Williamson County Property Transfers February 21

See where houses and property sold for February 21-24, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$535,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec41022 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$620,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b2704 Cloister LnThompsons Station37179
$7,195,000.00Rosebrooke Sec 11561 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$2,485,000.006446 Temple RdFranklin37069
$705,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 2318 Sheffield PlFranklin37067
$568,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 29711 Northfork DrBrentwood37027
$415,000.00Hickory Springs7619 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$811,925.00Lake Road7209 Lake RdFairview37062
$1,092,000.00River Oaks Sec 5303 Appomattox DrBrentwood37027
$757,000.00Oakleaf Est Sec 12222 Henpeck LnFranklin37064
$1,675,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 5329 Lake Valley DrFranklin37069
$1,100,000.00Avalon Sec 1449 Beauchamp CirFranklin37067
$457,000.00Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2218 Audrey DrSpring Hill37174
$1,150,000.00Derby Glen Close211 Derby Glen LnBrentwood37027
$850,000.00Whittmore Sec2a709 Harpers Mill DrNolensville37135
$870,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 2a2713 Cabin Run Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$705,000.00Avalon Sec 6244 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$1,650,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 35212 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$475,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 12744 Nottingham CtThompsons Station37179
$1,600,000.00Governors Club The Ph 724 Missionary DrBrentwood37027
$1,164,830.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2944 Tynan WayNolensville37135
$734,990.00Lochridge Sec34028 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$640,000.00Yorktown Sec 2233 Gloucester StFranklin37064
$582,050.00Concord Country Est Sec 11112 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwood37027
$540,000.00West Meade Sec 2613 Edgewood BlvdFranklin37064
$1,140,676.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2948 Tynan WayNolensville37135
$710,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec17133 Blondell WayCollege Grove37046
$405,000.00James1507 Sunset DrFranklin37064
$469,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 142639 Danbury CirSpring Hill37174
$569,000.00Riverview Park Sec 6169 Rivergate DrFranklin37064
$1,413,977.00809 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$835,000.00Westhaven Sec 15100 Front StFranklin37064
$725,000.00Ellington Park Sec 2404 Ellington DrFranklin37064
$1,635,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec 51733 Ravello WayBrentwood37027
$559,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3134 Big Ben CtFranklin37067
$560,000.00Castleberry Farm Ph 17286 Old Franklin RdFairivew37062
$1,479,245.00Daventry Sec33173 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$580,000.00Wakefield Sec 44015 Marion DrSpring Hill37174
$735,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 4555 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$1,463,495.00Littlebury Sec23220 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$1,573,525.00Littlebury Sec23216 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$768,000.00Sneed Glen100 Mandy CtFranklin37069
$1,062,218.00Pine Creek Sec11008 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$1,018,269.00Pine Creek Sec11045 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$1,033,469.00Lockwood Glen Sec15306 Sherman CtFranklin37064
$1,325,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 11542 Hope AveFranklin37067
$1,265,900.00Annecy Ph11116 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$514,500.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31234 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,071,500.00Stephens Valley Sec3282 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$675,000.00Pine Creek Sec1Pine CreekArrington37014
$440,000.00Teasley David George3001 Arrington Creek Pvt LnNolensville37135
$1,187,890.00Terravista Sec15224 Terra CtFranklin37064
$470,000.00Fry RdThompsons Station37179
$625,000.00Hunters Chase Sec 11112 Hunters Chase DrFranklin37064
$1,102,880.00St Marlo Sec16043 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$1,177,171.00St Marlo Sec16050 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$1,000,000.00Forest Home Farms Sec 7908 High Point Ridge RdFranklin37069
$524,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec D-31261 Summer Haven CirFranklin37069
$1,046,358.00St Marlo Sec16121 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$515,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 121206 Forrest Lake CtFranklin37064
$600,000.00Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 34787 Jobe TrlNolensville37135
$686,290.00Waters Edge Sec62127 Gunwale StFranklin37064
$370,000.006051 Rural Plains Cir 307Franklin37064
$825,000.00Jamison Station Condos324 Liberty Pk #220Franklin37064
$625,050.00Waters Edge Sec6135 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$438,000.00Baker Springs Sec 1303 Cheairs CtSpring Hill37174
$925,000.00Ivy Glen Sec 2240 Chester Stephens RdFranklin37067
$1,505,723.00Stephens Valley Sec76072 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$645,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 6b2385 Orchard StNolensville37135
$980,000.00Catalina Ph 4508 Clemente AveNolensville37135
$755,000.00Nolenmeade814 Nolenmeade PlaceNolensville37135
$1,559,812.00Kings Chapel Sec114727 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$679,919.00Waters Edge Sec62117 Gunwale StFranklin37064
$475,000.00Beasley W J1201 Mulberry StFranklin37064
$1,442,800.00Westhaven Sec59519 Drummond StFranklin37064
$889,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25223 Sagefield StFranklin37064
$185,000.00Chester Est Sec 17311 Birch Bark DrNashville37221
$649,900.00Crowne Pointe Sec 63005 Liverpool DrThompsons Station37179
$1,799,900.00Hidden Valley Est1039 Deep Woods TrlBrentwood37027
$978,176.009815 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$639,990.00Lochridge Sec33014 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$1,225,000.00Westhaven Sec 11462 Wire Grass LnFranklin37064
$1,038,345.00Terravista Sec15204 Terra CtFranklin37064
$1,184,015.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42143 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064
$450,000.006665 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$999,999.00Cannonwood Sec 2261 Dandridge DrFranklin37067
$980,000.00Avalon Sec 1413 Beauchamp CirFranklin37067

