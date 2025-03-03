Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 3, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from February 3-7, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,900,000Rosemont Pb 59 Pg 64411 Peytona LnFranklin37064
$17,000,000Twin Lakes Sec 1Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,536,270Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973412 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,389,900Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973375 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,405,000Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133508 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$545,000Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79078 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,000,000Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 1091912 Harpeth River DrBrentwood37027
$650,0004930 Bethesda-duplex RdCollege Grove37046
$1,856,450Kings Chapel Sec10 Pb 76 Pg 994804 Torquay CtArrington37014
$1,198,845June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69465 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$450,000Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 673017 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174
$559,000201 Swain Cir 103Franklin37064
$2,650,000Delta Springs Pb 56 Pg 1434617 Delta Springs LnFranklin37064
$4,200,0001165 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$1,423,176Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 548223 Alamo RdBrentwood37027
$750,000Spencer Hall Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 173140 Vera Valley RdFranklin37064
$600,000Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 714001 Flatwater StFranklin37064
$840,000Bent Creek Ph18 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 122205 Everett CtNolensville37135
$1,036,278June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69461 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$880,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa Pb 27 Pg 36127 Carphilly CirFranklin37069
$1,160,000Oakhall Sec 2 Pb 13 Pg 1131610 Oakhall DrBrentwood37027
$1,000,000Brenthaven Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 91206 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$975,0002596 Tom Anderson RdFranklin37064
$915,000Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 1013019 Ardrossan DrFranklin37064
$527,500Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 1282612 Wellesley Square DrThompsons Station37179
$590,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28249 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$485,924Tune Paul HBattle RdNolensville37135
$498,000West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49800 West End CirFranklin37064
$384,9007506 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$257,054Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85365 Wellows Pvt Chase ASpring Hill37174
$1,030,0005790 N Lick Creek RdFranklin37064
$3,286,119Annandale Sec 10 Pb 54 Pg 1009302 Exton LnBrentwood37027
$700,000Crossroads South Sec3 Pb 14 Pg 98126 Seaboard Ln 104Franklin37067
$270,000Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C042601 Boyd Mill Ave #h-6Franklin37064
$560,300Ballenger Farms Ph 3 Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 521295 Creekside DrNolensville37135
$1,100,000Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 861123 Madison Mill DrNolensville37135
$2,298,830Tuscany Hills Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 1031609 Bernini PlBrentwood37027
$435,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681725 Stephenson LnSpring Hill37174
$2,507,806Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121644 Honeyman PtBrentwood37027
$1,150,000Fieldstone Farms Sec V Pb 26 Pg 150400 Stafford CloseFranklin37069
$1,440,000Raintree Forest So Sec 11 Pb 22 Pg 719441 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$1,750,000Westhaven Sec 16 Pb 45 Pg 821580 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$500,000Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 145231 Dobson Branch CtNolensville37135
$225,000Ivy Nelson Pb 41 Pg 597200 Brush Creek Rd SFairview37062
$390,000Pleasant Hill Est262 Chestnut Ln
$839,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1171048 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$490,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503008 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$1,175,000Lockwood Glen Sec15 Pb 76 Pg 12300 Sherman CtFranklin37064
$875,000Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 643078 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$379,900227 Natchez StFranklin37064
$1,420,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 66 Pg 738025 Keats StFranklin37064
$3,850,000Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 812001 Hamilton WayFranklin37064
$1,950,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 855012 Gates Mill RdgThompsons Station37179
$312,540Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685025 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$290,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362944 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$495,000Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 78 Pg 517126 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,600,000Mcadams Gwendolyn Pb 53 Pg 828425 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$510,750Wyngate Est Ph 10-a Pb 33 Pg 512037 Trenton DrSpring Hill37174
$745,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 777569 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$1,080,000Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 916861 Walnut Hills DrBrentwood37027
$625,000Waters Edge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1364024 Portage StFranklin37064
$574,000Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 222711 Aragon CtThompsons Station37179
$295,0007745 Cumberland DrCounty
$400,0004794 Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$1,455,370Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 892005 Vail TrNolensville37135
$1,080,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 Pb 66 Pg 18255 Circuit RdFranklin37064
$345,000Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 1517404 Helios CtFairview37062
$925,000Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 171500 Pinkerton RdBrentwood37027
$905,000Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 192025 Nolencrest WayFranklin37067
$380,000355 Natchez StFranklin37064
$335,000Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 54 Pg 1471101 Downs Blvd #301Franklin37064
$290,000Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block E304 Scruggs AveFranklin37064
$265,000Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 1127346 Planters RdFairview37062
$1,932,125Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177499 Atwater CirFairview37062
$825,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b Pb 71 Pg 702317 Durham Trail DrThompsons Station37179
$831,179Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31815 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$621,369Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31605 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$940,500Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481988 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$515,000Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 605042 Birchcroft LnFranklin37064
$1,145,399Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143824 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,285,428Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685005 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$1,170,209Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143872 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$761,623Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31903 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$12,000,000Maryland Commons Sec 2 Pb 24 Pg 425107 Peter Taylor ParkBrentwood37027
$815,000Redwing Meadows Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 291334 Caroline CirFranklin37064
$789,469Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177444 Atwater CirFairview37062
$734,500Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421713 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$1,632,330June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90June Lake BlvdSpring Hill37174
$743,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69491 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$336,805New Hope Estates Pb 30 Pg 1047169 New Hope RdFairview37062
$900,000Breckenridge So Sec 5 Pb 10 Pg 44701 Langford CtFranklin37067
$475,000Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 469493 Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$475,000Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 469492 Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$475,000Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 469494 Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$720,000Highlands At Ladd Park Section 01 Pb 50 Pg 99220 Irvine LnFranklin37064
$1,700,000Brown Pamela Ruth Prop Pb 42 Pg 1406213 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege Grove37046
$3,600,000Belle Rive Ph 2 Pb 21 Pg 1016351 Shadow Ridge CtBrentwood37027
$1,380,000Fountainbrooke Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 96703 Gervaise CtBrentwood37027
$2,949,000Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241703 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$695,0002018 Maple LnFranklin37067
$1,300,000Mayberry Station Sec 4 Pb 21 Pg 591497 Greerview CirFranklin37064
$665,000Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45404 Meadowgreen DrFranklin37064
$485,000Pipkin Hills Ph 4 Pb 31 Pg 1182745 Mollys CtSpring Hill37174
$537,500Silver Stream Farm Sec 5 Pb 51 Pg 622417 Trivaca LnNolensville37135
$950,0007936 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$3,650,000Moores Ln Industrial Park1661 Mallory LnBrentwood37027

