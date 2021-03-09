Williamson County Property Transfers February 18

See where houses sold for February 18-26, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$398,705.00
|Copper Ridge Ph6
|3061 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$447,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 4
|506 Maplegrove Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$938,000.00
|264 Natchez Street
|153 11th Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,130,000.00
|915 Fair St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$306,000.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 3
|2805 Rippavilla Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$860,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 2
|3136 Natoma Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$899,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec4
|808 Carsten St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$950,000.00
|Lovier John W
|1030 Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$465,000.00
|Edenbrook Estates
|9512 Edenbrook Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$586,440.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2245 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$552,900.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 8
|306 Millhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$590,000.00
|Green Valley Sec 1
|210 Valley Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$752,505.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1224 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$170,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2127 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$170,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2123 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$315,000.00
|Pleasant View Hill
|Pleasant Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$165,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7156 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$525,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|2033 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$430,000.00
|School Manor
|407 Alicia Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$801,920.00
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|2021 Garfield St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$1,501,475.00
|Swansons Ridge
|1900 Eli Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$441,500.00
|School Manor
|407 Alicia Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$754,564.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|924 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$251,750.00
|Grove
|9105 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$389,900.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12
|1169 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$709,287.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|930 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$725,289.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec4
|3025 Halenwool Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$535,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec1
|3043 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$703,700.00
|Gardens At Old Natchez The
|231 Gardenridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$500,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b
|1004 Becket Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$400,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 5
|3237 Gardendale Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$730,941.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|612 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$455,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|2206 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,040,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 16
|1569 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|228 Sagefield St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$577,000.00
|Benevento Ph 1
|3005 Benevento Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$562,000.00
|6877 Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$549,900.00
|[email protected] Ridge Ph14
|102 Avocet Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$447,600.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3
|2591 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$582,000.00
|Ellington Park Sec 3
|204 Ellington Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$272,000.00
|Sutherland Sec 3
|2846 Jesse Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$535,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2
|7521 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$450,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec18b
|2020 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$594,900.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|7125 Blondell Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,250,000.00
|Sanicola Mark
|Old Natchez Trace
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$850,000.00
|Sanicola Mark
|Old Natchez Trace
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$3,405,000.00
|1836 Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$500,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 17
|1228 Olympia Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$642,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 39
|1334 Porter St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$599,990.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2249 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$880,000.00
|Windsor Park Sec 2
|613 Eton Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 28
|219 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$575,000.00
|2630 Clayton Arnold Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,500,000.00
|Hampton Reserve Sec 3
|1110 Rolling Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$536,800.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|3024 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$480,000.00
|Eagles Glen Sec 2
|724 Fawn Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,300,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6281 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$643,002.00
|Foxglove Farm
|4067 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$574,456.00
|Burkitt Village Ph4
|2263 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$2,683,518.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|7541 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,760,000.00
|Troubadour Sec 2
|7346 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,760,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7350 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,760,000.00
|Troubadour Sec 2
|7354 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,683,518.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|7537 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$895,000.00
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3
|8123 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$600,000.00
|5251 Carters Creek Pk
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$688,820.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7170 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$90,000.00
|Trails Of Brownlyn
|Elrod Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$50,000.00
|Trails Of Brownlyn
|Elrod Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$751,000.00
|Cottonport Plantation Ph 3
|5627 Cottonport Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,250,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9275 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$565,937.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|1125 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$565,115.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7034 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$351,500.00
|Mooreland Est
|704 Vineland Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$250,000.00
|Green E E
|942 Green St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$237,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|608 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$145,000.00
|Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|TN
|37060
|$218,900.00
|Glenhaven 3esub
|7110 White Oak Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$832,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 2
|3156 Natoma Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$650,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|122 Riverwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$480,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 5
|9788 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$495,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$175,000.00
|Cromwell Sec 2
|1862 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,214,661.00
|Bishops Gate Wards Mill
|100 Spoonhill St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$590,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec2
|5003 Wallaby Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,750,000.00
