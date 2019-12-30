See where houses sold for December 9-13, 2019, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 435000 Gateway Village 2208 Clare Park Dr Franklin TN 37067 280000 Brentwood Pointe 1223 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 365000 Stonebrook 892 Dortch Ln Nolensville TN 37135 800000 Kaye 9840 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville TN 37135 1368661 Westhaven 665 Jasper Ave Franklin TN 37064 1001345 3383 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064 150000 Mcdaniel Farms 6834 Chatterton Dr College Grove TN 37046 5815000 Cool Springs Market 2020 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37064 631500 Westhaven 86 Addison Ave Franklin TN 37064 300000 7209 Cumberland Dr Fairview TN 37062 288000 Rolling Acres 7619 Cumberland Dr Fairview TN 37062 350000 Ballenger Farms 3013 Ballenger Dr Nolensville TN 37135 464190 Fields Of Canterbury 2620 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 455000 Stream Valley 1015 Linden Isle Dr Franklin TN 37064 392400 Bent Creek 3324 Redmon Hill Nolensville TN 37135 282000 Wyngate 1607 Zurich Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 500100 Walnut Ridge 1301 Red Oak Dr Brentwood TN 37027 438000 Berry Farms Town Center 1007 Rural Plains Cir Franklin TN 37064 359900 Row @ Fernvale Hunting Camp Rd Fairview TN 37062 524350 Rizer Point 5019 Viola Ln Franklin TN 37064 300000 6001 Asberry Ct Nashville TN 37221 610000 N Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37067 600000 Mckays Mill 1609 Flanders Ct Franklin TN 37067 238000 Candlewood 3019 Candlelite Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 320000 Fieldstone Farms 826 Brandyleigh Ct Franklin TN 37069 438000 Cool Springs East 230 Bateman Ave Franklin TN 37067 495000 Brookfield 9653 Boswell Ct Brentwood TN 37027 556230 Brookfield 9653 Boswell Ct Brentwood TN 37027 600155 Scales Farmstead 244 Broadgreen Ln Nolensville TN 37135 379900 Wades Grove 9046 Wheeler Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 275000 Andover 696 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin TN 37067 420000 Heartland Reserve 7107 Triple Crown Ln Fairview TN 37062 330500 7313 Henry Rd Fairview TN 37062 545500 Holly Tree Farms 6400 Tree Ridge Cv Brentwood TN 37027 425156 Wades Grove 6021 Spade Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 384500 Highlands @ Campbell 2016 Morton Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 965000 Taramore 1827 Ivy Crest Dr Brentwood TN 37027 130000 Otter Creek Springs 33 & 34 Swindon Blvd Fairview TN 37062 541000 Ivy Glen 209 Woodcrest Ct Franklin TN 37067 253535 Witherspoon 209 Lehigh Dr Brentwood TN 37027 1076145 Witherspoon 9206 Duncaster Ct Brentwood TN 37027 326040 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1204 Buckhead Dr Brentwood TN 37027 339900 Twin Oaks 1504 Birchwood Cir Franklin TN 37064 167790 Bellenfant Rd College Grove TN 37046 589000 Highlands @Ladd Park 419 Snowden St W Franklin TN 37064 398000 Dallas Downs 168 Heathersett Dr Franklin TN 37064 825000 Links@ Temple Hills 412 Sandcastle Rd Franklin TN 37069 1325000 Avalon 398 Lady Of The Lake Ln Franklin TN 37067 520000 Highlands @Ladd Park 700 Beamon Dr Franklin TN 37064 127500 Grove 6050 Pelican Way College Grove TN 37046 285000 Clovercroft Rd Nolensville TN 37135 476729 Tollgate Village 2165 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 541042 Highlands @Ladd Park 338 Circuit Ct Franklin TN 37064 355000 Lockwood