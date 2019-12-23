See where houses sold for December 2-6, 2019, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|495000
|Polk Place
|305 Evan Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|449000
|Tollgate Village
|2780 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|585000
|Brittain Downs
|1229 Plumeria Pl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|216000
|Hardison Hills
|1101 #I-102 Downs Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|234000
|Willow Crest
|7805 Willow Crest Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|590000
|Sullivan Farms
|327 Applecross Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|3425000
|Franklin Commons
|14 & 5 Wood Duck Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|950000
|Franklin Commons
|2050 Wood Duck Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|435000
|Glennmont
|4001 Karissa Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|277900
|Highlands @ Campbell
|1084 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|599000
|Raintree Forest
|1521 Woodfield Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|655000
|Highlands Of S Lick Creek
|5970 S Lick Creek Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|675000
|Westhaven
|9112 Keats St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|544288
|Brixworth
|6006 Turncreek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|604900
|Westhaven
|1043 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|541748
|Westhaven
|2049 Erwin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|502442
|Brixworth
|6008 Turncreek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|563225
|Riverbluff
|485 River Bluff Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|818651
|Bridgemore Village
|3652 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|438000
|Benevento East
|5006 Moretto Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|725000
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6616 Flushing Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|478000
|Cannonwood
|400 Nancy Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|305790
|Cumberland
|1045 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|465000
|Mobleys Cut Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|436148
|Tollgate Village
|2157 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|510000
|Oakleaf
|2115 Oakbranch Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|341564
|Stream Valley
|5006 Birchcroft Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|699900
|Crockett Springs
|153 Rue De Grande
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|178500
|Hard Bargain
|701 Mt Hope St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|466885
|Brixworth
|1116 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|507000
|Southern Woods
|1621 S Timber Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|964500
|3298 Carl Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|820000
|Bridgemore Village
|3825 Pulpmill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1500000
|Kole Meadows
|4020 Jessica Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|377400
|Russell Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|581000
|Cherry Grove
|2966 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|680000
|Summerlyn
|2017 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|440000
|Mckays Mill
|1319 Tilton Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|905000
|Tuscany Hills
|1741 Fontanella Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|342500
|Polston Place
|7307 Hudgins Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|355000
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn
|318 Natchez St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|100000
|Chester
|7309 Birch Bark Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|580000
|Carriage Hills
|8307 Bridle Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|690000
|Harpeth Meadows
|107 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|375500
|Newport Crossing
|1342 Saybrook Crossing
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|755000
|Henley
|502 Braylon Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|282000
|7075 Nolensville Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|200000
|Orleans Est Condos
|106 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|548000
|Stonehenge
|1403 Robert E Lee Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|302500
|Fields Of Canterbury
|1532 Hampshire Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1365000
|Carter Add
|1214 Columbia Ave
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|174918
|7118 Cleveland Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|269200
|Haynes Crossing
|2688 Paradise Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|520870
|Waters Edge
|1042 Crisp Spring Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|465672
|Tollgate Village
|2225 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|534900
|Waters Edge
|3006 Singing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|515000
|Burberry Glen
|414 Adderley Park Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|318695
|Simmons Ridge
|2079 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|735000
|Kings Chapel
|4167 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|200000
|Rolling Meadows
|208 Hardison Ave
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1500000
|4440 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|520000
|Murray
|402 Dahlia Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|691567
|Farms@Clovercroft
|9189 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|545000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|413 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|295000
|Cherry Grove
|2305 Lismore Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|315000
|Franklin Green
|3128 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|376000
|Franklin Green
|3247 Nolen Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|150500
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6551 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|475000
|Brentwood
|9010 Meadowlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1300000
|Laurelbrooke
|1514 Kimberleigh Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|384900
|Highland Gardens Block
|307 Bel Aire Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|490000
|Mckays Mill
|1507 Braden Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|800000
|Inglehame Farms
|9212 Sydney Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|404954
|Burberry Glen
|796 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|640000
|Vineyard Valley
|Neills Branch Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|503021
|Burberry Glen
|1208 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|565000
|Kyles Creek
|7173 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|309900
|Brentwood Pointe
|932 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|459990
|Tollgate Village
|2161 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|246000
|Fernvale Heights
|7124 Catherine Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|282297
|Rogersshire
|501 Bancroft Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|475000
|Highlands @Ladd Park
|907 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|717921
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6813 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|327000
|Riverview Park
|336 Stonegate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|660000
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6587 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|725956
|Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|495000
|2378 Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|997084
|2390 Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|994488
|Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|506956
|Brixworth
|9002 Safe Haven Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|547120
|Mcdaniel
|7217 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|773391
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6821 Chatteton Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|465500
|Founders Pointe
|306 Abram Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|318500
|Simmons Ridge
|2067 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|690000
|Fieldstone Farms
|214 Halberton Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|729900
|Brookfield
|2195 Ella Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|605029
|Mcdaniel
