Williamson County Property Transfers February 13

See where houses and property sold for February 13-17, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$657,900.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7135 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$948,750.00
|2807 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,000,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|327 Wise Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000.00
|1120 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$705,000.00
|Hills
|1768 Dean Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$773,000.00
|Hills
|1904 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,303,380.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42
|161 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,001,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|626 Firefox Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000.00
|4227 Pate Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,650,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7580 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,250,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42
|119 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000.00
|Longwood Sec 1
|916 Cherry Grove Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$590,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|1213 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,200,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 2
|5116 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$940,000.00
|Wildwood Est Sec 2
|6337 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$240,000.00
|Garner Investments
|Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,990,000.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 4
|5158 Hereford Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,165,000.00
|6676 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,516,200.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3224 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$780,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec11
|2604 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$615,000.00
|205 Green Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$355,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2780 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$710,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec3
|4005 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,448,588.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4
|1038 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$769,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|1707 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 3
|1502 Kemah Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$462,000.00
|4905 Bethesda-duplex Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,785,959.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1021 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,360,455.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2705 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$945,000.00
|Cleburne Addn
|121 Jennings St
|Franklin
|37064
|$385,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 5
|1101 Downs Blvd #277
|Franklin
|37064
|$645,000.00
|Benevento East Ph4 Sec2
|1010 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$770,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 7
|216 Karnes Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,600,592.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec9
|Sweetleaf Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,478,400.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3219 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$520,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 8
|1911 Hamelton Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,310,000.00
|Lenox Park Sec 2
|264 Stratton Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,083,703.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9314 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,600,000.00
|Legends Ridge Add Sec 2
|400 Legends Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$12,970.00
|Mcewen Place
|Aspen Grove Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,240,940.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|616 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,158,800.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 1
|106 Medford Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$810,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|511 Arbor Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,013,759.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|312 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$638,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 11
|1102 Olde Cameron Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$350,000.00
|7106 Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$790,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|5010 Perth Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,012,426.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6114 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$645,000.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Hidden Valley Est
|6452 Log Cabin Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$865,900.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2
|6028 Trout Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$592,000.00
|Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2
|2333 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$675,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2
|1019 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1225 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|West End Circle
|603 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000.00
|Thompson Tim M
|2080 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$507,973.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 1
|1107 Holly Hill Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$225,000.00
|Pray
|1159 Carter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3167 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,500,000.00
|7740 Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,596,484.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9112 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$800,000.00
|7734 Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$685,000.00
|Rogersshire Sec 5
|108 Berwick Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec3
|1607 Sand Dollar Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$650,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b
|3328 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$879,600.00
|Farmington West
|2100 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,120,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20
|Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$720,000.00
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec1
|2955 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$510,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 3
|324 Devonshire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$499,000.00
|Premier Bus Park Condos
|256 Seaboard Ln #f102
|Franklin
|37067
|$515,000.00
|Hickory Ridge
|1105 Hickory Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,389,155.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|507 Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,593,940.00
|402 Bridge St
|Franklin
|37064