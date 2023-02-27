Williamson County Property Transfers February 6

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for February 6-10, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$900,000.003252 Aspen Grove Dr 400bFranklin37067
$929,900.00Green Valley Sec 3112 Poplar StFranklin37064
$838,900.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph27304 Buckhorn CtFairview37062
$3,405,953.00Legends Ridge 2nd Add910 Sunset Ridge DrFranklin37069
$349,549.00Stephens Valley Sec111316 Mcquiddy RdNashville37221
$371,991.00Stephens Valley Sec87016 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$364,051.00Stephens Valley Sec111312 Mcquiddy RdNashville37221
$352,637.00Stephens Valley Sec87012 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$1,548,628.00Kings Chapel Sec114723 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,060,385.00October Park1008 October Park WayFranklin37067
$600,000.00Southall Heights3115 Southall LnFranklin37064
$3,475,000.00Grove Sec 27231 Shagbark LnCollege Grove37046
$2,495,000.00Harpeth School Rd4506 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$482,557.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142658 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$161,815.00Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$348,600.00Rosebrooke Sec2b1625 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$700,000.00Witherspoon Sec89328 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$145,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec33084 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$650,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 21358 Buckingham CirFranklin37064
$2,279,900.00206 Gist StFranklin37064
$1,950,000.00Holt4900 Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$23,000.007149 Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$1,544,400.00Annecy 3bGenevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$495,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 6-a1725 Dryden DrSpring Hill37174
$240,000.001613 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$700,000.00Polk Place Sec 7260 Karnes DrFranklin37064
$243,000.001613 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$172,000.004837 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$730,000.00Burberry Glen Ph3a1228 Craigleigh DrNolensville37135
$2,250,000.00Glenshadows9482 Whetstone BlvdBrentwood37027
$408,500.00Wyngate Est Ph 11820 Devon DrSpring Hill37174
$508,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 42847 Pedigo PlThompsons Station37179
$5,000,000.00Beechwood Plantation3514 Bailey RdFranklin37064
$1,999,900.00Hardeman Springs Sec26008 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$1,975,000.00Weatherford Estates6000 Blackwell LnFranklin37064
$379,900.00Wakefield Sec 22256 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$288,000.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 61207 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$1,568,000.00Sneed Forest Sec 12312 Candlewood DrFranklin37069
$785,000.00Callie Sec 11606 Callie Way DrFranklin37064
$1,045,000.00Oakhall Sec 29304 Century Oak CtBrentwood37027
$410,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 122611 Jake WaySpring Hill37174
$1,910,000.00Grove Sec98771 Belladonna DrCollege37046
$578,595.00Waters Edge Sec6127 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$567,659.00Waters Edge Sec6129 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$1,368,988.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52505 Pullman CtThompsons Station37179
$907,244.00Terravista Sec15308 Eagle Trail CtFranklin37064
$525,900.00Fieldstone Farms Sec M109 Cavalcade DrFranklin37069
$281,000.00Barnhill Glenn E8126 Shoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$800,000.00Annecy Ph12239 Broadway StNolensville37135
$800,000.00Fields Family Trust4581 Columbia PikeThompsons Station37179
$412,000.00Park Run Condos1112 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$560,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 10-c2109 Burgess LnSpring Hill37174
$850,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec E728 Braemere DrFranklin37064
$420,000.00Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec22070 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$900,000.00Riverbluff Sec1341 River Bluff DrFranklin37064
$1,070,732.00St Marlo Sec16047 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$682,268.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2399 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$986,638.00Mclemore Farms Sec 2b2724 Mclemore WayFranklin37064
$799,900.00Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1151 Lodge Hall RdNolensville37135
$602,500.00Concord Forest Sec 2140 Ridgewood LnBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec43003 Brisbane CtSpring Hill37174
$540,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec183194 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$150,000.008457 Pettus RdEagleville37060
$549,000.00Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a4006 Elsie StSpring Hill37174
$860,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec2420 Sweet Fern DrNolensville37135
$1,055,000.00Falls Grove Sec75013 Great Falls CtCollege37046
$2,636,701.00Westhaven Sec 582013 Clifton StFranklin37064
$465,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 2115 Prince William LnFranklin37064
$1,050,000.00Evergreen Ind Park7125 Loblolly Pine BlvdFairview37062
$440,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 3-a2005 Roderick Pl EFranklin37064

