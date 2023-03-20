Williamson County Property Transfers February 27

See where houses and property sold for February 27 through March 3, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $115,000.00 7317 Liberty Rd Fairview 37062 $755,000.00 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1 625 Mer Rouge Dr Nolensville 37135 $605,501.00 Waters Edge Sec6 111 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $283,199.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 7001 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $790,000.00 Polk Place Sec 9 109 Gallagher Dr Franklin 37064 $1,863,750.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 214 Old Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $2,761,441.00 Grove Sec11 8135 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $703,500.00 Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1 1935 Pomegranate Place Nolensville 37135 $339,320.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 8012 Cane Creek Rd Nashville 37221 $1,975,000.00 Morgan Farms Sec 1 1810 Morgan Farms Way Brentwood 37027 $895,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-2 300 Stanley Park Ln Franklin 37069 $339,500.00 Merrick Farms 7878 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $36,500.00 Woodridge 7605 Aubrey Ridge Ct Fairview 37062 $455,000.00 Spring Hill Meadow 2011 Spring Hill Meadow Cir Spring Hill 37174 $967,200.00 Willowmet Sec 4 1061 Walnut Bend Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,735,820.00 Daventry Sec3 3150 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $395,000.00 Loopers Landing Sec 2 2147 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,073,000.00 Mill @ Bond Spring Hills Sec2 5117 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $273,150.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 7005 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $1,500,000.00 St Marlo Sec1 5603 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $735,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 2 6793 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove 37046 $915,000.00 Summerlyn Sec6 3268 Bradfield Dr Nashville 37221 $1,800,000.00 3054 Old Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $430,000.00 Smithson Prop 8201 Tiller Ct College Grove 37046 $4,234,827.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9306 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $499,900.00 Ridgeport Sec 1 1800 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $754,900.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 7 2111 Parliament Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,000.00 Quest Ridge 5735 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $1,760,000.00 4275 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $749,990.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2113 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $605,000.00 Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 3011 Feradach Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,680,000.00 Franklin Industrial Park 1915 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $798,261.00 Lochridge Sec3 4016 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $600,000.00 S & W Fairview Partners Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,023,000.00 Cool Spring Hills East Sec 6 604 German Ln Franklin 37067 $600,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 10 5016 Evanston Way Thompsons Station 37179 $399,900.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a 2959 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $595,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 310 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $745,000.00 James Sub 200 James Ave Franklin 37064 $409,999.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 700 Vintage Green Ln 205 Franklin 37064 $275,000.00 Colony House Condo 1100 W Main St #d-3 Franklin 37064 $1,150,000.00 4026 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,407,470.00 Littlebury Sec2 3313 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $645,290.00 Lochridge Sec3 4021 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $540,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 3 3025 Harrah Dr Spring Hill 37174 $616,005.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2095 Branford Place 204 Thompsons Station 37179 $784,990.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2099 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $215,000.00 St Marlo Sec2 5805 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $645,000.00 St Marlo Sec2 6150 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $215,000.00 St Marlo Sec1 6024 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $614,990.00 Lochridge Sec3 4005 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,075,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec4 909 Dauphine St Nashville 37221 $415,998.00 Shirebrook Ph2 501 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $475,000.00 Callie Sec 1 1601 Callie Way Dr Franklin 37064 $849,000.00 Tywater Crossing Sec1 511 Tywater Crossing Blvd Franklin 37064 $625,000.00 Hills 1936 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,171,000.00 Cromwell Sec 1 1871 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $449,000.00 Petra Commons 264 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,780,000.00 Mill @ Bond Spring Hills Sec2 5124 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $845,000.00 Caldwell Est Sec 2 333 Spring Hillhouse Cir Franklin 37067 $1,060,000.00 Willowmet Sec 5-a 1183 Retreat Pass Brentwood 37027 $717,000.00 2715 Standing Oak Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,103,000.00 Westhaven Sec53 1067 Calico St Franklin 37064 $1,450,000.00 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 1094 Laurel Knoll Ct Brentwood 37027 $608,000.00 Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1b 8049 Warren Dr Nolensville 37135 $990,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 1200 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $240,000.00 7013 Nolensville Rd Brentwood 37027 $785,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 5 421 Chelsey Cv Franklin 37064 $715,000.00 Summerlyn Sec4 4650 Robin Ln Nolensville 37135 $170,000.00 8649 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060 $1,837,300.00 Morgan Farms Sec4 1844 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000.00 Whetstone Ph2 708 Pennines Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,175,000.00 Littlebury Sec2 3317 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,875,000.00 Brentmeade Est 10 729 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 8 86 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $470,000.00 Grassland Est Sec 1 307 Bobby Dr Franklin 37069 $430,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 4016 Gersham Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,251,180.