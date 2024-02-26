Williamson County Property Transfers February 5, 2024

See where houses and property sold for February 5-9, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $450,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3204 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $708,000 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133 2330 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $670,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 18 Pg 11 412 Cannonade Cir Franklin 37069 $2,730,000 Mccullough Pb 34 Pg 97 3111 Carl Rd Franklin 37064 $410,000 Sharpes Run Sec 3 Pb 31 Pg 114 7456 Penngrove Ln Fairview 37062 $525,000 Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 52 2104 Shuler Pl Thompson's Station 37179 $1,700,000 Heights Pb 72 Pg 19 1000 Heights Blvd Brentwood 37027 $3,045,000 Goodwin Faarms Pb 82 Pg 17 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $767,000 Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36 217 Schoolpath Ln Franklin 37064 $1,450,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 127 9661 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000 Indian Point Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 83 9213 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $449,000 Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108 1022 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill 37174 $618,000 Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 56 Pg 80 3060 Liberty Hills Dr Franklin 37067 $960,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 9540 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027 $615,000 Morningside Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 6 8068 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $3,950,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 66 Pg 89 7230 Shagbark Ln College Grove 37046 $449,900 Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108 1018 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill 37174 $380,000 Petra Commons Pb 67 Pg 67 165 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $779,000 Stream Valley Sec17 Pb 72 Pg 42 3012 Fernshaw Ln Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Carpenter Carrico Pb 70 Pg 95 6929 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $1,116,096 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31 804 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $620,000 Dallas Downs Sec 18 Pb 16 Pg 93 2520 Winder Dr Franklin 37064 $275,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3115 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $619,000 Twin Oaks Pb 12 Pg 93 1560 Birchwood Cir Franklin 37064 $685,717 Richland Close Pb 66 Pg 72 1062 Carlisle Ln Franklin 37064 $915,000 Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40 306 Wandering Cir Franklin 37067 $434,977 Mission Court Office Condo Pb 4166 Pg 101 106 Mission Ct #403 Franklin 37067 $595,000 Rebel Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 39 818 Chrisman Dr Franklin 37064 $741,700 Brixworth Ph4 Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 138 2982 Liverpool Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,677,135 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4733 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $385,000 Sharpes Run Sec 2 Pb 28 Pg 147 7401 Penngrove Ln Fairview 37062 $450,000 Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86 836 Cottage House Ln Nolensville 37135 $545,000 Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 19 1208 Olympia Pl Franklin 37067 $490,000 Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60 5072 Birchcroft Ln Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 73 1019 Buddleia Ln Franklin 37067 $900,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4833 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,475,000 Carpenter Carrico Pb 70 Pg 95 6927 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $449,495 Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68 1024 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $140,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3299 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,449,000 Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 73 2023 Daylily Dr Franklin 37067 $1,900,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47 8828 Drosera Cir College Grove 37046 $505,000 Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 147 1018 Brayden Dr Fairview 37062 $1,338,553 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2043 William St Franklin 37064 $1,067,957 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5857 Branta Dr $1,500,000 Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 46 9505 Wicklow Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 7100 Anna Pvt Dr $709,900 Burkitt Place Ph 2j Pb 56 Pg 14 8272 Middlewick Ln Nolensville 37135 $481,800 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6006 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $150,000 Martin Henry Pb 53 Pg 17 7710 Fernvale Rd Fairview 37062 $900,000 Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77 688 Vickery Park Dr Nolensville 37135 $673,000 Wades Grove Sec18a Pb 69 Pg 96 6001 Spade Dr Spring Hill 37174 $650,000 Avalon Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 7 250 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $1,530,000 Indian Point Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 104 1114 Chickasaw Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,224,200 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2042 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $405,000 Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 89 1253 Annapolis Cir Spring Hill 37174 $895,000 9770 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $8,200,001 Overlook Park Pb 14 Pg 49 9025 Church St E Brentwood 37027 $610,000 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph1 Pb 62 Pg 60 106 Shanache Dr Spring Hill 37174 $850,000 1305 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $550,000 Jorgensen Dana 3819 Bear Creek Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $599,999 Franklin Green Sec 12 Pb 32 Pg 112 3165 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $20,000 5693 Natchez Trace Rd Franklin 37064 $760,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4 Pb 59 Pg 98 9003 Redwater Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,400,000 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5037 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $240,900 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5036 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $240,900 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5030 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Cool Springs East Sec 26 Pb 30 Pg 144 401 Tramore Ct Franklin 37067 $579,900 Burtonwood Add Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 59 2964 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000 Borgata Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 33 807 Pine Terrace Dr Brentwood 37027 $670,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 140 2250 Chaucer Park Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $620,000 Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 55 9002 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067