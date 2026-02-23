Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 2, 2026

See where houses and property sold from February 2-6, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,565,150
|Century Ind Park Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 101
|310 Beasley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,276,696
|Mill @ Mcfarlin Ph1a Pb 87 Pg 57
|Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,800,000
|932 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,104,694
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8208 Ashbury Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$864,540
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2218 Paden Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,139,383
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150
|5712 Nola Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,576,250
|Bridgemore Village Sec6b Pb 65 Pg 9
|3557 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,499,990
|Fairhaven
|5109 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,795,000
|Myles Manor Pb 70 Pg 145
|119 Winslow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$405,000
|Rusty Pb 2 Pg 93
|7403 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,017,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99
|7728 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,100,000
|Hunterwood Sec 3-a Pb 16 Pg 80
|2046 Hunterwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000
|Rose Duke Pb 7 Pg 120
|6301 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,610,042
|High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13
|5901 Luke Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$768,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 29 Pg 28
|105 Lagan Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$840,000
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7484 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$985,000
|Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2-3
|7015 Wilson Pike Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000
|Bella Collina Pb 80 Pg 41
|9626 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$580,000
|Castleberry Farm Ph 5 Pb 32 Pg 15
|7201 Keynsham Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$700,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2055 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|2194 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$771,180
|Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34
|7261 Fairlawn Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$780,000
|Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36
|318 Meadowglade Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,300
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 307
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$448,400
|Simmons Ridge Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 118
|3013 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,325,000
|1324 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$707,520
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3046 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,240,000
|South Point Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 72
|1603 Emerald Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,229,990
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|3985 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$292,900
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C039
|602 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 98
|9413 Lost Hollow Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,137
|High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 103
|6009 Elliott Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$624,900
|Green E E Pb 32 Pg 376
|931 Glass St
|Franklin
|37064
|$270,375
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 206
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,200,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 99
|824 Princeton Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$416,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Pb 35 Pg 89
|1413 Carmack Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$510,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph2 Pb 69 Pg 135
|1080 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$900,000
|Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,025,000
|Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92
|643 Band Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,195,900
|Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150
|7424 Leelee Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000
|Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137
|246 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000
|Franklin Green Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 129
|3138 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|Drumright Hills Pb 75 Pg 147
|6822 Drumright Hill Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,785,000
|Bel Air Est Pb 10 Pg 71
|518 Bel Air Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54
|8110 Patrice Ave
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000
|Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 59
|202 Harpeth Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,350,000
|Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 56
|6343 Wildwood Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$645,000
|Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 55
|9008 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,143,935
|Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100
|7292 Orrinshire Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,500,000
|2450 Snowbird Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$740,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1017 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,510,909
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5073 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,470,000
|Westhaven Sec 22 Pb 56 Pg 93
|1331 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 27
|229 Bramerton Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$715,000
|Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128
|409 Herringbone Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$414,300
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 207
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,195,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3307 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,250,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27
|9717 Turquoise Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$900,000
|Cedarmont Farms
|4288 Warren Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$425,000
|Residences Of Grant Park Pb 4829 Pg 670
|224 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$846,000
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7263 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,550,000
|Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22
|439 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$387,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7155 Cedarcrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,050,000
|Brenthaven Sec 2-a Pb 4 Pg 43
|8118 Wikle Rd E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26
|5005 Fremantle Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$299,900
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7116 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,020,000
|Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 112
|1529 Richlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,230,000
|Highland View Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 132
|700 Highland View Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$285,000
|7527 King Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,150,000
|Brenthaven Sec 2-a Pb 4 Pg 43
|8118 Wikle Rd E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$975,500
|Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44
|6037 Whitman Rd 104
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Winterset Woods Pb 41 Pg 45
|1912 Trammel Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$335,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 Pb 62 Pg 35
|139 Bertrand Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,075,000
|4316 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$907,819
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,229,217
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,662,962
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,600,000
|Carolina Close Pb 47 Pg 113
|112 Patricia Lee Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$20,000
|3957 Perkins Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,000,000
|Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6
|300 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,125,000
|6884 Choctaw Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$250,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4050 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$970,000
|4420 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26
|806 Edwards Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec2 Pb 61 Pg 86
|105 Corbin Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,126,014
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8204 Ashbury Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,412,530
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|919 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,176,000
|1109 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$779,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34
|2420 Marco St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$475,000
|Huff R A Pb 40 Pg 33
|1915 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,170,000
|1919 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$442,000
|Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24
|9005 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$750,000
|Medical Commons Of Pb 41 Pg 132
|4796 Main St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$680,000
|Rebel Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 39
|818 Chrisman Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$463,500
|Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112
|1032 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000
|Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 64
|2713 Aston Woods Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,401,326
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7544 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,500,000
|Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 135
|7801 Bootleg Pvt Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,050,000
|Durham Manor Pb 46 Pg 148
|2449 Durham Manor Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$310,000
|Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69
|8721 Iron Willow Pass
|Eagleville
|37060
|$689,000
|Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54
|504 N Petway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$680,000
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7503 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,161,500
|Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 123
|3036 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$989,990
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5056 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$989,000
|Vineyard Valley Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 108
|7199 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,310,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 11 Pg 109
|149 Cedar Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$375,000
|Lampley Earl D Prop Pb 22 Pg 32
|7351 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,040,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 4 Pb 37 Pg 45
|401 Childe Harolds Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,800,000
|Aspen Grove Sec S Pb 15 Pg 33
|354 Cool Springs Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$796,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84
|302 Larkspur Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$360,000
|Fernvale Springs Pb 49 Pg 96
|7126 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$870,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87
|1239 Buckhead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
