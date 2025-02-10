Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 13, 2025

See where houses and property sold from January 13-17, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$503,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3056 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$649,800
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 4
|1086 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$527,500
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 52
|120 Prince William Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$815,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 109
|3007 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$680,000
|Liberty Place Bus Park
|8115 Isabella Ln #10
|Brentwood
|37027
|$755,000
|504 Autumn Springs Court Pb 1941 Pg 250
|504 Autumn Springs Ct #a1
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,312,415
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5804 Bridget Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,370,000
|Crockett Hills Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 29
|8302 Alamo Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000
|Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26
|1659 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,481,716
|Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122
|4634 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$525,000
|Edmondson Dorothy H Pb 30 Pg 25
|7117 Old Franklin Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$650,000
|Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26
|1665 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,530,000
|Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145
|161 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,943,080
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3121 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,087,500
|Bridgemore Village Sec2b Pb 58 Pg 133
|3304 Bartrams Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$577,000
|Sparkman Road Pb 84 Pg 67
|Sparkman Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,106,455
|Watkins Creek Sec 5 Pb 56 Pg 54
|3068 Cecil Lewis Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,250,000
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10
|9067 Clovercroft Prsv Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$375,000
|Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264
|2113 Emery Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,267,000
|Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112
|529 Ardmore Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$93,603
|1849 Popes Chapel Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,100,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142
|820 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Sawyers Creek Pb 84 Pg 28
|1522 Lurah Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Green Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$479,200
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C116
|1028 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 21
|1525 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$543,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 12
|2005 Ambie Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$720,000
|Burkitt Place Ph 2j Pb 56 Pg 14
|8268 Middlewick Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,000
|Fountainhead Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 21
|5141 Walnut Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3544 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,750,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 2 Pb 27 Pg 17
|1098 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$499,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123
|1702 Tellico Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,097,747
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5121 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,950,000
|5929 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$435,000
|Schneider Rev Liv Trust Property Pb 84 Pg 25
|6868 Comstock Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,275,000
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138
|506 Simonton St
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,087,500
|Stonebridge Park Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 27
|236 Bramerton Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,975,000
|Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126
|1979 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$469,900
|Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 19
|1629 Witt Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,520,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 22 Pb 29 Pg 21
|509 Brennan Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$485,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1219 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$694,425
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|477 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$595,000
|Nixon Howard Pb 46 Pg 142
|4520 Pratt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$459,534
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9019 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$400,000
|Columbia Pike
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$392,000
|Pleasant Hill Est
|248 Chestnut Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$545,000
|3803 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,300,000
|Stream Valley Section 02 Pb 50 Pg 79
|146 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,765,000
|Evans Estates Pb 50 Pg 104
|911 Evans St
|Franklin
|37064
|$175,000
|7204 Wallace Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$750,000
|Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26
|1662 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$599,000
|Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block B
|106 Cothran Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000
|Woodlands Pb 26 Pg 17
|386 Southwinds Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,990,000
|Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34
|7208 Fairlawn Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$650,000
|Brown Raiford Jr Prop Pb 38 Pg 123
|6775 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$469,000
|Eastview Pb 1 Pg 64 Block C
|601 Eastview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$175,000
|7204 Wallace Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$175,000
|7332 Forrest Glenn Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$600,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164
|125 E Lake Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,900
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25
|826 Willowsprings Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Roach Thomas V Pb 83 Pg 63
|Moore Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,999
|Millgate Pb 42 Pg 121
|116 Ormesby Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,332,592
|Cool Springs West Sec 5 Pb 26 Pg 111
|440 Cool Springs Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$699,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|3019 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 56
|6340 Wildwood Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54
|8224 Frontier Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$660,000
|Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 65
|859 Stonebrook Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$730,000
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 150
|6010 Turncreek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$950,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 28
|1412 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,360,000
|Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34
|7262 Fairlawn Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$455,000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #i-2
|Franklin
|37067
|$667,500
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C072
|1631 Volunteer Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$605,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51
|205 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|640 Mayswift Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$350,000
|Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 151
|7140 Randolph Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$707,500
|Polk Place Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 34
|109 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Temple Ridge Est Sec 3 Pb 11 Pg 36
|1245 Temple Ridge Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,695,400
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|8004 Cane Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 125
|1129 Mcdonough Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$640,000
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 90
|3385 Redmon Hill
|Nolensville
|37135
|$582,980
|Kyles Creek Est Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 85
|7112 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$850,000
|6456 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$70,000
|4921 Byrd Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,985,000
|Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$785,000
|Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107
|6902 Wellsford Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$600,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10
|1070 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$860,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 19
|2030 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$568,200
|Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121
|170 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,434,750
|3927 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 81
|1605 Longmont Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$266,000
|357 Wellows Pvt Chase A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$680,000
|991 Westhaven Blvd #20
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,800,000
|Westgate Commons Pb 51 Pg 8
|1641 Westgate Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$799,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|3012 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,033,000
|Cobblestone Court Pb 7 Pg 131
|221 Pebble Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$760,000
|4227 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$949,000
|Vineyard Valley Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 50
|7136 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,575,000
|Clouseton Corner Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 25
|3133 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
