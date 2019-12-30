See where houses sold for December 9-13, 2019, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|435000
|Gateway Village
|2208 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|280000
|Brentwood Pointe
|1223 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|365000
|Stonebrook
|892 Dortch Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|800000
|Kaye
|9840 Sam Donald Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1368661
|Westhaven
|665 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1001345
|3383 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|150000
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6834 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|5815000
|Cool Springs Market
|2020 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|631500
|Westhaven
|86 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|300000
|7209 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|288000
|Rolling Acres
|7619 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|350000
|Ballenger Farms
|3013 Ballenger Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|464190
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2620 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|455000
|Stream Valley
|1015 Linden Isle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|392400
|Bent Creek
|3324 Redmon Hill
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|282000
|Wyngate
|1607 Zurich Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|500100
|Walnut Ridge
|1301 Red Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|438000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|1007 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|359900
|Row @ Fernvale
|Hunting Camp Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|524350
|Rizer Point
|5019 Viola Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|300000
|6001 Asberry Ct
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|610000
|N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|600000
|Mckays Mill
|1609 Flanders Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|238000
|Candlewood
|3019 Candlelite Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|320000
|Fieldstone Farms
|826 Brandyleigh Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|438000
|Cool Springs East
|230 Bateman Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|495000
|Brookfield
|9653 Boswell Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|600155
|Scales Farmstead
|244 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|379900
|Wades Grove
|9046 Wheeler Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|275000
|Andover
|696 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|420000
|Heartland Reserve
|7107 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|330500
|7313 Henry Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|545500
|Holly Tree Farms
|6400 Tree Ridge Cv
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|425156
|Wades Grove
|6021 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|384500
|Highlands @ Campbell
|2016 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|965000
|Taramore
|1827 Ivy Crest Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|130000
|Otter Creek Springs
|33 & 34 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|541000
|Ivy Glen
|209 Woodcrest Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|253535
|Witherspoon
|209 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1076145
|Witherspoon
|9206 Duncaster Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|326040
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1204 Buckhead Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|339900
|Twin Oaks
|1504 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|167790
|Bellenfant Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|589000
|Highlands @Ladd Park
|419 Snowden St W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|398000
|Dallas Downs
|168 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|825000
|Links@ Temple Hills
|412 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1325000
|Avalon
|398 Lady Of The Lake Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|520000
|Highlands @Ladd Park
|700 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|127500
|Grove
|6050 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|285000
|Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|476729
|Tollgate Village
|2165 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|541042
|Highlands @Ladd Park
|338 Circuit Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|355000
|Lockwood Glen
|602 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|248000
|Pipkin Hills
|2805 Masons Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|2800000
|Governors Club
|12 Spyglass Hill
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|744000
|Inglehame Farms
|1818 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|435000
|Fieldstone Farms
|5039 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|417500
|Spring Hill Place
|1717 Stoney Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|375000
|Traditions
|1926 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|510000
|Southern Woods
|1608 S Timber Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|555000
|Raintree Forest So
|9478 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|705000
|Westhaven
|404 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|500000
|Through The Green
|1201 Isleworth Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|270000
|Temple Hills
|103 Deer Park Close
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|255000
|Stonebrook
|1287 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|260000
|Springway
|7110 Gregory Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|380000
|Twin Oaks
|1585 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|425000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2523 Tapestry St
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|215000
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 #J-2 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|959000
|Fountainhead
|5118 Walnut Park Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|555000
|Riverbluff
|1031 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|550710
|Clovercroft Preserve
|9277 Stepping Stone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|679900
|Kings Chapel
|4116 Banner Square Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|423000
|Campbell Station
|2014 Gweneth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|649900
|Liberty Downs
|1205 Navaho Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|970000
|Centennial Bus Park
|4149 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|145467
|Stephens Valley
|909 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|325000
|5021 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|1056193
|Foxen Canyon
|2480 Santa Barbara Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1075000
|Laurels The
|1750 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|550000
