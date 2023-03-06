Williamson County Property Transfers February 13

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for February 13-17, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$657,900.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph37135 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$948,750.002807 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$1,000,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park327 Wise RdFranklin37064
$350,000.001120 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$705,000.00Hills1768 Dean RdThompsons Station37179
$773,000.00Hills1904 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$1,303,380.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42161 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064
$1,001,000.00Shadow Creek @626 Firefox DrBrentwood37027
$1,900,000.004227 Pate RdFranklin37064
$2,650,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47580 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$1,250,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42119 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064
$1,300,000.00Longwood Sec 1916 Cherry Grove RdFranklin37069
$590,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 11213 Moher BlvdFranklin37069
$1,200,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 25116 Seward RdBrentwood37027
$940,000.00Wildwood Est Sec 26337 Panorama DrBrentwood37027
$240,000.00Garner InvestmentsShoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,990,000.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 45158 Hereford CtBrentwood37027
$1,165,000.006676 Bethesda-arno RdThompsons Station37179
$1,516,200.00Littlebury Sec23224 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$780,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec112604 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$615,000.00205 Green Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$355,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 12780 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179
$710,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec34005 Farmhouse DrFranklin37067
$1,448,588.00Waters Edge Sec6Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$400,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec41038 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$769,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph11707 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$600,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 31502 Kemah CtBrentwood37027
$462,000.004905 Bethesda-duplex RdCollege Grove37046
$1,785,959.00Annecy Ph11021 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,360,455.00Avenue Downs Sec12705 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$945,000.00Cleburne Addn121 Jennings StFranklin37064
$385,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 51101 Downs Blvd #277Franklin37064
$645,000.00Benevento East Ph4 Sec21010 Maleventum WaySpring Hill37174
$770,000.00Polk Place Sec 7216 Karnes DrFranklin37064
$3,600,592.00Simmons Ridge Sec9Sweetleaf WayFranklin37064
$1,478,400.00Littlebury Sec23219 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$520,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 81911 Hamelton CirSpring Hill37174
$2,310,000.00Lenox Park Sec 2264 Stratton CtBrentwood37027
$5,083,703.00Witherspoon Sec79314 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$2,600,000.00Legends Ridge Add Sec 2400 Legends Park CirFranklin37069
$12,970.00Mcewen PlaceAspen Grove DrFranklin37064
$1,240,940.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2616 Silva LnNolensville37135
$1,158,800.00Dallas Downs Sec 1106 Medford PlaceFranklin37064
$810,000.00Cottonwood Est511 Arbor DrFranklin37069
$1,013,759.00Lockwood Glen Sec15312 Sherman CtFranklin37064
$638,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 111102 Olde Cameron LnFranklin37067
$350,000.007106 Bahne RdFairview37062
$790,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph25010 Perth CtSpring Hill37174
$1,012,426.00St Marlo Sec16114 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$645,000.00St Marlo Sec2Winslet DrFranklin37064
$450,000.00Hidden Valley Est6452 Log Cabin TrlBrentwood37027
$865,900.00Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec26028 Trout LnSpring Hill37174
$592,000.00Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph22333 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$675,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 21019 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$400,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31225 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,100,000.00West End Circle603 West End CirFranklin37064
$1,550,000.00Thompson Tim M2080 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$507,973.00Redwing Farms Sec 11107 Holly Hill DrFranklin37064
$225,000.00Pray1159 Carter StFranklin37064
$540,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec183167 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$5,500,000.007740 Pewitt RdFranklin37064
$2,596,484.00Grove Sec 149112 Sawtooth LnCollege Grove37046
$800,000.007734 Pewitt RdFranklin37064
$685,000.00Rogersshire Sec 5108 Berwick PlFranklin37064
$750,000.00Amelia Park Sec31607 Sand Dollar CtFranklin37067
$650,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b3328 Monoco DrSpring Hill37174
$879,600.00Farmington West2100 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$1,120,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec20Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$720,000.00Brixworth Ph3 Sec12955 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$510,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 3324 Devonshire DrFranklin37064
$499,000.00Premier Bus Park Condos256 Seaboard Ln #f102Franklin37067
$515,000.00Hickory Ridge1105 Hickory Ridge DrFranklin37064
$1,389,155.00Westhaven Sec59507 Drummond StFranklin37064
$3,593,940.00402 Bridge StFranklin37064

