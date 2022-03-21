Williamson County Property Transfers February 28

See where houses sold for February 28 through March 4, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$448,000.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a
|2908 Sams Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$464,400.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2071 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$315,000.00
|Willow Crest
|7820 Willow Crest Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$780,000.00
|Burkitt Village Add Ph2
|937 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,100,000.00
|Country Club Est
|7009 Country Club Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,610,000.00
|Glenellen Est Sec 1
|1608 Glenellen Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$140,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|3013 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$505,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3110 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$746,570.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3008 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$630,000.00
|Heritage Place
|705 A Castle Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,825,000.00
|Wynthrope
|128 Wynthrope Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$530,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 2
|1618 Clearview Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$740,000.00
|Rolling Rivers
|106 Daniels Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000.00
|Rolling Meadows
|301 Davidson Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$979,900.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1016 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000.00
|James
|206 Avondale Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,300,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 16
|1577 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$276,000.00
|West Meade Sec 1
|1303 Chickering Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$785,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|262 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec4
|1813 Lanceford Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$335,000.00
|Fernvale Springs
|7103 Fernvale Springs Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$395,000.00
|Sutherland Sec 1
|2807 Crystal Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$386,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|1523 Danville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,750,000.00
|Murray Est
|414 Dahlia Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$960,000.00
|Grassland Est Sec 1
|103 Harpeth Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,630,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17
|301 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|7441 Pinewood Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$700,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 13-b
|891 Dortch Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$696,760.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1073 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$380,000.00
|5141 Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$399,999.00
|Cherokee Hills Ph 1
|7524 Cherokee Hills Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$833,334.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 1
|1109 Holly Hill Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,100.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|912 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$400,000.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 3
|2912 Haddox Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$774,158.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7280 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$636,000.00
|Monticello Sec 3
|107 Arlington Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,299,000.00
|6884 Choctaw Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$440,000.00
|7118 Cooper Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$463,000.00
|Woodside Ph 2a
|4986 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,950,000.00
|Valle Verde
|1625 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$490,500.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|1005 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,015,000.00
|Old Hillsboro Bldng Co Llc
|5828 Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,250,000.00
|Garrison Spring Est
|6011 Garrison Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|Whetstone Ph2
|702 Rosslare Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$546,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|240 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2
|3021 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000.00
|5905 Beard Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$555,000.00
|Towne Village @ Tollgate Sec 6
|1949 Newark Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$593,365.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|220 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,413,072.00
|Allens Green
|1748 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$489,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|1713 Shadow Green Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Rogersshire Sec 5
|108 Berwick Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$928,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 5
|1417 Brenthaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$580,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2
|1622 Crystal Lake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3
|7148 Willow Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$691,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 5
|715 Meeting St
|Franklin
|37064
|$591,325.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|226 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$527,990.00
|Dartford Ph2
|3015 Posada Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$290,000.00
|Lynnhurst
|417 Forrest St
|Franklin
|37064
|$740,000.00
|Eldorado Acres Sec 2
|8122 Suzanne Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$856,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec1
|1558 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,800,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 2
|6213 Bridlewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,150,000.00
|Elmbrooke Sec 1
|9425 Big Horn Rdg
|Brentwood
|37027
|$560,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1817 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,300,000.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3054 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec2
|816 Queen Annes Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$681,181.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4028 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$622,551.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4021 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$328,659.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|203 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$369,044.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|201 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,222,000.00
|Hickory Hills Sec 2
|930 Hickory Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,645,000.00
|Chardonnay Ph2 Sec5
|5005 Blackjack Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$400,000.00
|Scarborough Place
|7503 Scarborough Place
|Fairview
|37062
|$615,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1
|4868 Powder Spring Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$600,000.00
|Morningside Sec 7
|7080 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$924,900.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1004 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,190,000.00
|Mangrum Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$470,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 6
|1961 Newark Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$555,000.00
|Burtonwood Ph 2
|2942 Burtonwood Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$585,000.00
|6753 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$550,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 15
|2104 Ieper Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$495,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 6-a
|2805 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$675,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec5
|7249 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,261,000.00
|Brentwood Est Unit 1
|9101 Meadowlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,950,000.00
|4524 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$590,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|174 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$475,000.00
|7930 Nolensville Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,075,000.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|608 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$670,487.00
|Waters Edge Sec4
|4066 Flowing Creek Dr
|Fairview
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn
|1117 Park St
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Battlefield
|102 Battlefield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,720,000.00
|1051 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$896,000.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b
|1536 Little Leaf Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$550,000.00
|Harpeth Meadows
|131 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,460,500.00
|Peytonsville-arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$625,000.00
|7262 Deer Ridge Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,550,000.00
|Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 2
|1086 Wilshire Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$942,500.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec5
|636 Lockwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$818,500.00
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec1
|1061 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,100,000.00
|Between The Harpeths Sec 1
|144 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$900,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 14
|706 Abbott Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$528,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$864,307.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b
|1429 Trumpet Lily Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$510,000.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|636 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$545,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 1
|609 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,000.00
|7106 Cobb Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,603,100.00
|Albany Pointe Sec 2
|2164 Albany Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$360,000.00
|Carriage Park Condos
|1201 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Eastview
|515 Eastview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$735,000.00
|Burberry Glen Ph1
|510 Mildenhall Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$465,000.00
|School Manor
|417 Perkins Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$355,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|403 Flowerwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|River Rest Est Sec 2
|1813 Blue Springs Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$380,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 3
|1856 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,350,000.00
|River Landing Sec 1
|200 Winburn Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$517,000.00
|3113 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Burberry Glen Ph1
|121 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$400,000.00
|Lynnhurst
|417 Forrest St
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,350,000.00
|2051 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,038,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 1
|210 River Oaks Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,252,500.00
|Heathrow Hills
|5207 Harpeth Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000.00
|Petra Commons
|132 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,150,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 8
|227 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Burkitt Place Ph 2j
|8281 Middlewick Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$336,626.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|207 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$417,645.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|209 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,752,500.00
|Morgan Farms Sec4
|1849 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9327 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$175,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|3001 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,729,000.00
|Heathrow Hills
|5214 Harpeth Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000.00
|Clairmonte Sec 2
|1407 Clairmonte Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,680,274.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1861 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$510,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b
|1024 Danby Trace Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$535,000.00
|Residences Of Grant Park
|725 Grant Park Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$894,760.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3012 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,745,000.00
|Ivan Creek
|4621 Nadine Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$855,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|204 Sagefield St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,205,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 1
|512 Emerson Hill Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$675,000.00
|Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$845,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29
|736 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,030,000.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|604 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$315,000.00
|Fernvale Heights Ph 2
|7109 Ares Ct
|Fairview
|37062