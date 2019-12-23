See where houses sold for December 2-6, 2019, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 495000 Polk Place 305 Evan Ct Franklin TN 37064 449000 Tollgate Village 2780 Americus Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 585000 Brittain Downs 1229 Plumeria Pl Nolensville TN 37135 216000 Hardison Hills 1101 #I-102 Downs Blvd Franklin TN 37064 234000 Willow Crest 7805 Willow Crest Dr Fairview TN 37062 590000 Sullivan Farms 327 Applecross Dr Franklin TN 37064 3425000 Franklin Commons 14 & 5 Wood Duck Ct Franklin TN 37067 950000 Franklin Commons 2050 Wood Duck Ct Franklin TN 37067 435000 Glennmont 4001 Karissa Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 277900 Highlands @ Campbell 1084 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 599000 Raintree Forest 1521 Woodfield Ct Brentwood TN 37027 655000 Highlands Of S Lick Creek 5970 S Lick Creek Trl Franklin TN 37064 675000 Westhaven 9112 Keats St Franklin TN 37064 544288 Brixworth 6006 Turncreek Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 604900 Westhaven 1043 Beckwith St Franklin TN 37064 541748 Westhaven 2049 Erwin St Franklin TN 37064 502442 Brixworth 6008 Turncreek Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 563225 Riverbluff 485 River Bluff Dr Franklin TN 37064 818651 Bridgemore Village 3652 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 438000 Benevento East 5006 Moretto Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 725000 Mcdaniel Farms 6616 Flushing Dr College Grove TN 37046 478000 Cannonwood 400 Nancy Ct Franklin TN 37067 305790 Cumberland 1045 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview TN 37062 465000 Mobleys Cut Rd Franklin TN 37064 436148 Tollgate Village 2157 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 510000 Oakleaf 2115 Oakbranch Cir Franklin TN 37064 341564 Stream Valley 5006 Birchcroft Ln Franklin TN 37064 699900 Crockett Springs 153 Rue De Grande Brentwood TN 37027 178500 Hard Bargain 701 Mt Hope St Franklin TN 37064 466885 Brixworth 1116 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 507000 Southern Woods 1621 S Timber Dr Brentwood TN 37027 964500 3298 Carl Rd Franklin TN 37064 820000 Bridgemore Village 3825 Pulpmill Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 1500000 Kole Meadows 4020 Jessica Ln Franklin TN 37064 377400 Russell Rd Franklin TN 37064 581000 Cherry Grove 2966 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill TN 37174 680000 Summerlyn 2017 Belsford Dr Nolensville TN 37135 440000 Mckays Mill 1319 Tilton Dr Franklin TN 37067 905000 Tuscany Hills 1741 Fontanella Dr Brentwood TN 37027 342500 Polston Place 7307 Hudgins Ct Fairview TN 37062 355000 Tohrner & Cannon Addn 318 Natchez St Franklin TN 37064 100000 Chester 7309 Birch Bark Dr Fairview TN 37062 580000 Carriage Hills 8307 Bridle Pl Brentwood TN 37027 690000 Harpeth Meadows 107 Lancaster Dr Franklin TN 37064 375500 Newport Crossing 1342 Saybrook Crossing Thompsons Station TN 37179 755000 Henley 502 Braylon Cir Franklin TN 37064 282000 7075 Nolensville Rd Brentwood TN 37027 200000 Orleans Est Condos 106 Granville Rd Franklin TN 37064 548000 Stonehenge 1403 Robert E Lee Ln Brentwood TN 37027 302500 Fields Of Canterbury 1532 Hampshire Pl Thompsons Station TN 37179 1365000 Carter Add 1214 Columbia Ave Fairview TN 37062 174918 7118 Cleveland Ln Fairview TN 37062 269200 Haynes Crossing 2688 Paradise Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 520870 Waters Edge 1042 Crisp Spring Dr Franklin TN 37064 465672 Tollgate Village 2225 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 534900 Waters Edge 3006 Singing Creek Dr Franklin TN 37064 515000 Burberry Glen 414 Adderley Park Cir Nolensville TN 37135 318695 Simmons Ridge 2079 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064 735000 Kings Chapel 4167 Old Light Cir Arrington TN 37014 200000 Rolling Meadows 208 Hardison Ave Thompsons Station TN 37179 1500000 4440 Harpeth School Rd Franklin TN 37064 520000 Murray 402 Dahlia Dr Brentwood TN 37027 691567 Farms@Clovercroft 9189 Holstein Dr Nolensville TN 37135 545000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 413 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin TN 37064 295000 