Williamson County Property Transfers January 19

See where houses sold for January 19-22, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip $2,550,000.00 1296 Liberty Pk Franklin TN 37067 $624,164.00 Lockwood Glen Sec9 430 Dewar Dr Franklin TN 37064 $804,620.00 Cardel Village 454 Cardel Ln Franklin TN 37064 $699,355.00 Scales Farmstead Ph2 1217 Spruell Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $339,400.00 Through The Green Sec3 529 Vintage Green Ln Franklin TN 37064 $1,300,000.00 Crockett Cove Ph 2 8300 Victory Trl Brentwood TN 37027 $220,000.00 Sec 3 1026 Briggs Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 $732,605.00 Brooksbank Estates Ph1 144 Brooksbank Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $890,000.00 Westhaven Sec 24 1312 Jewell Ave Franklin TN 37064 $446,260.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 4 2809 Tweed Pl Thompsons Station TN 37179 $800,000.00 Williamsburg Est 230 Williamsburg Cir Brentwood TN 37027 $187,500.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6324 Percheron Ln Arrington TN 37014 $220,000.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6309 Percheron Ln Arrington TN 37014 $326,782.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d 3156 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 $454,000.00 Farmington South 1990 Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37069 $327,163.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d 3164 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 $660,000.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7157 Neills Branch Dr College Grove TN 37046 $470,000.00 Farmington South 1990 Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37069 $675,000.00 Hillsboro Manor Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069 $734,500.00 Deer Ridge Rd Primm Springs TN 38476 $1,700,000.00 Williams 4630 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 $675,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 3 9315 Hidden Oak Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $428,000.00 1786 Pleasant Hill Rd Franklin TN 37067 $589,900.00 Falls Grove Sec 1 6794 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove TN 37046 $470,000.00 Greenway Trace 5915 Kaci Ln Franklin TN 37064 $725,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 31 1309 Cottingham Dr Franklin TN 37067 $181,800.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #k-10 Franklin TN 37064 $867,700.00 Troubadour Sec 2 7345 Harlow Dr College Grove TN 37046 $251,750.00 Grove 9008 Passiflora Ct College Grove TN 37046 $2,000,000.00 4441 N Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37067 $609,900.00 Lockwood Glen Sec8 220 Moray Ct Franklin TN 37064 $720,886.00 Westhaven Sec54 936 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 $462,340.00 Burberry Glen Ph3a 772 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $278,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 34 1207 Park Run Dr Franklin TN 37067 $1,445,000.00 Perkins Farm 1506 Natchez Rd Franklin TN 37069 $262,000.00 Rolling Acres Sec 5 7111 Sugar Maple Dr Fairview TN 37062 $739,738.00 Arrington Retreat Sec4 1121 Waterbridge Dr Arrington TN 37014 $624,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 2 3004 Americus Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 $144,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph8 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 $419,556.00 Simmons Ridge Sec8 2060 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064 $975,000.00 Traditions Sec2 Charity Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $340,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d 3152 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 $1,136,608.00 Natures Landing 4043 Natures Landing Dr Franklin TN 37064 $385,000.00 7325 Forrest Glenn Rd Fairview TN 37062 $320,000.00 Riverbluff Sec3 Wetzel Dr Franklin TN 37064 $520,000.00 Benevento Ph 2 3204 Appian Way Spring Hill TN 37174 $413,990.00 Waters Edge Sec5 6025 Starboard Ln Franklin TN 37064 $1,105,000.00 Elmbrooke Sec 2-3 9500 Elmbrooke Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 $505,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 4 103 N Berwick Ln Franklin TN 37067 $390,700.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 3121 Winberry Dr Franklin TN 37064 $494,900.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 4188 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 $1,000,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 12 9216 Foxboro Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $695,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec 1 125 Sedona Woods Trl Nolensville TN 37135 $275,000.00 Sutherland Sec 1 2823 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Staton TN 37179 $1,674,900.00 Meadow Lake Sec 1 5110 Meadow Lake Rd Brentwood TN 37027 $1,290,000.00 Harts Landmark 2204 Stardust Ct Franklin TN 37069 $832,805.00 Scales Farmstead Ph2 1204 Spruell Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $450,000.00 Card Lawrence Blue Willow Pvt Ln College Grove TN 37046 $515,000.00 Laurelbrooke Sec 7 1477 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin TN 37069 $465,000.00 Traditions Sec4 1846 Traditions Cir Brentwood TN 37027 $1,400,000.00 Swansons Ridge 1744 Swansons Ridge Dr Franklin TN 37064 $617,500.00 Grove 9125 Sawtooth Ln College Grove TN 37046 $365,750.00 Grove 9020 Passiflora Ct College Grove TN 37046 $645,210.