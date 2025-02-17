Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 20, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from January 20-24, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,875,910Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374717 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,399,900Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363226 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$335,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 1311026 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$1,255,637Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143890 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,199,009Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143884 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$774,551Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31817 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$535,000Pipkin Hills Ph 5 Pb 34 Pg 1423012 Pipkin Hills DrSpring Hill37174
$736,800Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143021 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37067
$1,264,825Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111467 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$225,000Chester Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 287109 Timberlane DrFairview37062
$262,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29328 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$750,000Tywater Crossing Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 62507 Tywater Crossing BlvdFranklin37064
$1,000,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 129541 Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027
$1,100,000Whittmore Ph 1 Pb 64 Pg 1081065 Crossfield DrNolensville37135
$17,100Buckner Crossing Sec 12015 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$1,450,869Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133553 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$4,150,000Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 229323 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$1,245,827Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247532 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$1,496,912Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247044 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,349,901Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247511 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$1,125,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067940 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$535,000Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34484 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$1,104,235High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525491 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$675,000Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 747154 Kingwood BlvdFairview37062
$920,000High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525093 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,070,000Raintree Forest So Sec 8 Pb 21 Pg 919482 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$7,200,000Hill Est300 Sycamore DrFranklin37064
$615,0001606 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$576,000Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 1166034 Sanmar DrSpring Hill37174
$798,000Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 247173 Kyles Creek DrFairview37062
$1,800,000Ambergate Est Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 854341 Ambergate CtFranklin37064
$759,000Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 966009 Spade DrSpring Hill37174
$5,000,000Wild Duck Realty Pb 30 Pg 91201 Rosa Helm WayFranklin37067
$415,000Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130256 Chestnut LnFranklin37064
$660,000Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28804 Hartington CtFranklin37064
$1,249,900Littlebury Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 1393209 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$793,5002512 Goose Creek By-passFranklin37064
$1,400,0002975 Mccanless RdNolensville37135
$1,900,000Legends Ridge Sec 6 Pb 26 Pg 11677 Legends Crest DrFranklin37069
$1,220,0005300 Big East Fork RdFranklin37064
$1,030,000Highland View Ph 2 Pb 14 Pg 56714 Helmsdale Pl SBrentwood37027
$1,595,000Jedco Prop Llc Pb 70 Pg 1053957 Casparis RdFranklin37064
$349,000Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 1267216 Hidden Lake DrFairview37062
$684,000Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 733030 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$1,800,0002831 Buford LnSpring Hill37174
$696,925Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327226 Richvale DrFairview37062
$670,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1 Pb 43 Pg 851060 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$825,000Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63218 Lancelot LnFranklin37064
$934,035High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525490 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$685,000Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 561334 Charing Cross CirFranklin37064
$881,300Mckays Mill Sec 36 Pb 46 Pg 391306 Slade CtFranklin37067
$655,450Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255006 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,091,973Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481092 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$1,697,000Poteat Place South Pb 84 Pg 6487 Poteat PlaceFranklin37064
$930,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 149417 Logans CirFranklin37067
$900,000Somerset Pb 17 Pg 21531 Aberdeen DrBrentwood37027
$900,0006617 Bethesda-arno RdThompsons Station37179
$1,668,500Liberty Place Professional Pb 3918 Pg 5108112 Isabella Ln #1Brentwood37027
$9,306,687127 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$839,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1171030 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$839,900Westhaven Sec621030 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$630,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28103 Clapham StFranklin37064
$745,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 82526 Tapestry StThompsons Station37179
$314,000Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1362271 Dewey Dr #d-3Spring Hill37174
$699,900Riverview Park Sec 6 Pb 10 Pg 28165 Rivergate DrFranklin37064
$1,350,000Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96616 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here