Glen 602 Cobert Ln Franklin TN 37064 248000 Pipkin Hills 2805 Masons Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 2800000 Governors Club 12 Spyglass Hill Brentwood TN 37027 744000 Inglehame Farms 1818 Charity Dr Brentwood TN 37027 435000 Fieldstone Farms 5039 Penbrook Dr Franklin TN 37069 417500 Spring Hill Place 1717 Stoney Hill Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 375000 Traditions 1926 Parade Dr Brentwood TN 37027 510000 Southern Woods 1608 S Timber Dr Brentwood TN 37027 555000 Raintree Forest So 9478 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood TN 37027 705000 Westhaven 404 Wild Elm St Franklin TN 37064 500000 Through The Green 1201 Isleworth Dr Franklin TN 37064 270000 Temple Hills 103 Deer Park Close Franklin TN 37069 255000 Stonebrook 1287 Countryside Rd Nolensville TN 37135 260000 Springway 7110 Gregory Ct Fairview TN 37062 380000 Twin Oaks 1585 Birchwood Cir Franklin TN 37064 425000 Fields Of Canterbury 2523 Tapestry St Thompsons Station TN 37179 215000 Indian Springs Condos 1011 #J-2 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 959000 Fountainhead 5118 Walnut Park Dr Brentwood TN 37027 555000 Riverbluff 1031 Cabell Dr Franklin TN 37064 550710 Clovercroft Preserve 9277 Stepping Stone Dr Franklin TN 37067 679900 Kings Chapel 4116 Banner Square Ln Arrington TN 37014 423000 Campbell Station 2014 Gweneth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 649900 Liberty Downs 1205 Navaho Dr Brentwood TN 37027 970000 Centennial Bus Park 4149 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 145467 Stephens Valley 909 Dauphine St Nashville TN 37221 325000 5021 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington TN 37014 1056193 Foxen Canyon 2480 Santa Barbara Ln Franklin TN 37064 1075000 Laurels The 1750 Charity Dr Brentwood TN 37027 550000 Bent Creek 5131 Falling Water Rd Nolensville TN 37135 694365 Brooksbank 720 Lawler Ln Nolensville TN 37135 664900 Stephens Valley 917 Dauphine St Nashville TN 37221 727503 Westhaven 1726 Eliot Rd Franklin TN 37064 306800 Westhaven 2163 & 1910 Donovan St Franklin TN 37064 760275 Highlands@Ladd Park 101 Whiteside Ct Franklin TN 37064 290000 Woodside 1022 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 290000 Newport Crossing 1012 Watauga Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 852750 Telfair 1136 Mcclellan Ln Nolensville TN 37135 974086 Benington 224 Belgian Rd Nolensville TN 37135 695000 Avalon 490 Beauchamp Cir Franklin TN 37067 173500 Meadows At Fairview 7407 Rice Ct Fairview TN 37062 828466 Telfair 1137 Mcclellan Ln Nolensville TN 37135 850000 Taramore 9503 Wexcroft Dr Brentwood TN 37027 483000 Fields Of Canterbury 2013 Callaway Park Pl Thompsons Station TN 37179 447280 Brixworth 9000 Safe Haven Pl Spring Hill TN 37174 600000 Arno Rd Franklin TN 37064 729000 Stephens Valley 2009 Garfield St Nashville TN 37221 389450 Echelon Cottages 2063 Moultrie Cir Franklin TN 37064 945000 Tuscany Hills 1607 Bernini Pl Brentwood TN 37027 368900 Stonebrook 1225 Creekside Dr Nolensville TN 37135 278900 Wyngate 1446 Bern Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 519823 Rizer Point 5027 Viola Ln Franklin TN 37064 669000 Woodlands @ Copperstone 9702 Turquoise Ln Brentwood TN 37027 511000 Country Club 524 Mansion Dr Brentwood TN 37027 629000 Stags Leap 6065 Stags Leap Way Franklin TN 37064 370000 Millgate 144 Ormesby Pl Franklin TN 37064 755000 Montclair 1715 Danforth Park Close Brentwood TN 37027 355000 Maplewood Office Park 400 #220 Sugartree Ln Franklin TN 37064 561377 Tap Root Hills 1048 Dovecrest