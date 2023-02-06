Williamson County Property Transfers January 17

See where houses and property sold for January 17-20, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,155,802.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5205 Bond Springs Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$392,000.00
|Caldwell Est Sec 2
|339 Springhouse Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,200,000.00
|5564 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,500,000.00
|Rosebrooke Sec 1
|1557 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$445,000.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 203
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,482,390.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3138 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$820,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph5
|8002 Puddleduck Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000.00
|Copperstone Sec 1
|1531 Copperstone Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 3
|661 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|2130 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,147,971.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1899 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$519,900.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2089 Branford Place 201
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$660,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a
|2621 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$325,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1014 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$495,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|1031 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$150,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1701 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,045,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1
|902 Briarwood Crest
|Nashville
|37221
|$733,084.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|7446 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,029,440.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5021 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Rucker
|W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000.00
|Brentwood Country Club
|5010 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$940,000.00
|Landmark Of Brentwood
|6005 Landmark Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,314,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 3
|822 Coxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,069,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 6
|2211 Isaac Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$830,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|3004 Melville Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$7,500,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9252 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$715,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 1
|3110 Bush Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$488,279.00
|Maplewood Sec 2
|713 Sugartree Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000.00
|Ivan Creek
|5016 Buds Farm Ln E
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Wetherbrooke Sec 2
|910 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000.00
|Overlook Condos
|212 Overlook Cir #107 & 108
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,180,000.00
|Westhaven Sec51
|1109 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,500.00
|Falls Grove Sec 1
|7036 Marwood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$8,684,330.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3401 Dunchurch Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$310,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|920 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$885,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph6
|2021 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Burkitt Village Ph1
|8288 Middlewick Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,085,395.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6001 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,679,133.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1855 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$430,000.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 9
|3312 Milton Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,115,368.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|2028 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$362,500.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|615 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$689,990.00
|Lochridge Sce3
|3022 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$533,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M
|216 Cavalcade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,650,000.00
|Durham Manor
|2455 Durham Manor Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$738,128.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2103 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$579,000.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 1
|1128 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$505,000.00
|Churchill Farms Ph 1
|804 Winners Circle Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$380,000.00
|2000 Newark Ln H-202
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,519,934.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4761 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,140,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 41
|9112 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$429,000.00
|Arbor Lakes Sec 3
|2605 Blair Park Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$390,800.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 1
|2989 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$794,900.00
|Bent Creek Ph15 Sec1
|7024 Fishing Creek Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,815,000.00
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 3
|545 Turtle Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$145,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|3078 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$163,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|3090 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,040,386.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|3055 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,376,450.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|2030 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,127,600.00
|Daventry Sec1
|3241 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$745,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 11
|1405 Governors Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,196,100.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|836 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Glenview Plaza
|2401 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$98,000.00
|Seward Henry W
|7103 Johnson Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,098,576.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6117 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$380,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 2
|1101 Downs Blvd #110
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec7
|5011 Rockport Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000.00
|Seward Henry W
|7105 Johnson Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$430,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1254 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000.00
|4436 Pratt Ln
|Franklin
|37064