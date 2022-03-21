Williamson County Property Transfers February 28

See where houses sold for February 28 through March 4, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $448,000.00 Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a 2908 Sams Ct Spring Hill 37174 $464,400.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2071 Tollgate Blvd Thompsons Station 37179 $315,000.00 Willow Crest 7820 Willow Crest Dr Fairview 37062 $780,000.00 Burkitt Village Add Ph2 937 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,100,000.00 Country Club Est 7009 Country Club Dr Franklin 37069 $1,610,000.00 Glenellen Est Sec 1 1608 Glenellen Way Brentwood 37027 $140,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 3013 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $505,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 3110 Langley Dr Franklin 37064 $746,570.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3008 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $630,000.00 Heritage Place 705 A Castle Dr Franklin 37067 $1,825,000.00 Wynthrope 128 Wynthrope Way Franklin 37067 $530,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 2 1618 Clearview Dr Brentwood 37027 $740,000.00 Rolling Rivers 106 Daniels Dr Franklin 37064 $610,000.00 Rolling Meadows 301 Davidson Dr Franklin 37064 $979,900.00 Riverbluff Sec3 1016 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064 $430,000.00 James 206 Avondale Dr Franklin 37067 $2,300,000.00 Westhaven Sec 16 1577 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $276,000.00 West Meade Sec 1 1303 Chickering Dr Franklin 37064 $785,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 262 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $925,000.00 Amelia Park Sec4 1813 Lanceford Ct Franklin 37067 $335,000.00 Fernvale Springs 7103 Fernvale Springs Ct Fairview 37062 $395,000.00 Sutherland Sec 1 2807 Crystal Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $386,000.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 1523 Danville Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,750,000.00 Murray Est 414 Dahlia Dr Brentwood 37027 $960,000.00 Grassland Est Sec 1 103 Harpeth Hills Dr Franklin 37069 $1,630,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 301 Circuit Rd Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 7441 Pinewood Rd Primm Springs 38476 $700,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 13-b 891 Dortch Ln Nolensville 37135 $696,760.00 Lochridge Sec2 1073 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $380,000.00 5141 Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $399,999.00 Cherokee Hills Ph 1 7524 Cherokee Hills Rd Fairview 37062 $833,334.00 Redwing Farms Sec 1 1109 Holly Hill Dr Franklin 37064 $750,100.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 912 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $400,000.00 Cochran Trace Sec 3 2912 Haddox Pl Spring Hill 37174 $774,158.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7280 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $636,000.00 Monticello Sec 3 107 Arlington Pl Franklin 37064 $1,299,000.00 6884 Choctaw Rd College Grove 37046 $440,000.00 7118 Cooper Ln Fairview 37062 $463,000.00 Woodside Ph 2a 4986 Paddy Tr Spring Hill 37174 $1,950,000.00 Valle Verde 1625 Valle Verde Dr Brentwood 37027 $490,500.00 Falcon Creek Sec 2 1005 Meandering Way Franklin 37064 $2,015,000.00 Old Hillsboro Bldng Co Llc 5828 Bending Chestnut Rd Franklin 37064 $5,250,000.00 Garrison Spring Est 6011 Garrison Springs Rd Franklin 37064 $1,150,000.00 Whetstone Ph2 702 Rosslare Cir Brentwood 37027 $546,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 240 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $525,000.00 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 3021 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $450,000.00 5905 Beard Rd Franklin 37064 $555,000.00 Towne Village @ Tollgate Sec 6 1949 Newark Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $593,365.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 220 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,413,072.00 Allens Green 1748 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $489,990.00 Shadow Green Sec1 1713 Shadow Green Dr Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Rogersshire Sec 5 108 Berwick Pl Franklin 37064 $928,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 5 1417 Brenthaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $580,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 2 1622 Crystal Lake Dr Brentwood 37027 $475,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 7148 Willow Ct Brentwood 37027 $691,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 5 715 Meeting St Franklin 37064 $591,325.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 226 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $527,990.00 Dartford Ph2 3015 Posada Ct Spring Hill 37174 $290,000.00 Lynnhurst 417 Forrest St Franklin 37064 $740,000.00 Eldorado Acres Sec 2 8122 Suzanne Dr Brentwood 37027 $856,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec1 1558 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $3,800,000.00 River Oaks Sec 2 6213 Bridlewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,150,000.00 Elmbrooke Sec 1 9425 Big Horn Rdg Brentwood 37027 $560,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1817 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $2,300,000.00 Westhaven Sec57 3054 Conar St Franklin 37064 $850,000.00 Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec2 816 Queen Annes Ct Nolensville 37135 $681,181.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4028 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $622,551.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4021 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $328,659.