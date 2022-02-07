Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 17

See where houses sold for January 17-21, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,100,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 13 182 N Berwick Ln Franklin 37069 $497,500.00 Falcon Creek Sec 2 1012 Meandering Way Franklin 37067 $12,000,000.00 Harvey Springs Commercial 3056 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $997,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 3061 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $1,275,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 15 249 Chatfield Way Franklin 37067 $1,835,000.00 Morgan Farms Sec5 1862 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $349,600.00 Witt Hill Ph 1 1617 Witt Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,375,000.00 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $511,600.00 Tollgate Village Sec 5 1045 Rochelle Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $732,000.00 Spencer Hall Sec 9 3109 Bishops Way Franklin 37064 $1,033,037.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2270 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $30,000.00 Fairview Station Ph3 Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $450,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 5 1713 Tellico Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,026,555.00 Daventry Sec2 3199 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $304,000.00 Grove Arno Rd College Grove 37046 $384,750.00 Grove Arno Rd College Grove 37046 $750,365.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7142 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,810,000.00 Ivan Creek 4908 Buds Farm Ln W Franklin 37064 $755,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 15 5024 Paddy Tr Spring Hill 37174 $297,500.00 Grove Sec9 8704 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $799,999.00 Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 401 Verde Meadow Dr Franklin 37067 $812,500.00 Burkitt Village Ph3 204 Trimble Ct Nolensville 37135 $500,000.00 Grove Sec7 8560 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,600,000.00 Grove Sec13 9221 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $675,000.00 Crockett Forge Estates 9484 Crockett Rd Brentwood 37027 $799,966.00 Vineyard Valley Sec2 7205 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $547,000.00 Wynwood Park Ph1 7116 Frances St Fairview 37062 $3,100,000.00 Galleria Commercial Complx 1911 Mallory Ln Franklin 37064 $1,000,000.00 Haley Ind Park Ph 2 7231 Haley Ind Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,700,000.00 Lockwood Tim And Karla 3027 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,798,415.00 Traditions Sec4 1869 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,185,271.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5582 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $340,600.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 12 2702 Double Tree Way Spring Hill 37174 $395,000.00 2618 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $710,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 605 Wildflower Ct Franklin 37064 $685,000.00 Burkitt Village Ph2 2217 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville 37135 $749,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 1709 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $530,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 2 903 Timberside Dr Nolensville 37135 $270,000.00 7366 Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $370,000.00 6051 Rural Plains Cir 206 Franklin 37064 $1,950,000.00 Westhaven Sec 12 638 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $525,000.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 2-a 4007 Randall Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $415,000.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 2105 Quail Ct Franklin 37064 $570,000.00 Ewingville 136 Ewingville Dr Franklin 37064 $910,000.00 Oakwood Est Sec 2 2228 Bowman Rd Franklin 37064 $2,950,000.00 Choate Kenneth H & Donna L 4683 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $538,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 5 104 Sheffield Pl Franklin 37067 $1,150,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec2 318 Crescent Moon Cir Nolensville 37135 $385,000.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 700 Vintage Green Ln 205 Franklin 37064 $5,285,473.00 Witherspoon Sec8 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $625,000.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9304 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $500,000.00 Pray 1153 Carter St Franklin 37064 $2,100,000.00 Hampton Reserve Sec 1 9565 Hampton Reserve Dr Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $90,000.00 Pray 1159 Carter St Franklin 37064 $495,000.00 Forehand J H Prop 5875 Green Chapel Rd Franklin 37064 $439,600.00 Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a 2908 Sams Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,725,000.00 Mcginn Est 432 Cotton Ln Franklin 37069 $670,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 8-c 620 Hampton Ct Franklin 37064 $885,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 3 109 Falls Church Ct Franklin 37064 $453,110.00 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $277,580.00 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $480,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 1 820 Stonebrook Blvd Nolensville 37135 $1,575,000.00 Harts Landmark 2175 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $525,000.00 1874 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $2,000,000.00 Natchez Valley Ph 1 1067 Natchez Valley Ln Franklin 37064 $1,075,000.00 Westhaven Sec 2 226 Prospect Ave Franklin 37064 $175,000.00 5755 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec2 2007 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $410,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 1 1105 Mcdonough Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $285,000.00 Chester Est Sec 1 7106 Birch Bark Ct Fairview 37062 $1,005,000.00 Chestnut Bend Sec 2 400 Pond View Ct Franklin 37064 $75,000.00 Audubon Cove 7404 Hemen Way Fairview 37062 $1,075,000.00 7292 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $508,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 7-b 625 Overview Ln Franklin 37064 $3,016,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 1 5106 Meadow Lake Rd Brentwood 37027 $450,000.00 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $3,100,000.00 St James 5007 Hilltop Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $750,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec D 210 Lighthouse Ter Franklin 37064 $912,000.00 Grove Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $190,000.00 Grove 8073 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $635,000.00 Crossing @wades Grove Sec 5-b 1064 Aenon Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,625,000.00 2379 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $3,375,000.00 Westhaven Sec33 501 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 Avalon Sec 7 305 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $850,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 22 3046 Westerly Dr Franklin 37067 $475,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 1806 Baileys Trace Dr Spring Hill 37174 $510,000.00 Pbs Holdings Llc 6429 Peytonsville-arno Rd College Grove 37046 $1,275,000.00 7209 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $806,835.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3286 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,174,900.00 Hidden Valley Est 1008 Deep Woods Trl Brentwood 37027 $100,000.00 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $499,700.00 Willowvale Sec 2 2057 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $648,740.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 134 Barlow Dr Franklin 37064 $275,000.00 Crews Charles E Jr Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $190,000.00 Cumberland Rd 7711 Cumberland Dr Fairview 37062 $349,900.00 7118 Westview Dr Fairview 37062 $124,900.00 71153 Old Franklin Rd Fairview 37062 $850,000.00 Westhaven Sec46 3091 Cheever St Franklin 37064 $275,000.00 Crews Charles E Jr Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $850,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b 2309 Coppergate Way Thompsons Station 37179 $452,500.00 Wyngate Est Ph 17 1721 Freiburg Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,535,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec6a 3509 Creamery Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $249,500.00 Kings Chapel Sec10 4812 Torquay Ct Arrington 37014 $354,000.00 4895 Byrd Ln College Grove 37046 $1,171,889.00 Annecy Ph2a 1083 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $717,000.00 Country Haven Est 2633 Country Haven Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,500,000.00 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3 9629 Millsford Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000.00 Westhaven Sec57 2006 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $5,900,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 31 320 Billingsly Ct Franklin 37067 $470,000.00 Churchill Farms Ph 1 2613 Churchill Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,900,000.00 Grove Sec 2 6074 Pelican Way College Grove 37046 $750,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec7 2040 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $432,000.00 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 153 Alpine Ct Franklin 37069 $0.35 Baker Springs Sec 1 103 Hiram Ct Spring Hill 37174 $975,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 7 1605 Gordon Petty Dr Brentwood 37027 $435,000.00 Cadet Homes Sec 2 131 Arsenal Dr Franklin 37064