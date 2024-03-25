Williamson County Property Transfers February 26, 2024

See where houses and property sold for February 26 through March 3, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$695,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 3
|1034 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$930,995
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3301 High Peak Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,072,665
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7225 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$800,000
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7282 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$655,000
|Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28
|812 Hartington Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$971,190
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3508 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$925,000
|2893 Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,230,470
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3305 High Peak Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,009,633
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5068 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$990,771
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|1013 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$979,654
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2030 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,341,795
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1702 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,512,584
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7100 Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$494,000
|Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 93
|3049 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,048,895
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2024 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,505
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3511 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$660,000
|Southern Woods Sec 6 Pb 11 Pg 77
|101 Teakwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000
|Highland View Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 132
|1078 Highland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$445,500
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28
|1608 Solitude Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$516,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|1010 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,650,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 99
|3312 Bartrams Bridge Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$3,100,000
|Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6
|501 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$985,000
|Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 144
|1035 Eden Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$707,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 98
|3010 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1
|Stonebrook Sec 9 Pb 12 Pg 65
|501 Cloverwood Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,400,000
|Davis Josephine Pb 52 Pg 1
|4554 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$415,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 425
|2036 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$375,000
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214
|131 Alton Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,085,000
|Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 65
|1808 Harpeth River Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,375,000
|Waterford Pb 67 Pg 62
|6417 Waterford Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,400,000
|Owen Hill Farm Pb 49 Pg 7
|6904 Farm Path Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$5,750,000
|Bartel Genell Anderson
|5620 Big East Fork Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$48,750,000
|Mcewen Place Pb 53 Pg 148
|1550 W Mcewen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$739,900
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1820 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,494,870
|S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|Natchez Valley Ph 1 Pb 44 Pg 50
|1010 Natchez Valley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,080,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 8 Pb 14 Pg 38
|9147 Saddlebow Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$853,000
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7270 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$643,175
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|2016 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$590,000
|Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 59
|608 Hunt Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,010,000
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7234 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,975,000
|Westhaven Sec 23 Pb 48 Pg 62
|611 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,230,000
|Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 26
|1663 Sunset Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$865,000
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 66
|310 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$435,000
|Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 65
|205 Norfolk Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,274,353
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2000 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,554,285
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1057 Pasadena Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$150,000
|Hillview Est Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 94
|Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000
|Battlewood Forest Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 146
|1120 Bradley Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,605,000
|Chardonnay Sec 2 Pb 53 Pg 117
|9204 Cline Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$575,000
|Wakefield Sec 5 Pb 42 Pg 68
|7002 Masonboro Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,750,000
|Marshall Place Pb 70 Pg 127
|8902 Palmer Pvt Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,825,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 2 Pb 27 Pg 17
|9614 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$387,604
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9251 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,204,880
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3532 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$625,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28
|113 Clapham St
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000
|327 3rd Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$7,380,682
|Moores Ln Industrial Park Pb 24 Pg 34
|1691 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$580,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39
|720 Sir Winston Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,135,735
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5462 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,255,000
|Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59
|3348 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$565,000
|Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 72 Pg 134
|821 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$457,738
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3226 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,095,952
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5845 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$375,302
|Fernvale Springs Condos
|7502 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$725,000
|Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54
|1415 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$525,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 20 Pb 40 Pg 110
|1457 Bern Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,490,137
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$504,000
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123
|Saddlewalk Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$249,800
|Summerlyn Sec7
|Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$298,800
|Summerlyn Sec5
|Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$296,000
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123
|2636 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$677,500
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2 Pb 18 Pg 123
|2106 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,500,000
|Witherspoon Sec4 Pb 68 Pg 56
|9229 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$465,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1644 Honeyman Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$465,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1646 Honeyman Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$369,900
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|7007 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$240,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7040 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,552,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7060 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$960,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7076 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$240,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7072 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,100,000
|Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92
|642 Band Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,658,325
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3528 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$446,386
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 150
|1652 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,672,680
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3541 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$544,900
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109
|723 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$217,391
|Reddy Rebecca Prop
|7906 A Daugherty-capley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$492,457
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3242 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,000,000
|In-a-vale Est Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 37
|9555 Sunnybrook Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$675,000
|Riverview Park Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 57
|930 Lawnview Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|6287 Cox Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$830,300
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7505 Scottish View Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$579,900
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|2125 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,099,000
|Mccormick Grove Ph 2 Pb 38 Pg 45
|7108 Pleasant Grove Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,600,000
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4649 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,480,000
|Rosemont Pb 34 Pg 152
|4225 Carrolton Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,304,207
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3517 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,100,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|7096 Anna Pvt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$898,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31
|630 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,034,900
|Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56
|6083 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,875,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 8 Pb 14 Pg 38
|9155 Saddlebow Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,859,900
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1737 Briarmont Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$547,900
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2671 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$930,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8320 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,450,000
|Fann Pb 41 Pg 83
|2026 Maple Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,078,284
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2012 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 46 Pg 81
|1524 Hampshire Pl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$908,988
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5608 Carney Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$938,000
|Brookfield Sec 8 Pb 34 Pg 8
|2202 Anthem Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,967,278
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$980,000
|Winterset Woods Pb 41 Pg 45
|1844 Erlinger Dr
|Nolensville
|37135