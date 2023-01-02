Williamson County Property Transfers December 5

See where houses and property sold for December 5-9, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,421,598.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4646 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $950,000.00 Temple Ridge Est Sec 4 1308 Crestridge Ct Nashville 37221 $1,200,000.00 Stonebridge Park Sec 5 1133 Grafton Dr Franklin 37069 $1,160,000.00 Madore Gilman 6924 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $650,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 9 211 Deer Park Ln Franklin 37069 $1,123,957.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 3001 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $3,510,000.00 Annecy Ph3a Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $643,500.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d 2320 Stockwood Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,590,000.00 Montclair Sec 4 1700 Richbourg Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $369,760.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 3150 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph9 4025 Haversack Dr Spring Hill 37174 $332,500.00 8542 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060 $530,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 11 3263 Dark Woods Dr Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a 2701 Carena Terrace Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $615,000.00 3740 Bear Creek Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $120,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 4-a 1585 Fawn Creek Ct Brentwood 37027 $523,000.00 Hill Est 324 Ash Dr Franklin 37064 $892,150.00 Carriage Hills Sec 6 1713 Overcheck Ln Brentwood 37027 $985,000.00 Foxglove Farm 4072 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin 37064 $2,000,000.00 Morgan Farms Sec6 1880 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $635,000.00 Country Club Est 7019 Wilson Pike Cir Brentwood 37027 $575,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 2076 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $686,900.00 Wakefield Sec 4 4015 Marion Dr Spring Hill 37174 $425,000.00 7350 Old Cox Pk Bon Aqua 37025 $530,700.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 4 2906 Stewart Campbell Pt Thompsons Station 37179 $500,000.00 Maplewood Office Park 400 Sugartree Ln #300 Franklin 37064 $430,000.00 Ridgeport Sec 5b 2222 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $575,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 27 1105 Hudson Ln Franklin 37067 $1,300,000.00 Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 6222 Waxwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $665,000.00 Eldorado Acres Sec 2 8134 Suzanne Dr Brentwood 37027 $985,000.00 Westhaven Sec53 1043 Calico St Franklin 37064 $810,000.00 Nolen Park Ph 2 7508 Sheldon Park Dr Nolensville 37135 $555,000.00 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 2007 Keiser St Spring Hill 37174 $750,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 9004 Spearfish Ct Spring Hill 37174 $721,400.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 7411 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $505,000.00 500 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 Breezeway Sec 2 3521 Herbert Dr Franklin 37067 $2,862,824.00 Legends Ridge Add Sec 1 1008 Chapel Lake Cir Franklin 37069 $599,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 5 501 Cedar Brook Ln Nolensville 37135 $2,200,000.00 Campbell Station Commons 4930 Main St Thompsons Station 37179 $510,000.00 Drumwright Hills 6473 Drumright Rd College Grove 37046 $479,000.00 Shannon Glen Sec 3 1882 O'reilly Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000.00 7630 Younger Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $20,000.00 Lula Ln Franklin 37064 $1,126,855.00 Annecy Ph1 1104 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $550,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-3 1225 Summer Haven Cir Franklin 37069 $1,322,250.00 Westhaven Sec 11 325 Starling Ln Franklin 37064 $1,760,000.00 Magnolia Vale Est 1056 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $470,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 404 Meadowgreen Dr Franklin 37064 $4,815.00 Petway Place 400 Roberts St Franklin 37064 $1,000,000.00 River Oaks Sec 1 204 River Oaks Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,048,500.00 Westhaven Sec 40 9080 Keats St Franklin 37064 $1,000,000.00 Berkshire Est 9420 Berkshire Ct Brentwood 37027 $870,000.00 Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 405 Logans Cir Franklin 37067 $815,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Z 214 Eastgate Crescent Pl Franklin 37069 $937,500.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec V 400 Stafford Close Franklin 37069 $604,014.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 855 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $479,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 2084 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $698,194.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 7428 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,059,599.00 Terravista Sec1 5205 Terra Ct Franklin 37064 $575,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 7 2973 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $425,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 34 1035 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $1,209,483.00 Westhaven Sec59 837 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $661,871.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 7314 Flat Rock Ct Fairview 37062 $660,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph 3 Sec 2 3121 Ballenger Dr Nolensville 37135 $745,000.00 1800 Barker Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $375,000.00 Baker Springs Sec 2 1012 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill 37174 $9,504,000.00 Riverside Bus Park Sec 1 1031 Riverside Dr Franklin 37064 $949,064.00 Annecy Ph2b 2037 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $1,276,167.00 Westhaven Sec59 843 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,734,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec9 1020 Sweetleaf Way Franklin 37064 $3,950,000.00 Dodson Harlan Iii Tr 3707 Panorama Valley Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 Brenthaven East Sec 2 8232 Wikle Rd E Brentwood 37027 $611,314.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2646 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $740,000.00 Benevento Ph 1 3133 Appian Way Spring Hill 37174 $262,000.00 Chester Est Sec 3 7223 Timberlane Dr Fairview 37062 $900,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3a 2057 Autry Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,050,000.00 Bent Creek Ph6 Sec2c 1384 Jersey Farm Rd Nolensville 37135 $3,400,000.00 416 -18 Main St Franklin 37064 $715,000.00 6661 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $1,300,000.00 Benington Sec 6 807 Delaware Ct Nolensville 37135 $6,900,000.00 1021 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr Franklin 37067 $2,668,823.00 Grove Sec 14 9049 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $510,000.00 Stream Valley Sec17 1043 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 5 162 Cavalry Dr Franklin 37064 $756,000.00 Lochridge Sec2 1101 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $530,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 5 2924 Stewart Campbell Pt Thompsons Station 37179