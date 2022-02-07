Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 17

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for January 17-21, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,100,000.00Temple Hills Sec 13182 N Berwick LnFranklin37069
$497,500.00Falcon Creek Sec 21012 Meandering WayFranklin37067
$12,000,000.00Harvey Springs Commercial3056 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$997,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec23061 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$1,275,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 15249 Chatfield WayFranklin37067
$1,835,000.00Morgan Farms Sec51862 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$349,600.00Witt Hill Ph 11617 Witt Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$2,375,000.00Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$511,600.00Tollgate Village Sec 51045 Rochelle AveThompsons Station37179
$732,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 93109 Bishops WayFranklin37064
$1,033,037.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12270 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$30,000.00Fairview Station Ph3Cox PkFairview37062
$450,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 51713 Tellico DrThompsons Station37179
$1,026,555.00Daventry Sec23199 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$304,000.00GroveArno RdCollege Grove37046
$384,750.00GroveArno RdCollege Grove37046
$750,365.00Falls Grove Sec67142 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,810,000.00Ivan Creek4908 Buds Farm Ln WFranklin37064
$755,000.00Campbell Station Sec 155024 Paddy TrSpring Hill37174
$297,500.00Grove Sec98704 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$799,999.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec1401 Verde Meadow DrFranklin37067
$812,500.00Burkitt Village Ph3204 Trimble CtNolensville37135
$500,000.00Grove Sec78560 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,600,000.00Grove Sec139221 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$675,000.00Crockett Forge Estates9484 Crockett RdBrentwood37027
$799,966.00Vineyard Valley Sec27205 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$547,000.00Wynwood Park Ph17116 Frances StFairview37062
$3,100,000.00Galleria Commercial Complx1911 Mallory LnFranklin37064
$1,000,000.00Haley Ind Park Ph 27231 Haley Ind DrNolensville37135
$1,700,000.00Lockwood Tim And Karla3027 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,798,415.00Traditions Sec41869 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$1,185,271.00Hardeman Springs Sec35582 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$340,600.00Spring Hill Est Ph 122702 Double Tree WaySpring Hill37174
$395,000.002618 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$710,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A605 Wildflower CtFranklin37064
$685,000.00Burkitt Village Ph22217 Kirkwall DrNolensville37135
$749,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph11709 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$530,000.00Stonebrook Sec 2903 Timberside DrNolensville37135
$270,000.007366 Cox PkFairview37062
$370,000.006051 Rural Plains Cir 206Franklin37064
$1,950,000.00Westhaven Sec 12638 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$525,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 2-a4007 Randall LnThompsons Station37179
$415,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 12105 Quail CtFranklin37064
$570,000.00Ewingville136 Ewingville DrFranklin37064
$910,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 22228 Bowman RdFranklin37064
$2,950,000.00Choate Kenneth H & Donna L4683 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$538,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 5104 Sheffield PlFranklin37067
$1,150,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec2318 Crescent Moon CirNolensville37135
$385,000.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1700 Vintage Green Ln 205Franklin37064
$5,285,473.00Witherspoon Sec8Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$625,000.00Witherspoon Sec79304 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$500,000.00Pray1153 Carter StFranklin37064
$2,100,000.00Hampton Reserve Sec 19565 Hampton Reserve DrBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$90,000.00Pray1159 Carter StFranklin37064
$495,000.00Forehand J H Prop5875 Green Chapel RdFranklin37064
$439,600.00Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a2908 Sams CtSpring Hill37174
$1,725,000.00Mcginn Est432 Cotton LnFranklin37069
$670,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 8-c620 Hampton CtFranklin37064
$885,000.00Willowsprings Sec 3109 Falls Church CtFranklin37064
$453,110.00Liberty PkFranklin37067
$277,580.00Liberty PkFranklin37067
$480,000.00Stonebrook Sec 1820 Stonebrook BlvdNolensville37135
$1,575,000.00Harts Landmark2175 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$525,000.001874 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$2,000,000.00Natchez Valley Ph 11067 Natchez Valley LnFranklin37064
$1,075,000.00Westhaven Sec 2226 Prospect AveFranklin37064
$175,000.005755 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$450,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec22007 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$410,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 11105 Mcdonough CirThompsons Station37179
$285,000.00Chester Est Sec 17106 Birch Bark CtFairview37062
$1,005,000.00Chestnut Bend Sec 2400 Pond View CtFranklin37064
$75,000.00Audubon Cove7404 Hemen WayFairview37062
$1,075,000.007292 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$508,000.00Riverview Park Sec 7-b625 Overview LnFranklin37064
$3,016,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 15106 Meadow Lake RdBrentwood37027
$450,000.00Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$3,100,000.00St James5007 Hilltop Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$750,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec D210 Lighthouse TerFranklin37064
$912,000.00GroveHeirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$190,000.00Grove8073 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$635,000.00Crossing @wades Grove Sec 5-b1064 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$1,625,000.002379 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$3,375,000.00Westhaven Sec33501 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$675,000.00Avalon Sec 7305 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$850,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 223046 Westerly DrFranklin37067
$475,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec21806 Baileys Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$510,000.00Pbs Holdings Llc6429 Peytonsville-arno RdCollege Grove37046
$1,275,000.007209 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$806,835.00Tollgate Village Sec153286 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$1,174,900.00Hidden Valley Est1008 Deep Woods TrlBrentwood37027
$100,000.00Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$499,700.00Willowvale Sec 22057 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$648,740.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18134 Barlow DrFranklin37064
$275,000.00Crews Charles E JrPinewood RdFranklin37064
$190,000.00Cumberland Rd7711 Cumberland DrFairview37062
$349,900.007118 Westview DrFairview37062
$124,900.0071153 Old Franklin RdFairview37062
$850,000.00Westhaven Sec463091 Cheever StFranklin37064
$275,000.00Crews Charles E JrPinewood RdFranklin37064
$850,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b2309 Coppergate WayThompsons Station37179
$452,500.00Wyngate Est Ph 171721 Freiburg DrSpring Hill37174
$1,535,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec6a3509 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$249,500.00Kings Chapel Sec104812 Torquay CtArrington37014
$354,000.004895 Byrd LnCollege Grove37046
$1,171,889.00Annecy Ph2a1083 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$717,000.00Country Haven Est2633 Country Haven DrThompsons Station37179
$1,500,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 39629 Millsford CtBrentwood37027
$1,350,000.00Westhaven Sec572006 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$5,900,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 31320 Billingsly CtFranklin37067
$470,000.00Churchill Farms Ph 12613 Churchill DrThompsons Station37179
$1,900,000.00Grove Sec 26074 Pelican WayCollege Grove37046
$750,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec72040 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$432,000.00Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2153 Alpine CtFranklin37069
$0.35Baker Springs Sec 1103 Hiram CtSpring Hill37174
$975,000.00Brenthaven Sec 71605 Gordon Petty DrBrentwood37027
$435,000.00Cadet Homes Sec 2131 Arsenal DrFranklin37064

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here