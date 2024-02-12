Williamson County Property Transfers January 22

See where houses and property sold for January 22-26, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$170,000
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123
|214 Guthrie Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,122,440
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6544 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$645,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 19 Pb 16 Pg 143
|2113 Tonya Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 67
|5821 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$447,816
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|413 Drakes Pvt Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$690,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108
|408 Chelsey Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,740,000
|River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 41
|6212 River Oaks Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$746,769
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3312 Longport Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$320,000
|Spring Hill Business Park Pb 34 Pg 107
|4918 Main St #2
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,664,565
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3521 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$7,000,000
|1995 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$402,655
|1006 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$3,500,000
|Hds Properties Llc Pb 82 Pg 5
|1618 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$400,000
|Flippen Estates Pb 68 Pg 123
|9602 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$717,960
|Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47
|7335 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$115,000
|3080 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$407,860
|1004 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,399,166
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5216 Bond Springs Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$640,000
|3023 Old Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,381,150
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|1121 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$751,010
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|3060 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,065,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 114
|5213 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$868,084
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|4024 Singing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$308,500
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C075
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #m-5
|Franklin
|37064
|$985,000
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 138
|410 Martingale Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$850,000
|5680 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|Brienz Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 97
|2204 Brienz Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000
|Copper Ridge Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 116
|1985 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,080,500
|Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 135
|7565 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,325,000
|Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119
|147 Telfair Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$500,000
|Jackson Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,166,420
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2031 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 Pb 24 Pg 89
|617 Pendlebury Park Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$470,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 84
|1008 Chapmans Crossing
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$5,090
|Mcewen John B
|220 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,449,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 67
|5504 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$858,800
|Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138
|2054 Erwin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,384,125
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2037 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$886,654
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69
|2085 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$633,919
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2737 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$675,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 3
|1018 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$985,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61
|5013 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$945,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 33 Pg 124
|329 Stillcreek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,495,906
|Grand Oaks Pb 79 Pg 94
|466 Grand Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$790,000
|Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2 Pb 49 Pg 74
|5950 Fishing Creek Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$690,000
|6223 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,750,000
|Barker Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$799,900
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35
|7309 Buckhorn Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$654,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131
|216 Cavalcade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,171,980
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3356 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,155,836
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8107 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$835,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8107 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8101 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$347,000
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|415 Drakes Pvt Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$925,000
|Polk Place Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 5
|121 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000
|Owl Creek Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 47
|1220 Boxthorn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$540,000
|Franklin Green Sec 10 Pb 29 Pg 123
|3174 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Hutchison Craig S Pb 55 Pg 21
|4927 Bethesda-duplex Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,545,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4737 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$600,000
|1720 Lewisburg Pk
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$391,988
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|1024 Boundary St
|Franklin
|37064
|$770,000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 113
|1327 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,420,000
|Meeting Of The Rivers Llc Property
|119 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$610,000
|Residences Of Grant Park
|311 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$450,000
|River Rest Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 70 Block 3
|1105 Moran Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|122 Cottonwood Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$419,000
|Braxton Bend Ph 2 Pb 38 Pg 50
|7101 Sir William Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,425,000
|Westhaven Sec 27 Pb 59 Pg 117
|1538 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$390,750
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 46 Pg 33
|3033 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000
|2467 A Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,921,039
|725 W Main St 202
|Franklin
|37064
|$760,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 83
|221 Lilac Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,944,000
|725 W Main St 102
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133
|2334 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,010,012
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1630 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$520,000
|Heritage Chase Condos Pb 637 Pg 388 Block C001
|228 4th Ave N #1
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 18 Pg 11
|132 Watermill Tr
|Franklin
|37069
|$695,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 Pb 64 Pg 92
|4031 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Temple Hills Country Club Pb 47 Pg 111
|5004 Bentgrass Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$560,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 26
|5007 Evanston Way
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$700,000
|Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45
|8117 Hilldale Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$940,500
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8316 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,045,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8328 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,450,000
|Westhaven Sec25 Pb 72 Pg 94
|107 Front St
|Franklin
|37064
|$797,500
|Redwing Meadows Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 48
|1371 Caroline Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,759,777
|High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114
|Kaline Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$4,181,459
|Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94
|Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$7,315,260
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7902 Pine St
|Fairview
|37062
|$351,164
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|419 Drakes Pvt Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,425,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|969 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$990,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,196,815
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7112 Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,116,823
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5831 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,455,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,109,966
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5837 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,409,233
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|1103 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 10 Pb 35 Pg 34
|1702 Players Mill Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$721,500
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1041 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000
|Keystone Sec 6 Pb 39 Pg 92
|1420 Hunter Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000
|Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 46
|3187 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$337,000
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|421 Drakes Pvt Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,199,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 11 Pg 1
|2908 Polo Club Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$722,825
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|2008 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$830,000
|Mission Court Office Condo Pb 4166 Pg 104
|106 Mission Ct #1101
|Franklin
|37067
|$400,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 13
|1407 Saybrook Trl
|Thompson
|37179
|$975,000
|Arrington Ridge Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 76
|7029 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$728,500
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 25 Pg 5
|211 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|Southall Heights Pb 57 Pg 52
|3115 Southall Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,825,000
|7720 Smith Rd
|Primm
|38476
|$430,000
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|423 Drakes Pvt Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$783,275
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8304 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$547,500
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8123 Boiling Springs Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$547,500
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8125 Boiling Springs Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84
|260 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 22
|6144 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$890,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 37
|841 Willowsprings Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$250,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4034 Kathie Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,815,000
|725 W Main St 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,019,900
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5478 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014