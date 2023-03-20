Williamson County Property Transfers February 27

See where houses and property sold for February 27 through March 3, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$115,000.007317 Liberty RdFairview37062
$755,000.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1625 Mer Rouge DrNolensville37135
$605,501.00Waters Edge Sec6111 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$283,199.00Stephens Valley Sec87001 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$790,000.00Polk Place Sec 9109 Gallagher DrFranklin37064
$1,863,750.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec7214 Old Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$2,761,441.00Grove Sec118135 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$703,500.00Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec11935 Pomegranate PlaceNolensville37135
$339,320.00Stephens Valley Sec88012 Cane Creek RdNashville37221
$1,975,000.00Morgan Farms Sec 11810 Morgan Farms WayBrentwood37027
$895,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-2300 Stanley Park LnFranklin37069
$339,500.00Merrick Farms7878 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$36,500.00Woodridge7605 Aubrey Ridge CtFairview37062
$455,000.00Spring Hill Meadow2011 Spring Hill Meadow CirSpring Hill37174
$967,200.00Willowmet Sec 41061 Walnut Bend LnBrentwood37027
$1,735,820.00Daventry Sec33150 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$395,000.00Loopers Landing Sec 22147 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$2,073,000.00Mill @ Bond Spring Hills Sec25117 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$273,150.00Stephens Valley Sec87005 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$1,500,000.00St Marlo Sec15603 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$735,000.00Falls Grove Sec 26793 Pleasant Gate LnCollege Grove37046
$915,000.00Summerlyn Sec63268 Bradfield DrNashville37221
$1,800,000.003054 Old Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$430,000.00Smithson Prop8201 Tiller CtCollege Grove37046
$4,234,827.00Witherspoon Sec79306 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$499,900.00Ridgeport Sec 11800 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$754,900.00Crowne Pointe Sec 72111 Parliament DrThompsons Station37179
$1,400,000.00Quest Ridge5735 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$1,760,000.004275 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$749,990.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2113 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$605,000.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 13011 Feradach LnSpring Hill37174
$1,680,000.00Franklin Industrial Park1915 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$798,261.00Lochridge Sec34016 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$600,000.00S & W Fairview PartnersFairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,023,000.00Cool Spring Hills East Sec 6604 German LnFranklin37067
$600,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 105016 Evanston WayThompsons Station37179
$399,900.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a2959 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$595,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A310 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$745,000.00James Sub200 James AveFranklin37064
$409,999.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1700 Vintage Green Ln 205Franklin37064
$275,000.00Colony House Condo1100 W Main St #d-3Franklin37064
$1,150,000.004026 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,407,470.00Littlebury Sec23313 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$645,290.00Lochridge Sec34021 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$540,000.00Campbell Station Sec 33025 Harrah DrSpring Hill37174
$616,005.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2095 Branford Place 204Thompsons Station37179
$784,990.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2099 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$215,000.00St Marlo Sec25805 Branta DrFranklin37064
$645,000.00St Marlo Sec26150 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$215,000.00St Marlo Sec16024 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$614,990.00Lochridge Sec34005 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$1,075,000.00Stephens Valley Sec4909 Dauphine StNashville37221
$415,998.00Shirebrook Ph2501 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$475,000.00Callie Sec 11601 Callie Way DrFranklin37064
$849,000.00Tywater Crossing Sec1511 Tywater Crossing BlvdFranklin37064
$625,000.00Hills1936 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$1,171,000.00Cromwell Sec 11871 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$449,000.00Petra Commons264 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$1,780,000.00Mill @ Bond Spring Hills Sec25124 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$845,000.00Caldwell Est Sec 2333 Spring Hillhouse CirFranklin37067
$1,060,000.00Willowmet Sec 5-a1183 Retreat PassBrentwood37027
$717,000.002715 Standing Oak DrThompsons Station37179
$1,103,000.00Westhaven Sec531067 Calico StFranklin37064
$1,450,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 51094 Laurel Knoll CtBrentwood37027
$608,000.00Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1b8049 Warren DrNolensville37135
$990,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 11200 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$240,000.007013 Nolensville RdBrentwood37027
$785,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 5421 Chelsey CvFranklin37064
$715,000.00Summerlyn Sec44650 Robin LnNolensville37135
$170,000.008649 Taliaferro RdEagleville37060
$1,837,300.00Morgan Farms Sec41844 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$1,125,000.00Whetstone Ph2708 Pennines CirBrentwood37027
