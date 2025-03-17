Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 18, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from February 18-28, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$604,500Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 1277012 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,581,555Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 1507276 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$84,0001388 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,350,000Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3819 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,077,447June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69469 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$1,950,000Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326043 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,125,0001924 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$4,250,000Brooklands Pb 80 Pg 805017 Brooklands Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,729,900Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35407 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$2,300,000Traditions Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 251899 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$699,999Rebel Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 39907 Rebel CirFranklin37064
$1,525,321Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731030 Pasadena DrNolensville37135
$540,000Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 1007284 Orrinshire DrFairview37062
$705,000Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 45219 Norfolk LnNolensville37135
$1,450,000Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745406 Stanley CtFranklin37064
$1,100,000Brooklands Pb 75 Pg 75020 Brooklands Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,217,451Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117073 Bolton StFranklin37064
$480,900Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681704 Stephenson LnSpring Hill37174
$610,000Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 617434 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$845,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 33 Pg 99110 Buckhead CtBrentwood37027
$782,500Falls Grove Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 367225 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,295,0001521 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$709,000Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 811224 Carnton LnFranklin37064
$940,000Southern Woods Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 110817 Chestnut CtBrentwood37027
$713,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 264022 Fremantle CirSpring Hill37174
$2,090,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374741 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$359,700Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 192009 Portman DrSpring Hill37174
$620,000Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 171072 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$577,000Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Pb 78 Pg 67311 Flat Rock CtFairview37062
$1,300,000Foxland Hall Sec 3-c Pb 6 Pg 31625 Hunters LnBrentwood37027
$645,324Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31828 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$856,462Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31913 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$1,306,187Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784037 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$955,266Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177471 Atwater CirFairview37062
$891,477Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177467 Atwater CirFairview37062
$1,005,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 691007 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$1,273,591Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143878 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$244,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1478025 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$427,600Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 1267320 Hidden Lake CirFairview37062
$1,225,000Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146618 Danny LnFranklin37064
$2,129,380Laguna Pb 84 Pg 161012 Laguna DrFranklin37067
$478,700Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1032001 Quail CtFranklin37064
$1,175,000426 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$1,040,000Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 18 Pg 621031 Wyndham Hill LnFranklin37069
$796,000Stream Valley Section 03 Pb 51 Pg 33836 Shade Tree LnFranklin37064
$2,183,362Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 27036 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$473,406Idlewood Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 338 Ann CtFranklin37064
$385,000Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 2642509 Kennedy CtFranklin37064
$785,000Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59204 Bateman AveFranklin37067
$3,150,000Kings Chapel Sec15 Pb 84 Pg 1055805 Brees Pvt PlaceArrington37014
$5,200,000Degatano3290 Carl RdFranklin37064
$240,000Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 1517209 Icarus CtFairview37062
$849,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 361000 Boundary StFranklin37064
$400,000Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 29 Block B101 Dabney DrFranklin37064
$975,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120424 Alfred Ladd Rd EFranklin37064
$454,900Wyngate Est Ph 10-c Pb 34 Pg 1472107 Burgess LnSpring Hill37174
$550,000Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126540 Vintage Green LnFranklin37064
$1,265,000St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 986121 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$340,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C1331901 Granville RdFranklin37064
$1,170,000Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb 33 Pg 365308 Natchez StFranklin37064
$9,000,000Sloan George A Pb 74 Pg 865016 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$450,0001427 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$429,000Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 191916 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$925,0005118 Old Harding RdFranklin37064
$568,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29322 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$1,440,742Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 27039 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$304,000Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 1062722 Wales CtThompsons Station37179
$1,437,000Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954556 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$899,500Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 815032 Nature Walk TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,580,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812109 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$2,796,075Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 652012 Bloomsbury LnFranklin37064
$870,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 1504013 Cardigan LnSpring Hill37174
$1,314,266Westhaven Sec Jewell 11025 Camley StFranklin37064
$3,320,716Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119281 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$385,000Rucker Pb 1 Pg 71123 Rucker AveFranklin37064
$610,000Heritage Place Pb 7 Pg 136708 Castle DrFranklin37067
$985,000Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137109 Mccalister CtFranklin37064
$1,699,000Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143234 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$435,000Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 1022217 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$264,900207 Folsom Pvt Pass ASpring Hill37174
$1,592,500Twelve Oaks Pb 11 Pg 109502 Butler DrBrentwood37027
$500,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 129532 Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027
$600,000Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 747204 Glenwood DrFairview37062
$750,000Carters4268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$544,900Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122909 Idlewild CtFranklin37069
$19,500,0001735 Old Thompsons Sta RdThompsons Station37179
$1,599,000Ashley Pb 36 Pg 242226 Skinner RdArrington37014
$3,760,000Hillsboro Cove Pb 60 Pg 771010 Buena Vista DrFranklin37069
$232,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C055801 Granville RdFranklin37064
$500,000Heritage Place Pb 7 Pg 136715 Castle DrFranklin37064
$1,490,000Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 1181644 Valle Verde DrBrentwood37027
$2,795,000Turner Group Gp Pb 73 Pg 672909 B Spanntown RdArrington37014
