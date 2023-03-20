Williamson County Property Transfers February 27

See where houses and property sold for February 27 through March 3, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$115,000.00
|7317 Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$755,000.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1
|625 Mer Rouge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$605,501.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|111 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$283,199.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|7001 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$790,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 9
|109 Gallagher Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,863,750.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|214 Old Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,761,441.00
|Grove Sec11
|8135 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$703,500.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph4 Sec1
|1935 Pomegranate Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$339,320.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|8012 Cane Creek Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,975,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec 1
|1810 Morgan Farms Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$895,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-2
|300 Stanley Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$339,500.00
|Merrick Farms
|7878 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$36,500.00
|Woodridge
|7605 Aubrey Ridge Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$455,000.00
|Spring Hill Meadow
|2011 Spring Hill Meadow Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$967,200.00
|Willowmet Sec 4
|1061 Walnut Bend Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,735,820.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3150 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$395,000.00
|Loopers Landing Sec 2
|2147 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,073,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Spring Hills Sec2
|5117 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$273,150.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|7005 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,500,000.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|5603 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$735,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 2
|6793 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$915,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec6
|3268 Bradfield Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,800,000.00
|3054 Old Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$430,000.00
|Smithson Prop
|8201 Tiller Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,234,827.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9306 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$499,900.00
|Ridgeport Sec 1
|1800 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$754,900.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 7
|2111 Parliament Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,400,000.00
|Quest Ridge
|5735 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,760,000.00
|4275 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$749,990.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2113 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$605,000.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1
|3011 Feradach Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,680,000.00
|Franklin Industrial Park
|1915 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$798,261.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4016 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$600,000.00
|S & W Fairview Partners
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,023,000.00
|Cool Spring Hills East Sec 6
|604 German Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$600,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 10
|5016 Evanston Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$399,900.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a
|2959 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$595,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|310 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$745,000.00
|James Sub
|200 James Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$409,999.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|700 Vintage Green Ln 205
|Franklin
|37064
|$275,000.00
|Colony House Condo
|1100 W Main St #d-3
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|4026 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,407,470.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3313 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$645,290.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4021 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$540,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 3
|3025 Harrah Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$616,005.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2095 Branford Place 204
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$784,990.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2099 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$215,000.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5805 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$645,000.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|6150 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$215,000.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6024 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$614,990.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4005 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,075,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec4
|909 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|37221
|$415,998.00
|Shirebrook Ph2
|501 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$475,000.00
|Callie Sec 1
|1601 Callie Way Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$849,000.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec1
|511 Tywater Crossing Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Hills
|1936 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,171,000.00
|Cromwell Sec 1
|1871 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$449,000.00
|Petra Commons
|264 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,780,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Spring Hills Sec2
|5124 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$845,000.00
|Caldwell Est Sec 2
|333 Spring Hillhouse Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,060,000.00
|Willowmet Sec 5-a
|1183 Retreat Pass
|Brentwood
|37027
|$717,000.00
|2715 Standing Oak Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,103,000.00
|Westhaven Sec53
|1067 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5
|1094 Laurel Knoll Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$608,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1b
|8049 Warren Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$990,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 1
|1200 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$240,000.00
|7013 Nolensville Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$785,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5
|421 Chelsey Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec4
|4650 Robin Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$170,000.00
|8649 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$1,837,300.00
|Morgan Farms Sec4
|1844 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000.00
|Whetstone Ph2
|708 Pennines Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,175,000.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3317 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,875,000.00
|Brentmeade Est 10
|729 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 8
|86 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$470,000.00
|Grassland Est Sec 1
|307 Bobby Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$430,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3
|4016 Gersham Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,251,180.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42
|155 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,468,789.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4700 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$679,900.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a
|3129 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,700,000.00
|5125 Fire Tower Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3113 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$575,213.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|113 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$465,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b
|1604 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$500,000.00
|Sutherland Sec 3
|2844 Jesse Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,165,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 10
|456 Pearre Spring Hills Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$949,900.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3024 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$979,000.00
|Cool Spring Hills East Sec 6
|600 German Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$313,080.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|8008 Cane Creek Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$625,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec3
|1463 Casner Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,890,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|2036 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$765,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 10
|103 Tiffany Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000.00
|Mcdonald Gary
|831 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,065,000.00
|Taramore Ph11
|9566 Dresden Sq
|Brentwood
|37027
|$725,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec D
|222 Lighthouse Ter
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|Bonbrook On Concord
|1187 Retreat Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$680,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$7,000,000.00
|1310 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16
|1005 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$560,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 6
|1246 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,200,000.00
|9501 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$592,748.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|7004 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$313,109.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|8024 Cane Creek Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$247,938.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|8031 Cane Creek Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$313,117.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|8028 Cane Creek Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$249,760.00
|Stephens Valley Sec8
|8027 Cane Creek Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,475,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec3
|214 Mealer St
|Franklin
|37067
|$730,000.00
|Indian Meadows Sec 5
|1609 Indian Creek Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Murray Est
|6422 Johnson Chapel Rd W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,720,000.00
|St Marlo Sec3
|Avonlea Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,720,000.00
|St Marlo Sec3
|St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Pines The Sec 2
|2705 Tollie Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,177,687.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6035 Emma Victoria Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$820,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 1
|226 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$685,000.00
|4403 Bagsby Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3315 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$820,000.00
|Landings @ Preston Park
|147 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$325,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #f-1
|Franklin
|37064
|$665,327.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7141 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$781,900.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2
|7305 Buckhorn Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$670,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|2012 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,775,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|406 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$765,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 5
|103 Crystal Falls Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,110,000.00
|Daventry Sec1
|3237 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,879,403.00
|Natures Landing
|3025 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,147,777.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|6133 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000.00
|Breckenridge So Sec 2
|100 Harvest Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,049,000.00
|Whitehall Farms Sec 3
|1065 Whitehall Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,001,764.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|825 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$455,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1302 Mallard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Iroquois Est
|309 Mosley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$640,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 1
|120 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$575,000.00
|Bella Collina
|9624 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,265,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42
|149 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Russell Ridge
|6008 Russell Ridge Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,206,025.00
|Brenthaven Sec 5
|8114 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2131 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$469,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|751 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$499,000.00
|Horn Tavern Est
|7318 Horn Tavern Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$675,436.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a
|367 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$156,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec14
|4001 Ledgebrook Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$432,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 4
|2281 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$634,446.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|2123 Gunwale St
|Franklin
|37064
|$693,703.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|2125 Gunwale St
|Franklin
|37064
|$465,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|506 Kendall Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$593,822.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|115 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$583,179.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|117 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$709,000.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|1711 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$678,440.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3201 Knotts Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,132,078.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6017 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,608,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1025 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135