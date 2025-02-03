Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 6, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from January 6-10, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$375,000Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 1083000 Vintage Green Ln 301Franklin37064
$950,0007274 Deer Ridge RdFairview37062
$3,500,000Tenn Teachers Credit Union Pb 26 Pg 321809 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$701,800Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395019 Congress DrFranklin37064
$894,000Peyt-trinity RdFranklin37064
$720,000Gateway Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 381011 Cumberland Park DrFranklin37069
$1,070,000Chenoweth Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 78919 Hidden Oak PlBrentwood37027
$900,000River Rest Est Sec 5 Pb 8 Pg 281121 Blue Springs RdFranklin37069
$337,500Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C024200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #f-4Franklin37067
$624,900Waters Edge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1364054 Portage StFranklin37064
$790,000Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 421441 Red Oak DrBrentwood37027
$1,050,000Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 261933 Jonahs Ridge DrNolensville37135
$400,000Burtonwood Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 1152805 Cattletrace CirSpring Hill37174
$1,056,000Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105037 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$1,214,858Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105021 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$796,508Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31819 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$707,508Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31920 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$704,136Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31833 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$625,664Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31922 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$654,819Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31834 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$647,163Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31908 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$1,095,000Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512001 Landry PlaceThompsons Station37179
$859,990Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31915 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$1,086,727Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143854 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$637,265Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31906 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$899,990Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481301 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$1,120,502Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481297 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$722,778Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31821 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$1,029,000Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143256 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$654,509Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31904 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$430,000Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 977283 Northwest HwyFairview37062
$1,019,320Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143262 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$989,990Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481992 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$1,152,315Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143836 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,143,711Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481286 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$667,705Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31806 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$579,9002101 Branford Place 201Thompsons Station37179
$649,900Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 617424 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$740,925Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31811 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$1,118,306Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143842 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$490,000Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 83524 Black Tea WayFranklin37064
$871,096Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481061 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$818,845Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 177451 Atwater CirFairview37062
$699,990Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143843 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,194,387Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143898 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,196,169Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481294 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$1,079,990Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481096 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$699,990Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 177438 Atwater CirFairview37062
$1,306,244Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685057 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$566,592Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31835 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$1,187,490Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784009 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$784,990Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31901 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$617,567Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31832 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$712,966Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31808 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$1,440,518Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685053 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$669,990Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47694 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$589,562Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31826 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$1,087,458Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143848 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,478,000Herd Hal Pb 60 Pg 1312135 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$1,700,000S Harpeth RdFranklin37064
$1,200,000Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88149 Allenhurst CirFranklin37067
$815,000Cannonwood Sec 1 Pb 18 Pg 122216 Dandridge DrFranklin37067
$1,100,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 43 Pg 241042 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$1,051,890Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 261663 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$540,0007305 Michael Lankford RdFairview37062
$4,100,0005500 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$2,200,000Price Lisa M6587 Eudailey-covington RdCollege Grove37046
$2,600,0002598 York RdNolensville37135
$925,000Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64525 Rowan StFranklin37064
$2,475,000Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 22 Pg 1361053 Wilshire WayBrentwood37027
$529,1521705 Sedberry RdFranklin37064
$1,244,580Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577039 Starnes Creek BlvdFranklin37064
$526,875Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #j-10Franklin37067
$1,135,000Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7304 Moss LnFranklin,37064
$2,849,900Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 259027 Forest Lawn DrBrentwood37027
$570,000Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143532 Sydenham DrFranklin37064
$1,265,000Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143152 Telfair LnNolensville37135
$1,081,203June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69455 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$322,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068081 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$580,2752101 Branford Place 101Franklin37064
$660,000Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 1294024 Campania StradaSpring Hill37174
$1,700,000Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124676 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,500,000River Landing Sec 8 Pb 32 Pg 791237 Kilrush DrFranklin37069
$1,275,000Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 729365 Ansley LnBrentwood37027
$335,0005074 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$365,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 941209 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$650,000Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 Pb 11 Pg 106212 Tippett Hollow CtFranklin37067
$2,750,000Crockett Springs Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 461728 Andrew Crockett CtBrentwood37027
$387,100College Grove Pb Db37 Pg 3446604 Second StCollege Grove37046
$550,000Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16224 Siegert Place PvtNolensville37135
$260,000Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 11 Block I308 Ash DrFranklin37064
$412,500Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 511101 Downs Blvd #120Franklin37064
$1,330,000Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3850 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$650,000Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 261667 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$3,503,780Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 261657 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$1,662,763Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105032 Owenruth DrFranklin37069

