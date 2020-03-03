See where houses sold for February 10-14, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|280000
|Western Woods Village
|7506 Spicer Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|434813
|Wades Grove
|2019 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|410700
|Petra Commons
|136 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|673036
|Telfair
|1120 Mccellan Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|519867
|Tywater Crossing
|821 Charming Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|595660
|Mckays Mill
|1717 Players Mill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|380000
|Brentwood Hills
|1304 Ashby Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|5725000
|Judd Wynonna
|5747 Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|299990
|Cumberland Estates
|1060 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|54916
|S Lick Creek Road
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|749900
|Westhaven
|1001 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|687000
|Tomlin Marion Dan
|4461 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|665000
|Chenoweth
|9421 Coxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|829000
|Wildwood
|6413 Wildwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|352000
|Sec 2 Rev
|1722 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|386000
|Ridgemont Place
|212 Montwood Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|303500
|Fieldstone Farms
|22 Holland Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|350000
|Falcon Creek
|2037 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1004570
|Fair Park Cottages
|322 11Th Ave N
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|260900
|Ridgeport
|2124 Burgess Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|657523
|Bridgemore Village
|3650 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|530100
|Polk Place
|256 Karnes Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1090360
|Westhaven
|1262 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|598434
|Westhaven
|5197 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|399899
|Forrest Crossing
|1753 Fieldcrest Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|548932
|Burberry Glen
|760 Ravensdowne Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|318479
|Cumberland Estates
|1071 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|179000
|Ivan Creek
|4452 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|470000
|Reserve @ Bent Creek
|179 Lodge Hall Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|715000
|Westhaven Section
|1714 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|433000
|Green Valley
|42 Creekwood Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|465000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|4023 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|2299000
|The Governors Club
|46 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1653066
|Witherspoon
|9231 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|499990
|Alls Grove
|7192 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|389900
|Waters Edge Echelon Townhomes
|2022 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|386000
|Mcfarlin Woods
|628 Mer Rouge Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|313519
|Aston Woods
|2737 Aston Woods Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1675000
|Annandale
|9288 Wardley Park Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|80000
|Ward James R
|5711 Carters Creek Pk
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|554900
|Westhaven
|310 Starling Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|569900
|Willowsprings
|510 Marigold Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|487200
|Waters Edge
|4013 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|432400
|Monticello
|117 Williamsburg Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|785000
|2801 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|330
|Newport Crossing
|1010 Watauga Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|623505
|Clovercroft Preserve
|9228 Stepping Stone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|455000
|Carondelet
|9003 Oden Ct
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|917100
|Asher Downs
|132 Asher Downs Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|467000
|Stratford Place
|1309 King William Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2300000
|Annandale
|9292 Exton Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|975000
|4410 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|840000
|Westhaven
|1914 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|694900
|Bridgemore Village
|3166 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|472900
|Benevento East
|1018 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1282000
|Legends Ridge
|649 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1300000
|Tuscany Hills
|1732 Ravello Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|576452
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7213 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|739146
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6818 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|971652
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6598 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|280000
|Stonebrook
|1287 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|195000
|Cherry Glen Condo
|309 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|262500
|Eastview
|1400 W Main St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|620000
|Whitford Karen
|4165 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|362900
|Burtonwood Add
|6020 Thrush Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|680000
|Hurstbourne Park
|407 Malcolm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|434259
|Tollgate Village
|2293 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1978439
|Hildreth-Mcknight
|1313 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|390000
|Stonebrook
|880 Dortch Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|678500
|Lockwood Gle
|2085 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|615000
|Belvedere
|200 Belvedere Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|269900
|Candlewood
|2960 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|333900
|Fields Of Canterbury
|1673 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|492130
|Brixworth
|1120 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|101449
|Stream Valley
|2000 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|279900
|Wyngate
|2024 Prescott Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|225000
|October Park
|1038 October Park Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
