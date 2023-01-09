Williamson County Property Transfers December 19

See where houses and property sold for December 19-21, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,200,000.00 7227 Haley Ind Dr #400 Nolensville 37135 $715,000.00 Rizer Point Sec 2 2015 Heflin Ln Franklin 37069 $598,915.00 Waters Edge Sec6 120 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $725,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 5 707 Meeting St Franklin 37064 $697,250.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7133 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $1,199,592.00 Annecy Ph2b 1508 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $642,000.00 Burberry Glen Ph1-b 619 Riverdene Dr Nolensville 37135 $910,000.00 Williams Grove Sec 2 9403 Dove Field Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000.00 Benington Sec8 405 Oldenburg Rd Nolensville 37135 $421,750.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 1647 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,115,000.00 2912 Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $336,900.00 Fernvale Heights Ph 3 7495 Christopher St Fairview 37062 $1,750,000.00 River Landing Sec 7 248 Gillette Dr Franklin 37069 $342,500.00 Jackson Place 200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #c-1 Franklin 37067 $800,000.00 Westhaven Sec 1 212 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $490,000.00 Aston Woods Sec 1 2736 Aston Woods Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $685,000.00 Bridgeton Park Sec 3 9713 Valley Springs Dr Brentwood 37027 $374,850.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 1700 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $374,850.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 9802 Hartwick Ct Brentwood 37027 $348,600.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 1737 Briarmont Place Brentwood 37027 $498,750.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 1651 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $775,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 3006 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $934,315.00 Sweetbriar Springs Ph2 7209 Sweetbriar Ln Fairview 37062 $730,043.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 7422 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $450,750.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 1655 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $951,500.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 1656 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $580,000.00 Maplewood Sec 2 617 Sugartree Ln Franklin 37064 $2,600,000.00 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 8263 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $785,400.00 Whitney Park Ph1 132 Whitney Park Dr Nolensville 37135 $4,629,042.00 Westhaven Sec56 573 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $520,000.00 Stream Valley Sec16 2037 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 5 1600 Bryson Cv Thompsons Station 37179 $235,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4788 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,124,807.00 St Marlo Sec1 6031 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $600,000.00 Green Valley Sec 3 111 Poplar St Franklin 37064 $777,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 5 621 Tynebrae Dr Franklin 37064 $535,000.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1907 Redbud Ct Franklin 37064 $1,299,380.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 721 Sedley Rd Nolensville 37135 $630,000.00 Castleberry Farm Ph 2 7325 Damsel Ln Fairview 37062 $227,122.00 1403 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $1,554,980.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 717 Sedley Rd Nolensville 37135 $899,031.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 3019 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $415,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 7 806 Rockwood Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,825,000.00 Keedy Hugh 6748 Lane Rd College Grove 37046 $938,205.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 3025 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $552,666.00 Waters Edge Sec6 116 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $421,052.00 Westhaven Sec56 555 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $603,432.00 Westhaven Sec56 561 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $1,325,711.00 Annecy Ph2b 1529 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,511,168.00 Cool Springs West Sec 4 215 Gothic Ct Franklin 37067 $28,600.00 2807 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $560,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 103 Buttercup Cv Franklin 37064 $1,415,049.00 Natures Landing 4037 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $238,000.00 Colony House Condo 1100 W Main St #a-2 Franklin 37064 $1,588,415.00 Daventry Sec3 3146 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $749,790.00 Waters Edge Sec6 4116 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $745,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 3 7017 N Lake Dr Brentwood 37027 $599,000.00 Card Michael J 5110 Old Harding Rd Franklin 37064 $1,648,317.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6148 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $2,750,000.00 1168 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,750,000.00 Mckissack Pate 3235 Boyd Mill Pk Franklin 37064 $3,050,461.00 2018 Old Creek Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $570,000.00 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 256 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $785,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 355 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $579,256.00 Audubon Cove 7404 Hemen Way Fairview 37062 $575,000.00 912 Lewisburg Ave Franklin 37064 $586,980.00 Waters Edge Sec6 112 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $1,201,340.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 621 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville 37221 $4,229,539.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6128 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $400,000.00 Franklin Bus Center Condo 119 Southeast Pkwy Ct #270 Franklin 37064 $625,000.00 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 1013 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $4,288,200.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 1630 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $163,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1091 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9332 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $653,150.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7131 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $1,356,171.00 Annecy Ph2b 1504 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $992,552.00 Annecy Ph2b 2032 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $2,968,450.00 Grove Sec 14 9024 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $468,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b 1012 Danby Trace Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $815,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph15 3017 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill 37174 $905,000.00 Mckays Mill Section 32 1541 Bledsoe Ln Franklin 37067 $2,277,655.00 Westhaven Sec 58 900 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $359,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1801 Shadow Green Dr 301 Franklin 37064 $1,307,741.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2805 Cain Ter Thompsons Station 37179 $1,750,000.00 Cunningham Cilicia I 7309 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $500,000.00 8011 Palmore Hollow Pvt Ln Nolensville 37135 $5,150,000.00 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,600,000.00 7350 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $762,500.00 Adams Square 221 Adams Ct Franklin 37064 $280,000.00 Ivan Creek 4443 Ivan Creek Dr Franklin 37064