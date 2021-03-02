Williamson County Property Transfers February 5

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for February 8-12, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$810,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec14004 Cardigan LnSpring HillTN37174
$2,399,900.00Witherspoon Sec59277 Fordham DrBrentwoodTN37027
$680,000.00Farmington South2105 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklinTN37069
$190,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec26328 Percheron LnArringtonTN37014
$165,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec37140 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
$182,500.00Grove Sec98724 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
$132,950.00Falls Grove Sec67081 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$106,210.00Stream Valley Sec172018 Fernshaw LnFranklinTN37064
$377,500.00Copper Ridge Ph63037 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$130,000.00Lyons Jeffrey David6613 Lions Club RdCollege GroveTN37046
$375,000.00Twin Oaks1624 Birchwood CirFranklinTN37064
$315,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11204 Mallard DrFranklinTN37064
$210,000.00Meadows @ Fairview 7125 Wheat RdFairviewTN37062
$821,000.00Stream Valley Sec 1106 Stream Valley BlvdFranklinTN37064
$281,500.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1122 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$527,500.00Founders Pointe Sec 1407 Fontaine DrFranklinTN37064
$509,900.00Tollgate Village Sec153208 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
$300,000.00Western Woods Sec2 Ph17510 Nathaniel Woods BlvdFairviewTN37062
$130,000.00Burkitt Village Ph32247 Kirkwall DrNolensvilleTN37135
$530,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 211279 Habersham WayFranklinTN37067
$590,509.00Tollgate Village Sec172253 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
$490,000.00Villages Of Morningside8017 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
$560,000.00Stream Valley Sec74003 Mossy Rock LnFranklinTN37064
$369,900.00Riverview Park Sec 4504 Countrywood DrFranklinTN37064
$954,900.00Carawood306 Carawood CtFranklinTN37064
$512,381.00Tollgate Village Sec172262 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
$215,500.00Country Haven EstCountry Haven DrThompsons StationTN37179
$309,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 51606 Bryson CvThompsons StationTN37179
$227,000.00Glenhaven 100 Sec 17319 Cumberland DrFairviewTN37062
$644,900.00Brixworth Ph7b9034 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$245,000.00Grove9004 Passiflora CtCollege GroveTN37046
$473,750.00Fieldstone Farms Sec E2056 Belmont CirFranklinTN37069
$1,399,900.00505 Franklin RdFranklinTN37069
$230,000.00Dylan Woods147 Dylan Woods DrNashvilleTN37221
$346,000.00Clairmonte Sec 21412 Clairmonte CirFranklinTN37064
$258,000.00Residences @ South Wind2509 Kennedy CtFranklinTN37064
$606,856.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2045 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,725,000.00Troubadour Sec 27000 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
$900,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 29615 Brunswick DrBrentwoodTN37027
$500,000.001514 Hwy 96 NFairviewTN37062
$975,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 59117 Brentmeade BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
$354,600.00Cameron Farms Sec 5-b2601 Milton LnThompsons StationTN37179
$1,402,500.00Grove Sec78563 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$215,500.00Country Haven EstCountry Haven DrThompsons StationTN37179
$685,000.00Brookfield Sec 6-a2483 Titans LnBrentwoodTN37027
$1,912,000.00Rev1715 Talbot TrlFranklinTN37064
$1,000,000.00Wilson PkFranklinTN37067
$315,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 1112 Churchill PlFranklinTN37067
$685,000.007122 Aggie Hamilton LnFairviewTN37062
$90,000.00Aggie Hamilton LnFairviewTN37062
$267,300.004388 N Chapel RdFranklinTN37067
$65,000.00Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec27175 Kyles Creek DrFairviewTN37062
$456,510.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec11654 Lantana DrThompsons StationTN37179
$455,805.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec12933 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
$889,660.00Burghley Place604 Burghley LnFranklinTN37064
$240,000.00Dylan Woods125 Dylan Woods DrBrentwoodTN37027
$850,000.00Holly Tree Hills Sec 22100 Holly View CtBrentwoodTN37027
