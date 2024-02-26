Williamson County Property Transfers February 5, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for February 5-9, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$450,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053204 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$708,000Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 1332330 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$670,000Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 18 Pg 11412 Cannonade CirFranklin37069
$2,730,000Mccullough Pb 34 Pg 973111 Carl RdFranklin37064
$410,000Sharpes Run Sec 3 Pb 31 Pg 1147456 Penngrove LnFairview37062
$525,000Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 522104 Shuler PlThompson's Station37179
$1,700,000Heights Pb 72 Pg 191000 Heights BlvdBrentwood37027
$3,045,000Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 17Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$767,000Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36217 Schoolpath LnFranklin37064
$1,450,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 1279661 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$1,050,000Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 839213 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$449,000Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 1081022 Lowrey PlSpring Hill37174
$618,000Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 56 Pg 803060 Liberty Hills DrFranklin37067
$960,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 129540 Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027
$615,000Morningside Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 68068 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$3,950,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 66 Pg 897230 Shagbark LnCollege Grove37046
$449,900Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 1081018 Lowrey PlSpring Hill37174
$380,000Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67165 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$779,000Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 423012 Fernshaw LnFranklin37064
$2,000,000Carpenter Carrico Pb 70 Pg 956929 Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$1,116,096Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31804 Novalis StNolensville37135
$620,000Dallas Downs Sec 18 Pb 16 Pg 932520 Winder DrFranklin37064
$275,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053115 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$619,000Twin Oaks Pb 12 Pg 931560 Birchwood CirFranklin37064
$685,717Richland Close Pb 66 Pg 721062 Carlisle LnFranklin37064
$915,000Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40306 Wandering CirFranklin37067
$434,977Mission Court Office Condo Pb 4166 Pg 101106 Mission Ct #403Franklin37067
$595,000Rebel Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 39818 Chrisman DrFranklin37064
$741,700Brixworth Ph4 Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 1382982 Liverpool DrSpring Hill37174
$1,677,135Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374733 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$385,000Sharpes Run Sec 2 Pb 28 Pg 1477401 Penngrove LnFairview37062
$450,000Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86836 Cottage House LnNolensville37135
$545,000Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 191208 Olympia PlFranklin37067
$490,000Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 605072 Birchcroft LnFranklin37064
$1,100,000Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 731019 Buddleia LnFranklin37067
$900,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374833 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,475,000Carpenter Carrico Pb 70 Pg 956927 Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$449,495Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 681024 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$140,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503299 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$1,449,000Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 732023 Daylily DrFranklin37067
$1,900,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 478828 Drosera CirCollege Grove37046
$505,000Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 1471018 Brayden DrFairview37062
$1,338,553Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922043 William StFranklin37064
$1,067,957St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885857 Branta Dr
$1,500,000Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 469505 Wicklow RdBrentwood37027
$1,000,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 417100 Anna Pvt Dr
$709,900Burkitt Place Ph 2j Pb 56 Pg 148272 Middlewick LnNolensville37135
$481,800Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396006 Congress DrFranklin37064
$150,000Martin Henry Pb 53 Pg 177710 Fernvale RdFairview37062
$900,000Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77688 Vickery Park DrNolensville37135
$673,000Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 966001 Spade DrSpring Hill37174
$650,000Avalon Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 7250 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$1,530,000Indian Point Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 1041114 Chickasaw DrBrentwood37027
$1,224,200Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922042 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$405,000Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 891253 Annapolis CirSpring Hill37174
$895,0009770 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$8,200,001Overlook Park Pb 14 Pg 499025 Church St EBrentwood37027
$610,000Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph1 Pb 62 Pg 60106 Shanache DrSpring Hill37174
$850,0001305 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$550,000Jorgensen Dana3819 Bear Creek RdThompson's Station37179
$599,999Franklin Green Sec 12 Pb 32 Pg 1123165 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$20,0005693 Natchez Trace RdFranklin37064
$760,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4 Pb 59 Pg 989003 Redwater CtSpring Hill37174
$1,400,000Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145037 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$240,900Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395036 Congress DrFranklin37064
$240,900Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395030 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,700,000Cool Springs East Sec 26 Pb 30 Pg 144401 Tramore CtFranklin37067
$579,900Burtonwood Add Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 592964 Burtonwood DrSpring Hill37174
$1,200,000Borgata Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 33807 Pine Terrace DrBrentwood37027
$670,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 1402250 Chaucer Park LnThompson's Station37179
$620,000Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 559002 Sunrise CirFranklin37067

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here