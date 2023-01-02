Williamson County Property Transfers December 5

See where houses and property sold for December 5-9, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,421,598.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4646 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$950,000.00
|Temple Ridge Est Sec 4
|1308 Crestridge Ct
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,200,000.00
|Stonebridge Park Sec 5
|1133 Grafton Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,160,000.00
|Madore Gilman
|6924 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$650,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 9
|211 Deer Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,123,957.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|3001 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,510,000.00
|Annecy Ph3a
|Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$643,500.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d
|2320 Stockwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,590,000.00
|Montclair Sec 4
|1700 Richbourg Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$369,760.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2
|3150 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph9
|4025 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$332,500.00
|8542 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$530,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 11
|3263 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a
|2701 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$615,000.00
|3740 Bear Creek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$120,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 4-a
|1585 Fawn Creek Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$523,000.00
|Hill Est
|324 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$892,150.00
|Carriage Hills Sec 6
|1713 Overcheck Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$985,000.00
|Foxglove Farm
|4072 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec6
|1880 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$635,000.00
|Country Club Est
|7019 Wilson Pike Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$575,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2
|2076 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$686,900.00
|Wakefield Sec 4
|4015 Marion Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000.00
|7350 Old Cox Pk
|Bon Aqua
|37025
|$530,700.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 4
|2906 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$500,000.00
|Maplewood Office Park
|400 Sugartree Ln #300
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 5b
|2222 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$575,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 27
|1105 Hudson Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,300,000.00
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 2
|6222 Waxwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$665,000.00
|Eldorado Acres Sec 2
|8134 Suzanne Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$985,000.00
|Westhaven Sec53
|1043 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$810,000.00
|Nolen Park Ph 2
|7508 Sheldon Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$555,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4
|2007 Keiser St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7
|9004 Spearfish Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$721,400.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1
|7411 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$505,000.00
|500 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|Breezeway Sec 2
|3521 Herbert Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,862,824.00
|Legends Ridge Add Sec 1
|1008 Chapel Lake Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$599,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 5
|501 Cedar Brook Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,200,000.00
|Campbell Station Commons
|4930 Main St
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$510,000.00
|Drumwright Hills
|6473 Drumright Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$479,000.00
|Shannon Glen Sec 3
|1882 O'reilly Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000.00
|7630 Younger Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$20,000.00
|Lula Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,126,855.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1104 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$550,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-3
|1225 Summer Haven Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,322,250.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|325 Starling Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,760,000.00
|Magnolia Vale Est
|1056 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$470,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|404 Meadowgreen Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,815.00
|Petway Place
|400 Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 1
|204 River Oaks Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,048,500.00
|Westhaven Sec 40
|9080 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Berkshire Est
|9420 Berkshire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$870,000.00
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 6
|405 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$815,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Z
|214 Eastgate Crescent Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$937,500.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec V
|400 Stafford Close
|Franklin
|37069
|$604,014.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|855 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$479,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2
|2084 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$698,194.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|7428 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,059,599.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5205 Terra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 7
|2973 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$425,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1035 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,209,483.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|837 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$661,871.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1
|7314 Flat Rock Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$660,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 3 Sec 2
|3121 Ballenger Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$745,000.00
|1800 Barker Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$375,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1012 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$9,504,000.00
|Riverside Bus Park Sec 1
|1031 Riverside Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$949,064.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|2037 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,276,167.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|843 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,734,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec9
|1020 Sweetleaf Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,950,000.00
|Dodson Harlan Iii Tr
|3707 Panorama Valley Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 2
|8232 Wikle Rd E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$611,314.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2646 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$740,000.00
|Benevento Ph 1
|3133 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$262,000.00
|Chester Est Sec 3
|7223 Timberlane Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$900,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2057 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,050,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph6 Sec2c
|1384 Jersey Farm Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,400,000.00
|416 -18 Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000.00
|6661 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,300,000.00
|Benington Sec 6
|807 Delaware Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$6,900,000.00
|1021 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,668,823.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9049 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$510,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|1043 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 5
|162 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$756,000.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1101 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$530,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 5
|2924 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Thompsons Station
|37179