Williamson County Property Transfers January 17

See where houses and property sold for January 17-20, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,155,802.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5205 Bond Springs Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $392,000.00 Caldwell Est Sec 2 339 Springhouse Cir Franklin 37067 $2,200,000.00 5564 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $5,500,000.00 Rosebrooke Sec 1 1557 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $445,000.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1801 Shadow Green Dr 203 Franklin 37064 $1,482,390.00 Daventry Sec3 3138 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $820,000.00 Autumn Ridge Ph5 8002 Puddleduck Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000.00 Copperstone Sec 1 1531 Copperstone Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 3 661 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $430,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 2 2130 Melody Dr Franklin 37067 $2,147,971.00 Traditions Sec5 1899 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $519,900.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2089 Branford Place 201 Thompsons Station 37179 $660,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a 2621 Paddock Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $325,000.00 Baker Springs Sec 2 1014 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill 37174 $495,000.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 1031 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $150,000.00 Orleans Est Condos 1701 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $1,045,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 902 Briarwood Crest Nashville 37221 $733,084.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 7446 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,029,440.00 Terravista Sec1 5021 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $350,000.00 Rucker W Main St Franklin 37064 $1,300,000.00 Brentwood Country Club 5010 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $940,000.00 Landmark Of Brentwood 6005 Landmark Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,314,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 3 822 Coxboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,069,000.00 Oakwood Est Sec 6 2211 Isaac Ln Franklin 37064 $830,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 3004 Melville Ct Spring Hill 37174 $7,500,000.00 Witherspoon Sec4 9252 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $715,000.00 Spencer Hall Sec 1 3110 Bush Dr Franklin 37064 $488,279.00 Maplewood Sec 2 713 Sugartree Ln Franklin 37064 $1,550,000.00 Ivan Creek 5016 Buds Farm Ln E Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 Wetherbrooke Sec 2 910 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000.00 Overlook Condos 212 Overlook Cir #107 & 108 Brentwood 37027 $1,180,000.00 Westhaven Sec51 1109 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $820,500.00 Falls Grove Sec 1 7036 Marwood Dr College Grove 37046 $8,684,330.00 Daventry Sec3 3401 Dunchurch Ct Franklin 37067 $310,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 920 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $885,000.00 Autumn Ridge Ph6 2021 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $750,000.00 Burkitt Village Ph1 8288 Middlewick Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,085,395.00 St Marlo Sec1 6001 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,679,133.00 Traditions Sec4 1855 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $430,000.00 St Marlo Sec2 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $535,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 9 3312 Milton Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,115,368.00 Annecy Ph2b 2028 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $362,500.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 615 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $689,990.00 Lochridge Sce3 3022 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $533,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec M 216 Cavalcade Cir Franklin 37069 $2,650,000.00 Durham Manor 2455 Durham Manor Dr Franklin 37064 $738,128.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2103 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $579,000.00 Hunters Chase Sec 1 1128 Hunters Chase Dr Franklin 37064 $505,000.00 Churchill Farms Ph 1 804 Winners Circle Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $380,000.00 2000 Newark Ln H-202 Thompsons Station 37179 $1,519,934.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4761 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,140,000.00 Westhaven Sec 41 9112 Keats St Franklin 37064 $429,000.00 Arbor Lakes Sec 3 2605 Blair Park Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $390,800.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 1 2989 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $794,900.00 Bent Creek Ph15 Sec1 7024 Fishing Creek Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,815,000.00 Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 545 Turtle Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $145,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 3078 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $163,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 3090 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,040,386.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 3055 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,376,450.00 Westhaven Sec 58 2030 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $1,127,600.00 Daventry Sec1 3241 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $745,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 11 1405 Governors Ridge Ct Franklin 37064 $2,196,100.00 Westhaven Sec 58 836 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $950,000.00 Glenview Plaza 2401 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $98,000.00 Seward Henry W 7103 Johnson Dr Fairview 37062 $1,098,576.00 St Marlo Sec1 6117 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $380,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 2 1101 Downs Blvd #110 Franklin 37064 $820,000.00 Stream Valley Sec7 5011 Rockport Ave Franklin 37064 $510,000.00 Seward Henry W 7105 Johnson Dr Fairview 37062 $430,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1254 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000.00 4436 Pratt Ln Franklin 37064