Williamson County Property Transfers January 15

See where houses and property sold for January 15-19, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$900,000
|1829 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$600,000
|Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 116
|6035 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,375,000
|Governors Club The Ph 8 Pb 34 Pg 28
|87 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,065,000
|Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 135
|9564 Dresden Sq
|Brentwood
|37027
|$399,000
|Vacco Nicholas Joseph Pb 75 Pg 149
|7109 Sleepy Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$785,000
|Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 30
|8652 Burkitt Place Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,189,500
|Raintree Forest So Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 46
|1707 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000
|205 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,230,000
|Summer Hill Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 65
|2169 Summer Hill Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Goldston Michael
|Floyd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,409,500
|Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27
|7224 Murrel Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,256,875
|Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27
|7216 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 7
|1599 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$999,999
|Willowsprings Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 135
|660 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$732,500
|Westhaven Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 67
|102 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,235,000
|Avalon Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 43
|281 King Arthur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$325,000
|Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,215,000
|Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59
|3335 Cherry Jack Ln
|$810,000
|Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 88
|9048 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,902,200
|Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72
|8848 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$10,445,000
|Wells Mike Pb 53 Pg 60
|3385 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|8086 Berry Farms Crossing 240
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,275,000
|Douglass Glen Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 137
|2522 St James Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,057,000
|2774 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,335,000
|339 Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Anderton Realty Partners
|9809 Sam Donald Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,150,000
|Anderton Realty Partners Pb 34 Pg 75
|Sam Donald Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$679,000
|Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 42
|6904 Southern Woods Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$875,000
|Cannonwood Sec 1 Pb 18 Pg 122
|391 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,625,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77
|1008 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,300,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29
|6294 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,800,000
|1688 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$464,787
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8095 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$805,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 140
|2246 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$4,400,000
|Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 135
|8504 Walking Horse Pvt Trl
|College Grove
|37046