|Bent Creek
|5131 Falling Water Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|694365
|Brooksbank
|720 Lawler Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|664900
|Stephens Valley
|917 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|727503
|Westhaven
|1726 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|306800
|Westhaven
|2163 & 1910 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|760275
|Highlands@Ladd Park
|101 Whiteside Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|290000
|Woodside
|1022 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|290000
|Newport Crossing
|1012 Watauga Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|852750
|Telfair
|1136 Mcclellan Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|974086
|Benington
|224 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|695000
|Avalon
|490 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|173500
|Meadows At Fairview
|7407 Rice Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|828466
|Telfair
|1137 Mcclellan Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|850000
|Taramore
|9503 Wexcroft Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|483000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2013 Callaway Park Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|447280
|Brixworth
|9000 Safe Haven Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|600000
|Arno Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|729000
|Stephens Valley
|2009 Garfield St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|389450
|Echelon Cottages
|2063 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|945000
|Tuscany Hills
|1607 Bernini Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|368900
|Stonebrook
|1225 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|278900
|Wyngate
|1446 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|519823
|Rizer Point
|5027 Viola Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|669000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|9702 Turquoise Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|511000
|Country Club
|524 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|629000
|Stags Leap
|6065 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|370000
|Millgate
|144 Ormesby Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|755000
|Montclair
|1715 Danforth Park Close
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|355000
|Maplewood Office Park
|400 #220 Sugartree Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|561377
|Tap Root Hills
|1048 Dovecrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|600000
|Wildwood
|6421 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|835000
|Bennington
|254 Blegian Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|529818
|Summerlyn
|3244 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|613473
|Foxglove Farm
|4060 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|544695
|Waters Edge
|1048 Crisp Spring Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|435000
|Benevento East
|5009 Moretto Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|20000
|Walker Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|485000
|Campbell Station
|2017 Gweneth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|348008
|Cumberland
|1052 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|363078
|Cumberland
|1073 Braydon Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|382087
|Cumberland
|1076 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|282000
|Cumberland
|1043 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|850000
|7676 Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|789900
|Battlewood
|300 Jeb Stuart Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|330000
|Chapmans Crossing
|2004 Fiona Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|590000
|Owl Creek
|1210 Boxthorn Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|570000
|Franklin East
|1104 Ridgeway Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|450000
|4963 Bethesda-Duplex Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1000000
|Westhaven
|1531 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|222150
|Hardison Hills
|1101 #G-106 Downs Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|385000
|Jamison Station Condos
|320 #215 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|460000
|Lake Colonial
|1023 Valley Forge Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|395000
|Yorktown
|1101 Colonial Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|845000
|Westhaven
|1577 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|402550
|Maplewood
|558 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|350000
|Cameron Farms
|2823 Curacao Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|426900
|Wades Grove
|6005 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|335000
|Farmstead
|4708 Farmstead Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|370000
|Burtonwood
|4002 Lattigo Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|602900
|6869 Arno-Allisona Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|339625
|Echelon Cottages
|2057 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|363500
|Wades Grove
|1034 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1738041
|Grove
|8155 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|165000
|Chester
|7103 Birch Bark Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|300000
|6494 Peytonsville-Arno Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|382000
|Tanyard Springs
|4019 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|363285
|Cooper Ridge
|3085 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|514599
|Stream Valley
|4020 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|465000
|Bridgeton Park
|1292 Bridgeton Park Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|550000
|Pecan Hills
|2817 Stacey St
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|245000
|Ridgeport
|2124 Burgess Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|230000
|Pipkin Hills
|2902 Wills Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|194700
|Chapmans Retreat
|1019 Briggs Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1110000
|Sheridan Park
|9201 Sheridan Park Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|290000
|Chapmans Crossing
|2019 Fiona Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|465000
|Cottonwood
|231 Countryside Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|160000
|Idlewood
|208 Oxford Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|263000
|Ridgeport
|1869 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|701733
|Highlands@Ladd Park
|648 Central Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|761895
|Westhaven
|1732 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|649341
|Falls Grove
|7030 Farm Field Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|225000
|213 Old Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|305000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|1596 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|652000
|Scales Farmstead
|184 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
