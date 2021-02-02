Williamson County Property Transfers January 11

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for January 11-15, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
$530,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec7147 Barlow DrFranklinTN37064
$627,500.007368 Brush Creek RdFairviewTN37062
$465,000.00Traditions Sec41851 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$1,621,900.00Grove Sec138812 Edgecomb DrCollege GroveTN37046
$250,000.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41590 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$640,000.00Worthington Sec 21906 Green Hills BlvdFranklinTN37067
$900,000.00Westhaven Sec 14517 Pearre Springs WayFranklinTN37064
$500,000.00Campbell Station Sec 161937 Portview DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,435,000.00Mcewen John B315 Stewart StFranklinTN37064
$680,660.00Brookfield Sec 82213 Callaburn PlBrentwoodTN37027
$1,625,000.002148 Hillsboro Valley RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,050,000.00Cheatham Co LineFairviewTN37062
$1,850,000.00Cheatham Co LineFairviewTN37062
$2,337,500.00Brock Blake2840 Sawyer Bend RdFranklinTN37069
$278,636.00Scales Farmstead Ph21244 Spruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
$400,000.00Franklin Green Sec 103165 Langley DrFranklinTN37064
$451,500.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 52315 Trivaca CtNolensvilleTN37135
$239,900.00Tollgate Village Sec352100 Branford Place 302Thompsons StationTN37179
$700,000.00Cottonwood Est605 Williamsburg DrFranklinTN37069
$358,000.00Warner Butters4476 S Carothers RdFranklinTN37064
$1,660,000.00Windstone Ph 2849 Windstone BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
$209,000.002000 Newark Ln H-202Thompsons StationTN37179
$129,000,000.00Maryland Commons Lot L6 -12 Cadillac DrBrentwoodTN37027
$630,000.00Willowick1513 Plantation DrBrentwoodTN37027
$579,900.00Summerlyn Sec11504 Halsey DrNolensvilleTN37135
$400,000.00Blue Grass Heights104 Bluegrass DrFranklinTN37064
$256,500.00The GroveArno-college Grove RdCollege GroveTN37046
$334,700.00Copper Ridge Ph63039 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$726,000.00Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a2013 Garfield StNashvilleTN37221
$533,000.00Brixworth Ph3 Sec11065 Brixworth DrThompsons StationTN37179
$290,000.007466 Cox PkFairviewTN37062
$300,000.00Andover Se 1694 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37067
$512,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b2516 Tapestry StThompsons StationTN37179
$505,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec2419 Henry Russell StFranklinTN37064
$461,960.00Brixworth Ph53016 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
$629,900.00Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2508 Seaton Park PlFranklinTN37069
$200,000.004507 Marlin WayThompsons StationTN37179
$340,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 12675 Sutherland DrSpring HillTN37174
$645,000.00Natchez Hills Est630 Natchez Bend RdNashvilleTN37221
$1,175,000.00Chevoit Hills9251 Chevoit DrBrentwoodTN37027
$330,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 11408 Augustine CtThompsons StationTN37179
$599,000.003270 Blazer RdFranklinTN37064
$2,185,000.00Governors Club Ph 9-b5 Oxmoor CtBrentwoodTN37027
$305,000.00Water Leaf Sec25204 Second Creek LnFranklinTN37064
$357,500.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 34016 Gersham CtSpring HillTN37174
$280,000.00Glenhaven 100 Sec17221 White Oak DrFairviewTN37062
$375,000.001503 Franklin RdBrentwoodTN37027
$675,000.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17204 Roland LnNolensvilleTN37135
$14,000,000.00Quail Hollow Bus Park100 Covey DrFranklinTN37067
$502,110.00Copper Ridge Ph63048 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,425,000.00Peach Park7110 Peach CtBrentwoodTN37027
$251,750.00Fohl Blake A6422 Arno-college Grove RdCollege GroveTN37046
$88,000.00Johnson Hollow RdThompsons StationTN37179
$423,990.00Waters Edge Sec56031 Starboard LnFranklinTN37064
