Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 19, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property sold from January 19-23, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$407,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 107Thompsons Station37179
$875,000Jackson Lake Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 118204 Larkton PlFranklin37069
$3,450,0006382 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege Grove37046
$325,000Grimes2704 Pantall RdThompsons Station37179
$699,998Riverview Park Sec 6 Pb 10 Pg 28165 Rivergate DrFranklin37064
$1,113,153Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 1007288 Orrinshire DrFairview37062
$1,422,013Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657516 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$520,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b Pb 63 Pg 251607 Hampshire PlaceThompsons Station37179
$1,173,096Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658213 Ashbury CtCollege Grove37046
$2,702,000Hatcher Heights Pb 87 Pg 40Hatcher Heights DrFairview37062
$549,900Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106205 Stoneway CtNolensville37135
$925,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-7 Pb 26 Pg 126551 Brixham Park DrFranklin37069
$349,999Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557133 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$920,000Bridgemore Village Sec 3c Pb 61 Pg 343632 Robbins Nest RdThompsons Station37179
$5,299,900Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 531709 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$403,825Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 204Thompsons Station37179
$400,000Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 101Thompsons Station37179
$1,570,000Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 945008 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$370,000Del Rio Commons Pb 39 Pg 601141 Magnolia DrFranklin37064
$736,220Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1252008 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$652,000Castleberry Farm Ph 1 Pb 23 Pg 1117276 Old Franklin RdFairview37062
$800,530Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 347305 Fairlawn DrFairview37062
$6,800,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 557709 Strait TrlCollege Grove37046
$2,099,900Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 567016 Kalarama DrArrington37014
$1,275,000Estates Of Gallant Ridge Pb 56 Pg 1234308 Gallant Ridge DrFranklin37064
$1,200,000Belle Vista Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 66166 Azalea LnFranklin37064
$250,000Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C106601 Boyd Mill Ave #q-4Franklin37064
$885,220Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 347286 Fairlawn DrFairview37062
$1,000,000Fox Branch RdColumbia38401
$785,0006684 Eudailey-covington RdCollege Grove37046
$1,240,000Chenoweth Sec 14 Pb 19 Pg 23801 Vivians WayBrentwood37027
$380,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 1013006 Evergreen Hill DrFranklin37064
$1,409,782Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1474012 Forestside DrFranklin37064
$4,350,000Smith And Andrews Pb 51 Pg 1402194 S Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$1,500,000River Oaks Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 606210 Bridlewood LnBrentwood37027
$937,500Chenoweth Sec 3 Pb 16 Pg 1399305 Atherton DrBrentwood37027
$1,150,000Chestnut Bend Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 116746 Harrow LnFranklin37064
$3,727,890Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 531708 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$250,0002694 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$1,007,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 839716 Onyx LnBrentwood37027
$2,350,000Little Kenney Pb 42 Pg 782971 Spanntown RdArrington37014
$1,991,233Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 88704 Trotters CtFranklin37067
$1,235,783Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105017 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$400,000Ivery Tom Roy Pb 13 Pg 1416614 Second StCollege Grove37046
$1,951,463Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 1505708 Nola Pvt DrArrington37014
$745,000Wilson Run Pb 12 Pg 134511 Wilson RunBrentwood37027
$200,000Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C045601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-1Franklin37064
$767,188Chestnut Springs Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 519737 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwood37027
$840,000Southern Woods Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 1101329 Chestnut DrBrentwood37027
$660,000Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23515 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$330,000Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 1082000 Shadow Green Dr 302Franklin37064
$1,999,999Harlan Pb 78 Pg 639226 Liza CtBrentwood37027
$1,100,000Pecan Hills Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 552707 Brenda StThompsons Station37179
$600,0004445 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$2,400,0004445 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$1,020,000Stonebridge Park Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 811060 Stonebridge Park DrFranklin37069
$639,999Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128402 Herringbone CtFranklin37064
$815,000Lochridge Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 421049 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$630,000Franklin Green Sec 7 Pb 29 Pg 443121 Traviston DrFranklin37064
$1,320,000Cardel Village Pb 68 Pg 144454 Cardel LnFranklin37064
$1,193,203Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 447218 Severide StFairview37062
$1,740,000Kings Chapel Sec 2-a Pb 48 Pg 331521 Registry Row LnArrington37014
$1,750,000Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 1046224 Waxwood CtBrentwood37027
$1,950,000Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 981848 Longmoore LnBrentwood37027
$75,000Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 477331 Audubon CvFairview37062
$789,900Rogersshire Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 32317 Astor WayFranklin37064
$5,150,000Galleria Commercial Complx Pb 14 Pg 1341711 Galleria BlvdFranklin37067
$565,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282721 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$2,775,000Laurelbrooke Sec5 Pb 61 Pg 841413 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37069

