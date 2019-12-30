property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for December 9-13, 2019, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
435000Gateway Village2208 Clare Park DrFranklinTN37067
280000Brentwood Pointe1223 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
365000Stonebrook892 Dortch LnNolensvilleTN37135
800000Kaye9840 Sam Donald RdNolensvilleTN37135
1368661Westhaven665 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
10013453383 Southall RdFranklinTN37064
150000Mcdaniel Farms6834 Chatterton DrCollege GroveTN37046
5815000Cool Springs Market2020 Mallory LnFranklinTN37064
631500Westhaven86 Addison AveFranklinTN37064
3000007209 Cumberland DrFairviewTN37062
288000Rolling Acres7619 Cumberland DrFairviewTN37062
350000Ballenger Farms3013 Ballenger DrNolensvilleTN37135
464190Fields Of Canterbury2620 Bramblewood LnThompsons StationTN37179
455000Stream Valley1015 Linden Isle DrFranklinTN37064
392400Bent Creek3324 Redmon HillNolensvilleTN37135
282000Wyngate1607 Zurich DrSpring HillTN37174
500100Walnut Ridge1301 Red Oak DrBrentwoodTN37027
438000Berry Farms Town Center1007 Rural Plains CirFranklinTN37064
359900Row @ FernvaleHunting Camp RdFairviewTN37062
524350Rizer Point5019 Viola LnFranklinTN37064
3000006001 Asberry CtNashvilleTN37221
610000N Chapel RdFranklinTN37067
600000Mckays Mill1609 Flanders CtFranklinTN37067
238000Candlewood3019 Candlelite DrSpring HillTN37174
320000Fieldstone Farms826 Brandyleigh CtFranklinTN37069
438000Cool Springs East230 Bateman AveFranklinTN37067
495000Brookfield9653 Boswell CtBrentwoodTN37027
556230Brookfield9653 Boswell CtBrentwoodTN37027
600155Scales Farmstead244 Broadgreen LnNolensvilleTN37135
379900Wades Grove9046 Wheeler DrSpring HillTN37174
275000Andover696 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37067
420000Heartland Reserve7107 Triple Crown LnFairviewTN37062
3305007313 Henry RdFairviewTN37062
545500Holly Tree Farms6400 Tree Ridge CvBrentwoodTN37027
425156Wades Grove6021 Spade DrSpring HillTN37174
384500Highlands @ Campbell2016 Morton DrSpring HillTN37174
965000Taramore1827 Ivy Crest DrBrentwoodTN37027
130000Otter Creek Springs33 & 34 Swindon BlvdFairviewTN37062
541000Ivy Glen209 Woodcrest CtFranklinTN37067
253535Witherspoon209 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
1076145Witherspoon9206 Duncaster CtBrentwoodTN37027
326040Courtside @ Southern Woods1204 Buckhead DrBrentwoodTN37027
339900Twin Oaks1504 Birchwood CirFranklinTN37064
167790Bellenfant RdCollege GroveTN37046
589000Highlands @Ladd Park419 Snowden St WFranklinTN37064
398000Dallas Downs168 Heathersett DrFranklinTN37064
825000Links@ Temple Hills412 Sandcastle RdFranklinTN37069
1325000Avalon398 Lady Of The Lake LnFranklinTN37067
520000Highlands @Ladd Park700 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
127500Grove6050 Pelican WayCollege GroveTN37046
285000Clovercroft RdNolensvilleTN37135
476729Tollgate Village2165 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
541042Highlands @Ladd Park338 Circuit CtFranklinTN37064
355000Lockwood Glen602 Cobert LnFranklinTN37064
248000Pipkin Hills2805 Masons CtSpring HillTN37174
2800000Governors Club12 Spyglass HillBrentwoodTN37027
744000Inglehame Farms1818 Charity DrBrentwoodTN37027
435000Fieldstone Farms5039 Penbrook DrFranklinTN37069
417500Spring Hill Place1717 Stoney Hill LnSpring HillTN37174
375000Traditions1926 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
510000Southern Woods1608 S Timber DrBrentwoodTN37027
555000Raintree Forest So9478 Highwood Hill RdBrentwoodTN37027
705000Westhaven404 Wild Elm StFranklinTN37064
500000Through The Green1201 Isleworth DrFranklinTN37064
270000Temple Hills103 Deer Park CloseFranklinTN37069
255000Stonebrook1287 Countryside RdNolensvilleTN37135
260000Springway7110 Gregory CtFairviewTN37062
380000Twin Oaks1585 Birchwood CirFranklinTN37064
425000Fields Of Canterbury2523 Tapestry StThompsons StationTN37179
215000Indian Springs Condos1011 #J-2 Murfreesboro RdFranklinTN37064
959000Fountainhead5118 Walnut Park DrBrentwoodTN37027
555000Riverbluff1031 Cabell DrFranklinTN37064
550710Clovercroft Preserve9277 Stepping Stone DrFranklinTN37067
679900Kings Chapel4116 Banner Square LnArringtonTN37014
423000Campbell Station2014 Gweneth DrSpring HillTN37174
649900Liberty Downs1205 Navaho DrBrentwoodTN37027
970000Centennial Bus Park4149 Mallory LnFranklinTN37067
145467Stephens Valley909 Dauphine StNashvilleTN37221
3250005021 Murfreesboro RdArringtonTN37014
1056193Foxen Canyon2480 Santa Barbara LnFranklinTN37064
1075000Laurels The1750 Charity Dr BrentwoodTN37027
