Williamson County Property Transfers February 26, 2024

See where houses and property sold for February 26 through March 3, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $695,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 3 1034 Gadwall Ln Spring Hill 37174 $930,995 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3301 High Peak Way Franklin 37067 $1,072,665 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7225 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $800,000 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7282 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $655,000 Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28 812 Hartington Ct Franklin 37064 $971,190 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3508 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $925,000 2893 Duplex Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,230,470 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3305 High Peak Way Franklin 37067 $1,009,633 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5068 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $990,771 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 1013 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $979,654 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2030 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $3,341,795 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1702 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,512,584 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7100 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $494,000 Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 93 3049 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,048,895 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2024 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $940,505 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3511 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $660,000 Southern Woods Sec 6 Pb 11 Pg 77 101 Teakwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000 Highland View Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 132 1078 Highland Rd Brentwood 37027 $445,500 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28 1608 Solitude Ct Spring Hill 37174 $516,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136 1010 Meandering Way Franklin 37067 $1,650,000 Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 99 3312 Bartrams Bridge Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $3,100,000 Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6 501 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $985,000 Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 144 1035 Eden Park Dr Franklin 37067 $707,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 98 3010 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1 Stonebrook Sec 9 Pb 12 Pg 65 501 Cloverwood Ct Nolensville 37135 $2,400,000 Davis Josephine Pb 52 Pg 1 4554 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $415,000 Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 425 2036 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37067 $375,000 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214 131 Alton Park Ln Franklin 37069 $1,085,000 Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 65 1808 Harpeth River Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,375,000 Waterford Pb 67 Pg 62 6417 Waterford Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,400,000 Owen Hill Farm Pb 49 Pg 7 6904 Farm Path Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $5,750,000 Bartel Genell Anderson 5620 Big East Fork Rd Franklin 37064 $48,750,000 Mcewen Place Pb 53 Pg 148 1550 W Mcewen Dr Franklin 37067 $739,900 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1820 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,494,870 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37064 $425,000 Natchez Valley Ph 1 Pb 44 Pg 50 1010 Natchez Valley Ln Franklin 37064 $2,080,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 8 Pb 14 Pg 38 9147 Saddlebow Dr Brentwood 37027 $853,000 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7270 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $643,175 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 2016 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station 37179 $590,000 Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 59 608 Hunt Ct Franklin 37064 $1,010,000 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7234 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,975,000 Westhaven Sec 23 Pb 48 Pg 62 611 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,230,000 Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 26 1663 Sunset Park Dr Nolensville 37135 $865,000 Hurstbourne Park Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 66 310 Terri Park Way Franklin 37067 $435,000 Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 65 205 Norfolk Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,274,353 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2000 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $1,554,285 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1057 Pasadena Dr Nashville 37221 $150,000 Hillview Est Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 94 Holly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood 37027 $600,000 Battlewood Forest Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 146 1120 Bradley Dr Franklin 37069 $1,605,000 Chardonnay Sec 2 Pb 53 Pg 117 9204 Cline Ct Franklin 37067 $575,000 Wakefield Sec 5 Pb 42 Pg 68 7002 Masonboro Dr Spring Hill 37174 $3,750,000 Marshall Place Pb 70 Pg 127 8902 Palmer Pvt Way Brentwood 37027 $1,825,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 2 Pb 27 Pg 17 9614 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $387,604 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9251 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $1,204,880 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3532 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $625,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28 113 Clapham St Franklin 37064 $350,000 327 3rd Ave S Franklin 37064 $7,380,682 Moores Ln Industrial Park Pb 24 Pg 34 1691 Moores Ln Brentwood 37027 $580,000 Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39 720 Sir Winston Pl Franklin 37064 $1,135,735 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5462 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,255,000 Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59 3348 Cherry Jack Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $565,000 Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 72 Pg 134 821 Cottage House Ln Nolensville 37135 $457,738 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3226 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,095,952 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5845 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $375,302 Fernvale Springs Condos 7502 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $725,000 Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54 1415 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $525,000 Wyngate Est Ph 20 Pb 40 Pg 110 1457 Bern Ct Spring Hill 37174 $3,490,137 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $504,000 June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123 Saddlewalk Dr Spring Hill 37174 $249,800 Summerlyn Sec7 Belsford Dr Nolensville 37135 $298,800 Summerlyn Sec5 Belsford Dr Nolensville 37135 $296,000 June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123 2636 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $677,500 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2 Pb 18 Pg 123 2106 Wimbledon Cir Franklin 37069 $2,500,000 Witherspoon Sec4 Pb 68 Pg 56 9229 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $465,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1644 Honeyman Pt Brentwood 37027 $465,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1646 Honeyman Pt Brentwood 37027 $369,900 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 7007 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $240,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7040 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,552,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7060 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $960,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7076 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $240,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7072 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,100,000 Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92 642 Band Dr Franklin 37064 $720,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,658,325 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3528 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $446,386 Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 150 1652 Lantana Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,672,680 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3541 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $544,900 Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109 723 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $217,391 Reddy Rebecca Prop 7906 A Daugherty-capley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $492,457 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3242 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,000,000 In-a-vale Est Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 37 9555 Sunnybrook Dr Brentwood 37027 $675,000 Riverview Park Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 57 930 Lawnview Ln Franklin 37064 $700,000 6287 Cox Rd Arrington 37014 $830,300 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7505 Scottish View Way Arrington 37014 $579,900 Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136 2125 Melody Dr Franklin 37067 $1,099,000 Mccormick Grove Ph 2 Pb 38 Pg 45 7108 Pleasant Grove Ct Fairview 37062 $1,600,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4649 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $3,480,000 Rosemont Pb 34 Pg 152 4225 Carrolton Dr Franklin 37064 $1,304,207 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3517 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $1,100,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 7096 Anna Pvt Dr Brentwood 37027 $898,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31 630 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $2,034,900 Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56 6083 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $1,875,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 8 Pb 14 Pg 38 9155 Saddlebow Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,859,900 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1737 Briarmont Place Brentwood 37027 $547,900 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 2671 New Port Royal Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $930,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8320 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $1,450,000 Fann Pb 41 Pg 83 2026 Maple Ln Franklin 37064 $1,078,284 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2012 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $500,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 46 Pg 81 1524 Hampshire Pl Thompson's Station 37179 $908,988 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5608 Carney Ln Franklin 37064 $938,000 Brookfield Sec 8 Pb 34 Pg 8 2202 Anthem Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,967,278 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $980,000 Winterset Woods Pb 41 Pg 45 1844 Erlinger Dr Nolensville 37135