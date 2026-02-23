Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 2, 2026

See where houses and property sold from February 2-6, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,565,150 Century Ind Park Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 101 310 Beasley Dr Franklin 37064 $3,276,696 Mill @ Mcfarlin Ph1a Pb 87 Pg 57 Baronswood Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,800,000 932 W Main St Franklin 37064 $1,104,694 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8208 Ashbury Ct College Grove 37046 $864,540 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2218 Paden Rd Nolensville 37135 $2,139,383 Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150 5712 Nola Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,576,250 Bridgemore Village Sec6b Pb 65 Pg 9 3557 Creamery Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,499,990 Fairhaven 5109 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $3,795,000 Myles Manor Pb 70 Pg 145 119 Winslow Rd Franklin 37064 $405,000 Rusty Pb 2 Pg 93 7403 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $1,017,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99 7728 Thayer Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,100,000 Hunterwood Sec 3-a Pb 16 Pg 80 2046 Hunterwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000 Rose Duke Pb 7 Pg 120 6301 Belle Rive Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,610,042 High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13 5901 Luke Pvt Ct Arrington 37014 $768,000 Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 29 Pg 28 105 Lagan Ct Franklin 37064 $840,000 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7484 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $985,000 Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2-3 7015 Wilson Pike Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000 Bella Collina Pb 80 Pg 41 9626 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $580,000 Castleberry Farm Ph 5 Pb 32 Pg 15 7201 Keynsham Dr Fairview 37062 $700,000 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2055 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 2194 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $771,180 Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34 7261 Fairlawn Dr Fairview 37062 $780,000 Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36 318 Meadowglade Ln Franklin 37064 $420,300 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 307 Thompsons Station 37179 $448,400 Simmons Ridge Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 118 3013 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,325,000 1324 Adams St Franklin 37064 $707,520 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 3046 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $1,240,000 South Point Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 72 1603 Emerald Ct Franklin 37064 $1,229,990 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 3985 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $292,900 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C039 602 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $940,000 Raintree Forest Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 98 9413 Lost Hollow Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,400,137 High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 103 6009 Elliott Pvt Ct Arrington 37014 $624,900 Green E E Pb 32 Pg 376 931 Glass St Franklin 37064 $270,375 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 206 Thompsons Station 37179 $2,200,000 Princeton Hills Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 99 824 Princeton Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $416,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Pb 35 Pg 89 1413 Carmack Ln Spring Hill 37174 $510,000 Cumberland Estates Ph2 Pb 69 Pg 135 1080 Brayden Dr Fairview 37062 $900,000 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $1,025,000 Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92 643 Band Dr Franklin 37064 $1,195,900 Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150 7424 Leelee Dr Franklin 37064 $940,000 Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137 246 Polk Place Dr Franklin 37064 $625,000 Franklin Green Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 129 3138 Tristan Dr Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 Drumright Hills Pb 75 Pg 147 6822 Drumright Hill Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $1,785,000 Bel Air Est Pb 10 Pg 71 518 Bel Air Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 54 8110 Patrice Ave Brentwood 37027 $600,000 Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 59 202 Harpeth Hills Dr Franklin 37069 $1,350,000 Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 56 6343 Wildwood Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $645,000 Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 55 9008 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,143,935 Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100 7292 Orrinshire Dr Fairview 37062 $2,500,000 2450 Snowbird Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $740,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 1017 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,510,909 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5073 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Franklin 37064 $1,470,000 Westhaven Sec 22 Pb 56 Pg 93 1331 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $1,175,000 Stonebridge Park Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 27 229 Bramerton Ct Franklin 37069 $715,000 Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128 409 Herringbone Ct Franklin 37064 $414,300 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 207 Thompsons Station 37179 $1,195,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3307 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,250,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27 9717 Turquoise Ln Brentwood 37027 $900,000 Cedarmont Farms 4288 Warren Rd Franklin 37067 $425,000 Residences Of Grant Park Pb 4829 Pg 670 224 Grant Park Dr Franklin 37067 $846,000 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7263 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,550,000 Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22 439 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $387,000 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7155 Cedarcrest Ct Fairview 37062 $1,050,000 Brenthaven Sec 2-a Pb 4 Pg 43 8118 Wikle Rd E Brentwood 37027 $700,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26 5005 Fremantle Ct Spring Hill 37174 $299,900 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7116 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,020,000 Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 112 1529 Richlawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,230,000 Highland View Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 132 700 Highland View Pl Brentwood 37027 $285,000 7527 King Rd Fairview 37062 $1,150,000 Brenthaven Sec 2-a Pb 4 Pg 43 8118 Wikle Rd E Brentwood 37027 $975,500 Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44 6037 Whitman Rd 104 Franklin 37064 $750,000 Winterset Woods Pb 41 Pg 45 1912 Trammel Dr Nolensville 37135 $335,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 Pb 62 Pg 35 139 Bertrand Dr Franklin 37064 $5,075,000 4316 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $907,819 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $2,229,217 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $1,662,962 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $2,600,000 Carolina Close Pb 47 Pg 113 112 Patricia Lee Ct Franklin 37069 $20,000 3957 Perkins Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,000,000 Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6 300 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $2,125,000 6884 Choctaw Rd College Grove 37046 $250,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4050 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $970,000 4420 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $575,000 Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26 806 Edwards Dr Franklin 37064 $900,000 Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec2 Pb 61 Pg 86 105 Corbin Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,126,014 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8204 Ashbury Ct College Grove 37046 $1,412,530 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 919 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,176,000 1109 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $779,000 Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34 2420 Marco St Nolensville 37135 $475,000 Huff R A Pb 40 Pg 33 1915 Sedberry Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,170,000 1919 Sedberry Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $442,000 Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24 9005 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $750,000 Medical Commons Of Pb 41 Pg 132 4796 Main St Spring Hill 37174 $680,000 Rebel Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 39 818 Chrisman Dr Franklin 37064 $463,500 Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112 1032 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $525,000 Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 64 2713 Aston Woods Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,401,326 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7544 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $3,500,000 Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 135 7801 Bootleg Pvt Ct College Grove 37046 $2,050,000 Durham Manor Pb 46 Pg 148 2449 Durham Manor Dr Franklin 37064 $310,000 Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 69 8721 Iron Willow Pass Eagleville 37060 $689,000 Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54 504 N Petway St Franklin 37064 $680,000 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7503 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $1,161,500 Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 123 3036 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $989,990 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5056 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $989,000 Vineyard Valley Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 108 7199 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $1,310,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 11 Pg 109 149 Cedar Creek Dr Franklin 37067 $375,000 Lampley Earl D Prop Pb 22 Pg 32 7351 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd Fairview 37062 $1,040,000 Fountainbrooke Sec 4 Pb 37 Pg 45 401 Childe Harolds Ln Brentwood 37027 $3,800,000 Aspen Grove Sec S Pb 15 Pg 33 354 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin 37064 $796,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84 302 Larkspur Cv Franklin 37064 $360,000 Fernvale Springs Pb 49 Pg 96 7126 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $870,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87 1239 Buckhead Dr Brentwood 37027

