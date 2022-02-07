Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 17

See where houses sold for January 17-21, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,100,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 13
|182 N Berwick Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$497,500.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|1012 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$12,000,000.00
|Harvey Springs Commercial
|3056 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$997,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|3061 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,275,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 15
|249 Chatfield Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,835,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec5
|1862 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$349,600.00
|Witt Hill Ph 1
|1617 Witt Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,375,000.00
|Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$511,600.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 5
|1045 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$732,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 9
|3109 Bishops Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,033,037.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2270 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$30,000.00
|Fairview Station Ph3
|Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$450,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 5
|1713 Tellico Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,026,555.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3199 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$304,000.00
|Grove
|Arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$384,750.00
|Grove
|Arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$750,365.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7142 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,810,000.00
|Ivan Creek
|4908 Buds Farm Ln W
|Franklin
|37064
|$755,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|5024 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$297,500.00
|Grove Sec9
|8704 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$799,999.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1
|401 Verde Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$812,500.00
|Burkitt Village Ph3
|204 Trimble Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$500,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8560 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,600,000.00
|Grove Sec13
|9221 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$675,000.00
|Crockett Forge Estates
|9484 Crockett Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$799,966.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec2
|7205 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$547,000.00
|Wynwood Park Ph1
|7116 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,100,000.00
|Galleria Commercial Complx
|1911 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Haley Ind Park Ph 2
|7231 Haley Ind Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,700,000.00
|Lockwood Tim And Karla
|3027 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,798,415.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1869 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,185,271.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5582 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$340,600.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 12
|2702 Double Tree Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$395,000.00
|2618 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$710,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|605 Wildflower Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$685,000.00
|Burkitt Village Ph2
|2217 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$749,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|1709 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$530,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 2
|903 Timberside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$270,000.00
|7366 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$370,000.00
|6051 Rural Plains Cir 206
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,950,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 12
|638 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-a
|4007 Randall Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$415,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|2105 Quail Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$570,000.00
|Ewingville
|136 Ewingville Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$910,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 2
|2228 Bowman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,950,000.00
|Choate Kenneth H & Donna L
|4683 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$538,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 5
|104 Sheffield Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,150,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec2
|318 Crescent Moon Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$385,000.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|700 Vintage Green Ln 205
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,285,473.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$625,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9304 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000.00
|Pray
|1153 Carter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000.00
|Hampton Reserve Sec 1
|9565 Hampton Reserve Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$90,000.00
|Pray
|1159 Carter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$495,000.00
|Forehand J H Prop
|5875 Green Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$439,600.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a
|2908 Sams Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,725,000.00
|Mcginn Est
|432 Cotton Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$670,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 8-c
|620 Hampton Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$885,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 3
|109 Falls Church Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$453,110.00
|Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$277,580.00
|Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$480,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 1
|820 Stonebrook Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,575,000.00
|Harts Landmark
|2175 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$525,000.00
|1874 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,000,000.00
|Natchez Valley Ph 1
|1067 Natchez Valley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,075,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 2
|226 Prospect Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$175,000.00
|5755 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec2
|2007 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$410,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 1
|1105 Mcdonough Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$285,000.00
|Chester Est Sec 1
|7106 Birch Bark Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,005,000.00
|Chestnut Bend Sec 2
|400 Pond View Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$75,000.00
|Audubon Cove
|7404 Hemen Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,075,000.00
|7292 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$508,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 7-b
|625 Overview Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,016,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 1
|5106 Meadow Lake Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$450,000.00
|Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,100,000.00
|St James
|5007 Hilltop Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$750,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec D
|210 Lighthouse Ter
|Franklin
|37064
|$912,000.00
|Grove
|Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$190,000.00
|Grove
|8073 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$635,000.00
|Crossing @wades Grove Sec 5-b
|1064 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,625,000.00
|2379 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,375,000.00
|Westhaven Sec33
|501 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Avalon Sec 7
|305 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$850,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 22
|3046 Westerly Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$475,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2
|1806 Baileys Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$510,000.00
|Pbs Holdings Llc
|6429 Peytonsville-arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,275,000.00
|7209 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$806,835.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3286 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,174,900.00
|Hidden Valley Est
|1008 Deep Woods Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$100,000.00
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$499,700.00
|Willowvale Sec 2
|2057 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$648,740.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18
|134 Barlow Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$275,000.00
|Crews Charles E Jr
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$190,000.00
|Cumberland Rd
|7711 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$349,900.00
|7118 Westview Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$124,900.00
|71153 Old Franklin Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$850,000.00
|Westhaven Sec46
|3091 Cheever St
|Franklin
|37064
|$275,000.00
|Crews Charles E Jr
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b
|2309 Coppergate Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$452,500.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 17
|1721 Freiburg Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,535,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec6a
|3509 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$249,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec10
|4812 Torquay Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$354,000.00
|4895 Byrd Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,171,889.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|1083 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$717,000.00
|Country Haven Est
|2633 Country Haven Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,500,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3
|9629 Millsford Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|2006 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,900,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 31
|320 Billingsly Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$470,000.00
|Churchill Farms Ph 1
|2613 Churchill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,900,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6074 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$750,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec7
|2040 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$432,000.00
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2
|153 Alpine Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$0.35
|Baker Springs Sec 1
|103 Hiram Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$975,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 7
|1605 Gordon Petty Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$435,000.00
|Cadet Homes Sec 2
|131 Arsenal Dr
|Franklin
|37064