Williamson County Property Transfers February 12, 2024

See where houses and property sold for February 12-16, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $851,000 Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 38 Pg 23 300 Starling Ln Franklin 37064 $735,000 Bent Creek Ph10 Sec1 Pb 58 Pg 60 1292 Maybelle Pass Nolensville 37135 $952,728 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 2009 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $1,206,875 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6501 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 8598 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060 $171,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7316 Crowell Dr Franklin 37067 $1,050,000 Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40 8206 Brentview Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,048,350 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5827 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $899,000 Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77 2501 Whitlock Trl Nolensville 37135 $342,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7308 Crowell Dr College Grove 37046 $1,161,532 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6537 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $240,000 3862 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $289,999 Hallview Meadows Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 76 Block 000d 7105 Hall Ln Fairview 37062 $200,000 7553 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $1,597,495 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3512 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $1,625,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 406 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $349,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1951 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $821,500 Amelia Park Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 128 896 Market St Franklin 37067 $1,125,000 Worthington Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 29 1904 Springcroft Dr Franklin 37067 $75,000 Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47 7306 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $727,500 Westhaven Sec 15 Rev 2 Pb 53 Pg 150 130 Prospect Ave Franklin 37064 $999,900 Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec3 Pb 57 Pg 141 1792 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $519,000 Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 52 2913 Mercer Ln Thompson 37179 $625,000 Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 90 1118 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,950,000 Governors Club The Ph 10 Pb 36 Pg 16 2 Torrey Pines Way Brentwood 37027 $48,900 Forest Of Brentwood 6344 Murray Ln Brentwood 37027 $815,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31 925 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $685,000 Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147 1163 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $607,200 Castleberry Farm Ph 5 Pb 32 Pg 15 7305 Shepton Park Fairview 37062 $1,200,000 Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 144 1033 Eden Park Dr Franklin 37067 $400,000 Wakefield Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 1 2241 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,395,000 5188 Waddell Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Burghley Place Pb 37 Pg 108 668 Ayrshire Cir Franklin 37064 $2,150,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 32 1433 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37069 $1,100,000 Mclemore Farms Sec 2b Pb 29 Pg 140 2810 Cale Ct Franklin 37064 $5,900,000 Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2-3 519 Meadowlark Ln Brentwood 37027 $278,000 Chester Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 106 7311 Birch Bark Dr Nashville 37221 $3,523,403 Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41 1609 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $294,900 7105 Adams Dr Fairview 37062 $1,500,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 1109 Mccall Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 1102 Mccall Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 1101 Mccall Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $8,700,000 Crossroads South Bus Park Pb 44 Pg 23 1731 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $354,040 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1955 Amacher Dr $556,000 Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18 1038 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $489,335 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3222 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $400,000 Shea Park Pb 10 Pg 90 Block C001 105 Southeast Pkwy #101 Franklin 37064 $1,175,171 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7220 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $466,000 June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,375,000 3945 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $661,686 Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47 7333 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $632,450 Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 18 3020 Yellow Brick Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,350,000 Cool Springs East Sec 19 Pb 27 Pg 111 428 Autumn Lake Trl Franklin 37067 $1,380,000 Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123 9317 Navaho Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,315,500 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $910,000 Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77 696 Vickery Park Dr Nolensville 37135 $720,000 Palm Development Partners Pb 82 Pg 15 1035 Nasdaq St Spring Hill 37174 $1,550,000 Temple Hills The Links Pb 33 Pg 3 480 Sandcastle Rd Franklin 37067 $11,900,001 9020 Church St E Brentwood 37027 $8,550,000 Terp Brian 3530 Bailey Rd Franklin 37064 $4,250,000 Hillsboro Manor Pb 75 Pg 15 1808 Franklin Hills Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $580,000 Hickory Hills Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 55 922 Hickory Hills Dr Franklin 37067 $545,000 Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 30 8071 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $820,000 Autumn Ridge Ph5 Pb 61 Pg 112 8010 Puddleduck Ln Spring Hill 37174 $735,000 Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39 1394 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $17,250,000 Greystone Plaza Pb 53 Pg 120 7238 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,090,000 Battlefield Pb 1 Pg 105 104 Battlefield Dr Franklin 37064 $655,000 5525 Barking Dog Ln $1,320,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46 315 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $20,400 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 2014 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $690,932 Westhaven Sec 15 Pb 56 Pg 98 1037 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $389,000 Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25 1101 Downs Blvd #i-101 Franklin 37064 $550,000 Simmons Ridge Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 118 2013 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,166,000 Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59 3347 Cherry Jack Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $530,000 Woodridge Pb 22 Pg 146 7510 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview 37062 $636,500 Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109 3001 Helfrich Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,825,000 Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 10 1223 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $872,728 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3456 Burgate Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $926,250 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8312 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046