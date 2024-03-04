Williamson County Property Transfers February 12, 2024

See where houses and property sold for February 12-16, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$851,000
|Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 38 Pg 23
|300 Starling Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$735,000
|Bent Creek Ph10 Sec1 Pb 58 Pg 60
|1292 Maybelle Pass
|Nolensville
|37135
|$952,728
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|2009 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,206,875
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6501 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|8598 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$171,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7316 Crowell Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,050,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40
|8206 Brentview Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,048,350
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5827 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77
|2501 Whitlock Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$342,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7308 Crowell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,161,532
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6537 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$240,000
|3862 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$289,999
|Hallview Meadows Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 76 Block 000d
|7105 Hall Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$200,000
|7553 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,597,495
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3512 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,625,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|406 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$349,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1951 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$821,500
|Amelia Park Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 128
|896 Market St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,125,000
|Worthington Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 29
|1904 Springcroft Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$75,000
|Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47
|7306 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$727,500
|Westhaven Sec 15 Rev 2 Pb 53 Pg 150
|130 Prospect Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$999,900
|Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec3 Pb 57 Pg 141
|1792 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$519,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 52
|2913 Mercer Ln
|Thompson
|37179
|$625,000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 90
|1118 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,950,000
|Governors Club The Ph 10 Pb 36 Pg 16
|2 Torrey Pines Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$48,900
|Forest Of Brentwood
|6344 Murray Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$815,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31
|925 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$685,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147
|1163 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$607,200
|Castleberry Farm Ph 5 Pb 32 Pg 15
|7305 Shepton Park
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,200,000
|Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 144
|1033 Eden Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$400,000
|Wakefield Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 1
|2241 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,395,000
|5188 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Burghley Place Pb 37 Pg 108
|668 Ayrshire Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 32
|1433 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,100,000
|Mclemore Farms Sec 2b Pb 29 Pg 140
|2810 Cale Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,900,000
|Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2-3
|519 Meadowlark Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$278,000
|Chester Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 106
|7311 Birch Bark Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$3,523,403
|Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41
|1609 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$294,900
|7105 Adams Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,500,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|1109 Mccall Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|1102 Mccall Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|1101 Mccall Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$8,700,000
|Crossroads South Bus Park Pb 44 Pg 23
|1731 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$354,040
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1955 Amacher Dr
|$556,000
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18
|1038 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$489,335
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3222 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Shea Park Pb 10 Pg 90 Block C001
|105 Southeast Pkwy #101
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,171
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7220 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$466,000
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123
|Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,375,000
|3945 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$661,686
|Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47
|7333 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$632,450
|Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 18
|3020 Yellow Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,350,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 19 Pb 27 Pg 111
|428 Autumn Lake Trl
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,380,000
|Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123
|9317 Navaho Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,315,500
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$910,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77
|696 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$720,000
|Palm Development Partners Pb 82 Pg 15
|1035 Nasdaq St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,550,000
|Temple Hills The Links Pb 33 Pg 3
|480 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$11,900,001
|9020 Church St E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$8,550,000
|Terp Brian
|3530 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,250,000
|Hillsboro Manor Pb 75 Pg 15
|1808 Franklin Hills Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$580,000
|Hickory Hills Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 55
|922 Hickory Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$545,000
|Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 30
|8071 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$820,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph5 Pb 61 Pg 112
|8010 Puddleduck Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39
|1394 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$17,250,000
|Greystone Plaza Pb 53 Pg 120
|7238 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,090,000
|Battlefield Pb 1 Pg 105
|104 Battlefield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$655,000
|5525 Barking Dog Ln
|$1,320,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46
|315 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$20,400
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|2014 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$690,932
|Westhaven Sec 15 Pb 56 Pg 98
|1037 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$389,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25
|1101 Downs Blvd #i-101
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 118
|2013 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,166,000
|Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59
|3347 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$530,000
|Woodridge Pb 22 Pg 146
|7510 Aubrey Ridge Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$636,500
|Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109
|3001 Helfrich Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,825,000
|Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 10
|1223 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$872,728
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3456 Burgate Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$926,250
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8312 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046