Williamson County Property Transfers January 25

See where houses sold for January 25-29, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City State Zipcode $350,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 1109 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 $300,000.00 1430 Kittrell Rd Franklin TN 37064 $225,000.00 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a 2008 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 $610,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 4 585 Marigold Dr Franklin TN 37064 $187,000.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-4 Franklin TN 37064 $500,000.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 $150,000.00 6640 Arno Rd College Grove TN 37046 $370,000.00 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff 97 Alton Park Ln Franklin TN 37069 $335,000.00 West Meade Sec 1 1308 Chickering Dr Franklin TN 37064 $1,067,000.00 Westhaven Sec33 1553 Fleetwood Dr Franklin TN 37064 $354,600.00 Andover Sec 1 620 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin TN 37067 $122,500.00 Potters Clay Sec 2 7014 Lonesome Dove Pvt Trl Fairview TN 37062 $3,200,000.00 Leipers Creek Rd Columbia TN 38401 $200,000.00 Leipers Creek Rd Columbia TN 38401 $824,422.00 Scales Farmstead Ph2 1212 Spruell Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $465,000.00 Traditions Sec4 1850 Traditions Cir Brentwood TN 37027 $309,900.00 Baker Springs Sec 1 1237 Baker Creek Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 $340,000.00 Pipkin Hills Ph 5 3013 Pipkin Hills Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 $599,400.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 2304 Dugan Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $1,000,000.00 6992 Giles Hill Rd College Grove TN 37046 $602,488.00 Marshall Place 8903 Palmer Pvt Way Brentwood TN 37027 $47,499.00 Lincoln Park 7201 Cold Harbor Ct Fairview TN 37062 $399,999.00 Green Acres 438 Green Acres Dr Franklin TN 37064 $830,000.00 Resub 1012 Bunker Hill Dr Arrington TN 37014 $552,790.00 Dixon John David Russell Rd Franklin TN 37064 $440,000.00 Winterset Woods Sec 4-a 1913 Ashburn Ct Nolensville TN 37135 $223,540.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1 5004 Gates Mill Rdg Franklin TN 37064 $469,500.00 2015 Maple Ln Franklin TN 37067 $625,000.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1449 Red Oak Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $490,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec B 127 Bluebell Way Franklin TN 37064 $572,000.00 315 S Margin St Franklin TN 37064 $550,900.00 Brixworth Ph7b 9037 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174 $340,000.00 9914 Maupin Rd Brentwood TN 37027 $1,410,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Mcdaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046 $705,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Mcdaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046 $1,410,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Mcdaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046 $910,425.00 Kings Chapel Sec8 4521 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 $310,000.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 1 3201 Nicole Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 $299,999.00 Pipkin Hills Ph 4 2729 Mollys Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 $130,351,037.00 Centerview Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $669,400.00 Oakwood Est Sec 1 2236 Castlewood Dr Franklin TN 37064 $541,499.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 7110 Big Oak Ln Nolensville TN 37135 $910,000.00 Westhaven Sec 44 1507 Eliot Rd Franklin TN 37064 $235,000.00 Jackson Place 200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #i-4 Franklin TN 37067 $401,345.00 Copper Ridge Ph6 3042 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 $381,900.00 Burtonwood Ph 2 2934 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 $1,630,000.00 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 8716 Wolfsbane Ln College Grove TN 37046 $415,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 16 1505 Decatur Cir Franklin TN 37067 $1,350,000.00 5327 Big East Fork Rd Franklin TN 37064 $527,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 11 853 Abington Way Franklin TN 37069 $350,000.00 Southern Woods West Sec 5 @ Shadow Creek 361 Shadow Creek Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $720,000.00 Sunny Side Est Sec 2 2011 Sunny Side Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $635,000.00 Jackson Lake Sec 2 Rev 3 512 Elk Hollow Ct Franklin TN 37069 $213,750.00 Grove 9109 Sawtooth Ln College Grove TN 37046 $427,500.00 Grove 9121 Sawtooth Ln College Grove TN 37046 $1,581,750.00 Grove 9017 Passiflora Ct College Grove TN 37046 $305,000.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 2665 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 $417,000.00 Twin Oaks 1576 Birchwood Cir Franklin TN 37064 $3,387,500.00 Witherspoon Sec2 1468 Witherspoon Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $305,000.00 Lexington Farms Sec 1 101 Coolmore Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 $463,459.00 Waters Edge Sec5 3074 Mainstream Dr Franklin TN 37064 $349,900.