Williamson County Property Transfers February 20, 2024

See where houses and property sold for February 20-23, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$450,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4821 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$380,000
|Petway Place Pb 82 Pg 48
|416 Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$789,950
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69
|2079 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,075,000
|Willowmet Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 124
|2040 Willowmet Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$573,500
|Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 110
|1003 Claymill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$803,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57
|440 Mackenzie Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$791,800
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1937 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,228,921
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5841 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000
|Idlewood Pb 5 Pg 33
|119 Alexander Dr
|Franklin,
|37064
|$725,000
|Sneed Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 47
|2423 Mcintyre Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$6,300,000
|Hatcliff William P
|3921 Perkins Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,043,420
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$966,600
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5508 Dana Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$793,869
|Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134
|7416 Twill Heights Loop
|Fairview
|37062
|$619,000
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6
|4018 Compass Pointe Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$889,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 19
|2019 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$775,000
|Timothy Grove Pb 75 Pg 146
|6713 Timothy Grove Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,215,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|3096 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 73
|3028 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$665,000
|Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28
|421 Chatsworth Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$437,801
|Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68
|1026 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,700,000
|Maynard Roy Pb 10 Pg 165
|9707 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$513,000
|Western Woods Village Sec2 Ph2 & Sec3 Pb 59 Pg 65
|7542 Grand Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$695,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2 Pb 18 Pg 61
|2348 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$940,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 61
|1014 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000
|Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107
|6768 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|$825,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3484 Burgate Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$405,000
|Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Ca
|1227 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,003,550
|7341 Southern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$890,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 149
|438 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,165,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 92
|2829 Polo Club Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,063,860
|Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76
|1012 Blueberry Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000
|Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 2 Block F
|226 Cedar Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,130,000
|Windsor Park Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 13
|1108 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$759,823
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3287 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$469,781
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3230 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$625,000
|6238 Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$830,300
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7505 Scottish View Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$780,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d Pb 61 Pg 31
|2324 Stockwood Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$740,602
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3316 Longport Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,150,000
|Rosebrooke Sec 1 Pb 79 Pg 128
|1537 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,148
|Mcewen John B
|212 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$395,000
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|218 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$904,875
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5060 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,050,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|7098 Anna Pvt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$480,000
|Mccoll Manor Pb 30 Pg 60
|982 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$582,500
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18
|1037 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$595,000
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 31 Pg 127
|61 Alton Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$602,500
|Mclarty Keith M Pb 79 Pg 72
|1929 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,190,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46
|311 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$910,000
|Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 75
|424 Larkhill Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$775,000
|Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 52
|1129 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$8,600,000
|2421 Lewisburg Pk
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$540,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3021 Inman Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$399,900
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|7001 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,245,000
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 111
|5105 Beauregard Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$569,500
|Franklin Green Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 100
|3234 Gardendale Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000
|Mccormick Grove Pb 28 Pg 84
|7227 Mccormick Ln
|Fairiview
|37062
|$878,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec5 Pb 74 Pg 19
|1049 Dovecrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$295,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 7
|4013 Clinton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$680,000
|Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 128
|341 Rosebud Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 64
|1737 Wilkes Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000
|Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 77
|5150 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$240,900
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5012 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$240,900
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5006 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$923,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 76 Pg 45
|8801 Drosera Cir
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,400,000
|Harpeth Ind Park
|1104 Harpeth Ind Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55
|4042 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$999,200
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2019 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,075,000
|Brewer Jeffrey Pb 76 Pg 27
|4660 Reed Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$760,000
|Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54
|8238 Alamo Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$160,000
|River Rest Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 72
|1915 Sam Houston Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$584,177
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 Pb 77 Pg 100
|7145 Pepper Tree Cir
|$712,000
|Silver Stream Farm Sec4f Pb 62 Pg 121
|2728 Cortlandt Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,144,895
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3540 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$868,690
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7274 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$699,333
|Liberty Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 106
|855 E Benjamin Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$380,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 39 Pg 139
|1002 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,099,000
|Belle Chase Farms Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 97
|2501 Belle Brook Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$695,000
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133
|2336 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,200,000
|Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22
|9330 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$740,000
|Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 20
|1913 Griffin Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$483,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1192 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$13,450,000
|Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 10 Pb 53 Pg 14
|404 Childe Harolds Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$285,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3205 Arundel Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179