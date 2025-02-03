Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 6, 2025

See where houses and property sold from January 6-10, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $375,000 Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108 3000 Vintage Green Ln 301 Franklin 37064 $950,000 7274 Deer Ridge Rd Fairview 37062 $3,500,000 Tenn Teachers Credit Union Pb 26 Pg 32 1809 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $701,800 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5019 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $894,000 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $720,000 Gateway Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 38 1011 Cumberland Park Dr Franklin 37069 $1,070,000 Chenoweth Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 78 919 Hidden Oak Pl Brentwood 37027 $900,000 River Rest Est Sec 5 Pb 8 Pg 28 1121 Blue Springs Rd Franklin 37069 $337,500 Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C024 200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #f-4 Franklin 37067 $624,900 Waters Edge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 136 4054 Portage St Franklin 37064 $790,000 Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 42 1441 Red Oak Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000 Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 26 1933 Jonahs Ridge Dr Nolensville 37135 $400,000 Burtonwood Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 115 2805 Cattletrace Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,056,000 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5037 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $1,214,858 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5021 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $796,508 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 819 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $707,508 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 920 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $704,136 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 833 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $625,664 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 922 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $654,819 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 834 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $647,163 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 908 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,095,000 Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51 2001 Landry Place Thompsons Station 37179 $859,990 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 915 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,086,727 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 854 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $637,265 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 906 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $899,990 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1301 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $1,120,502 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1297 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $722,778 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 821 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,029,000 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 256 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $654,509 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 904 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $430,000 Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 97 7283 Northwest Hwy Fairview 37062 $1,019,320 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 262 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $989,990 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1992 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $1,152,315 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 836 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,143,711 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1286 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $667,705 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 806 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $579,900 2101 Branford Place 201 Thompsons Station 37179 $649,900 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61 7424 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $740,925 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 811 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,118,306 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 842 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $490,000 Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 83 524 Black Tea Way Franklin 37064 $871,096 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1061 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $818,845 Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 17 7451 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $699,990 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 843 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,194,387 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 898 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,196,169 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1294 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $1,079,990 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1096 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $699,990 Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 17 7438 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $1,306,244 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5057 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $566,592 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 835 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,187,490 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4009 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $784,990 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 901 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $617,567 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 832 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $712,966 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 808 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,440,518 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5053 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $669,990 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 694 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $589,562 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 826 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,087,458 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 848 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,478,000 Herd Hal Pb 60 Pg 131 2135 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 S Harpeth Rd Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88 149 Allenhurst Cir Franklin 37067 $815,000 Cannonwood Sec 1 Pb 18 Pg 122 216 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37067 $1,100,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 43 Pg 24 1042 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,051,890 Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26 1663 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $540,000 7305 Michael Lankford Rd Fairview 37062 $4,100,000 5500 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 Price Lisa M 6587 Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove 37046 $2,600,000 2598 York Rd Nolensville 37135 $925,000 Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64 525 Rowan St Franklin 37064 $2,475,000 Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 22 Pg 136 1053 Wilshire Way Brentwood 37027 $529,152 1705 Sedberry Rd Franklin 37064 $1,244,580 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7039 Starnes Creek Blvd Franklin 37064 $526,875 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #j-10 Franklin 37067 $1,135,000 Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7 304 Moss Ln Franklin, 37064 $2,849,900 Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25 9027 Forest Lawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $570,000 Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143 532 Sydenham Dr Franklin 37064 $1,265,000 Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143 152 Telfair Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,081,203 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 455 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $322,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8081 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $580,275 2101 Branford Place 101 Franklin 37064 $660,000 Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 129 4024 Campania Strada Spring Hill 37174 $1,700,000 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4676 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,500,000 River Landing Sec 8 Pb 32 Pg 79 1237 Kilrush Dr Franklin 37069 $1,275,000 Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 72 9365 Ansley Ln Brentwood 37027 $335,000 5074 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $365,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94 1209 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $650,000 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 106 212 Tippett Hollow Ct Franklin 37067 $2,750,000 Crockett Springs Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 46 1728 Andrew Crockett Ct Brentwood 37027 $387,100 College Grove Pb Db37 Pg 344 6604 Second St College Grove 37046 $550,000 Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16 224 Siegert Place Pvt Nolensville 37135 $260,000 Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 11 Block I 308 Ash Dr Franklin 37064 $412,500 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51 1101 Downs Blvd #120 Franklin 37064 $1,330,000 Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3 850 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $650,000 Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26 1667 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $3,503,780 Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26 1657 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,662,763 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5032 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069