$969,000.00Rev414 Wild Elm StFranklinTN37064
$420,000.00Rev 5207 Monks WayFranklinTN37064
$520,000.00Tollgate Sec103041 Millerton WayThompsons StationTN37179
$405,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31859 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
$587,354.00[email protected] Ridge Ph14103 Avocet CtSpring HillTN37174
$330,076.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3160 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
$459,900.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 11337 Moher BlvdFranklinTN37069
$350,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec26001 Porters Union WayArringtonTN37014
$684,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph21011 Alice Springs CirSpring HillTN37174
$108,500.00Shoals Branch RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$456,200.00Mckays Mill Sec 171228 Olympia PlFranklinTN37067
$450,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 212295 Winder CirFranklinTN37064
$794,430.00Jamison Station Sec 1118 Jamison Station LnFranklinTN37064
$308,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2410 Reigh CtBrentwoodTN37027
$1,050,000.00Governors Club The Ph 414 Innisbrook LnBrentwoodTN37027
$427,500.00Grove9117 Sawtooth LnCollege GroveTN37046
$267,000.00Hard Bargain949 Glass StFranklinTN37064
$510,000.00Wades Grove Sec146043 Sanmar DrSpring HillTN37174
$360,000.005574 Pinewood RdFranklinTN37064
$738,355.00Arrington Ridge Sec17036 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$419,900.00Franklin Green Sec 63208 Dark Woods DrFranklinTN37064
$414,475.00Waters Edge Sec52037 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$565,990.00Tollgate Village Sec172257 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
$550,000.00Brenthaven Sec 41424 Puryear PlBrentwoodTN37027
$470,000.00Brixworth Ph3 Sec1712 Rain Meadow CtSpring HillTN37174
$550,000.00Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 8193 Irvine LnFranklinTN37064
$986,000.00Stephens Valley Sec273 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
$950,000.00Grove Park Addition 13713 Bosk LnCollege GroveTN37046
$773,000.00Hurstbourne Park Sec 2309 Terri Park WayFranklinTN37067
$540,000.0011th Off Main121 Brilliantine CirFranklinTN37064
$2,499,999.00Delta Springs4649 Delta Springs LnFranklinTN37064
$775,000.00Charlton Green Sec 3103 Wren CtFranklinTN37064
$170,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12018 Conductor LnThompsons StationTN37179
$655,784.00Scales Farmstead Ph2193 Broadgreen LnNolensvilleTN37135
$519,105.00Falls Grove Sec67101 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$279,700.00Tollgate Village Sec352100 Branford Place 301Thompsons StationTN37179
$300,000.00Eastview1414 W Main StFranklinTN37064
$665,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec41200 Bobwhite TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$600,000.00Murray Est6434 Tea Rose TerBrentwoodTN37027
$320,900.00Westhaven Sec54819 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$637,900.00Indian Point Sec 29307 Concord RdBrentwoodTN37027
$507,500.00Arrington Retreat Sec4704 French River RdNolensvilleTN37135
$256,500.00Grove9101 Sawtooth LnCollege GroveTN37046
$251,750.00Grove9001 Passiflora CtCollege GroveTN37046
$304,000.00Grove9041 Passiflora CtCollege GroveTN37046
$308,750.00Grove9045 Passiflora CtCollege GroveTN37046
$927,000.00Lansdowne Sec 29204 Prestmoor PlBrentwoodTN37027
$306,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1519 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$360,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J106 Meridian CtFranklinTN37069
$780,000.00Trace End Est Sec 1122 Trace End DrFranklinTN37069
$739,990.00Catalina Ph5752 Alameda AveNolensvilleTN37135
$900,000.00Mid-tenn Marble7403 Cumberland DrFairviewTN37062
$496,742.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a2632 Bramblewood LnThompsons StationTN37179
$415,000.00Riverview Park Sec 7-b570 Overview LnFranklinTN37064
$285,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 32910 Wills CtSpring HillTN37174
$896,800.00Frost Estate6515 Peytonsville-arno RdCollege GroveTN37046

 

