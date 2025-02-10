Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 13, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from January 13-17, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$503,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513056 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$649,800Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 41086 Brixworth DrSpring Hill37174
$527,500Reid Hill Commons Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 52120 Prince William LnFranklin37064
$815,000Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 1093007 Farmhouse DrFranklin37067
$680,000Liberty Place Bus Park8115 Isabella Ln #10Brentwood37027
$755,000504 Autumn Springs Court Pb 1941 Pg 250504 Autumn Springs Ct #a1Franklin37067
$1,312,415High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525804 Bridget Pvt CtArrington37014
$1,370,000Crockett Hills Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 298302 Alamo RdBrentwood37027
$550,000Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 261659 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$1,481,716Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 1224634 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$525,000Edmondson Dorothy H Pb 30 Pg 257117 Old Franklin RdFairview37062
$650,000Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 261665 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$2,530,000Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145161 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$1,943,080Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053121 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,087,500Bridgemore Village Sec2b Pb 58 Pg 1333304 Bartrams Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$577,000Sparkman Road Pb 84 Pg 67Sparkman RdThompsons Station37179
$1,106,455Watkins Creek Sec 5 Pb 56 Pg 543068 Cecil Lewis DrFranklin37067
$1,250,000Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 109067 Clovercroft Prsv DrFranklin37067
$375,000Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 2642113 Emery LnFranklin37064
$1,267,000Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112529 Ardmore PlaceFranklin37064
$93,6031849 Popes Chapel RdThompsons Station37179
$1,100,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142820 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$1,750,000Sawyers Creek Pb 84 Pg 281522 Lurah Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,250,000Green Chapel RdFranklin37064
$479,200Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C1161028 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$750,000Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 211525 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$543,000Cumberland Estates Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 122005 Ambie WayFairview37062
$720,000Burkitt Place Ph 2j Pb 56 Pg 148268 Middlewick LnNolensville37135
$1,150,000Fountainhead Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 215141 Walnut Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,350,000Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133544 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$1,750,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 2 Pb 27 Pg 171098 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$499,000Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 1231702 Tellico DrSpring Hill37174
$1,097,747High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525121 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$3,950,0005929 N Lick Creek RdFranklin37064
$435,000Schneider Rev Liv Trust Property Pb 84 Pg 256868 Comstock RdCollege Grove37046
$1,275,000Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138506 Simonton StNashville37221
$1,087,500Stonebridge Park Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 27236 Bramerton CtFranklin37069
$1,975,000Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 1261979 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$469,900Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 191629 Witt Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$1,520,000Cool Springs East Sec 22 Pb 29 Pg 21509 Brennan LnFranklin37067
$485,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681219 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$694,425June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69477 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$595,000Nixon Howard Pb 46 Pg 1424520 Pratt LnFranklin37064
$459,534Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369019 Ada WayFairview37062
$400,000Columbia PikeThompsons Station37179
$392,000Pleasant Hill Est248 Chestnut LnFranklin37064
$545,0003803 N Chapel RdFranklin37067
$1,300,000Stream Valley Section 02 Pb 50 Pg 79146 Stream Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$1,765,000Evans Estates Pb 50 Pg 104911 Evans StFranklin37064
$175,0007204 Wallace RdFairview37062
$750,000Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 261662 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$599,000Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block B106 Cothran DrFranklin37064
$2,500,000Woodlands Pb 26 Pg 17386 Southwinds DrFranklin37067
$3,990,000Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 347208 Fairlawn DrFairview37062
$650,000Brown Raiford Jr Prop Pb 38 Pg 1236775 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$469,000Eastview Pb 1 Pg 64 Block C601 Eastview DrFranklin37064
$175,0007204 Wallace RdFairview37062
$175,0007332 Forrest Glenn RdFairview37062
$600,000Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 164125 E Lake CtFranklin37064
$899,900Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25826 Willowsprings BlvdFranklin37064
$400,000Roach Thomas V Pb 83 Pg 63Moore RdFranklin37064
$699,999Millgate Pb 42 Pg 121116 Ormesby PlFranklin37064
$2,332,592Cool Springs West Sec 5 Pb 26 Pg 111440 Cool Springs BlvdFranklin37067
$699,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 363019 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$1,000,000Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 566340 Wildwood Valley DrBrentwood37027
$1,150,000Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 548224 Frontier LnBrentwood37027
$660,000Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 65859 Stonebrook BlvdNolensville37135
$730,000Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 1506010 Turncreek RdThompsons Station37179
$950,000Brenthaven East Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 281412 Knox Valley DrBrentwood37027
$3,360,000Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 347262 Fairlawn DrFairview37062
$455,000Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #i-2Franklin37067
$667,500Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C0721631 Volunteer CtBrentwood37027
$605,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51205 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$525,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29640 Mayswift DrSpring Hill37174
$350,000Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 1517140 Randolph LnFairview37062
$707,500Polk Place Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 34109 Polk Place DrFranklin37064
$1,250,000Temple Ridge Est Sec 3 Pb 11 Pg 361245 Temple Ridge DrNashville37221
$1,695,400Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 28004 Cane Creek RdFranklin37064
$400,000Newport Crossing Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 1251129 Mcdonough CirThompsons Station37179
$640,000Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 903385 Redmon HillNolensville37135
$582,980Kyles Creek Est Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 857112 Kyles Creek DrFairview37062
$850,0006456 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$70,0004921 Byrd LnCollege Grove37046
$1,985,000Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$785,000Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 1076902 Wellsford LnCollege Grove37046
$600,000Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 101070 Meandering WayFranklin37067
$860,000Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 192030 Nolencrest WayFranklin37067
$568,200Dallas Downs Sec 5 Pb 13 Pg 121170 Cavalry DrFranklin37064
$1,434,7503927 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$725,000Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 811605 Longmont CtFranklin37067
$266,000357 Wellows Pvt Chase ASpring Hill37174
$680,000991 Westhaven Blvd #20Franklin37064
$5,800,000Westgate Commons Pb 51 Pg 81641 Westgate CirBrentwood37027
$799,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1173012 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$1,033,000Cobblestone Court Pb 7 Pg 131221 Pebble Glen DrFranklin37064
$760,0004227 Arno RdFranklin37064
$949,000Vineyard Valley Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 507136 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$1,575,000Clouseton Corner Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 253133 Southall RdFranklin37064

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here