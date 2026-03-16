Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 23, 2026

See where houses and property sold from February 23-27, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcodes
|$555,000
|Lampley Tracy Pb 49 Pg 95
|7514 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$5,982,838
|Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90
|568 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,390,000
|Kings Chapel Sec11 Pb 76 Pg 98
|4708 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,720,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 28
|1412 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83
|9731 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,550,000
|Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98
|111 Guineveres Retreat
|Franklin
|37067
|$495,000
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|1927 Berrys Chapel Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$537,000
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214
|33 Holland Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$900,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 36 Pb 46 Pg 39
|1417 Hanson Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,650,000
|1614 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$730,500
|Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59
|416 Parish Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,150,000
|Bentien Arnold & Lydia Pb 38 Pg 93
|2304 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,300,000
|Steeplechase Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 26
|114 Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$330,000
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 301
|Franklin
|37064
|$15,950,000
|Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81
|2002 Hamilton Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,269,900
|Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143
|1137 Mcclellan Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$935,000
|Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103
|2939 Torrence Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$313,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7125 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$865,000
|5652 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$976,000
|Breckenridge So Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 8
|4018 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$675,000
|Wades Grove Sec8 Pb 60 Pg 12
|2002 Searles Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,315,000
|Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,315,000
|Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$397,300
|Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 92
|2729 Cash Ct
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$2,534,990
|Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81
|2013 Hamilton Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142
|730 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,417,359
|Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81
|1073 Hamilton Way
|Franklin Tn 37064
|$549,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|461 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,350,000
|Gant Pb 46 Pg 54
|580 Jordan Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$322,200
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C071
|307 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$785,750
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8
|2417 Nolan Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$789,999
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|646 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,280,000
|Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3
|807 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,250,000
|Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 139
|4060 Southrop Pvt Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,400,000
|Oakhall Sec 2 Pb 13 Pg 113
|1620 Oakhall Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$455,000
|Park Place Pb 8 Pg 93 Block C006
|605 S Margin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100
|7297 Orrinshire Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$425,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2444 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,187,661
|Huseby Pb 30 Pg 26
|6400 Johnson Chapel Rd W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,750
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 Pb 76 Pg 9
|7240 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$225,630
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2009 Riley Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,005,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|449 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000
|6263 Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$505,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C139
|1603 Rosewood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114
|5432 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$665,000
|Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 60
|1931 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$530,000
|7320 Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$530,000
|Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 106
|3027 Farmville Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,344,560
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|936 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129
|3143 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,537,204
|Equity Tr Co Custodian Pb 69 Pg 3
|7103 B Kyles Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$739,900
|Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34
|7267 Fairlawn Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$689,000
|Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93
|772 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,638,073
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3133 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$795,465
|Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44
|6037 Whitman Rd 102
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1215 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,955,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 20 Pb 27 Pg 136
|305 Haddon Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$920,000
|Nucell Llc Pb 78 Pg 83
|1143 Lula Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Nelson Creek Pb 77 Pg 39
|9029 Possum Trot Pvt Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$103,000
|Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 18
|7110 Robinson Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$550,000
|5711 Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$636,000
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 28
|7302 Kempton Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,353,774
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7513 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,175,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3 Pb 75 Pg 36
|7082 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,125,000
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 91
|1301 Chestnut Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$638,218
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|301 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$700,000
|Crow Cut Rd N
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,350,200
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|7001 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$380,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 34
|1705 Dublin Ct
|Spring
|37174
|$769,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|207 Tahoe Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,599,802
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7521 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$549,900
|Cox Run Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 121
|7305 Cox Run Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,302,500
|4342 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$700,394
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|305 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$280,000
|1284 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$530,000
|Rucker Pb 1 Pg 71
|1718 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$424,900
|Wiley Circle Pb 85 Pg 62
|7095 Wiley Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$911,800
|Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56
|1004 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$355,000
|Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Ca
|407 Barnwood Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$897,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142
|1009 Swanson Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,804,992
|Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56
|1005 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,645,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7004 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,995,000
|Westhaven Sec 4 Pb 38 Pg 72
|1311 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,425,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110
|165 Alpine Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$977,500
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|507 Arbor Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,460,000
|Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 6
|712 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,440,983
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7525 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$780,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph9 Pb 64 Pg 43
|4024 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$52,600,000
|1635 Bryson Cv
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,999,890
|4356 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,185,000
|4356 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,193,342
|Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 56
|9909 Amarosa Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$739,900
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9031 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$860,000
|Mission Court Office Condo Pb 4166 Pg 104
|106 Mission Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,400,000
|Troubadour Sec 13b Pb 85 Pg 146
|9275 Troubadour Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$384,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 47 Pg 10
|3025 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$148,000
|2936 Owl Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|2936 Owl Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,743,000
|Annandale Sec 7 Pb 46 Pg 108
|9286 Wardley Park Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$830,000
|Yorktown Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 78
|205 Gloucester Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,000,000
|Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,692,000
|Carlisle Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 85
|1431 Primrose Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,975,000
|Padgett Larry L
|3339 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 26 Pg 27
|1107 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 20
|307 Fountainbrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$949,000
|Crockett Springs Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 46
|1715 Andrew Crockett Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$725,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 Pb 18 Pg 127
|2408 Manderly Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$937,000
|Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64
|161 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,250,000
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|7013 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,125,000
|Alices Martha Pb 76 Pg 81
|1816 Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|37069
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