Williamson County Property Transfers January 15

See where houses and property sold for January 15-19, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$900,0001829 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompson's Station37179
$600,000Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 1166035 Sanmar DrSpring Hill37174
$1,375,000Governors Club The Ph 8 Pb 34 Pg 2887 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$1,065,000Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 1359564 Dresden SqBrentwood37027
$399,000Vacco Nicholas Joseph Pb 75 Pg 1497109 Sleepy Hollow RdFairview37062
$785,000Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 308652 Burkitt Place DrNolensville37135
$1,189,500Raintree Forest So Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 461707 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$550,000205 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$1,230,000Summer Hill Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 652169 Summer Hill CirFranklin37064
$700,000Goldston MichaelFloyd RdFranklin37064
$1,409,500Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 277224 Murrel DrThompson's Station37179
$1,256,875Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 277216 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$615,000Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 71599 Birchwood CirFranklin37064
$999,999Willowsprings Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 135660 Springlake DrFranklin37064
$732,500Westhaven Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 67102 Pearl StFranklin37064
$1,235,000Avalon Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 43281 King Arthur CirFranklin37067
$325,000Spanntown RdArrington37014
$1,215,000Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 593335 Cherry Jack Ln
$810,000Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 889048 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$1,902,200Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 728848 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$10,445,000Wells Mike Pb 53 Pg 603385 Bailey RdFranklin37064
$675,000Berry Farms Town Center 8086 Berry Farms Crossing 240Franklin37064
$1,275,000Douglass Glen Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 1372522 St James DrFranklin37064
$1,057,0002774 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$4,335,000339 Main StFranklin37064
$750,000Anderton Realty Partners9809 Sam Donald RdBrentwood37027
$3,150,000Anderton Realty Partners Pb 34 Pg 75Sam Donald RdNolensville37135
$679,000Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 426904 Southern Woods DrBrentwood37027
$875,000Cannonwood Sec 1 Pb 18 Pg 122391 Dandridge DrFranklin37064
$1,625,000Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 771008 Lawson LnNolensville37135
$3,300,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 296294 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$1,800,0001688 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$464,787Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238095 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$805,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 1402246 Chaucer Park LnThompson's Station37179
$4,400,000Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 1358504 Walking Horse Pvt TrlCollege Grove37046

