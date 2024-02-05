Williamson County Property Transfers January 15

See where houses and property sold for January 15-19, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $900,000 1829 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompson's Station 37179 $600,000 Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 116 6035 Sanmar Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,375,000 Governors Club The Ph 8 Pb 34 Pg 28 87 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $1,065,000 Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 135 9564 Dresden Sq Brentwood 37027 $399,000 Vacco Nicholas Joseph Pb 75 Pg 149 7109 Sleepy Hollow Rd Fairview 37062 $785,000 Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 30 8652 Burkitt Place Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,189,500 Raintree Forest So Sec 4 Pb 20 Pg 46 1707 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $550,000 205 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $1,230,000 Summer Hill Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 65 2169 Summer Hill Cir Franklin 37064 $700,000 Goldston Michael Floyd Rd Franklin 37064 $1,409,500 Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27 7224 Murrel Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,256,875 Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27 7216 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $615,000 Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 7 1599 Birchwood Cir Franklin 37064 $999,999 Willowsprings Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 135 660 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $732,500 Westhaven Sec 3 Pb 35 Pg 67 102 Pearl St Franklin 37064 $1,235,000 Avalon Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 43 281 King Arthur Cir Franklin 37067 $325,000 Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $1,215,000 Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59 3335 Cherry Jack Ln $810,000 Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 88 9048 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $1,902,200 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 8848 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $10,445,000 Wells Mike Pb 53 Pg 60 3385 Bailey Rd Franklin 37064 $675,000 Berry Farms Town Center 8086 Berry Farms Crossing 240 Franklin 37064 $1,275,000 Douglass Glen Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 137 2522 St James Dr Franklin 37064 $1,057,000 2774 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $4,335,000 339 Main St Franklin 37064 $750,000 Anderton Realty Partners 9809 Sam Donald Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,150,000 Anderton Realty Partners Pb 34 Pg 75 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville 37135 $679,000 Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 42 6904 Southern Woods Dr Brentwood 37027 $875,000 Cannonwood Sec 1 Pb 18 Pg 122 391 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,625,000 Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77 1008 Lawson Ln Nolensville 37135 $3,300,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29 6294 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $1,800,000 1688 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $464,787 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8095 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $805,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 140 2246 Chaucer Park Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $4,400,000 Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 135 8504 Walking Horse Pvt Trl College Grove 37046