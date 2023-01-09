Williamson County Property Transfers December 19

See where houses and property sold for December 19-21, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,200,000.00
|7227 Haley Ind Dr #400
|Nolensville
|37135
|$715,000.00
|Rizer Point Sec 2
|2015 Heflin Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$598,915.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|120 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 5
|707 Meeting St
|Franklin
|37064
|$697,250.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7133 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,199,592.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|1508 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$642,000.00
|Burberry Glen Ph1-b
|619 Riverdene Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$910,000.00
|Williams Grove Sec 2
|9403 Dove Field Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000.00
|Benington Sec8
|405 Oldenburg Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$421,750.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|1647 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,115,000.00
|2912 Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$336,900.00
|Fernvale Heights Ph 3
|7495 Christopher St
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,750,000.00
|River Landing Sec 7
|248 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$342,500.00
|Jackson Place
|200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #c-1
|Franklin
|37067
|$800,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 1
|212 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$490,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 1
|2736 Aston Woods Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$685,000.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 3
|9713 Valley Springs Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$374,850.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|1700 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$374,850.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|9802 Hartwick Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$348,600.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|1737 Briarmont Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$498,750.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|1651 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$775,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|3006 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$934,315.00
|Sweetbriar Springs Ph2
|7209 Sweetbriar Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$730,043.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|7422 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$450,750.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|1655 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$951,500.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|1656 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$580,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 2
|617 Sugartree Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,600,000.00
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3
|8263 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$785,400.00
|Whitney Park Ph1
|132 Whitney Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,629,042.00
|Westhaven Sec56
|573 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$520,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|2037 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 5
|1600 Bryson Cv
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$235,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4788 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,124,807.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6031 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Green Valley Sec 3
|111 Poplar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$777,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5
|621 Tynebrae Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1907 Redbud Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,299,380.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|721 Sedley Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$630,000.00
|Castleberry Farm Ph 2
|7325 Damsel Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$227,122.00
|1403 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,554,980.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|717 Sedley Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$899,031.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|3019 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$415,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 7
|806 Rockwood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,825,000.00
|Keedy Hugh
|6748 Lane Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$938,205.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|3025 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$552,666.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|116 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$421,052.00
|Westhaven Sec56
|555 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$603,432.00
|Westhaven Sec56
|561 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,325,711.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|1529 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,511,168.00
|Cool Springs West Sec 4
|215 Gothic Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$28,600.00
|2807 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$560,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|103 Buttercup Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,415,049.00
|Natures Landing
|4037 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$238,000.00
|Colony House Condo
|1100 W Main St #a-2
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,588,415.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3146 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$749,790.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|4116 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$745,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 3
|7017 N Lake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$599,000.00
|Card Michael J
|5110 Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,648,317.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6148 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,750,000.00
|1168 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,750,000.00
|Mckissack Pate
|3235 Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,050,461.00
|2018 Old Creek Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$570,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|256 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$785,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20
|355 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$579,256.00
|Audubon Cove
|7404 Hemen Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$575,000.00
|912 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$586,980.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|112 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,201,340.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|621 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$4,229,539.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6128 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$400,000.00
|Franklin Bus Center Condo
|119 Southeast Pkwy Ct #270
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1
|1013 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,288,200.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|1630 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$163,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1091 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9332 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$653,150.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7131 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,356,171.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|1504 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$992,552.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|2032 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,968,450.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9024 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$468,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b
|1012 Danby Trace Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$815,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph15
|3017 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$905,000.00
|Mckays Mill Section 32
|1541 Bledsoe Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,277,655.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|900 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$359,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 301
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,307,741.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2805 Cain Ter
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,750,000.00
|Cunningham Cilicia I
|7309 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$500,000.00
|8011 Palmore Hollow Pvt Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,150,000.00
|Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,600,000.00
|7350 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$762,500.00
|Adams Square
|221 Adams Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$280,000.00
|Ivan Creek
|4443 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064