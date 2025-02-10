Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 13, 2025

See where houses and property sold from January 13-17, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $503,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3056 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $649,800 Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 4 1086 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill 37174 $527,500 Reid Hill Commons Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 52 120 Prince William Ln Franklin 37064 $815,000 Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 109 3007 Farmhouse Dr Franklin 37067 $680,000 Liberty Place Bus Park 8115 Isabella Ln #10 Brentwood 37027 $755,000 504 Autumn Springs Court Pb 1941 Pg 250 504 Autumn Springs Ct #a1 Franklin 37067 $1,312,415 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5804 Bridget Pvt Ct Arrington 37014 $1,370,000 Crockett Hills Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 29 8302 Alamo Rd Brentwood 37027 $550,000 Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26 1659 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,481,716 Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122 4634 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $525,000 Edmondson Dorothy H Pb 30 Pg 25 7117 Old Franklin Rd Fairview 37062 $650,000 Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26 1665 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,530,000 Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145 161 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,943,080 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3121 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,087,500 Bridgemore Village Sec2b Pb 58 Pg 133 3304 Bartrams Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $577,000 Sparkman Road Pb 84 Pg 67 Sparkman Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,106,455 Watkins Creek Sec 5 Pb 56 Pg 54 3068 Cecil Lewis Dr Franklin 37067 $1,250,000 Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10 9067 Clovercroft Prsv Dr Franklin 37067 $375,000 Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264 2113 Emery Ln Franklin 37064 $1,267,000 Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112 529 Ardmore Place Franklin 37064 $93,603 1849 Popes Chapel Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,100,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142 820 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 Sawyers Creek Pb 84 Pg 28 1522 Lurah Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Green Chapel Rd Franklin 37064 $479,200 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C116 1028 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $750,000 Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 21 1525 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $543,000 Cumberland Estates Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 12 2005 Ambie Way Fairview 37062 $720,000 Burkitt Place Ph 2j Pb 56 Pg 14 8268 Middlewick Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,150,000 Fountainhead Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 21 5141 Walnut Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3544 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $1,750,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 2 Pb 27 Pg 17 1098 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $499,000 Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123 1702 Tellico Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,097,747 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5121 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $3,950,000 5929 N Lick Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $435,000 Schneider Rev Liv Trust Property Pb 84 Pg 25 6868 Comstock Rd College Grove 37046 $1,275,000 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138 506 Simonton St Nashville 37221 $1,087,500 Stonebridge Park Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 27 236 Bramerton Ct Franklin 37069 $1,975,000 Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126 1979 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $469,900 Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 19 1629 Witt Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,520,000 Cool Springs East Sec 22 Pb 29 Pg 21 509 Brennan Ln Franklin 37067 $485,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68 1219 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $694,425 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 477 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $595,000 Nixon Howard Pb 46 Pg 142 4520 Pratt Ln Franklin 37064 $459,534 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 9019 Ada Way Fairview 37062 $400,000 Columbia Pike Thompsons Station 37179 $392,000 Pleasant Hill Est 248 Chestnut Ln Franklin 37064 $545,000 3803 N Chapel Rd Franklin 37067 $1,300,000 Stream Valley Section 02 Pb 50 Pg 79 146 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,765,000 Evans Estates Pb 50 Pg 104 911 Evans St Franklin 37064 $175,000 7204 Wallace Rd Fairview 37062 $750,000 Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26 1662 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $599,000 Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block B 106 Cothran Dr Franklin 37064 $2,500,000 Woodlands Pb 26 Pg 17 386 Southwinds Dr Franklin 37067 $3,990,000 Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34 7208 Fairlawn Dr Fairview 37062 $650,000 Brown Raiford Jr Prop Pb 38 Pg 123 6775 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $469,000 Eastview Pb 1 Pg 64 Block C 601 Eastview Dr Franklin 37064 $175,000 7204 Wallace Rd Fairview 37062 $175,000 7332 Forrest Glenn Rd Fairview 37062 $600,000 Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164 125 E Lake Ct Franklin 37064 $899,900 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25 826 Willowsprings Blvd Franklin 37064 $400,000 Roach Thomas V Pb 83 Pg 63 Moore Rd Franklin 37064 $699,999 Millgate Pb 42 Pg 121 116 Ormesby Pl Franklin 37064 $2,332,592 Cool Springs West Sec 5 Pb 26 Pg 111 440 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin 37067 $699,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 3019 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 56 6340 Wildwood Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54 8224 Frontier Ln Brentwood 37027 $660,000 Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 65 859 Stonebrook Blvd Nolensville 37135 $730,000 Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 150 6010 Turncreek Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $950,000 Brenthaven East Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 28 1412 Knox Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,360,000 Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34 7262 Fairlawn Dr Fairview 37062 $455,000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #i-2 Franklin 37067 $667,500 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C072 1631 Volunteer Ct Brentwood 37027 $605,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51 205 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $525,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 640 Mayswift Dr Spring Hill 37174 $350,000 Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 151 7140 Randolph Ln Fairview 37062 $707,500 Polk Place Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 34 109 Polk Place Dr Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Temple Ridge Est Sec 3 Pb 11 Pg 36 1245 Temple Ridge Dr Nashville 37221 $1,695,400 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 8004 Cane Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $400,000 Newport Crossing Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 125 1129 Mcdonough Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $640,000 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 90 3385 Redmon Hill Nolensville 37135 $582,980 Kyles Creek Est Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 85 7112 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview 37062 $850,000 6456 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $70,000 4921 Byrd Ln College Grove 37046 $1,985,000 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $785,000 Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107 6902 Wellsford Ln College Grove 37046 $600,000 Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10 1070 Meandering Way Franklin 37067 $860,000 Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 19 2030 Nolencrest Way Franklin 37067 $568,200 Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121 170 Cavalry Dr Franklin 37064 $1,434,750 3927 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $725,000 Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 81 1605 Longmont Ct Franklin 37067 $266,000 357 Wellows Pvt Chase A Spring Hill 37174 $680,000 991 Westhaven Blvd #20 Franklin 37064 $5,800,000 Westgate Commons Pb 51 Pg 8 1641 Westgate Cir Brentwood 37027 $799,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 3012 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $1,033,000 Cobblestone Court Pb 7 Pg 131 221 Pebble Glen Dr Franklin 37064 $760,000 4227 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $949,000 Vineyard Valley Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 50 7136 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $1,575,000 Clouseton Corner Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 25 3133 Southall Rd Franklin 37064

