonnay Sec 34132 Mirrasou CtFranklinTN37067
$650,000.00Grove Sec118177 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,900,000.00Oman7004 Crews LnBrentwoodTN37027
$500,000.00Temple Hills Sec 1100 Oakmont DrFranklinTN37069
$327,500.007328 Northwest HwyFairviewTN37062
$510,000.00Jamison Station Condos320 Liberty Pk #201FranklinTN37064
$226,000.007319 Spencer Mill RdFairviewTN37062
$409,000.00Shannon Glen Sec 31910 O'leary CtSpring HillTN37174
$318,500.00Wyngate Est Rev2328 Leighton WaySpring HillTN37174
$400,000.00Harpeth School Rd4524 Harpeth School RdFranklinTN37064
$400,000.00Harpeth School Rd4524 Harpeth School RdFranklinTN37064
$473,163.00Waters Edge Sec53062 Mainstream DrFranklinTN37064
$490,000.00Burkitt Place Ph2f8337 Parkfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,700,000.00Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a1179 Saddle Springs DrThompsons StationTN37179
$275,000.00Green Acres403 Harpeth DrFranklinTN37064
$342,369.00200 Jennings StFranklinTN37064
$294,000.00Highland Gardens315 Mercury DrFranklinTN37064
$388,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2Bond Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
$1,200,000.00Avalon Sec 3415 Canterbury RiseFranklinTN37067
$751,094.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec382008 Largo CtFranklinTN37064
$739,359.00Falls Grove Sec 46739 Edgemore DrCollege GroveTN37046
$609,900.00Monticello Sec 4404 Revere LnFranklinTN37064
$569,000.00Redbud Sec 25962 Asberry CtNashvilleTN37221
$155,000.008188 Shoals Branch RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$566,770.00Tywater Crossing Sec1609 Tywater Crossing BlvdFranklinTN37064
$537,101.00Tollgate Village Sec 14a2885 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,525,000.003373 Sweeney Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$489,187.00Waters Edge Sec53080 Mainstream DrFranklinTN37064

 

