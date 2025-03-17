Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 18, 2025

See where houses and property sold from February 18-28, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$604,500
|Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127
|7012 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,581,555
|Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150
|7276 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$84,000
|1388 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,350,000
|Westhaven Sec59 Pb 77 Pg 3
|819 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,077,447
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|469 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,950,000
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6043 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,125,000
|1924 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,250,000
|Brooklands Pb 80 Pg 80
|5017 Brooklands Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,729,900
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|407 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,300,000
|Traditions Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 25
|1899 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$699,999
|Rebel Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 39
|907 Rebel Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,525,321
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1030 Pasadena Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$540,000
|Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100
|7284 Orrinshire Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$705,000
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 45
|219 Norfolk Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,450,000
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5406 Stanley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Brooklands Pb 75 Pg 7
|5020 Brooklands Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,217,451
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7073 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$480,900
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1704 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$610,000
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61
|7434 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$845,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 33 Pg 99
|110 Buckhead Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$782,500
|Falls Grove Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 36
|7225 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,295,000
|1521 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$709,000
|Heath Pl Of Franklin Pb 7 Pg 81
|1224 Carnton Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000
|Southern Woods Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 110
|817 Chestnut Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$713,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26
|4022 Fremantle Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,090,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4741 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$359,700
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|2009 Portman Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$620,000
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17
|1072 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$577,000
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Pb 78 Pg 6
|7311 Flat Rock Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,300,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 3-c Pb 6 Pg 31
|625 Hunters Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$645,324
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|828 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$856,462
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|913 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,306,187
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4037 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$955,266
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7471 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$891,477
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7467 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,005,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69
|1007 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,273,591
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|878 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$244,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|8025 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$427,600
|Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126
|7320 Hidden Lake Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,225,000
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|618 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,129,380
|Laguna Pb 84 Pg 16
|1012 Laguna Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$478,700
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103
|2001 Quail Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000
|426 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,040,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec B Pb 18 Pg 62
|1031 Wyndham Hill Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$796,000
|Stream Valley Section 03 Pb 51 Pg 33
|836 Shade Tree Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,183,362
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|7036 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$473,406
|Idlewood Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 33
|8 Ann Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$385,000
|Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264
|2509 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$785,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59
|204 Bateman Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,150,000
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Pb 84 Pg 105
|5805 Brees Pvt Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$5,200,000
|Degatano
|3290 Carl Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$240,000
|Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 151
|7209 Icarus Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$245,000
|Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 151
|7209 Icarus Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$849,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|1000 Boundary St
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 29 Block B
|101 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120
|424 Alfred Ladd Rd E
|Franklin
|37064
|$454,900
|Wyngate Est Ph 10-c Pb 34 Pg 147
|2107 Burgess Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$550,000
|Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126
|540 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,265,000
|St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98
|6121 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$340,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C133
|1901 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,170,000
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb 33 Pg 365
|308 Natchez St
|Franklin
|37064
|$9,000,000
|Sloan George A Pb 74 Pg 86
|5016 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|1427 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$429,000
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|1916 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$925,000
|5118 Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$568,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|322 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,440,742
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|7039 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$304,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 106
|2722 Wales Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,437,000
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4556 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$899,500
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81
|5032 Nature Walk Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,580,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2109 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,796,075
|Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 65
|2012 Bloomsbury Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$870,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150
|4013 Cardigan Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,314,266
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1
|1025 Camley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,320,716
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9281 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$385,000
|Rucker Pb 1 Pg 71
|123 Rucker Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000
|Heritage Place Pb 7 Pg 136
|708 Castle Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$985,000
|Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137
|109 Mccalister Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,699,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|234 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$435,000
|Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 102
|2217 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$264,900
|207 Folsom Pvt Pass A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,592,500
|Twelve Oaks Pb 11 Pg 10
|9502 Butler Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|9532 Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000
|Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 74
|7204 Glenwood Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$750,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$544,900
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122
|909 Idlewild Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$19,500,000
|1735 Old Thompsons Sta Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,599,000
|Ashley Pb 36 Pg 24
|2226 Skinner Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,760,000
|Hillsboro Cove Pb 60 Pg 77
|1010 Buena Vista Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$750,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$232,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C055
|801 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Heritage Place Pb 7 Pg 136
|715 Castle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,490,000
|Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 118
|1644 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,795,000
|Turner Group Gp Pb 73 Pg 67
