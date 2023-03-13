Williamson County Property Transfers February 21

See where houses and property sold for February 21-24, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$535,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4
|1022 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$620,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b
|2704 Cloister Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$7,195,000.00
|Rosebrooke Sec 1
|1561 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,485,000.00
|6446 Temple Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$705,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 2
|318 Sheffield Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$568,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 2
|9711 Northfork Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$415,000.00
|Hickory Springs
|7619 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$811,925.00
|Lake Road
|7209 Lake Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,092,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 5
|303 Appomattox Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$757,000.00
|Oakleaf Est Sec 1
|2222 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,675,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 5
|329 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,100,000.00
|Avalon Sec 1
|449 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$457,000.00
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2
|218 Audrey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,150,000.00
|Derby Glen Close
|211 Derby Glen Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Whittmore Sec2a
|709 Harpers Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$870,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 2a
|2713 Cabin Run Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$705,000.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|244 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,650,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 3
|5212 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 1
|2744 Nottingham Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,600,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 7
|24 Missionary Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,164,830.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|944 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$734,990.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4028 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$640,000.00
|Yorktown Sec 2
|233 Gloucester St
|Franklin
|37064
|$582,050.00
|Concord Country Est Sec 1
|1112 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$540,000.00
|West Meade Sec 2
|613 Edgewood Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,140,676.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|948 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$710,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|7133 Blondell Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$405,000.00
|James
|1507 Sunset Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$469,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 14
|2639 Danbury Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$569,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 6
|169 Rivergate Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,413,977.00
|809 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$835,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 15
|100 Front St
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Ellington Park Sec 2
|404 Ellington Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,635,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 5
|1733 Ravello Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$559,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3
|134 Big Ben Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$560,000.00
|Castleberry Farm Ph 1
|7286 Old Franklin Rd
|Fairivew
|37062
|$1,479,245.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3173 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$580,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 4
|4015 Marion Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 4
|555 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,463,495.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3220 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,573,525.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3216 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$768,000.00
|Sneed Glen
|100 Mandy Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,062,218.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|1008 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,018,269.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|1045 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,033,469.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|306 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,325,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 11
|542 Hope Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,265,900.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1116 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$514,500.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1234 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,071,500.00
|Stephens Valley Sec3
|282 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$675,000.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|Pine Creek
|Arrington
|37014
|$440,000.00
|Teasley David George
|3001 Arrington Creek Pvt Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,187,890.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5224 Terra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000.00
|Fry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$625,000.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 1
|1112 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,102,880.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6043 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,177,171.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6050 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Forest Home Farms Sec 7
|908 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$524,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-3
|1261 Summer Haven Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,046,358.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6121 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12
|1206 Forrest Lake Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 3
|4787 Jobe Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$686,290.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|2127 Gunwale St
|Franklin
|37064
|$370,000.00
|6051 Rural Plains Cir 307
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Jamison Station Condos
|324 Liberty Pk #220
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,050.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|135 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$438,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 1
|303 Cheairs Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$925,000.00
|Ivy Glen Sec 2
|240 Chester Stephens Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,505,723.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6072 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$645,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 6b
|2385 Orchard St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$980,000.00
|Catalina Ph 4
|508 Clemente Ave
|Nolensville
|37135
|$755,000.00
|Nolenmeade
|814 Nolenmeade Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,559,812.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4727 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$679,919.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|2117 Gunwale St
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000.00
|Beasley W J
|1201 Mulberry St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,442,800.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|519 Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$889,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|223 Sagefield St
|Franklin
|37064
|$185,000.00
|Chester Est Sec 1
|7311 Birch Bark Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$649,900.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 6
|3005 Liverpool Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,799,900.00
|Hidden Valley Est
|1039 Deep Woods Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$978,176.00
|9815 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$639,990.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|3014 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,225,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|462 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,038,345.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5204 Terra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,184,015.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42
|143 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|6665 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$999,999.00
|Cannonwood Sec 2
|261 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$980,000.00
|Avalon Sec 1
|413 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|37067