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 155 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064 $1,468,789.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4700 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $679,900.00 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a 3129 Locust Hollow Nolensville 37135 $1,700,000.00 5125 Fire Tower Rd Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d 3113 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $575,213.00 Waters Edge Sec6 113 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $465,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b 1604 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station 37179 $500,000.00 Sutherland Sec 3 2844 Jesse Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,165,000.00 Westhaven Sec 10 456 Pearre Spring Hills Way Franklin 37064 $949,900.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3024 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $979,000.00 Cool Spring Hills East Sec 6 600 German Ln Franklin 37067 $313,080.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 8008 Cane Creek Rd Nashville 37221 $625,000.00 Amelia Park Sec3 1463 Casner Ln Franklin 37067 $1,890,000.00 Westhaven Sec 58 2036 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $765,000.00 Polk Place Sec 10 103 Tiffany Ct Franklin 37064 $630,000.00 Mcdonald Gary 831 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $1,065,000.00 Taramore Ph11 9566 Dresden Sq Brentwood 37027 $725,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec D 222 Lighthouse Ter Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 Bonbrook On Concord 1187 Retreat Ln Brentwood 37027 $680,500.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $7,000,000.00 1310 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 1005 Alpaca Dr Spring Hill 37174 $560,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 6 1246 Countryside Rd Nolensville 37135 $2,200,000.00 9501 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $592,748.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 7004 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $313,109.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 8024 Cane Creek Rd Brentwood 37027 $247,938.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 8031 Cane Creek Rd Nashville 37221 $313,117.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 8028 Cane Creek Rd Nashville 37221 $249,760.00 Stephens Valley Sec8 8027 Cane Creek Rd Nashville 37221 $1,475,000.00 Hurstbourne Park Sec3 214 Mealer St Franklin 37067 $730,000.00 Indian Meadows Sec 5 1609 Indian Creek Cir Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Murray Est 6422 Johnson Chapel Rd W Brentwood 37027 $1,720,000.00 St Marlo Sec3 Avonlea Dr Franklin 37064 $1,720,000.00 St Marlo Sec3 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 Pines The Sec 2 2705 Tollie Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,177,687.00 St Marlo Sec1 6035 Emma Victoria Dr College Grove 37046 $820,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 1 226 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $685,000.00 4403 Bagsby Ln Franklin 37064 $560,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3315 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $820,000.00 Landings @ Preston Park 147 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $325,000.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #f-1 Franklin 37064 $665,327.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7141 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $781,900.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 7305 Buckhorn Ct Fairview 37062 $670,000.00 Stream Valley Sec16 2012 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,775,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 406 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $765,000.00 Stream Valley Sec 5 103 Crystal Falls Cir Franklin 37064 $1,110,000.00 Daventry Sec1 3237 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $1,879,403.00 Natures Landing 3025 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $1,147,777.00 St Marlo Sec2 6133 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $835,000.00 Breckenridge So Sec 2 100 Harvest Ct Franklin 37067 $2,049,000.00 Whitehall Farms Sec 3 1065 Whitehall Dr Franklin 37069 $1,001,764.00 Westhaven Sec59 825 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $455,000.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1302 Mallard Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Iroquois Est 309 Mosley Dr Brentwood 37027 $640,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 1 120 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $575,000.00 Bella Collina 9624 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,265,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 149 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064 $600,000.00 Russell Ridge 6008 Russell Ridge Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $3,206,025.00 Brenthaven Sec 5 8114 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2131 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $469,000.00 Andover Sec 1 751 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $499,000.00 Horn Tavern Est 7318 Horn Tavern Ct Fairview 37062 $675,436.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a 367 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $156,000.00 Stream Valley Sec14 4001 Ledgebrook Dr Franklin 37064 $432,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 4 2281 Hayward Ln Spring Hill 37174 $634,446.00 Waters Edge Sec6 2123 Gunwale St Franklin 37064 $693,703.00 Waters Edge Sec6 2125 Gunwale St Franklin 37064 $465,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 506 Kendall Ct Franklin 37069 $593,822.00 Waters Edge Sec6 115 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $583,179.00 Waters Edge Sec6 117 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $709,000.00 Brixworth Ph5 1711 Lantana Dr Spring Hill 37174 $678,440.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3201 Knotts Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,132,078.00 St Marlo Sec1 6017 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,608,000.00 Annecy Ph1 1025 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135