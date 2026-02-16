Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 26, 2026

See where houses and property sold from January 26-30, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,125,000 Brienz Valley Add Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 117 2035 Ober Brienz Ln Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Brooksbank Estates Ph1 Pb 67 Pg 42 130 Brooksbank Dr Nolensville 37135 $485,000 Riverview Park Sec 5-a Pb 8 Pg 94 505 Overview Ln Franklin 37064 $390,000 Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76 2112 Loudenslager Dr Thompson Station 37179 $475,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52 5171 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $4,100,000 Oman Pb 72 Pg 14 850 Anna James Ct Brentwood 37027 $815,000 Spencer Hall Sec 10 Pb 28 Pg 38 3122 Friars Bridge Pass Franklin 37064 $495,000 Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105 104 Mccord Ct Nolensville 37135 $725,000 7584 Pewitt Rd Franklin 37064 $330,000 Spring Hill Est Ph 6 Pb 22 Pg 29 2505 Penny Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,879,462 Timothy Grove Pb 84 Pg 84 6713 Timothy Grove Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $435,900 Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79 2000 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150 7283 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $679,800 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38 7126 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $2,600,000 812 Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $715,000 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 629 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,253,338 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 1012 Legrand Ave Franklin 37064 $1,327,903 1709 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $100,000 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $900,000 Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 45 6345 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $640,000 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9043 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $379,900 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 39 Pg 101 2004 Morrison Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,499,990 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5109 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $840,000 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7484 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $455,000 Lincoln Square Condo Pb 3534 Pg 270 3326 Aspen Grove Dr #302 Franklin 37067 $639,490 Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140 7220 Hanworth St Fairview 37062 $1,405,205 High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13 5909 Luke Pvt Ct Arrington 37014 $345,920 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7140 Cedarcrest Ct Fairview 37062 $667,000 6650 Flat Creek Rd Spring Hill 37174 $410,000 Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 54 2653 Danbury Cir Spring Hill 37174 $663,671 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 466 Buckwood Pvt Ave Spring Hill 37174 $871,800 Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79 2008 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $805,000 Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 90 1206 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,568,478 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7545 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $252,542 Walker Benton Pb 28 Pg 112 2923 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $989,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec10 Pb 57 Pg 131 463 Avon River Rd Franklin 37064 $560,000 Daugherty Vernon C 1872 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $499,999 Westgate Plaza Condo Pb 3192 Pg 729 1612 Westgate Cir #222 Brentwood 37027 $1,168,645 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 3039 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $500,000 Deervalley Downs Ph3 Pb 65 Pg 111 7504 Beechnut Way Fairview 37062 $452,000 Spring Hill Est Ph 7 Pb 22 Pg 100 2281 Jo Ann Dr Spring Hill 37174 $3,000,000 Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 137 8405 Six String Dr College Grove 37046 $1,075,000 Fountainbrooke Sec 4 Pb 37 Pg 45 351 Childe Harolds Cir Brentwood 37027 $3,494,025 Garrett Farms Pb 86 Pg 55 5004 Garrett Farms Place Thompsons Station 37179 $1,079,029 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 3045 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $1,690,000 6750 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompson Station 37179 $995,000 3384 Sweeney Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $460,000 Cadet Homes Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 84 135 Grenadier Dr Franklin 37064 $695,000 Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10 4001 Copley Rd Franklin 37064 $858,000 Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10 117 Dulwich Dr Franklin 37064 $630,000 Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127 7002 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,840,000 Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 139 4032 Southrop Pvt Rd Franklin 37069 $380,000 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51 1101 Downs Blvd #109 Franklin 37064 $575,000 Paddock Office Condo 3 Pb 9 Pg 117 Block C005 5123 Virginia Way #a-22 Brentwood 37027 $685,000 River Rest Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 72 1019 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,384,521 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1012 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $600,000 Paddock Office Condo 3 Pb 9 Pg 117 Block C006 5123 Virginia Way #a-23 Brentwood 37027 $630,326 Mecklenborg Mary T Pb 80 Pg 133 Daugherty-capley Rd Bon Aqua 37025 $1,675,000 Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61 1004 Oleander St Franklin 37064 $875,000 Nelson Creek Pb 77 Pg 39 9016 Possum Trot Pvt Trl College Grove 37046 $7,830,000 Otter Creek Springs Ph3 Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 67 7452 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $3,920,239 Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 106 1301 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $689,990 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7513 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $950,000 Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105 3168 Appian Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,139,900 Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 107 4038 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $1,343,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 3977 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,135,000 Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118 3012 Braidwood Ln Franklin, 37064 $750,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82 100 Buttercup Cv Franklin 37064 $840,000 Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 92 2009 Heflin Ln Franklin 37069 $1,345,000 Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103 5020 Nelson Dr Franklin 37064 $764,560 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7811 Bear Trace Rd Fairview 37062 $19,000,000 3317 Floyd Rd Franklin 37064

