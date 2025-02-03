Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 6, 2025

See where houses and property sold from January 6-10, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$375,000
|Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 301
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|7274 Deer Ridge Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,500,000
|Tenn Teachers Credit Union Pb 26 Pg 32
|1809 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$701,800
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5019 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$894,000
|Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000
|Gateway Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 38
|1011 Cumberland Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,070,000
|Chenoweth Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 78
|919 Hidden Oak Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$900,000
|River Rest Est Sec 5 Pb 8 Pg 28
|1121 Blue Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$337,500
|Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C024
|200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #f-4
|Franklin
|37067
|$624,900
|Waters Edge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 136
|4054 Portage St
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,000
|Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 42
|1441 Red Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000
|Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 26
|1933 Jonahs Ridge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$400,000
|Burtonwood Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 115
|2805 Cattletrace Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,056,000
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5037 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,214,858
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5021 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$796,508
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|819 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$707,508
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|920 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$704,136
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|833 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$625,664
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|922 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$654,819
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|834 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$647,163
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|908 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,095,000
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2001 Landry Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$859,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|915 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,086,727
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|854 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$637,265
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|906 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$899,990
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1301 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,120,502
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1297 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$722,778
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|821 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,029,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|256 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$654,509
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|904 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,000
|Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 97
|7283 Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,019,320
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|262 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$989,990
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1992 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,152,315
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|836 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,143,711
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1286 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$667,705
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|806 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$579,900
|2101 Branford Place 201
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$649,900
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61
|7424 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$740,925
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|811 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,118,306
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|842 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$490,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 83
|524 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$871,096
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1061 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$818,845
|Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7451 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$699,990
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|843 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,194,387
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|898 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,196,169
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1294 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,079,990
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1096 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$699,990
|Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7438 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,306,244
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5057 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$566,592
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|835 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,187,490
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4009 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$784,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|901 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$617,567
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|832 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$712,966
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|808 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,440,518
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5053 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$669,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|694 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$589,562
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|826 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,087,458
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|848 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,478,000
|Herd Hal Pb 60 Pg 131
|2135 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|S Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88
|149 Allenhurst Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$815,000
|Cannonwood Sec 1 Pb 18 Pg 122
|216 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,100,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 43 Pg 24
|1042 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,051,890
|Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26
|1663 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$540,000
|7305 Michael Lankford Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$4,100,000
|5500 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|Price Lisa M
|6587 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,600,000
|2598 York Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$925,000
|Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64
|525 Rowan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,475,000
|Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 22 Pg 136
|1053 Wilshire Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$529,152
|1705 Sedberry Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,244,580
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7039 Starnes Creek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$526,875
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #j-10
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,135,000
|Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7
|304 Moss Ln
|Franklin,
|37064
|$2,849,900
|Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25
|9027 Forest Lawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$570,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143
|532 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,265,000
|Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143
|152 Telfair Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,081,203
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|455 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$322,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8081 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$580,275
|2101 Branford Place 101
|Franklin
|37064
|$660,000
|Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 129
|4024 Campania Strada
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,700,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4676 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,500,000
|River Landing Sec 8 Pb 32 Pg 79
|1237 Kilrush Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,275,000
|Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 72
|9365 Ansley Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$335,000
|5074 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$365,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94
|1209 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 106
|212 Tippett Hollow Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,750,000
|Crockett Springs Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 46
|1728 Andrew Crockett Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$387,100
|College Grove Pb Db37 Pg 344
|6604 Second St
|College Grove
|37046
|$550,000
|Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16
|224 Siegert Place Pvt
|Nolensville
|37135
|$260,000
|Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 11 Block I
|308 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$412,500
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51
|1101 Downs Blvd #120
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,330,000
|Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3
|850 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000
|Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26
|1667 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,503,780
|Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26
|1657 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,662,763
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5032 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
Please join our FREE Newsletter