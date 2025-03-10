Williamson County Property Transfers Feb. 10, 2025

See where houses and property sold from February 10-14, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,680,000Arlington Heights Pb 43 Pg 145880 Arlington Heights DrBrentwood37027
$2,000,000Temple Hills The Links Pb 40 Pg 68428 Sandcastle RdFranklin37069
$750,000Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 131187 Sturbridge DrFranklin37064
$900,000Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 1091933 Rosewood Valley DrBrentwood37027
$840,000Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 1061202 Warner CtBrentwood37027
$1,450,000Stonebridge Park Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 84808 Aldwych CirFranklin37069
$1,800,000Oman Pb 72 Pg 147000 Crews LnBrentwood37027
$1,550,000Chenoweth Sec 9 Pb 16 Pg 64917 Auburn LnBrentwood37027
$1,265,000Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140642 Lockwood LnFranklin37064
$1,425,000Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43309 Hayeswood DrBrentwood37027
$1,061,500Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 131171 Sturbridge DrFranklin37064
$470,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241444 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$5,800,000Meadow Lake Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 995117 Meadow Lake RdBrentwood37027
$1,850,000Highgate Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 92116 Century Oak DrFranklin37069
$1,150,000Copperstone Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 1011526 Copperstone DrBrentwood37027
$750,706June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69499 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$1,449,900Kings Chapel Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 781169 Meadow Bridge LnArrington37014
$769,510June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69485 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$573,112Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1361001 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$550,000Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 181009 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$537,500Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 753329 Monoco DrSpring Hill37174
$1,330,000Waterford Pb 11 Pg 716401 Waterford DrBrentwood37027
$799,500Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a Pb 21 Pg 23529 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$1,045,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 Pb 24 Pg 89712 Black Horse PkwyFranklin37069
$1,129,900High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975458 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$989,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 1504005 Cardigan LnSpring Hill37174
$1,887,323Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 892028 Vail TrNolensville37135
$650,000Newman Harold M Jr Pb 62 Pg 1484301 Warren RdFranklin37067
$897,700Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311100 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,500,0004529 Gosey Hill RdFranklin37064
$925,000Givens Minnie Jane7809 W Lick Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$725,000Mobleys Cut RdThompsons Station37179
$2,037,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Pb 37 Pg 905226 Lysander LnBrentwood37027
$900,0004686 Reed RdThompson Station37179
$849,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 361024 Boundary StFranklin37064
$1,250,000Carters4268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$1,350,000Carters4268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$350,000Rosewood Est Pb 20 Pg 487195 Chester RdFairview37062
$790,000Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8407 Courfield DrFranklin37064
$755,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 148006 June Apple LnSpring Hill37174
$481,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29318 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$244,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1478024 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$900,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35367 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$539,900Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 1457036 Penbrook DrFranklin37069
$1,300,000Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 713067 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,250,0001704 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$599,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393153 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$225,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068069 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$437,000Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 932730 Douglas LnThompsons Station37179
$565,000Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 933037 Boxbury LnSpring Hill37174
$425,000Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 752817 Cochran Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$630,000Lynhurst1166 W Main StFranklin37064
$300,236507 Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$507,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513029 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$2,586,540Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396043 Congress DrFranklin37064
$635,000Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a437 Maplegrove DrFranklin37064
$396,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528395 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$1,860,000Anderson Karl F Pb 70 Pg 517760 Caney Fork RdFairview37062
$842,930Mckays Mill Sec 25 Pb 38 Pg 303020 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$30,975,368Station Hill Llc1824 Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179
$1,913,911100 Bess Blvd ASpring Hill37174
$2,400,000Laurelbrooke Sec 11f Pb 36 Pg 1225504 Iron Gate DrFranklin37069
$225,000Markham Pb 53 Pg 551766 Evergreen RdThompsons Station37179
$813,000Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39715 Sir Winston PlFranklin37064
$1,187,210Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111485 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$2,694,002Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1393047 William StFranklin37064
$740,000Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 477306 Audubon CvFairview37062
$1,500,000Bethesda Road Llc Pb 80 Pg 15Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$975,000Walnut Ridge Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 175404 Cherry CtBrentwood37027
$799,444Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79119 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$400,000634 Grant Park CtFranklin37067
$1,500,000Bethesda Road Llc Pb 80 Pg 15Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$830,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 28 Pg 871585 Red Oak LnBrentwood37027
$1,725,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 Pb 11 Pg 1091032 Cedarview LnFranklin37067
$6,300,000Maryland Farms Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 38111 Westwood PlBrentwood37027
$670,000Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20424 Royal CrossingFranklin37064
$1,003,723June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69495 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$3,000,000Black Hawk Sec3 Pb 50 Pg 65537 Hawks Landing DrArrington37014

