Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 23, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 23, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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See where houses and property sold from February 23-27, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcodes
$555,000Lampley Tracy Pb 49 Pg 957514 Cox PkFairview37062
$5,982,838Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90568 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$1,390,000Kings Chapel Sec11 Pb 76 Pg 984708 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,720,000Brenthaven East Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 281412 Knox Valley DrBrentwood37027
$1,000,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 839731 Amethyst LnBrentwood37027
$2,550,000Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98111 Guineveres RetreatFranklin37067
$495,000Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 351927 Berrys Chapel CtFranklin37069
$537,000Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 21433 Holland Park LnFranklin37069
$900,000Mckays Mill Sec 36 Pb 46 Pg 391417 Hanson DrFranklin37067
$3,650,0001614 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$730,500Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59416 Parish PlFranklin37067
$1,150,000Bentien Arnold & Lydia Pb 38 Pg 932304 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$1,300,000Steeplechase Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 26114 Vaughn RdNashville37221
$330,000Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 981901 Shadow Green Dr 301Franklin37064
$15,950,000Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 812002 Hamilton DrFranklin37064
$1,269,900Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 1431137 Mcclellan LnNolensville37135
$935,000Maebry Pb 84 Pg 1032939 Torrence TrlSpring Hill37174
$313,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817125 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$865,0005652 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$976,000Breckenridge So Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 84018 Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$675,000Wades Grove Sec8 Pb 60 Pg 122002 Searles CtSpring Hill37174
$1,315,000Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$1,315,000Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$397,300Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 922729 Cash CtThompson Station37179
$2,534,990Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 812013 Hamilton WayFranklin37064
$950,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142730 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$2,417,359Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 811073 Hamilton WayFranklin Tn 37064
$549,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142461 Buckwood Pvt AveThompsons Station37179
$4,350,000Gant Pb 46 Pg 54580 Jordan RdFranklin37067
$322,200Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C071307 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$785,750Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 82417 Nolan CtFranklin37064
$789,999Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143646 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,280,000Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3807 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$4,250,000Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 1394060 Southrop Pvt RdFranklin37069
$1,400,000Oakhall Sec 2 Pb 13 Pg 1131620 Oakhall DrBrentwood37027
$455,000Park Place Pb 8 Pg 93 Block C006605 S Margin StFranklin37064
$1,000,000Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 1007297 Orrinshire DrFairview37062
$425,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072444 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$2,187,661Huseby Pb 30 Pg 266400 Johnson Chapel Rd WBrentwood37027
$750,750Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 Pb 76 Pg 97240 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$225,630Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662009 Riley Park DrSpring Hill37174
$1,005,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69449 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$1,500,0006263 Ladd RdFranklin37067
$505,000Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C1391603 Rosewood DrBrentwood37027
$1,100,000High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 1145432 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$665,000Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 601931 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$530,0007320 Fernvale RdFairview37062
$530,000Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 1063027 Farmville CirSpring Hill37174
$1,344,560Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131936 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$620,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 1293143 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$1,537,204Equity Tr Co Custodian Pb 69 Pg 37103 B Kyles Creek RdFairview37062
$739,900Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 347267 Fairlawn DrFairview37062
$689,000Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93772 Ravensdowne DrNolensville37135
$1,638,073Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053133 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$795,465Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 446037 Whitman Rd 102Franklin37064
$485,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681215 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$1,955,000Cool Springs East Sec 20 Pb 27 Pg 136305 Haddon CtFranklin37067
$920,000Nucell Llc Pb 78 Pg 831143 Lula LnFranklin37064
$800,000Nelson Creek Pb 77 Pg 399029 Possum Trot Pvt TrlCollege Grove37046
$103,000Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 187110 Robinson DrFairview37062
$550,0005711 Bending Chestnut RdFranklin37064
$636,000Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 287302 Kempton CtFairview37062
$1,353,774Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657513 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$1,175,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec3 Pb 75 Pg 367082 Balcolm CtCollege Grove37046
$1,125,000Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 911301 Chestnut DrBrentwood37027
$638,218Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142301 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$700,000Crow Cut Rd NFairview37062
$1,350,200Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 367001 Bolton StFranklin37064
$380,000Shannon Glen Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 341705 Dublin CtSpring37174
$769,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29207 Tahoe AlleySpring Hill37174
$1,599,802Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657521 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$549,900Cox Run Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 1217305 Cox Run DrFairview37062
$1,302,5004342 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$700,394Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142305 Buckwood Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$280,0001284 Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$530,000Rucker Pb 1 Pg 711718 W Main StFranklin37064
$424,900Wiley Circle Pb 85 Pg 627095 Wiley CirFairview37062
$911,800Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 561004 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$355,000Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Ca407 Barnwood CtFranklin37064
$897,000Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 1421009 Swanson LnFranklin37064
$1,804,992Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 561005 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,645,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367004 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,995,000Westhaven Sec 4 Pb 38 Pg 721311 State BlvdFranklin37064
$3,425,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110165 Alpine CtFranklin37069
$977,500Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68507 Arbor DrFranklin37069
$2,460,000Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 6712 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$1,440,983Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657525 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$780,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph9 Pb 64 Pg 434024 Haversack DrSpring Hill37174
$52,600,0001635 Bryson CvThompsons Station37179
$2,999,8904356 Gosey Hill RdFranklin37064
$3,185,0004356 Gosey Hill RdFranklin37064
$2,193,342Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 569909 Amarosa CtBrentwood37027
$739,900Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79031 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$860,000Mission Court Office Condo Pb 4166 Pg 104106 Mission Ct Franklin37067
$2,400,000Troubadour Sec 13b Pb 85 Pg 1469275 Troubadour Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$384,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 47 Pg 103025 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$148,0002936 Owl Hollow RdFranklin37064
$300,0002936 Owl Hollow RdFranklin37064
$2,743,000Annandale Sec 7 Pb 46 Pg 1089286 Wardley Park LnBrentwood37027
$830,000Yorktown Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 78205 Gloucester CtFranklin37064
$5,000,000Vaughn RdNashville37221
$1,692,000Carlisle Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 851431 Primrose LnFranklin37064
$2,975,000Padgett Larry L3339 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$575,000Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 26 Pg 271107 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$1,300,000Fountainbrooke Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 20307 Fountainbrooke DrBrentwood37027
$949,000Crockett Springs Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 461715 Andrew Crockett CtBrentwood37027
$725,000Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 Pb 18 Pg 1272408 Manderly TrlFranklin37069
$937,000Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64161 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$2,250,000Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1397013 Congress DrFranklin37064
$2,125,000Alices Martha Pb 76 Pg 811816 Old Natchez TrFranklin37069

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