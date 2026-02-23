Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 2, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 2, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property sold from February 2-6, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,565,150Century Ind Park Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 101310 Beasley DrFranklin37064
$3,276,696Mill @ Mcfarlin Ph1a Pb 87 Pg 57 Baronswood DrNolensville37135
$2,800,000932 W Main StFranklin37064
$1,104,694Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658208 Ashbury CtCollege Grove37046
$864,540Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082218 Paden RdNolensville37135
$2,139,383Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 1505712 Nola Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,576,250Bridgemore Village Sec6b Pb 65 Pg 93557 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$1,499,990Fairhaven5109 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$3,795,000Myles Manor Pb 70 Pg 145119 Winslow RdFranklin37064
$405,000Rusty Pb 2 Pg 937403 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$1,017,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 997728 Thayer RdNolensville37135
$1,100,000Hunterwood Sec 3-a Pb 16 Pg 802046 Hunterwood DrBrentwood37027
$1,400,000Rose Duke Pb 7 Pg 1206301 Belle Rive DrBrentwood37027
$1,610,042High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 135901 Luke Pvt CtArrington37014
$768,000Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 29 Pg 28105 Lagan CtFranklin37064
$840,000Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177484 Atwater CirFairview37062
$985,000Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2-37015 Wilson Pike CirBrentwood37027
$1,350,000Bella Collina Pb 80 Pg 419626 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$580,000Castleberry Farm Ph 5 Pb 32 Pg 157201 Keynsham DrFairview37062
$700,000Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162055 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,050,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 702194 Broadway StNolensville37135
$771,180Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 347261 Fairlawn DrFairview37062
$780,000Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36318 Meadowglade LnFranklin37064
$420,300Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 307Thompsons Station37179
$448,400Simmons Ridge Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1183013 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,325,0001324 Adams StFranklin37064
$707,520Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253046 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,240,000South Point Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 721603 Emerald CtFranklin37064
$1,229,990Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 783985 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$292,900Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C039602 Granville RdFranklin37064
$940,000Raintree Forest Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 989413 Lost Hollow CtBrentwood37027
$1,400,137High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 1036009 Elliott Pvt CtArrington37014
$624,900Green E E Pb 32 Pg 376931 Glass StFranklin37064
$270,375Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 206Thompsons Station37179
$2,200,000Princeton Hills Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 99824 Princeton Hills DrBrentwood37027
$416,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Pb 35 Pg 891413 Carmack LnSpring Hill37174
$510,000Cumberland Estates Ph2 Pb 69 Pg 1351080 Brayden DrFairview37062
$900,000Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$1,025,000Henley Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 92643 Band DrFranklin37064
$1,195,900Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 1507424 Leelee DrFranklin37064
$940,000Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137246 Polk Place DrFranklin37064
$625,000Franklin Green Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1293138 Tristan DrFranklin37064
$2,400,000Drumright Hills Pb 75 Pg 1476822 Drumright Hill Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$1,785,000Bel Air Est Pb 10 Pg 71518 Bel Air PlBrentwood37027
$1,100,000Brenthaven Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 548110 Patrice AveBrentwood37027
$600,000Grassland Est Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 59202 Harpeth Hills DrFranklin37069
$1,350,000Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 566343 Wildwood Valley DrBrentwood37027
$645,000Morningside Sec 9 Pb 49 Pg 559008 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,143,935Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 1007292 Orrinshire DrFairview37062
$2,500,0002450 Snowbird Hollow RdFranklin37064
$740,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971017 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$1,510,909Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685073 Fairhaven Pvt CirFranklin37064
$1,470,000Westhaven Sec 22 Pb 56 Pg 931331 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$1,175,000Stonebridge Park Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 27229 Bramerton CtFranklin37069
$715,000Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128409 Herringbone CtFranklin37064
$414,300Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 207Thompsons Station37179
$1,195,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503307 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$2,250,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 279717 Turquoise LnBrentwood37027
$900,000Cedarmont Farms4288 Warren RdFranklin37067
$425,000Residences Of Grant Park Pb 4829 Pg 670224 Grant Park DrFranklin37067
$846,000Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827263 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,550,000Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22439 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$387,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557155 Cedarcrest CtFairview37062
$1,050,000Brenthaven Sec 2-a Pb 4 Pg 438118 Wikle Rd EBrentwood37027
$700,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 265005 Fremantle CtSpring Hill37174
$299,900Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817116 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,020,000Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 1121529 Richlawn DrBrentwood37027
$1,230,000Highland View Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 132700 Highland View PlBrentwood37027
$285,0007527 King RdFairview37062
$1,150,000Brenthaven Sec 2-a Pb 4 Pg 438118 Wikle Rd EBrentwood37027
$975,500Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 446037 Whitman Rd 104Franklin37064
$750,000Winterset Woods Pb 41 Pg 451912 Trammel DrNolensville37135
$335,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 Pb 62 Pg 35139 Bertrand DrFranklin37064
$5,075,0004316 Peyt-trinity RdFranklin37064
$907,819Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$2,229,217Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$1,662,962Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$2,600,000Carolina Close Pb 47 Pg 113112 Patricia Lee CtFranklin37069
$20,0003957 Perkins RdThompsons Station37179
$1,000,000Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6300 Addison AveFranklin37064
$2,125,0006884 Choctaw RdCollege Grove37046
$250,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784050 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$970,0004420 Arno RdFranklin37064
$575,000Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26806 Edwards DrFranklin37064
$900,000Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec2 Pb 61 Pg 86105 Corbin CtNolensville37135
$1,126,014Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658204 Ashbury CtCollege Grove37046
$1,412,530Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131919 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,176,0001109 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$779,000Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 342420 Marco StNolensville37135
$475,000Huff R A Pb 40 Pg 331915 Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179
$1,170,0001919 Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179
$442,000Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 249005 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$750,000Medical Commons Of Pb 41 Pg 1324796 Main StSpring Hill37174
$680,000Rebel Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 39818 Chrisman DrFranklin37064
$463,500Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 1121032 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$525,000Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 642713 Aston Woods LnThompsons Station37179
$1,401,326Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657544 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$3,500,000Troubadour Sec9 Pb 81 Pg 1357801 Bootleg Pvt CtCollege Grove37046
$2,050,000Durham Manor Pb 46 Pg 1482449 Durham Manor DrFranklin37064
$310,000Taliaferro Pb 86 Pg 698721 Iron Willow PassEagleville37060
$689,000Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54504 N Petway StFranklin37064
$680,000Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177503 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$1,161,500Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1233036 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$989,990Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685056 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$989,000Vineyard Valley Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 1087199 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$1,310,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 11 Pg 109149 Cedar Creek DrFranklin37067
$375,000Lampley Earl D Prop Pb 22 Pg 327351 Sugar Camp Hollow RdFairview37062
$1,040,000Fountainbrooke Sec 4 Pb 37 Pg 45401 Childe Harolds LnBrentwood37027
$3,800,000Aspen Grove Sec S Pb 15 Pg 33354 Cool Springs BlvdFranklin37064
$796,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84302 Larkspur CvFranklin37064
$360,000Fernvale Springs Pb 49 Pg 967126 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$870,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 871239 Buckhead DrBrentwood37027