$1,175,000.00Littlebury Sec23317 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,875,000.00Brentmeade Est 10729 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$2,300,000.00Governors Club The Ph 886 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$470,000.00Grassland Est Sec 1307 Bobby DrFranklin37069
$430,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 34016 Gersham CtSpring Hill37174
$1,251,180.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42155 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064
$1,468,789.00Kings Chapel Sec114700 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$679,900.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a3129 Locust HollowNolensville37135
$1,700,000.005125 Fire Tower RdFranklin37064
$500,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3113 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$575,213.00Waters Edge Sec6113 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$465,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b1604 Hampshire PlaceThompsons Station37179
$500,000.00Sutherland Sec 32844 Jesse CtThompsons Station37179
$1,165,000.00Westhaven Sec 10456 Pearre Spring Hills WayFranklin37064
$949,900.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3024 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$979,000.00Cool Spring Hills East Sec 6600 German LnFranklin37067
$313,080.00Stephens Valley Sec88008 Cane Creek RdNashville37221
$625,000.00Amelia Park Sec31463 Casner LnFranklin37067
$1,890,000.00Westhaven Sec 582036 Clifton StFranklin37064
$765,000.00Polk Place Sec 10103 Tiffany CtFranklin37064
$630,000.00Mcdonald Gary831 Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$1,065,000.00Taramore Ph119566 Dresden SqBrentwood37027
$725,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec D222 Lighthouse TerFranklin37064
$1,350,000.00Bonbrook On Concord1187 Retreat LnBrentwood37027
$680,500.00Kings Chapel Sec 12Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$7,000,000.001310 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph161005 Alpaca DrSpring Hill37174
$560,000.00Stonebrook Sec 61246 Countryside RdNolensville37135
$2,200,000.009501 Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$592,748.00Stephens Valley Sec87004 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$313,109.00Stephens Valley Sec88024 Cane Creek RdBrentwood37027
$247,938.00Stephens Valley Sec88031 Cane Creek RdNashville37221
$313,117.00Stephens Valley Sec88028 Cane Creek RdNashville37221
$249,760.00Stephens Valley Sec88027 Cane Creek RdNashville37221
$1,475,000.00Hurstbourne Park Sec3214 Mealer StFranklin37067
$730,000.00Indian Meadows Sec 51609 Indian Creek CirFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Murray Est6422 Johnson Chapel Rd WBrentwood37027
$1,720,000.00St Marlo Sec3Avonlea DrFranklin37064
$1,720,000.00St Marlo Sec3St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$775,000.00Pines The Sec 22705 Tollie LnThompsons Station37179
$1,177,687.00St Marlo Sec16035 Emma Victoria DrCollege Grove37046
$820,000.00Temple Hills Sec 1226 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$685,000.004403 Bagsby LnFranklin37064
$560,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec183315 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$820,000.00Landings @ Preston Park147 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$325,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #f-1Franklin37064
$665,327.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph37141 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$781,900.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph27305 Buckhorn CtFairview37062
$670,000.00Stream Valley Sec162012 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$1,775,000.00Stephens Valley Sec7406 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$765,000.00Stream Valley Sec 5103 Crystal Falls CirFranklin37064
$1,110,000.00Daventry Sec13237 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$1,879,403.00Natures Landing3025 Natures Landing DrFranklin37064
$1,147,777.00St Marlo Sec26133 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$835,000.00Breckenridge So Sec 2100 Harvest CtFranklin37067
$2,049,000.00Whitehall Farms Sec 31065 Whitehall DrFranklin37069
$1,001,764.00Westhaven Sec59825 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$455,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11302 Mallard DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Iroquois Est309 Mosley DrBrentwood37027
$640,000.00Temple Hills Sec 1120 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$575,000.00Bella Collina9624 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$1,265,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42149 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064
$600,000.00Russell Ridge6008 Russell Ridge Pvt LnFranklin37064
$3,206,025.00Brenthaven Sec 58114 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$1,150,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12131 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$469,000.00Andover Sec 1751 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$499,000.00Horn Tavern Est7318 Horn Tavern CtFairview37062
$675,436.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a367 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$156,000.00Stream Valley Sec144001 Ledgebrook DrFranklin37064
$432,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 42281 Hayward LnSpring Hill37174
$634,446.00Waters Edge Sec62123 Gunwale StFranklin37064
$693,703.00Waters Edge Sec62125 Gunwale StFranklin37064
$465,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2506 Kendall CtFranklin37069
$593,822.00Waters Edge Sec6115 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$583,179.00Waters Edge Sec6117 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$709,000.00Brixworth Ph51711 Lantana DrSpring Hill37174
$678,440.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec183201 Knotts DrThompsons Station37179
$1,132,078.00St Marlo Sec16017 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$1,608,000.00Annecy Ph11025 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135