Way Franklin TN 37067 600000 Wildwood 6421 Panorama Dr Brentwood TN 37027 835000 Bennington 254 Blegian Rd Nolensville TN 37135 529818 Summerlyn 3244 Bradfield Dr Nolensville TN 37135 613473 Foxglove Farm 4060 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 544695 Waters Edge 1048 Crisp Spring Dr Franklin TN 37064 435000 Benevento East 5009 Moretto Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 20000 Walker Rd Fairview TN 37062 485000 Campbell Station 2017 Gweneth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 348008 Cumberland 1052 Brayden Dr Fairview TN 37062 363078 Cumberland 1073 Braydon Dr Fairview TN 37062 382087 Cumberland 1076 Brayden Dr Fairview TN 37062 282000 Cumberland 1043 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview TN 37062 850000 7676 Barnhill Rd Primm Springs TN 38476 789900 Battlewood 300 Jeb Stuart Dr Franklin TN 37069 330000 Chapmans Crossing 2004 Fiona Way Spring Hill TN 37174 590000 Owl Creek 1210 Boxthorn Dr Brentwood TN 37027 570000 Franklin East 1104 Ridgeway Dr Franklin TN 37067 450000 4963 Bethesda-Duplex Rd College Grove TN 37046 1000000 Westhaven 1531 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 222150 Hardison Hills 1101 #G-106 Downs Blvd Franklin TN 37064 385000 Jamison Station Condos 320 #215 Liberty Pk Franklin TN 37064 460000 Lake Colonial 1023 Valley Forge Dr Arrington TN 37014 395000 Yorktown 1101 Colonial Ct Franklin TN 37064 845000 Westhaven 1577 Westhaven Blvd Franklin TN 37064 402550 Maplewood 558 Watson Branch Dr Franklin TN 37064 350000 Cameron Farms 2823 Curacao Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 426900 Wades Grove 6005 Spade Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 335000 Farmstead 4708 Farmstead Ln Franklin TN 37064 370000 Burtonwood 4002 Lattigo Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 602900 6869 Arno-Allisona Rd College Grove TN 37046 339625 Echelon Cottages 2057 Moultrie Cir Franklin TN 37064 363500 Wades Grove 1034 Rudder Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 1738041 Grove 8155 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 165000 Chester 7103 Birch Bark Ct Fairview TN 37062 300000 6494 Peytonsville-Arno Rd College Grove TN 37046 382000 Tanyard Springs 4019 Williford Way Spring Hill TN 37174 363285 Cooper Ridge 3085 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 514599 Stream Valley 4020 Fernshaw Ln Franklin TN 37064 465000 Bridgeton Park 1292 Bridgeton Park Dr Brentwood TN 37027 550000 Pecan Hills 2817 Stacey St Thompsons Station TN 37179 245000 Ridgeport 2124 Burgess Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 230000 Pipkin Hills 2902 Wills Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 194700 Chapmans Retreat 1019 Briggs Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 1110000 Sheridan Park 9201 Sheridan Park Ct Brentwood TN 37027 290000 Chapmans Crossing 2019 Fiona Way Spring Hill TN 37174 465000 Cottonwood 231 Countryside Dr Franklin TN 37069 160000 Idlewood 208 Oxford Dr Franklin TN 37064 263000 Ridgeport 1869 Portview Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 701733 Highlands@Ladd Park 648 Central Dr Franklin TN 37064 761895 Westhaven 1732 Eliot Rd Franklin TN 37064 649341 Falls Grove 7030 Farm Field Dr College Grove TN 37046 225000 213 Old Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064 230000 213 Old Carters Creek Pk Franklin TN 37064 305000 Fields Of Canterbury 1596 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station TN 37179 652000 Scales Farmstead 184 Broadgreen Ln Nolensville TN 37135