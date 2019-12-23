property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for December 2-6, 2019, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
495000Polk Place305 Evan CtFranklinTN37064
449000Tollgate Village2780 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
585000Brittain Downs1229 Plumeria PlNolensvilleTN37135
216000Hardison Hills1101 #I-102 Downs BlvdFranklinTN37064
234000Willow Crest7805 Willow Crest DrFairviewTN37062
590000Sullivan Farms327 Applecross DrFranklinTN37064
3425000Franklin Commons14 & 5 Wood Duck CtFranklinTN37067
950000Franklin Commons2050 Wood Duck CtFranklinTN37067
435000Glennmont4001 Karissa CtSpring HillTN37174
277900Highlands @ Campbell1084 Misty Morn CirSpring HillTN37174
599000Raintree Forest1521 Woodfield CtBrentwoodTN37027
655000Highlands Of S Lick Creek5970 S Lick Creek TrlFranklinTN37064
675000Westhaven9112 Keats StFranklinTN37064
544288Brixworth6006 Turncreek RdThompsons StationTN37179
604900Westhaven1043 Beckwith StFranklinTN37064
541748Westhaven2049 Erwin StFranklinTN37064
502442Brixworth6008 Turncreek RdThompsons StationTN37179
563225Riverbluff485 River Bluff DrFranklinTN37064
818651Bridgemore Village3652 Ronstadt RdThompsons StationTN37179
438000Benevento East5006 Moretto CtSpring HillTN37174
725000Mcdaniel Farms6616 Flushing DrCollege GroveTN37046
478000Cannonwood400 Nancy CtFranklinTN37067
305790Cumberland1045 Wiseman Farm RdFairviewTN37062
465000Mobleys Cut RdFranklinTN37064
436148Tollgate Village2157 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
510000Oakleaf2115 Oakbranch CirFranklinTN37064
341564Stream Valley5006 Birchcroft LnFranklinTN37064
699900Crockett Springs153 Rue De GrandeBrentwoodTN37027
178500Hard Bargain701 Mt Hope StFranklinTN37064
466885Brixworth1116 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
507000Southern Woods1621 S Timber DrBrentwoodTN37027
9645003298 Carl RdFranklinTN37064
820000Bridgemore Village3825 Pulpmill DrThompsons StationTN37179
1500000Kole Meadows4020 Jessica LnFranklinTN37064
377400Russell RdFranklinTN37064
581000Cherry Grove2966 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
680000Summerlyn2017 Belsford DrNolensvilleTN37135
440000Mckays Mill1319 Tilton DrFranklinTN37067
905000Tuscany Hills1741 Fontanella DrBrentwoodTN37027
342500Polston Place7307 Hudgins CtFairviewTN37062
355000Tohrner & Cannon Addn318 Natchez StFranklinTN37064
100000Chester7309 Birch Bark DrFairviewTN37062
580000Carriage Hills8307 Bridle PlBrentwoodTN37027
690000Harpeth Meadows107 Lancaster DrFranklinTN37064
375500Newport Crossing1342 Saybrook CrossingThompsons StationTN37179
755000Henley502 Braylon CirFranklinTN37064
2820007075 Nolensville RdBrentwoodTN37027
200000Orleans Est Condos106 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
548000Stonehenge1403 Robert E Lee LnBrentwoodTN37027
302500Fields Of Canterbury1532 Hampshire PlThompsons StationTN37179
1365000Carter Add1214 Columbia AveFairviewTN37062
1749187118 Cleveland LnFairviewTN37062
269200Haynes Crossing2688 Paradise DrSpring HillTN37174
520870Waters Edge1042 Crisp Spring DrFranklinTN37064
465672Tollgate Village2225 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
534900Waters Edge3006 Singing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
515000Burberry Glen414 Adderley Park CirNolensvilleTN37135
318695Simmons Ridge2079 Orangery DrFranklinTN37064
735000Kings Chapel4167 Old Light CirArringtonTN37014
200000Rolling Meadows208 Hardison AveThompsons StationTN37179
15000004440 Harpeth School RdFranklinTN37064
520000Murray402 Dahlia DrBrentwoodTN37027
691567Farms@Clovercroft9189 Holstein DrNolensvilleTN37135
545000Highlands @ Ladd Park413 Alfred Ladd RdFranklinTN37064
295000Cherry Grove2305 Lismore CtThompsons StationTN37179
315000Franklin Green3128 Langley DrFranklinTN37064
