Williamson County Property Transfers February 5, 2024

See where houses and property sold for February 5-9, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$450,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3204 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$708,000
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133
|2330 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$670,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 18 Pg 11
|412 Cannonade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,730,000
|Mccullough Pb 34 Pg 97
|3111 Carl Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$410,000
|Sharpes Run Sec 3 Pb 31 Pg 114
|7456 Penngrove Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$525,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 52
|2104 Shuler Pl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,700,000
|Heights Pb 72 Pg 19
|1000 Heights Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,045,000
|Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 17
|Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$767,000
|Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36
|217 Schoolpath Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 127
|9661 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000
|Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 83
|9213 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$449,000
|Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108
|1022 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$618,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 56 Pg 80
|3060 Liberty Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$960,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|9540 Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$615,000
|Morningside Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 6
|8068 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,950,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 66 Pg 89
|7230 Shagbark Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$449,900
|Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108
|1018 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$380,000
|Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67
|165 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$779,000
|Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 42
|3012 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Carpenter Carrico Pb 70 Pg 95
|6929 Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,116,096
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31
|804 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$620,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 18 Pb 16 Pg 93
|2520 Winder Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$275,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3115 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$619,000
|Twin Oaks Pb 12 Pg 93
|1560 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$685,717
|Richland Close Pb 66 Pg 72
|1062 Carlisle Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$915,000
|Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40
|306 Wandering Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$434,977
|Mission Court Office Condo Pb 4166 Pg 101
|106 Mission Ct #403
|Franklin
|37067
|$595,000
|Rebel Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 39
|818 Chrisman Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$741,700
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 138
|2982 Liverpool Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,677,135
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4733 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$385,000
|Sharpes Run Sec 2 Pb 28 Pg 147
|7401 Penngrove Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$450,000
|Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86
|836 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$545,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 19
|1208 Olympia Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$490,000
|Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60
|5072 Birchcroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 73
|1019 Buddleia Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$900,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4833 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,475,000
|Carpenter Carrico Pb 70 Pg 95
|6927 Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$449,495
|Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68
|1024 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$140,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3299 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,449,000
|Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 73
|2023 Daylily Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,900,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47
|8828 Drosera Cir
|College Grove
|37046
|$505,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 147
|1018 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,338,553
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2043 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,067,957
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5857 Branta Dr
|$1,500,000
|Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 46
|9505 Wicklow Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|7100 Anna Pvt Dr
|$709,900
|Burkitt Place Ph 2j Pb 56 Pg 14
|8272 Middlewick Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$481,800
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6006 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$150,000
|Martin Henry Pb 53 Pg 17
|7710 Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$900,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77
|688 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$673,000
|Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 96
|6001 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000
|Avalon Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 7
|250 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,530,000
|Indian Point Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 104
|1114 Chickasaw Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,224,200
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2042 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$405,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 89
|1253 Annapolis Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$895,000
|9770 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$8,200,001
|Overlook Park Pb 14 Pg 49
|9025 Church St E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$610,000
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph1 Pb 62 Pg 60
|106 Shanache Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000
|1305 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000
|Jorgensen Dana
|3819 Bear Creek Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$599,999
|Franklin Green Sec 12 Pb 32 Pg 112
|3165 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$20,000
|5693 Natchez Trace Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$760,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4 Pb 59 Pg 98
|9003 Redwater Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,400,000
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5037 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$240,900
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5036 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$240,900
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5030 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 26 Pb 30 Pg 144
|401 Tramore Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$579,900
|Burtonwood Add Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 59
|2964 Burtonwood Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000
|Borgata Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 33
|807 Pine Terrace Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$670,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 140
|2250 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$620,000
|Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 55
|9002 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067