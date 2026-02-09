Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 19, 2026

See where houses and property sold from January 19-23, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $407,900 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 107 Thompsons Station 37179 $875,000 Jackson Lake Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 118 204 Larkton Pl Franklin 37069 $3,450,000 6382 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $325,000 Grimes 2704 Pantall Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $699,998 Riverview Park Sec 6 Pb 10 Pg 28 165 Rivergate Dr Franklin 37064 $1,113,153 Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100 7288 Orrinshire Dr Fairview 37062 $1,422,013 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7516 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $520,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b Pb 63 Pg 25 1607 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station 37179 $1,173,096 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8213 Ashbury Ct College Grove 37046 $2,702,000 Hatcher Heights Pb 87 Pg 40 Hatcher Heights Dr Fairview 37062 $549,900 Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106 205 Stoneway Ct Nolensville 37135 $925,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-7 Pb 26 Pg 126 551 Brixham Park Dr Franklin 37069 $349,999 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7133 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $920,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 3c Pb 61 Pg 34 3632 Robbins Nest Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $5,299,900 Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53 1709 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $403,825 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 204 Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 101 Thompsons Station 37179 $1,570,000 Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94 5008 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $370,000 Del Rio Commons Pb 39 Pg 60 1141 Magnolia Dr Franklin 37064 $736,220 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 2008 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $652,000 Castleberry Farm Ph 1 Pb 23 Pg 111 7276 Old Franklin Rd Fairview 37062 $800,530 Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34 7305 Fairlawn Dr Fairview 37062 $6,800,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55 7709 Strait Trl College Grove 37046 $2,099,900 Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56 7016 Kalarama Dr Arrington 37014 $1,275,000 Estates Of Gallant Ridge Pb 56 Pg 123 4308 Gallant Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Belle Vista Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 66 166 Azalea Ln Franklin 37064 $250,000 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C106 601 Boyd Mill Ave #q-4 Franklin 37064 $885,220 Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34 7286 Fairlawn Dr Fairview 37062 $1,000,000 Fox Branch Rd Columbia 38401 $785,000 6684 Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove 37046 $1,240,000 Chenoweth Sec 14 Pb 19 Pg 23 801 Vivians Way Brentwood 37027 $380,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 101 3006 Evergreen Hill Dr Franklin 37064 $1,409,782 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 4012 Forestside Dr Franklin 37064 $4,350,000 Smith And Andrews Pb 51 Pg 140 2194 S Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $1,500,000 River Oaks Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 60 6210 Bridlewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $937,500 Chenoweth Sec 3 Pb 16 Pg 139 9305 Atherton Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Chestnut Bend Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 116 746 Harrow Ln Franklin 37064 $3,727,890 Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53 1708 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $250,000 2694 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,007,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83 9716 Onyx Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,350,000 Little Kenney Pb 42 Pg 78 2971 Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $1,991,233 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 88 704 Trotters Ct Franklin 37067 $1,235,783 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5017 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $400,000 Ivery Tom Roy Pb 13 Pg 141 6614 Second St College Grove 37046 $1,951,463 Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150 5708 Nola Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $745,000 Wilson Run Pb 12 Pg 134 511 Wilson Run Brentwood 37027 $200,000 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C045 601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-1 Franklin 37064 $767,188 Chestnut Springs Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 51 9737 Jupiter Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $840,000 Southern Woods Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 110 1329 Chestnut Dr Brentwood 37027 $660,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23 515 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $330,000 Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108 2000 Shadow Green Dr 302 Franklin 37064 $1,999,999 Harlan Pb 78 Pg 63 9226 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 Pecan Hills Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 55 2707 Brenda St Thompsons Station 37179 $600,000 4445 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $2,400,000 4445 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $1,020,000 Stonebridge Park Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 81 1060 Stonebridge Park Dr Franklin 37069 $639,999 Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128 402 Herringbone Ct Franklin 37064 $815,000 Lochridge Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 42 1049 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $630,000 Franklin Green Sec 7 Pb 29 Pg 44 3121 Traviston Dr Franklin 37064 $1,320,000 Cardel Village Pb 68 Pg 144 454 Cardel Ln Franklin 37064 $1,193,203 Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 44 7218 Severide St Fairview 37062 $1,740,000 Kings Chapel Sec 2-a Pb 48 Pg 33 1521 Registry Row Ln Arrington 37014 $1,750,000 Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 104 6224 Waxwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,950,000 Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 98 1848 Longmoore Ln Brentwood 37027 $75,000 Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47 7331 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $789,900 Rogersshire Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 32 317 Astor Way Franklin 37064 $5,150,000 Galleria Commercial Complx Pb 14 Pg 134 1711 Galleria Blvd Franklin 37067 $565,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2721 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,775,000 Laurelbrooke Sec5 Pb 61 Pg 84 1413 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37069

