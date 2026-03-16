Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 23, 2026

See where houses and property sold from February 23-27, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcodes $555,000 Lampley Tracy Pb 49 Pg 95 7514 Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $5,982,838 Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90 568 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $1,390,000 Kings Chapel Sec11 Pb 76 Pg 98 4708 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,720,000 Brenthaven East Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 28 1412 Knox Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83 9731 Amethyst Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,550,000 Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98 111 Guineveres Retreat Franklin 37067 $495,000 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 1927 Berrys Chapel Ct Franklin 37069 $537,000 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214 33 Holland Park Ln Franklin 37069 $900,000 Mckays Mill Sec 36 Pb 46 Pg 39 1417 Hanson Dr Franklin 37067 $3,650,000 1614 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $730,500 Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59 416 Parish Pl Franklin 37067 $1,150,000 Bentien Arnold & Lydia Pb 38 Pg 93 2304 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $1,300,000 Steeplechase Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 26 114 Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 $330,000 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 1901 Shadow Green Dr 301 Franklin 37064 $15,950,000 Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81 2002 Hamilton Dr Franklin 37064 $1,269,900 Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143 1137 Mcclellan Ln Nolensville 37135 $935,000 Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103 2939 Torrence Trl Spring Hill 37174 $313,000 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7125 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $865,000 5652 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $976,000 Breckenridge So Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 8 4018 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $675,000 Wades Grove Sec8 Pb 60 Pg 12 2002 Searles Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,315,000 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $1,315,000 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $397,300 Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 92 2729 Cash Ct Thompson Station 37179 $2,534,990 Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81 2013 Hamilton Way Franklin 37064 $950,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142 730 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $2,417,359 Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81 1073 Hamilton Way Franklin Tn 37064 $549,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 461 Buckwood Pvt Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $4,350,000 Gant Pb 46 Pg 54 580 Jordan Rd Franklin 37067 $322,200 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C071 307 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $785,750 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8 2417 Nolan Ct Franklin 37064 $789,999 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 646 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,280,000 Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3 807 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $4,250,000 Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 139 4060 Southrop Pvt Rd Franklin 37069 $1,400,000 Oakhall Sec 2 Pb 13 Pg 113 1620 Oakhall Dr Brentwood 37027 $455,000 Park Place Pb 8 Pg 93 Block C006 605 S Margin St Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100 7297 Orrinshire Dr Fairview 37062 $425,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2444 Union Station Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,187,661 Huseby Pb 30 Pg 26 6400 Johnson Chapel Rd W Brentwood 37027 $750,750 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 Pb 76 Pg 9 7240 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $225,630 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2009 Riley Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,005,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 449 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000 6263 Ladd Rd Franklin 37067 $505,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C139 1603 Rosewood Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114 5432 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $665,000 Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 60 1931 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $530,000 7320 Fernvale Rd Fairview 37062 $530,000 Wakefield Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 106 3027 Farmville Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,344,560 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 936 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $620,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129 3143 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $1,537,204 Equity Tr Co Custodian Pb 69 Pg 3 7103 B Kyles Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $739,900 Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34 7267 Fairlawn Dr Fairview 37062 $689,000 Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93 772 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,638,073 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3133 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $795,465 Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44 6037 Whitman Rd 102 Franklin 37064 $485,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68 1215 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,955,000 Cool Springs East Sec 20 Pb 27 Pg 136 305 Haddon Ct Franklin 37067 $920,000 Nucell Llc Pb 78 Pg 83 1143 Lula Ln Franklin 37064 $800,000 Nelson Creek Pb 77 Pg 39 9029 Possum Trot Pvt Trl College Grove 37046 $103,000 Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 18 7110 Robinson Dr Fairview 37062 $550,000 5711 Bending Chestnut Rd Franklin 37064 $636,000 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 28 7302 Kempton Ct Fairview 37062 $1,353,774 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7513 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $1,175,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec3 Pb 75 Pg 36 7082 Balcolm Ct College Grove 37046 $1,125,000 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 91 1301 Chestnut Dr Brentwood 37027 $638,218 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 301 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $700,000 Crow Cut Rd N Fairview 37062 $1,350,200 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 7001 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $380,000 Shannon Glen Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 34 1705 Dublin Ct Spring 37174 $769,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 207 Tahoe Alley Spring Hill 37174 $1,599,802 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7521 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $549,900 Cox Run Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 121 7305 Cox Run Dr Fairview 37062 $1,302,500 4342 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $700,394 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 305 Buckwood Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $280,000 1284 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $530,000 Rucker Pb 1 Pg 71 1718 W Main St Franklin 37064 $424,900 Wiley Circle Pb 85 Pg 62 7095 Wiley Cir Fairview 37062 $911,800 Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56 1004 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $355,000 Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Ca 407 Barnwood Ct Franklin 37064 $897,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142 1009 Swanson Ln Franklin 37064 $1,804,992 Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56 1005 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,645,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7004 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,995,000 Westhaven Sec 4 Pb 38 Pg 72 1311 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $3,425,000 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 110 165 Alpine Ct Franklin 37069 $977,500 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 507 Arbor Dr Franklin 37069 $2,460,000 Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 6 712 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $1,440,983 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7525 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $780,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph9 Pb 64 Pg 43 4024 Haversack Dr Spring Hill 37174 $52,600,000 1635 Bryson Cv Thompsons Station 37179 $2,999,890 4356 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $3,185,000 4356 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $2,193,342 Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 56 9909 Amarosa Ct Brentwood 37027 $739,900 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9031 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $860,000 Mission Court Office Condo Pb 4166 Pg 104 106 Mission Ct Franklin 37067 $2,400,000 Troubadour Sec 13b Pb 85 Pg 146 9275 Troubadour Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $384,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 47 Pg 10 3025 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $148,000 2936 Owl Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $300,000 2936 Owl Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $2,743,000 Annandale Sec 7 Pb 46 Pg 108 9286 Wardley Park Ln Brentwood 37027 $830,000 Yorktown Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 78 205 Gloucester Ct Franklin 37064 $5,000,000 Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 $1,692,000 Carlisle Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 85 1431 Primrose Ln Franklin 37064 $2,975,000 Padgett Larry L 3339 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $575,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 26 Pg 27 1107 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Fountainbrooke Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 20 307 Fountainbrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $949,000 Crockett Springs Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 46 1715 Andrew Crockett Ct Brentwood 37027 $725,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 Pb 18 Pg 127 2408 Manderly Trl Franklin 37069 $937,000 Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64 161 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $2,250,000 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 7013 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $2,125,000 Alices Martha Pb 76 Pg 81 1816 Old Natchez Tr Franklin 37069

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