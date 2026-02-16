Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 26, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 26, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property sold from January 26-30, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,125,000Brienz Valley Add Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 1172035 Ober Brienz LnFranklin37064
$1,350,000Brooksbank Estates Ph1 Pb 67 Pg 42130 Brooksbank DrNolensville37135
$485,000Riverview Park Sec 5-a Pb 8 Pg 94505 Overview LnFranklin37064
$390,000Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 762112 Loudenslager DrThompson Station37179
$475,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525171 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$4,100,000Oman Pb 72 Pg 14850 Anna James CtBrentwood37027
$815,000Spencer Hall Sec 10 Pb 28 Pg 383122 Friars Bridge PassFranklin37064
$495,000Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105104 Mccord CtNolensville37135
$725,0007584 Pewitt RdFranklin37064
$330,000Spring Hill Est Ph 6 Pb 22 Pg 292505 Penny LnSpring Hill37174
$1,879,462Timothy Grove Pb 84 Pg 846713 Timothy Grove Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$435,900Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 792000 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$1,100,000Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 1507283 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$679,800Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 387126 Bolton StFranklin37064
$2,600,000812 Liberty PkFranklin37064
$715,000Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143629 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,253,338Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1471012 Legrand AveFranklin37064
$1,327,9031709 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$100,000Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$900,000Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 456345 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege Grove37046
$640,000Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79043 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$379,900Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 39 Pg 1012004 Morrison AveSpring Hill37174
$1,499,990Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685109 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$840,000Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177484 Atwater CirFairview37062
$455,000Lincoln Square Condo Pb 3534 Pg 2703326 Aspen Grove Dr #302Franklin37067
$639,490Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 1407220 Hanworth StFairview37062
$1,405,205High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 135909 Luke Pvt CtArrington37014
$345,920Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557140 Cedarcrest CtFairview37062
$667,0006650 Flat Creek RdSpring Hill37174
$410,000Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 542653 Danbury CirSpring Hill37174
$663,671Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142466 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$871,800Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 792008 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$805,000Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 901206 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$1,568,478Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657545 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$252,542Walker Benton Pb 28 Pg 1122923 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$989,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec10 Pb 57 Pg 131463 Avon River RdFranklin37064
$560,000Daugherty Vernon C1872 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$499,999Westgate Plaza Condo Pb 3192 Pg 7291612 Westgate Cir #222Brentwood37027
$1,168,645Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253039 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$500,000Deervalley Downs Ph3 Pb 65 Pg 1117504 Beechnut WayFairview37062
$452,000Spring Hill Est Ph 7 Pb 22 Pg 1002281 Jo Ann DrSpring Hill37174
$3,000,000Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 1378405 Six String DrCollege Grove37046
$1,075,000Fountainbrooke Sec 4 Pb 37 Pg 45351 Childe Harolds CirBrentwood37027
$3,494,025Garrett Farms Pb 86 Pg 555004 Garrett Farms PlaceThompsons Station37179
$1,079,029Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253045 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,690,0006750 Bethesda-arno RdThompson Station37179
$995,0003384 Sweeney Hollow RdFranklin37064
$460,000Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84135 Grenadier DrFranklin37064
$695,000Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 104001 Copley RdFranklin37064
$858,000Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10117 Dulwich DrFranklin37064
$630,000Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 1277002 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,840,000Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 1394032 Southrop Pvt RdFranklin37069
$380,000Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 511101 Downs Blvd #109Franklin37064
$575,000Paddock Office Condo 3 Pb 9 Pg 117 Block C0055123 Virginia Way #a-22Brentwood37027
$685,000River Rest Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 721019 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$1,384,521Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311012 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$600,000Paddock Office Condo 3 Pb 9 Pg 117 Block C0065123 Virginia Way #a-23Brentwood37027
$630,326Mecklenborg Mary T Pb 80 Pg 133Daugherty-capley RdBon Aqua37025
$1,675,000Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 611004 Oleander StFranklin37064
$875,000Nelson Creek Pb 77 Pg 399016 Possum Trot Pvt TrlCollege Grove37046
$7,830,000Otter Creek Springs Ph3 Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 677452 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$3,920,239Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 1061301 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$689,990Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177513 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$950,000Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1053168 Appian WaySpring Hill37174
$1,139,900Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 1074038 Camberley StFranklin37064
$1,343,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 783977 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$1,135,000Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 1183012 Braidwood LnFranklin,37064
$750,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82100 Buttercup CvFranklin37064
$840,000Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 922009 Heflin LnFranklin37069
$1,345,000Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 1035020 Nelson DrFranklin37064
$764,560Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467811 Bear Trace RdFairview37062
$19,000,0003317 Floyd RdFranklin37064

