See where houses sold for February 10-14, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
280000Western Woods Village7506 Spicer CtFairviewTN37062
434813Wades Grove2019 Lequire LnSpring HillTN37174
410700Petra Commons136 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
673036Telfair1120 Mccellan LnNolensvilleTN37135
519867Tywater Crossing821 Charming CtFranklinTN37064
595660Mckays Mill1717 Players Mill RdFranklinTN37067
380000Brentwood Hills1304 Ashby DrBrentwoodTN37027
5725000Judd Wynonna5747 Garrison RdFranklinTN37064
299990Cumberland Estates1060 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
54916S Lick Creek RoadFranklinTN37064
749900Westhaven1001 Beckwith StFranklinTN37064
687000Tomlin Marion Dan4461 Gosey Hill RdFranklinTN37064
665000Chenoweth9421 Coxboro DrBrentwoodTN37027
829000Wildwood6413 Wildwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
352000Sec 2 Rev1722 Stephenson LnSpring HillTN37174
386000Ridgemont Place212 Montwood CtFranklinTN37064
303500Fieldstone Farms22 Holland Park LnFranklinTN37069
350000Falcon Creek2037 Upland DrFranklinTN37067
1004570Fair Park Cottages322 11Th Ave NFranklinTN37064
260900Ridgeport2124 Burgess LnSpring HillTN37174
657523Bridgemore Village3650 Martins Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
530100Polk Place256 Karnes DrFranklinTN37064
1090360Westhaven1262 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
598434Westhaven5197 Donovan StFranklinTN37064
399899Forrest Crossing1753 Fieldcrest CirFranklinTN37064
548932Burberry Glen760 Ravensdowne DrBrentwoodTN37027
318479Cumberland Estates1071 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
179000Ivan Creek4452 Ivan Creek DrFranklinTN37064
470000Reserve @ Bent Creek179 Lodge Hall RdNolensvilleTN37135
715000Westhaven Section1714 Townsend BlvdFranklinTN37064
433000Green Valley42 Creekwood CtFranklinTN37064
465000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge4023 Haversack DrSpring HillTN37174
2299000The Governors Club46 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
1653066Witherspoon9231 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
499990Alls Grove7192 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
389900Waters Edge Echelon Townhomes2022 Moultrie CirFranklinTN37064
386000Mcfarlin Woods628 Mer Rouge DrNolensvilleTN37135
313519Aston Woods2737 Aston Woods LnThompsons StationTN37179
1675000Annandale9288 Wardley Park LnBrentwoodTN37027
80000Ward James R5711 Carters Creek PkThompsons StationTN37179
554900Westhaven310 Starling LnFranklinTN37064
569900Willowsprings510 Marigold DrFranklinTN37064
487200Waters Edge4013 Mainstream DrFranklinTN37064
432400Monticello117 Williamsburg PlFranklinTN37064
7850002801 Buckner LnSpring HillTN37174
330Newport Crossing1010 Watauga CtThompsons StationTN37179
623505Clovercroft Preserve9228 Stepping Stone DrFranklinTN37067
455000Carondelet9003 Oden CtNashvilleTN37221
917100Asher Downs132 Asher Downs CirNolensvilleTN37135
467000Stratford Place1309 King William CtFranklinTN37064
2300000Annandale9292 Exton LnBrentwoodTN37027
9750004410 Peytonsville RdFranklinTN37064
840000Westhaven1914 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
694900Bridgemore Village3166 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
472900Benevento East1018 Maleventum WaySpring HillTN37174
1282000Legends Ridge649 Legends Crest DrFranklinTN37069
1300000Tuscany Hills1732 Ravello WayBrentwoodTN37027
576452Mcdaniel Estates7213 Ludlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
739146Mcdaniel Farms6818 Chatterton DrCollege GroveTN37046
971652Mcdaniel Farms6598 Windmill DrCollege GroveTN37046
280000Stonebrook1287 Countryside RdNolensvilleTN37135
195000Cherry Glen Condo309 Cashmere DrThompsons StationTN37179
262500Eastview1400 W Main StFranklinTN37064
620000Whitford Karen4165 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
362900Burtonwood Add6020 Thrush CtSpring HillTN37174
680000Hurstbourne Park407 Malcolm DrFranklinTN37067
434259Tollgate Village2293 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
1978439Hildreth-Mcknight1313 Murfreesboro RdFranklinTN37064
390000Stonebrook880 Dortch LnNolensvilleTN37135
678500Lockwood Gle2085 Mcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
615000Belvedere200 Belvedere CirNolensvilleTN37135
269900Candlewood2960 Hearthside DrSpring HillTN37174
333900Fields Of Canterbury1673 Hampshire PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
492130Brixworth1120 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
101449Stream Valley2000 Fernshaw LnFranklinTN37064
279900Wyngate2024 Prescott WaySpring HillTN37174
225000October Park1038 October Park WayFranklinTN37067

