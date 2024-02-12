Williamson County Property Transfers January 22

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for January 22-26, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$170,000June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123214 Guthrie AlleySpring Hill37174
$1,122,440St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886544 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$645,000Dallas Downs Sec 19 Pb 16 Pg 1432113 Tonya CtFranklin37064
$1,500,000Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 675821 Wagonvale DrArrington37014
$447,816Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85413 Drakes Pvt WaySpring Hill37174
$690,000Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108408 Chelsey CvFranklin37064
$1,740,000River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 416212 River Oaks CtBrentwood37027
$746,769Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223312 Longport LnThompson's Station37179
$320,000Spring Hill Business Park Pb 34 Pg 1074918 Main St #2Spring Hill37174
$1,664,565Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133521 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$7,000,0001995 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$402,6551006 Mountain View Pvt DrThompson's Station37179
$3,500,000Hds Properties Llc Pb 82 Pg 51618 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$400,000Flippen Estates Pb 68 Pg 1239602 Clovercroft RdNolensville37135
$717,960Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 477335 Audubon CvFairview37062
$115,0003080 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$407,8601004 Mountain View Pvt DrThompson's Station37179
$2,399,166Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345216 Bond Springs CtFranklin37064
$640,0003023 Old Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$1,381,150Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1271121 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$751,010Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 883060 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$1,065,000Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 1145213 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$868,084Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 74024 Singing Creek DrFranklin37064
$308,500Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C075601 Boyd Mill Ave #m-5Franklin37064
$985,000Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 138410 Martingale DrFranklin37067
$850,0005680 Wilkins Branch RdFranklin37064
$1,050,000Brienz Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 972204 Brienz Valley DrFranklin37064
$620,000Copper Ridge Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 1161985 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$3,080,500Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 1357565 Trident Ridge Pvt RdCollege Grove37046
$1,325,000Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119147 Telfair LnNolensville37135
$500,000Jackson Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,166,420Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922031 William StFranklin37064
$950,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 Pb 24 Pg 89617 Pendlebury Park PlFranklin37069
$470,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 841008 Chapmans CrossingSpring Hill37174
$5,090Mcewen John B220 Lewisburg AveFranklin37064
$1,449,000Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 675504 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$858,800Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 1382054 Erwin StFranklin37064
$1,384,125Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922037 William StFranklin37064
$886,654Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 692085 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$633,919Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282737 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$675,000Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 31018 Gadwall LnSpring Hill37174
$985,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 615013 Donovan StFranklin37064
$945,000Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 33 Pg 124329 Stillcreek DrFranklin37064
$4,495,906Grand Oaks Pb 79 Pg 94466 Grand Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$790,000Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2 Pb 49 Pg 745950 Fishing Creek RdNolensville37135
$690,0006223 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege Grove37046
$2,750,000Barker RdThompson's Station37179
$799,900Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 357309 Buckhorn CtFairview37062
$654,000Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131216 Cavalcade CirFranklin37069
$1,171,980Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973356 Cherry Jack LnThompson's Station37179
$1,155,836Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828107 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$835,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828107 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$925,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828101 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$347,000Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85415 Drakes Pvt WaySpring Hill37174
$925,000Polk Place Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 5121 Polk Place DrFranklin37064
$730,000Owl Creek Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 471220 Boxthorn DrBrentwood37027
$540,000Franklin Green Sec 10 Pb 29 Pg 1233174 Langley DrFranklin37064
$1,000,000Hutchison Craig S Pb 55 Pg 214927 Bethesda-duplex RdCollege Grove37046
$1,545,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374737 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$600,0001720 Lewisburg PkThompson's Station37179
$391,988Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 361024 Boundary StFranklin37064
$770,000Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 1131327 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$1,420,000Meeting Of The Rivers Llc Property119 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$610,000Residences Of Grant Park311 Grant Park DrFranklin37067
$450,000River Rest Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 70 Block 31105 Moran RdFranklin37064
$850,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68122 Cottonwood CirFranklin37069
$419,000Braxton Bend Ph 2 Pb 38 Pg 507101 Sir William CirFairview37062
$2,425,000Westhaven Sec 27 Pb 59 Pg 1171538 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$390,750Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 46 Pg 333033 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$950,0002467 A Goose Creek By-passFranklin37064
$1,921,039725 W Main St 202Franklin37064
$760,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 83221 Lilac CirFranklin37064
$1,944,000725 W Main St 102Franklin37064
$620,000Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 1332334 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$3,010,012Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241630 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$520,000Heritage Chase Condos Pb 637 Pg 388 Block C001228 4th Ave N #1Franklin37064
$700,000Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 18 Pg 11132 Watermill TrFranklin37069
$695,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 Pb 64 Pg 924031 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$2,000,000Temple Hills Country Club Pb 47 Pg 1115004 Bentgrass CtFranklin37069
$560,000Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 265007 Evanston WayThompson's Station37179
$700,000Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 458117 Hilldale DrBrentwood37027
$940,500Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528316 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$1,045,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528328 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$1,450,000Westhaven Sec25 Pb 72 Pg 94107 Front StFranklin37064
$797,500Redwing Meadows Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 481371 Caroline CirFranklin37064
$3,759,777High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114Kaline Pvt DrArrington37014
$4,181,459Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94Terravista LnFranklin37064
$7,315,260Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467902 Pine StFairview37062
$351,164Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85419 Drakes Pvt WaySpring Hill37174
$3,425,000Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143969 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$990,000Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$630,000Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$1,196,815Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367112 Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$1,116,823St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885831 Branta DrFranklin37064
$1,455,000Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,109,966St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885837 Branta DrFranklin37064
$1,409,233Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1271103 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$960,000Mckays Mill Sec 10 Pb 35 Pg 341702 Players Mill RdFranklin37067
$721,500Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971041 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$1,100,000Keystone Sec 6 Pb 39 Pg 921420 Hunter RdFranklin37064
$960,000Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 463187 Bradfield DrNolensville37135
$337,000Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85421 Drakes Pvt WaySpring Hill37174
$1,199,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 11 Pg 12908 Polo Club RdNashville37221
$722,825Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1392008 Tollgate BlvdThompson's Station37179
$830,000Mission Court Office Condo Pb 4166 Pg 104106 Mission Ct #1101Franklin37067
$400,000Newport Crossing Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 131407 Saybrook TrlThompson37179
$975,000Arrington Ridge Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 767029 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$728,500Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 25 Pg 5211 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$825,000Southall Heights Pb 57 Pg 523115 Southall LnFranklin37064
$1,825,0007720 Smith RdPrimm38476
$430,000Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85423 Drakes Pvt WaySpring Hill37174
$783,275Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528304 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$547,500Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828123 Boiling Springs PlaceBrentwood37027
$547,500Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828125 Boiling Springs PlaceBrentwood37027
$700,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84260 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$1,250,000St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 226144 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$890,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 37841 Willowsprings BlvdFranklin37064
$250,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784034 Kathie DrThompson's Station37179
$1,815,000725 W Main St 103Franklin37064
$1,019,900High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975478 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here