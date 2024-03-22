Williamson County Property Transfers February 20, 2024

See where houses and property sold for February 20-23, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $450,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4821 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $380,000 Petway Place Pb 82 Pg 48 416 Roberts St Franklin 37064 $789,950 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69 2079 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $1,075,000 Willowmet Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 124 2040 Willowmet Ln Brentwood 37027 $573,500 Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 110 1003 Claymill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $803,000 Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57 440 Mackenzie Way Franklin 37064 $791,800 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1937 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $1,228,921 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5841 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $350,000 Idlewood Pb 5 Pg 33 119 Alexander Dr Franklin, 37064 $725,000 Sneed Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 47 2423 Mcintyre Ct Franklin 37069 $6,300,000 Hatcliff William P 3921 Perkins Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $1,043,420 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37064 $966,600 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5508 Dana Ln Franklin 37064 $793,869 Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134 7416 Twill Heights Loop Fairview 37062 $619,000 Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6 4018 Compass Pointe Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $889,000 Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 19 2019 Nolencrest Way Franklin 37067 $775,000 Timothy Grove Pb 75 Pg 146 6713 Timothy Grove Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $1,215,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 3096 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $550,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 73 3028 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $665,000 Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28 421 Chatsworth Ct Franklin 37064 $430,000 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $437,801 Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68 1026 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $1,700,000 Maynard Roy Pb 10 Pg 165 9707 Clovercroft Rd Nolensville 37135 $513,000 Western Woods Village Sec2 Ph2 & Sec3 Pb 59 Pg 65 7542 Grand Blvd Fairview 37062 $695,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2 Pb 18 Pg 61 2348 Wimbledon Cir Franklin 37069 $940,000 Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 61 1014 Gadwall Ln Spring Hill 37174 $750,000 Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107 6768 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove $825,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3484 Burgate Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $405,000 Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Ca 1227 Carriage Park Dr Franklin 37064 $1,003,550 7341 Southern Rd Fairview 37062 $890,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 149 438 Logans Cir Franklin 37067 $1,165,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 92 2829 Polo Club Rd Nashville 37221 $2,063,860 Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76 1012 Blueberry Ln Franklin 37064 $440,000 Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 2 Block F 226 Cedar Dr Franklin 37064 $1,130,000 Windsor Park Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 13 1108 Ascot Ln Franklin 37064 $759,823 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3287 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $469,781 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3230 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $625,000 6238 Ladd Rd Franklin 37067 $830,300 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7505 Scottish View Way Arrington 37014 $780,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d Pb 61 Pg 31 2324 Stockwood Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $740,602 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3316 Longport Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,150,000 Rosebrooke Sec 1 Pb 79 Pg 128 1537 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $5,148 Mcewen John B 212 Lewisburg Ave Franklin 37064 $395,000 Prescott Place Ph 3 218 Stanton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $904,875 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5060 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,050,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 7098 Anna Pvt Dr Brentwood 37027 $480,000 Mccoll Manor Pb 30 Pg 60 982 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $582,500 Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18 1037 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $595,000 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 31 Pg 127 61 Alton Park Ln Franklin 37069 $602,500 Mclarty Keith M Pb 79 Pg 72 1929 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $1,190,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46 311 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $910,000 Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 75 424 Larkhill Ln Nolensville 37135 $775,000 Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 52 1129 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $8,600,000 2421 Lewisburg Pk Spring Hill 37174 $540,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3021 Inman Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $399,900 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 7001 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,245,000 Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 111 5105 Beauregard Ln Brentwood 37027 $569,500 Franklin Green Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 100 3234 Gardendale Dr Franklin 37064 $960,000 Mccormick Grove Pb 28 Pg 84 7227 Mccormick Ln Fairiview 37062 $878,000 Tap Root Hills Sec5 Pb 74 Pg 19 1049 Dovecrest Way Franklin 37067 $295,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 7 4013 Clinton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $680,000 Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 128 341 Rosebud Cir Franklin 37064 $440,000 Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 64 1737 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000 Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 77 5150 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $240,900 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5012 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $240,900 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5006 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $923,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 76 Pg 45 8801 Drosera Cir College Grove 37046 $2,400,000 Harpeth Ind Park 1104 Harpeth Ind Ct Franklin 37064 $500,000 Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55 4042 Locerbie Cir Spring Hill 37174 $999,200 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2019 William St Franklin 37064 $3,075,000 Brewer Jeffrey Pb 76 Pg 27 4660 Reed Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $760,000 Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54 8238 Alamo Rd Brentwood 37027 $160,000 River Rest Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 72 1915 Sam Houston Ct Franklin 37069 $584,177 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 Pb 77 Pg 100 7145 Pepper Tree Cir $712,000 Silver Stream Farm Sec4f Pb 62 Pg 121 2728 Cortlandt Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,144,895 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3540 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $868,690 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7274 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $699,333 Liberty Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 106 855 E Benjamin Dr Franklin 37067 $380,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 39 Pg 139 1002 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $2,099,000 Belle Chase Farms Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 97 2501 Belle Brook Dr Franklin 37067 $695,000 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133 2336 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $1,200,000 Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22 9330 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $740,000 Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 20 1913 Griffin Dr Franklin 37067 $483,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1192 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $13,450,000 Pewitt Rd Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Fountainbrooke Sec 10 Pb 53 Pg 14 404 Childe Harolds Ln Brentwood 37027 $285,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3205 Arundel Ln Thompson's Station 37179