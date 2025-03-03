Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 3, 2025

See where houses and property sold from February 3-7, 2025 and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,900,000
|Rosemont Pb 59 Pg 6
|4411 Peytona Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$17,000,000
|Twin Lakes Sec 1
|Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,536,270
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3412 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,389,900
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3375 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,405,000
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3508 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$545,000
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9078 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109
|1912 Harpeth River Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000
|4930 Bethesda-duplex Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,856,450
|Kings Chapel Sec10 Pb 76 Pg 99
|4804 Torquay Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,198,845
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|465 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67
|3017 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$559,000
|201 Swain Cir 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,650,000
|Delta Springs Pb 56 Pg 143
|4617 Delta Springs Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,200,000
|1165 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,423,176
|Crockett Hills Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 54
|8223 Alamo Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000
|Spencer Hall Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 17
|3140 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 71
|4001 Flatwater St
|Franklin
|37064
|$840,000
|Bent Creek Ph18 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 122
|205 Everett Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,036,278
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|461 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$880,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Aa Pb 27 Pg 36
|127 Carphilly Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,160,000
|Oakhall Sec 2 Pb 13 Pg 113
|1610 Oakhall Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000
|Brenthaven Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 9
|1206 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$975,000
|2596 Tom Anderson Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$915,000
|Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101
|3019 Ardrossan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$527,500
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 128
|2612 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$590,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28
|249 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,924
|Tune Paul H
|Battle Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$498,000
|West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49
|800 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$384,900
|7506 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$257,054
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|365 Wellows Pvt Chase A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,030,000
|5790 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,286,119
|Annandale Sec 10 Pb 54 Pg 100
|9302 Exton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000
|Crossroads South Sec3 Pb 14 Pg 98
|126 Seaboard Ln 104
|Franklin
|37067
|$270,000
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C042
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #h-6
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,300
|Ballenger Farms Ph 3 Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 52
|1295 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,100,000
|Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86
|1123 Madison Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,298,830
|Tuscany Hills Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 103
|1609 Bernini Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$435,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1725 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,507,806
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1644 Honeyman Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec V Pb 26 Pg 150
|400 Stafford Close
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,440,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 11 Pb 22 Pg 71
|9441 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,750,000
|Westhaven Sec 16 Pb 45 Pg 82
|1580 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 145
|231 Dobson Branch Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$225,000
|Ivy Nelson Pb 41 Pg 59
|7200 Brush Creek Rd S
|Fairview
|37062
|$390,000
|Pleasant Hill Est
|262 Chestnut Ln
|$839,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|1048 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$490,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3008 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,175,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec15 Pb 76 Pg 12
|300 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000
|Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64
|3078 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$379,900
|227 Natchez St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,420,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 66 Pg 73
|8025 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,850,000
|Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81
|2001 Hamilton Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,950,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 85
|5012 Gates Mill Rdg
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$312,540
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5025 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$290,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2944 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$495,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 78 Pg 51
|7126 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000
|Mcadams Gwendolyn Pb 53 Pg 82
|8425 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$510,750
|Wyngate Est Ph 10-a Pb 33 Pg 51
|2037 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$745,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77
|7569 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,080,000
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 91
|6861 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$625,000
|Waters Edge Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 136
|4024 Portage St
|Franklin
|37064
|$574,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 22
|2711 Aragon Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$295,000
|7745 Cumberland Dr
|County
|$400,000
|4794 Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,455,370
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|2005 Vail Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,080,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 Pb 66 Pg 18
|255 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$345,000
|Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 151
|7404 Helios Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$925,000
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 17
|1500 Pinkerton Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$905,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 19
|2025 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$380,000
|355 Natchez St
|Franklin
|37064
|$335,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 54 Pg 147
|1101 Downs Blvd #301
|Franklin
|37064
|$290,000
|Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block E
|304 Scruggs Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$265,000
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 112
|7346 Planters Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,932,125
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7499 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$825,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b Pb 71 Pg 70
|2317 Durham Trail Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$831,179
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|815 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$621,369
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|605 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$940,500
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1988 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$515,000
|Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60
|5042 Birchcroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,145,399
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|824 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,285,428
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5005 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,170,209
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|872 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$761,623
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|903 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$12,000,000
|Maryland Commons Sec 2 Pb 24 Pg 42
|5107 Peter Taylor Park
|Brentwood
|37027
|$815,000
|Redwing Meadows Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 29
|1334 Caroline Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$789,469
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7444 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$734,500
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1713 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,632,330
|June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90
|June Lake Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$743,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|491 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$336,805
|New Hope Estates Pb 30 Pg 104
|7169 New Hope Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$900,000
|Breckenridge So Sec 5 Pb 10 Pg 44
|701 Langford Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$475,000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 46
|9493 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 46
|9492 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 46
|9494 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$720,000
|Highlands At Ladd Park Section 01 Pb 50 Pg 99
|220 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Brown Pamela Ruth Prop Pb 42 Pg 140
|6213 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,600,000
|Belle Rive Ph 2 Pb 21 Pg 101
|6351 Shadow Ridge Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,380,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 96
|703 Gervaise Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,949,000
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1703 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$695,000
|2018 Maple Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,300,000
|Mayberry Station Sec 4 Pb 21 Pg 59
|1497 Greerview Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$665,000
|Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45
|404 Meadowgreen Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 4 Pb 31 Pg 118
|2745 Mollys Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$537,500
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 5 Pb 51 Pg 62
|2417 Trivaca Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$950,000
|7936 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,650,000
|Moores Ln Industrial Park
|1661 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
