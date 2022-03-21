Williamson County Property Transfers February 28

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for February 28 through March 4, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$448,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a2908 Sams CtSpring Hill37174
$464,400.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2071 Tollgate BlvdThompsons Station37179
$315,000.00Willow Crest7820 Willow Crest DrFairview37062
$780,000.00Burkitt Village Add Ph2937 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$1,100,000.00Country Club Est7009 Country Club DrFranklin37069
$1,610,000.00Glenellen Est Sec 11608 Glenellen WayBrentwood37027
$140,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec13013 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$505,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 13110 Langley DrFranklin37064
$746,570.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3008 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$630,000.00Heritage Place705 A Castle DrFranklin37067
$1,825,000.00Wynthrope128 Wynthrope WayFranklin37067
$530,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 21618 Clearview DrBrentwood37027
$740,000.00Rolling Rivers106 Daniels DrFranklin37064
$610,000.00Rolling Meadows301 Davidson DrFranklin37064
$979,900.00Riverbluff Sec31016 Wetzel DrFranklin37064
$430,000.00James206 Avondale DrFranklin37067
$2,300,000.00Westhaven Sec 161577 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$276,000.00West Meade Sec 11303 Chickering DrFranklin37064
$785,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A262 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$925,000.00Amelia Park Sec41813 Lanceford CtFranklin37067
$335,000.00Fernvale Springs7103 Fernvale Springs CtFairview37062
$395,000.00Sutherland Sec 12807 Crystal CtThompsons Station37179
$386,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 11523 Danville CirThompsons Station37179
$1,750,000.00Murray Est414 Dahlia DrBrentwood37027
$960,000.00Grassland Est Sec 1103 Harpeth Hills DrFranklin37069
$1,630,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17301 Circuit RdFranklin37064
$800,000.007441 Pinewood RdPrimm Springs38476
$700,000.00Stonebrook Sec 13-b891 Dortch LnNolensville37135
$696,760.00Lochridge Sec21073 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$380,000.005141 Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$399,999.00Cherokee Hills Ph 17524 Cherokee Hills RdFairview37062
$833,334.00Redwing Farms Sec 11109 Holly Hill DrFranklin37064
$750,100.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2912 Tynan WayNolensville37135
$400,000.00Cochran Trace Sec 32912 Haddox PlSpring Hill37174
$774,158.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47280 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$636,000.00Monticello Sec 3107 Arlington PlFranklin37064
$1,299,000.006884 Choctaw RdCollege Grove37046
$440,000.007118 Cooper LnFairview37062
$463,000.00Woodside Ph 2a4986 Paddy TrSpring Hill37174
$1,950,000.00Valle Verde1625 Valle Verde DrBrentwood37027
$490,500.00Falcon Creek Sec 21005 Meandering WayFranklin37064
$2,015,000.00Old Hillsboro Bldng Co Llc5828 Bending Chestnut RdFranklin37064
$5,250,000.00Garrison Spring Est6011 Garrison Springs RdFranklin37064
$1,150,000.00Whetstone Ph2702 Rosslare CirBrentwood37027
$546,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A240 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$525,000.00Dakota Pointe Ph 23021 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$450,000.005905 Beard RdFranklin37064
$555,000.00Towne Village @ Tollgate Sec 6 1949 Newark Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$593,365.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2220 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,413,072.00Allens Green1748 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$489,990.00Shadow Green Sec11713 Shadow Green DrFranklin37064
$750,000.00Rogersshire Sec 5108 Berwick PlFranklin37064
$928,000.00Brenthaven Sec 51417 Brenthaven DrBrentwood37027
$580,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 21622 Crystal Lake DrBrentwood37027
$475,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 37148 Willow CtBrentwood37027
$691,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 5715 Meeting StFranklin37064
$591,325.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2226 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$527,990.00Dartford Ph23015 Posada CtSpring Hill37174
$290,000.00Lynnhurst417 Forrest StFranklin37064
$740,000.00Eldorado Acres Sec 28122 Suzanne DrBrentwood37027
$856,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec11558 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179
$3,800,000.00River Oaks Sec 26213 Bridlewood LnBrentwood37027
$2,150,000.00Elmbrooke Sec 19425 Big Horn RdgBrentwood37027
$560,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31817 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$2,300,000.00Westhaven Sec573054 Conar StFranklin37064
$850,000.00Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec2816 Queen Annes CtNolensville37135
$681,181.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144028 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$622,551.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144021 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$328,659.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2203 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$369,044.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2201 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,222,000.00Hickory Hills Sec 2930 Hickory Hills DrFranklin37067