376000Franklin Green3247 Nolen LnFranklinTN37064
150500Mcdaniel Farms6551 Windmill DrCollege GroveTN37046
475000Brentwood9010 Meadowlawn DrBrentwoodTN37027
1300000Laurelbrooke1514 Kimberleigh CtFranklinTN37069
384900Highland Gardens Block307 Bel Aire DrBrentwoodTN37027
490000Mckays Mill1507 Braden CirFranklinTN37067
800000Inglehame Farms9212 Sydney LnBrentwoodTN37027
404954Burberry Glen796 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
640000Vineyard ValleyNeills Branch RdCollege GroveTN37046
503021Burberry Glen1208 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
565000Kyles Creek7173 Kyles Creek DrFairviewTN37062
309900Brentwood Pointe932 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
459990Tollgate Village2161 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
246000Fernvale Heights7124 Catherine DrFairviewTN37062
282297Rogersshire501 Bancroft WayFranklinTN37064
475000Highlands @Ladd Park907 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
717921Mcdaniel Farms6813 Chatterton DrCollege GroveTN37046
327000Riverview Park336 Stonegate DrFranklinTN37064
660000Mcdaniel Farms6587 Windmill DrCollege GroveTN37046
725956Rocky Fork RdNolensvilleTN37135
4950002378 Rocky Fork RdNolensvilleTN37135
9970842390 Rocky Fork RdNolensvilleTN37135
994488Rocky Fork RdNolensvilleTN37135
506956Brixworth9002 Safe Haven PlSpring HillTN37174
547120Mcdaniel7217 Ludlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
773391Mcdaniel Farms6821 Chatteton DrCollege GroveTN37046
465500Founders Pointe306 Abram CtFranklinTN37064
318500Simmons Ridge2067 Orangery DrFranklinTN37064
690000Fieldstone Farms214 Halberton DrFranklinTN37069
729900Brookfield2195 Ella LnBrentwoodTN37027
605029Mcdaniel7209 Ludlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
502000Autumn Ridge2076 Autumn Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
455000Arbors@Autumn Ridge4023 Haversack DrSpring HillTN37174
810988Telfair727 Delamotte PassNolensvilleTN37135
875000Sornat Michael2236 Osburn RdArringtonTN37014
536848Goose Creek116 Gosling DrFranklinTN37064
575000Westhaven322 Fitzgerald StFranklinTN37064
345000Barker RdThompsons StationTN37179
538473Highlands@Ladd Park648 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
747150Westhaven1097 Beckwith StFranklinTN37064
2319680Grove8150 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
712558Westhaven1720 Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
831625Highlands@Ladd Park642 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
711260Highlands@Ladd Park1036 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
291510Falls GroveEdgemore DrCollege GroveTN37046
472910Woods @ Burberry Glen1881 Abbey DrNolensvilleTN37135
525085Woods @ Burberry Glen1295 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
392500Clairmonte1223 Kelly CtFranklinTN37064
539900Nolen Mill120 Madison Mill DrNolensvilleTN37135
230000Del Rio Commons710 Del Rio PkFranklinTN37064
585190Summerlyn3263 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
489900Bent Creek1016 Bitticks CreekNolensvilleTN37135
490000Concord Country1302 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwoodTN37027
379900Wades Grove6046 Sanmar DrSpring HillTN37174
597782Tap Root Hills2025 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
564900Bent Creek5061 Aunt Nannies PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
703281Westhaven1091 Beckwith StFranklinTN37064
725000Sturbridge Pointe205 Asheboro PlFranklinTN37064
265750Wakefield2266 Dewey DrSpring HillTN37174
355000Traditions1904 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
317765Simmons Ridge2061 Orangery DrFranklinTN37064
270000Temple Hills Country Club6677 Hastings LnFranklinTN37069
1088979Traditions1941 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
771790Summerlyn2045 Belsford DrNolensvilleTN37135
375000Dakota Pointe3087 Sakari CirSpring HillTN37174
285000Spring Hill2218 Jo Ann DrSpring HillTN37174
