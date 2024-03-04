Williamson County Property Transfers February 12, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for February 12-16, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$851,000Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 38 Pg 23300 Starling LnFranklin37064
$735,000Bent Creek Ph10 Sec1 Pb 58 Pg 601292 Maybelle PassNolensville37135
$952,728Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 682009 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$1,206,875St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886501 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$1,200,0008598 Taliaferro RdEagleville37060
$171,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367316 Crowell DrFranklin37067
$1,050,000Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 408206 Brentview CtBrentwood37027
$1,048,350St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885827 Branta DrFranklin37064
$899,000Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 772501 Whitlock TrlNolensville37135
$342,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367308 Crowell DrCollege Grove37046
$1,161,532St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886537 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$240,0003862 Johnson Hollow RdThompson's Station37179
$289,999Hallview Meadows Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 76 Block 000d7105 Hall LnFairview37062
$200,0007553 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$1,597,495Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133512 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$1,625,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35406 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$349,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851951 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$821,500Amelia Park Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 128896 Market StFranklin37067
$1,125,000Worthington Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 291904 Springcroft DrFranklin37067
$75,000Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 477306 Audubon CvFairview37062
$727,500Westhaven Sec 15 Rev 2 Pb 53 Pg 150130 Prospect AveFranklin37064
$999,900Autumn Ridge Ph3 Sec3 Pb 57 Pg 1411792 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$519,000Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 522913 Mercer LnThompson37179
$625,000Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 901118 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$1,950,000Governors Club The Ph 10 Pb 36 Pg 162 Torrey Pines WayBrentwood37027
$48,900Forest Of Brentwood6344 Murray LnBrentwood37027
$815,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31925 Tynan WayNolensville37135
$685,000Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 1471163 Buckingham CirFranklin37064
$607,200Castleberry Farm Ph 5 Pb 32 Pg 157305 Shepton ParkFairview37062
$1,200,000Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 1441033 Eden Park DrFranklin37067
$400,000Wakefield Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 12241 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$1,395,0005188 Waddell Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,300,000Burghley Place Pb 37 Pg 108668 Ayrshire CirFranklin37064
$2,150,000Laurelbrooke Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 321433 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37069
$1,100,000Mclemore Farms Sec 2b Pb 29 Pg 1402810 Cale CtFranklin37064
$5,900,000Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2-3519 Meadowlark LnBrentwood37027
$278,000Chester Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 1067311 Birch Bark DrNashville37221
$3,523,403Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 411609 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$294,9007105 Adams DrFairview37062
$1,500,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 411109 Mccall Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 411102 Mccall Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 411101 Mccall Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$8,700,000Crossroads South Bus Park Pb 44 Pg 231731 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$354,040Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851955 Amacher Dr
$556,000Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 181038 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$489,335Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503222 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$400,000Shea Park Pb 10 Pg 90 Block C001105 Southeast Pkwy #101Franklin37064
$1,175,171Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367220 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$466,000June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,375,0003945 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$661,686Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 477333 Audubon CvFairview37062
$632,450Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 183020 Yellow Brick CtSpring Hill37174
$1,350,000Cool Springs East Sec 19 Pb 27 Pg 111428 Autumn Lake TrlFranklin37067
$1,380,000Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 1239317 Navaho DrBrentwood37027
$1,315,500Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139Congress DrFranklin37064
$910,000Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77696 Vickery Park DrNolensville37135
$720,000Palm Development Partners Pb 82 Pg 151035 Nasdaq StSpring Hill37174
$1,550,000Temple Hills The Links Pb 33 Pg 3480 Sandcastle RdFranklin37067
$11,900,0019020 Church St EBrentwood37027
$8,550,000Terp Brian3530 Bailey RdFranklin37064
$4,250,000Hillsboro Manor Pb 75 Pg 151808 Franklin Hills Pvt LnFranklin37064
$580,000Hickory Hills Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 55922 Hickory Hills DrFranklin37067
$545,000Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 308071 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$820,000Autumn Ridge Ph5 Pb 61 Pg 1128010 Puddleduck LnSpring Hill37174
$735,000Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 391394 Buckingham CirFranklin37064
$17,250,000Greystone Plaza Pb 53 Pg 1207238 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$1,090,000Battlefield Pb 1 Pg 105104 Battlefield DrFranklin37064
$655,0005525 Barking Dog Ln
$1,320,000Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46315 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$20,400Buckner Crossing Sec 12014 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$690,932Westhaven Sec 15 Pb 56 Pg 981037 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$389,000Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 251101 Downs Blvd #i-101Franklin37064
$550,000Simmons Ridge Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1182013 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,166,000Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 593347 Cherry Jack LnThompson's Station37179
$530,000Woodridge Pb 22 Pg 1467510 Aubrey Ridge DrFairview37062
$636,500Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 1093001 Helfrich CtSpring Hill37174
$2,825,000Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 101223 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$872,728Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223456 Burgate TrlThompson's Station37179
$926,250Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528312 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046

