Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 18, 2025

See where houses and property sold from February 18-28, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $604,500 Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127 7012 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,581,555 Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150 7276 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $84,000 1388 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,350,000 Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3 819 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,077,447 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 469 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,950,000 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6043 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,125,000 1924 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $4,250,000 Brooklands Pb 80 Pg 80 5017 Brooklands Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,729,900 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 407 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $2,300,000 Traditions Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 25 1899 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $699,999 Rebel Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 39 907 Rebel Cir Franklin 37064 $1,525,321 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1030 Pasadena Dr Nolensville 37135 $540,000 Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100 7284 Orrinshire Dr Fairview 37062 $705,000 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 45 219 Norfolk Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,450,000 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5406 Stanley Ct Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Brooklands Pb 75 Pg 7 5020 Brooklands Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,217,451 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7073 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $480,900 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68 1704 Stephenson Ln Spring Hill 37174 $610,000 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61 7434 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $845,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 33 Pg 99 110 Buckhead Ct Brentwood 37027 $782,500 Falls Grove Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 36 7225 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,295,000 1521 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $709,000 Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 81 1224 Carnton Ln Franklin 37064 $940,000 Southern Woods Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 110 817 Chestnut Ct Brentwood 37027 $713,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26 4022 Fremantle Cir Spring Hill 37174 $2,090,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4741 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $359,700 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 2009 Portman Dr Spring Hill 37174 $620,000 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17 1072 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $577,000 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Pb 78 Pg 6 7311 Flat Rock Ct Fairview 37062 $1,300,000 Foxland Hall Sec 3-c Pb 6 Pg 31 625 Hunters Ln Brentwood 37027 $645,324 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 828 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $856,462 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 913 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,306,187 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4037 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $955,266 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7471 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $891,477 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7467 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $1,005,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69 1007 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,273,591 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 878 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $244,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 8025 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $427,600 Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126 7320 Hidden Lake Cir Fairview 37062 $1,225,000 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 618 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $2,129,380 Laguna Pb 84 Pg 16 1012 Laguna Dr Franklin 37067 $478,700 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103 2001 Quail Ct Franklin 37064 $1,175,000 426 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,040,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 18 Pg 62 1031 Wyndham Hill Ln Franklin 37069 $796,000 Stream Valley Section 03 Pb 51 Pg 33 836 Shade Tree Ln Franklin 37064 $2,183,362 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 7036 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $473,406 Idlewood Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 33 8 Ann Ct Franklin 37064 $385,000 Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264 2509 Kennedy Ct Franklin 37064 $785,000 Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59 204 Bateman Ave Franklin 37067 $3,150,000 Kings Chapel Sec15 Pb 84 Pg 105 5805 Brees Pvt Place Arrington 37014 $5,200,000 Degatano 3290 Carl Rd Franklin 37064 $240,000 Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 151 7209 Icarus Ct Fairview 37062 $245,000 Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 151 7209 Icarus Ct Fairview 37062 $849,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 1000 Boundary St Franklin 37064 $400,000 Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 29 Block B 101 Dabney Dr Franklin 37064 $975,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120 424 Alfred Ladd Rd E Franklin 37064 $454,900 Wyngate Est Ph 10-c Pb 34 Pg 147 2107 Burgess Ln Spring Hill 37174 $550,000 Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126 540 Vintage Green Ln Franklin 37064 $1,265,000 St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98 6121 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $340,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C133 1901 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $1,170,000 Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb 33 Pg 365 308 Natchez St Franklin 37064 $9,000,000 Sloan George A Pb 74 Pg 86 5016 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $450,000 1427 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $429,000 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 1916 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $925,000 5118 Old Harding Rd Franklin 37064 $568,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 322 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,440,742 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 7039 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $304,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 106 2722 Wales Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,437,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4556 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $899,500 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81 5032 Nature Walk Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,580,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81 2109 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,796,075 Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 65 2012 Bloomsbury Ln Franklin 37064 $870,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150 4013 Cardigan Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,314,266 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 1025 Camley St Franklin 37064 $3,320,716 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9281 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $385,000 Rucker Pb 1 Pg 71 123 Rucker Ave Franklin 37064 $610,000 Heritage Place Pb 7 Pg 136 708 Castle Dr Franklin 37067 $985,000 Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137 109 Mccalister Ct Franklin 37064 $1,699,000 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 234 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $435,000 Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 102 2217 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $264,900 207 Folsom Pvt Pass A Spring Hill 37174 $1,592,500 Twelve Oaks Pb 11 Pg 10 9502 Butler Dr Brentwood 37027 $500,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 9532 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027 $600,000 Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 74 7204 Glenwood Dr Fairview 37062 $750,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $544,900 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122 909 Idlewild Ct Franklin 37069 $19,500,000 1735 Old Thompsons Sta Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,599,000 Ashley Pb 36 Pg 24 2226 Skinner Rd Arrington 37014 $3,760,000 Hillsboro Cove Pb 60 Pg 77 1010 Buena Vista Dr Franklin 37069 $750,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $232,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C055 801 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $500,000 Heritage Place Pb 7 Pg 136 715 Castle Dr Franklin 37064 $1,490,000 Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 118 1644 Valle Verde Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,795,000 Turner Group Gp Pb 73 Pg 67 2909 B Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $545,612 Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 29 2051 Upland Dr Franklin 37064 $1,319,270 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3396 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $425,000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #l-7 Franklin 37067 $95,659 Troubadour Sec1 6459 Cox Rd College Grove 37046 $1,250,000 Concord Realty Pb 7 Pg 10 1662 Pinkerton Rd Brentwood 37027 $824,900 Nolen Park Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 35 7102 Nolen Park Cir Nolensville 37135 $845,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 142 5003 Captain Freeman Pkwy Franklin 37064 $1,260,000 Douglass Glen Sec 3 2530 St James Dr Franklin 37064 $800,000 Battle Ground Park Pb 73 Pg 134 1332 Columbia Ave Franklin 37067 $683,245 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7223 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $670,000 Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63 403 Maplewood Dr Franklin 37064 $482,750 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1448 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $862,041 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 471 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $1,422,060 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7080 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $414,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 42 Pg 71 1072 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $838,200 Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 19 2043 Nolencrest Way Franklin 37067 $1,450,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88 2731 Rock Wall Rd Nashville 37221 $506,101 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7012 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $1,286,566 Charlton Green Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 3 426 Watercress Dr Franklin 37064 $975,000 Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 128 2022 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $295,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C153 2105 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $290,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2948 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,563,700 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $520,000 Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 83 1001 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $1,480,000 Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130 9600 Stonebluff Dr Brentwood 37027 $890,000 Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41 3160 Hazelton Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $700,000 Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 18 3018 Yellow Brick Ct Spring Hill 37174 $375,000 Dug Hill Rd Fairview 37062 $1,250,959 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000 Medica Robert Pb 84 Pg 132 3148 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $2,275,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 1041 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,417,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2916 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,262,127 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1473 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Southern Preserve Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 56 2109 Southern Preserve Ln Nashville 37221 $1,250,000 Brookfield Sec 19 Pb 45 Pg 33 9954 Lodestone Dr Brentwood 37027 $507,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3037 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,050,000 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 8808 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $575,000 Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 92 4001 Viola Ln Franklin 37069 $811,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19 Pb 64 Pg 70 206 Rich Cir Franklin 37064 $1,330,000 Forest Home Farms Sec 7 884 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $692,750 Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb 33 Pg 365 334 Natchez St Franklin 37064 $726,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2 Pb 18 Pg 61 2000 Wimbledon Cir Franklin 37069 $442,000 Daugherty Est Pb 4 Pg 88 7109 Harding Dr Fairview 37062 $2,464,238 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7160 Bonterra Dr Franklin 37064 $390,000 Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130 258 Chestnut Ln Franklin 37064 $572,000 Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 14 502 Moss Ln Franklin 37064 $1,485,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 130 6625 Flushing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,760,000 Franklin Industrial Park Pb 47 Pg 135 2009 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $829,000 Brenthaven Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 47 8013 Wikle Rd E Brentwood 37027 $652,700 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 3005 Winterberry Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,110,000 Eulas Glen Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 82 130 Newnham Bridge Dr Nolensville 37135 $749,500 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10 Pb 64 Pg 52 4107 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $388,000 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7160 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,336,500 2984 Mccanless Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,385,000 Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5 Pb 50 Pg 114 4071 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $1,040,000 Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 25 9016 Hood Pl Brentwood 37027 $558,177 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 332 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $666,212 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 830 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $706,829 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 807 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $850,000 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7435 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $896,861 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 969 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $783,215 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7439 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $1,360,000 Royal Oaks Trade Center Pb 9 Pg 3 Block C022 128 Holiday Ct #b-7 Franklin 37064 $735,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 20 3008 Trotters Ln Franklin 37067 $999,999 Campbell Station Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 44 2040 O'hallorn Dr Spring Hill 37174 $450,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 132 2903 Wills Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,750,000 Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 5 1714 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,400,085 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3213 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $585,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 36 Pg 55 1220 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,025,000 Riverbluff Sec 1 Pb 70 Pg 25 330 River Bluff Dr Franklin 37064 $1,820,000 River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44 219 Long Valley Rd Brentwood 37027 $444,900 Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88 1334 Branchside Ct Thompson Station 37179 $3,800,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8888 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $716,212 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4028 Penfield Dr Franklin 37069 $729,987 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4008 Penfield Dr Franklin 37069 $2,450,000 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6113 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $2,500,000 Grace Creek Valley Pb 67 Pg 60 4017 Grace Creek Valley Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,650,000 Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 96 18 Tradition Ln Brentwood 37027 $713,182 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9089 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,540,537 100 Bess Blvd A Spring Hill 37174 $1,451,000 Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43 315 Oakvale Dr Brentwood 37027 $437,500 Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 72 2304 Hayward Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,223,954 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7067 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $620,700 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 3001 Winterberry Dr Nolensville 37135 $945,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3186 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $873,000 Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64 3099 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Carpenter Savannah L Pb 71 Pg 76 5531 Hargrove Rd Franklin 37067 $765,000 Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1 Pb 53 Pg 37 354 Byron Way Franklin 37064 $650,000 2501 Goose Creek By-pass Franklin 37064 $5,250,000 Global Motorsports Pb 60 Pg 17 7116 Moores Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,735,645 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7168 Bonterra Dr Franklin 37064 $2,477,938 Chapmans Retreat Daycare 1002 Secluded Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,140,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 128 305 Walter Roberts St Franklin 37064