$330,000.00Riverview Park Sec 9-a113 Turnbrook CtFranklinTN37064
$220,500.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48496 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$256,500.00Grove9040 Passiflora CtCollege GroveTN37046
$198,000.00Grove Sec78572 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$515,000.00471 Franklin RdFranklinTN37069
$224,750.00Kings Chapel Sec84505 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$656,537.00Brixworth Ph61108 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,075,000.00Keedy Hugh6748 Lane RdCollege GroveTN37046
$754,840.00Cardel Village430 Cardel LnFranklinTN37064
$450,000.00Mcclanahan Dathleen3880 Robinson RdThompsons StationTN37179
$1,150,000.00Lookaway Farms Sec16313 Turkey Foot CtFranklinTN37067
$377,500.00Hillview Est Sec 21108 Chelsey CtBrentwoodTN37027
$1,100,000.00Troubadour Sec 27305 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,200,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47561 Whiskey RdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,200,000.00402 Bridge StFranklinTN37064
$189,900.00Barker RdThompsons StationTN37179
$329,955.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3153 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
$373,590.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph17113 Pepper Tree CirFairviewTN37062
$150,000.00Vaughn6815 Pulltight Hill RdCollege GroveTN37046
$370,000.00Stonebrook Sec 41408 Bluegrass RdNolensvilleTN37135
$960,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 59647 Brunswick DrBrentwoodTN37027
$375,000.00Generals Retreat138 Generals Retreat PlFranklinTN37064
$1,730,000.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b5254 Lysander LnBrentwoodTN37027
$825,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47109 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,450,000.00Belle Rive6017 Martingale LnBrentwoodTN37027
$465,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13bDurham Trail DrThompsons StationTN37179
$573,500.00Sullivan Farms Sec C282 Stonehaven CirFranklinTN37064
$1,500,000.00Magnolia Vale Est9646 Masonwood WayBrentwoodTN37027
$746,920.00Falls Grove Sec67076 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,225,000.00Black Hawk Sec45540 Hawks Landing DrArringtonTN37014
$541,990.00Burberry Glen Ph3a1232 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$805,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec14Whitstable CtThompsons StationTN37179
$115,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164065 Lioncrest LnThompsons StationTN37179
$194,016.00Newport Valley Sec 12003 Mckenna CvThompsons StationTN37179
$625,000.00Noland Carol Estate1982 Wilson PkFranklinTN37067
$220,000.00Soukup Charles7829 W Lick Creek RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$381,500.00S Harpeth RdFranklinTN37064
$279,530.00Scales Farmstead Ph21239 Spruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
$440,490.00Burberry Glen Ph3a1217 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$307,000.00Country Haven Est2602 Country Haven DrThompsons StationTN37179
$280,000.00Rolling Acres Sec 57120 Sweetgum RdFairviewTN37062
$310,001.00Sutherland Sec 32838 Chase PlThompsons StationTN37179
$510,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B323 Braveheart DrFranklinTN37064
$209,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25112 Bond Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
$1,242,000.005660 Pinewood RdFranklinTN37064
$549,540.00Stream Valley Sec173001 Verbena DrFranklinTN37064
$628,900.00Echelon Sec13007 Ardrossan DrFranklinTN37064
$497,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 5646 Tynebrae DrFranklinTN37064
$820,000.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3708 Marlborough PlFranklinTN37064
$900,000.00Fountainhead Sec 3905 Pheasant Run Ct SBrentwoodTN37027
$645,127.00Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec11571 Bunbury DrSpring HillTN37174
$896,245.00Kings Chapel Sec84513 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$859,300.00October Park1038 October Park WayFranklinTN37067
$2,500,000.00Brownlee Currey1101 Sneed Rd WFranklinTN37064
$485,000.002325 Lewisburg PkFranklinTN37064
$260,000.00193 Old Carters Creek PkFranklinTN37064
$551,000.00Cheswicke Farm Sec 2736 Glen Oaks DrFranklinTN37067
$277,000.00Baker Springs Sec 21012 Lowrey PlSpring HillTN37174
$199,000.00Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1501 Dakota DrSpring HillTN37174
$594,000.00Brentwood Est Unit 1224 Skyline DrBrentwoodTN37027

 