Cherry Grove 2305 Lismore Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 315000 Franklin Green 3128 Langley Dr Franklin TN 37064 376000 Franklin Green 3247 Nolen Ln Franklin TN 37064 150500 Mcdaniel Farms 6551 Windmill Dr College Grove TN 37046 475000 Brentwood 9010 Meadowlawn Dr Brentwood TN 37027 1300000 Laurelbrooke 1514 Kimberleigh Ct Franklin TN 37069 384900 Highland Gardens Block 307 Bel Aire Dr Brentwood TN 37027 490000 Mckays Mill 1507 Braden Cir Franklin TN 37067 800000 Inglehame Farms 9212 Sydney Ln Brentwood TN 37027 404954 Burberry Glen 796 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville TN 37135 640000 Vineyard Valley Neills Branch Rd College Grove TN 37046 503021 Burberry Glen 1208 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville TN 37135 565000 Kyles Creek 7173 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview TN 37062 309900 Brentwood Pointe 932 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 459990 Tollgate Village 2161 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 246000 Fernvale Heights 7124 Catherine Dr Fairview TN 37062 282297 Rogersshire 501 Bancroft Way Franklin TN 37064 475000 Highlands @Ladd Park 907 Beamon Dr Franklin TN 37064 717921 Mcdaniel Farms 6813 Chatterton Dr College Grove TN 37046 327000 Riverview Park 336 Stonegate Dr Franklin TN 37064 660000 Mcdaniel Farms 6587 Windmill Dr College Grove TN 37046 725956 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135 495000 2378 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135 997084 2390 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135 994488 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135 506956 Brixworth 9002 Safe Haven Pl Spring Hill TN 37174 547120 Mcdaniel 7217 Ludlow Dr College Grove TN 37046 773391 Mcdaniel Farms 6821 Chatteton Dr College Grove TN 37046 465500 Founders Pointe 306 Abram Ct Franklin TN 37064 318500 Simmons Ridge 2067 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064 690000 Fieldstone Farms 214 Halberton Dr Franklin TN 37069 729900 Brookfield 2195 Ella Ln Brentwood TN 37027 605029 Mcdaniel 7209 Ludlow Dr College Grove TN 37046 502000 Autumn Ridge 2076 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill TN 37174 455000 Arbors@Autumn Ridge 4023 Haversack Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 810988 Telfair 727 Delamotte Pass Nolensville TN 37135 875000 Sornat Michael 2236 Osburn Rd Arrington TN 37014 536848 Goose Creek 116 Gosling Dr Franklin TN 37064 575000 Westhaven 322 Fitzgerald St Franklin TN 37064 345000 Barker Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 538473 Highlands@Ladd Park 648 Beamon Dr Franklin TN 37064 747150 Westhaven 1097 Beckwith St Franklin TN 37064 2319680 Grove 8150 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 712558 Westhaven 1720 Eliot Rd Franklin TN 37064 831625 Highlands@Ladd Park 642 Beamon Dr Franklin TN 37064 711260 Highlands@Ladd Park 1036 Cumberland Valley Dr Franklin TN 37064 291510 Falls Grove Edgemore Dr College Grove TN 37046 472910 Woods @ Burberry Glen 1881 Abbey Dr Nolensville TN 37135 525085 Woods @ Burberry Glen 1295 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville TN 37135 392500 Clairmonte 1223 Kelly Ct Franklin TN 37064 539900 Nolen Mill 120 Madison Mill Dr Nolensville TN 37135 230000 Del Rio Commons 710 Del Rio Pk Franklin TN 37064 585190 Summerlyn 3263 Bradfield Dr Nolensville TN 37135 489900 Bent Creek 1016 Bitticks Creek Nolensville TN 37135 490000 Concord Country 1302 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood TN 37027 379900 Wades Grove 6046 Sanmar Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 597782 Tap Root Hills 2025 Nolencrest Way Franklin TN 37067 564900 Bent Creek 5061 Aunt Nannies Place Nolensville TN 37135 703281 Westhaven 1091 Beckwith St Franklin TN 37064 725000 Sturbridge Pointe 205 Asheboro Pl Franklin TN 37064 265750 Wakefield 2266 Dewey Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 355000 Traditions 1904 Parade Dr Brentwood TN 37027 317765 Simmons Ridge 2061 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064 270000 Temple Hills Country Club 6677 Hastings Ln Franklin TN 37069 1088979 Traditions 1941 Parade Dr Brentwood TN 37027 771790 Summerlyn 2045 Belsford Dr Nolensville TN 37135 375000 Dakota Pointe 3087 