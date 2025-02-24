Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 27, 2025

See where houses and property sold from January 27-31, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,266,640
|Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59
|3339 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,941,875
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4816 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$405,000
|Price Ralph H & Andrew F Allen Pb 81 Pg 120
|Ivey Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,089,000
|Shadow Creek @ Pb 28 Pg 33
|615 Sunnybrook Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$949,900
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph2 Pb 68 Pg 105
|1298 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$540,000
|West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 58
|1305 Chickering Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 37
|1608 Inverness Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$22,000
|2555 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$860,000
|Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 95
|1013 Highland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,676,420
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1018 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000
|1600 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,270,000
|Twelve Oaks Pb 11 Pg 10
|9535 Butler Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$736,000
|Andover Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 79
|152 Stanwick Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$850,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1822 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$330,000
|Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C050
|1100 W Main St #f-6
|Franklin
|37064
|$541,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3069 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$539,900
|Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140
|7135 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$925,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 43 Pg 68
|2011 Brewster Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$905,000
|Polk Place Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 11
|256 Noah Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$370,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8728 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$861,000
|Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 112
|1107 Crisp Spring Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,430,000
|Ashley J J Pb 35 Pg 114
|123 S Margin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,173,977
|Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D
|417 Forrest St
|Franklin
|37064
|$927,485
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7725 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$395,000
|Price Ralph H & Andrew F Allen Pb 81 Pg 120
|Ivey Rd
|County
|$1,190,000
|4715 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$435,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Condos Pb 7000 Pg 105
|6051 Rural Plains Cir 209
|Franklin
|37064
|$688,000
|Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 104
|1000 St Michaels Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8572 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$440,950
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C060
|912 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|Blackberry Estates Pb 56 Pg 140
|2108 Berry Patch Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,299,000
|Gentry Thomas Pb 56 Pg 133
|4322 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$7,800,000
|Owen Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$615,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 7 Pb 31 Pg 81
|2115 Parliament Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$445,000
|Park Place Pb 8 Pg 93 Block C003
|605 S Margin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|1002 Evans St
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000
|Bent Creek Ph 4 Sec 1-b Pb 56 Pg 64
|5990 Fishing Creek Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$25,000
|7115 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,050,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4837 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,500,000
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|609 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$352,400
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7134 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,000,000
|Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138
|1261 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5857 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,946,460
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9299 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$500,000
|Traditions Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 138
|1962 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$435,000
|Mec Construction Llc Pb 84 Pg 82
|2772 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$810,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|475 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$386,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7960 Halewood Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$481,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|771 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,349,750
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7027 Starnes Creek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$262,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|310 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$161,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8048 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$348,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 141
|1101 Downs Blvd #221
|Franklin
|37067
|$699,000
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7229 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$590,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8522 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$762,078
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4016 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$465,000
|Aston Woods Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 67
|2817 Lafayette Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$729,802
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|483 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,150,000
|160 Chester Stephens Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$510,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127
|1804 Baslia Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,832,240
|Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6
|212 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000
|Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 55
|9031 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$300,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C151
|2103 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5159 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$493,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114
|7180 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$371,954
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5007 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,474,956
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6055 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,699,135
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1033 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$765,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26
|2003 Bathurst Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$357,500
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7137 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,994,134
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1907 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$380,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7135 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$20,000
|2000 Newark Ln F-302
|$515,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 144
|3071 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,000
|Mayfield Place Pb 20 Pg 143
|9008 Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$609,955
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6058 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$726,386
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4032 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$945,731
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3487 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$300,000
|West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 58
|550 Edgewood Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,250,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 131
|701 Sinclair Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 125
|3601 Wareham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|2118 Burgess Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,798,800
|Stephens Valley Sec10 Pb 77 Pg 34
|6024 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$893,000
|Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 117
|3436 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,506,041
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|387 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
