Williamson County Property Transfers January 11

See where houses sold for January 11-15, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|$530,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec7
|147 Barlow Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$627,500.00
|7368 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$465,000.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1851 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,621,900.00
|Grove Sec13
|8812 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$250,000.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1590 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$640,000.00
|Worthington Sec 2
|1906 Green Hills Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$900,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 14
|517 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 16
|1937 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,435,000.00
|Mcewen John B
|315 Stewart St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$680,660.00
|Brookfield Sec 8
|2213 Callaburn Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,625,000.00
|2148 Hillsboro Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,050,000.00
|Cheatham Co Line
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,850,000.00
|Cheatham Co Line
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$2,337,500.00
|Brock Blake
|2840 Sawyer Bend Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$278,636.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1244 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$400,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 10
|3165 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$451,500.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 5
|2315 Trivaca Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$239,900.00
|Tollgate Village Sec35
|2100 Branford Place 302
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$700,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|605 Williamsburg Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$358,000.00
|Warner Butters
|4476 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,660,000.00
|Windstone Ph 2
|849 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$209,000.00
|2000 Newark Ln H-202
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$129,000,000.00
|Maryland Commons Lot L
|6 -12 Cadillac Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$630,000.00
|Willowick
|1513 Plantation Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$579,900.00
|Summerlyn Sec1
|1504 Halsey Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$400,000.00
|Blue Grass Heights
|104 Bluegrass Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$256,500.00
|The Grove
|Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$334,700.00
|Copper Ridge Ph6
|3039 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$726,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|2013 Garfield St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$533,000.00
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec1
|1065 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$290,000.00
|7466 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$300,000.00
|Andover Se 1
|694 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$512,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b
|2516 Tapestry St
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$505,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|419 Henry Russell St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$461,960.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|3016 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$629,900.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2
|508 Seaton Park Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$200,000.00
|4507 Marlin Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$340,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2675 Sutherland Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$645,000.00
|Natchez Hills Est
|630 Natchez Bend Rd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$1,175,000.00
|Chevoit Hills
|9251 Chevoit Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$330,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 1
|1408 Augustine Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$599,000.00
|3270 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,185,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 9-b
|5 Oxmoor Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$305,000.00
|Water Leaf Sec2
|5204 Second Creek Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$357,500.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3
|4016 Gersham Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$280,000.00
|Glenhaven 100 Sec1
|7221 White Oak Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$375,000.00
|1503 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$675,000.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7204 Roland Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$14,000,000.00
|Quail Hollow Bus Park
|100 Covey Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$502,110.00
|Copper Ridge Ph6
|3048 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,425,000.00
|Peach Park
|7110 Peach Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$251,750.00
|Fohl Blake A
|6422 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$88,000.00
|Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$423,990.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|6031 Starboard Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$969,000.00
|Rev
|414 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$420,000.00
|Rev 5
|207 Monks Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$520,000.00
|Tollgate Sec10
|3041 Millerton Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$405,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1859 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$587,354.00
|[email protected] Ridge Ph14
|103 Avocet Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$330,076.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3160 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$459,900.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|1337 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$350,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6001 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$684,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|1011 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$108,500.00
|Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$456,200.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 17
|1228 Olympia Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$450,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 21
|2295 Winder Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$794,430.00
|Jamison Station Sec 1
|118 Jamison Station Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$308,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2
|410 Reigh Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,050,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 4
|14 Innisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$427,500.00
|Grove
|9117 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$267,000.00
|Hard Bargain
|949 Glass St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$510,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec14
|6043 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$360,000.00
|5574 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$738,355.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7036 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$419,900.00
|Franklin Green Sec 6
|3208 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$414,475.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|2037 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$565,990.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2257 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$550,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 4
|1424 Puryear Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$470,000.00
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec1
|712 Rain Meadow Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$550,000.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 8
|193 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$986,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec2
|73 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$950,000.00
|Grove Park Addition 1
|3713 Bosk Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$773,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 2
|309 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$540,000.00
|11th Off Main
|121 Brilliantine Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,499,999.00
|Delta Springs
|4649 Delta Springs Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Charlton Green Sec 3
|103 Wren Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$170,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2018 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$655,784.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|193 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$519,105.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7101 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$279,700.00
|Tollgate Village Sec35
|2100 Branford Place 301
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$300,000.00
|Eastview
|1414 W Main St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$665,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec4
|1200 Bobwhite Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$665,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec4
|1200 Bobwhite Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$600,000.00
|Murray Est
|6434 Tea Rose Ter
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$320,900.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|819 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$637,900.00
|Indian Point Sec 2
|9307 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$507,500.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec4
|704 French River Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$256,500.00
|Grove
|9101 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$251,750.00
|Grove
|9001 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$304,000.00
|Grove
|9041 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$308,750.00
|Grove
|9045 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$927,000.00
|Lansdowne Sec 2
|9204 Prestmoor Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$306,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|519 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$360,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J
|106 Meridian Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$780,000.00
|Trace End Est Sec 1
|122 Trace End Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$739,990.00
|Catalina Ph5
|752 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$900,000.00
|Mid-tenn Marble
|7403 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$496,742.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a
|2632 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$415,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 7-b
|570 Overview Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$285,000.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 3
|2910 Wills Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$896,800.00
|Frost Estate
|6515 Peytonsville-arno Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046