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-b 2022 Roderick Cir Franklin TN 37064 $1,368,828.00 Parkside @ Brenthaven 8232 Glover Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $314,000.00 Baker Springs Sec 2 1259 Baker Creek Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 $600,000.00 College Grove 8810 Horton Hwy College Grove TN 37046 $614,900.00 Amelia Park Sec4 1098 Amelia Park Dr Franklin TN 37067 $448,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 $184,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5113 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 $648,367.00 Falls Grove Sec 4 6805 Flower Hill Dr College Grove TN 37046 $857,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5129 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 $420,000.00 Hunters Chase Sec 1 1128 Hunters Chase Dr Franklin TN 37064 $468,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec5 2025 Firtree Way Thompsons Station TN 37179 $400,000.00 5741 Bending Chestnut Rd Franklin TN 37064 $301,900.00 Shirebrook Ph2 300 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 $203,400.00 Chester Est Sec 1 7101 White Oak Dr Fairview TN 37062 $481,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 9-a 923 Riverview Dr Franklin TN 37064 $737,500.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 423 Finnhorse Ln Franklin TN 37064 $482,500.00 Waters Edge Sec5 3068 Mainstream Dr Franklin TN 37064 $499,900.00 Burberry Glen Ph1 505 Mildenhall Ln Nolensville TN 37135 $305,000.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1312 Mallard Dr Franklin TN 37064 $518,174.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b 2713 Carena Terrace Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 $699,900.00 Scales Farmstead Ph2 1243 Spruell Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $1,899,900.00 5956 N Lick Creek Rd Franklin TN 37064 $350,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5144 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 $535,000.00 Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1c 5088 Aunt Nannies Place Nolensville TN 37135 $270,000.00 Hill Est 224 -c Chestnut Ln Franklin TN 37064 $1,167,067.00 Stephens Valley Sec4 813 Carsten St Nashville TN 37221 $557,450.00 Mckays Mill Sec 20 1507 Braden Cir Franklin TN 37067 $315,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 8 111 Collinwood Pl Franklin TN 37069 $426,000.00 6698 Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove TN 37046 $225,000.00 October Park 2001 Orange Leaf Cir Franklin TN 37067 $225,000.00 October Park 1020 October Park Way Franklin TN 37067 $225,000.00 October Park 1044 October Park Way Franklin TN 37067 $225,000.00 October Park 2031 Orange Leaf Cir Franklin TN 37067 $830,000.00 Chardonnay Ph2 Sec6 5021 Blackjack Dr Franklin TN 37067 $132,950.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7092 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 $587,380.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7089 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 $320,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 4 1152 Summerville Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 $957,000.00 Chardonnay Sec 3 4132 Mirrasou Ct Franklin TN 37067 $650,000.00 Grove Sec11 8177 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 $1,900,000.00 Oman 7004 Crews Ln Brentwood TN 37027 $500,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 1 100 Oakmont Dr Franklin TN 37069 $327,500.00 7328 Northwest Hwy Fairview TN 37062 $510,000.00 Jamison Station Condos 320 Liberty Pk #201 Franklin TN 37064 $226,000.00 7319 Spencer Mill Rd Fairview TN 37062 $409,000.00 Shannon Glen Sec 3 1910 O'leary Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 $318,500.00 Wyngate Est Rev 2328 Leighton Way Spring Hill TN 37174 $400,000.00 Harpeth School Rd 4524 Harpeth School Rd Franklin TN 37064 $400,000.00 Harpeth School Rd 4524 Harpeth School Rd Franklin TN 37064 $473,163.00 Waters Edge Sec5 3062 Mainstream Dr Franklin TN 37064 $490,000.00 Burkitt Place Ph2f 8337 Parkfield Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $1,700,000.00 Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a 1179 Saddle Springs Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 $275,000.00 Green Acres 403 Harpeth Dr Franklin TN 37064 $342,369.00 200 Jennings St Franklin TN 37064 $294,000.00 Highland Gardens 315 Mercury Dr Franklin TN 37064 $388,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 $1,200,000.00 Avalon Sec 3 415 Canterbury Rise Franklin TN 37067 $751,094.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 2008 Largo Ct Franklin TN 37064 $739,359.00 Falls Grove Sec 4 6739 Edgemore Dr College Grove TN 37046 $609,900.00 Monticello Sec 4 404 Revere Ln Franklin TN 37064 $569,000.00 Redbud Sec 2 5962 Asberry Ct Nashville TN 37221 $155,000.00 8188 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs TN 38476 $566,770.00 Tywater Crossing Sec1 609 Tywater Crossing Blvd Franklin TN 37064 $537,101.00 Tollgate Village Sec 14a 2885 Americus Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 $1,525,000.00 3373 Sweeney Hollow Rd Franklin TN 37064 $489,187.00 Waters Edge Sec5 3080 Mainstream Dr Franklin TN 37064