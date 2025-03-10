Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 10, 2025

See where houses and property sold from February 10-14, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,680,000
|Arlington Heights Pb 43 Pg 145
|880 Arlington Heights Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000
|Temple Hills The Links Pb 40 Pg 68
|428 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$750,000
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 131
|187 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109
|1933 Rosewood Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$840,000
|Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 106
|1202 Warner Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 84
|808 Aldwych Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,800,000
|Oman Pb 72 Pg 14
|7000 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,550,000
|Chenoweth Sec 9 Pb 16 Pg 64
|917 Auburn Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,265,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140
|642 Lockwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,425,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43
|309 Hayeswood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,061,500
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 131
|171 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1444 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,800,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 99
|5117 Meadow Lake Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,850,000
|Highgate Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 92
|116 Century Oak Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,150,000
|Copperstone Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 101
|1526 Copperstone Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,706
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|499 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,449,900
|Kings Chapel Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 78
|1169 Meadow Bridge Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$769,510
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|485 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$573,112
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|1001 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$550,000
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18
|1009 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$537,500
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 75
|3329 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,330,000
|Waterford Pb 11 Pg 71
|6401 Waterford Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$799,500
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23
|529 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,045,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 Pb 24 Pg 89
|712 Black Horse Pkwy
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,129,900
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5458 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$989,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150
|4005 Cardigan Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,887,323
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|2028 Vail Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$650,000
|Newman Harold M Jr Pb 62 Pg 148
|4301 Warren Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$897,700
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1100 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|4529 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|Givens Minnie Jane
|7809 W Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$725,000
|Mobleys Cut Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,037,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Pb 37 Pg 90
|5226 Lysander Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$900,000
|4686 Reed Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$849,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|1024 Boundary St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000
|Rosewood Est Pb 20 Pg 48
|7195 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$790,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8
|407 Courfield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$755,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 14
|8006 June Apple Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$481,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|318 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$244,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|8024 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35
|367 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$539,900
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145
|7036 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,300,000
|Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71
|3067 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|1704 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$599,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3153 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$225,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8069 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$437,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93
|2730 Douglas Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$565,000
|Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 93
|3037 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000
|Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 75
|2817 Cochran Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$630,000
|Lynhurst
|1166 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,236
|507 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$507,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3029 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,586,540
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6043 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000
|Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a
|437 Maplegrove Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$396,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8395 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,860,000
|Anderson Karl F Pb 70 Pg 51
|7760 Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$842,930
|Mckays Mill Sec 25 Pb 38 Pg 30
|3020 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$30,975,368
|Station Hill Llc
|1824 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,913,911
|100 Bess Blvd A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,400,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11f Pb 36 Pg 122
|5504 Iron Gate Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$225,000
|Markham Pb 53 Pg 55
|1766 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$813,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39
|715 Sir Winston Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,187,210
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1485 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,694,002
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|3047 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$740,000
|Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47
|7306 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,500,000
|Bethesda Road Llc Pb 80 Pg 15
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Walnut Ridge Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 175
|404 Cherry Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$799,444
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9119 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|634 Grant Park Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,500,000
|Bethesda Road Llc Pb 80 Pg 15
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$830,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 87
|1585 Red Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,725,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 11 Pg 109
|1032 Cedarview Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$6,300,000
|Maryland Farms Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 38
|111 Westwood Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$670,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20
|424 Royal Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,003,723
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|495 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,000,000
|Black Hawk Sec3 Pb 50 Pg 6
|5537 Hawks Landing Dr
|Arrington
|37014
