See where houses sold for February 10-14, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 280000 Western Woods Village 7506 Spicer Ct Fairview TN 37062 434813 Wades Grove 2019 Lequire Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 410700 Petra Commons 136 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 673036 Telfair 1120 Mccellan Ln Nolensville TN 37135 519867 Tywater Crossing 821 Charming Ct Franklin TN 37064 595660 Mckays Mill 1717 Players Mill Rd Franklin TN 37067 380000 Brentwood Hills 1304 Ashby Dr Brentwood TN 37027 5725000 Judd Wynonna 5747 Garrison Rd Franklin TN 37064 299990 Cumberland Estates 1060 Brayden Dr Fairview TN 37062 54916 S Lick Creek Road Franklin TN 37064 749900 Westhaven 1001 Beckwith St Franklin TN 37064 687000 Tomlin Marion Dan 4461 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin TN 37064 665000 Chenoweth 9421 Coxboro Dr Brentwood TN 37027 829000 Wildwood 6413 Wildwood Dr Brentwood TN 37027 352000 Sec 2 Rev 1722 Stephenson Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 386000 Ridgemont Place 212 Montwood Ct Franklin TN 37064 303500 Fieldstone Farms 22 Holland Park Ln Franklin TN 37069 350000 Falcon Creek 2037 Upland Dr Franklin TN 37067 1004570 Fair Park Cottages 322 11Th Ave N Franklin TN 37064 260900 Ridgeport 2124 Burgess Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 657523 Bridgemore Village 3650 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 530100 Polk Place 256 Karnes Dr Franklin TN 37064 1090360 Westhaven 1262 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 598434 Westhaven 5197 Donovan St Franklin TN 37064 399899 Forrest Crossing 1753 Fieldcrest Cir Franklin TN 37064 548932 Burberry Glen 760 Ravensdowne Dr Brentwood TN 37027 318479 Cumberland Estates 1071 Brayden Dr Fairview TN 37062 179000 Ivan Creek 4452 Ivan Creek Dr Franklin TN 37064 470000 Reserve @ Bent Creek 179 Lodge Hall Rd Nolensville TN 37135 715000 Westhaven Section 1714 Townsend Blvd Franklin TN 37064 433000 Green Valley 42 Creekwood Ct Franklin TN 37064 465000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 4023 Haversack Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 2299000 The Governors Club 46 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 1653066 Witherspoon 9231 Lehigh Dr Brentwood TN 37027 499990 Alls Grove 7192 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 389900 Waters Edge Echelon Townhomes 2022 Moultrie Cir Franklin TN 37064 386000 Mcfarlin Woods 628 Mer Rouge Dr Nolensville TN 37135 313519 Aston Woods 2737 Aston Woods Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 1675000 Annandale 9288 Wardley Park Ln Brentwood TN 37027 80000 Ward James R 5711 Carters Creek Pk Thompsons Station TN 37179 554900 Westhaven 310 Starling Ln Franklin TN 37064 569900 Willowsprings 510 Marigold Dr Franklin TN 37064 487200 Waters Edge 4013 Mainstream Dr Franklin TN 37064 432400 Monticello 117 Williamsburg Pl Franklin TN 37064 785000 2801 Buckner Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 330 Newport Crossing 1010 Watauga Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 623505 Clovercroft Preserve 9228 Stepping Stone Dr Franklin TN 37067 455000 Carondelet 9003 Oden Ct Nashville TN 37221 917100 Asher Downs 132 Asher Downs Cir Nolensville TN 37135 467000 Stratford Place 1309 King William Ct Franklin TN 37064 2300000 Annandale 9292 Exton Ln Brentwood TN 37027 975000 4410 Peytonsville Rd Franklin TN 37064 840000 Westhaven 1914 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 694900 Bridgemore Village 3166 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 472900 Benevento East 1018 Maleventum Way Spring Hill TN 37174 1282000 Legends Ridge 649 Legends Crest Dr Franklin TN 37069 1300000 Tuscany Hills 1732 Ravello Way Brentwood TN 37027 576452 Mcdaniel Estates 7213 Ludlow Dr College Grove TN 37046 739146 Mcdaniel Farms 6818 Chatterton Dr College Grove TN 37046 971652 Mcdaniel Farms 6598 Windmill Dr College Grove TN 37046 280000 Stonebrook 1287 Countryside Rd Nolensville TN 37135 195000 Cherry Glen Condo 309 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 262500 Eastview 1400 W Main St Franklin TN 37064 620000 Whitford Karen 4165 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 362900 Burtonwood Add 6020 Thrush Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 680000 Hurstbourne Park 407 Malcolm Dr Franklin TN 37067 434259 Tollgate Village 2293 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 1978439 Hildreth-Mcknight 1313 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 390000 Stonebrook 880 Dortch Ln Nolensville TN 37135 678500 Lockwood Gle 2085 Mcavoy Dr Franklin TN 37064 615000 Belvedere 200 Belvedere Cir Nolensville TN 37135 269900 Candlewood 2960 Hearthside Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 333900 Fields Of Canterbury 1673 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station TN 37179 492130 Brixworth 1120 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 101449 Stream Valley 2000 Fernshaw Ln Franklin TN 37064 279900 Wyngate 2024 Prescott Way Spring Hill TN 37174 225000 October Park 1038 October Park Way Franklin TN 37067