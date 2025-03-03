Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 3, 2025

See where houses and property sold from February 3-7, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,900,000 Rosemont Pb 59 Pg 6 4411 Peytona Ln Franklin 37064 $17,000,000 Twin Lakes Sec 1 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,536,270 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3412 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,389,900 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3375 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,405,000 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3508 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $545,000 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9078 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109 1912 Harpeth River Dr Brentwood 37027 $650,000 4930 Bethesda-duplex Rd College Grove 37046 $1,856,450 Kings Chapel Sec10 Pb 76 Pg 99 4804 Torquay Ct Arrington 37014 $1,198,845 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 465 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $450,000 Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67 3017 Romain Trl Spring Hill 37174 $559,000 201 Swain Cir 103 Franklin 37064 $2,650,000 Delta Springs Pb 56 Pg 143 4617 Delta Springs Ln Franklin 37064 $4,200,000 1165 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,423,176 Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54 8223 Alamo Rd Brentwood 37027 $750,000 Spencer Hall Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 17 3140 Vera Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $600,000 Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 71 4001 Flatwater St Franklin 37064 $840,000 Bent Creek Ph18 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 122 205 Everett Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,036,278 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 461 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $880,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa Pb 27 Pg 36 127 Carphilly Cir Franklin 37069 $1,160,000 Oakhall Sec 2 Pb 13 Pg 113 1610 Oakhall Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000 Brenthaven Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 9 1206 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $975,000 2596 Tom Anderson Rd Franklin 37064 $915,000 Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101 3019 Ardrossan Dr Franklin 37064 $527,500 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 128 2612 Wellesley Square Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $590,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28 249 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $485,924 Tune Paul H Battle Rd Nolensville 37135 $498,000 West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49 800 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $384,900 7506 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $257,054 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 365 Wellows Pvt Chase A Spring Hill 37174 $1,030,000 5790 N Lick Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $3,286,119 Annandale Sec 10 Pb 54 Pg 100 9302 Exton Ln Brentwood 37027 $700,000 Crossroads South Sec3 Pb 14 Pg 98 126 Seaboard Ln 104 Franklin 37067 $270,000 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C042 601 Boyd Mill Ave #h-6 Franklin 37064 $560,300 Ballenger Farms Ph 3 Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 52 1295 Creekside Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,100,000 Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86 1123 Madison Mill Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,298,830 Tuscany Hills Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 103 1609 Bernini Pl Brentwood 37027 $435,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68 1725 Stephenson Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,507,806 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1644 Honeyman Pt Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec V Pb 26 Pg 150 400 Stafford Close Franklin 37069 $1,440,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 11 Pb 22 Pg 71 9441 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,750,000 Westhaven Sec 16 Pb 45 Pg 82 1580 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $500,000 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 145 231 Dobson Branch Ct Nolensville 37135 $225,000 Ivy Nelson Pb 41 Pg 59 7200 Brush Creek Rd S Fairview 37062 $390,000 Pleasant Hill Est 262 Chestnut Ln $839,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 1048 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $490,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3008 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,175,000 Lockwood Glen Sec15 Pb 76 Pg 12 300 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $875,000 Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64 3078 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $379,900 227 Natchez St Franklin 37064 $1,420,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 66 Pg 73 8025 Keats St Franklin 37064 $3,850,000 Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81 2001 Hamilton Way Franklin 37064 $1,950,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 85 5012 Gates Mill Rdg Thompsons Station 37179 $312,540 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5025 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $290,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2944 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $495,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 78 Pg 51 7126 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,600,000 Mcadams Gwendolyn Pb 53 Pg 82 8425 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $510,750 Wyngate Est Ph 10-a Pb 33 Pg 51 2037 Trenton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $745,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77 7569 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $1,080,000 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 91 6861 Walnut Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $625,000 Waters Edge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 136 4024 Portage St Franklin 37064 $574,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 22 2711 Aragon Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $295,000 7745 Cumberland Dr County $400,000 4794 Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $1,455,370 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 2005 Vail Tr Nolensville 37135 $1,080,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 Pb 66 Pg 18 255 Circuit Rd Franklin 37064 $345,000 Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 151 7404 Helios Ct Fairview 37062 $925,000 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 17 1500 Pinkerton Rd Brentwood 37027 $905,000 Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 19 2025 Nolencrest Way Franklin 37067 $380,000 355 Natchez St Franklin 37064 $335,000 Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 54 Pg 147 1101 Downs Blvd #301 Franklin 37064 $290,000 Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block E 304 Scruggs Ave Franklin 37064 $265,000 Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 112 7346 Planters Rd Fairview 37062 $1,932,125 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7499 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $825,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b Pb 71 Pg 70 2317 Durham Trail Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $831,179 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 815 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $621,369 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 605 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $940,500 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1988 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $515,000 Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60 5042 Birchcroft Ln Franklin 37064 $1,145,399 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 824 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,285,428 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5005 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,170,209 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 872 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $761,623 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 903 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $12,000,000 Maryland Commons Sec 2 Pb 24 Pg 42 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood 37027 $815,000 Redwing Meadows Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 29 1334 Caroline Cir Franklin 37064 $789,469 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7444 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $734,500 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1713 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,632,330 June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90 June Lake Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $743,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 491 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $336,805 New Hope Estates Pb 30 Pg 104 7169 New Hope Rd Fairview 37062 $900,000 Breckenridge So Sec 5 Pb 10 Pg 44 701 Langford Ct Franklin 37067 $475,000 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 46 9493 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $475,000 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 46 9492 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $475,000 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 46 9494 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $720,000 Highlands At Ladd Park Section 01 Pb 50 Pg 99 220 Irvine Ln Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Brown Pamela Ruth Prop Pb 42 Pg 140 6213 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $3,600,000 Belle Rive Ph 2 Pb 21 Pg 101 6351 Shadow Ridge Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,380,000 Fountainbrooke Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 96 703 Gervaise Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,949,000 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1703 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $695,000 2018 Maple Ln Franklin 37067 $1,300,000 Mayberry Station Sec 4 Pb 21 Pg 59 1497 Greerview Cir Franklin 37064 $665,000 Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45 404 Meadowgreen Dr Franklin 37064 $485,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 4 Pb 31 Pg 118 2745 Mollys Ct Spring Hill 37174 $537,500 Silver Stream Farm Sec 5 Pb 51 Pg 62 2417 Trivaca Ln Nolensville 37135 $950,000 7936 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $3,650,000 Moores Ln Industrial Park 1661 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027