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7045 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 $808,500.00 Lakeview Commercial Park 150 N Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37067 $721,900.00 Vineyard Valley Sec1 7025 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove TN 37046 $804,000.00 Avalon Sec 1 450 Beauchamp Cir Franklin TN 37067 $985,000.00 River Oaks Sec 3 207 Milbrook Ct Brentwood TN 37027 $569,900.00 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 4 3251 Locust Hollow Nolensville TN 37135 $556,225.00 Stream Valley Sec17 1006 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 $132,950.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7157 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 $862,500.00 Sonoma Sec 2 9604 Rittenberry Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $2,024,847.00 Grove Sec11 8122 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 $601,000.00 Waters Edge Sec2 7031 Headwaters Dr Franklin TN 37064 $433,900.00 Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1 1367 Creekside Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $393,000.00 Waters Edge Sec1 2062 Mainstream Dr Franklin TN 37064 $189,900.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6329 Percheron Ln Arrington TN 37014 $2,400,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 2 29 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $508,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec C 600 Kiltie Way Franklin TN 37064 $795,000.00 Avalon Sec 2 281 King Arthur Cir Franklin TN 37067 $1,100,000.00 708 W Main St Franklin TN 37064 $754,417.00 Brooksbank Estates Ph1 110 Brooksbank Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $811,545.00 Lockwood Glen Sec7 303 Courfield Dr Franklin TN 37064 $840,000.00 Iroquois Est 5102 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood TN 37027 $445,500.00 Morningside Sec 2 6021 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067 $616,554.00 Scales Farmstead Ph2 1228 Spruell Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $304,000.00 Wakefield Sec 2 1008 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 $295,000.00 Shannon Glen Sec 3 1767 Shane Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 $50,175.00 Deer Ridge Rd Fairview TN 37062 $210,000.00 Jackson Place 200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #f-4 Franklin TN 37067 $800,000.00 Wildwood Est Sec 1 6358 Panorama Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $1,015,000.00 6027 Murray Ln Brentwood TN 37027 $1,550,000.00 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 8416 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 $305,000.00 5317 Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064 $895,000.00 Oakhampton 1909 Beechville Ter Brentwood TN 37027 $1,075,000.00 Taramore Ph2b 1810 Legacy Cove Ln Brentwood TN 37027 $1,070,000.00 Morgan Farms Sec 1 9490 Elgin Way Brentwood TN 37027 $430,000.00 Commons @ Gateway 1413 Moher Blvd Franklin TN 37069 $1,115,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 20 302 Haddon Ct Franklin TN 37067 $456,000.00 Grove 9120 Sawtooth Ln College Grove TN 37046 $310,000.00 Peterson Jordann 3116 Old Murfreesboro Rd Arrington TN 37014 $705,000.00 Autumn Ridge Ph5 8006 Puddleduck Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 $330,900.00 Simmons Ridge Sec8 566 Black Tea Way Franklin TN 37064 $265,000.00 3733 Mobleys Cut Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 $544,900.00 Brixworth Ph7b 9022 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174 $430,000.00 Residences Of Grant Park 221 Grant Park Dr Franklin TN 37067 $1,100,000.00 Johnson Chapel Rd W Brentwood TN 37027 $1,499,900.00 Grove Sec13 8808 Edgecomb Dr College Grove TN 37046 $510,000.00 Amelia Park Sec3 1451 Casner Ln Franklin TN 37067 $539,900.00 Burkitt Village Ph4 2258 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $243,000.00 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a 2017 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 $440,000.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 Percheron Ln Arrington TN 37014 $846,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Balcolm Ct College Grove TN 37046 $1,255,573.00 Westhaven Sec54 855 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 $770,167.00 Westhaven Sec54 942 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 $132,950.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7054 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 $72,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph8 3008 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 $403,255.00 Copper Ridge Ph6 3047 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 $1,069,000.00 7322 Brush Creek Rd Fairview TN 37062 $413,250.00 Grove 9116 Sawtooth Ln College Grove TN 37046 $170,000.00 Burgess Sam Hill Hill Hughes Rd Fairview TN 37062 $349,000.00 Nolen Mill Ph2 800 Cottage House Ln Nolensville TN 37135 $202,000.00 Wheelers 1182 Waller Rd Brentwood TN 37027 $568,500.00 Autumn Ridge Ph 1 4009 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 $1,540,766.00 Westhaven Sec 22 Rev 1 1440 Westhaven Blvd Franklin TN 37064 $499,250.00 Deerfield Sec 1 1009 Scramblers Knob Franklin TN 37069 $550,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 1 223 Lancelot Ln Franklin TN 37064 $123,400.00 E Mcewen Dr Franklin TN 37067 $2,799,900.00 Witherspoon Sec4 9245 Lehigh Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $422,500.00 Simmons Ridge Sec8 2066 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37067 $2,975,000.00 Witherspoon Sec1 1453 Witherspoon Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $330,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 1203 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill TN 37174