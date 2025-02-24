Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 27, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from January 27-31, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,266,640Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 593339 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$1,941,875Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374816 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$405,000Price Ralph H & Andrew F Allen Pb 81 Pg 120Ivey RdFairview37062
$1,089,000Shadow Creek @ Pb 28 Pg 33615 Sunnybrook DrBrentwood37027
$949,900Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph2 Pb 68 Pg 1051298 Craigleigh DrNolensville37135
$540,000West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 581305 Chickering DrFranklin37064
$510,000Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 371608 Inverness DrSpring Hill37174
$22,0002555 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$860,000Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 951013 Highland RdBrentwood37027
$1,676,420Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731018 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$2,300,0001600 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$1,270,000Twelve Oaks Pb 11 Pg 109535 Butler DrBrentwood37027
$736,000Andover Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 79152 Stanwick DrFranklin37067
$850,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421822 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$330,000Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C0501100 W Main St #f-6Franklin37064
$541,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513069 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$539,900Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 1407135 Frances StFairview37062
$925,000Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 43 Pg 682011 Brewster DrFranklin37067
$905,000Polk Place Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 11256 Noah DrFranklin37064
$370,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238728 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$861,000Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 1121107 Crisp Spring DrFranklin37064
$1,430,000Ashley J J Pb 35 Pg 114123 S Margin StFranklin37064
$1,173,977Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D417 Forrest StFranklin37064
$927,485Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217725 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$395,000Price Ralph H & Andrew F Allen Pb 81 Pg 120Ivey RdCounty
$1,190,0004715 Bennett Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$435,000Berry Farms Town Center Condos Pb 7000 Pg 1056051 Rural Plains Cir 209Franklin37064
$688,000Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 1041000 St Michaels CtFranklin37064
$425,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418572 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$440,950Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C060912 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,100,000Blackberry Estates Pb 56 Pg 1402108 Berry Patch RdThompsons Station37179
$1,299,000Gentry Thomas Pb 56 Pg 1334322 Peyt-trinity RdFranklin37064
$7,800,000Owen Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$615,000Crowne Pointe Sec 7 Pb 31 Pg 812115 Parliament DrThompson Station37179
$445,000Park Place Pb 8 Pg 93 Block C003605 S Margin StFranklin37064
$1,100,0001002 Evans StFranklin37064
$715,000Bent Creek Ph 4 Sec 1-b Pb 56 Pg 645990 Fishing Creek RdNolensville37135
$25,0007115 Cumberland DrFairview37062
$2,050,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374837 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,500,000Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96609 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$352,400Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817134 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$2,000,000Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 1381261 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,350,000St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885857 Branta DrFranklin37064
$2,946,460Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119299 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$500,000Traditions Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 1381962 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$435,000Mec Construction Llc Pb 84 Pg 822772 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$810,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69475 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$386,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067960 Halewood DrFranklin37067
$481,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69771 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$1,349,750Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577027 Starnes Creek BlvdFranklin37064
$262,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29310 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$161,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068048 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$348,000Hardison Hills Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 1411101 Downs Blvd #221Franklin37067
$699,000Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327229 Richvale DrFairview37062
$590,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238522 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$762,078Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104016 Penfield DrFranklin37064
$465,000Aston Woods Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 672817 Lafayette DrThompsons Station37179
$729,802June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69483 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$3,150,000160 Chester Stephens RdFranklin37067
$510,000Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 1271804 Baslia LnSpring Hill37174
$1,832,240Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6212 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$630,000Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 559031 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$300,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C1512103 Granville RdFranklin37064
$500,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525159 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$493,000Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 1147180 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$371,954Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395007 Congress DrFranklin37064
$2,474,956Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396055 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,699,135Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731033 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$765,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 262003 Bathurst CtSpring Hill37174
$357,500Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817137 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$2,994,134Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461907 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$380,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817135 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$20,0002000 Newark Ln F-302
$515,000Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1443071 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$900,000Mayfield Place Pb 20 Pg 1439008 Old Smyrna RdBrentwood37027
$609,955Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16058 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$726,386Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104032 Penfield DrFranklin37069
$945,731Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223487 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$300,000West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 58550 Edgewood BlvdFranklin37064
$3,250,000Princeton Hills Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 131701 Sinclair CirBrentwood37027
$1,100,000Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 1253601 Wareham DrThompsons Station37179
$450,000Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 192118 Burgess LnSpring Hill37174
$1,798,800Stephens Valley Sec10 Pb 77 Pg 346024 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$893,000Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 1173436 Milford DrThompsons Station37179
$2,506,041Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35387 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221