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 203 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $369,044.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 201 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,222,000.00 Hickory Hills Sec 2 930 Hickory Hills Dr Franklin 37067 $1,645,000.00 Chardonnay Ph2 Sec5 5005 Blackjack Dr Franklin 37067 $400,000.00 Scarborough Place 7503 Scarborough Place Fairview 37062 $615,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1 4868 Powder Spring Rd Nolensville 37135 $600,000.00 Morningside Sec 7 7080 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $924,900.00 Riverbluff Sec3 1004 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064 $2,190,000.00 Mangrum Ln Fairview 37062 $470,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 6 1961 Newark Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $555,000.00 Burtonwood Ph 2 2942 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill 37174 $585,000.00 6753 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $550,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 15 2104 Ieper Dr Spring Hill 37174 $495,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 6-a 2805 Iroquois Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $675,000.00 Falls Grove Sec5 7249 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,261,000.00 Brentwood Est Unit 1 9101 Meadowlawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,950,000.00 4524 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $590,000.00 Cottonwood Est 174 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $475,000.00 7930 Nolensville Rd Arrington 37014 $1,075,000.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 608 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $670,487.00 Waters Edge Sec4 4066 Flowing Creek Dr Fairview 37064 $950,000.00 Tohrner & Cannon Addn 1117 Park St Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 Battlefield 102 Battlefield Dr Franklin 37064 $2,720,000.00 1051 W Main St Franklin 37064 $896,000.00 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b 1536 Little Leaf Way Nolensville 37135 $550,000.00 Harpeth Meadows 131 Lancaster Dr Franklin 37064 $1,460,500.00 Peytonsville-arno Rd College Grove 37046 $625,000.00 7262 Deer Ridge Rd Fairview 37062 $1,550,000.00 Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 2 1086 Wilshire Way Brentwood 37027 $942,500.00 Lockwood Glen Sec5 636 Lockwood Ln Franklin 37064 $818,500.00 Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 1061 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $3,100,000.00 Between The Harpeths Sec 1 144 Steeplechase Ln Nashville 37221 $900,000.00 Westhaven Sec 14 706 Abbott Pl Franklin 37064 $528,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $864,307.00 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b 1429 Trumpet Lily Place Nolensville 37135 $510,000.00 Shadow Green Sec1 636 Vintage Green Ln Franklin 37064 $545,000.00 Maplewood Sec 1 609 Shadycrest Ln Franklin 37064 $420,000.00 7106 Cobb Cir Fairview 37062 $1,603,100.00 Albany Pointe Sec 2 2164 Albany Dr Franklin 37067 $360,000.00 Carriage Park Condos 1201 Carriage Park Dr Franklin 37064 $350,000.00 Eastview 515 Eastview Dr Franklin 37064 $735,000.00 Burberry Glen Ph1 510 Mildenhall Ln Nolensville 37135 $465,000.00 School Manor 417 Perkins Dr Franklin 37064 $355,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 403 Flowerwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 River Rest Est Sec 2 1813 Blue Springs Ct Franklin 37069 $380,000.00 Ridgeport Sec 3 1856 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,350,000.00 River Landing Sec 1 200 Winburn Ln Franklin 37069 $517,000.00 3113 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $725,000.00 Burberry Glen Ph1 121 Burberry Glen Blvd Nolensville 37135 $400,000.00 Lynnhurst 417 Forrest St Franklin 37064 $6,350,000.00 2051 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $1,038,000.00 River Oaks Sec 1 210 River Oaks Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,252,500.00 Heathrow Hills 5207 Harpeth Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027 $475,000.00 Petra Commons 132 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,150,000.00 Polk Place Sec 8 227 Polk Place Dr Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 Burkitt Place Ph 2j 8281 Middlewick Ln Nolensville 37135 $336,626.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 207 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $417,645.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 209 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,752,500.00 Morgan Farms Sec4 1849 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9327 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $175,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 3001 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37069 $1,729,000.00 Heathrow Hills 5214 Harpeth Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027 $475,000.00 Clairmonte Sec 2 1407 Clairmonte Cir Franklin 37064 $1,680,274.00 Traditions Sec4 1861 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $510,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b 1024 Danby Trace Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $535,000.00 Residences Of Grant Park 725 Grant Park Ct Franklin 37067 $894,760.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3012 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,745,000.00 Ivan Creek 4621 Nadine Ln Franklin 37064 $855,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 204 Sagefield St Franklin 37064 $1,205,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec 1 512 Emerson Hill Rd Nolensville 37135 $675,000.00 Garrison Rd Franklin 37064 $845,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 736 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,030,000.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 604 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $315,000.00 Fernvale Heights Ph 2 7109 Ares Ct Fairview 37062