Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 10, 2025

See where houses and property sold from February 10-14, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,680,000 Arlington Heights Pb 43 Pg 145 880 Arlington Heights Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000 Temple Hills The Links Pb 40 Pg 68 428 Sandcastle Rd Franklin 37069 $750,000 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 131 187 Sturbridge Dr Franklin 37064 $900,000 Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109 1933 Rosewood Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $840,000 Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 106 1202 Warner Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,450,000 Stonebridge Park Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 84 808 Aldwych Cir Franklin 37069 $1,800,000 Oman Pb 72 Pg 14 7000 Crews Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,550,000 Chenoweth Sec 9 Pb 16 Pg 64 917 Auburn Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,265,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140 642 Lockwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,425,000 Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43 309 Hayeswood Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,061,500 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 131 171 Sturbridge Dr Franklin 37064 $470,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1444 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $5,800,000 Meadow Lake Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 99 5117 Meadow Lake Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,850,000 Highgate Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 92 116 Century Oak Dr Franklin 37069 $1,150,000 Copperstone Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 101 1526 Copperstone Dr Brentwood 37027 $750,706 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 499 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $1,449,900 Kings Chapel Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 78 1169 Meadow Bridge Ln Arrington 37014 $769,510 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 485 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $573,112 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 1001 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $550,000 Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18 1009 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $537,500 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 75 3329 Monoco Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,330,000 Waterford Pb 11 Pg 71 6401 Waterford Dr Brentwood 37027 $799,500 Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23 529 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $1,045,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 Pb 24 Pg 89 712 Black Horse Pkwy Franklin 37069 $1,129,900 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5458 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $989,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150 4005 Cardigan Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,887,323 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 2028 Vail Tr Nolensville 37135 $650,000 Newman Harold M Jr Pb 62 Pg 148 4301 Warren Rd Franklin 37067 $897,700 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1100 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 4529 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $925,000 Givens Minnie Jane 7809 W Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $725,000 Mobleys Cut Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,037,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Pb 37 Pg 90 5226 Lysander Ln Brentwood 37027 $900,000 4686 Reed Rd Thompson Station 37179 $849,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 1024 Boundary St Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $350,000 Rosewood Est Pb 20 Pg 48 7195 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $790,000 Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8 407 Courfield Dr Franklin 37064 $755,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 14 8006 June Apple Ln Spring Hill 37174 $481,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 318 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $244,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 8024 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $900,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35 367 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $539,900 Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145 7036 Penbrook Dr Franklin 37069 $1,300,000 Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71 3067 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 1704 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $599,900 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3153 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $225,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8069 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $437,000 Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93 2730 Douglas Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $565,000 Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 93 3037 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $425,000 Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 75 2817 Cochran Trace Dr Spring Hill 37174 $630,000 Lynhurst 1166 W Main St Franklin 37064 $300,236 507 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $507,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3029 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,586,540 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6043 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $635,000 Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a 437 Maplegrove Dr Franklin 37064 $396,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8395 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $1,860,000 Anderson Karl F Pb 70 Pg 51 7760 Caney Fork Rd Fairview 37062 $842,930 Mckays Mill Sec 25 Pb 38 Pg 30 3020 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $30,975,368 Station Hill Llc 1824 Sedberry Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,913,911 100 Bess Blvd A Spring Hill 37174 $2,400,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 11f Pb 36 Pg 122 5504 Iron Gate Dr Franklin 37069 $225,000 Markham Pb 53 Pg 55 1766 Evergreen Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $813,000 Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39 715 Sir Winston Pl Franklin 37064 $1,187,210 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1485 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,694,002 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 3047 William St Franklin 37064 $740,000 Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47 7306 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $1,500,000 Bethesda Road Llc Pb 80 Pg 15 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $975,000 Walnut Ridge Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 175 404 Cherry Ct Brentwood 37027 $799,444 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9119 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $400,000 634 Grant Park Ct Franklin 37067 $1,500,000 Bethesda Road Llc Pb 80 Pg 15 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $830,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87 1585 Red Oak Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,725,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 11 Pg 109 1032 Cedarview Ln Franklin 37067 $6,300,000 Maryland Farms Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 38 111 Westwood Pl Brentwood 37027 $670,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20 424 Royal Crossing Franklin 37064 $1,003,723 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 495 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $3,000,000 Black Hawk Sec3 Pb 50 Pg 6 5537 Hawks Landing Dr Arrington 37014