|2909 B Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$545,612
|Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 29
|2051 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,319,270
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3396 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$425,000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #l-7
|Franklin
|37067
|$95,659
|Troubadour Sec1
|6459 Cox Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,250,000
|Concord Realty Pb 7 Pg 10
|1662 Pinkerton Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$824,900
|Nolen Park Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 35
|7102 Nolen Park Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$845,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 142
|5003 Captain Freeman Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,260,000
|Douglass Glen Sec 3
|2530 St James Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Battle Ground Park Pb 73 Pg 134
|1332 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$683,245
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7223 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$670,000
|Maplewood Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 63
|403 Maplewood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$482,750
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1448 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$862,041
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|471 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,422,060
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7080 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$414,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 42 Pg 71
|1072 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$838,200
|Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 19
|2043 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,450,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88
|2731 Rock Wall Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$506,101
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7012 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,286,566
|Charlton Green Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 3
|426 Watercress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 128
|2022 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$295,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C153
|2105 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$290,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2948 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,563,700
|Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$520,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 83
|1001 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,480,000
|Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130
|9600 Stonebluff Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$890,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41
|3160 Hazelton Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$700,000
|Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 18
|3018 Yellow Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$375,000
|Dug Hill Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,250,959
|Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000
|Medica Robert Pb 84 Pg 132
|3148 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,275,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|1041 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,417,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2916 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,262,127
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1473 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Southern Preserve Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 56
|2109 Southern Preserve Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,250,000
|Brookfield Sec 19 Pb 45 Pg 33
|9954 Lodestone Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$507,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3037 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,050,000
|Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72
|8808 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$575,000
|Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 92
|4001 Viola Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$811,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19 Pb 64 Pg 70
|206 Rich Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,330,000
|Forest Home Farms Sec 7
|884 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$692,750
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn Pb 33 Pg 365
|334 Natchez St
|Franklin
|37064
|$726,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2 Pb 18 Pg 61
|2000 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$442,000
|Daugherty Est Pb 4 Pg 88
|7109 Harding Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,464,238
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7160 Bonterra Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$390,000
|Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130
|258 Chestnut Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$572,000
|Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 14
|502 Moss Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,485,000
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 130
|6625 Flushing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,760,000
|Franklin Industrial Park Pb 47 Pg 135
|2009 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$829,000
|Brenthaven Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 47
|8013 Wikle Rd E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$652,700
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|3005 Winterberry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,110,000
|Eulas Glen Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 82
|130 Newnham Bridge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$749,500
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10 Pb 64 Pg 52
|4107 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$388,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7160 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,336,500
|2984 Mccanless Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,385,000
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5 Pb 50 Pg 114
|4071 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,040,000
|Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 25
|9016 Hood Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$558,177
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|332 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$666,212
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|830 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$706,829
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|807 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7435 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$896,861
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|969 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$783,215
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7439 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,360,000
|Royal Oaks Trade Center Pb 9 Pg 3 Block C022
|128 Holiday Ct #b-7
|Franklin
|37064
|$735,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 20
|3008 Trotters Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$999,999
|Campbell Station Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 44
|2040 O'hallorn Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 132
|2903 Wills Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,750,000
|Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 45 Pg 5
|1714 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,085
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3213 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$585,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 36 Pg 55
|1220 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,025,000
|Riverbluff Sec 1 Pb 70 Pg 25
|330 River Bluff Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,820,000
|River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44
|219 Long Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$444,900
|Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88
|1334 Branchside Ct
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$3,800,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8888 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$716,212
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4028 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$729,987
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4008 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,450,000
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6113 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,500,000
|Grace Creek Valley Pb 67 Pg 60
|4017 Grace Creek Valley Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,650,000
|Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 96
|18 Tradition Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$713,182
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9089 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,540,537
|100 Bess Blvd A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,451,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43
|315 Oakvale Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$437,500
|Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 72
|2304 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,223,954
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7067 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,700
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|3001 Winterberry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$945,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3186 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$873,000
|Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64
|3099 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Carpenter Savannah L Pb 71 Pg 76
|5531 Hargrove Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$765,000
|Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1 Pb 53 Pg 37
|354 Byron Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000
|2501 Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,250,000
|Global Motorsports Pb 60 Pg 17
|7116 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,735,645
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7168 Bonterra Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,477,938
|Chapmans Retreat Daycare
|1002 Secluded Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,140,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 128
|305 Walter Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