$1,645,000.00Chardonnay Ph2 Sec55005 Blackjack DrFranklin37067
$400,000.00Scarborough Place7503 Scarborough PlaceFairview37062
$615,000.00Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 14868 Powder Spring RdNolensville37135
$600,000.00Morningside Sec 77080 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$924,900.00Riverbluff Sec31004 Wetzel DrFranklin37064
$2,190,000.00Mangrum LnFairview37062
$470,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 61961 Newark Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$555,000.00Burtonwood Ph 22942 Burtonwood DrSpring Hill37174
$585,000.006753 Bethesda-arno RdThompsons Station37179
$550,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 152104 Ieper DrSpring Hill37174
$495,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 6-a2805 Iroquois DrThompsons Station37179
$675,000.00Falls Grove Sec57249 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,261,000.00Brentwood Est Unit 19101 Meadowlawn DrBrentwood37027
$1,950,000.004524 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$590,000.00Cottonwood Est174 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$475,000.007930 Nolensville RdArrington37014
$1,075,000.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2608 Silva LnNolensville37135
$670,487.00Waters Edge Sec44066 Flowing Creek DrFairview37064
$950,000.00Tohrner & Cannon Addn1117 Park StFranklin37064
$800,000.00Battlefield102 Battlefield DrFranklin37064
$2,720,000.001051 W Main StFranklin37064
$896,000.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b1536 Little Leaf WayNolensville37135
$550,000.00Harpeth Meadows131 Lancaster DrFranklin37064
$1,460,500.00Peytonsville-arno RdCollege Grove37046
$625,000.007262 Deer Ridge RdFairview37062
$1,550,000.00Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 21086 Wilshire WayBrentwood37027
$942,500.00Lockwood Glen Sec5636 Lockwood LnFranklin37064
$818,500.00Brixworth Ph3 Sec11061 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$3,100,000.00Between The Harpeths Sec 1144 Steeplechase LnNashville37221
$900,000.00Westhaven Sec 14706 Abbott PlFranklin37064
$528,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec5Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$864,307.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b1429 Trumpet Lily PlaceNolensville37135
$510,000.00Shadow Green Sec1636 Vintage Green LnFranklin37064
$545,000.00Maplewood Sec 1609 Shadycrest LnFranklin37064
$420,000.007106 Cobb CirFairview37062
$1,603,100.00Albany Pointe Sec 22164 Albany DrFranklin37067
$360,000.00Carriage Park Condos1201 Carriage Park DrFranklin37064
$350,000.00Eastview515 Eastview DrFranklin37064
$735,000.00Burberry Glen Ph1510 Mildenhall LnNolensville37135
$465,000.00School Manor417 Perkins DrFranklin37064
$355,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 1403 Flowerwood CtBrentwood37027
$750,000.00River Rest Est Sec 21813 Blue Springs CtFranklin37069
$380,000.00Ridgeport Sec 31856 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$1,350,000.00River Landing Sec 1200 Winburn LnFranklin37069
$517,000.003113 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$725,000.00Burberry Glen Ph1121 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensville37135
$400,000.00Lynnhurst417 Forrest StFranklin37064
$6,350,000.002051 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$1,038,000.00River Oaks Sec 1210 River Oaks RdBrentwood37027
$2,252,500.00Heathrow Hills5207 Harpeth Ridge DrBrentwood37027
$475,000.00Petra Commons132 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$1,150,000.00Polk Place Sec 8227 Polk Place DrFranklin37064
$775,000.00Burkitt Place Ph 2j8281 Middlewick LnNolensville37135
$336,626.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2207 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$417,645.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2209 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,752,500.00Morgan Farms Sec41849 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Witherspoon Sec89327 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$175,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec13001 Long Branch CirFranklin37069
$1,729,000.00Heathrow Hills5214 Harpeth Ridge DrBrentwood37027
$475,000.00Clairmonte Sec 21407 Clairmonte CirFranklin37064
$1,680,274.00Traditions Sec41861 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$510,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b1024 Danby Trace DrThompsons Station37179
$535,000.00Residences Of Grant Park725 Grant Park CtFranklin37067
$894,760.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3012 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$1,745,000.00Ivan Creek4621 Nadine LnFranklin37064
$855,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25204 Sagefield StFranklin37064
$1,205,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec 1512 Emerson Hill RdNolensville37135
$675,000.00Garrison RdFranklin37064
$845,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29736 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$1,030,000.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2604 Silva LnNolensville37135
$315,000.00Fernvale Heights Ph 27109 Ares CtFairview37062