$545,612Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 292051 Upland DrFranklin37064
$1,319,270Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973396 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$425,000Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #l-7Franklin37067
$95,659Troubadour Sec16459 Cox RdCollege Grove37046
$1,250,000Concord Realty Pb 7 Pg 101662 Pinkerton RdBrentwood37027
$824,900Nolen Park Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 357102 Nolen Park CirNolensville37135
$845,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 1425003 Captain Freeman PkwyFranklin37064
$1,260,000Douglass Glen Sec 32530 St James DrFranklin37064
$800,000Battle Ground Park Pb 73 Pg 1341332 Columbia AveFranklin37067
$683,245Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327223 Richvale DrFairview37062
$670,000Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63403 Maplewood DrFranklin37064
$482,750Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241448 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$862,041June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69471 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$1,422,060Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247080 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$414,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 42 Pg 711072 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$838,200Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 192043 Nolencrest WayFranklin37067
$1,450,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 882731 Rock Wall RdNashville37221
$506,101Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357012 Sully CtFairview37062
$1,286,566Charlton Green Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 3426 Watercress DrFranklin37064
$975,000Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 1282022 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$295,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C1532105 Granville RdFranklin37064
$290,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362948 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$1,563,700Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$520,000Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 831001 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$1,480,000Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 1309600 Stonebluff DrBrentwood37027
$890,000Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 413160 Hazelton DrThompsons Station37179
$700,000Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 183018 Yellow Brick CtSpring Hill37174
$375,000Dug Hill RdFairview37062
$1,300,000Medica Robert Pb 84 Pg 1323148 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$2,275,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 701041 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,417,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362916 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$1,262,127Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111473 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$1,700,000Southern Preserve Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 562109 Southern Preserve LnNashville37221
$1,250,000Brookfield Sec 19 Pb 45 Pg 339954 Lodestone DrBrentwood37027
$507,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513037 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$2,050,000Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 728808 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$575,000Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 924001 Viola LnFranklin37069
$811,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19 Pb 64 Pg 70206 Rich CirFranklin37064
$1,330,000Forest Home Farms Sec 7884 High Point Ridge RdFranklin37069
$692,750Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb 33 Pg 365334 Natchez StFranklin37064
$726,000Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2 Pb 18 Pg 612000 Wimbledon CirFranklin37069
$442,000Daugherty Est Pb 4 Pg 887109 Harding DrFairview37062
$2,464,238Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497160 Bonterra DrFranklin37064
$390,000Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130258 Chestnut LnFranklin37064
$572,000Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 14502 Moss LnFranklin37064
$1,485,000Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 1306625 Flushing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,760,000Franklin Industrial Park Pb 47 Pg 1352009 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$829,000Brenthaven Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 478013 Wikle Rd EBrentwood37027
$652,700Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1083005 Winterberry DrNolensville37135
$1,110,000Eulas Glen Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 82130 Newnham Bridge DrNolensville37135
$749,500Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10 Pb 64 Pg 524107 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$388,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817160 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,336,5002984 Mccanless RdNolensville37135
$1,385,000Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5 Pb 50 Pg 1144071 Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$1,040,000Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 259016 Hood PlBrentwood37027
$558,177Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142332 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$666,212Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31830 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$706,829Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31807 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$850,000Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177435 Atwater CirFairview37062
$896,861Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143969 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$783,215Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177439 Atwater CirFairview37062
$1,360,000Royal Oaks Trade Center Pb 9 Pg 3 Block C022128 Holiday Ct #b-7Franklin37064
$735,000Carters4268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$1,400,000Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 203008 Trotters LnFranklin37067
$999,999Campbell Station Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 442040 O'hallorn DrSpring Hill37174
$450,000Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 1322903 Wills CtSpring Hill37174
$2,750,000Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 51714 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,400,085Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363213 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$585,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 36 Pg 551220 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$1,025,000Riverbluff Sec 1 Pb 70 Pg 25330 River Bluff DrFranklin37064
$1,820,000River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44219 Long Valley RdBrentwood37027
$444,900Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 881334 Branchside CtThompson Station37179
$3,800,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118888 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$716,212Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104028 Penfield DrFranklin37069
$729,987Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104008 Penfield DrFranklin37069
$2,450,000Lookaway Farms Sec26113 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$2,500,000Grace Creek Valley Pb 67 Pg 604017 Grace Creek Valley Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$2,650,000Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 9618 Tradition LnBrentwood37027
$713,182Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79089 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,540,537100 Bess Blvd ASpring Hill37174
$1,451,000Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43315 Oakvale DrBrentwood37027
$437,500Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 722304 Hayward LnSpring Hill37174
$1,223,954Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117067 Bolton StFranklin37064
$620,700Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1083001 Winterberry DrNolensville37135
$945,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053186 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$873,000Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 643099 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$1,100,000Carpenter Savannah L Pb 71 Pg 765531 Hargrove RdFranklin37067
$765,000Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1 Pb 53 Pg 37354 Byron WayFranklin37064
$650,0002501 Goose Creek By-passFranklin37064
$5,250,000Global Motorsports Pb 60 Pg 177116 Moores LnBrentwood37027
$2,735,645Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497168 Bonterra DrFranklin37064
$2,477,938Chapmans Retreat Daycare1002 Secluded LnSpring Hill37174
$1,140,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 128305 Walter Roberts StFranklin37064

