Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 20, 2025

See where houses and property sold from January 20-24, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,875,910
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4717 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,399,900
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3226 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$335,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 131
|1026 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,255,637
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|890 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,199,009
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|884 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$774,551
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|817 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$535,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 5 Pb 34 Pg 142
|3012 Pipkin Hills Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$736,800
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3021 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,264,825
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1467 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$225,000
|Chester Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 28
|7109 Timberlane Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$262,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|328 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000
|Tywater Crossing Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 62
|507 Tywater Crossing Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|9541 Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|Whittmore Ph 1 Pb 64 Pg 108
|1065 Crossfield Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$17,100
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|2015 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,450,869
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3553 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,150,000
|Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22
|9323 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,245,827
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7532 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,496,912
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7044 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,349,901
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7511 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,125,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7940 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$535,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34
|484 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,104,235
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5491 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$675,000
|Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 74
|7154 Kingwood Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$920,000
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5093 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,070,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 8 Pb 21 Pg 91
|9482 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$7,200,000
|Hill Est
|300 Sycamore Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|1606 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$576,000
|Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 116
|6034 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$798,000
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 24
|7173 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,800,000
|Ambergate Est Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 85
|4341 Ambergate Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$759,000
|Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 96
|6009 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$5,000,000
|Wild Duck Realty Pb 30 Pg 91
|201 Rosa Helm Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$415,000
|Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130
|256 Chestnut Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$660,000
|Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28
|804 Hartington Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,249,900
|Littlebury Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 139
|3209 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$793,500
|2512 Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|2975 Mccanless Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,900,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 6 Pb 26 Pg 11
|677 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,220,000
|5300 Big East Fork Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,030,000
|Highland View Ph 2 Pb 14 Pg 56
|714 Helmsdale Pl S
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,595,000
|Jedco Prop Llc Pb 70 Pg 105
|3957 Casparis Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$349,000
|Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126
|7216 Hidden Lake Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$684,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 73
|3030 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,800,000
|2831 Buford Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$696,925
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7226 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$670,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1 Pb 43 Pg 85
|1060 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63
|218 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$934,035
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5490 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$685,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 56
|1334 Charing Cross Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$881,300
|Mckays Mill Sec 36 Pb 46 Pg 39
|1306 Slade Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$655,450
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5006 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,091,973
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1092 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,697,000
|Poteat Place South Pb 84 Pg 64
|87 Poteat Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$930,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 149
|417 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$900,000
|Somerset Pb 17 Pg 2
|1531 Aberdeen Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$900,000
|6617 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,668,500
|Liberty Place Professional Pb 3918 Pg 510
|8112 Isabella Ln #1
|Brentwood
|37027
|$9,306,687
|127 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$839,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|1030 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$839,900
|Westhaven Sec62
|1030 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28
|103 Clapham St
|Franklin
|37064
|$745,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8
|2526 Tapestry St
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$314,000
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 136
|2271 Dewey Dr #d-3
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$699,900
|Riverview Park Sec 6 Pb 10 Pg 28
|165 Rivergate Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|616 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
Please join our FREE Newsletter