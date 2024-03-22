Williamson County Property Transfers February 20, 2024

Michael Carpenter
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for February 20-23, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$450,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374821 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$380,000Petway Place Pb 82 Pg 48416 Roberts StFranklin37064
$789,950Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 692079 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$1,075,000Willowmet Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 1242040 Willowmet LnBrentwood37027
$573,500Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 1101003 Claymill DrSpring Hill37174
$803,000Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57440 Mackenzie WayFranklin37064
$791,800Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461937 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$1,228,921St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885841 Branta DrFranklin37064
$350,000Idlewood Pb 5 Pg 33119 Alexander DrFranklin,37064
$725,000Sneed Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 472423 Mcintyre CtFranklin37069
$6,300,000Hatcliff William P3921 Perkins RdThompson's Station37179
$1,043,420329 S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin37064
$966,600Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745508 Dana LnFranklin37064
$793,869Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 1347416 Twill Heights LoopFairview37062
$619,000Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 64018 Compass Pointe CtThompson's Station37179
$889,000Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 192019 Nolencrest WayFranklin37067
$775,000Timothy Grove Pb 75 Pg 1466713 Timothy Grove Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$1,215,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1273096 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$550,000Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 733028 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$665,000Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28421 Chatsworth CtFranklin37064
$430,000Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$437,801Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 681026 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$1,700,000Maynard Roy Pb 10 Pg 1659707 Clovercroft RdNolensville37135
$513,000Western Woods Village Sec2 Ph2 & Sec3 Pb 59 Pg 657542 Grand BlvdFairview37062
$695,000Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2 Pb 18 Pg 612348 Wimbledon CirFranklin37069
$940,000Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 611014 Gadwall LnSpring Hill37174
$750,000Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 1076768 Pleasant Gate LnCollege Grove
$825,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223484 Burgate TrlThompson's Station37179
$405,000Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Ca1227 Carriage Park DrFranklin37064
$1,003,5507341 Southern RdFairview37062
$890,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 149438 Logans CirFranklin37067
$1,165,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 922829 Polo Club RdNashville37221
$2,063,860Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 761012 Blueberry LnFranklin37064
$440,000Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 2 Block F226 Cedar DrFranklin37064
$1,130,000Windsor Park Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 131108 Ascot LnFranklin37064
$759,823Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503287 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$469,781Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503230 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$625,0006238 Ladd RdFranklin37067
$830,300Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827505 Scottish View WayArrington37014
$780,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d Pb 61 Pg 312324 Stockwood TrlThompson's Station37179
$740,602Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223316 Longport LnThompson's Station37179
$1,150,000Rosebrooke Sec 1 Pb 79 Pg 1281537 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$5,148Mcewen John B212 Lewisburg AveFranklin37064
$395,000Prescott Place Ph 3218 Stanton Hall LnFranklin37069
$904,875High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975060 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,050,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 417098 Anna Pvt DrBrentwood37027
$480,000Mccoll Manor Pb 30 Pg 60982 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$582,500Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 181037 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$595,000Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 31 Pg 12761 Alton Park LnFranklin37069
$602,500Mclarty Keith M Pb 79 Pg 721929 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$1,190,000Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46311 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$910,000Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 75424 Larkhill LnNolensville37135
$775,000Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 521129 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$8,600,0002421 Lewisburg PkSpring Hill37174
$540,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503021 Inman DrThompson's Station37179
$399,900Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1397001 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,245,000Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 1115105 Beauregard LnBrentwood37027
$569,500Franklin Green Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 1003234 Gardendale DrFranklin37064
$960,000Mccormick Grove Pb 28 Pg 847227 Mccormick LnFairiview37062
$878,000Tap Root Hills Sec5 Pb 74 Pg 191049 Dovecrest WayFranklin37067
$295,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 74013 Clinton LnSpring Hill37174
$680,000Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 128341 Rosebud CirFranklin37064
$440,000Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 641737 Wilkes LnSpring Hill37174
$1,300,000Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 775150 Donovan StFranklin37064
$240,900Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395012 Congress DrFranklin37064
$240,900Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395006 Congress DrFranklin37064
$923,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 76 Pg 458801 Drosera CirCollege Grove37046
$2,400,000Harpeth Ind Park1104 Harpeth Ind CtFranklin37064
$500,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 554042 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$999,200Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922019 William StFranklin37064
$3,075,000Brewer Jeffrey Pb 76 Pg 274660 Reed RdThompson's Station37179
$760,000Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 548238 Alamo RdBrentwood37027
$160,000River Rest Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 721915 Sam Houston CtFranklin37069
$584,177Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 Pb 77 Pg 1007145 Pepper Tree Cir
$712,000Silver Stream Farm Sec4f Pb 62 Pg 1212728 Cortlandt LnNolensville37135
$1,144,895Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373540 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$868,690Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827274 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$699,333Liberty Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 106855 E Benjamin DrFranklin37067
$380,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 39 Pg 1391002 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$2,099,000Belle Chase Farms Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 972501 Belle Brook DrFranklin37067
$695,000Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 1332336 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$1,200,000Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 229330 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$740,000Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 201913 Griffin DrFranklin37067
$483,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051192 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$13,450,000Pewitt RdFranklin37064
$1,000,000Fountainbrooke Sec 10 Pb 53 Pg 14404 Childe Harolds LnBrentwood37027
$285,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363205 Arundel LnThompson's Station37179

