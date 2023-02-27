Williamson County Property Transfers February 6

See where houses and property sold for February 6-10, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $900,000.00 3252 Aspen Grove Dr 400b Franklin 37067 $929,900.00 Green Valley Sec 3 112 Poplar St Franklin 37064 $838,900.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 7304 Buckhorn Ct Fairview 37062 $3,405,953.00 Legends Ridge 2nd Add 910 Sunset Ridge Dr Franklin 37069 $349,549.00 Stephens Valley Sec11 1316 Mcquiddy Rd Nashville 37221 $371,991.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 7016 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $364,051.00 Stephens Valley Sec11 1312 Mcquiddy Rd Nashville 37221 $352,637.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 7012 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $1,548,628.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4723 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,060,385.00 October Park 1008 October Park Way Franklin 37067 $600,000.00 Southall Heights 3115 Southall Ln Franklin 37064 $3,475,000.00 Grove Sec 2 7231 Shagbark Ln College Grove 37046 $2,495,000.00 Harpeth School Rd 4506 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $482,557.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2658 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $161,815.00 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $348,600.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 1625 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $700,000.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9328 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $145,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 3084 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 Buckingham Park Sec 2 1358 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $2,279,900.00 206 Gist St Franklin 37064 $1,950,000.00 Holt 4900 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $23,000.00 7149 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $1,544,400.00 Annecy 3b Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $495,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 6-a 1725 Dryden Dr Spring Hill 37174 $240,000.00 1613 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $700,000.00 Polk Place Sec 7 260 Karnes Dr Franklin 37064 $243,000.00 1613 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $172,000.00 4837 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $730,000.00 Burberry Glen Ph3a 1228 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,250,000.00 Glenshadows 9482 Whetstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 $408,500.00 Wyngate Est Ph 1 1820 Devon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $508,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 4 2847 Pedigo Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $5,000,000.00 Beechwood Plantation 3514 Bailey Rd Franklin 37064 $1,999,900.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6008 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $1,975,000.00 Weatherford Estates 6000 Blackwell Ln Franklin 37064 $379,900.00 Wakefield Sec 2 2256 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $288,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 6 1207 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,568,000.00 Sneed Forest Sec 1 2312 Candlewood Dr Franklin 37069 $785,000.00 Callie Sec 1 1606 Callie Way Dr Franklin 37064 $1,045,000.00 Oakhall Sec 2 9304 Century Oak Ct Brentwood 37027 $410,000.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 12 2611 Jake Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,910,000.00 Grove Sec9 8771 Belladonna Dr College 37046 $578,595.00 Waters Edge Sec6 127 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $567,659.00 Waters Edge Sec6 129 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $1,368,988.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 2505 Pullman Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $907,244.00 Terravista Sec1 5308 Eagle Trail Ct Franklin 37064 $525,900.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec M 109 Cavalcade Dr Franklin 37069 $281,000.00 Barnhill Glenn E 8126 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476 $800,000.00 Annecy Ph1 2239 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $800,000.00 Fields Family Trust 4581 Columbia Pike Thompsons Station 37179 $412,000.00 Park Run Condos 1112 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $560,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 10-c 2109 Burgess Ln Spring Hill 37174 $850,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec E 728 Braemere Dr Franklin 37064 $420,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 2070 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $900,000.00 Riverbluff Sec1 341 River Bluff Dr Franklin 37064 $1,070,732.00 St Marlo Sec1 6047 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $682,268.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 399 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $986,638.00 Mclemore Farms Sec 2b 2724 Mclemore Way Franklin 37064 $799,900.00 Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 151 Lodge Hall Rd Nolensville 37135 $602,500.00 Concord Forest Sec 2 140 Ridgewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec4 3003 Brisbane Ct Spring Hill 37174 $540,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3194 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $150,000.00 8457 Pettus Rd Eagleville 37060 $549,000.00 Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a 4006 Elsie St Spring Hill 37174 $860,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec2 420 Sweet Fern Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,055,000.00 Falls Grove Sec7 5013 Great Falls Ct College 37046 $2,636,701.00 Westhaven Sec 58 2013 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $465,000.00 Reid Hill Commons Sec 2 115 Prince William Ln Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 Evergreen Ind Park 7125 Loblolly Pine Blvd Fairview 37062 $440,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-a 2005 Roderick Pl E Franklin 37064