Williamson County Property Transfers February 6

See where houses and property sold for February 6-10, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$900,000.00
|3252 Aspen Grove Dr 400b
|Franklin
|37067
|$929,900.00
|Green Valley Sec 3
|112 Poplar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$838,900.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2
|7304 Buckhorn Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,405,953.00
|Legends Ridge 2nd Add
|910 Sunset Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$349,549.00
|Stephens Valley Sec11
|1316 Mcquiddy Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$371,991.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|7016 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$364,051.00
|Stephens Valley Sec11
|1312 Mcquiddy Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$352,637.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|7012 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,548,628.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4723 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,060,385.00
|October Park
|1008 October Park Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$600,000.00
|Southall Heights
|3115 Southall Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,475,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|7231 Shagbark Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,495,000.00
|Harpeth School Rd
|4506 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$482,557.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2658 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$161,815.00
|Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$348,600.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|1625 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9328 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$145,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|3084 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 2
|1358 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,279,900.00
|206 Gist St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,950,000.00
|Holt
|4900 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$23,000.00
|7149 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,544,400.00
|Annecy 3b
|Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$495,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 6-a
|1725 Dryden Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$240,000.00
|1613 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$700,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 7
|260 Karnes Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$243,000.00
|1613 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$172,000.00
|4837 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$730,000.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1228 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,250,000.00
|Glenshadows
|9482 Whetstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$408,500.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 1
|1820 Devon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$508,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 4
|2847 Pedigo Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,000,000.00
|Beechwood Plantation
|3514 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,999,900.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6008 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,975,000.00
|Weatherford Estates
|6000 Blackwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$379,900.00
|Wakefield Sec 2
|2256 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$288,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 6
|1207 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,568,000.00
|Sneed Forest Sec 1
|2312 Candlewood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$785,000.00
|Callie Sec 1
|1606 Callie Way Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,045,000.00
|Oakhall Sec 2
|9304 Century Oak Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$410,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 12
|2611 Jake Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,910,000.00
|Grove Sec9
|8771 Belladonna Dr
|College
|37046
|$578,595.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|127 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$567,659.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|129 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,368,988.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2505 Pullman Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$907,244.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5308 Eagle Trail Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,900.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M
|109 Cavalcade Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$281,000.00
|Barnhill Glenn E
|8126 Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$800,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2239 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$800,000.00
|Fields Family Trust
|4581 Columbia Pike
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$412,000.00
|Park Run Condos
|1112 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$560,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 10-c
|2109 Burgess Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec E
|728 Braemere Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2
|2070 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,000.00
|Riverbluff Sec1
|341 River Bluff Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,070,732.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6047 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$682,268.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|399 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$986,638.00
|Mclemore Farms Sec 2b
|2724 Mclemore Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,900.00
|Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1
|151 Lodge Hall Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$602,500.00
|Concord Forest Sec 2
|140 Ridgewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec4
|3003 Brisbane Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$540,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3194 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$150,000.00
|8457 Pettus Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$549,000.00
|Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a
|4006 Elsie St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$860,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec2
|420 Sweet Fern Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,055,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5013 Great Falls Ct
|College
|37046
|$2,636,701.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|2013 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$465,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 2
|115 Prince William Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Evergreen Ind Park
|7125 Loblolly Pine Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$440,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-a
|2005 Roderick Pl E
|Franklin
|37064