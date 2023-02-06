Williamson County Property Transfers January 17

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for January 17-20, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,155,802.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25205 Bond Springs CtThompsons Station37179
$392,000.00Caldwell Est Sec 2339 Springhouse CirFranklin37067
$2,200,000.005564 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$5,500,000.00Rosebrooke Sec 11557 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$445,000.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11801 Shadow Green Dr 203Franklin37064
$1,482,390.00Daventry Sec33138 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$820,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph58002 Puddleduck LnSpring Hill37174
$1,100,000.00Copperstone Sec 11531 Copperstone DrBrentwood37027
$1,050,000.00Willowsprings Sec 3661 Springlake DrFranklin37064
$430,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 22130 Melody DrFranklin37067
$2,147,971.00Traditions Sec51899 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$519,900.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2089 Branford Place 201Thompsons Station37179
$660,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a2621 Paddock Park DrThompsons Station37179
$325,000.00Baker Springs Sec 21014 Lowrey PlSpring Hill37174
$495,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph41031 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$150,000.00Orleans Est Condos1701 Granville RdFranklin37064
$1,045,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 1902 Briarwood CrestNashville37221
$733,084.00Otter Creek Springs Ph27446 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$1,029,440.00Terravista Sec15021 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$350,000.00RuckerW Main StFranklin37064
$1,300,000.00Brentwood Country Club5010 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$940,000.00Landmark Of Brentwood6005 Landmark PlBrentwood37027
$1,314,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 3822 Coxboro DrBrentwood37027
$1,069,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 62211 Isaac LnFranklin37064
$830,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph23004 Melville CtSpring Hill37174
$7,500,000.00Witherspoon Sec49252 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$715,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 13110 Bush DrFranklin37064
$488,279.00Maplewood Sec 2713 Sugartree LnFranklin37064
$1,550,000.00Ivan Creek5016 Buds Farm Ln EFranklin37064
$800,000.00Wetherbrooke Sec 2910 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$1,400,000.00Overlook Condos212 Overlook Cir #107 & 108Brentwood37027
$1,180,000.00Westhaven Sec511109 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$820,500.00Falls Grove Sec 17036 Marwood DrCollege Grove37046
$8,684,330.00Daventry Sec33401 Dunchurch CtFranklin37067
$310,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 2920 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$885,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph62021 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$750,000.00Burkitt Village Ph18288 Middlewick LnNolensville37135
$1,085,395.00St Marlo Sec16001 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$1,679,133.00Traditions Sec41855 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$430,000.00St Marlo Sec2St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$535,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 93312 Milton CtThompsons Station37179
$1,115,368.00Annecy Ph2b2028 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$362,500.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1615 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$689,990.00Lochridge Sce33022 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$533,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec M216 Cavalcade CirFranklin37069
$2,650,000.00Durham Manor2455 Durham Manor DrFranklin37064
$738,128.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2103 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$579,000.00Hunters Chase Sec 11128 Hunters Chase DrFranklin37064
$505,000.00Churchill Farms Ph 1804 Winners Circle CtThompsons Station37179
$380,000.002000 Newark Ln H-202Thompsons Station 37179
$1,519,934.00Kings Chapel Sec114761 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,140,000.00Westhaven Sec 419112 Keats StFranklin37064
$429,000.00Arbor Lakes Sec 32605 Blair Park CirThompsons Station37179
$390,800.00Haynes Crossing Sec 12989 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$794,900.00Bent Creek Ph15 Sec17024 Fishing Creek RdNolensville 37135
$1,815,000.00Belle Rive 2 Sec 3545 Turtle Creek DrBrentwood 37027
$145,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec33078 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$163,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec33090 Long Branch CirFranklin 37064
$1,040,386.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec13055 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,376,450.00Westhaven Sec 582030 Clifton StFranklin37064
$1,127,600.00Daventry Sec13241 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$745,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 111405 Governors Ridge CtFranklin37064
$2,196,100.00Westhaven Sec 58836 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$950,000.00Glenview Plaza2401 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$98,000.00Seward Henry W7103 Johnson DrFairview37062
$1,098,576.00St Marlo Sec16117 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$380,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 21101 Downs Blvd #110Franklin37064
$820,000.00Stream Valley Sec75011 Rockport AveFranklin37064
$510,000.00Seward Henry W7105 Johnson DrFairview37062
$430,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31254 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$2,300,000.004436 Pratt LnFranklin37064

