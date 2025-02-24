Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 27, 2025

See where houses and property sold from January 27-31, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,266,640 Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59 3339 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,941,875 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4816 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $405,000 Price Ralph H & Andrew F Allen Pb 81 Pg 120 Ivey Rd Fairview 37062 $1,089,000 Shadow Creek @ Pb 28 Pg 33 615 Sunnybrook Dr Brentwood 37027 $949,900 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph2 Pb 68 Pg 105 1298 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $540,000 West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 58 1305 Chickering Dr Franklin 37064 $510,000 Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 37 1608 Inverness Dr Spring Hill 37174 $22,000 2555 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $860,000 Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 95 1013 Highland Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,676,420 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1018 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000 1600 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,270,000 Twelve Oaks Pb 11 Pg 10 9535 Butler Dr Brentwood 37027 $736,000 Andover Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 79 152 Stanwick Dr Franklin 37067 $850,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1822 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $330,000 Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C050 1100 W Main St #f-6 Franklin 37064 $541,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3069 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $539,900 Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140 7135 Frances St Fairview 37062 $925,000 Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 43 Pg 68 2011 Brewster Dr Franklin 37067 $905,000 Polk Place Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 11 256 Noah Dr Franklin 37064 $370,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8728 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $861,000 Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 112 1107 Crisp Spring Dr Franklin 37064 $1,430,000 Ashley J J Pb 35 Pg 114 123 S Margin St Franklin 37064 $1,173,977 Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D 417 Forrest St Franklin 37064 $927,485 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7725 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $395,000 Price Ralph H & Andrew F Allen Pb 81 Pg 120 Ivey Rd County $1,190,000 4715 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $435,000 Berry Farms Town Center Condos Pb 7000 Pg 105 6051 Rural Plains Cir 209 Franklin 37064 $688,000 Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 104 1000 St Michaels Ct Franklin 37064 $425,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8572 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $440,950 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C060 912 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 Blackberry Estates Pb 56 Pg 140 2108 Berry Patch Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,299,000 Gentry Thomas Pb 56 Pg 133 4322 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $7,800,000 Owen Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $615,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 7 Pb 31 Pg 81 2115 Parliament Dr Thompson Station 37179 $445,000 Park Place Pb 8 Pg 93 Block C003 605 S Margin St Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 1002 Evans St Franklin 37064 $715,000 Bent Creek Ph 4 Sec 1-b Pb 56 Pg 64 5990 Fishing Creek Rd Nolensville 37135 $25,000 7115 Cumberland Dr Fairview 37062 $2,050,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4837 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,500,000 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 609 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $352,400 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7134 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $2,000,000 Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138 1261 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5857 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $2,946,460 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9299 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $500,000 Traditions Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 138 1962 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $435,000 Mec Construction Llc Pb 84 Pg 82 2772 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $810,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 475 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $386,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7960 Halewood Dr Franklin 37067 $481,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 771 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,349,750 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7027 Starnes Creek Blvd Franklin 37064 $262,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 310 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $161,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8048 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $348,000 Hardison Hills Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 141 1101 Downs Blvd #221 Franklin 37067 $699,000 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7229 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $590,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8522 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $762,078 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4016 Penfield Dr Franklin 37064 $465,000 Aston Woods Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 67 2817 Lafayette Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $729,802 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 483 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $3,150,000 160 Chester Stephens Rd Franklin 37067 $510,000 Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127 1804 Baslia Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,832,240 Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6 212 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $630,000 Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 55 9031 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $300,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C151 2103 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $500,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52 5159 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $493,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114 7180 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $371,954 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5007 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $2,474,956 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6055 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,699,135 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1033 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $765,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26 2003 Bathurst Ct Spring Hill 37174 $357,500 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7137 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $2,994,134 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1907 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $380,000 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7135 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $20,000 2000 Newark Ln F-302 $515,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 144 3071 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $900,000 Mayfield Place Pb 20 Pg 143 9008 Old Smyrna Rd Brentwood 37027 $609,955 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6058 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $726,386 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4032 Penfield Dr Franklin 37069 $945,731 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3487 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $300,000 West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 58 550 Edgewood Blvd Franklin 37064 $3,250,000 Princeton Hills Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 131 701 Sinclair Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 125 3601 Wareham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $450,000 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 2118 Burgess Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,798,800 Stephens Valley Sec10 Pb 77 Pg 34 6024 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $893,000 Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 117 3436 Milford Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,506,041 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 387 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221

