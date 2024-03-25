Williamson County Property Transfers February 26, 2024

See where houses and property sold for February 26 through March 3, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$695,000Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 31034 Gadwall LnSpring Hill37174
$930,995Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373301 High Peak WayFranklin37067
$1,072,665Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827225 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$800,000Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827282 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$655,000Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28812 Hartington CtFranklin37064
$971,190Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373508 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$925,0002893 Duplex RdSpring Hill37174
$1,230,470Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373305 High Peak WayFranklin37067
$1,009,633High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975068 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$990,771Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 161013 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$979,654Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922030 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$3,341,795Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241702 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$1,512,584Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367100 Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$494,000Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 933049 Boxbury LnSpring Hill37174
$1,048,895Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922024 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$940,505Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373511 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$660,000Southern Woods Sec 6 Pb 11 Pg 77101 Teakwood CtBrentwood37027
$1,200,000Highland View Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 1321078 Highland RdBrentwood37027
$445,500Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 281608 Solitude CtSpring Hill37174
$516,000Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1361010 Meandering WayFranklin37067
$1,650,000Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 993312 Bartrams Bridge RdThompson's Station37179
$3,100,000Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6501 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$985,000Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 1441035 Eden Park DrFranklin37067
$707,000Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 983010 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$1Stonebrook Sec 9 Pb 12 Pg 65501 Cloverwood CtNolensville37135
$2,400,000Davis Josephine Pb 52 Pg 14554 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$415,000Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 4252036 Turning Wheel LnFranklin37067
$375,000Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214131 Alton Park LnFranklin37069
$1,085,000Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 651808 Harpeth River DrBrentwood37027
$2,375,000Waterford Pb 67 Pg 626417 Waterford DrBrentwood37027
$3,400,000Owen Hill Farm Pb 49 Pg 76904 Farm Path Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$5,750,000Bartel Genell Anderson5620 Big East Fork RdFranklin37064
$48,750,000Mcewen Place Pb 53 Pg 1481550 W Mcewen DrFranklin37067
$739,900Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421820 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$2,494,870S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin37064
$425,000Natchez Valley Ph 1 Pb 44 Pg 501010 Natchez Valley LnFranklin37064
$2,080,000Brentmeade Est Sec 8 Pb 14 Pg 389147 Saddlebow DrBrentwood37027
$853,000Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827270 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$643,175Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1392016 Tollgate BlvdThompson's Station37179
$590,000Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 59608 Hunt CtFranklin37064
$1,010,000Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827234 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,975,000Westhaven Sec 23 Pb 48 Pg 62611 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$1,230,000Sunset Park Pb 49 Pg 261663 Sunset Park DrNolensville37135
$865,000Hurstbourne Park Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 66310 Terri Park WayFranklin37067
$435,000Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 65205 Norfolk LnNolensville37135
$1,274,353Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922000 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$1,554,285Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731057 Pasadena DrNashville37221
$150,000Hillview Est Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 94Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwood37027
$600,000Battlewood Forest Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 1461120 Bradley DrFranklin37069
$1,605,000Chardonnay Sec 2 Pb 53 Pg 1179204 Cline CtFranklin37067
$575,000Wakefield Sec 5 Pb 42 Pg 687002 Masonboro DrSpring Hill37174
$3,750,000Marshall Place Pb 70 Pg 1278902 Palmer Pvt WayBrentwood37027
$1,825,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 2 Pb 27 Pg 179614 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$387,604Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119251 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$1,204,880Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373532 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$625,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28113 Clapham StFranklin37064
$350,000327 3rd Ave SFranklin37064
$7,380,682Moores Ln Industrial Park Pb 24 Pg 341691 Moores LnBrentwood37027
$580,000Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39720 Sir Winston PlFranklin37064
$1,135,735High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975462 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,255,000Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 593348 Cherry Jack LnThompson's Station37179
$565,000Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 72 Pg 134821 Cottage House LnNolensville37135
$457,738Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503226 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$1,095,952St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885845 Branta DrFranklin37064
$375,302Fernvale Springs Condos7502 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$725,000Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 541415 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$525,000Wyngate Est Ph 20 Pb 40 Pg 1101457 Bern CtSpring Hill37174
$3,490,137High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$504,000June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123Saddlewalk DrSpring Hill37174
$249,800Summerlyn Sec7Belsford DrNolensville37135
$298,800Summerlyn Sec5Belsford DrNolensville37135
$296,000June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 1232636 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$677,500Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2 Pb 18 Pg 1232106 Wimbledon CirFranklin37069
$2,500,000Witherspoon Sec4 Pb 68 Pg 569229 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$465,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121644 Honeyman PtBrentwood37027
$465,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121646 Honeyman PtBrentwood37027
$369,900Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1397007 Congress DrFranklin37064
$240,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247040 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,552,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247060 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$960,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247076 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$240,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247072 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,100,000Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92642 Band DrFranklin37064
$720,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,658,325Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373528 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$446,386Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 1501652 Lantana DrSpring Hill37174
$1,672,680Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133541 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$544,900Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109723 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$217,391Reddy Rebecca Prop7906 A Daugherty-capley RdPrimm Springs38476
$492,457Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503242 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$1,000,000In-a-vale Est Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 379555 Sunnybrook DrBrentwood37027
$675,000Riverview Park Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 57930 Lawnview LnFranklin37064
$700,0006287 Cox RdArrington37014
$830,300Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827505 Scottish View WayArrington37014
$579,900Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1362125 Melody DrFranklin37067
$1,099,000Mccormick Grove Ph 2 Pb 38 Pg 457108 Pleasant Grove CtFairview37062
$1,600,000Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954649 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$3,480,000Rosemont Pb 34 Pg 1524225 Carrolton DrFranklin37064
$1,304,207Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133517 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$1,100,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 417096 Anna Pvt DrBrentwood37027
$898,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31630 Silva LnNolensville37135
$2,034,900Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 566083 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$1,875,000Brentmeade Est Sec 8 Pb 14 Pg 389155 Saddlebow DrBrentwood37027
$2,859,900Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241737 Briarmont PlaceBrentwood37027
$547,900Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852671 New Port Royal RdThompson's Station37179
$930,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528320 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$1,450,000Fann Pb 41 Pg 832026 Maple LnFranklin37064
$1,078,284Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922012 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$500,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 46 Pg 811524 Hampshire PlThompson's Station37179
$908,988Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745608 Carney LnFranklin37064
$938,000Brookfield Sec 8 Pb 34 Pg 82202 Anthem CtBrentwood37027
$1,967,278High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$980,000Winterset Woods Pb 41 Pg 451844 Erlinger DrNolensville37135