|Bluff Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$608,370.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|200 Heydon Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$503,515.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7042 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$539,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 11
|1450 Governors Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$475,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2
|1026 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$589,900.00
|Nolenmeade
|842 Nolenmeade Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$500,000.00
|Rev 2
|227 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$315,000.00
|Springway
|7885 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$386,125.00
|Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a
|2019 Keiser St
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$417,500.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|2072 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,003,722.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|906 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$553,539.00
|Burkitt Village Add Ph1
|928 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$350,000.00
|7616 Drag Strip Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$3,999,900.00
|Two Rivers
|1507 Starlight Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$950,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 18
|1621 Grassmere Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$242,900.00
|Ridgeport Sec 6
|2132 Burgess Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$580,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec5
|1061 Amelia Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$317,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 5a
|1905 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$800,250.00
|Natures Landing
|1007 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$197,900.00
|Natures Landing
|3037 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$349,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 4
|1147 Summerville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,350,000.00
|Fair Park Cottages
|331 Fair Park Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$440,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Rev 3
|600 Wildflower Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$618,000.00
|Westhaven Section 26
|1346 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$435,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1
|1005 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$470,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 2
|811 Thatcher Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$640,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|3001 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$159,900.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8424 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,575,000.00
|Pinnacle Commercial Sec 1
|Wall St
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$295,000.00
|Rucker Park
|124 Velena St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$536,100.00
|[email protected] Ridge Ph14
|2991 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$780,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 17
|9453 Smithson Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$475,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 11
|1446 Governors Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$106,210.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|3000 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$410,485.00
|Copper Ridge Ph6
|3041 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$132,950.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7065 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$637,080.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7030 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$995,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 12
|9186 Brushboro Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$775,000.00
|Jamison Station Sec 1
|120 Jamison Station Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$546,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b
|2653 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$551,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 11
|1449 Governors Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,222,090.00
|Stonecrest
|9604 Stonebluff Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,075,000.00
|4250 Little Pond Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$322,500.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 11
|2248 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$350,000.00
|Reynolds Kathy D
|Kittrell Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$440,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12
|1206 Forrest Lake Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,225,000.00
|1480 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$678,655.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|6736 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$328,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 6
|2005 Portman Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$790,000.00
|Rev
|2103 Oakbranch Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$935,000.00
|Country Club Est
|512 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,850,000.00
|202 -218 S Margin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$7,550,000.00
|Resub
|Southeast Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,230,000.00
|Leeland
|112 Lee Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,235,000.00
|Elmbrooke Sec 2-3
|9499 Elmbrooke Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$396,100.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 3
|2047 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$484,900.00
|Wades Grove Sec18a
|2045 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$490,000.00
|991 Westhaven Blvd #20
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$400,000.00
|1403 Adams St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$740,000.00
|352 9th Ave N
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$549,900.00
|[email protected] Ridge Ph14
|104 Avocet Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$535,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec2
|7037 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$185,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #k-7
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Natures Landing
|1000 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$5,250,000.00
|Franklin Industrial Park
|Alpha Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$312,500.00
|Summers Audrey Thompson
|621 Hwy 96 N
|Franklin
|TN
|37062
|$585,000.00
|Heartland Reserve Sec3
|7129 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$468,750.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|2067 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$365,000.00
|Buckner Place
|2838 Pedigo Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$945,000.00
|Vance H T
|888 Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$345,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c
|3012 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,200,000.00
|Temple Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$230,000.00
|Moore Jim M
|Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,700,000.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|8021 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,333,765.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1889 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$524,847.00
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3469 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$723,042.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec4
|3007 Halenwool Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$266,000.00
|Grove
|9108 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$368,500.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec X
|95 Alton Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$430,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph1
|1026 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$275,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 1
|3000 Ballenger Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,785,000.00
|Grove Sec 4
|6017 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$460,000.00
|Hillsboro Acres
|1013 Chapel Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,250,000.00
|5317 Big East Fork Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,585,500.00
|Crye Harold E Trustee
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$279,000.00
|Loopers Landing Sec 1
|2123 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$524,863.00
|Wades Grove Sec18a
|2047 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$859,591.00
|Natures Landing
|1006 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$255,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 6
|1101 Downs Blvd #297
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
