Williamson County Property Transfers February 5

See where houses sold for February 8-12, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$810,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1
|4004 Cardigan Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,399,900.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9277 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$680,000.00
|Farmington South
|2105 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$190,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6328 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$165,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7140 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$182,500.00
|Grove Sec9
|8724 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$132,950.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7081 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$106,210.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|2018 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$377,500.00
|Copper Ridge Ph6
|3037 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$130,000.00
|Lyons Jeffrey David
|6613 Lions Club Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$375,000.00
|Twin Oaks
|1624 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$315,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1204 Mallard Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$210,000.00
|Meadows @ Fairview
|7125 Wheat Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$821,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 1
|106 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$281,500.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|122 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$527,500.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 1
|407 Fontaine Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$509,900.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3208 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$300,000.00
|Western Woods Sec2 Ph1
|7510 Nathaniel Woods Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$130,000.00
|Burkitt Village Ph3
|2247 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$530,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 21
|1279 Habersham Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$590,509.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2253 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$490,000.00
|Villages Of Morningside
|8017 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$560,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec7
|4003 Mossy Rock Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$369,900.00
|Riverview Park Sec 4
|504 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$954,900.00
|Carawood
|306 Carawood Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$512,381.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2262 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$215,500.00
|Country Haven Est
|Country Haven Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$309,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 5
|1606 Bryson Cv
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$227,000.00
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1
|7319 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$644,900.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9034 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$245,000.00
|Grove
|9004 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$473,750.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec E
|2056 Belmont Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,399,900.00
|505 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$230,000.00
|Dylan Woods
|147 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$346,000.00
|Clairmonte Sec 2
|1412 Clairmonte Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$258,000.00
|Residences @ South Wind
|2509 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$606,856.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2045 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,725,000.00
|Troubadour Sec 2
|7000 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$900,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 2
|9615 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$500,000.00
|1514 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$975,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 5
|9117 Brentmeade Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$354,600.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 5-b
|2601 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,402,500.00
|Grove Sec7
|8563 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$215,500.00
|Country Haven Est
|Country Haven Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$685,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 6-a
|2483 Titans Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,912,000.00
|Rev
|1715 Talbot Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$315,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 1
|112 Churchill Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$685,000.00
|7122 Aggie Hamilton Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$90,000.00
|Aggie Hamilton Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$267,300.00
|4388 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$65,000.00
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2
|7175 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$456,510.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1
|1654 Lantana Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$455,805.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1
|2933 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$889,660.00
|Burghley Place
|604 Burghley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$240,000.00
|Dylan Woods
|125 Dylan Woods Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Holly Tree Hills Sec 2
|2100 Holly View Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$330,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 9-a
|113 Turnbrook Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$220,500.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8496 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$256,500.00
|Grove
|9040 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$198,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8572 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$515,000.00
|471 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$224,750.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4505 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$656,537.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|1108 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,075,000.00
|Keedy Hugh
|6748 Lane Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$754,840.00
|Cardel Village
|430 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Mcclanahan Dathleen
|3880 Robinson Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,150,000.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6313 Turkey Foot Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$377,500.00
|Hillview Est Sec 2
|1108 Chelsey Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Troubadour Sec 2
|7305 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,200,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7561 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,200,000.00
|402 Bridge St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$189,900.00
|Barker Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$329,955.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3153 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$373,590.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph1
|7113 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$150,000.00
|Vaughn
|6815 Pulltight Hill Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$370,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 4
|1408 Bluegrass Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$960,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5
|9647 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$375,000.00
|Generals Retreat
|138 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,730,000.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b
|5254 Lysander Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$825,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7109 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,450,000.00
|Belle Rive
|6017 Martingale Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$465,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|Durham Trail Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$573,500.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|282 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Magnolia Vale Est
|9646 Masonwood Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$746,920.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7076 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,225,000.00
|Black Hawk Sec4
|5540 Hawks Landing Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$541,990.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1232 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$805,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$115,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4065 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$194,016.00
|Newport Valley Sec 1
|2003 Mckenna Cv
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$625,000.00
|Noland Carol Estate
|1982 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$220,000.00
|Soukup Charles
|7829 W Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$381,500.00
|S Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$279,530.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1239 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$440,490.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1217 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$307,000.00
|Country Haven Est
|2602 Country Haven Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$280,000.00
|Rolling Acres Sec 5
|7120 Sweetgum Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$310,001.00
|Sutherland Sec 3
|2838 Chase Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$510,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|323 Braveheart Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$209,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5112 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,242,000.00
|5660 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$549,540.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|3001 Verbena Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$628,900.00
|Echelon Sec1
|3007 Ardrossan Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$497,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5
|646 Tynebrae Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$820,000.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3
|708 Marlborough Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Fountainhead Sec 3
|905 Pheasant Run Ct S
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$645,127.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec1
|1571 Bunbury Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$896,245.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4513 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$859,300.00
|October Park
|1038 October Park Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,500,000.00
|Brownlee Currey
|1101 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$485,000.00
|2325 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$260,000.00
|193 Old Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$551,000.00
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 2
|736 Glen Oaks Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$277,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1012 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$199,000.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1
|501 Dakota Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$594,000.00
|Brentwood Est Unit 1
|224 Skyline Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