550000Bent Creek5131 Falling Water RdNolensvilleTN37135
694365Brooksbank720 Lawler LnNolensvilleTN37135
664900Stephens Valley917 Dauphine StNashvilleTN37221
727503Westhaven1726 Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
306800Westhaven2163 & 1910 Donovan StFranklinTN37064
760275Highlands@Ladd Park101 Whiteside CtFranklinTN37064
290000Woodside1022 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
290000Newport Crossing1012 Watauga CtThompsons StationTN37179
852750Telfair1136 Mcclellan LnNolensvilleTN37135
974086Benington224 Belgian RdNolensvilleTN37135
695000Avalon490 Beauchamp CirFranklinTN37067
173500Meadows At Fairview7407 Rice CtFairviewTN37062
828466Telfair1137 Mcclellan LnNolensvilleTN37135
850000Taramore9503 Wexcroft DrBrentwoodTN37027
483000Fields Of Canterbury2013 Callaway Park PlThompsons StationTN37179
447280Brixworth9000 Safe Haven PlSpring HillTN37174
600000Arno RdFranklinTN37064
729000Stephens Valley2009 Garfield StNashvilleTN37221
389450Echelon Cottages2063 Moultrie CirFranklinTN37064
945000Tuscany Hills1607 Bernini PlBrentwoodTN37027
368900Stonebrook1225 Creekside DrNolensvilleTN37135
278900Wyngate1446 Bern DrSpring HillTN37174
519823Rizer Point5027 Viola LnFranklinTN37064
669000Woodlands @ Copperstone9702 Turquoise LnBrentwoodTN37027
511000Country Club524 Mansion DrBrentwoodTN37027
629000Stags Leap6065 Stags Leap WayFranklinTN37064
370000Millgate144 Ormesby PlFranklinTN37064
755000Montclair1715 Danforth Park CloseBrentwoodTN37027
355000Maplewood Office Park400 #220 Sugartree LnFranklinTN37064
561377Tap Root Hills1048 Dovecrest WayFranklinTN37067
600000Wildwood6421 Panorama DrBrentwoodTN37027
835000Bennington254 Blegian RdNolensvilleTN37135
529818Summerlyn3244 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
613473Foxglove Farm4060 Foxglove Farm DrFranklinTN37064
544695Waters Edge1048 Crisp Spring DrFranklinTN37064
435000Benevento East5009 Moretto CtSpring HillTN37174
20000Walker RdFairviewTN37062
485000Campbell Station2017 Gweneth DrSpring HillTN37174
348008Cumberland1052 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
363078Cumberland1073 Braydon DrFairviewTN37062
382087Cumberland1076 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
282000Cumberland1043 Wiseman Farm RdFairviewTN37062
8500007676 Barnhill RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
789900Battlewood300 Jeb Stuart DrFranklinTN37069
330000Chapmans Crossing2004 Fiona WaySpring HillTN37174
590000Owl Creek1210 Boxthorn DrBrentwoodTN37027
570000Franklin East1104 Ridgeway DrFranklinTN37067
4500004963 Bethesda-Duplex RdCollege GroveTN37046
1000000Westhaven1531 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
222150Hardison Hills1101 #G-106 Downs BlvdFranklinTN37064
385000Jamison Station Condos320 #215 Liberty PkFranklinTN37064
460000Lake Colonial1023 Valley Forge DrArringtonTN37014
395000Yorktown1101 Colonial CtFranklinTN37064
845000Westhaven1577 Westhaven BlvdFranklinTN37064
402550Maplewood558 Watson Branch DrFranklinTN37064
350000Cameron Farms2823 Curacao LnThompsons StationTN37179
426900Wades Grove6005 Spade DrSpring HillTN37174
335000Farmstead4708 Farmstead LnFranklinTN37064
370000Burtonwood4002 Lattigo CtSpring HillTN37174
6029006869 Arno-Allisona RdCollege GroveTN37046
339625Echelon Cottages2057 Moultrie CirFranklinTN37064
363500Wades Grove1034 Rudder DrSpring HillTN37174
1738041Grove8155 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
165000Chester7103 Birch Bark CtFairviewTN37062
3000006494 Peytonsville-Arno RdCollege GroveTN37046
382000Tanyard Springs4019 Williford WaySpring HillTN37174
363285Cooper Ridge3085 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
514599Stream Valley4020 Fernshaw LnFranklinTN37064
465000Bridgeton Park1292 Bridgeton Park DrBrentwoodTN37027
550000Pecan Hills2817 Stacey StThompsons StationTN37179
245000Ridgeport2124 Burgess LnSpring HillTN37174
230000Pipkin Hills2902 Wills CtSpring HillTN37174
194700Chapmans Retreat1019 Briggs LnSpring HillTN37174
1110000Sheridan Park9201 Sheridan Park CtBrentwoodTN37027
290000Chapmans Crossing2019 Fiona WaySpring HillTN37174
465000Cottonwood231 Countryside DrFranklinTN37069
160000Idlewood208 Oxford DrFranklinTN37064
263000Ridgeport1869 Portview DrSpring HillTN37174
701733Highlands@Ladd Park648 Central DrFranklinTN37064
761895Westhaven1732 Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
649341Falls Grove7030 Farm Field DrCollege GroveTN37046
225000213 Old Carters Creek PkFranklinTN37064
230000213 Old Carters Creek PkFranklinTN37064
305000Fields Of Canterbury1596 Hampshire PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
652000Scales Farmstead184 Broadgreen LnNolensvilleTN37135

