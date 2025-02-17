Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 20, 2025

See where houses and property sold from January 20-24, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,875,910 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4717 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,399,900 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3226 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $335,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 131 1026 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,255,637 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 890 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,199,009 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 884 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $774,551 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 817 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $535,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 5 Pb 34 Pg 142 3012 Pipkin Hills Dr Spring Hill 37174 $736,800 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3021 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37067 $1,264,825 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1467 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $225,000 Chester Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 28 7109 Timberlane Dr Fairview 37062 $262,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 328 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $750,000 Tywater Crossing Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 62 507 Tywater Crossing Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 9541 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 Whittmore Ph 1 Pb 64 Pg 108 1065 Crossfield Dr Nolensville 37135 $17,100 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 2015 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,450,869 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3553 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $4,150,000 Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22 9323 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,245,827 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7532 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $1,496,912 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7044 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,349,901 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7511 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $1,125,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7940 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $535,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34 484 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $1,104,235 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5491 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $675,000 Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 74 7154 Kingwood Blvd Fairview 37062 $920,000 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5093 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,070,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 8 Pb 21 Pg 91 9482 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $7,200,000 Hill Est 300 Sycamore Dr Franklin 37064 $615,000 1606 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $576,000 Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 116 6034 Sanmar Dr Spring Hill 37174 $798,000 Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 24 7173 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview 37062 $1,800,000 Ambergate Est Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 85 4341 Ambergate Ct Franklin 37064 $759,000 Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 96 6009 Spade Dr Spring Hill 37174 $5,000,000 Wild Duck Realty Pb 30 Pg 91 201 Rosa Helm Way Franklin 37067 $415,000 Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130 256 Chestnut Ln Franklin 37064 $660,000 Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28 804 Hartington Ct Franklin 37064 $1,249,900 Littlebury Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 139 3209 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $793,500 2512 Goose Creek By-pass Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 2975 Mccanless Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,900,000 Legends Ridge Sec 6 Pb 26 Pg 11 677 Legends Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $1,220,000 5300 Big East Fork Rd Franklin 37064 $1,030,000 Highland View Ph 2 Pb 14 Pg 56 714 Helmsdale Pl S Brentwood 37027 $1,595,000 Jedco Prop Llc Pb 70 Pg 105 3957 Casparis Rd Franklin 37064 $349,000 Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126 7216 Hidden Lake Dr Fairview 37062 $684,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 73 3030 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,800,000 2831 Buford Ln Spring Hill 37174 $696,925 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7226 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $670,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1 Pb 43 Pg 85 1060 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $825,000 Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63 218 Lancelot Ln Franklin 37064 $934,035 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5490 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $685,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 56 1334 Charing Cross Cir Franklin 37064 $881,300 Mckays Mill Sec 36 Pb 46 Pg 39 1306 Slade Ct Franklin 37067 $655,450 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5006 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $1,091,973 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1092 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $1,697,000 Poteat Place South Pb 84 Pg 64 87 Poteat Place Franklin 37064 $930,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 149 417 Logans Cir Franklin 37067 $900,000 Somerset Pb 17 Pg 2 1531 Aberdeen Dr Brentwood 37027 $900,000 6617 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,668,500 Liberty Place Professional Pb 3918 Pg 510 8112 Isabella Ln #1 Brentwood 37027 $9,306,687 127 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $839,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 1030 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $839,900 Westhaven Sec62 1030 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $630,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28 103 Clapham St Franklin 37064 $745,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8 2526 Tapestry St Thompsons Station 37179 $314,000 Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 136 2271 Dewey Dr #d-3 Spring Hill 37174 $699,900 Riverview Park Sec 6 Pb 10 Pg 28 165 Rivergate Dr Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 616 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email