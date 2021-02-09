Williamson County Property Transfers January 19

See where houses sold for January 19-22, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|$2,550,000.00
|1296 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$624,164.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|430 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$804,620.00
|Cardel Village
|454 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$699,355.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1217 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$339,400.00
|Through The Green Sec3
|529 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,300,000.00
|Crockett Cove Ph 2
|8300 Victory Trl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$220,000.00
|Sec 3
|1026 Briggs Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$732,605.00
|Brooksbank Estates Ph1
|144 Brooksbank Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$890,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 24
|1312 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$446,260.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 4
|2809 Tweed Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$800,000.00
|Williamsburg Est
|230 Williamsburg Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$187,500.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6324 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$220,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6309 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$326,782.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3156 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$454,000.00
|Farmington South
|1990 Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$327,163.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3164 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$660,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7157 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$470,000.00
|Farmington South
|1990 Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$675,000.00
|Hillsboro Manor
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$734,500.00
|Deer Ridge Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$1,700,000.00
|Williams
|4630 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$675,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 3
|9315 Hidden Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$428,000.00
|1786 Pleasant Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$589,900.00
|Falls Grove Sec 1
|6794 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$470,000.00
|Greenway Trace
|5915 Kaci Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 31
|1309 Cottingham Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$181,800.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #k-10
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$867,700.00
|Troubadour Sec 2
|7345 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$251,750.00
|Grove
|9008 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,000,000.00
|4441 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$609,900.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|220 Moray Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$720,886.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|936 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$462,340.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|772 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$278,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1207 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,445,000.00
|Perkins Farm
|1506 Natchez Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$262,000.00
|Rolling Acres Sec 5
|7111 Sugar Maple Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$739,738.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec4
|1121 Waterbridge Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$624,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 2
|3004 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$144,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph8
|Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$419,556.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|2060 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Traditions Sec2
|Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$340,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3152 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,136,608.00
|Natures Landing
|4043 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$385,000.00
|7325 Forrest Glenn Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$320,000.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$520,000.00
|Benevento Ph 2
|3204 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$413,990.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|6025 Starboard Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,105,000.00
|Elmbrooke Sec 2-3
|9500 Elmbrooke Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$505,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 4
|103 N Berwick Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$390,700.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3121 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$494,900.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1
|4188 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,000,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 12
|9216 Foxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$695,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1
|125 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$275,000.00
|Sutherland Sec 1
|2823 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Staton
|TN
|37179
|$1,674,900.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 1
|5110 Meadow Lake Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,290,000.00
|Harts Landmark
|2204 Stardust Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$832,805.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1204 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$450,000.00
|Card Lawrence
|Blue Willow Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$515,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 7
|1477 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$465,000.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1846 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,400,000.00
|Swansons Ridge
|1744 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$617,500.00
|Grove
|9125 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$365,750.00
|Grove
|9020 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$645,210.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7045 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$808,500.00
|Lakeview Commercial Park
|150 N Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$721,900.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7025 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$804,000.00
|Avalon Sec 1
|450 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$985,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 3
|207 Milbrook Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$569,900.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 4
|3251 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$556,225.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|1006 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$132,950.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7157 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$862,500.00
|Sonoma Sec 2
|9604 Rittenberry Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,024,847.00
|Grove Sec11
|8122 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$601,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec2
|7031 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$433,900.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1
|1367 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$393,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec1
|2062 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$189,900.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6329 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$2,400,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 2
|29 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$508,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|600 Kiltie Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$795,000.00
|Avalon Sec 2
|281 King Arthur Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,100,000.00
|708 W Main St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$754,417.00
|Brooksbank Estates Ph1
|110 Brooksbank Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$811,545.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec7
|303 Courfield Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$840,000.00
|Iroquois Est
|5102 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$445,500.00
|Morningside Sec 2
|6021 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$616,554.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1228 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$304,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 2
|1008 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$295,000.00
|Shannon Glen Sec 3
|1767 Shane Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$50,175.00
|Deer Ridge Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$210,000.00
|Jackson Place
|200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #f-4
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$800,000.00
|Wildwood Est Sec 1
|6358 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,015,000.00
|6027 Murray Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,550,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8416 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$305,000.00
|5317 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$895,000.00
|Oakhampton
|1909 Beechville Ter
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,075,000.00
|Taramore Ph2b
|1810 Legacy Cove Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,070,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec 1
|9490 Elgin Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$430,000.00
|Commons @ Gateway
|1413 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,115,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 20
|302 Haddon Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$456,000.00
|Grove
|9120 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$310,000.00
|Peterson Jordann
|3116 Old Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$705,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph5
|8006 Puddleduck Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$330,900.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|566 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$265,000.00
|3733 Mobleys Cut Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$544,900.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9022 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$430,000.00
|Residences Of Grant Park
|221 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,100,000.00
|Johnson Chapel Rd W
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,499,900.00
|Grove Sec13
|8808 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$510,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec3
|1451 Casner Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$539,900.00
|Burkitt Village Ph4
|2258 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$243,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2017 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$440,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$846,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,255,573.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|855 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$770,167.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|942 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$132,950.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7054 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$72,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph8
|3008 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$403,255.00
|Copper Ridge Ph6
|3047 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,069,000.00
|7322 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$413,250.00
|Grove
|9116 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$170,000.00
|Burgess Sam Hill
|Hill Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$349,000.00
|Nolen Mill Ph2
|800 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$202,000.00
|Wheelers
|1182 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$568,500.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph 1
|4009 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,540,766.00
|Westhaven Sec 22 Rev 1
|1440 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$499,250.00
|Deerfield Sec 1
|1009 Scramblers Knob
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$550,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 1
|223 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$123,400.00
|E Mcewen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,799,900.00
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9245 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$422,500.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|2066 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,975,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec1
|1453 Witherspoon Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$330,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1203 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174