Sakari Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 285000 Spring Hill 2218 Jo Ann Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 465152 Tollgate Village 2185 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 530000 Autumn Ridge 4030 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 318151 Simmons Ridge 2073 Oragngery Dr Franklin TN 37064 290000 Brentwood Pointe 1616 Brentwood Pt Franklin TN 37067 587000 Hillview 1005 Woodside Dr Brentwood TN 37027 425000 Gateway Village 2328 Clare Park Dr Franklin TN 37069 264000 Residences @ South Wind 2125 Emery Ln Franklin TN 37064 270500 Wyngate 1604 Zurich Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 67000 Petra Commons 132 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 252500 Petra Commons 70-74 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 342000 Franklin Green 3156 Langley Dr Franklin TN 37064 470365 Tollgate Village 2193 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 507605 Fields Of Canterbury 2417 Stury Cove Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 755000 Westhaven 720 Pearre Springs Way Franklin TN 37064 995750 Kings Chapel Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 240000 Springway 7105 Santi Ct Fairview TN 37062 860000 Ivan Creek 4428 Ivan Creek Dr Franklin TN 37064 874000 Inglehame Farms 1829 Grey Pointe Dr Brentwood TN 37027 490000 Amelia Park 1500 Casner Ln Franklin TN 37067 729000 Mcdaniel Farms 6620 Flushing Dr College Grove TN 37046 502050 Witherspoon 89 & 93 Berwyn Ct Brentwood TN 37027 669000 Northumberland 1788 Penicuik Ln Brentwood TN 37027 116235 Falls Grove 7177 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 123111 Cooper Ridge 79 & 129 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 1750000 Aspen Grove 201 Seaboard Ln Franklin TN 37067 576540 Woods @ Burberry Glen 1307 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville TN 37135 838590 Scales Farmstead 189 Broadgreen Ln Nolensville TN 37135 365000 Simmons Ridge 3012 Gracious Dr Franklin TN 37064 379950 Buckingham Park 1212 Buckingham Cir Franklin TN 37064 409900 Waters Edge Echelon Condos 2004 Moultrie Cir Franklin TN 37064 358987 Green 225 Everbright Ave Franklin TN 37064 525000 Westhaven 217 Prospect Ave Franklin TN 37064 5600000 Hill Addn 1143 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 255000 Clearview Meadows 7103 Clearview Dr Fairview TN 37062 193900 Orleans Est Condos 306 Granville Rd Franklin TN 37064 358000 Idlewood 306 Patrick Ave Franklin TN 37064 577500 Bent Creek 8016 Warren Dr Nolensville TN 37135 524500 Fieldstone Farms 312 Stanley Park Ln Franklin TN 37069 645000 Watkins Creek 3068 Cecil Lewis Dr Franklin TN 37067 352340 Stream Valley 5012 Birchcroft Ln Franklin TN 37064 405000 Ralston Glen 612 Bonnie Pl Franklin TN 37064 685000 Chenoweth 9436 Chenoweth Pl Brentwood TN 37027 895678 Standard @Cool Springs Southstar Dr Franklin TN 37067 292900 Newport Crossing 1209 Annapolis Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 383862 Standard @Cool Springs Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067 750000 Westhaven 1714 Grassmere Rd Franklin TN 37064 960000 Sen 100 Ralston Ln Franklin TN 37064 607000 Lockwood Glen 422 Courfield Dr Franklin TN 37064 561500 Willowsprings 745 Fountainwood Blvd Franklin TN 37064 239162 Grove 9409 Thatchbay Ct College Grove TN 37046 441750 Grove 9431 Thatchbay Ct College Grove TN 37046 161500 Grove 9305 Thatchbay Ln College Grove TN 37046 608874 Summerlyn 3235 Bradfield Dr Nolensville TN 37135 262500 Witherspoon 9216 Lehigh Dr Brentwood TN 37027 220000 Westview 228 Helping Hands Dr Franklin TN 37064 780000 Gilchrist South 221 Gilchrist So Cir Nolensville TN 37135 347900 Hunters Chase 504 Justin Dr Franklin TN 37064 390000 Sullivan Farms 116 Bluebell Way Franklin TN 37064 191000 Newport Valley 1037 Mckenna Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 440000 Buckner Crossing 1024 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 285000 Swansons Ridge 1724 Swansons Ridge Dr Franklin TN 37064 512300 Waters Edge 3013 Siniging Creek Dr Franklin TN 37064 295000 Newport Crossing 1405 Saybrook Trl Thompsons Station TN 37179 270000 Mckays Mill Park Run Condo 1255 Park Run Dr Franklin TN 37067 299000 Brentwood Pointe 812 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027