465152Tollgate Village2185 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
530000Autumn Ridge4030 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
318151Simmons Ridge2073 Oragngery DrFranklinTN37064
290000Brentwood Pointe1616 Brentwood PtFranklinTN37067
587000Hillview1005 Woodside DrBrentwoodTN37027
425000Gateway Village2328 Clare Park DrFranklinTN37069
264000Residences @ South Wind2125 Emery LnFranklinTN37064
270500Wyngate1604 Zurich DrSpring HillTN37174
67000Petra Commons132 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
252500Petra Commons70-74 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
342000Franklin Green3156 Langley DrFranklinTN37064
470365Tollgate Village2193 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
507605Fields Of Canterbury2417 Stury Cove DrThompsons StationTN37179
755000Westhaven720 Pearre Springs WayFranklinTN37064
995750Kings ChapelMajestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
240000Springway7105 Santi CtFairviewTN37062
860000Ivan Creek4428 Ivan Creek DrFranklinTN37064
874000Inglehame Farms1829 Grey Pointe DrBrentwoodTN37027
490000Amelia Park1500 Casner LnFranklinTN37067
729000Mcdaniel Farms6620 Flushing DrCollege GroveTN37046
502050Witherspoon89 & 93 Berwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
669000Northumberland1788 Penicuik LnBrentwoodTN37027
116235Falls Grove7177 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
123111Cooper Ridge79 & 129 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
1750000Aspen Grove201 Seaboard LnFranklinTN37067
576540Woods @ Burberry Glen1307 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
838590Scales Farmstead189 Broadgreen LnNolensvilleTN37135
365000Simmons Ridge3012 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
379950Buckingham Park1212 Buckingham CirFranklinTN37064
409900Waters Edge Echelon Condos2004 Moultrie CirFranklinTN37064
358987Green225 Everbright AveFranklinTN37064
525000Westhaven217 Prospect AveFranklinTN37064
5600000Hill Addn1143 Columbia AveFranklinTN37064
255000Clearview Meadows7103 Clearview DrFairviewTN37062
193900Orleans Est Condos306 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
358000Idlewood306 Patrick AveFranklinTN37064
577500Bent Creek8016 Warren DrNolensvilleTN37135
524500Fieldstone Farms312 Stanley Park LnFranklinTN37069
645000Watkins Creek3068 Cecil Lewis DrFranklinTN37067
352340Stream Valley5012 Birchcroft LnFranklinTN37064
405000Ralston Glen612 Bonnie PlFranklinTN37064
685000Chenoweth9436 Chenoweth PlBrentwoodTN37027
895678Standard @Cool SpringsSouthstar DrFranklinTN37067
292900Newport Crossing1209 Annapolis CirThompsons StationTN37179
383862Standard @Cool SpringsKnoll Top LnFranklinTN37067
750000Westhaven1714 Grassmere RdFranklinTN37064
960000Sen100 Ralston LnFranklinTN37064
607000Lockwood Glen422 Courfield DrFranklinTN37064
561500Willowsprings745 Fountainwood BlvdFranklinTN37064
239162Grove9409 Thatchbay CtCollege GroveTN37046
441750Grove9431 Thatchbay CtCollege GroveTN37046
161500Grove9305 Thatchbay LnCollege GroveTN37046
608874Summerlyn3235 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
262500Witherspoon9216 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
220000Westview228 Helping Hands DrFranklinTN37064
780000Gilchrist South221 Gilchrist So CirNolensvilleTN37135
347900Hunters Chase504 Justin DrFranklinTN37064
390000Sullivan Farms116 Bluebell WayFranklinTN37064
191000Newport Valley1037 Mckenna DrThompsons StationTN37179
440000Buckner Crossing1024 Nealcrest CirSpring HillTN37174
285000Swansons Ridge1724 Swansons Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
512300Waters Edge3013 Siniging Creek DrFranklinTN37064
295000Newport Crossing1405 Saybrook TrlThompsons StationTN37179
270000Mckays Mill Park Run Condo1255 Park Run DrFranklinTN37067
299000Brentwood Pointe812 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027

