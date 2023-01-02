Williamson County Property Transfers December 5

See where houses and property sold for December 5-9, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,421,598.00Kings Chapel Sec114646 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$950,000.00Temple Ridge Est Sec 41308 Crestridge CtNashville37221
$1,200,000.00Stonebridge Park Sec 51133 Grafton DrFranklin37069
$1,160,000.00Madore Gilman6924 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$650,000.00Temple Hills Sec 9211 Deer Park LnFranklin37069
$1,123,957.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec13001 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$3,510,000.00Annecy Ph3aAddiefrances DrNolensville37135
$643,500.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d2320 Stockwood TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,590,000.00Montclair Sec 41700 Richbourg Park DrBrentwood37027
$369,760.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 23150 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$750,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph94025 Haversack DrSpring Hill37174
$332,500.008542 Taliaferro RdEagleville37060
$530,000.00Franklin Green Sec 113263 Dark Woods DrFranklin 37064
$800,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a2701 Carena Terrace CtThompsons Station37179
$615,000.003740 Bear Creek RdThompsons Station37179
$120,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 4-a1585 Fawn Creek CtBrentwood37027
$523,000.00Hill Est324 Ash DrFranklin37064
$892,150.00Carriage Hills Sec 61713 Overcheck LnBrentwood37027
$985,000.00Foxglove Farm4072 Foxglove Farm DrFranklin37064
$2,000,000.00Morgan Farms Sec61880 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$635,000.00Country Club Est7019 Wilson Pike CirBrentwood37027
$575,000.00Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec22076 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$686,900.00Wakefield Sec 44015 Marion DrSpring Hill37174
$425,000.007350 Old Cox PkBon Aqua37025
$530,700.00Crowne Pointe Sec 42906 Stewart Campbell PtThompsons Station37179
$500,000.00Maplewood Office Park400 Sugartree Ln #300Franklin 37064
$430,000.00Ridgeport Sec 5b2222 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$575,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 271105 Hudson LnFranklin37067
$1,300,000.00Belle Rive 2 Sec 26222 Waxwood CtBrentwood37027
$665,000.00Eldorado Acres Sec 28134 Suzanne DrBrentwood37027
$985,000.00Westhaven Sec531043 Calico StFranklin37064
$810,000.00Nolen Park Ph 27508 Sheldon Park DrNolensville37135
$555,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec42007 Keiser StSpring Hill37174
$750,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph79004 Spearfish CtSpring Hill37174
$721,400.00Otter Creek Springs Ph17411 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$505,000.00500 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$1,350,000.00Breezeway Sec 23521 Herbert DrFranklin37067
$2,862,824.00Legends Ridge Add Sec 11008 Chapel Lake CirFranklin37069
$599,000.00Stonebrook Sec 5501 Cedar Brook LnNolensville37135
$2,200,000.00Campbell Station Commons4930 Main StThompsons Station 37179
$510,000.00Drumwright Hills6473 Drumright RdCollege Grove37046
$479,000.00Shannon Glen Sec 31882 O'reilly CirSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000.007630 Younger Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$20,000.00Lula LnFranklin37064
$1,126,855.00Annecy Ph11104 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$550,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec D-31225 Summer Haven CirFranklin37069
$1,322,250.00Westhaven Sec 11325 Starling LnFranklin37064
$1,760,000.00Magnolia Vale Est1056 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$470,000.00Meadowgreen Acres404 Meadowgreen DrFranklin37064
$4,815.00Petway Place400 Roberts StFranklin37064
$1,000,000.00River Oaks Sec 1204 River Oaks RdBrentwood37027
$1,048,500.00Westhaven Sec 409080 Keats StFranklin37064
$1,000,000.00Berkshire Est9420 Berkshire CtBrentwood37027
$870,000.00Cheswicke Farm Sec 6405 Logans CirFranklin37067
$815,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Z214 Eastgate Crescent PlFranklin37069
$937,500.00Fieldstone Farms Sec V400 Stafford CloseFranklin37069
$604,014.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2855 Novalis StNolensville37135
$479,000.00Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec22084 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$698,194.00Otter Creek Springs Ph27428 Swindon BlvdFairview 37062
$1,059,599.00Terravista Sec15205 Terra CtFranklin37064
$575,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 72973 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$425,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 341035 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$1,209,483.00Westhaven Sec59837 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$661,871.00Otter Creek Springs Ph17314 Flat Rock CtFairview37062
$660,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph 3 Sec 23121 Ballenger DrNolensville37135
$745,000.001800 Barker RdThompsons Station37179
$375,000.00Baker Springs Sec 21012 Lowrey PlSpring Hill37174
$9,504,000.00Riverside Bus Park Sec 11031 Riverside DrFranklin37064
$949,064.00Annecy Ph2b2037 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$1,276,167.00Westhaven Sec59843 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$1,734,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec91020 Sweetleaf WayFranklin37064
$3,950,000.00Dodson Harlan Iii Tr3707 Panorama Valley Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,500,000.00Brenthaven East Sec 28232 Wikle Rd EBrentwood37027
$611,314.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142646 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$740,000.00Benevento Ph 13133 Appian WaySpring Hill37174
$262,000.00Chester Est Sec 37223 Timberlane DrFairview37062
$900,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2057 Autry DrNolensville37135
$1,050,000.00Bent Creek Ph6 Sec2c1384 Jersey Farm RdNolensville37135
$3,400,000.00416 -18 Main StFranklin37064
$715,000.006661 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$1,300,000.00Benington Sec 6807 Delaware CtNolensville 37135
$6,900,000.001021 Harmony Hills Pvt DrFranklin37067
$2,668,823.00Grove Sec 149049 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$510,000.00Stream Valley Sec171043 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$500,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 5162 Cavalry DrFranklin 37064
$756,000.00Lochridge Sec21101 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$530,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 52924 Stewart Campbell PtThompsons Station37179