|7209 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|502000
|Autumn Ridge
|2076 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|455000
|Arbors@Autumn Ridge
|4023 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|810988
|Telfair
|727 Delamotte Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|875000
|Sornat Michael
|2236 Osburn Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|536848
|Goose Creek
|116 Gosling Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|575000
|Westhaven
|322 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|345000
|Barker Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|538473
|Highlands@Ladd Park
|648 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|747150
|Westhaven
|1097 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2319680
|Grove
|8150 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|712558
|Westhaven
|1720 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|831625
|Highlands@Ladd Park
|642 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|711260
|Highlands@Ladd Park
|1036 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|291510
|Falls Grove
|Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|472910
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1881 Abbey Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|525085
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1295 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|392500
|Clairmonte
|1223 Kelly Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|539900
|Nolen Mill
|120 Madison Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|230000
|Del Rio Commons
|710 Del Rio Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|585190
|Summerlyn
|3263 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|489900
|Bent Creek
|1016 Bitticks Creek
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|490000
|Concord Country
|1302 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|379900
|Wades Grove
|6046 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|597782
|Tap Root Hills
|2025 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|564900
|Bent Creek
|5061 Aunt Nannies Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|703281
|Westhaven
|1091 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|725000
|Sturbridge Pointe
|205 Asheboro Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|265750
|Wakefield
|2266 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|355000
|Traditions
|1904 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|317765
|Simmons Ridge
|2061 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|270000
|Temple Hills Country Club
|6677 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1088979
|Traditions
|1941 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|771790
|Summerlyn
|2045 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|375000
|Dakota Pointe
|3087 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|285000
|Spring Hill
|2218 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|465152
|Tollgate Village
|2185 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|530000
|Autumn Ridge
|4030 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|318151
|Simmons Ridge
|2073 Oragngery Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|290000
|Brentwood Pointe
|1616 Brentwood Pt
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|587000
|Hillview
|1005 Woodside Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|425000
|Gateway Village
|2328 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|264000
|Residences @ South Wind
|2125 Emery Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|270500
|Wyngate
|1604 Zurich Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|67000
|Petra Commons
|132 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|252500
|Petra Commons
|70-74 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|342000
|Franklin Green
|3156 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|470365
|Tollgate Village
|2193 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|507605
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2417 Stury Cove Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|755000
|Westhaven
|720 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|995750
|Kings Chapel
|Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|240000
|Springway
|7105 Santi Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|860000
|Ivan Creek
|4428 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|874000
|Inglehame Farms
|1829 Grey Pointe Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|490000
|Amelia Park
|1500 Casner Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|729000
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6620 Flushing Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|502050
|Witherspoon
|89 & 93 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|669000
|Northumberland
|1788 Penicuik Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|116235
|Falls Grove
|7177 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|123111
|Cooper Ridge
|79 & 129 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1750000
|Aspen Grove
|201 Seaboard Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|576540
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1307 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|838590
|Scales Farmstead
|189 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|365000
|Simmons Ridge
|3012 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|379950
|Buckingham Park
|1212 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|409900
|Waters Edge Echelon Condos
|2004 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|358987
|Green
|225 Everbright Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|525000
|Westhaven
|217 Prospect Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|5600000
|Hill Addn
|1143 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|255000
|Clearview Meadows
|7103 Clearview Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|193900
|Orleans Est Condos
|306 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|358000
|Idlewood
|306 Patrick Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|577500
|Bent Creek
|8016 Warren Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|524500
|Fieldstone Farms
|312 Stanley Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|645000
|Watkins Creek
|3068 Cecil Lewis Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|352340
|Stream Valley
|5012 Birchcroft Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|405000
|Ralston Glen
|612 Bonnie Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|685000
|Chenoweth
|9436 Chenoweth Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|895678
|Standard @Cool Springs
|Southstar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|292900
|Newport Crossing
|1209 Annapolis Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|383862
|Standard @Cool Springs
|Knoll Top Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|750000
|Westhaven
|1714 Grassmere Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|960000
|Sen
|100 Ralston Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|607000
|Lockwood Glen
|422 Courfield Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|561500
|Willowsprings
|745 Fountainwood Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|239162
|Grove
|9409 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|441750
|Grove
|9431 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|161500
|Grove
|9305 Thatchbay Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|608874
|Summerlyn
|3235 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|262500
|Witherspoon
|9216 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|220000
|Westview
|228 Helping Hands Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|780000
|Gilchrist South
|221 Gilchrist So Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|347900
|Hunters Chase
|504 Justin Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|390000
|Sullivan Farms
|116 Bluebell Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|191000
|Newport Valley
|1037 Mckenna Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|440000
|Buckner Crossing
|1024 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|285000
|Swansons Ridge
|1724 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|512300
|Waters Edge
|3013 Siniging Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|295000
|Newport Crossing
|1405 Saybrook Trl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|270000
|Mckays Mill Park Run Condo
|1255 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|299000
|Brentwood Pointe
|812 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
