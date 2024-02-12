Williamson County Property Transfers January 22

See where houses and property sold for January 22-26, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $170,000 June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123 214 Guthrie Alley Spring Hill 37174 $1,122,440 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6544 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $645,000 Dallas Downs Sec 19 Pb 16 Pg 143 2113 Tonya Ct Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 67 5821 Wagonvale Dr Arrington 37014 $447,816 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 413 Drakes Pvt Way Spring Hill 37174 $690,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108 408 Chelsey Cv Franklin 37064 $1,740,000 River Oaks Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 41 6212 River Oaks Ct Brentwood 37027 $746,769 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3312 Longport Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $320,000 Spring Hill Business Park Pb 34 Pg 107 4918 Main St #2 Spring Hill 37174 $1,664,565 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3521 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $7,000,000 1995 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $402,655 1006 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $3,500,000 Hds Properties Llc Pb 82 Pg 5 1618 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $400,000 Flippen Estates Pb 68 Pg 123 9602 Clovercroft Rd Nolensville 37135 $717,960 Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47 7335 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $115,000 3080 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $407,860 1004 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $2,399,166 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5216 Bond Springs Ct Franklin 37064 $640,000 3023 Old Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $1,381,150 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 1121 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $751,010 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 3060 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,065,000 Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 114 5213 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $868,084 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 4024 Singing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $308,500 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C075 601 Boyd Mill Ave #m-5 Franklin 37064 $985,000 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 138 410 Martingale Dr Franklin 37067 $850,000 5680 Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 Brienz Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 97 2204 Brienz Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $620,000 Copper Ridge Ph1 Pb 60 Pg 116 1985 Allerton Way Spring Hill 37174 $3,080,500 Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 135 7565 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd College Grove 37046 $1,325,000 Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119 147 Telfair Ln Nolensville 37135 $500,000 Jackson Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,166,420 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2031 William St Franklin 37064 $950,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 Pb 24 Pg 89 617 Pendlebury Park Pl Franklin 37069 $470,000 Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 Pb 40 Pg 84 1008 Chapmans Crossing Spring Hill 37174 $5,090 Mcewen John B 220 Lewisburg Ave Franklin 37064 $1,449,000 Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 67 5504 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $858,800 Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138 2054 Erwin St Franklin 37064 $1,384,125 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2037 William St Franklin 37064 $886,654 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69 2085 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $633,919 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2737 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $675,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 3 1018 Gadwall Ln Spring Hill 37174 $985,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61 5013 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $945,000 Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 33 Pg 124 329 Stillcreek Dr Franklin 37064 $4,495,906 Grand Oaks Pb 79 Pg 94 466 Grand Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $790,000 Bent Creek Ph4 Sec2 Pb 49 Pg 74 5950 Fishing Creek Rd Nolensville 37135 $690,000 6223 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $2,750,000 Barker Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $799,900 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35 7309 Buckhorn Ct Fairview 37062 $654,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131 216 Cavalcade Cir Franklin 37069 $1,171,980 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3356 Cherry Jack Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,155,836 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8107 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $835,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8107 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $925,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8101 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $347,000 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 415 Drakes Pvt Way Spring Hill 37174 $925,000 Polk Place Sec 4 Pb 23 Pg 5 121 Polk Place Dr Franklin 37064 $730,000 Owl Creek Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 47 1220 Boxthorn Dr Brentwood 37027 $540,000 Franklin Green Sec 10 Pb 29 Pg 123 3174 Langley Dr Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Hutchison Craig S Pb 55 Pg 21 4927 Bethesda-duplex Rd College Grove 37046 $1,545,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4737 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $600,000 1720 Lewisburg Pk Thompson's Station 37179 $391,988 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 1024 Boundary St Franklin 37064 $770,000 Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 113 1327 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,420,000 Meeting Of The Rivers Llc Property 119 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $610,000 Residences Of Grant Park 311 Grant Park Dr Franklin 37067 $450,000 River Rest Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 70 Block 3 1105 Moran Rd Franklin 37064 $850,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 122 Cottonwood Cir Franklin 37069 $419,000 Braxton Bend Ph 2 Pb 38 Pg 50 7101 Sir William Cir Fairview 37062 $2,425,000 Westhaven Sec 27 Pb 59 Pg 117 1538 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $390,750 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 46 Pg 33 3033 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $950,000 2467 A Goose Creek By-pass Franklin 37064 $1,921,039 725 W Main St 202 Franklin 37064 $760,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 83 221 Lilac Cir Franklin 37064 $1,944,000 725 W Main St 102 Franklin 37064 $620,000 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133 2334 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $3,010,012 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1630 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $520,000 Heritage Chase Condos Pb 637 Pg 388 Block C001 228 4th Ave N #1 Franklin 37064 $700,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 18 Pg 11 132 Watermill Tr Franklin 37069 $695,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 Pb 64 Pg 92 4031 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Temple Hills Country Club Pb 47 Pg 111 5004 Bentgrass Ct Franklin 37069 $560,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 26 5007 Evanston Way Thompson's Station 37179 $700,000 Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45 8117 Hilldale Dr Brentwood 37027 $940,500 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8316 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $1,045,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8328 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $1,450,000 Westhaven Sec25 Pb 72 Pg 94 107 Front St Franklin 37064 $797,500 Redwing Meadows Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 48 1371 Caroline Cir Franklin 37064 $3,759,777 High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114 Kaline Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $4,181,459 Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $7,315,260 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7902 Pine St Fairview 37062 $351,164 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 419 Drakes Pvt Way Spring Hill 37174 $3,425,000 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 969 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $990,000 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $630,000 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $1,196,815 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7112 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $1,116,823 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5831 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $1,455,000 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,109,966 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5837 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $1,409,233 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 1103 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $960,000 Mckays Mill Sec 10 Pb 35 Pg 34 1702 Players Mill Rd Franklin 37067 $721,500 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 1041 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000 Keystone Sec 6 Pb 39 Pg 92 1420 Hunter Rd Franklin 37064 $960,000 Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 46 3187 Bradfield Dr Nolensville 37135 $337,000 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 421 Drakes Pvt Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,199,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 11 Pg 1 2908 Polo Club Rd Nashville 37221 $722,825 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 2008 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station 37179 $830,000 Mission Court Office Condo Pb 4166 Pg 104 106 Mission Ct #1101 Franklin 37067 $400,000 Newport Crossing Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 13 1407 Saybrook Trl Thompson 37179 $975,000 Arrington Ridge Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 76 7029 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $728,500 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 25 Pg 5 211 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $825,000 Southall Heights Pb 57 Pg 52 3115 Southall Ln Franklin 37064 $1,825,000 7720 Smith Rd Primm 38476 $430,000 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 423 Drakes Pvt Way Spring Hill 37174 $783,275 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8304 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $547,500 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8123 Boiling Springs Place Brentwood 37027 $547,500 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8125 Boiling Springs Place Brentwood 37027 $700,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84 260 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 22 6144 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $890,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 37 841 Willowsprings Blvd Franklin 37064 $250,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4034 Kathie Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,815,000 725 W Main St 103 Franklin 37064 $1,019,900 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5478 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014