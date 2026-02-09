Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 19, 2026

See where houses and property sold from January 19-23, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$407,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 107
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$875,000
|Jackson Lake Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 118
|204 Larkton Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,450,000
|6382 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$325,000
|Grimes
|2704 Pantall Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$699,998
|Riverview Park Sec 6 Pb 10 Pg 28
|165 Rivergate Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,113,153
|Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100
|7288 Orrinshire Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,422,013
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7516 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$520,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b Pb 63 Pg 25
|1607 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,173,096
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8213 Ashbury Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,702,000
|Hatcher Heights Pb 87 Pg 40
|Hatcher Heights Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$549,900
|Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106
|205 Stoneway Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$925,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-7 Pb 26 Pg 126
|551 Brixham Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$349,999
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7133 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$920,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 3c Pb 61 Pg 34
|3632 Robbins Nest Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,299,900
|Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53
|1709 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$403,825
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 204
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 101
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,570,000
|Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94
|5008 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$370,000
|Del Rio Commons Pb 39 Pg 60
|1141 Magnolia Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$736,220
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|2008 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$652,000
|Castleberry Farm Ph 1 Pb 23 Pg 111
|7276 Old Franklin Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$800,530
|Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34
|7305 Fairlawn Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$6,800,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55
|7709 Strait Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,099,900
|Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56
|7016 Kalarama Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,275,000
|Estates Of Gallant Ridge Pb 56 Pg 123
|4308 Gallant Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Belle Vista Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 66
|166 Azalea Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$250,000
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C106
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #q-4
|Franklin
|37064
|$885,220
|Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34
|7286 Fairlawn Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,000,000
|Fox Branch Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$785,000
|6684 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,240,000
|Chenoweth Sec 14 Pb 19 Pg 23
|801 Vivians Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$380,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 101
|3006 Evergreen Hill Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,409,782
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|4012 Forestside Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,350,000
|Smith And Andrews Pb 51 Pg 140
|2194 S Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,500,000
|River Oaks Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 60
|6210 Bridlewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$937,500
|Chenoweth Sec 3 Pb 16 Pg 139
|9305 Atherton Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Chestnut Bend Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 116
|746 Harrow Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,727,890
|Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53
|1708 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$250,000
|2694 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,007,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83
|9716 Onyx Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,350,000
|Little Kenney Pb 42 Pg 78
|2971 Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,991,233
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 88
|704 Trotters Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,235,783
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5017 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$400,000
|Ivery Tom Roy Pb 13 Pg 141
|6614 Second St
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,951,463
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150
|5708 Nola Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$745,000
|Wilson Run Pb 12 Pg 134
|511 Wilson Run
|Brentwood
|37027
|$200,000
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C045
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-1
|Franklin
|37064
|$767,188
|Chestnut Springs Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 51
|9737 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$840,000
|Southern Woods Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 110
|1329 Chestnut Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$660,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23
|515 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$330,000
|Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 302
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,999,999
|Harlan Pb 78 Pg 63
|9226 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|Pecan Hills Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 55
|2707 Brenda St
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$600,000
|4445 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,400,000
|4445 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,020,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 81
|1060 Stonebridge Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$639,999
|Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128
|402 Herringbone Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$815,000
|Lochridge Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 42
|1049 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$630,000
|Franklin Green Sec 7 Pb 29 Pg 44
|3121 Traviston Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,320,000
|Cardel Village Pb 68 Pg 144
|454 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,193,203
|Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 44
|7218 Severide St
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,740,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 2-a Pb 48 Pg 33
|1521 Registry Row Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,750,000
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 104
|6224 Waxwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,950,000
|Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 98
|1848 Longmoore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$75,000
|Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47
|7331 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$789,900
|Rogersshire Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 32
|317 Astor Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,150,000
|Galleria Commercial Complx Pb 14 Pg 134
|1711 Galleria Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$565,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2721 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,775,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec5 Pb 61 Pg 84
|1413 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37069
