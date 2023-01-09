Williamson County Property Transfers December 19

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for December 19-21, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,200,000.007227 Haley Ind Dr #400Nolensville37135
$715,000.00Rizer Point Sec 22015 Heflin LnFranklin37069
$598,915.00Waters Edge Sec6120 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$725,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 5707 Meeting StFranklin37064
$697,250.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph37133 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$1,199,592.00Annecy Ph2b1508 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$642,000.00Burberry Glen Ph1-b619 Riverdene DrNolensville37135
$910,000.00Williams Grove Sec 29403 Dove Field CtBrentwood37027
$1,500,000.00Benington Sec8405 Oldenburg RdNolensville37135
$421,750.00Rosebrooke Sec2b1647 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$1,115,000.002912 Spanntown RdArrington37014
$336,900.00Fernvale Heights Ph 37495 Christopher StFairview37062
$1,750,000.00River Landing Sec 7248 Gillette DrFranklin37069
$342,500.00Jackson Place200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #c-1Franklin37067
$800,000.00Westhaven Sec 1212 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$490,000.00Aston Woods Sec 12736 Aston Woods LnThompsons Station37179
$685,000.00Bridgeton Park Sec 39713 Valley Springs DrBrentwood37027
$374,850.00Rosebrooke Sec2b1700 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$374,850.00Rosebrooke Sec2b9802 Hartwick CtBrentwood37027
$348,600.00Rosebrooke Sec2b1737 Briarmont PlaceBrentwood37027
$498,750.00Rosebrooke Sec2b1651 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$775,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec253006 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$934,315.00Sweetbriar Springs Ph27209 Sweetbriar LnFairview 37062
$730,043.00Otter Creek Springs Ph27422 Swindon BlvdFairview 37062
$450,750.00Rosebrooke Sec2b1655 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$951,500.00Rosebrooke Sec2b1656 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$580,000.00Maplewood Sec 2617 Sugartree LnFranklin37064
$2,600,000.00Grove Sec 5 Ph38263 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$785,400.00Whitney Park Ph1132 Whitney Park DrNolensville37135
$4,629,042.00Westhaven Sec56573 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$520,000.00Stream Valley Sec162037 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$450,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 51600 Bryson CvThompsons Station 37179
$235,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 124788 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,124,807.00St Marlo Sec16031 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$600,000.00Green Valley Sec 3111 Poplar StFranklin37064
$777,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 5621 Tynebrae DrFranklin37064
$535,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11907 Redbud CtFranklin37064
$1,299,380.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2721 Sedley RdNolensville37135
$630,000.00Castleberry Farm Ph 27325 Damsel LnFairview37062
$227,122.001403 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$1,554,980.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2717 Sedley RdNolensville37135
$899,031.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec13019 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$415,000.00Stonebrook Sec 7806 Rockwood DrNolensville37135
$1,825,000.00Keedy Hugh6748 Lane RdCollege Grove37046
$938,205.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec13025 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$552,666.00Waters Edge Sec6116 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$421,052.00Westhaven Sec56555 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$603,432.00Westhaven Sec56561 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$1,325,711.00Annecy Ph2b1529 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$1,511,168.00Cool Springs West Sec 4215 Gothic CtFranklin37067
$28,600.002807 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$560,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A103 Buttercup CvFranklin37064
$1,415,049.00Natures Landing4037 Natures Landing DrFranklin37064
$238,000.00Colony House Condo1100 W Main St #a-2Franklin37064
$1,588,415.00Daventry Sec33146 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$749,790.00Waters Edge Sec64116 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$745,000.00Southern Woods Sec 37017 N Lake DrBrentwood37027
$599,000.00Card Michael J5110 Old Harding RdFranklin37064
$1,648,317.00Lookaway Farms Sec26148 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$2,750,000.001168 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$1,750,000.00Mckissack Pate3235 Boyd Mill PkFranklin37064
$3,050,461.002018 Old Creek Pvt LnFranklin37064
$570,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 1256 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$785,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20355 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$579,256.00Audubon Cove7404 Hemen WayFairview37062
$575,000.00912 Lewisburg AveFranklin37064
$586,980.00Waters Edge Sec6112 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$1,201,340.00Stephens Valley Sec6621 Jackson Falls DrNashville37221
$4,229,539.00Lookaway Farms Sec26128 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$400,000.00Franklin Bus Center Condo119 Southeast Pkwy Ct #270Franklin37064
$625,000.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 11013 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$4,288,200.00Rosebrooke Sec2b1630 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$163,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31091 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$900,000.00Witherspoon Sec89332 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$653,150.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph37131 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$1,356,171.00Annecy Ph2b1504 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$992,552.00Annecy Ph2b2032 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$2,968,450.00Grove Sec 149024 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$468,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b1012 Danby Trace DrThompsons Station37179
$815,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph153017 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$905,000.00Mckays Mill Section 321541 Bledsoe LnFranklin37067
$2,277,655.00Westhaven Sec 58900 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$359,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec11801 Shadow Green Dr 301Franklin37064
$1,307,741.00Avenue Downs Sec12805 Cain TerThompsons Station37179
$1,750,000.00Cunningham Cilicia I7309 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$500,000.008011 Palmore Hollow Pvt LnNolensville37135
$5,150,000.00Rocky Fork RdNolensville37135
$1,600,000.007350 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$762,500.00Adams Square221 Adams CtFranklin37064
$280,000.00Ivan Creek4443 Ivan Creek DrFranklin37064

