Williamson County Property Transfers February 13

See where houses and property sold for February 13-17, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $657,900.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7135 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $948,750.00 2807 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,000,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park 327 Wise Rd Franklin 37064 $350,000.00 1120 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $705,000.00 Hills 1768 Dean Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $773,000.00 Hills 1904 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,303,380.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 161 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064 $1,001,000.00 Shadow Creek @ 626 Firefox Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000.00 4227 Pate Rd Franklin 37064 $2,650,000.00 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 7580 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $1,250,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 119 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064 $1,300,000.00 Longwood Sec 1 916 Cherry Grove Rd Franklin 37069 $590,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 1213 Moher Blvd Franklin 37069 $1,200,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 2 5116 Seward Rd Brentwood 37027 $940,000.00 Wildwood Est Sec 2 6337 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 $240,000.00 Garner Investments Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,990,000.00 Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 5158 Hereford Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,165,000.00 6676 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,516,200.00 Littlebury Sec2 3224 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $780,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 2604 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $615,000.00 205 Green Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $355,000.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 2780 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $710,000.00 Tap Root Hills Sec3 4005 Farmhouse Dr Franklin 37067 $1,448,588.00 Waters Edge Sec6 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $400,000.00 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 1038 Aenon Cir Spring Hill 37174 $769,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 1707 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $600,000.00 Chestnut Springs Sec 3 1502 Kemah Ct Brentwood 37027 $462,000.00 4905 Bethesda-duplex Rd College Grove 37046 $1,785,959.00 Annecy Ph1 1021 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,360,455.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2705 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $945,000.00 Cleburne Addn 121 Jennings St Franklin 37064 $385,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 5 1101 Downs Blvd #277 Franklin 37064 $645,000.00 Benevento East Ph4 Sec2 1010 Maleventum Way Spring Hill 37174 $770,000.00 Polk Place Sec 7 216 Karnes Dr Franklin 37064 $3,600,592.00 Simmons Ridge Sec9 Sweetleaf Way Franklin 37064 $1,478,400.00 Littlebury Sec2 3219 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $520,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 8 1911 Hamelton Cir Spring Hill 37174 $2,310,000.00 Lenox Park Sec 2 264 Stratton Ct Brentwood 37027 $5,083,703.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9314 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,600,000.00 Legends Ridge Add Sec 2 400 Legends Park Cir Franklin 37069 $12,970.00 Mcewen Place Aspen Grove Dr Franklin 37064 $1,240,940.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 616 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,158,800.00 Dallas Downs Sec 1 106 Medford Place Franklin 37064 $810,000.00 Cottonwood Est 511 Arbor Dr Franklin 37069 $1,013,759.00 Lockwood Glen Sec15 312 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $638,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 11 1102 Olde Cameron Ln Franklin 37067 $350,000.00 7106 Bahne Rd Fairview 37062 $790,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 5010 Perth Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,012,426.00 St Marlo Sec1 6114 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $645,000.00 St Marlo Sec2 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Hidden Valley Est 6452 Log Cabin Trl Brentwood 37027 $865,900.00 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 6028 Trout Ln Spring Hill 37174 $592,000.00 Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2 2333 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $675,000.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 2 1019 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $400,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1225 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 West End Circle 603 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $1,550,000.00 Thompson Tim M 2080 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $507,973.00 Redwing Farms Sec 1 1107 Holly Hill Dr Franklin 37064 $225,000.00 Pray 1159 Carter St Franklin 37064 $540,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3167 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $5,500,000.00 7740 Pewitt Rd Franklin 37064 $2,596,484.00 Grove Sec 14 9112 Sawtooth Ln College Grove 37046 $800,000.00 7734 Pewitt Rd Franklin 37064 $685,000.00 Rogersshire Sec 5 108 Berwick Pl Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Amelia Park Sec3 1607 Sand Dollar Ct Franklin 37067 $650,000.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b 3328 Monoco Dr Spring Hill 37174 $879,600.00 Farmington West 2100 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $1,120,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $720,000.00 Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 2955 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill 37174 $510,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 3 324 Devonshire Dr Franklin 37064 $499,000.00 Premier Bus Park Condos 256 Seaboard Ln #f102 Franklin 37067 $515,000.00 Hickory Ridge 1105 Hickory Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,389,155.00 Westhaven Sec59 507 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $3,593,940.00 402 Bridge St Franklin 37064