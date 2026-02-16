Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 26, 2026

See where houses and property sold from January 26-30, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,125,000
|Brienz Valley Add Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 117
|2035 Ober Brienz Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Brooksbank Estates Ph1 Pb 67 Pg 42
|130 Brooksbank Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$485,000
|Riverview Park Sec 5-a Pb 8 Pg 94
|505 Overview Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$390,000
|Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76
|2112 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$475,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5171 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,100,000
|Oman Pb 72 Pg 14
|850 Anna James Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$815,000
|Spencer Hall Sec 10 Pb 28 Pg 38
|3122 Friars Bridge Pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$495,000
|Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105
|104 Mccord Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$725,000
|7584 Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$330,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 6 Pb 22 Pg 29
|2505 Penny Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,879,462
|Timothy Grove Pb 84 Pg 84
|6713 Timothy Grove Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$435,900
|Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79
|2000 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150
|7283 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$679,800
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|7126 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,600,000
|812 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|629 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,253,338
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|1012 Legrand Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,327,903
|1709 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$100,000
|Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$900,000
|Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 45
|6345 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$640,000
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9043 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$379,900
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 39 Pg 101
|2004 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,499,990
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5109 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$840,000
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7484 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$455,000
|Lincoln Square Condo Pb 3534 Pg 270
|3326 Aspen Grove Dr #302
|Franklin
|37067
|$639,490
|Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140
|7220 Hanworth St
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,405,205
|High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13
|5909 Luke Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$345,920
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7140 Cedarcrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$667,000
|6650 Flat Creek Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$410,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 54
|2653 Danbury Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$663,671
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|466 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$871,800
|Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79
|2008 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$805,000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 90
|1206 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,568,478
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7545 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$252,542
|Walker Benton Pb 28 Pg 112
|2923 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$989,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec10 Pb 57 Pg 131
|463 Avon River Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000
|Daugherty Vernon C
|1872 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$499,999
|Westgate Plaza Condo Pb 3192 Pg 729
|1612 Westgate Cir #222
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,168,645
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3039 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$500,000
|Deervalley Downs Ph3 Pb 65 Pg 111
|7504 Beechnut Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$452,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 7 Pb 22 Pg 100
|2281 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,000,000
|Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 137
|8405 Six String Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,075,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 4 Pb 37 Pg 45
|351 Childe Harolds Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,494,025
|Garrett Farms Pb 86 Pg 55
|5004 Garrett Farms Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,079,029
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3045 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,690,000
|6750 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$995,000
|3384 Sweeney Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$460,000
|Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84
|135 Grenadier Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$695,000
|Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10
|4001 Copley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$858,000
|Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10
|117 Dulwich Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000
|Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127
|7002 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,840,000
|Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 139
|4032 Southrop Pvt Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$380,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51
|1101 Downs Blvd #109
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Paddock Office Condo 3 Pb 9 Pg 117 Block C005
|5123 Virginia Way #a-22
|Brentwood
|37027
|$685,000
|River Rest Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 72
|1019 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,384,521
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1012 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Paddock Office Condo 3 Pb 9 Pg 117 Block C006
|5123 Virginia Way #a-23
|Brentwood
|37027
|$630,326
|Mecklenborg Mary T Pb 80 Pg 133
|Daugherty-capley Rd
|Bon Aqua
|37025
|$1,675,000
|Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61
|1004 Oleander St
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000
|Nelson Creek Pb 77 Pg 39
|9016 Possum Trot Pvt Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$7,830,000
|Otter Creek Springs Ph3 Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 67
|7452 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,920,239
|Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 106
|1301 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$689,990
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7513 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$950,000
|Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105
|3168 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,139,900
|Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 107
|4038 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,343,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|3977 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,135,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118
|3012 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin,
|37064
|$750,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82
|100 Buttercup Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$840,000
|Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 92
|2009 Heflin Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,345,000
|Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103
|5020 Nelson Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$764,560
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7811 Bear Trace Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$19,000,000
|3317 Floyd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
Please join our FREE Newsletter