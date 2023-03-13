Williamson County Property Transfers February 21

See where houses and property sold for February 21-24, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $535,000.00 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 1022 Aenon Cir Spring Hill 37174 $620,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b 2704 Cloister Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $7,195,000.00 Rosebrooke Sec 1 1561 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,485,000.00 6446 Temple Rd Franklin 37069 $705,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 2 318 Sheffield Pl Franklin 37067 $568,000.00 Chestnut Springs Sec 2 9711 Northfork Dr Brentwood 37027 $415,000.00 Hickory Springs 7619 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $811,925.00 Lake Road 7209 Lake Rd Fairview 37062 $1,092,000.00 River Oaks Sec 5 303 Appomattox Dr Brentwood 37027 $757,000.00 Oakleaf Est Sec 1 2222 Henpeck Ln Franklin 37064 $1,675,000.00 Legends Ridge Sec 5 329 Lake Valley Dr Franklin 37069 $1,100,000.00 Avalon Sec 1 449 Beauchamp Cir Franklin 37067 $457,000.00 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 218 Audrey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,150,000.00 Derby Glen Close 211 Derby Glen Ln Brentwood 37027 $850,000.00 Whittmore Sec2a 709 Harpers Mill Dr Nolensville 37135 $870,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 2a 2713 Cabin Run Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $705,000.00 Avalon Sec 6 244 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $1,650,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 3 5212 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $475,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 1 2744 Nottingham Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,600,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 7 24 Missionary Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,164,830.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 944 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $734,990.00 Lochridge Sec3 4028 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $640,000.00 Yorktown Sec 2 233 Gloucester St Franklin 37064 $582,050.00 Concord Country Est Sec 1 1112 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood 37027 $540,000.00 West Meade Sec 2 613 Edgewood Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,140,676.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 948 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $710,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 7133 Blondell Way College Grove 37046 $405,000.00 James 1507 Sunset Dr Franklin 37064 $469,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 14 2639 Danbury Cir Spring Hill 37174 $569,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 6 169 Rivergate Dr Franklin 37064 $1,413,977.00 809 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $835,000.00 Westhaven Sec 15 100 Front St Franklin 37064 $725,000.00 Ellington Park Sec 2 404 Ellington Dr Franklin 37064 $1,635,000.00 Tuscany Hills Sec 5 1733 Ravello Way Brentwood 37027 $559,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 134 Big Ben Ct Franklin 37067 $560,000.00 Castleberry Farm Ph 1 7286 Old Franklin Rd Fairivew 37062 $1,479,245.00 Daventry Sec3 3173 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $580,000.00 Wakefield Sec 4 4015 Marion Dr Spring Hill 37174 $735,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 4 555 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $1,463,495.00 Littlebury Sec2 3220 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,573,525.00 Littlebury Sec2 3216 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $768,000.00 Sneed Glen 100 Mandy Ct Franklin 37069 $1,062,218.00 Pine Creek Sec1 1008 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $1,018,269.00 Pine Creek Sec1 1045 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $1,033,469.00 Lockwood Glen Sec15 306 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $1,325,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 11 542 Hope Ave Franklin 37067 $1,265,900.00 Annecy Ph1 1116 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $514,500.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1234 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,071,500.00 Stephens Valley Sec3 282 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $675,000.00 Pine Creek Sec1 Pine Creek Arrington 37014 $440,000.00 Teasley David George 3001 Arrington Creek Pvt Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,187,890.00 Terravista Sec1 5224 Terra Ct Franklin 37064 $470,000.00 Fry Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $625,000.00 Hunters Chase Sec 1 1112 Hunters Chase Dr Franklin 37064 $1,102,880.00 St Marlo Sec1 6043 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,177,171.00 St Marlo Sec1 6050 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,000,000.00 Forest Home Farms Sec 7 908 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $524,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-3 1261 Summer Haven Cir Franklin 37069 $1,046,358.00 St Marlo Sec1 6121 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $515,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 1206 Forrest Lake Ct Franklin 37064 $600,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 3 4787 Jobe Trl Nolensville 37135 $686,290.00 Waters Edge Sec6 2127 Gunwale St Franklin 37064 $370,000.00 6051 Rural Plains Cir 307 Franklin 37064 $825,000.00 Jamison Station Condos 324 Liberty Pk #220 Franklin 37064 $625,050.00 Waters Edge Sec6 135 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $438,000.00 Baker Springs Sec 1 303 Cheairs Ct Spring Hill 37174 $925,000.00 Ivy Glen Sec 2 240 Chester Stephens Rd Franklin 37067 $1,505,723.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 6072 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $645,000.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec 6b 2385 Orchard St Nolensville 37135 $980,000.00 Catalina Ph 4 508 Clemente Ave Nolensville 37135 $755,000.00 Nolenmeade 814 Nolenmeade Place Nolensville 37135 $1,559,812.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4727 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $679,919.00 Waters Edge Sec6 2117 Gunwale St Franklin 37064 $475,000.00 Beasley W J 1201 Mulberry St Franklin 37064 $1,442,800.00 Westhaven Sec59 519 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $889,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 223 Sagefield St Franklin 37064 $185,000.00 Chester Est Sec 1 7311 Birch Bark Dr Nashville 37221 $649,900.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 6 3005 Liverpool Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,799,900.00 Hidden Valley Est 1039 Deep Woods Trl Brentwood 37027 $978,176.00 9815 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $639,990.00 Lochridge Sec3 3014 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,225,000.00 Westhaven Sec 11 462 Wire Grass Ln Franklin 37064 $1,038,345.00 Terravista Sec1 5204 Terra Ct Franklin 37064 $1,184,015.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 143 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 6665 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $999,999.00 Cannonwood Sec 2 261 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37067 $980,000.00 Avalon Sec 1 413 Beauchamp Cir Franklin 37067